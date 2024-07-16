Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 16, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Lizette Thompson

April 4, 1964 – July 8, 2024

Lizette Thompson, age 60, passed away peacefully at her home in Dothan, Alabama, on the morning of July 8, 2024. Born in Colon, Cuba, on April 4, 1964, Lizette led a life full of love, dedication, and adventure.

She is survived by her devoted parents, Jose and Miriam Rodriguez, her caring brother, Ricardo Rodriguez, her beloved husband, Travis Thompson, and her cherished son, Alden Thompson.

Lizette was a devoted and loving mother whose greatest joy was her family. She dedicated her career to education and lifelong learning, starting as a Learning Specialist at Palm Beach State College. After earning a Master’s degree from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, she became an Instructor and Coordinator of the Math Foundations Program at Lees- McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina. Upon relocating to Dothan in 2014, she continued her passion for teaching as an adjunct instructor at Wallace Community College. Lizette touched many lives through her teaching, inspiring countless students with her knowledge and kindness.

She had a zest for life, enjoying travel and adventure, and was an ardent fan of the Miami Dolphins. Lizette loved the beach and had a deep affection for animals, especially her beloved chiweenie, Chica.

Lizette’s warmth, compassion, and dedication will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of love and learning will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have been part of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to their local animal shelter in her memory.

Lanette Rachel Eggert

June 15, 1981 ~ July 2, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and sadness we share the passing of Lanette Rachel Eggert. Born June 15, 1981 she began her new journey July 2, 2024. We would imagine she started it in a purple 1965 Mustang convertible, top down following the ocean waves. Lanette was loved by everyone she met. You were an instant friend. Her greatest accomplishment in life were her children Brooks and Autumn.

She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents Earl and Ann Pendleton. She leaves behind a son Brooks Dillevig, daughter Autumn Zimmer. Loving parents Cheryl Pendleton Wagner and Ray Eggert. Most beloved brother and confidant Jeremy Eggert (wife Melody), nieces Cadence and Pinky, nephew Gunnar, beloved aunt Karen Morrissey and family, cousin Kari Rolle and family, and many others.

She loved the ocean, the color purple and the show Friends. Please try not to be sad, if she was with us, she would wave her hand and say “oh snoz!!! stop that!

In lieu of flowers please donate to Autumn’s Go Fund Me college fund at https://gofund.me/1014c50d.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Eggert family.

Jawad “Joe” Bargothi

June 2, 1938 ~ July 8, 2024

Jawad “Joe” Bargothi (June 2, 1938) was born in the city of Jerusalem to a Palestinian father and a Turkish mother. He had a normal childhood for the first ten years of his life; however, after the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, Barghothi became incensed about what happened to his people, the Palestinians. As he witnessed the injustices inflicted on them, he vowed to do what he could to remedy these inequities. By the age of sixteen, indelibly impressed with the events of 1948, Barghothi became involved in the politics of the Middle East, where he led student uprising in Jerusalem against the Jordanian government and its Western support.

In the spring of 1956, Barghothi graduated from high school and entered Sothern Illinois University, Carbondale, where he successfully earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics. In the fall of 1961, he entered graduate school. The political environment in the Middle East at that time influenced Barghothi to change his academic field from mathematics to government. He graduated with a master’s degree in government in 1963. After working as a math instructor in a high school in O’Fallon, Missouri, from 1963 to 1965, he returned to Southern Illinois University to pursue a Ph.D. in government (political; science), with a concentration in international politics. Graduating in 1968, he then accepted a position at Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, where he taught for one year. In 1969, Barghothi married Barbara, his lovely companion since that time. He also accepted a position at Appalachian State University in the fall of 1969. Dr. Barghothi became very active in regional political science associations, where he delivered several papers each year, related to the past and the future of the Middle East.

Barghothi took a sabbatical leave in 1980 when he, his wife, and two children went to live and work in occupied Palestine. He and Barbara worked at the University of Beir Zeit, where Dr. Barghothi taught political philosophy and his wife taught psychology. Due, however, to the occupation policy of Israel, Dr. Barghothi was forced to leave his native home once again by order of the military governor of the occupied West Bank. In July 1981, he and his family came back to Boone, where he continued to teach at Appalachian State University and participate in regional conferences of political science.

Dr. Barghothi retired in 2003 after a teaching career of almost forty years, including three years teaching in the Appalachian State University phased -retirement system. He and his wife then went to live in Mexico for four and a half months, where he taught two political science courses at the University of the Americas in Puebla, Mexico, in the spring semester of 2004. During this time, the couple enjoyed touring Mexico and learning firsthand about the lives of the Mexican people.

In August of 2004, Barghothi accepted a position as a professor with the Semester at Sea Program, where he taught three classes aboard a ship while journeying around the world. In retirement, he and his wife pursued a very busy travel schedule. Dr. Barghothi continued to enjoy lecturing on cruise ships, while both he and his wife enriched their lives through opportunities and continued teaching and studying abroad when they could. Dr. Barghothi was awarded emeritus status by the Appalachian State University Board of Trustees on April 29, 2005.

Dr. Barghothi loved playing golf with his wife and playing poker with his friends. He was a lively debater who loved to talk about international politics. Additionally, he and his wife enjoyed international travel and going to musical entertainment and dances.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Ismail and Backezeh Barghothi and a brother and two sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Barghothi, children, Akram (AJ) Barghothi and his wife, Jane in Boone, NC Shadia Rath and her husband, Gene in Raleigh, NC, Deena Barghothi and Mark McCarthy in New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Health and Hopsice, 401 Shadowline Drive unit 102, Boone, NC 28607 or to www.pcrf.net – provides urgent humanitarian care for Gaza’s children.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Barghothi family.

Sylvia Sue Greene

June 7, 1943 ~ July 11, 2024

Sylvia Sue Greene, age 81 of Boone, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2024.

She was the daughter of the late John Floyd Greene, Sr. and Doreatha Long Greene. She was a graduate of Appalachian High School and Appalachian State Teachers College. Sylvia loved the outdoors, animals, and her time as a teacher. She adored traveling, and did so all around the world.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Greene, Jr., and a brother-in-law J.B. Greene.

She is survived by a son, Joe Royall of Colorado; two sisters, Jeannie Dickson and husband Ron of Knoxville, TN. and Marie Ward and husband Steve of Boone; a brother Bob Greene and wife Evelyn of Boone. Surviving also are cousins Buddy Adisey and wife Norma of Bonne, Judy Gragg of Boone, and Diane Daughn of California.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family.

William Russell Swift

July 11, 2024

William Russell Swift, 83, of Vilas, NC, entered his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 11th after several years of declining health, surrounded by his family.

Born in Watauga County, NC on July 22, 1940, he was the first-born son of Cecil and Fannie Clay Swift. Russell grew up in Beaver Dam, NC and went to Bethel High School, graduating in 1958. Russell loved reflecting on his time at Bethel High bragging to his niece that he was as smart as she was because he graduated in the top 20 of his class. We would all laugh knowing that there were only 19 in his class. But he remained close with those classmates, never missing an opportunity to make an appearance at a reunion.

He went into the National Guard in 1963, where he proudly served six years. Russell met his wife Phyllis, and they married in 1960. Russell and Phyllis lived in West Jefferson and Kingsport, TN prior to returning to Watauga County in 1975. He was employed with A & P Foods for 40+ years where he quickly worked his way up to store manager. He took great pride in the store in Boone and always greeted the customers with a friendly smile and a hug. Mr. Swift never met a stranger; if he didn’t know you at first, he would ask enough questions until he discovered someone, he knew was related to you.

Russell provided for his family and was always willing to go above and beyond serving others. When he was not working, you were likely to find him on his peaceful family land at Beaver Dam or at his home taking care of his animals – horses, cows, donkeys, and goats. Russell loved the Lord and was a member of the Willow Valley Baptist Church.

Russell is survived by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis Greene Swift, one son, Derek Lynn Swift (Becky), daughter-in-law, Sandy Winebarger Swift; grandsons, William Cody Swift and Corey Allen Swift; step-grandsons, Dennis Dollar and Taylor Cornell (Jonny), step granddaughters, Jesse Cooper (Jacob) and Davy Cornell (Marisa) , two great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald Clay Swift (Rhea) of Hickory and Thomas Gene Swift (Sallie) of Boone and one sister, Patricia Swift Smith (Danny) of Morganton.

Also surviving is Sonny Ward (Jackie), whom he thought of as a son. In addition, he is survived by Phyllis’ brothers and sister, Kenny Greene, Eddy Greene (Cretha), and Kathy Greene (Lynn). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a multitude of cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Russell was proceeded in death by two sons, Russell Wayne Swift (infant), and William “Dana” Swift, mother and father- in-law, Fred and Colleta Greene, his brother in-law and sister-in-law, GC and Lou Wilkenson and Lois Greene.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice and to the caregivers that have taken such good care of him in the past few months.

