Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 6, 2026

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Gladys Marie (Creed) Denney

February 27, 1936 ~ December 25, 2025

Mrs. Denney graduated from Bethel High School in 1954 where she held the position of secretary of her class, a role she took very seriously and was very proud of. She stayed very close with all her classmates after graduation and organized many class trips and events over the years. Following her graduation, she moved to join her husband Gene Denney who was stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC. After her husband was discharged they made several moves, built a home in Pennsylvania and had three children before finding their way back to Watauga. Once back in Watauga they added their two foster children to their family and ran/owned a service station until Gene’s health forced them to sell and retire. Mrs. Denney spent the next 11 years caring for and spending time with her husband. After his death she found comfort in helping care for her sister and then her own mother. When she wasn’t caring for others, you could find her in one of her gardens or doing a puzzle by the window. She also enjoyed staying up late into the night reading a good book and sitting on the front porch with her sweet tea or coffee watching traffic pass by.





Mrs. Denney was a member of Willow Valley Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a pianist and Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a loyal servant to God, first and foremost. So, while her physical life on earth may have ended it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful one.



Gladys Denney joins her Husband Gene Denney, parents Sanford and Stella Creed, son Jerry Denney, grandson Kevin Denney and sister Mary Lee Estep in Heaven. She is survived by many loving family members, including her brother Dennis Creed, daughter Sandra Pitts, son Michael Denney, foster daughter Tammy Minton, foster son Robert Minton, four grandchildren, Kenneth Herman, Brock Denney, Jessica Harmon and Jeremy Denney, one foster grandson Matthew Minton, six great grandchildren Avery Denney, Dustin Herman, Hadley, Trenton and Elias Harmon and Harper Denney and one foster great grandson Rylann Minton.



“I have had a very busy and productive life, and there are not many things I would consider changing if I had it to do over. We serve a very good and understanding GOD, and I have certainly been blessed beyond measure.” – Gladys Denney



2 Timothy 4:7 KJV: I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 31, 2025 from 12:00-2:00 at Austin and Barnes Chapel with funeral services following at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at the Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, Boone, NC

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Denney family.

Kathy Arlene (Presnell) Oakes

January 7, 1952 ~ December 28, 2025

Kathy Presnell Oakes, age 73, of Bryant Combs Road, Sugar, passed away Sunday morning, December 28, 2025 at the Watauga Medical Center. Born January 7, 1952 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Arnold and Marie Presnell.

Kathy loved the Lord; her family and friends they were the center of her world. Also close to her heart were all of her cats, but her favorite was her cat ‘Lucky’. Kathy loved being outdoors and could often be found landscaping and planting shrubs and flowers around the house. When inside, she enjoyed her hobbies of arts and crafts, watching her favorite tv shows, and crocheting. she was also a member of Zion Hill Baptist church and helped with arts and crafts in the children’s groups.

Kathy is survived by her son, Dallas T. Oakes of Sugar Grove, sister, Wanda Combs and husband, Terry, of Sugar Grove; and nieces and nephews, including great niece and great nephew, Natalie and Henry Combs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rickey Lee Oakes.

Funeral services for Kathy Oakes will be conducted Saturday, January 3, 2026 at noon at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Mike McElhaney.

The family will receive friends from 11 o’clock until noon, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow in the Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Oakes family.

Sharon Carmen Rose (Rechul) Wells

December 29, 2025

haron Carmen Rechul Rose Wells (1943-2025), born to Alois and Francis K. Rechul in Detroit Michigan, passed away peacefully December 29, 2025.

She attended Notre Dame Academy in Miami, Florida and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Education from Florida International University. She went on to teach at Little River Elementary School and as a substitute teacher, holding several other jobs before becoming a full time ‘Busha’ to her grandchildren. Carmen was a devoted Christian who loved God and lived her beliefs with her compassion and caring spirit to all.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Alois Rechul and Francis Komorowski Rechul.

Carmen is survived by her husband of 60 years, Irving Wells and her sister, Iris Bernreuter (Bobby Bernreuter) of Key West, FL. Also surviving are her children, Cindy Wells (Robert McCorkle) of Creston, NC and David Wells (Elizabeth Wells) of Coral Springs, FL, and her grandchildren, Helen Hicks (Robbie Hicks) of Jonesville, NC and Ezra McCorkle of Creston. Her nieces and nephews who survive are Patty Bernreuter, Debbie Schultz (Aaron) of PA, Bob Joseph Bernreuter (Jamie) of VT, and Michael Bernreuter of FL.

There will be a scattering of Carmen’s ashes, later in time, in Florida. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wells family.

Johnny Lee Blevins

July 18, 1974 ~ December 29, 2025

Johnny Lee Blevins, age 51, passed away Monday, December 29, 2025 at his home. He was born June 18, 1974 to Sandra Guy Blevins and the late John D. Blevins.



Johnny loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and working with his bees. He was known for being a good person with a big heart and was always helping his neighbors.



Those left to cherish his memory include his mother Sandra Blevins; son, Tyler Blevins; daughter, Johnna Blevins; sister, Tammy Bobbit; and mothers of his children, Betsy Reid and Donna Roberts.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 1, 2026 at Crosswhite Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tyler Blevins, Tommy Williams, J.C. Gilbert, Earl Davis, and Logan Roberts.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com



The family of Johnny Blevins has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

Jimmy Laughridge

November 24, 2025

Jimmy Franklin Laughridge, 90, died peacefully at home on November 24, 2025, with the love of his life by his side.



Jimmy was a composer, instrumental music teacher, and band director. Sharing the gift of music was his life’s work. The loss of “Chief” is shared by the Blue Ridge Brass, Pipes, and Drums, the Linville Falls Community Church and its choir, and the innumerable students, musical collaborators, colleagues in music education, and listeners whose lives were enriched by his untiring efforts. Jimmy appreciated beauty and lived to delight others. For years, he propagated hybrid rhododendron. He was a devoted husband and father, a brilliant cook, an accomplished trout fisherman, and an unrivaled storyteller.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, their two children, and three grandchildren.

A service to honor and celebrate Jimmy’s life will be held at the Linville Falls Community Church on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 2pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the James Laughridge Music Legacy Foundation, PO Box 151, Newland, NC 28657-0151, which will award scholarship support to aspiring musicians and/or music educators, particularly those with an interest in Scottish heritage.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Laughridge family.

Treva Davis Isaacs

September 4, 1956 – December 30, 2025

Treva Davis Isaacs age 69, of Boone passed away Tuesday December 30, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born September 4, 1956, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Walter C. Davis and Jean South Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband Douglas Keith Isaacs. She was retired from Appalachian State University and was a member of Boone Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Brandon Isaacs and Matthew Isaacs both of Boone, one sister Donna Cheek and husband Jerry of Boone and two brothers, Dale Davis and wife Brenda of Banner Elk and Dan Davis of Boone.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the services.

Rose Marie Phillips

June 17, 1941 – January 1, 2026

Rose Marie Weber Phillips age 84 of Deep Gap passed away Thursday January 1, 2026, at her home.

She was born June 17, 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland. The daughter of the late Paul and Charlotte Weber, and the widow of Robert Hill Phillips, Jr.

She is survived by many loved ones.

A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church 169 Cornerstone Lane Deep Gap, North Carolina 28618.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the service.

Sue Ann Olin

August 26, 1954 – January 1, 2026

Sue Ann Olin, 71, of Zephyrhills, Florida, formerly of Ellicottville, New York, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2026, in Boone, North Carolina, surrounded by the love of her family.



Sue was born on August 26, 1954, in Gowanda, New York, to Claude and Madeline Oakes. On April 19, 1975, she married the love of her life, Arthur Olin, and together they built a life rooted in devotion, family, and love. Sue dedicated her life to being a caring mother and homemaker, a role she embraced with pride and joy.



In later years, Sue and Arthur made their home in Zephyrhills, Florida, a place she delighted in sharing with friends and loved ones. She also treasured the time she spent in Boone, North Carolina, surrounded by family. No matter where she was, Sue had a way of making a place feel like home.



Sue was a life member of the VFW and its Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a proud member of the American Legion and AMVETS. These organizations reflected her deep respect for service, community, and fellowship.

Above all else, Sue loved being with family and friends. She had a true gift for bringing people together and was affectionately known as the “hostess with the mostest.” Whether hosting a party, gathering loved ones around a table, or enjoying a lively game of bingo, Sue found her greatest joy in laughter, conversation, and shared moments. Her outgoing personality, kind spirit, and generous heart left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; one brother; her beloved husband, Arthur Olin; her son, Kevin Olin; and her grandsons, Brock and Josh.



She is lovingly survived by her children: Robert Olin of Ellicottville, New York; Diane Olin-Higgins of Florence, Colorado; and Jennifer (Jonathan) Stamey of Boone, North Carolina. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Kayla, Ben, Sully, Michael (Savannah), Alivya, and Nathan. And additional family friends, Alisha (Darrell) Hurlburt and children Jonas, Mandy, Audrey and Paul of Great Valley, NY.

Sue will be remembered for her warmth, her generosity, and her unwavering love for those around her. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched and the countless memories she created.



A graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Ellicottville, NY at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the services.

Danny Glenn Burleson

July 15, 1944 – December 27, 2025

Danny Glenn Burleson, age 81, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, December 27, 2025, sleeping in his new recliner, holding his diet coke.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn; parents, Stephen and Myrtle; two brothers, Phillip and Carl; and his son, Stephen.

He is survived by his sister, Hazel Aydelette; grandson, Samuel; granddaughter, Somer; and several nieces and nephews. Last but not least his devoted fur baby friend Bobo.

As a young boy, Danny grew up in Mitchell County, learning to live off the land and putting in a hard days work. His work ethic shown through all aspects of his life which included gas station attendant, woods craftsman at Henredon machinist, and his final passion, growing fraser fir trees. He and his wife, Carolyn were owners and operators of Ball Mountain Frasier Fir Company.

Danny took great pride watching his trees grow from seedlings into mature trees. Many times other tree growers would seek his advice and knowledge about concerns they had for their own trees.

Even though Danny didn’t attend church he was a Christian, read his bible daily and never missed Sunday televised service.

Danny loved the outdoors spending time fishing, hunting, and especially bee keeping with his wife. Those that knew Danny, understand his one-word answer to questions…WHATEVER.

Funeral services for Danny will be held Friday, January 2, 2026 at Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church starting at 3:00PM.

The family will receive friends at the church at 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials and remembrance be sent to Avery County High School FFA at 401 Avery County School Road, Newland, NC 28657 Attention Mr. Dewayne Krege.

Words of comfort may be made at www.rsfh.net

The care of Danny and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Maryanne “Suzie” Burleson

November 4, 1945 – December 29, 2025

Maryanne “Suzie” Burleson, 80, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2025 after a long and valiant battle against breast cancer.

Suzie was born on November 4, 1945 to Roy Asbury and Doris Bruce in Maryland. She moved to Avery County after her marriage, where she lived for the rest of her life.

Suzie was known for her strong work ethic, and she was immensely proud of her long tenure at Baxter International, where she made friends with many colleagues over the years. Suzie was a passionate cook and baker and loved nothing more than experimenting with new recipes that brought joy to her family and friends.

Suzie was married to Charles Austin Burleson, Sr. for over 55 years. They went on to have 3 children, John Columbus Burleson, Charles Austin Burleson, Jr. and Dianna Burleson Horney.

Suzie was predeceased by her parents, Roy Asbury and Doris Bruce, and her husband, Charles Burleson, Sr. She is survived by her brother, Tommy Asbury of Maryland, two sons, Johnny (Debbie) Burleson and Charles (Robin) Burleson, and her daughter, Dianna (Mike) Horney. She is also survived by her grandson, Charles Austin Burleson III, granddaughter, Tabatha (Zach) Mitchell, and two great-grandsons, Oliver Burleson and Mason Mitchell.

Family will receive friends from 11am – 12pm on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at the Minneapolis Methodist Church. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 pm at the Minneapolis Cemetery. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

Words of comfort may be made at www.rsfh.net The care of Maryanne and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Dwight Edward Gentry

January 24, 1950 – December 30, 2025

Dwight Edward Gentry, 75, passed away on December 30, 2025, at 2:25 PM at his residence in Pineola, NC. Dwight was born on January 24, 1950, in Hickory, NC to his late parents Frank Edward and Edna Braswell Gentry. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by stepfather, Bennie Martin; sister, Denah Martin; and stepbrother, Marvin Martin.

Dwight was a member of the Church of Jesus in Linville. He loved his family very much and enjoyed listening to gospel music.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, of 50-years, Glenda Gentry of the home; daughters, Ashley and Melaine of the home; Brothers, Mark Martin (Carol) of Hickory, Tony Martin (Pam) of Texas; Grandchildren: Alisha Helms and Dwight Teague of the home.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 10, 2026, at the Church of Jesus in Linville starting at 2 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 1 pm at the church.

The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice for the love and compassion that was given to our loved one.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Medi Home Hospice.

Words of comfort may be made at www.rsfh.net

The care of Dwight has been entrusted to Reins Sturdivant of Newland.

Online condolences can be made at www.rsfh.net.Funeral arrangements were trusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, 296 Ash Street Newland, NC 28657,

Jack Richard Pittman Jr.

February 17, 1963 – December 30, 2025

Jack Richard Pittman, 62, passed away on December 30, 2025 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. Jack was born on February 17, 1963 in Banner Elk, NC to the late Jack Richard Sr. and Martha Whittington Pittman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Mike Singleton.

Jack was a wonderful dad and brother. He was loved by many. Jack was a huge basketball fan. He truly enjoyed watching Caitlin Clark play. He loved to watch NASCAR. Jack always loved sitting on his front porch and listening to country music. His favorite singer was Kelsea Ballerini.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Jared Pittman of Chapel Hill, NC; sister, Donna Singleton (Junior) of Newland; brother, Jim Pittman (Mary) of Newland; special niece, Lorie Singleton of Newland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Bobby Burleson and the Frank Fire Department for all their help.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to the Frank Fire Department, Samaritans Purse, or Avery County Long Term Recovery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.rsfh.net.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, 296 Ash Street Newland, NC 28657,

Tommy Lane Norman

May 20, 1941 – January 1, 2026

Tommy Lane Norman, 84, passed away on January 01, 2026 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC. Tommy was born on May 20, 1941, in Avery County, NC. to the late Paul and Ruby Greenwell Norman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Carpenter; and a half-brother, Rhonda Norman.

Tommy was a Mason and a Elk Park Alderman for 25 years. He enjoyed working outdoors. Tommy loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren.

Tommy is survived by his spouse, Marie Norman of the home; children; Anthony Norman (Lois) Weaverville, NC and Richard Norman (Jennifer) of Johns Island, SC.; grandchildren, Ashley, James, and Wyatt; great grandchild, Bristol; sisters, Pauline Vance, Brenda Blackwell, Linda “Penny” Johnson; brother, Ray Norman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Cranberry Baptist Church, 5750 N US 19E Hwy, Newland, NC., with Neil Reece, David Burnop, Lucas McKinney, and Michael Burnop officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service at 1:00 pm at the church.

Burial will follow at Tanglewood Cemetery following the service in Linville, NC.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to the Parkinsons Foundations.

Online condolences can be made at www.rsfh.net

Funeral arrangements have been trusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, 296 Ash Street Newland, NC 28657,