Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 30, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Ella Grace (Waters) Ward

November 19, 1935 ~ January 16, 2024

Ella Grace Ward, age 88, of Vilas, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Born November 19, 1935 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Henry and Mamie Waters. Ella Grace was faithful member at Mountaindale Baptist Church where she was a lifetime member. She enjoyed gardening and loved to sew. She was a good cook and was a collector of cookbooks.

She is survived by her sons Kenneth Ward of Mountain City, TN, Paul Ward and wife Trula of Butler, TN., sister ,Doris Edmisten of Beech Creek, NC. Three grandchildren, Shelly Ward, Kelley Garrison and Kellena Chappell, six great grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death parents ,Henry and Mamie Waters, husband, Alfred Ward, brothers ,Albert Waters, Clifford Waters, Harold Waters and sister, Helen McGuire.

Special thanks to Gentiva Hospice and Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation for their care and compassion and Trula Ward for her dedication and love.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Mountaindale Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm by Pastor Eric Cornett and Pastor Greg Thompson.

Larry Gene Keeter

March 31, 1938 ~ January 19, 2024

LARRY G. KEETER was a Spindale native, a gifted teacher, ASU professor emeritus, and former Mayor of Boone. He was professor of sociology at Appalachian State University, at Campbell University, and at Emerson College, Massachusetts, as well as faculty exchange professor at the University of Ireland in Dublin. He wrote popular and scholarly articles on a variety of issues in sociology, minority relations, and religion, and produced DVD/videos on Max Weber, which were distributed by the American Sociological Association. Dr. Keeter served as President of the North Carolina Sociological Association and in various offices and committees of the Southern Sociological Association, and of the Popular Culture Association, including Chair of the Elvis section. He was an active member of First Baptist Church, serving as Sunday School teacher and Deacon.

Dr. Keeter was a graduate of Berea College with a major in philosophy and psychology and was the recipient of fellowships at Columbia University (National Woodrow Wilson Fellow), Harvard University (Hopkins Share), where he served as Baptist chaplain, and Boston University (Rockefeller Scholar), which granted his PH.D. While completing his Ph.D.., he was pastor of the Congregational Church (UCC) in Winchester, Massachusetts, where both of his children were born. As a graduate student, Keeter participated in the March on Washington, served as a counselor in the Billy Graham Evangelism Campaign at Harvard University, participated in the Student Vigil at the Lincoln Memorial (on his honeymoon) in support of the Civil Rights Act; and as a pastor, in the Poor Peoples’ Campaign in Washington, and in the School of Evangelism in the Billy Graham Crusade at Madison Square Gardens.

Dr. Keeter received summer faculty fellowships with NASA in Langley, Virginia; the National Endowment for the Arts at University of Berkeley, California; and the USIA Program in Poland. As a sociology professor, he was very active with the ASU’s off-campus sites at the New York Loft (led over 50 ASU student programs) and at the App House in DC (led over 30 ASU student programs); as well as Elvis student programs and Elvis Week in Memphis; at the King and Carter Centers in Atlanta; and the ASU Summer Study Abroad Program ( led 5 ASU student programs to Europe); all these trips giving students immersive experience in on-the-hoof sociological study. He always thought “outside the box.” He enjoyed the theater in New York, Dublin, London, ASU, Barter, and Lees-McRae College, He was a founding member of the Elderhostel Program at ASU. Throughout, Keeter chose to be an educator, not an administrator, serving in the classroom for his entire academic career. He declined with gratitude all administrative offices. He was not consumed by ambition but had a passion for teaching. His career Philosophy was, “Do what you love to do, and you’ll never have to work a day in your life.” Keeter was the recipient of numerous teaching awards, including the University Trustee Teaching Award, the College of Arts and Sciences Teaching Award, the Alumni Teaching Award, and the Student Government Association Teaching Award, of which he was most proud.

Dr. Keeter’s university and community service included six years on the Faculty Senate, three years as the Chair; nine years as a founding delegate to the University of North Carolina Faculty Assembly; and eight year in the Boone Town Government, a four-year term on Town Council and then two terms as the first ASU Professor elected Mayor of Boone, retiring undefeated. As a Town Council Member and as Mayor, he was instrumental in establishing the Town Manager system and the Office of Town Planner, the zoning and sign ordinances, the Greenway Trail, the Comprehensive Plan, the AppleCart, the Jones House, annexation, ABC control, the “Mayor’s Report” on local radio and TV, and the Town Council meeting on Cable vision. He declined gratefully the opportunity to be a Watauga County Commissioner.

