Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 9, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Carol Jean (Lyons) Shaw

July 27, 1960 ~ January 1, 2024 (age 63)

Carol Jean Lyons Shaw, age 63, of Old US Highway 421, Zionville, passed away Monday afternoon, January 1, 2024 at her home. Born July 27, 1960 in Avery County, she was a daughter of Rose Marie Buck Lyons and Ned D. Lyons, Jr.

Carol was a woman of strong will and strong faith. She loved her family beyond measure. She always enjoyed planning and organizing events and particularly cooking southern style for her family. When able, she enjoyed music, singing in the choir, and keeping physically fit through clogging, lifting weights and dancing. In addition to her family, Carol felt a special closeness to her sister, Anna. Her constant companion was her fur ball, Mickey Mo, and forever in her heart was her love for all animals.

Carol is survived by her husband, Morgan Lawrence Shaw; sons, Christopher Morgan Shaw of Zionville and Cody St. Clair Shaw and significant other, Emma Ruth Beason of Banner Elk; sister, Anna Grace Lyons of Vilas; and brothers, Jerry Michael Lyons and wife, Judy, of Maryland, Thomas Danny Lyons and wife, Danna, of Myrtle Beach, SC and Harry Dean Lyons and wife, Susan, of Boone. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Memorial services for Carol Shaw will be celebrated Sunday afternoon, January 14, 2024 at 3 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Watauga Humane Society, Post Office Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Shaw family.

Juanita Matheson Smith

January 11, 1923 ~ January 1, 2024 (age 100)

Mrs. Juanita Matheson Smith, age 100, of Boone, passed away Monday evening, January 1,

2024 at her home. Born January 11, 1923 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Ross

and Rosa Cook Matheson. Juanita was a member of Union Baptist Church.



She is survived by her son, Mick Smith and wife, Laura, of Midway Park, NC; seven grandsons, Michael Smith, Matthew Smith and wife, Jerica of Sugar Grove, Andrew Smith and wife, Katy, of High

Point, Morgan Smith of Sugar Grove, Orin Smith of Orlando, FL and Mason Russell and

Ray Smith, both of Midway Park, NC; six great-grandsons, Dylan Smith and wife, Hannah,

Luke Smith and fiancée, Charlotte Draper,Carson Smith, and Landon Smith, all of Sugar Grove; and Finn Smith of High Point; great-granddaughters, Ansley Smith of High Point and Mattie Smith of Sugar Grove and great great-grandson, Rydor Smith of Sugar Grove. She is also survived by two sisters, Shelby Cannon of Vilas and Betty Jo Cable of Sugar Grove. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene L. Smith and her grand daughter-in-law, Denise Smith.



Funeral services for Juanita Smith will be conducted Friday morning, January 5, 2024 at 11

o’clock at the Austin and Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Vernon Eller and Rev.

Toby Oliver.



The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10 until 11 o’clock, prior to services, at

Austin & Barnes. Private graveside services will follow.

Memorials may be made to the Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 802 North Fork

Road, Zionville, NC 28698.



Condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Smith family.

Zillie “Viola” (Moody) Greene

April 19, 1931 ~ January 4, 2024 (age 92)

Zillie “Viola” Moody Greene was born in Watauga County, NC on April 19, 1931. She was one of eight children of William G. Moody and Beuna E. Moody. Her parents, brother, Dwight Moody, six sisters, Daisy Helen Moody, Virlee Mae Moody Parlier, Sarah Margaret Moody Harmon, Inez Moody Laudermelt, Vivian Irene Moody Greer, Virginia Moody Simmons, and husband, Yatsa Ford Greene preceded her in death.

Viola spent most of her adult years in Boone, NC and later years in Durham, NC. Viola was a very private person and fiercely independent, often saying “I don’t need anyone to take care of me.” She had a sweet tooth and favored chocolate ice cream. Seeing her grandchildren or great-grandchildren or just the mention of their name always brought a smile to her face. While caring for her grandchildren in their childhood years, a staple meal of choice was “Oodles of Noodles & pickles” with an ice cream sundae for dessert. Viola could recite the states and capitals in a song by memory even into her advanced years with dementia, often chuckling at the few parts that she said she would get stuck on. She was always proud to share the accomplishments of her sons, with David working in the medical field and William in law enforcement.