The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, July 14th, from 5 until 8 o’clock at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home. A memorial service will held on Monday afternoon, July 15th at 1 PM in Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charlie Martin, Preacher Ray Green and Rev. Dr. Billy Norris officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Willow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Willow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, @Brandon Greer, 436 Clark Swift Road, Vilas, NC 28692 or to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Pallbearers: Kenny Greene, Jeff Hedrick, Sonny Ward, Clay Swift, Tommy Greer, Denny Miller, Charles Greer, and Gerald Lawrence.

Honorary Pallbearers: Eric Hughes, Harold Ward, Charles Ward, Larry Clay, Allen Clay, George Bruns, Bill Clay (all cousins of Mr. Swift), and Bobby Rimmer and Joe McNeil, friends of Russell.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Swift family.

Carl Norris

September 26, 1985 – July 6, 2024

Carl Scott Norris, age 38, died Saturday, July 6. He was born to Lonnie Carlton ‘Bud’ Norris, and the late Bertha Gaye Bryan Norris in Watauga County.

Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by his best friend, Justin Mullett. As well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Surviving other than his father, Bud; is his wife, Savannah Norris; and his four children, Rylan, Tulsa, Rhett, and Sutton, his aunts and uncles, Joe and wife Joette Norris, Ted and his wife Jeanne Norris, Dick Norris, Sam and his wife Ellouise Bryan, Ethel Pope, Debbie Matheson and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Carl, grew up on the back of a horse riding all over Western North Carolina, East Tennessee and Southwestern, Virginia. Time that wasn’t spent on a horseback, you could find him either fishing or camping in the woods with his friends and family. Even in his teenage and adult years, he still enjoyed the great outdoors and spending time with his friends and family fishing.

Growing up in a sawmilling family, he always had an ample supply of scrap lumber for building forts and cabins in the woods. And that’s what lead him into the career that he loved showing off his woodworking talents. He absolutely loved working at High Country Cabinets for the last 6 years. Carl was a builder of many things, his skills were natural and it was proven in by the joy his customers share over his craftsmanship from adults in their homes to children with toy wagons and barns.

As Carl found his beautiful bride, Savannah, they fell in love 12 years ago and since made a family here in Watauga County. He loved each of his beautiful children Raylan, 8, Tulsa, 6, Rhett, 2, and Sutton,1. Carl loved his family with his whole being. He taught them all the things from fishing, riding 4 wheelers, cutting wood for winter, helping others, building creations and how to play and work with dedication. His legacy will continue on in each one of them.

A service of celebration will be held 5:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2024, in the chapel of Hampton funeral service with Reverend Mike Townsend and Reverend Burl Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00 until 5:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to the Norris family and support of his children through Venmo with the use of friends or gift option @Savannah-Norris-9

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards the funeral costs to Hampton’s funeral service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Millard R. Hess

October 24, 1935 – June 20, 2024

Millard R. Hess age 88, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at the Johnson County Community Hospital. He was born October 24, 1935 to the late Willard Hess and Elsie Hess. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Hess; two sisters, Frances Wilcox and Mary Thompson; four brothers, Wesley Hess, John Hess, Willis Hess, and Donald Hess.

Millard was a very hard worker. He was one who never gave up. When he was able he attended Towerville Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his son, Richard Robert Hess (Sandy); daughter, Victoria Caldwell (Mike); grandchildren, Steve Dugan, James Dugan, and Shawna Dugan; six great grandchildren; sisters, Ellen Dancy, Shelby Hicks; several nieces and nephews.

It was Millard’s wish to be cremated and no formal service will be held.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Millard R. Hess has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Obituary information courtesy of Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Barbara Ruppard Arnett

September 3, 1944 – July 7, 2024

Barbara Jean “Bob” Rupard Arnett journeyed home to meet her Savior face to face on July 7, 2024. She was born on September 3, 1944, to the late Gene and Louise Rupard, the fifth of thirteen children. Known affectionately as Bob by those who knew her well, she had an infectious personality that could light up any room. Bob graduated from Blowing Rock High School in 1962 and dedicated 45 years of service to IRC/TT Electronic. After the closure of “the plant,” as she called it, Bob embarked on a new adventure as a professional yard saler, spending Fridays and Saturdays scouring back roads for the best deals. Her family delighted in the treasures she brought home from her adventures.



Bob cherished her family deeply, particularly enjoying the monthly family dinners. Above all, she loved Jesus and eagerly anticipated the day she would meet Him. In addition to her parents, Bob was preceded in death by three sisters: Maxine (“Mac”), Billie June (“Bill”), and Jolene (“Jo”). She leaves behind her beloved husband of 53 years, Carlos; her daughter Lisa (Randy); her son Joey (Hannah); four grandchildren: Jessica, Josh, Julie, and Harlan; and seven great-grandchildren: Sofia, Maria, Adalaiah, Gabe, Leah, Scarlett, and Jozyln. Bob is also survived by three brothers: CW, Jay, and Freddie; six sisters: Christene, Mollie, Penny, Martha, Sandra, and Kim; as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.