Inducted into the WataugaDems Hall of Fame, this high honor stated: “Larry’s two terms as Mayor was known as a progressive period for the Town of Boone – the Jones House purchase, the funding of AppleCart, the important sign ordinance (which reformed the cluttered and occluded look of Boone). During Larry’s town service, Len Hagaman – who became Sheriff – served as Town Manager. What you may not know about Larry: In the mid – 1990s, he spearheaded the effort to place a memorial to the German professor Max Weber (known as one of the ‘Fathers of Sociology’) at the Mount Airy house where Weber visited his relatives in 1904.”

Dr. Keeter is survived by his wife and love of his life, Ann Keeter, in Boone; a daughter, Dr. Laura Keeter and husband, Dr. Grant Fletcher in Seattle, Washington; and artist son, Kyle Keeter in Boone. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lola Kay Collins, his brother, William Claude Keeter, his father William Eugene Keeter and mother, Lola Crotts Keeter all of Spindale, NC. He was a romantic husband, a devoted dad-and he vacuumed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Audio-Visual Division; or to ASU Off-Campus Sites or to the ASU International Studies Program.

The above obituary was written by Larry Keeter.

Memorial services for Larry Keeter will be conducted Sunday afternoon, February 4, 2024, at 3 PM at First Baptist Church of Boone, officiated by Rev. Roy Dobyns and Dr. Alan Hauser. A reception will follow services in the church fellowship hall.

Steven Emory Dyche

July 3, 1940 ~ January 25, 2024

Steven Emory Dyche, 83, long-time Appalachian State University biology professor, administrator, and sports fan, passed away January 25, 2024 in Boone, NC from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, survived by his wife of 60 years, Dona; daughter Sherry Dyche Ceperich and son-in-law, Colin Ceperich, Staunton, VA; son Jeff Dyche, Harrisonburg, VA; grandson Cole Ceperich, Olympia, WA; granddaughter Riley Ceperich, Los Angeles, and cousins Myrna Lutes Kintz, Glendive, MT and Todd Kintz, Billings, MT.

Steve was born on July 3, 1940 in Bozeman, MT, the son of Luke Alexander Dyche and Genevieve Lutes Dyche. He spent his early childhood surrounded by extended family and frequent adventure-filled weekends at his Grandparents’ cabin on the Gallatin River. His family moved to Hardin, MT where he excelled at academics and athletics, playing quarterback on his high school football team, point guard for the basketball team and pitcher in the American Legion league. This is where he first met Dona Donofrio, his future wife. He majored in biology and history at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT and later earned a master’s degree at Montana State University and a second master’s degree and doctorate degree at the University of Montana. He taught eighth grade science briefly at the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in Busby, MT and high school biology for 12 years at Billings (MT) Senior High School. From 1976-1985 he was a professor of biology and science methods at Black Hills State College in Spearfish, SD. He then accepted a position at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC as professor of biology and Director of the Math and Science Education Center where he taught hands-on science methods to public school teachers across the state. He also enjoyed stints as a visiting professor at the University of Wyoming and Brown University. He retired from his full-time position at Appalachian State in 2004, although continued teaching biology until 2010. He is the author of three books and numerous academic publications and grants.

Steve brought intelligence and wit along with his love of the natural world, pun-based jokes, and sports to every encounter. He loved identifying trees, mushrooms, wildflowers and insects (don’t call them bugs!), hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains and then boxing with his Parkinson’s group after his diagnosis, attending ASU sporting events, and spending time with his family.

A celebration of life event will be held on April 27th in Boone, NC led by the Rev. Shelly Wilson. Closer to the date, a notice with details will be posted in the Watauga Democrat and the family welcomes contact for updated information in the coming weeks.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Steve Dyche Memorial Scholarship at Rocky Mountain College online at: www.rocky.edu/donate.

Mack T. Critcher

July 30, 1945 – January 21, 2024

Mack Truman Critcher, age 78, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 21,2024, with loved ones by his side.

Mack was born July 30, 1945, in Watauga County, to the late Will and Christine Harrison Critcher. He graduated from Appalachian High School in 1963, then attended ASU. Mack served in the Air Force from 1966-1970 and then served in the Army National Guard and retired in 1994, where he received high honors for his service.



He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and was a faithful member of the choir. Mack loved spending time with his family. He was a hard worker, spending many of his retired years busy working in his garden and landscaping. He loved to travel and was able to visit many places all over the world.

Mack is survived by his children, Cheree Critcher Seagle and her husband Jim, Lance Critcher and his wife Sarah; fourteen grandchildren, Tori Martin and her husband Trevor, James Seagle, Brittany Broyles and her husband Philip, Katelyn Seagle, John Seagle and his wife Christian, Seth Seagle, Noah Seagle, Caleb Seagle, