Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 7, 2025

Vada Trivette Cornett

May 7, 1929 ~ December 30, 2024

Mrs. Vada Lucretia Trivette Cornett, age 95, of Clark Trivette Rd, Sugar Grove, passed away Monday afternoon, December 30, 2024.

Born May 7, 1929 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Clark Aaron and Grace Mary Harmon Trivette. Vada was a life-long member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She retired with 27 years of service at the Crest Store in Boone. Her last and her most favorite job was Nannies Alterations, operated by Vada and her sister, Georgia. Vada loved people. She so enjoyed visits from family, friends, and her customers.



Vada always enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, and preparing jams and jellies. She is survived by her sister, Georgia T. Lunceford of Sugar Grove and brothers-in-law, Bill Cornett of Vilas and Steve Cornett of Mountain City, TN; sister-in-law, Blanche Trivette of South Pittsburg, TN; special nieces, Liz Greer, Mitzi Price, Angie Hicks, Tammie Jones, Amy, Rosalind, and Susie Lunceford; nephews, Michael, Allison and Jeff Trivette, David, Ken, Tracy, and Andy Lunceford, Teddy Ray Manuel and Floyd Hicks; 61 great nieces and nephews; special cousin, Shirley LaGow; and her church family at Zion Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Beecher Mull Cornett; brothers, Fred Henry, Ira Monroe, and Teddy Ray Trivette, niece, Joyce Trivette and nephew, Brian Cornett; sisters-in-law, Maxine, Mildred and Betty Trivette and Gladys Cornett, and a special friend, Chip Presnell.

Funeral services for Vada Trivette Cornett will be conducted Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2025 at 2 o’clock Zion Hill Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. David Lunceford, Rev. Andy Lunceford, Rev. Eric Cornett and Rev. David Icenhour. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow at the Trivette family cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Trivette Family Cemetery Fund, in care of Georgia Lunceford, 216 Clark Trivette Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

James Scott Greene

February 18, 1959 ~ December 31, 2024

James Scott Greene, age 65 of Boone, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2024. He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late James B. Greene.

Scott was the owner/operator of Pet Cremation of North Carolina.

He found great pleasure in talking to people, buying and trading cars, and recently purchased a camper with the intention of traveling to many different places.

He adored his six Dachshunds, his cat Casper and his bird “Bird Bird”.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his sister Tanya Randall.

He is survived by his mother, Frances Jones Greene; nephews Adam Randall and Chad Kerley; great-nephew Cane Randall; lifelong friend and work associate Jack Redwine; and special friend Clay Jones.

Services in Mount Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum will be private.

Barbara Ellen (Windle) Windle-Connell

July 18, 1954 ~ January 1, 2025

Barbara Ellen Windle-Connell, age 70, passed on January 1st, 2025.

Born on July 18th, 1954 she was a daughter to Charles Newton Windle and Dorothy O’Donnell.

Barbara loved to learn. Everyone who knew her remembers her as a lifelong student. She also

loved Appalachian culture, travelling the world, reading, and doing cross stitch.

Barbara is survived by daughter Tracey Brown of Vilas, NC; son, Shawn Windle of Boone, NC;

daughter, Sarah Connell of Lenoir, NC; sister, Michelle Chase of South Carolina; brother, Roy

(Ann) Windle of Florida; brother, John Windle of Florida; sister, Diane Windle of Florida; sister,

Kay Klasen of Florida; and a granddaughter on the way.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM. Graveside service will follow at 11:30

AM at Mount Lawn Cemetery, 521 Old E King St, Boone, NC 28607.

Naomi Stevens Isaacs

June 27, 1938 ~ January 1, 2025

Naomi Stevens Isaacs passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. She was 86. She was born on June 27, 1938 in Watauga County to Olen and Mamie Pennel Stevens.

Naomi was a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She and her husband Earl were married for 66 ½ years and worked alongside each other and always had a beautiful vegetable garden. Together they would freeze and can all the produce to be enjoyed long after summer was over. Naomi was an amazing cook. It was a privilege to sit at her table. Every week you could find a delicious homemade pie or cake on the kitchen counter. If you drove by their house in the summer, you would see a variety of beautiful flowers. She certainly had a green thumb. She enjoyed working at some local greenhouses. She loved the Lord and was an active member of Willow Valley Baptist Church for many years. She was so proud of and loved her family. She adored her only son, Steve “Stevie” as she called him. She loved her daughter-in-law Lynne and treated her as her own. She was so proud of her grandson Thomas, “T Tom” as she called him. Not only because he was her beloved grandson, but she was also so very proud of his musical talent. Naomi and Earl “Nanny and Pa” often traveled to see Tom and his band perform. Naomi loved listening to music and was particularly fond of bluegrass and gospel. She would sometimes play her autoharp in church and was thrilled when Tom would occasionally ask her to play a song or two on stage with him. She was so happy when Tom and Sydeena started singing together in church. When Sydeena became part of our family, she also became a dear granddaughter to Naomi and Earl. Naomi became a great-grandmother when Leora was born. When those two were together there was always fun to be had and lots of giggles. What incredible fun she would have had with little great-grandson, Ransom. Naomi had a big family and many friends and she loved and cherished each one. She had some very devoted nieces that were so precious to her. What a beautiful promise of being reunited when the Lord takes us all home to live together forever.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Mildred Cornett, Virginia Lewis, Artruda Wagoner and infant twin sister, Remona and two brothers, Irvin and Wesley Stevens.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2024 from 1:30 PM with Pastor Ray Greene officiating until 2:30 PM with the funeral service starting at 2:30 PM at Willow Valley Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Willow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated and memorial contributions may be made to Gideon International, PO Box 3602, Boone, NC 28607 or to Willow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 436 Clark Swift Rd., Vilas, NC 28692

Mary Hazel (Farthing) Mast

December 17, 1927 ~ January 3, 2025

Born December 17, 1927

Died January 3, 2025 surrounded by loving family and friends.

3rd oldest child of Richard Aubyn Farthing and Hazel Dell Glenn Farthing.

Raised in Valle Crucis, went to Valle Crucis Elementary School and Cove Creek High School.

Attended Woman’s College of UNC (now UNCG) and graduated Phi Beta Kappa at age 19 with a double major in English and Chemistry and a minor in French. Obtained her Master's in Education from Appalachian State University.



With her impressive credentials, she could have had a myriad of career choices, but she wanted to

return to Valle Crucis to live and raise her family.



When she was around 6 years old, she caught diphtheria and could not attend school. Her mother Hazel, who had been a teacher before she married, home-schooled her. When she recovered and was able to attend school, she was so advanced that she skipped a grade. She was over a year younger than anyone of her classmates. The first day of school, she tried to sharpen her pencil using the wall-mounted crank pencil sharpener. She couldn’t get it to work and was visibly getting upset. Suddenly, a young H.W. Mast appeared by her side and gently said “I’ll sharpen your pencil for you”, and sharpened the pencil with his pocketknife. She looked up at him and knew right then who she was going to marry. They became childhood sweethearts and married young.



She taught school at Valle Crucis Elementary for decades and served as a teacher’s aide there for many years after she retired. She taught 3 generations of many families of the communities surrounding Valle Crucis. Early on she had a home movie camera and took home movies of each of her classes on the last day of the school year as the kids paraded on the school playground. Many of her 6 th grade students got the unique treat of watching their 6 th grade aged parents frolicking on the same playground.



In her later teaching years, she was a reading teacher and tutor and kept garden snakes and other

creatures in cages in her classroom. She helped the kids in her reading classes gain self-confidence and esteem when they confidently showed their classmates how to gently handle the harmless snakes.



She taught piano lessons to many pupils in Valle Crucis and was a church pianist for 60 years. She taught herself how to play the electric bass guitar because she loved the bass line in Eric Clapton’s “Lay Down Sally”. She played bass in several family combos and choirs.



She received many awards and distinctions, two of them being very special to her. The library at Valle Crucis Elementary School (unusable now because of Hurricane Helene) was named after her in her honor. In 2018 she was inducted into the Rhododendron Society, an organization that recognizes

graduates of Appalachian State whose services in the field of education reflected great credit on

themselves, their chosen occupation, and the University.



She was a thrill seeker. She went sleigh-riding alongside all her children, then grandchildren, went up in

a hot air balloon and went skydiving well into her 80’s. She rode the mules down the Grand Canyon trail as well as rafted the white water there. She loved travelling and took trips all over the world with her many fellow retired teacher friends.

She and H.W. raised 4 lucky children in the same beautiful valley where both she and H.W. were raised.

She wrote journals during each child’s early childhood chronicling the things they said, the milestones

they reached and the many day-to-day humorous things that happen to us all and are usually forgotten without documentation. She gave each child a copy of the complete journal along with a paper she had written for an assignment in a Master’s college psychology class describing her philosophy of child rearing. She bound each journal herself with hard cardboard and wallpaper samples. They are among the most precious possessions of Richard, Susan, Jeanne, and Allen.

In addition to her parents, Mary Hazel was preceded in death by brothers Ray Farthing and Glenn

Farthing, sister Katy Greene, and her devoted husband H.W Mast, Jr.



She is survived by all four children, Richard Mast (Kay), Susan Mast (Sammy Sambroia), Jeanne Winkler

(Scott), and Allen Mast (Suzanne); grandchildren Toni Ferguson, Stephen Williams, and Mary Katherine

Osorio; step grandchildren David Winkler, Allison Winkler, and Ryan Winkler; great grandchildren Hazel

Ferguson and Aaliyah Williams; and many treasured nieces and nephews. Deepest thanks to special

friends Ginny Whitaker, Laurel Gordon, and Kasey Angell.



Thanks for the wonderful care from Amorem Hospice, Trellis Hospice, and Life Care Center.

Memorials may be made to Valle Crucis Park.



A memorial service will be held in the new Valle Crucis Elementary School when it opens.

Charles William Vannoy

January 4, 2025

Charles William Vannoy, age 98 of Boone, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2025. He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late Richard Hackett Vannoy and Margaret Baird Vannoy.

Charles was a cattle farmer, and loved all things associated with farming. He enjoyed working with his tractor putting up hay, riding horses with his family on Sundays, and loving on his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Grace Cole Vannoy; brothers Max, Tommy, Rex, Flake, and Wayne Vannoy; sisters Alice Winkler and Barbara Wyatt; and grandchildren Matthew Vannoy and Vanessa Vannoy.

He is survived by his sons, Richard Vannoy and wife Sheila of Boone, Terry Vannoy and his wife Debra of Ormond Beach, FL, and David Vannoy and wife Donna of Palm Coast, FL; a daughter, Patricia VanHoose and husband Jeffrey of Boone; one sister Jane Vannoy of Greensboro; grandchildren, Natalie Vannoy of TN, Dustin Vannoy of Boone, Darren Vannoy of FL, Samuel Vannoy and wife Ashley of FL, Chaz VanHoose of CA, and Chelsea VanHoose of Boone; great grandchildren, Linleigh Vannoy of TN, Lyla, Ava, and Micha Vannoy all of FL and William, Kaden and Sofia Vannoy all of FL.

He also is survived by a special friend Abby Priest.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9, 2025 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private.

The family requests no food and/or flowers please.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Vannoy Cemetery Fund, c/o Patricia Vannoy, 749 Turkey Knob Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Leonilo Galauren Escolar

March 22, 1950 ~ December 30, 2024

Leonilo Galauran Escolar, better known as Nel, was born on March 22nd, 1950 to parents Pablo Escolar and Milagros Galauran. Nel obtained a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Mapua Institute of Technology. Nel’s electrical engineering career included work in Manila Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Chicago Illinois, and South Florida. He retired after 40 years at the age of 62.

Nel met Fe Menez, in Miami Florida in 1980. They got married the same year.

Nel was a man of many interests including gardening, games, electronic gadgets, tinkering, following sports teams such as the Florida Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat and Miami Marlins, collecting paraphernalia, and most importantly spending time with his family.

Nel is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Fe Escolar of Pembroke Pines, FL; daughter, Genalynn (Leandro) Wong of Pembroke Pines, FL; son, Leo Nelson (Camila Arteaga) Escolar of Melbourne, FL; grandson, Joshua Raphael Wong of Pembroke Pines, FL; grandson, Justin Michael Wong of Pembroke Pines, FL; sister, Myrna E. Knell of Fayetteville, NC; sister Rebecca G. Escolar of Chicago IL; brother, Wilfredo G. Escolar of Fayetteville, NC; brother, Joselito (Josie) G. Escolar of Chicago, IL; and brother, Pablo (Lenny) G. Escolar of Alameda, CA.

Nel was preceded in death by parents, Pablo and Milagros; brother, Nestor G. Escolar; and grandson, Gabriel Anthony Wong.

Arrangements are pending.

Virginia Miller Watson

July 11, 1942 – December 29, 2024

Virginia Miller Watson, age 82, of Brownwood Road, Deep Gap North Carolina, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2024, at Glenbridge Rehabilitation Center.

Born on July 11, 1942, in Watauga County, Virginia, she was the cherished daughter of Effie Carroll Miller and Turner Oliver Miller. In the mountains of Watauga County, she touched the lives of everyone around her with her kindness, generosity, and delicious home-cooked meals, always sharing her love through the warmth of her kitchen.

A woman of great warmth and strength, Virginia lived a life dedicated to her family, friends, and students. She dedicated 42 years of her life to serving the children and families of Parkway Elementary School as a bus driver. Most of all, she especially loved spending time in the kitchen, cooking alongside her very special great-granddaughter, Amber, passing down family recipes, and creating lasting memories. In her quiet moments, she found peace watching the birds in her backyard.

Virginia married Allie T. Watson, and together they shared a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Their family was blessed with four beautiful children: Betty of Deep Gap, Wayne (Jane) of Lenoir, and David (Vickie) of Triplett. They were heartbroken by the beloved loss of their son, Randy. Through the years Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She gave endlessly of herself, offering a listening ear, a comforting hug, and a smile to brighten anyone’s day.

Virginia is survived by her children Betty, Wayne (Jane), and David (Vickie); grandsons Cody, Colton, and Tylar; granddaughter Kristin Lilly; very special great-granddaughter Amber (Meah); sisters Nancy Hurley and Pansy Leftwich; fur babies Buddy, Evi, and Sprinkles; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allie T. Watson; son, Randy; mother, Effie Carol Miller; father, Turner Oliver Miller; and her brothers Johnny and Dennis Miller.

A special thank you is extended to Medi Home Hospice and Glenbridge Rehabilitation Center for their loving care of Virginia.

A viewing will be held January 2, 2025, from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. in Hampton Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Reverend Jennifer Moore will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Laurel Springs Cemetery.

The pallbearers for the service will be, Frankie Tugman, Roy Triplett, Gary Childers, Merle Todd, and Dr. Lanny Monroe.

Preacher Thomas William “Bill” McGuire

April 23, 1953 – December 29, 2024

“Preacher Thomas William “Bill” McGuire age 71 of Georges Gap Road, Vilas passed away Sunday December 29, 2024, at his home.

He was born April 23, 1953, in Watauga County. The son of the late William Smith McGuire and Eliza Howell McGuire.

He is survived by his wife, Blanche Wilson McGuire of Vilas; one daughter, Melanie Tester and husband Wayne of Sugar Grove; two grandsons, Andrew Tester and Benjamin Tester both of Sugar Grove and one brother, Gary McGuire and wife Elaine of Vilas. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Helen Ward McGuire and two brothers, Baxter and Wesley McGuire.

Funeral services for Preacher Bill will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday January 4, 2025, at Forest Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Thomas Brown, Preacher David Harrelson, Preacher Rusty Dellinger and Preacher Greg Thompson will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 until 7:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Forest Grove Baptist Church P.O. Box 40 Vilas, North Carolina 28692 or Rock Of Ages Prison Ministry, P.O. Box 2308 Cleveland, Tennessee 37320.

Sylvia Miller Coffey

February 22, 1955 – December 29, 2024

Sylvia Jean Miller Coffey, 69, entered into the presence of the Lord on December 29,2024 at her home in Myrtle Beach, SC.

She was born February 22, 1955, to Charles and Grace Miller who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her husband James Coffey, sister Irene Miller and granddaughter Ashley Miller, mother-in-law and father-in-law Arlie and Belle Coffey.

She loved her heavenly father and her family with all her heart and was a wonderful friend to many. With a heart of gold, she never met a stranger and loved talking to everyone that she met. She had a humorous personality and always kept everyone laughing. She loved volunteering at Casting Bread Ministries, going to yard sales and to a casino when she had free time.

She is survived by her son Bill Coffey and wife Cindy of Creston, Daughter Bertha Coffey of Todd, son Jerry Coffey and partner Clay Petty, Jr of Myrtle Beach, son Arlie Coffey and wife Holly of Creston and daughter Jasmine Coffey and fiancé Shawn Darnell of Jefferson. Grandsons James Miller, Eli Darnell, Adam Coffey, Dustin Coffey and wife Savanna. Granddaughter Kristen Trivette and husband Joey. Great-grandchildren Kayson, Hudson, Weston and Octavia. She was the big sister to Bernice Potter, Ralph (Diann) Miller, Johnny (Janet) Miller, Louise Greer, Jane Miller, Peggy Miller and Dale (Annette) Miller. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dog, Gizmo.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday January 5, 2024, at Pleasant Valley Methodist Church. Reverend Sonny Younce, Reverend Tom Stephens and Reverend Ben Carson will officiate. Interment will follow in Charles Miller Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Saturday, 4684 Meat Camp Road, Todd. from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

Lois Combs Henson

May 29, 1940 – December 30, 2024

Our beloved Bonnie “Lois” Combs Henson went home to be with the Lord in Heaven at approximately 11:16 PM on Monday, December 30, 2024, at the Watauga Medical Center. She was a blessing and was so many things to so many people: “Mama” to her children, “Nan” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and “Boog” to her close family and friends.

Lois Combs was born on May 29, 1940, in Watauga County, the third oldest of seven children. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at the approximately age of ten years old under the preaching of Rev. Noah Johnson. She was baptized and joined Green Valley Baptist Church, serving faithfully in the choir as many years as her health would allow. As a member of a large family, Lois worked hard on the family farm and helped care for her siblings, her own children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews all her life.

Lois was a graduate of Bethel Elementary and High School, during which time she excelled in women’s athletics. Lois worked in the furniture industry in Lexington, NC and at Shadowline Manufacturing in Boone, NC for many years in her adult life. Lois was able to grow beautiful flowers all around her home, and she kept her front porch lovely and welcoming with brilliant hanging baskets in the spring and summer months. For many years she grew a garden and canned and preserved food for her friends and family. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and other crafts and loved to give her handmade crafts to family and friends.

She was a wonderful gospel singer and sang alto for many years, both with the Combs Family and later with Red Lyons and the Combs Quartet, traveling over the region sharing the gospel in song at singings, revivals, and other church services.

Lois Combs Henson is survived by her husband of 66 years of marriage, Chester William Henson, one son Michael William Henson of Sugar Grove, NC; one daughter Leisa Henson DeVenny and husband Gary DeVenny of Granite Falls, NC; six grandsons: Michael, Robert, and Matthew Henson, Dustin DeVenny and Zachary DeVenny; one granddaughter Marcy Henson Trivette and husband Josh Trivette; five great grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister Gail Combs Millsaps and husband Allen Millsaps, and one brother Jerry James Combs and wife Lucille Yates Combs, all of Sugar Grove, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by three brothers Dean, Willie, and Clint Combs, one sister Sue Combs Tucker, and her parents Henry Earl Combs and Martha Elizabeth Ward Combs.

Homegoing Services for Lois Combs Henson will be held at Green Valley Baptist Church on Friday, January 3, 2025. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 to 1:30 PM prior to the service, which will be held at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Eric Cornett, Rev. David Ward, and Rev. Derick Wilson.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Watauga Medics and to the nurses, physicians, and staff of Watauga Medical Center who lovingly cared for Lois in her final days on this earth. They also wish to express their deepest appreciation for all of the prayers and many acts of kindness shown thus far by family members, church family, neighbors and friends.

Reverend Austin “Dale” Maddux

August 27, 1928 – January 2, 2025

Rev. Austin “Dale” Maddux, age 96, formerly of Evansville, IN, passed away January 2, 2025, at Amorem – Hospice in Valdese, NC.

Dale was born August 27, 1928 in Laverne, OK, to Roy C. and Sylvia L. (Douglas) Maddux. He met the love of his life of 67 years, Delores (Tope) Maddux, while at Southwestern, and remembered her from his time at Ouachita Baptist College. The remembering soon turned into romance. Dale and Delores were married on June 3, 1951 at the First Baptist Church, Sikeston, Missouri. Their honeymoon was driving from Missouri back to Fort Worth so that Dale could complete his seminary education. They helped begin the Beverly Hills Baptist Church, in north Fort Worth, while at Southwestern; Dale also pastored half-time at a church in east Texas for several months. He and Delores moved to Coffeyville, Kansas in August 1954 where they began full-time ministry at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church; they then began a new church at South Coffeyville, Oklahoma. Two sons were born to them while living in Coffeyville: Marcus, in July of 1956,and Clark, in October of 1957.

During this time, Dale and Delores began pursuing international missions work, but God had other plans for them. At the end of 1958, Dale was asked to consider associational mission ministry at Tri-County Baptist Association with the Baptist Student Union Ministry at Kansas State Teachers College, Pittsburg, Kansas. Associational missions became the ministry he and Delores followed for 35 years. From Pittsburg, he and Delores moved to northeast Arkansas to serve with the Current River and Gainesville Associations in 1960. During that time, God called them to serve as missionaries in the United States rather than in international missions. They were appointed bythe Home Mission Board (now North American Missions Board) in October 1962 and served with the NAMB in Michigan, Indiana, and Montana. They retired on August 31, 1993, and moved to Evansville, Indiana. After retirement, Dale continued ministry as interim pastor for 17 congregations in the Evansville region. In 2019, he moved to Appalachian Brian Estates for Independent Living in Boone, North Carolina, where, up until the time of his death, he continued to be active in the congregation at Greenway Baptist Church in Boone and in the community at Brian Estates.

He is survived by his two sons: Marcus, who lives in Evergreen, Colorado, and Clark and Connie Wilson Maddux, who live in Boone, North Carolina. They have four grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Roy C. and Sylvia L. (Douglas) Maddux; wife of 67 years, Delores (Tope) Maddux; sister, Cressie “Faye” Gonzales.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 10, 2025 at Northeast Park Baptist Church, 1215 North Boeke, Evansville, with Rev. Steve Taylor officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at Boone Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue and again on January 10, 2025 from 9 AM to the time of the funeral service at church. Burial will be private.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are requested to be made to the Maddux/Gonzales Music Scholarship, Arkansas Baptist Foundation, or to the Annie Armstrong Offering for the North American Mission Board (SBC), or to Northeast Park Baptist Church.

Huston Howard “Hoot” Younce

November 11, 1936 – January 3, 2025

Huston Howard Younce, better known as Hoot, was born November 11, 1936, in Mable, NC to Howard and Parlee Younce. Like many folks in this area, they grew up with meager means, but he was always provided for. He attended Cove Creek High School where he played basketball on the famous basketball team that won 79 games in a row. After high school he attended a business college in Charlotte which was encouraged by his mother. He was also on a basketball team there and led the league in scoring averaging 20 points a game. He finished business college and married Frances Rush — they eventually had three children, Ronnie, Machelle and Darin.



Soon after, he got a job with a small finance company working for a gentleman named Bob Philips. He was what was considered a chase boy meaning he would go out to collect money from customers. Some days he would visit upwards of 100 homes per day. He was well liked with the customers, and some would even invite him into their home to eat with them. Eventually he worked for other finance companies, but years later he took a position as a manager with Security Finance Corporation, and they moved him to Cleveland, Tennessee. Then his former boss, Bob Phillips, became the president of Security Finance and asked him if he would like to be a supervisor over South Carolina. He then moved to Columbia, SC and at the time supervised 35-40 offices. At the time he began supervising the offices they weren’t doing well, the delinquency was extremely high, however, within a year he had reduced delinquency to the lowest it had been with a huge increase in profits. He continued as supervisor for around 5 more years. Around 1972, he moved his family to Ridge Spring, SC a small town with around 600 people and opened his own loan office working alongside his wife and daughter. After a little over a year or so, he was approached by Bob Phillips once again and was so sought after, Bob said I need you back and he handed him a napkin and said, “write down the salary it would take to get you back.” He continued as a supervisor continually being promoted over other states until eventually, he became the Senior Vice President of the Operations for Security Finance overseeing 400-500 offices. He remained in that capacity until 1986 when he retired from Security Finance and opened his own company called Delta Management Corporation where he served as the CEO. He grew the company to 82 offices and then sold/retired in 1999. In a few years following, he came out of retirement and bought a smaller operation called Legacy Finance Corporation and operated it until his death. All in all, he was involved in the finance business for over 60+ years.



