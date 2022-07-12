Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 12, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Jimmy Calvin Shore

1958 – 2022

Jimmy Calvin “J.C.” Shore, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his residence.

JC was born March 19, 1958 to Calvin Sanders Shore and Zelma Day Shore in Blowing Rock.

JC spent many years logging and had his own grading business. He loved being outdoors hunting, riding motorcycles, horses, and 4-wheelers. He was a gentle, kind, loving, man who was so good to his family and friends.

JC is survived by: his wife of 42 years Ladonna Greer Shore, his daughter Ashley Craig (Matt) of Blowing Rock and the light of his life, his grandson CJ Craig. He is also survived by his mother, Zelma Shore of Blowing Rock, sister-in-law, Robin Simpson and dear friend Wendell Hicks.

A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Ronald McDonald House of the Piedmont, 419 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at: www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Joyce Dell Waters

1936 – 2022

Joyce D. Goldsberry Waters, age 85 of Boone, passed away Monday night at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock. She was born November 16, 1936 in Worthville, Kentucky to the late William and Edith Goldsberry. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. For many years, she was a dog groomer, boarder and breeder. In the past, she was a member of the Women’s Christian Club and the Watauga Christian Chorus. As her family and many friends and neighbors will attest, she was a wonderful cook and baker.

She is survived by her husband Clifford Waters of the home. One son, Rusty Waters and wife Cathy of Boone. One daughter, Cindy Penick and husband Stewart of Boone. Ten grandchildren, Carrie Church husband Eric, Andy Waters wife Jessica, Dustin Presnell, Devin Presnell wife Chelsea, Amber Newton husband Jonathan, Marcus Penick wife Stephanie, Caleb Waters, Bryna Sutter and husband Elliott, Elena Waters, Talia Rominger and 14 great-grandchildren.

One brother, Gary Goldsberry wife Nanette of Winston-Salem and a number of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by one son Bryon Waters.

Services for Joyce Waters, per her request, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following which were near and dear to her heart;

Amorem Hospice – 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645

Tabernacle Baptist Church – 3004 N Pine Run Rd Boone, NC 28607

Calvary Baptist Church – 2220 Hwy 27 S Avon Park, FL 33825

Online condolences may be shared with the Waters family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Waters family.

Rachel Joyce Sterrett

1941 – 2022

Rachel Joyce Livingstone Sterrett went home with Jesus on July 8, 2022 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in Boone, NC. She was 80 years old, born August 12, 1941 in McCooke, Nebraska, the first child of Joyce Hoffman Livingstone and the Rev. Benjamin Franklin Livingstone. During her childhood Rachel moved around the mid-west with her parents while her father started Sunday Schools with the American Sunday School Union. The family moved often as Rev. Livingstone served churches in North Wilkesboro, Old Fort, Concord and Charlotte, NC, Fayetteville, TN and Timber Ridge, VA. There she graduated from Fairfield High School, Fairfield, VA in June 1959. Rachel also met her future husband John D. (Doug) Sterrett, III while in High School. In September 1959 she entered Asbury Collage in Wilmore KY transferring a year later to Winthrop Women’s College in Rock Hill, SC where she graduated in 1963 with a BS in Home Economics. On June 15, 1963 She and Doug were married following his graduation from Virginia Military Institute and commissioning into the US Army as a 2d Lieutenant.

From June 1963 until Doug’s retirement in 1983 they moved some twenty-one times from one Army post to another. In 1966 she gave birth to John Benjamin Sterrett and in 1968 to Joseph William Sterrett. Rachel quickly proved to be a loving and creative parent rearing her boys alone for two years while Doug served in the Republic of Vietnam and during other periods when he was away on duty. Rachel used her extensive leadership skills organizing groups in Army Chapels, unit wives groups and while employed as a DA civilian at Ft. Sheridan, IL. Following Doug’s retirement and seminary She followed him as he became a pastor in the Presbyterian Church (USA) serving churches in Dallas, TX; Lebanon, Winchester, Warm Springs, and Harrisonburg, VA.

Near Winchester in the Parish of the Valleys Cooperative Larger Parish of eight churches (Middletown, Cedar Creek, 2nd Opequon, Round Hill, Mt. Hope, and Clearbrook in VA; Wardensville and Ivanhoe Presbyterian Churches in WV) she served as Director of Christian Education traveling from Church to Church organizing youth and teaching. During this time she was active teaching, organizing and leading eighty-five Vacation Bible Schools and in partnership with Doug led eighteen Day Camps for Children. This continued when they moved to Warm Springs Presbyterian, Warm Springs VA. In addition to her work in the churches Rachel organized several Missions Festivals involving all of Shenandoah Presbytery’s 120 churches. Rachel and Doug retired to Harrisonburg, VA in January 2006. After three years they moved to their “Laughing Place” on Goshen Creek in the Holiday Hills community near Boone, NC.

Preceded in death by her parents and youngest brother Samuel J. Livingstone, Rachel is survived by her husband Doug, two sons, John, and Joseph and partner Alice and four grandsons; Taylor in Denmark, Andrew, Benedict, and Wilfred residing in the UK; her brother Benjamin Franklin Livingstone, Jr. of Monroe, VA, Sister-in-Laws Linda Livingstone, Martha Schoonmaker, and Susan Copenhaver and two nieces and four nephews. Another beloved former daughter-in-Law, Rachael B. Sterrett resides in Lancaster, UK. Rachel leaves a special love and thanks for her long time aides Renee Johnson and April Demner as well as the aides at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Center and the nurses and social workers in the Medi Home Health Care and Hospice.

A memorial service will be conducted in the First Presbyterian Church of Boone on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Mt. Lawn Cemetery in Boone. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to The First Presbyterian Church of Boone, 131 Big Valley St., Boone NC 28607; the Medi Home Health Care and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr, Suite 101, Boone NC 28607; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Dennis Michael Waters

December 10, 1951 – July 1, 2022

Dennis Michael Waters, age 70, of Boone, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at his residence.

He was born December 10, 1951, in Medina, New York. A son of the late Roy George Water and Dorothy Heideman Waters.

He is survived by one brother, Eugene Waters of Boone.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Waters family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Ruth Reese Lewis

May 15, 1940 – July 1, 2022

Betty Ruth Reese Lewis, 82, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born in Zionville, North Carolina on May 15, 1940, to Edward and Sarah Reese.

She is survived by her children: Cindy (Matthew) Rodgers of Callahan, Cathy (Hank) Martinez Jr. of Callahan, and Bennett (Stacy) Lewis Jr. of Jacksonville; Grandchildren: Taylor (Tommy) Williams, Alison Martinez, Alex Rodgers, Virginia Lewis, and Joshua Lewis; Great-grandchildren: Emily Williams, Austyn Kate Williams, and Bradley Williams. Betty is also survived by her sister, Marie Mast of Sugar Grove, North Carolina.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Sarah Reese, sister Jewell Reese, and brothers Johnny Reese, Burl Reese, and Arvel Reese.

Betty moved to Callahan, Florida in 1965 when she married. She first worked at Horne’s Restaurant which was located just north of Callahan. Betty was a stay-at-home-mom when her children were young as they were her pride and joy. She spent their younger years making sure they were taken care of and knew that they were loved. Betty especially enjoyed volunteering as a classroom mom and helped organize many activities and events. More recently, you may remember her from Walmart on Lem Turner Road where she was employed as a people greeter for 28 years. She met some wonderful people whom she spoke of fondly and made many friends. We are comforted by the fact that she knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior and is in Heaven for eternity.

Betty loved gospel music, tomatoes, coffee, and eating other people’s desserts. Holidays with family were some of her favorite times. She loved watching her grandchildren hunt for Easter eggs and enjoyed awarding prizes for their efforts. Betty was an amazing southern cook, an excellent seamstress, and a proud Wilton Cake Decorating certificate holder. She doted upon her children, bringing them breakfast in bed, sticking pacifiers in jelly, and making hand crafted adoption dolls. She was funny, had an easy laugh and was generous with “I love you.”

If you did not spend time with Betty, you missed out on knowing a beautiful soul. In recent years, she was cared for, in her home, by family members and two very special ladies. We would like to thank Latasha Taylor and Mary Jones for their love and care of our mom.

Despite living in Florida, Betty always considered the mountains of North Carolina home. She missed her parents and spoke of them often. It was difficult to give her up here, but her heavenly reunion was most certainly joyous.

Betty will be laid to rest surrounded by those who loved her most on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lewis family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ester Craig Critcher

January 8, 1932 – July 11, 2022

Mrs. Ester Craig Critcher, age 90, a resident of Deerfield Rd, Boone, passed away Monday evening, July 11, 2022. Born January 8, 1932, to the late Aaron Butler and Ethel Ford Craig, Ester was the last surviving sibling of seven children. In addition to her parents, after 50 years of marriage she was predeceased by her husband, Carlton Critcher, three sisters, Florence Craig, Susie Craig, Cora Ray, and three brothers, Lewis, John, and James Craig. She was also preceded in death by several in-laws.

Mrs. Critcher, professing faith in Jesus Christ at age 12, Sandy Flat Baptist, Blowing Rock, she became a long-time member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. After an early career as nursing assistant in Blowing Rock Hospital, Ester was a full-time mother, gardener, and homemaker. Known for her southern cooking and baked desserts, her home was always filled with love. Ester was a servant with unconditional love. She opened her home to care for several family members and friends. She dedicated all her adult life to raising her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Angela Miller (husband Randall), and Anissa Castle (husband Todd), both of Boone, and her sons, Keith Critcher of Arlington, Texas, and Derek Critcher of Charlotte; four grandchildren, Miranda Miller Warren (husband David Warren) of Vilas, Bryan Miller (wife Lindsey) of Winston-Salem, Hamilton, and Anderson Castle of Boone; 3 great-grandchildren: Drew, Landon, and Josiah Miller. She is also survived by a special niece Ardease Critcher Greene as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

The funeral service for Ester Craig Critcher will be conducted Friday, July 15, 2022, at 2:00 o’clock at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, with Rev. Bud Russell officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Vernon Baptist cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Ministries of either Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, or East Dallas Christian Church Concert Series, 629 N. Peak St., Dallas, Texas, 75246.

Online condolences may be sent to the Critcher family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Paul Douglas Adamson

November 19, 1958 – July 5, 2022

Paul Douglas Adamson, age 63, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his home.

He was born on November 19, 1958 in Maryland, a son of the late Gilbert B. Adamson and the late Jean Cannon Adamson.

Paul was a member of the First Baptist Church in Newland, North Carolina where he played the piano for the church choir. He was a professor at Lees-McRae College where he taught music theory and played a huge role in the arts department. Paul cared very much for his students. He was loving and caring. Paul enjoyed keeping up with current events and especially loved playing the piano. He was a child prodigy.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Gilbert B. Adamson; Mother, Jean Cannon Adamson; and Brother, Noel J Adamson.

Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory; Sister, Mary Alice Adamson, and husband, Dan Wallace, of Shady Valley, TN; Brother, Eric C Adamson of North Charleston, SC; Five Cousins, Tracy Cannon of Hedgesville, WV, Kelly Riedesel of Weaverville, NC, Peggy Hinkle of Arlington, VA, Peter Stine of Wilmington, NC, Owen Riedesel of Weaverville, NC; Nephew, Ian Adamson of Eureka, CA; Godfather, James Smith of Cleveland, OH; and his cat, Zoe.

Services for Paul Douglas Adamson will be held on Saturday, July 9th beginning at 1:30pm from the First Baptist Church Newland with Dr. Bill M. Jones and Burke Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00pm on Saturday at First Baptist Church of Newland.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to: First Baptist Church Newland, Lees-McRae College and Avery County Sheriff’s Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Adamson family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Paul and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Patsy Norman Vincent

January 17, 1934 – July 6, 2022

Patsy Norman Vincent, age 88, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at her residence.

