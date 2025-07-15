Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 15th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Wayne Harbin Henson

October 17, 1952 ~ July 3, 2025

Wayne Harbin Henson, a loving husband, devoted father, and adored grandfather, passed away peacefully at home in Manchester, Missouri, on July 3, 2025, surrounded by his beloved family. Born on October 17, 1952, in Boone, North Carolina, Wayne was a remarkable individual known for his big heart and vibrant spirit.

Wayne graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Appalachian State University, but his true legacy extends far beyond his academic achievements. He embraced life with a joyous enthusiasm, often engaging others with his unique ability to tell jokes and connect with anyone about anything. He was a gigantic teddy bear who never met a stranger and always made those around him feel welcome and loved.

For 43 wonderful years, Wayne was married to his cherished wife, Carroll Brown Henson. Together they built a beautiful life filled with laughter and love, raising three remarkable children; Charles (Nicole) Henson, Matthew (Stephanie Bortz) Henson, and Sara (Stewart Bradshaw) Henson. Wayne took great pride in watching his family flourish, relishing every moment spent with them, particularly as they welcomed several grandchildren into their lives. Pressli Henson, Henry Henson, Jordan (Brandon) Lenherr, and Olive Bortz were among the lights of his life, and he held the title of “world’s greatest grandpa” with joy.

Wayne was always there to help, doing anything he could for his family and friends. His kindness extended to everyone he encountered, offering support and guidance wherever he could. He was known for his hobbies that included fishing, woodworking, and tinkering in the garage, activities that brought him peace and fulfillment.

Wayne now joins his loving parents, Ralph and Shirley Henson, who precede him in death. Their memory will forever be cherished by his surviving family, including his brothers, Jerry Henson and Larry Henson, who remember the warmth and joy Wayne brought to their lives.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the visitation on July 15, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery located at 6578 James E Holshouser Jr Hwy, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

In these moments of remembrance, we celebrate Wayne’s life, a life filled with love, laughter, and an unwavering commitment to those he cherished. He leaves behind an indelible legacy of kindness and devotion, one that will continue to inspire everyone who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in honor of Wayne’s memory

Shirley Ann LaGow

December 29, 1943 ~ July 11, 2025

Shirley Ann Hicks LaGow went to be with the Lord on Friday evening, July 11, 2025 at the age of 81.

Shirley loved her family as her family loved her. She enjoyed attending her church, Beech Valley Baptist Church. Shirley’s hands were always busy preparing meals for family, gardening, and tending her lawn.

She is survived by her five grandchildren, Christopher Small, Nikaulas Small, Kristi Luttrell, Robert Luttrell and Tommy Luttrell; five great grandchildren, Kasey Luttrell, Grayson Luttrell, Maya Luttrell, Willow Small and Riley Small; her brother, Tim Hicks and her sister, Sandra Ward. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Rita Hicks; her husband, Edward LaGow; daughters, Jeanette Small and Anita Luttrell; granddaughter, Shasta Small; and brothers, Johnny, Randy and Bill Hicks.

Graveside services for Shirley will be conducted Monday afternoon, July 14, 2025 at 3 o’clock at the J. O. Harmon Cemetery on Kellersville Road, officiated by Rev. David Lunceford.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to the J. O. Harmon Cemetery Fund, in care of Greer Harmon, 1360 Kellersville Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Sabina Greene Norris

October 28, 1972 – July 9, 2025

Sabina Greene Norris, age 52 of Vilas, gently left her earthly abode and was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

Sabina, the daughter of Gerald G. Greene and Karin Siegle Greene, was born October 28, 1972, in Watauga County, NC.