Viola is survived by two sons, David Greene of Durham, NC, and William (Audrey) Greene of Fuquay-Varina, NC, two granddaughters, Angela (Jonathan) Inman of Apex, NC and Kimberly (Nick) Miceli of Chattanooga, TN, and by six great-grandchildren, Brayden, Addison, and Alex Inman and Grant, Sam, and Scarlett Miceli.

A memorial service for Viola will be conducted Friday afternoon, January 12, 2024, at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Mike Townsend. The body will lie in state at the chapel from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Interment will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 2730 Tucker St., Suite 600, Burlington, NC 27215.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family.

James Kenneth “Ken” Hayes

November 10, 1937 ~ January 4, 2024 (age 86)

James Kenneth ‘Ken’ Hayes, age 86, of Vilas, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 4, 2024 at his home. Born November 10, 1937 in Watauga County, he was a son of Alfonzo and Ann Colvard Hayes. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Ken had numerous employments in his life but the one closest to his heart was that of being a Master Jeweler, specializing in all types of jewelry. He proudly mentored many to develop and follow his trade.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Susie Moffitt and husband, Mike, of Lenoir, and Becky Warren and husband, Barry, of Holly Springs and his son, James Hayes and his service dog and constant companion, Mums; granddaughters, Nicole Farthing and husband, Joel, of Bethel and Erika Carroll and husband, Nathan, of Holly Springs; six great grandchildren, Jackson, Colt, Hattie Mae, Lucas, Kayleigh and Andrew; brother, Bill Hayes and wife, Carrie, of Monroe; sisters-in-law, Patricia Baldwin and Alta Hayes; and a number of nieces and nephews, including a very special niece, Karen Blackburn and special nephew, Alan Miller; special friends Leonard Dunn and Durwood Hatcher; his beloved sidekicks and fur babies, Daisy and Katie; and his care team, Kerry and Steve Brown, Lori Bolick, Madison Bolick and Lillian White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Brown Hayes; brother, Tom Hayes; and sisters, Mary Fletcher, Anna Leigh Summett and Elizabeth Kanupp.

Funeral services for Ken Hayes will be conducted Sunday afternoon, January 7, 2024 at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Billy Norris and Rev. Ronnie Hayes. The body will lie in state at the chapel from 1 until 2 o’clock prior to services. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family respectfully requests no food. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice (MSA) 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607. The family wishes to extend a special ‘Thank You’ to Medi Home Hospice for their special care to Ken and his family.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hayes family.

Lila Rae (Smith) Young

March 13, 1936 ~ January 4, 2024 (age 87)

Lila Rae (Smith) Young, age 87, passed away early in the morning of January 4th, 2024. She was born on March 13th, 1936 to Dillard Henry and Grace Olive (Reed) Smith in Hot Springs, North Carolina. She was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee and moved to Washington DC after completion of Gibbs High School and business college. She was working at Dun & Bradstreet when she met, and later married, Thomas Wesley Young, the butcher at her local grocer. Together, they moved to Boone, North Carolina where they settled in and started a family. Lila worked in the Controller’s Office at Appalachian State University from the early 1970s until she retired in 1998. Lila was a long-time member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, and later, the First Baptist Church of Boone. She was an avid reader and had collected an impressive library of books over the years, including dozens of church hymnals. She was active with the Mahjong group at the L. E. Harrill Senior Center, the Red Hat Society, and enjoyed singing in her church choirs and going on church trips. She prided herself in the fact that even at the age of 87, she was still able to get out and walk the neighborhood around Grand Boulevard and King Street every day the weather was decent. She loved her family and had a fiercely independent spirit, as anyone who spent any time with her knows well.

Lila is survived by her sister, Patricia (Smith) Neuner, brothers, Donald and Calvin Smith, son, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Dillard Wesley Young, and his wife, Dr. Erica Rae Slate, her grandchildren, Mary Grace Young and Owen Wesley Young, her stepchildren, Linda Lou (Young) Resh (Bobby), Thomas Wesley Young, II, and Philip Lee Young, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wesley Young; parents, Dillard and Grace Smith; brothers, Whitney, Everett, and Tilman; sisters, Joyce Manuel, Madelyn Walden, Elaine Martin, Jane Breeden, Alice Grossnickle, Sharon Smith.

Family will receive friends Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 12:00-1:00 PM at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel.Burial will be private.

Lila’s family is profoundly grateful for everyone who cared for her in the last month of her life, including the staff at the Watauga Medical Center, as well as the staff at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.

Sherry Lea (Reece) Price

June 13, 1966 ~ January 6, 2024 (age 57)

Sherry Lea Reece Price, age 57 of Zionville, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024, at her residence. She was surrounded by her loving family when she went to be with her Lord and Savior. Sherry courageously won her battle with Parkinson’s.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County, and the daughter of the late Coy Eugene and Barbara Ann Winebarger Reece.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother Lucy Winebarger and her grandfather Coy Reece, a father-in law Don Price, two brothers-in-law Nelson Price and Wayne Starnes.

Sherry is survived by her husband of 23 years, Will Price; a son, Garrett Price (Megan); a daughter Haylie Abele (Ben); her grandchildren Hazel Price and Jack Abele; two sisters, Teresa Starnes and Becky Todd; her mother-in-law Nancy Price;sister-in-law Debe Jones (RK) , brothers-in-law Doug Price (Joan), Freddie Price, Brad Price (Robin); sister-in-law Shelby Dorsett (David). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and Rose, her beloved Goldendoodle.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Hopewell Community Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 10, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 in the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607 and/or Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the Price family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Penny Jane Johnson

July 4, 1962 – January 4, 2024

Penny Jane Johnson, 61, from Sugar Grove, NC and previously from Cold Brook and Forestport, NY passed away gracefully in the comfort of her home on 01/04/2024 after an extended illness.

Penny was the first baby born on July 4th, 1962, in Herkimer County, NY, to Vernon and Helen Johnson.

Penny was liked and loved by many and her warm heart and love for nature made her an overall down-to-earth sweetheart of a gal. Penny had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh at the silly remarks she came up with at any given time in any situation.

Penny grew up in a small home with her family of nine, on Bull Hill Road in the hamlet of Grey, NY. She enjoyed the country life and spent much of her time playing in the water at the Grey Reservoir, exploring the woods, fishing, hanging out with friends or enjoying the company of her large and loving family. Much of her early teen years were spent at The State House with her sister Cindy and husband in the pristine waters of North Lake, which resides in the Hamlet of Atwell, outside Forestport, NY. This is also where she met her second husband Scott and spent lots of time there enjoying the water and camping.

Penny married Barry M. Moran in 1981 and had her first son Jesse James in 1983. She divorced in 1985, and remarried Burton (Scott) Sperry in 1987 and had her other two sons, Burton Charles, and Cody Scott in 1988 and 1991. She then divorced again in 2000 and lived happily ever after ©.

Penny attended Poland Central School from K-12 and graduated in 1980. In 2010, at the age of 48, she attended Caldwell Community College in Boone, NC, and graduated in 2013 with an associate degree in Art. In 2014, she went on to attend Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, and received a bachelor’s degree in Sociology Gerontology in 2015 at the age of 53. She enjoyed her college life and learned a lot about a lot of things that she didn’t have a chance to learn when she was younger. She was also the first child to graduate from a college or University in her entire family. She was proud of herself that she could obtain this feat in her middle age when so many others would have called it quits a long time ago.

Penny is survived by her mother, Helen Johnson/King, Boonville, NY, and her two sisters, Noreen Ann and husband George Morgan from Baltimore, MD, Pamela Jean and husband David Fairbank and son Jimmy from Kalispell, MT, her loving brother Dana Lynn Johnson from Bull Hill Road, Cold Brook, NY, and her stepsister Dawn King of Cold Brook, NY, and Scott King of Croghan, NY.

Penny is also survived by her three very awesome and exceptional sons who were her pride and joy and whom she loved more than life itself. They are Jesse James Sperry and soul mate Skylar from Denver, CO., Burton Charles Sperry and wife Mindy Rose from Boonville, NY, and Cody Scott Sperry and soul mate Heather Gydesen from Forestport, NY.

Penny was also very grateful and cherished her six beautiful and loving grandchildren, Gracie Rose, Allie Caroline, Wesley Charles, Aiden Michael, Audrey Marie, and Wyatt Scott Sperry.

Penny also cherished her many super sweet and loving nieces and nephews, and her closest and dearest friends George Turck and Meredith Golden who were there for her anytime she needed support, comfort, a good laugh, or a big hug.

Penny is preceded in death by her father Vernon James Johnson of Cold Brook, NY, her sister Cynthia Lee Johnson, Forestport, NY, her brother (Jim) James Vernon Johnson, Cold Brook, NY, her sister Joan Marie Maine from Greer, SC and her Stepfather James Francis King of Boonville, NY.

Penny will be greatly missed, and in her honor, we will gather in remembrance with family and friends, on her birthday, the 4th of July following her death. She came in with and

“Bang” and will go out with a “Bang!” just as she would have wanted it.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Walter Lee Hinshaw

January 25, 1938 – January 5, 2024

Mr. Walter Lee Hinshaw, age 85, of Boone, died Friday, January 5, 2024 at his home.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone

Shelia Allease Deal

August 26, 1953 – January 3, 2024

Shelia Tucker Deal died on January 3, 2024 at Watauga Medical Center. Shelia was born in Concord, North Carolina and grew up in the town of Stanfield in Stanly County. After her graduation from high school, Shelia attended Appalachian State University where she received an undergraduate degree in Special Education and a Masters in Special Education. Following her graduation from Appalachian State, she became a teacher in Caldwell County and then a teacher in Watauga County, teaching at Green Valley School and at Parkway School. Following the birth of her second child, Shelia became a full-time parent, substitute teacher and volunteer at Hardin Park Elementary School, as well as Boone United Methodist Church. While volunteering and serving at Hardin Park, Shelia was president of the PTA for several years and served in numerous roles. One of the highlights each year was when she dressed as a witch at Halloween and visited several classes to read them stories. She continued doing that at Watauga High School, where she served in numerous volunteer capacities.

Shelia served as a second Mom to children who were friends of Tucker, Tyler and Samantha. They would come to Shelia’s house frequently to stay, eat and to enjoy her sweet tea.

At Boone United Methodist Church, Shelia served on the Board of Trustees, the Preschool Board, the Summer Bible School program and was chairman of the Columbarium Committee. In addition, Shelia was the head of landscaping at Boone United Methodist Church from 2000 until her death.

Shelia also served on the initial board for the restoration of the Appalachian Theatre, was active in the Blue Ridge Community Theater, as well as numerous other volunteer committees and boards in Boone and Watauga County.

Shelia’s lifelong love of gardening led her to develop gardens at the church and at home which were featured in garden tours in Watauga County. Her friends and neighbors can readily attest to the incredible beauty that Shelia brought to her yard and to the church.

Shelia is survived by her husband, Jim, her children, Tucker Deal, Tyler Deal and spouse, David Gray, and Samantha Deal. She is also survived by grandchildren, Spencer Godwin, Cooper Godwin, and Josephine Deal-Gray. Shelia was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Bertice Tucker, sister, Gwyn Griffin, and stepdaughter, Jackie Godwin. She is also survived by nephews, Lane Griffin and wife, Wendy, Alan Griffin and wife, Melody, special great niece, Shea Griffin, nephews, Brady Deal, Chad Deal, Jay Laney and niece, Lisa Laney.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that any donations be made to the Shelia Tucker Deal Endowment c/o The North Carolina Community Foundation. All checks or donations can be mailed to the office of Jim Deal at PO Box 311, Boone, NC 28607. The endowment will be established to be used to benefit students in need at Hardin Park Elementary School.