Patsy was born on January 17, 1934 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Frank Linden Norman and the late Bertie Waycaster Norman.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She worked at several clothing stores during her life.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Bertie Norman; Father, Frank Linden Norman; Son, Ronnie Ray Neal; Husband, Norville Vincent; Sister, Lucille Markland; Brother, Julius Norman.

Patsy leaves behind to cherish her memory Brother, Jack Norman of Elk Park, NC; Sister, Joyce Ingram of Hampton, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Patsy requested no formal services.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Vincent family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Patsy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Patricia Ann Puckett Robbins

November 2, 1940 – July 7, 2022

Patricia Ann Puckett Robbins, Age 81 of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away Thursday July 7, 2022 at

The Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, TN.

Born November 2, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina she was the daughter of the late Luther (Moss) and Iris Tate Puckett.

In Addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Orvel E. Robbins and the father of her daughter Houston (Joe) Trivette.

Patricia loved Jesus and was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She loved going to thrift stores, sewing, flowers, reading and watching her favorite television show “Oak Island”.

She had a special love for animals and especially her pets Charlotte, Grace and Max.

Patricia worked at Hanes, J.C. Medical Center, and V.A in Oklahoma and Home care for patients.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Ramona Hayes and husband Scott of Elk Park, Her beloved granddaughter Makenzi and husband Ryan Buchanan of Raleigh, NC, Two brothers Richard ( Debbie) Puckett of Banner Elk, NC; Carson ( Judy) Puckett of Banner Elk , NC ; One sister Sheila ( Terry) Banner of Hickory, NC.

Special family friends at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and her close friends Johnny and Judy Anderson and Jim Treadway a friend she grew up with.

Celebration of Life for Patricia will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 beginning at 4PM at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Elk River Road, Elk Park, NC.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of The Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Home.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Robbins family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Patricia and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Rachel Dellinger Deal

November 28, 1929 – June 13, 2022

Rachel Ellen Dellinger Deal, age 92 ½, left this world to join her Maker on June 13, 2022.

She was born November 28, 1929 in Crossnore to Lena and Theron Dellinger. She was born the youngest of five children who are now deceased: Annie Laura, Cordelia, Ruth, Mary Agnes, and William Colbert (W.C.).

Rachel graduated from Crossnore High School in 1953 and left for Charlotte where she lived and worked or 16 years before returning to Crossnore with her husband Ken Deal, now deceased.

She then worked at Carolina Caribbean Corporation when the company began to develop Beech Mountain.

After leaving her position on disability, she began her service to Avery County with volunteer work. Once called a “Professional volunteer”, because it was her life work. She served as an Elder at the Crossnore Presbyterian Church where she had attended as a child, and she sang in the choir until, literally, the day she died. To name some of her services, she helped to organize the Avery County Humane Society where she never stopped serving. She was member of the Avery County Transportation Board, the Council on Aging, a founding member of the Avery County Museum and Gifts from the Heart for shutins, Meals on Wheels for many years, a Senior Tar Heel Legislator in Raleigh, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Avery County Planning Board. She was called the Ambassador of Crossnore for her constant hospitality to those who came to visit her little town and raised funds for town revitalization. She always knew who to ask to get things done. She “Crossnored” them.

She received over 25 awards for her tireless service. To name a few, she was named Citizen of the Century for Avery County during the Centennial, Avery County Woman of the year by the Chamber of Commerce, Governor Award for Volunteer Excellence, and Order of the Long Pine awarded by the governor.

Every Sunday for 30 years or more, after church attendance, she went to several nursing homes, took her sister’s cookies, and sang to every resident in their rooms.

Rachel is survived by nine nieces and nephews, their spouses, and their children and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 17 at 2 pm in the Crossnore Presbyterian Church.

Memorials in Rachel’s honor would be appreciated for the Avery County Humane Society and her church, Crossnore Presbyterian Church, now raising funds to reroof the historic sanctuary.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Deal family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Rachel and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