A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Saturday, July 13, at God’s House of Worship in Banner Elk, NC. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. and a graveside service immediately after. In honor of Bob’s love for a good potluck, the family invites friends and family to gather in the fellowship hall after the graveside service for a meal and a time to share stories and memories.



In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in memory of Barbara to Sunrise Baptist Ministries.

Send to Dennis Barnett in the memo (Sunrise Baptist Ministries) PO Box 1036 Whittier NC 28789

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Tamara “Tammy” Faye Parrish

March 31, 1963 – July 8, 2024

Tammy Faye Parrish, Age 61, passed away in her home on July 8th, 2024.

Tammy was born on March 31, 1963. She was a hair stylist for 40 years and having clients in her chair was truly a passion in her life.

To know Tammy was to love her carefree gypsy soul. Tammy was incredibly creative and loved to pour her energy into crafting and painting. She had an infectious smile and laugh, as well as a warm and welcoming aura that she radiated to all. Tammy could illuminate a room with happiness and had a genuine joy and love for life, which will be missed by so many.

Tammy is preceded in death by her mother Faye Cotty. She is survived by her two children, Jordan Mercer and Marshal Parrish. Three grandchildren: Elijah, Brycen and Meredith. Tammy is also survived by four siblings: Marshall Parrish, Jeffery Parrish, Chris Soiset and Tiffany Soiset- Sheaff. Tammy has many loved nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins as well who will truly cherish their memories with her. Tammy also had two sweet cats that she loved dearly.

A celebration of Tammy’s life is being planned and will be announced.

“Find me in the flow of the river, As over the stones it gently shivers. In the ripples that dance and sway, My spirit will forever play.

Find me in the rustling leaves, As they whisper through the branches it weaves. In the symphony of nature’s embrace, My soul will find its rightful place.

Find me in the starry expanse, Where the constellations dance and trance. In the celestial tapestry of light, My essence will forever ignite.

Find me in the depths of your heart, Where love and memories always impart. In the echoes of times we’ve shared, My spirit will forever be there.”

Online condolences may be sent to the Parrish Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Wilkinson Thomas

March 16, 1932 – July 12, 2024

Jackie W. Thomas, of Concord, NC, and a former resident of Boone, died Friday, July 12, 2024, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Blanche Greer Wilkinson.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas (2009), her brother, G.C. Wilkinson (2014), sister-in-law, Lou Wilkinson (2017), foster son, Bob Greer (2020), nephew, Kerry Wilkinson (2021), and great-grandson, Calvin W. Kruse (2022).

She is survived by two sons, Randall Thomas (Cheryl) of Concord, NC; their two daughters Lauren Kruse (Derek) of Nashville, TN and Susan Vimawala (Amit) of Atlanta, GA; Duane Thomas of Hickory, NC; his two daughters Sarah T. Marvin (Dakota) of Spruce Pine, NC and Jessica Thomas of Hendersonville, NC.

She is also survived by two foster granddaughters, Ladonna Greer Shore of Blowing Rock, NC and Robin Greer Simpson of Wilmington, NC, as well as their families.

Four great-grandsons, Theo Landrum and Isaac Thomas of Hendersonville, NC, Winfield Kruse and Edmund Kruse of Nashville, TN, are surviving along with two great-granddaughters, Marianne Kruse of Nashville, TN and Ella Marvin of Spruce Pine, NC. Also, one niece, Tanya Miller (Denny) of Fort Wayne, IN and her family. Many other loved ones also survive.

A private family graveside service for Mrs. Thomas will be conducted with Rev. Harold Bennett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Ollie Phipps, 800 Modock Rd, Trade, TN 37691 or to Pitts Baptist Church Building Fund, 140 Pitts School Rd., Concord, NC 28027.

. Online condolences may be sent to the Thomas Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements

Billy William Dancy

April 30, 1942 – July 13, 2024

t is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my husband Billy William Dancy age 81 of Zionville passed away Saturday July 13, 2024. Surrounded by his family. he was a man of immense humor and wisdom, cherishing every moment spent with his loved ones.

He was born April 30, 1942, in Watauga County. A son of the late Conard Dancy and Edna Isaacs Dancy. He was employed as a log home builder; he enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his grandchildren dearly and cherished every moment he spent with them.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Canter Dancy of Zionville; two daughters, Crystal Mahala and husband Andy of Zionville and Linda Dancy of Lenoir; one son, Jerry Dancy of Zionville; five grandchildren, Cheyenne Dancy, David Downs, Christina Downs, Jessica Mahala and Luke Mahala and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by several brothers and a sister.

A private family memorial service will be at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Mercy Gale Benfield

Feb 2, 2023 – Jul 9, 2024

Mercy Gale Benfield graced this world with her presence on February 2, 2023 in Boone, North Carolina.

At 7 months old, Mercy began a long, brave battle with Congenital Heart Disease. Her strength, willpower and courage taught all of us what a true warrior is.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, NC Mercy fought her last battle and received the ultimate victory. She stepped into the arms of Jesus where she received a perfect heart and a new body.

From the very beginning, Mercy won the hearts of anyone that was blessed enough to meet her. Mercy was a beautiful child with a contagious smile who touched so many lives in her short life. To know Mercy was to know true love, grace, and mercy. Her time on this earth was short but her impact was powerful.

She never met a stranger. She was happy everywhere she went and happiest at church and outside on the farm. She loved music and you could always find her clapping her hands and feet to “Victory in Jesus”.

She was greeted in heaven by her great grandfathers, Chester Benfield and Pete Hobbs.

Mercy leaves behind to cherish her memory parents, Colby and Taylor Hobbs Benfield of Newland: sister, Zoe Carpenter of Newland, NC; grandparents, Dale and Diane Benfield of Newland, NC; Eric and Caryn Hobbs of Newland, NC; great grandparents, Elaine Benfield of Newland, NC; Lowell and Linda Wise of Newland, NC, Roger and Donna Wise of Newland, NC, Fran Hobbs of Millboro, VA.

Services for Mercy Gale Benfield will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at Mount Victory in Pineola (507 Mill Timber Creek Rd. Newland, NC 28657) with Rev. Joe Ingham officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Mount Victory with a service to follow.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone in Avery County for the prayers, love and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte. https://rmhclt.org/donate/

Words of comfort and encouragement may be shared with the Benfield family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Mercy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

William Harold Durham

Apr 18, 1929 – Jul 11, 2024

William Harold Durham, age 95, passed away peacefully in his home in Linville, North Carolina on July 11, 2024. Harold was born in Columbus, NC on April 18, 1929 to Troy and Roxie Durham.

He attended Green Creek High School. At age 16, he served in the Navy as a Quartermaster. After serving for 3 years, he returned to and graduated from Green Creek High School. He went on to work a few odd jobs before finding and developing a passion for food service.Harold married the love of his life, Alice Jean Wehr, in 1965. During their married life they lived in many places; however, they were happiest living in Linville Land Harbor.In the 1970’s Harold and Alice opened Gussie’s Coffee Shop in Mount Holly, NC. He spent 20 years preparing delicious breakfast and lunch orders, but more importantly he fostered a sense of welcomeness and community. Gussie’s was a place that all wanted to gather, where all customers felt more like family.



Harold was an active member of his community. As a Mason, he was a member of the Linville Lodge 489. The lodge recently awarded him the Diamond Jubilee Certificate and pin for 60 years of active participation. He became a Shriner in May 1964 joining the Oasis Temple in Charlotte NC. During his life he was a member of The Lowell Presbyterian Church and Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. As an avid golfer, Harold was perfecting his golf game at the Linville Land Harbor Golf Club into his 90s.

Harold was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Bill Durham; his sister, Doris Pate; his daughter, Cindy Holcombe; and his grandson, Jackson Durham. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Alice; his children Laura (Darrell) Lewis, Steve (Sheryl) Durham, and Kim Durham; his grandchildren Michael (Ashley) Stewart, Stephanie (Roy) Moore, Porter Durham, Elizabeth Durham, and Emma Durham.

Harold leaves behind 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Harold is also survived by his brothers Albert Durham, Robert (Grace) Durham, and Ray Durham.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank all of those who cared for Harold over the years, specifically Alice Franklin. We would also like to thank Annette Franklin and the wonderful nurses with Blue Ridge Hospice for their compassion and care.Harold was a devoted husband, loving father and an adored grandfather, great- grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He was a loyal friend to all those he met and never met a stranger. He will be fondly remembered by his warm smile, charming wit, and happy laugh.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice and Home Care of the Blue Ridge (236 Hospital Dr. Spruce Pine, NC, 28777) or Banner Elk Presbyterian Church (P.O. Box 158, 420 College Drive SW, Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604).



A service to honor Harold’s life will be held at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 11:00am. Please join the family for a visitation and reception following the service in the church fellowship hall.