A celebration of life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Boone United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 12th, from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, at Boone United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lisa Ann Crews

August 26, 1970 – January 5, 2024

Lisa Ann Crews, age 53, of Lenoir, NC was released from her pain and suffering on January 5, 2024. Lisa is preceded in death and reunited with her mother, Frankie Hamby, brother, Keith Blankenship and her youngest son, Harley Foster.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband and guardian angel here on earth, David Crews of Lenoir, NC; her daughter, Brittany Bare of Glendale Springs; son, Shawn “Bubba” Queen (Heather) of Burnsville; sisters; Penny Hodge (Todd) of Crossnore and Crystal Gallion (John) of Jonas Ridge; along with her grandchildren, Summer Queen, Luke Dixon, Andrea Campbell, and Autumn Queen. She is also survived by three nephews, two nieces, three great-nephews, and three great nieces that she loved with all her heart. Lisa had a special bond with her father-in-law, Levi Crews.

Lisa was a #1 fan of the Dallas Cowboys. She loved the outdoors, fishing and watching her soap operas. Lisa had a heart of gold and she loved spending time with her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please take a moment to cherish a fond memory of her.

Online condolences may be sent to the Crews Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia “Pat” Ann Proffitt Wellborn

July 1, 1940 – January 7, 2024

Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Ann Proffitt Wellborn, age 83, of Deep Gap, died Sunday morning, January 7, 2024 at her home.

She was born July 1, 1940, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Bynum Glen Proffitt and Margaret Wilson Proffitt. She was retired from Appalachian State University, a was a faithful member of Stony Fork Baptist Church. In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Henderson Wellborn.

She is survived by one daughter, Gina Russell of Locust, North Carolina; one son, Remi Wellborn of Deep Gap; North Carolina, two grandsons, Sherman Greer of Boone and Richard Greer, and wife Christi of Lincolnton; North Carolina, three great-grandsons, Colt, Asher and Andon Greer, one brother, Jim Proffitt and wife Sharon of Weaverville, North Carolina; two nephews, Matt Proffitt of Huntersville North Carolina and Brian Allen of Salisbury, North Carolina; one brother-in-law, Dean Wellborn and wife Linda of Millers Creek, North Carolina and one sister-in-law, Bobbie Wellborn of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, January 13th, at Stony Fork Baptist Church. Reverend Phillip Woodring and Reverend Billy Norris will officiate. Interment will follow in Stony Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Stony Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 921 Stony Fork Road, Deep Gap, North Carolina 28618 or to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, www.shrinerschildrens.org

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Gary H. Templeton

August 18, 1956 – January 6, 2024

Mr. Gary H. Templeton, age 67, of Angier and native of Boone, died Sunday, January 7, 2023.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Betty Bentley Taylor

May 17, 1934 – January 7, 2024

Mrs. Betty Bentley Taylor, 89, of Boone, died Sunday in Amorem Hospice in Hudson.

She was born May 17, 1934, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Dave Carl Bentley and Ruia Lillian Lowrance Bentley. She was a homemaker and a member of Foscoe Christian Church.

She is survived by, two daughters, Jane Ballard of Mountain City, and Karen Taylor of Foscoe; one granddaughter, Carrie Jane Isaacs and fiancée Joe Trivette of Whitnel; two grandsons, Brian Ballard, and Hank Ballard both of Mountain City; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Isaacs and wife Hannah, Alana Isaacs and husband Elijah, McKenzie Ballard and fiancée Ian, Hope Ballard and fiancée Tyler and Chloei Ballard and fiancée Dalton, Quentin Earp, Madison, Lucas and Maci, great-great-grandchildren Grayson, Levie, Zelda, Jayce, Matthew and Corbin, four sisters, Patsy Pendley and husband Bill of Cherryville; Barber Winebarger and husband Jerry of Lenoir; Phyllis Moretz and husband Jerry of Boone and Nancy Greer and husband Charles of Vilas; two brothers, Jerry Bentley of Lenoir and Eddie Bentley and wife Nancy Jane of Mtn. City; and one granddaughter-in-law, Misty Hayslett of Sugar Grove. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Mead Taylor, one grandson, Allen Hayslett, one brother, Bill Bentley, one son-in-law, Freddie Ballard, and three sisters-in-law, Frances Bentley and Sylvia Bentley.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Thursday, January 11th, at Foscoe Christian Church. Pastor Chris Wilson and Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate. The body will lie in state from 12:00 until 1:00. Interment will follow in Foscoe Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Pansy Bryan

June 10, 1948 – January 6, 2024

Mrs. Pansy G. Bryan, age 75, died Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Amorem Hospice in Hudson.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone

