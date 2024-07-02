Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 1, 2024

Margaret Pearl Miller

1922 ~ 2024

Margaret Pearl Miller, age 101, died peacefully on June 27, 2024. She was born on July 8, 1922 to the late Henry W. Miller and Etta Jones Miller. A seventh generation native of Watauga County, Margaret resided in a close-knit community of dear family and friends, living 100 years in the historic home built by her grandfather. She then moved to the Foley Center for her end-of-life care.

Margaret was employed in retail for four decades, working at the Crest 5&10 in downtown Boone and at Roses Department Store. To the end of her days, she remembered fondly her many customers and co-workers. She was a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church and was baptized in Meat Camp Creek.

Margaret is survived by one brother, Ernest Miller (Darline), a sister-in-law, Josephine Miller, and a brother-in-law, Danny Beach (Cathy), all of Boone. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and their extended families, all treasured by Margaret.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by four sisters, Louise Miller, Pauline Presnell, Nellie Jean Beach, and Faye Auton; four brothers, Marvin Miller, Lloyd Miller, Eston Miller and Preston Miller; and by her beloved friend, John Walser.

Funeral services for Margaret will be held at Meat Camp Baptist Church on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Burial will follow in the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery. The Reverend Mike Townsend will officiate.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the Foley Center and to Amber Bath of Liberty Hospice. They would also like to thank Meals on Wheels and its devoted volunteers who helped make it possible for her to live independently prior to her move to the Foley Center.

Memorials may be made to the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Barry Greene, 256 Meat Camp Baptist Church Road, Boone, N.C. 28607.

Memorials may also be made for the maintenance of the Historic Miller Family Cemetery on Howards Creek, where many generations of Margaret’s family are laid to rest. It was a place dear to her heart. Donations to the Miller Family Cemetery may be sent in care of Darlene Risk, 2320 Fairways Drive, Cherryville, NC 28021.

Hunter Marshall IV

February 3, 1950 ~ June 29, 2024

Hunter Marshall IV, passed peacefully in his sleep on June 29, 2024. Born on February 3, 1950 to Charles M. Marshall and Jean W. Marshall in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from Myers Park High School before venturing to Wofford College where he earned his BA. He returned to Charlotte where he was President of the family business, Piedmont Printing Company.

After selling the company, Hunter went back to school and obtained his Masters in Counseling at UNCC. He has had a successful second career as a licensed professional counselor in North Carolina and Florida.

He was very involved in community with Kiwanis, March of Dimes and United Way. Hunter was also a member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon and Stephen Minister along with being involved in Boy Scouts.

Hunter is predeceased by both parents.

Hunter is survived by the love of his life, wife, Sarah Jensen, and his children, Courtney Walter (Nick) of Mane, Brook Smith of Oregon, Hunter Marshall V and Margaret Grace Marshall of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren Abigal and Lorne Walter of Maine and his sister, Keith Jones (Steve) of Charlotte, NC.

There will be a columbarium dedication service at Myers Park Presbyterian Church at a to be determined date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 2141 or by phone 1-800-227-2345 or to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645

Arthur Richard McDonald, Jr.

October 8, 1943 – June 23, 2024

Arthur Richard McDonald, Jr., born October 8, 1943, in Gastonia, NC, beloved son of Arthur Richard “Dick” McDonald and Vivian Richardson McDonald, died peacefully after a tenacious fight with cancer.

Predeceased by his parents, his wife of 35 years, Loretta South McDonald, and son Ernest Teague.

He leaves behind a daughter Jackie Dyer & husband Rob, granddaughters Carlton & Austin of Boone. Others left to mourn his loss are sister-in-law Teresa South and partner Bob Quinlan, of Linville, NC, daughter-in-law Jennifer Teague, granddaughters Hannah and Olivia “Ivy” Teague of Denver, CO and grandson Josh Weddle of Lemoore, CA. His 4-legged companion, Molly, and partner, Eloise Eller of Wilmington, NC will sorely miss his twinkling eyes and impish humor. He and Eloise were elementary school friends graduating from China Grove High School in 1961. When they reconnected in their late 70s, they recognized a lasting bond and enjoyed many life enriching days together.

Richard loved playing golf, scuba diving, and boating. He was a Pilot in the Cape Fear Power Squadron.

Richard was a proud graduate of NC State University in electrical engineering in 1965. He was commissioned a 2nd Lt after graduation serving honorable in Army Intelligence during the Vietnam era. He enjoyed being an active member of the Wolfpack Club and NC State Forever Club as well as the Chancellor’s Club. His professional career was highlighted by becoming a Life Senior member of the IEEE and a fifty plus years member of the National Society of Professional Engineers. He enjoyed being a part of MasTec, a leading utility contractor, where he served as a Senior Vice President.

His commitment to the highest ethics in construction and his willingness to invest in alternative forms of energy identified him as a man of respect, albeit at times not the most appreciated. His generosity to children’s advocacy was a lifelong commitment. He chose to do so without acclaim. His loyalty to his family, friends, and colleagues was highlighted by his passion for encouraging others to their highest potential. When he recognized how his mentoring efforts actuated others to grow and achieve, he knew it was his life’s work. There was no denying when he felt strongly about an issue!

While he supported many charitable organizations, he asked that donations be made to Boone United Methodist Church and St Jude’s Children Cancer Institute, Memphis, TN.

Services will be at Boone United Methodist Church, Boone NC on Tuesday July 2nd at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends following the service in the chapel at Boone United Methodist Church.

Interment will be in China Grove, NC at West Lawn on Wednesday July 3rd at 2:00 pm. All are welcome.

Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Peggy Vines McKinney

December 21, 1937 – June 27, 2024

Peggy Vines McKinney 1937-2024, 86 years old, of 626 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, NC, passed away in Charlotte, NC on June 27, 2024.

She was born on December 22, 1937, to the late Laura Alice Vines, and resided in the Bethel community before setting out on an adventure to live with relatives in Spruce Pine, NC. This is where she met the love of her life, Hugh McKinney.

Peggy was a devoted wife to Hugh and mother to James, Steve, Scott, and Tina. She always said she had two families due to the 10-year age difference between the two sets of children.

Peggy took special joy in sharing the musical talents of her family, The McKinneys. Hugh always said she had two speeds while playing the piano, fast and faster. A passionate Christian, she served in music, children, and senior adult ministries in several churches in the High Country, most recently New Beginnings Church in Trade, TN. She was an active member of the Christian Women’s Club for decades, spent 40 years as a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant/Sales Director, and loved all pink things and Southern Gospel Music. She planned and hosted many trips and cruises and had the knack for finding a good deal.

In addition to her mother, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh McKinney; her son, James Hugh McKinney and her brother, Jack Vines. She is survived by her two sons Steven Brian McKinney (Chong Ok) of Seoul, South Korea, Scott Nelson McKinney (Vickie) of Roxboro, NC;one daughter, Tina McKinney Booth (Wade); Eleven grandchildren, Bryan, Tasha, Justin, Jasmine, Laura, Joseph, Nathan, William, Lydia, Kailey, Melody; and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters Glada Hayes and Marlene Church; four brothers Ronald Greer, Bob Vines, Bill Vines, and Jerry Vines; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Hampton Funeral Service, 638 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone, NC 28607. The memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service will be held at West View Baptist Church Cemetery, 272 Evening Shade, Vilas, NC 28692.

Instead of flowers, gifts can be made in Peggy McKinney’s name to New Beginnings Church, P.O. Box 95, Trade, TN 37691.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Danny Lewis Davis

February 13, 1957 – June 27, 2024

Devoted and loving husband to Theresa “Tammy” April Davis, Danny Lewis Davis passed away, at the age of 67, on Wednesday, June 27th, 2024 at Seacoast McLeod Hospital in Little River, South Carolina, after a battle with heart failure earlier in the week.

Danny was born February 13, 1957 and raised in Banner Elk, North Carolina, the son of Billie June Giove (nee Ruppard) and Nolan Davis.

Danny has two surviving siblings, Deborah Dees and Terry Davis, as well as a half sister Sandra Giove. He leaves two children, Heath Ray Hayden (nee Davis) (48 years old) and John David Anthony Davis (47 years old). There are 6 grandchildren: John David Anthony Davis, Jr. (19 years old), Vincent Cono Anthony Davis (13 years old), Dylan Patrick Burns (22), Mars Emrys Hayden (4 years old), Chiron Emory Hayden (1 years old), and Cazimi Ellery Hayden (1 years old).

He was predeceased by his mother Billie June Giove and his fathers Nolan Davis and Jack Bennett Giove (“Rocky”).

Danny lived in Banner Elk, North Carolina until he was 16 years old when he moved to New Carrollton, Maryland to live with his mother. He was also a resident of Waldorf and College Park, Maryland, Front Royal and Alexandria, Virginia, and Little River, South Carolina. In his early years, he worked as a Plasterer for John H. Hampshire as a union journeyman and foreman. Danny left the union in 1984 to form his own business, Dependable Drywall with Tammy. Danny left the construction industry in 2000 to pursue training and certifications as a network administrator. In 2022 he retired at 65 years old and moved to Little River, South Carolina in October 2023 with his wife.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday June 30, 2024, at White Rock Baptist Church. Interment will follow in White Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor R.D. Watson will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to White Rock Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

David Wade Ward

June 12, 1957 – June 28, 2024

Banner Elk, NC- Mr. David Wade Ward, 67, of Banner Elk, died Friday, June 28, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. Born June 12, 1957, in Avery County, he was a son of the late Howard and Ada Cannon Ward and the husband of Helen Brown Ward, of the home.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janie Jones and a brother, Harold Ward.

David was a member of Elk Valley Baptist Church and spent his professional career in construction. He loved music and enjoyed playing the guitar.

Surviving other than his wife Helen, are his children, Samantha Lawson and husband Dwayne of Roan Mt., TN; Jamey Ward and wife Amanda, of Trade, TN; 2 sisters, Diana Gouge and husband Scott of Elizabethton, TN; Betty Jones of Johnson City, TN; one brother, John Ward and wife Donna of Spruce Pine, NC and 4 Grandchildren, Alicia Lawson, Kaydance Ward, Dalton Ward and Zacharia Ward.

A Graveside Service for Mr. David Ward will be held 2:00 PM Monday, July 1, 2024, in the Cannon Cemetery in Banner Elk.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ward Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia “Pat” Miller Barlow

May 29, 1953 – June 28, 2024

Mrs. Patricia Ann “Pat” Miller Barlow, age 71, of Boone, died Friday, June 28, 2024 in Watauga Medical Center. Born May 29, 1953 in Avery County, she was a daughter to the late Malen and Victoria Ellison Miller.

Pat will be remembered for her years at Trailway Cleaners and A Cleaner World.

Other than her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Martin Monroe Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Doug Barlow; her daughter, Wendy Miller of Todd and 3 Granddaughters, Lindsey Miller, Hannah Miller and Audrey Miller & 5 Great-Grandchildren, Kyle Hicks, Daniel Ward, R.J. Hooper, Branson Wilson and Ronan Allen.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 3, 2024 in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Preacher David Icenhour officiating. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Community Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Barlow Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charger of arrangements.

Mary Helen Greene Cole

August 20, 1919 – June 30, 2024

Mrs. Mary Helen Greene Cole, age 104, died Sunday, June 30, 2024, in The Foley Center of Blowing Rock. Born August 20, 1919, in Caldwell County, she was a daughter of the late Isaac Gaither and Harriet Elizabeth Estes Greene and the wife of the late Harold Dee Cole, Sr.

Other than her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, two brothers and six sisters.

Her father moved the family to Boone in 1930 to better provide for the family because of the depression. She graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1940 with a BS in Teaching. She taught school in Watauga County before moving to Belair MD in 1943. She worked at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds Army Base where she met her husband. Harold and Mary Helen were married on June 29, 1943, and remained married for 53 years. They returned to Boone where she continued with her teaching career and retired after 30 years.

Mary Helen Cole was a long-time member of Greenway Baptist Church where she was active in Women’s Mission Circle, Choir member, Three Forks Baptist Association. She was incredibly talented, playing the piano on separate occasions and her role as Minnie Pearl. She loved her church and serving others with the love of Jesus. Mary Helen loved to travel, garden, and spending time with family and friends.

Mrs. Cole is survived by her children, Harold Dee Cole, Jr. and wife Linda of Johnson City, TN; John Cole and wife Judy of Boone; Danny Cole and wife Gladys of Lenoir; Dolores Kerley of Boone and Mary Doris Coffey and husband Tommy of Miller’s Creek. She is also survived by her Grandchildren, Rebecca Allen, and husband Rusty of Raleigh; Mark Cole and wife Erica of Huntersville; Pam Turner and husband Kipp of Sugar Grove; Lynette Cole of Lenoir; Elizabeth Cole of Lenoir; Heather Rogers and husband Steven of Blowing Rock; Dustin Kerley and wife Katelyn of Boone. Additionally, she is survived by 15 Great-Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren and several Nieces and Nephews.

A Celebration of Mrs. Cole’s life will be held 2:00 PM Friday, July 5, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Harold Bennett officiating. A private burial will follow in Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:30 until 2:00 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cole Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Corbett Isaac Johnson Jr

Sep 26, 1943 – Jun 25, 2024

Corbett Isaac Johnson Jr., age 80, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.



He was born on September 26, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Corbett Isaac Johnson and the late Dorothy Cornett Johnson.



Corbett graduated from Lees-McRae College with an Associates Degree and went to work in the telephone industry retiring from AT&T in 1997. He was active in helping his son start Complete Comfort Heating and Air in 2008 and continued helping in the business up until his health took a turn in 2016. He was a member of Crossnore First Baptist Church and a 30 year member of Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life.



He was preceded in death by his father, Corbett Isaac Johnson, Sr.; mother, Dorothy Johnson; sister, Mildred (Dan) Vance; two brothers, Phil (Lucille) Johnson, Clifford Johnson.



Corbett leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife of 44 years, Judy McNeese Johnson; daughter, Michelle (Michael) Clark of Newland, NC; son, Michael (Kim) Johnson of Crossnore, NC; three grandchildren, Blake (Leedia) Johnson of Crossnore, NC, Cade (Jamie) Johnson of Crossnore, NC, Mikaela Johnson of Crossnore, NC; great-grandchild, Poppie Lee Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Services for Corbett Isaac Johnson Jr. will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 7:00 pm at the Crossnore First Baptist Church with Revs. Tony Clark and Ronnie Pyatte officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Graveside services will be on Friday, June 28 at 11:00 am in the John Johnson Cemetery.



Serving as pallbearers will be Jeffrey Pollard, David Pollard, Kelly Johnson, David Cook, Josh Cook, Griffin Rogers, Cade Jones and Chris Hutcheson. Honorary pallbearers will be the current and former members of the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department and his former co-workers from BellSouth and AT&T.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the first responders, Avery County EMS and the nursing staff of Cannon and Watauga, Medi Home Care and their family and friends for all the texts, phone calls and food.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 507 Crossnore, NC 28616



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Johnson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Corbett and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Pearl Louise Ollis

Aug 14, 1934 – Jun 26, 2024

Pearl Louise Ollis, age 89, of Newland, North Carolina was called home to glory on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at Glenbridge Health and Rehab in Boone, NC.



She was born in Louisa, KY to the late Arthur Tabor and the late Martha Jane York Tabor.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Deter Ollis, Jr; father, Arthur Tabor; mother, Martha Jane Tabor; brother, Buddy Tabor; beloved son, Tom Ollis; grandson, Seth Thomas Hubbard.



She loved music of every kind and was always singing. There was always a song in her heart and on her lips. She had an amzing ability to remember song lyrics and could sing any song, whether it be Cole Porter or Johnny Cash. Pearls love of music was one of the greatest gifts she passed on to her children.



Pearls lifework and joy were her children and grandchildren, son, Jerry Thomas (Hubbard) Ollis of Nebo, NC; four daughters, Cindy (Bobby) Johnson of Altamont, NC, Jane (Bobby) Payne of Altamont, NC, Edie (Eugene) Wise of Green Valley, NC, Lisa “Lee” (Tony) Crowder of Green Valley, NC; sister, Sue Minnick of Mentor, OH; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.



Services for Pearl Louise Ollis will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 12:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Stamey Town Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wesley Johnson, Robert Payne, John Johnson, Jackie Spizzuco, Jake Cashion and Tony Crowder. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to staff of Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care for the loving care they provided to Pearl and request in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Amorem Hospice of the High Country 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ollis family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Pearl and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