Sabina was an amazing individual, especially to all who knew her! The Bible declares, in Ecclesiastes 7:1 that “A good name is better than precious ointment; and the day of death than the day of one’s birth.” This verse greatly characterizes Sabina and the wonderful person she was! As unique as her name, Sabina, might seem, so was her personality and the life she lived in the presence of others around her. From childhood to adulthood, she never had to seek a friend for friends always seemed to seek, find and surround her! Her childhood was spent on a modestly humble mountain family farm, working cattle, driving tractors, tending gardens and crops, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and even riding a couple of bulls! She was sweet as honey, and yet tough as nails! She spent her adult life working in the medical and dental fields, where she met and had an impact on literally thousands of people throughout her career! She was so kind, gentle, compassionate, loving, caring, and considerate to everyone she met! She had a real servant’s heart, coupled with a ready and willing desire to help and encourage anyone she could. She was consistently known to have a beautiful and radiant smile with her uniquely gentle disposition. Anyone who knew Sabina couldn’t help but love her! She was also a loving wife, a precious mother and a devoted Christian, that was best seen in her loyalty to the Lord and her church family. She was consistent in the hard times as well as in the good times of her life! To her family and to her many friends, she was simply precious and priceless!

Sabina was preceded in death by her late first husband, Randy Adams, and her late mother, Karin Siegle Greene. She is survived by her husband, Eric Norris of Vilas, her father, Gerald Greene of Vilas, her children, Chelsea Adams of Vilas, Garrett Adams of Vilas, Lindey Parker and husband James of Sugar Grove, and Holly Norris of Wilkesboro, one brother, Michael Greene and wife Cheryl of Vilas, two grandchildren Paislee and Jax of Sugar Grove, and extended family members Kent Adams of Lenoir, Merle Cornett of Vilas, and Daryl and Candace Garner of Westfield, NC.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Sunday, July 13, 2025, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 2695 Beaver Dam Rd., Vilas, NC. Interment will be followed in the Lower Beaver Dam Cemetery. Officiating will be Preacher Keith Brown, Preacher Derick Wilson, Preacher Michael Greene and Preacher Ethan Greene.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00, prior to the service.

The Pallbearers will be Keith Greene, Byron Greene, Wendell Greene, Terry Scott, David Scott and Graham Roten.

The family respectfully requests no food, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Beaver Dam Cemetery Fund.

The family wishes to extend a very sincere and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful and caring emergency room and ICU staff of the Watauga Medical Center for the great care you provided to Sabina and the family during this difficult time! It could not have been better!

Betty Townsend Dancy Cole

January 17, 1941 – July 10, 2025

Betty Townsend Dancy Cole, age 84, of Vilas, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at her home. She was born on January 17, 1941, in Watauga County, North Carolina, to the late Henry Clay and Pearl Greer Pennell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Bynum Townsend Jr., second husband, Frank Dancy, one brother, George Pennell, one sister, Blanch Trivette, stepson, Frank Dancy Jr., grandchildren, Joe Craig and Paul Kitzi.

Betty was known for her warm smile, boundless kindness, and gift for conversation—she never met a stranger. Her wonderful sense of humor and big heart made her a friend to everyone she met and a loving advocate for both people and animals alike.

She took great pride in her garden and flowers. Her yard was always full of vibrant blooms, and she was known for her “secret” to growing such beautiful flowers—banana water. Betty also enjoyed canning and preserving the fruits of her labor, a skill she mastered and passed on to others with joy.

A woman of strong faith, Betty was a devoted member of Henson Chapel United Methodist Church, where she found great joy in worship and fellowship. Her faith guided her throughout her life, providing comfort and strength.

Betty will be remembered for her generous spirit, loving nature, and the way she brought joy to others simply by being herself.

Mrs. Cole is survived by her husband, Franklin Cole, her children, Charlie Townsend of Fleetwood, NC, Glenda Townsend of Zionville, NC, Mike Townsend of Zionville, NC, and Anita Townsend (Tony Combs) of Sebring, FL, two brothers, Larry Pennell (Janine) of Canyon Lake, CA and Gene Pennell of Zionville, NC, two sisters, Geneva Stinson of Mountain City, TN and Judy Blake (Jack) of Sunset Beach, NC, step-children, Ben Dancy (Shelby) of Fellsmere, FL, Virginia Dancy Gomez of Grand Island, NE, Kenny Cole (Leah) of Vilas, NC, Teresa Hoyle and Patricia Cole (Kenneth) both of Lenoir, NC. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Kristie Kolseth (Micah) of Winston Salem, NC, Ashley Dumont (Tim) of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Tyler Cox (Jillian) of Orlando, FL and Kaitlyn Cox of Sebastian, FL, seven step-grandchildren, Ben Dancy Jr. (Shawn), Garrett Dancy, Stephen Kitzi, Christopher Gomez (Amy), Tristin Hodges (Ginny), Kelly Hodges (Mackenzie) and Orion Hodges (Skye). Also surviving are several great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 3:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Pastor Ken Anderson. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Henson Chapel Methodist Church Food Bank; 120 Henson Hollar Rd. Vilas, NC 28692.

Shelby Jean Brown Miller

March 28, 1937 – July 12, 2025

Shelby Brown Miller completed her earthly race and entered the gates of heaven on July 12, 2025.

A devoted follower of Jesus Christ, Shelby lived her life as a faithful witness to the Gospel. For 66 years, she was a dedicated member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church, where she served in countless roles—Vacation Bible School, WMU, Sunday School teacher, church choir member and any other area where she was needed. Her life embodied the call of Romans 10:14–15: “How, then, can they call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard?” Only heaven knows the full extent of the lives she touched and the souls led to Christ through her faithful testimony. Her impact will echo for generations.

Next to her love for the Lord, Shelby’s greatest joy was her family. She poured her life into ensuring that her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren not only knew about Jesus but loved Him deeply. She embraced her calling to pass on a generational faith with intention and passion.

Shelby was also known for her warm, nurturing spirit—a talented cook, skilled seamstress, and the first to offer a hug or a bandage. Her presence was a steady source of strength and comfort to all who knew her. A devoted Elvis Presley fan, she is also survived by her beloved dog, Elvis.

She is joined in heaven with her husband, Coy Miller; her parents, Mack and Mabel Brown; her sister, Judy Hodges; her mother and father in-law, Jones and Doris Miller; and her brother-in-law, Keith Perry.

Those temporarily left behind, but who will join her in heaven, include her son, Aaron Miller (Angie) of Blowing Rock; daughters Ann McClure (Darrell) of West Jefferson, and Alice Bills (Routy) of Tuttle, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren with two more expected in November; her sister, Linda Shoemake (Jim) of Boone; her brother, Garland Brown of Brevard, NC; and many beloved nieces, and nephews.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Sebrina Weaver, Shelby’s devoted granddaughter and caregiver, whose loving presence allowed Shelby to remain in the comfort of her home. Heartfelt gratitude also goes to the team at Amorem Hospice, who walked alongside Shelby and her family during her final journey.

Shelby’s testimony was clear: “I was the woman who could have no children—now I have more than the old woman in the shoe!” Psalm 113: 9 was God’s promise to Shelby, “He settles the childless woman in her home as a happy mother of children. Praise the Lord.” Her life reflected God’s goodness and grace, and she would want every reader to know and seek that same relationship with her Creator, Sustainer, and Risen Savior.

“I press on to make it my own, because Christ Jesus has made me his own… forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal.” — Philippians 3:12–14

Shelby reached her goal. She kept the faith. She finished strong. Will you?

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” — 2 Timothy 4:7

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July15, 2025 from 6:00-7:30 at Laurel Fork Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be held at Laurel Fork Baptist Church beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the cemetery fund of Laurel Fork Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1147, Boone, NC 28607, Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, Attn: Accounting PO Box 14608 Greensboro, NC 27415 or to Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Road, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Thomas Richard Brown

December 3, 1955 – July 4, 2025

Thomas Richard Brown passed away on July 4, 2025 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Private Graveside Services will be held with family.

Richard was born on December 3, 1955 to Plato and Nell Brown of Cranberry, North Carolina. he was a member of Cranberry Baptist Church.

Richard was a devoted employee of Grandfather Mountain, retiring after 45 years of service.

In 1990, Richard married Kathleen Downing of Linville Falls, North Carolina.

Richard was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Scotty Brown, special nephew Corey Brown, stepchildren Jacques and Jacob Downing.

Richard is survived by his wife, sisters Susie Brown, Tammy (James) Smith, Sharon Brown, brother Freddie (Linda) Brown.

Children

Ritchie (Jessica) Brown, Jason Brown, Chris (Autumn) Brown, Carmella Brown, Julie Brown, and Elizabeth Brown.

Stepchildren

Jesse (Barbara) Downing and Elizabeth Downing.

Richard will be missed by his many nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was a loving and devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren.