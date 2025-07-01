Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 1st, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Ernest William Reece

April 12, 1953 ~ June 22, 2025

Ernest William Reece, age 72, passed away on June 22, 2025.

He was born on April 12, 1953, to the late William Oliver and Bletie Fletcher Reece. Ernest built a lifelong career in concrete finishing and retired after many years of dedicated work in the industry.

He was preceded in death by parents William Oliver and Bletie Reece.

He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Reece and wife Elaine of Boone, NC; cousin Naomi Bays of Elizabethton, TN; and cousins Sue and Kay.

Graveside services will be held on Friday June 27, 2025 at Mount Gilead Church Cemetery at 2PM. Pastor Dean Estep will be officiating the service.

Tina Annette Lewis

November 30, 1964 ~ June 24, 2025

Tina Annette Lewis, of West Jefferson, age 60, passed away peacefully on June 24th, 2025, with family and friends by her side.

Tina will be remembered as a loving mother, a devoted friend, and treasured daughter. She was known for her thoughtful gestures and warm and caring nature, always handing out complements and ready to lend a hand to support others however she could. She was what you could call a character, a true unicorn. She loved to be silly, make crude jokes, and she never let inhibition stand in her way of anything. Even at 60, she still lived as wild and free as she did in her 20’s. She was a social butterfly and beloved member of her small-town community. She loved to show her appreciation for others and went out of her way to let people know she truly cared for them. Her heart was warm and bright, and now she shines in heaven.

Tina is survived by her son, Tyler Saunders; her mother, Charlotte Lewis; her brother, Doug Lewis; as well as many loved ones and friends who will miss her tremendously, and will continue to hold her memory close in their hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 29, 2025 from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM at Ashe Park (In the Mt. Jefferson Shelter).

2 Corinthians 4:16 – 5:1 (NIV)

“Therefore, we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day.

For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.

So, we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.

For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands.”

Earl Lee Harmon

September 9, 1951 ~ June 25, 2025

Born on September 9th, 1951 to parents Elbert and Ethel Harmon in Watauga County, NC Earl dedicated his life to farming, a career that reflected his hardworking spirit and love of the land. Outside of his work he found great joy in old cars and had a deep passion for music. A gifted musician, Earl could play just about any instrument including the banjo, mandolin, and guitar especially during gatherings at church and the nursing home. The only thing he didn’t do was sing and he was happy to leave that to others.

Earl’s faith was a cornerstone of his life. He was a lifelong member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, where he worshiped and served faithfully over the years. He will be remembered for his spirit, faith, and the music he so generously shared.

Earl is survived by brother Ernest and wife Carrie Harmon; niece Betty and husband Billy Mosley; nephew Bobby and wife Michelle Presnell; niece Lisa Glenn, all of Sugar Grove, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elbert and Ethel and wife Cleo Harmon.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 1st, 2025 at the Austin and Barnes Chapel from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM with the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Presnell Cemetery.

Janice Marie (Sims) Keller

November 17, 1946 ~ June 26, 2025

Our sweet, butterfly-loving momma, Janice Marie Keller, went home to be with the Lord, and to be reunited with our daddy Roy. She passed peacefully in the place she loved most: her home on June 26, 2025. She was wrapped in her favorite butterfly blanket, wearing her favorite warm pajamas, just the way she wanted.

Mom was more than a mother. She was our best friend, our rock, our confidante. She was the one we called for everything—the name we said a thousand times a day without thinking. She remembered every birthday, every anniversary, every milestone. The number of people who’ve told us, “Your mom never missed sending a card,” or “She always made me a hand-crocheted towel,” shows just how wide and deep her love ran. She didn’t just show up for people—she poured into them.

Her grandkids were the joy of her life. Hayden, Mason, and Quinton were the job she took most seriously and loved the most. From watching baseball and golf to pointing out butterflies or birds in the backyard, she found delight in every little moment shared with them. Whether cheering from the stands or cuddling on the couch, they were the apple of her eye—her greatest pride, her sweetest joy, and the center of her world.

Momma was the keeper of our family’s history. Names, dates, stories. We called her when we needed to know anything. And when it came time to plan her service, my sister and I realized we didn’t know half of what we needed to. We called what felt like a dozen family members, asking for full names, and we’re pretty sure the funeral director was this close to losing it. But we laughed through the tears and said, “Momma always knew that stuff. We just called her.”

We were spoiled. Loved beyond words. And now, as two daughters navigating life without either of our parents, we’re holding on to each other, grateful that we still make a pretty amazing team. Even if we’re flying blind without her.

Mom, we need you now more than ever. And while our hearts are aching, we’re praying you can still hear us, still guide us, and still love us like there’s no tomorrow.

Until we see you again, kiss Daddy for us.

We love you forever.

Janice is survived by her daughters, Amanda Arlene Moss and husband, Anthony, of Winston-Salem and Olivia Jenkins and husband, Kevin, of Crumpler; her grandsons, Hayden and Mason Jenkins and Quintin Moss; and her sister, Patricia ‘Patsy’ Runion and husband, O.W., of Jonesborough, Tenn. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded by her parents, Paul and Pauline Pierce Sims; sister, Helen ‘Suzy’ Hilton and her stepfather, William Gibson, also known as Grandpa Bill.

Funeral services for Janice Keller will be conducted Monday afternoon, June 30, 2025 at 2 o’clock at Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Eric Cornett and Rev. Steven Greene. Private graveside services will be in the church cemetery.

The family suggests memorials may be sent to the Watauga County Hunger and Health Coalition, 141 Health Center Drive, Boone, NC 28607, or to the Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church. In care of Brenda Potter, 622 Buckeye Rd., Elk Park, NC 28622.

Ulyless Landon Moore, Jr.

June 3, 1937 – June 18, 2025

Ulysees Landon Moore Jr. was born on June 3, 1937, in Vilas, North Carolina, the ninth of twelve children born to Ulysees Moore Sr. and Addie Priscilla Moore.

He attended Gary District High School and went on to serve his country with honor in the United States Army from January 1958 to January 1960.

Ulysees was once united in marriage to India Faulks, and from that union came three beloved children: Albert L. Moore, Aaron G. Moore, and Tamara N. Moore. He never remarried, choosing instead to devote himself to the joys of life and his grandchildren.

A man of remarkable wit and warmth, Ulysees was known for his contagious laughter, vibrant storytelling, and brilliant mind for numbers. He had an uncanny ability to strike up conversation with anyone—transforming strangers into lifelong friends. His love for horse racing, particularly the Kentucky Derby, was a signature joy.

He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Tamra Moore, and his cherished grandchildren: Xavier Moore, Tiara Moore-DeVaughn, Armond Staten, and Malachi Moore.

Ulysees found special delight in his great-grandchildren, often speaking of them with pride and joy: Syriah Moore, Alexandria Moore, Jade Moore, Nevaeh Moore, Gabriella DeVaughn, Marcus DeVaughn III, Kaylee Marshall, and Alanna Staten.

He also leaves behind his devoted sister, Joann Moore, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and those who were blessed by his humor and presence.

Ulysees Landon Moore Jr. will be remembered as a man full of joy, wisdom, and generous spirit. His presence brightened every room he entered, and his legacy will live on in the laughter, love, and strength of those who carry his memory.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jimmy Hill officiating. Interment will follow in the Moore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

Judith Saunders Huffman

December 8, 1941 – June 24, 2025

Judith Saunders Huffman age 83, of Zionville passed away June 24, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

William Ray Beshears

December 6, 1943 – June 25, 2025

William “Ray” Beshears. Ray passed away Peacefully on June 25th, at the Robbins Hospice House in Hudson after one nights stay. He is at peace with all his family and wife Evelyn aka “Mookie”.

He was born December 6, 1943, in Wilkes County, to the late Frank Beshears and Mary Whittington Beshears.

Ray was a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather and a friend to everyone. His favorite pastime was outdoors and gardening. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He always had a good story to tell. He was always giving of his time and whatever anyone needed. To know him was to love him.

He is survived by his daughter Renee Hamby and husband Doug of Deep Gap, one granddaughter Candice Ward of Sugar Grove, one grandson Josh Hamby and wife Stephanie of Boone, six great-grandchildren Molly Ward Lawrence and husband Grant, Katie Ward, Titus Hamby, Tilden Hamby, Talon Hamby and Tesa Rose Hamby.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Evelyn Welch Beshears, one brother Randell Beshears, and one sister Wanda Beshears.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday June 29th, at Stony Fork Baptist Church. Reverend Eric Proffitt and Reverend Phillip Woodring will officiate. Interment will follow in Stony Fork Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Mitchel Church.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

Robert Townsend Riker

October 16, 1939 – June 3, 2025

Robert Riker, 85, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2025 in Alpharetta, GA. He previously made his home in the blue ridge mountains of Vilas and Asheville, NC, and spent many happy years in Sarasota, FL.

Robert was raised in Middletown, NJ, and graduated from Kenyon College in 1961. He went on to serve as an officer in the United States Navy for more than 21 years, where he rose to the rank of Commander. While in the USN, he served on many different ships, including attack submarines and aircraft carriers, and received numerous awards. He also served in Japan, Okinawa, Germany, and Greece, in addition to several locations in the USA. After retiring from the Navy in 1983, Robert resided in Sarasota, FL, where he had a second career working for the Supervisor of Elections. In 2003, he moved to Vilas, NC, with his wife, Lucretia.

Robert gave his time generously and was always ready to lend a hand to neighbors, his church, and community organizations. He loved nature and had a special affection for all animals. A skilled craftsman and woodworker, he thoughtfully designed and cared for his home projects, especially during his treasured years in the mountains of Vilas, NC, which he fondly called “God’s country.” He also held a deep love for the sea, frequently setting sail on cruises and adventures around the world, traveling to over 70 countries and all seven continents.

Robert is survived by his two daughters, Annie Riker (Kevin) and Sara Piper (Jeremy); and three beloved grandchildren. He is also remembered fondly by his sister, Susie Buttrick, and the family of his late wife, Lucretia Hill Riker, including Christopher Burt (Trudy), Jonathan Burt (Carlah), and Russell Burt (Carol), as well as four step-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Vilas, NC, on July 19, 2025, where he will be laid to rest beside his dear wife, Lucretia.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in his honor to the Hunger and Health Coalition of Boone, P.O. Box 1837, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Martha Greene Henley

June 5, 1929 – June 25, 2025

Martha Greene Henley, 96, went Home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. Born June 15, 1929 in Linville, NC to Arl and Myrtle Greene, Martha was the 5th child of 10 and eldest daughter. She spent her early years helping her mother with her younger siblings and the daily chores of keeping a home. After graduating from high school, Martha attended Crossnore Business/Secretarial School and completed her studies there as well. On February 17, 1951, Martha married her lifelong friend, Jim Henley, at the Evangelical Methodist Church in Linville, NC.

After marrying, they moved to Lexington Park, MD where Jim had a job at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. While their daughters were young, Martha stayed home with them. When the girls went to school Martha followed and worked as the Secretary of Hollywood Elementary School for 25 years until her retirement. Martha was an incredibly devoted wife, she spoiled Jim and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage.

Martha remained a “mountain girl” throughout her life. She and Jim had a home in the mountains where they would spend their summers. Martha continued her summer visits every year through 2024, she enjoyed going home and being near her siblings, nieces and nephews during her visits. Family was of the utmost importance to Martha; she loved having a house full of family and always made sure there was plenty of food to be eaten. The whole family would travel to White Lake, NC for a week every summer, even though swimming and lake activities were not things she was partial to she loved watching the grandkids play, swim, and ski. Martha enjoyed watching NASCAR, gardening, participating in church activities, and watching Everybody Loves Raymond in the evenings. Going to get her nails done was something she loved to do, even when getting around was hard later in her life.

Martha leaves behind her daughters Linda Thompson (Jerry), Brenda Henley, Jean Currin (Guy), and Gayle Allen; her grandchildren Jamey Thompson (Kristin), Jeri Lynne Porter (Steve), Todd Currin (Natasha), Tiffany Abbott (Chad), Mandy Wohlfeil (Jake), and Jonnie Chesser (Adam); great-grandchildren Brooke, Max, Jesse, Tatum, Brynn, Tucker, Daisy, Beau, Violet, Laney, Taryn, Latelle, Ryder, and Rowan; her sister Rosa Hartley (Jay), many nieces and nephews, and many others who thought of her as a second mother.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim, her parents, 8 of her siblings, and her sweet cat, Penny-Kitty.

Pall Bearers will be Jamey Thompson, Steve Porter, Adam Chesser, Todd Currin, Chad Abbott, and Jake Wohlfeil.

Funeral services will be handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD and Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC. Services will be held at the Linville Evangelical Methodist Church and officiated by Pastor Phillip Greene and Pastor Phillip Carver. Interment will be at Tanglewood Cemetery in Linville, NC.

Donations can be made to the Linville Evangelical Methodist Church’s building fund in memory of Martha Henley.