He had many hobbies. He was an avid golfer, teaching himself to golf at an early age. He became very competitive and shot his age on many occasions and won many tournaments. Even winning a tournament in his 80s with his grandson, Barin Powell. In the late 70s, he also obtained his pilot license – eventually taking a stunt flying course and became a stunt pilot where he performed aerobatics. He owned several aerobatic planes. Also, on occasion he would land his plane on the fairway of a local golf course which would both excite and terrify golfers who were on the course. He also obtained his helicopter license – even early on he purchased a helicopter in Phoenix, AZ and flew it back some 2,000 miles back to SC.



He became interested in photography and took many beautiful photos. Many were framed and passed to friends. He eventually purchased land not too far from his birthplace and built a couple of cabins. He hired his nephew, Chris Hodges, who is a master carpenter, to frame and finish the completion of the main cabin. He also had his sons, Darin and Ronnie, help with some of the construction as well. He also enjoyed hiking, bike riding and traveling out west in the US and to other countries. He also took up the hobby of restoring cars to which he, his son, Darin and a childhood friend, Jim Profitt spent many late hours and Saturdays working on – some of which were shown and won trophies. At the time he also purchased many classic cars for his own enjoyment as well.



He was generous to his family and even to strangers or anyone in need. He helped fund all of his grandchildren’s further education as that was important to him. He was a unique individual who will be dearly missed. If there was a song to simply summarize his life, it would be the song “My Way” by Frank Sinatra which was in fact his favorite song.

He is survived by one daughter, Machelle Younce Powell and husband Earle of Lexington, SC; one son, Darin Younce and wife Donna of Leesville, SC, two grandsons, Dustin Younce of Leesville, SC and Barin Huston Powell and wife Shannon of Atlanta, GA; three granddaughters, Dara Younce of Ridge Spring, SC; Blake Rush Lewis and husband Caleb and Hailey Stegall, six great-grandchildren, Huston James Powell, Evans Marie Powell, “twins” Noah and Cash Lewis, Kayden Stegall, Karyss Stegall, Braxton Stegall and Baler Stegall, and one sister, Judy Norris and husband Dudley of Bethel

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Howard and Parlee Henson Younce, his wife, Frances Rush Younce, one son, Ronnie Younce and one sister, Shirley Hodges.

Funeral services for Mr. Younce will be conducted 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 7th at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the service at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Roxanne Miller, 6797 Old US Hwy 421, Zionville, North Carolina 28698 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Phyllis Sandra Rosenberg

February 3, 1940 – January 2, 2025

Phyllis Sandra Rosenberg age 84 of Vilas passed away Thursday January 2, 2025, at her residence.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Mary Davis

November 21, 1997 – January 6, 2025

Mary Davis age 27 of Boone, passed away Monday January 6, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Cornelious “Mutt” McKinney

Sep 29, 1924 – Jan 1, 2025

In the early morning hours of January 1, 2025, Cornelious McKinney of Newland, NC passed away peacefully at the age of 100 and 94 days. Yes, he was keeping track.

Cornelious, better known as “Mutt” was born to Dewey and Tempie McKinney on September 29, 1924 in Crossnore, NC. He was the first of their eight children and he grew up with 3 brothers and 4 sisters.

The story goes that when he was born and his father saw him for the first time Dewey exclaimed, “Well, ain’t he a cute little mutt” And the rest is history.

Mutt grew up in Avery County, NC but times were hard and as a teenager in the 1940’s he moved to Ohio. There he worked at the Timken company making products under increasing war time demands.

It was also in Ohio that he would meet Bertha Abernathy, a beautiful young woman that would later become his wife.

After marriage Mutt and Bertha moved back to Avery County where they raised four children of their own and spent many happy years together until Bertha’s passing in 2019.

Mutt enjoyed many things such as going to church, visiting with friends, antiquing, and building furniture. He also loved candy, fried potatoes and a bit of tobacco.

Mutt leaves behind his Son, Clyde and wife Alice McKinney of Newland, NC; Daughter, Brenda Reeves of Holden Beach, NC; Granddaughters, Hollie Eudy of GA. and Tiffanie Reeves of Wilmington, NC; Grandson, Mitchell McKinney of Newland, NC; and Great Granddaughters, Ava, Violet and Ella.

Visitation for Cornelious McKinney will begin at 1:00 PM with funeral service at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the Whitaker Branch Cemetery.

