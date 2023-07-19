Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 19, 2023

Graphic by Ashley Poore.

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Dallas Wade Earp

July 4, 2023

Dallas Wade Earp, age 69 of Boone, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

He was a native of Watauga County and a retired house painter.

Dallas found enjoyment in riding motorcycles in his spare time. He was fond of art, especially painting beautiful murals for everyone to enjoy.

He was the assistant manager of the Western Steer Restaurant in Boone during the 1980’s.

He was preceded in death by his father, Conley Dallas Earp, his brother, Doug Earp, his grandparents, Aud and Carrie “Nanny” Hollars.

He is survived by his son, Amos Earp of Boone; a step-son, Matthew Barnes of Lenoir; his mother Alma Hollars Earp; grandchildren, Alysha Harmon of Vilas, Wyatt Earp of Deep Gap, Mason Earp of Vilas, Darion White of Boone, Quentin Earp of Boone; a great grandson Corbin Norris of Vilas.

Services will be announced when they become available.

Memorials may be made to Alma Earp, 448 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Earp family.

Nancy Danner

August 27, 1939 – July 9, 2023

Nancy Caroline Yates Danner, age 83 of Valle Crucis, passed away Sunday July 9, 2023. She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Robert M. and Allie Herman Yates.

She loved her vegetable and flower gardens, and birds. Nancy loved her Lord Jesus Christ and her family dearly.

She was a member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Bobby” Yates, and a nephew Jerry Yates.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Tommy Danner; two daughters, Terri Mikeal and husband Marcus of Deep Gap, and Debbie Danner Matheson and husband Dale of Valle Crucis; two grandchildren, Marena Miller, and Holt Mikeal and wife Michelle; a sister-in-law Hattie Yates of Valle Crucis, and nephew David Yates of Valle Crucis.

Private graveside will be conducted Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in the family cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Amorem Hospice for all of the love and care that they provided.

Memorial donations may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website, www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Danner family.

Ira Clyo Fowler

December 15, 1937 – July 11, 2023

Ira Clyo Fowler, age 85, of River Bank Cove, Boone, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Ira was born December 15, 1937 in SC to Grover and Bera Godwin Fowler. He started life in Tabor City, NC and as he grew up, worked alongside his parents and three brothers on the family farm. Ira’s first public job was at the Red and White Store, the first of many jobs. He worked for the railroad and as a salesman in a few different industries. As a second job, he also worked as a projectionist at the drive-in theatre on weekends to help support his growing family. Ira was a chef for several different restaurants and even owned a few of his own. He also drove big rigs for several companies, retiring from Goodyear Tire. One even might say Ira was a Jack of all trades and master of none.

Although he got his start on the coast of North Carolina he moved to the mountains of North Carolina in the early 70’s. No matter where he may have roamed, he always came back to those beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. If you ever visited him at his home, you would have spent time on his deck laughing and sharing stories.

Ira gave his love not only to his children, grandchildren and great-grandson but also to nieces, nephews, friends and their children. He had love to spare for anyone in need and did so with all his heart. The one that held his heart in her paw was his little dog Meg/Nutmeg. She was his constant companion over the last several years.

After his retirement from Goodyear, he spent some of his time visiting his children in Greenville, South Carolina and Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, and nephews in Tabor City, NC, and time with grandchildren in Boone. He also visited friends in Boone, mostly to mooch a cup of coffee or a meal but always enjoying their company. Ira attended Foscoe Christian Church.

Mr. Fowler is survived by his daughters, Karen Gentry and Cathy Summey, both of Greenville, South Carolina, and sons, Ian Fowler of Sneads Ferry and Ryan Fowler and wife, Elizabeth, of Boone; grandchildren, Amanda Schoemer and husband, Zack and Taylor Summey, all of Greenville, South Carolina, and Lochlan, Griffin and Larkin Fowler, all of Boone; and great-grandson, Carsten Schoemer of Greenville, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Newlin; parents, Grover and Bera Godwin Fowler; and brothers, Albert, LaRue and Velton Fowler.

It was Ira’s wish to be cremated. Celebration of Life services for Ira Fowler will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Fowler family.

Clarence Wilson

October 16, 1942 – July 15, 2023

Clarence Richard Wilson, 80, died peacefully at home on July 15, 2023.

He was a member of Boone Baptist Church. He loved Christ and would not pass up an opportunity to share the love. He was one that would walk what he talked. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war and was a member of the DAV for several years and served his community with pride.

He was preceded in death by his wife Pat. His parents Claude & Frances Wilson. Brothers- Norman, Homer, and Earl Wilson. Sisters- Zolla (Wilson) Corser and Hazel (Wilson) Huffman.

He is survived by his sons Steven Wilson (Jennifer), daughter April Corley and son Ricky Corley. Brothers & Sisters- Jerry Wilson (Patsy), Lena Combs, Lois Jestes, Liz Carter (Mike), Ronald Wilson (Linda), Blanche Jones. & Wayne Corser.

He is also survived by a great number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday July 20, 2023, 1:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Lower Beaver Dam Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12: until 1:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amorem of the High Country.

April and Steven would like to thank the individuals of Amorem for their kindness and support during this difficult process.

The family respectively requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Jo Phillips

January 29, 1937 – July 17, 2023

Betty Jo Phillips, age 86, of Boone, died Monday, July 17, 2023 at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born January 29, 1937 in Watauga County to the late James Hardin and Charlsie Harmon Dyer.

She is survived by her son, Michael W. Dyer of Boone, and her caregiver and cousin, Rebecca Freeman of Boone.

Online condolences may be sent to the Phillips Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service.

Billy Maynard Cheek

December 17, 1936 – July 17, 2023

Billy Maynard Phillips, age 86, of Newland, died Monday, July 17, 2023 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Grady Dean Brown

October 6, 1939 – July 17, 2023

Grady “Dean” Brown, age 83, left this Heavenly earth, July 17, 2023.

Dean was born in Watauga County, October 6, 1939, son of the late Olen and Lilly Isaacs Brown. He was also preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Brown and four sisters, Lucille, Mary, Barbara Sue, and Patricia.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Susie Knight Brown; his daughter, Donna Brown Keller and husband David of Vilas; two grandsons, Matthew Brown, and wife Crystal of Vilas and Corey Brown of Zionville; 3 granddaughters, Britni Keller, Felicia Keller Blackwell and husband Justin of Vilas; and Brooke Brown of Laurel Bloomery, TN. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Aiden Dixon, Gage Blackwell, Callie Summers, Corey Dean and Gracie Brown of Mountain City, TN and three sisters, Betty Jo, Virginia and Joyce and two brothers, Gene and Jim. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Dean owned and operated Dean’s Auto Sales from 1978 until 2023 where he met many long time friends. He had trading in his blood. Cars, equipment horses, cows, goats and the list goes on.

He was happiest when he was on his side by side, 4-wheeler or working with his excavator, dozer tractor and taking care of his horses and donkeys. He never met a stranger or turned down someone in need of help or judged anyone.

The family will receive friends on 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Friday, July 21 in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service. At 1:00 PM the family will process to Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens for a Graveside Service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to one’s favorite charity.

Online condolences may be sent to the Brown Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Col. Paul Amberg Hagen

August 19, 1930 – June 28, 2023

Col. Paul Amberg Hagen, U.S. Army (Ret.), age 92, of Newland, North Carolina entered into life eternal on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. He joined his heavenly Father and his wife of 42 years, the love of his life, Janice Bellinger Hagen. He was blessed with a long and meaningful life and will be missed by all who knew him.

Paul was born on August 19, 1930, in Dane County, Wisconsin, the son of the late Paul Hagen and the late Sylvia Romoren Hagen. He served in the Army during the Korean War and retired from the Army Reserves as a full-bird Colonel. While he was in the Army, he invented a crane sling attachment used to lift vehicles, without damaging them, onto ships. His design is still in use today. He received a bachelor of science degree from Clemson University in electrical engineering. He was the president of the engineering club and an officer in Tau Beta Pi, the engineering honor society. He worked for Westvaco Corp. in Charleston, S.C. for 28 years. He was a member of the Sertoma Club of Charleston.

Besides his love for his Lord, his wife, his family, and friends, Paul had lifelong hobbies: stamp collecting since childhood and trading with other philatelists around the world up until the week he died, breeding tropical fish, watercolor painting, pen and ink artwork, lapidary, golf, and tennis.

Paul married Janice in 1979 and though they loved Charleston, after vacationing in Linville, they fell in love with the mountains and the friends they made in the community. They both sang together with the choir at St. John’s Cathedral in Charleston and at Crossnore Presbyterian in Crossnore, N.C. When they moved to Newland permanently in 1994, they joined St. Bernadette Catholic Church and sang in the choir there. Paul became a Eucharistic minister and church chairman. He was a volunteer hospital chaplain at Charles A. Cannon Memorial Hospital, taught watercolor classes to patients, and was the chairman of medical scholarships.

Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory his older brother Richard Hagen and his younger brother Andre Hagen; three children, Julie (Fred) Vesel of Seabrook Island, SC, Lynn (Claude) McDill of Clayton, GA, and Lars (Cathy) Hagen of Coral Springs, FL; his grandchildren, Lars (Kelly) Hagen, Jr., Travis (Jocelyn) Vesel, Phil (Stacy) Hagen, and Lindsay (Michael) Catka; his niece Patricia Cone, 13 great-grandchildren, his many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Ruby. His sister, Nancy Hagen, predeceased him. Paul had many friends who were very dear to him.

Paul and Janice’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the wonderful, caring women and men with Compassionate Hearts, and Hospice of the Blue Ridge. You made them feel like family and treated them with great respect and kindness. It was Paul and Janice’s wish to remain living in their peaceful, beautiful home where they spent many happy years together. All of you made that happen for them.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland. Please join us at a reception following for a celebration of his life at the Land Harbor pavilion at the point by the lake.

Services for Paul will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father Christopher Bond officiating. The interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Boone, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Avery County Humane Society, Newland, NC.

Daisy Claudine Carpenter

October 30, 1944 – July 7, 2023

Daisy Claudine Carpenter, age 78, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at her residence.

Claudine was born on October 30, 1944 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Claude Townsend and the late Nell Turbyfill Townsend.

She graduated from Cranberry High School and retired from Sloop Memorial Hospital in Crossnore after 33 years of serving as a CNA. Claudine was a member of the Belview Baptist Church, enjoyed reading her bible and watching her westerns, especially Gunsmoke.

Claudine leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband of 58 years, William (Bill) Carpenter; Son, William Allen Carpenter of Elk Park, NC; Brandon and Kayla Buchanan, and their children, Everly, Norah, Wyatt, Harlan and Clara.

Services for Daisy Claudine Carpenter will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 beginning at 8:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Carver and Rev. Michael Ricker officiating. Music will be under the direction of Karen Carver. The family will receive friends beginning at 7:00 pm on Monday evening at the funeral home.

Family, friends and pallbearers will gather at 10:15 am Tuesday morning at the funeral home to go in procession to the Tanglewood Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to very special friends, Robert and Jeannie Burleson, and the entire team at Washington County EMS and the Staff of Johnson City Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi Home Hospice 1955 Newland Highway Newland, NC 28657.

Donnie Daniels Jr.

March 14, 1946 – July 7, 2023

Donald “Donnie” Daniels Jr., age 77, of Morganton, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at UNC Healthcare-Morganton.

Donnie was born on March 14, 1946 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Donald Daniels, Sr. and the late Mable Ollis Daniels.

He worked for many years for Drexel Furniture in the sanding department and enjoyed camping, fishing and playing solitaire.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Donald Daniels, Sr.; Mother, Mable Daniels; Son, Ronnie Daniels; Brother, John Daniels; Two Sisters, Shirley Mae Woody, Hildred Webb.

Donnie leaves behind to cherish his memory Two Sons, Donnie (Joanie) Daniels of Morganton, NC, Scotty Daniels of Morganton, NC; Long Time Girl Friend, Debbie Daniels of Morganton, NC; Sister, Betty (Casey) Woody of Ingalls, NC; Brother, Richard (Susie) Daniels of Spruce Pine, NC; Two Granddaughters, Madison Daniels, Abby Daniels; Two Grandsons, Logan Daniels, Colton Daniels; Step Granddaughter, Kailey Buchanan.

Services for Donald Daniels Jr. will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Trivette officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Daniels Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Nurses and staff of UNC Healthcare-Morganton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Nowlings Chapel Youth Group 5061 US 64 Morganton, NC 28655.

Julia Aldridge Jaynes

June 30, 1941 – July 11, 2023

Julia Aldridge Jaynes, age 82, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

Julia was born on June 30, 1941, in Watauga County, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Ray Mack Aldridge and the late Flora Fox Aldridge.

A devout and faithful servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, she attended the Crossnore First Baptist Church and enjoyed being a part of the Lydia Sunday School Class. Julia would encourage everyone she met to put their trust and faith in the Lord. She worked as a Trainer for US Textiles in Newland until she joined her husband’s business, Jaynes Plumbing as the bookkeeper in 1967. Julia was a true southern lady, who welcomed everyone into her home with a smile and a blessing. A kind and generous heart, no one left her presence a stranger, yet left with a feeling of hope and love.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lee Jaynes; Father, Ray Mack Aldridge; Mother, Flora Aldridge; Sister, Beulah Triplett; Three Brothers, Roger Aldridge, Steve Aldridge, and Ronnie Aldridge.

Julia leaves behind to cherish her memory, Son, Lloyd Ray Jaynes of Newland, NC; Grandchild, Lauren (Casey) Turbyfill of Newland, NC; Great-Granddaughter, Ruby Turbyfill; Two Brother In Laws, Roy (Diane) Jaynes of Newland, NC, Tommy Triplett of Lenoir, NC; Three Sister In Laws, Martha (Wade) Hicks of Curtis Creek, NC, Mary Aldridge of Jonas Ridge, NC, Trish Aldridge of Foscoe, NC along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Services for Julia Jaynes will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, beginning at 6:00 pm from the

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Bro. Dave Atkins, Billy Norris, and Hal Sexton officiating. Music will be under the direction of Dwight and Tammy Triplett Woodie.

The family will receive friends beginning at 4:30 pm Friday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of Amorem Hospice and the Watauga Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice of the High Country (for the Capital Campaign) 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645.

Mary Hester Murphy Munn

June 6, 1935 – July 12, 2023

Mary Hester Murphy Munn, age 88, of Linville, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 lovingly surrounded by her family, close friends, nurses and CNAs at Life Care Center in Banner Elk, NC, and the amazing team of AMOREM Hospice.

Mary was born on June 6, 1935, in Natrona County, Wyoming, a daughter of the late Patrick Joseph Murphy and the late Hester Sullivan Murphy.

Mary graduated from Natrona High School in Casper, Wyoming, and went on to receive her nursing degree from Loretto Heights School of Nursing at Regis University in Denver, Colorado.

Soon after, she married the love of her life, John Munn, and became a devoted wife and mother. They moved eventually to Toledo, Ohio, and then settled for 47 years in Charlotte, NC.

Mary and John were beloved members of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Charlotte.

She loved playing her Steinway Baby Grand piano as John would prepare to sing in the choir and for their many sing-along gatherings at their home. She loved being an auctioneer for charitable functions, assisted John in his metallurgical engineering businesses, and sold personal legal plans. She was known by friends as someone who would listen during a crisis and lend a helping hand.

Ask anyone who loved her, and the descriptions were common and vast. She was always optimistic and found the silver lining in every situation to include her final days. She was fun-loving, generous, a cheerleader for those in need, loved her Lord and was devoted to praying for others. She was hip, cool and had a sense of humor that would brighten anyone’s day. Life Care Center of Banner Elk and AMOREM Hospice felt like they became family with Mary as she shared herself and laughter daily.

She will be dearly missed and yet her imprint of love will be felt forever by those who loved and knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, John W. Munn; Two Brothers, Dr. Joseph Patrick Murphy, Father Donald Jerome Murphy.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Babette (Tom) McAuliffe of Linville, NC; Kevin John Munn of Linville, NC, Brian Patrick (Kelly Cortelyou) Munn; five grandchildren, Meagan (Judah) Goheen, Morgan Ford, Brennan Ford, Madeline Munn, Carter Munn; two great-granddaughters, Mia Goheen, Julia Goheen.

Her family and friends will gather for a celebration of Life in September once travel arrangements can be made for family traveling from out West.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone at Life Care Center of Banner Elk and AMOREM Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Amorem Hospice of the High Country (Capital Campaign)

902 Kirkwood St NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

Or online at www.amoremsupport.org

Elizabeth (Sue) Susanne Vankerkhove

December 26, 1951 – July 15, 2023

Elizabeth Susanne VanKerkhove (Sue Taylor), 71 of Pineola, NC has journeyed onward to her heavenly home, after a tragic motor vehicle accident in Newland NC on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

She leaves behind her loving husband Rick Vankerkhove. Dear loving mother to Virginia Carpenter (Bruce), Robin Pullins, and Alina Helton. Proud grandma of Greyson Deel Carpenter, and Maddie Pullins. Plus six grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brothers and sisters Raymond (Liz), Bobby (Rochelle), Howie (Janelle), Jenny (Larry), and Florence (David).

She was preceded in death by her father Howard Taylor, Mother Florence Koskee; Brother David Taylor.

Sue enjoyed working at the Boone post office, making pottery, and going on cruises. She will be greatly missed by so many.

Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, beginning at 12 PM at Newland United Methodist Church, 200 Cranberry St. Newland, NC.

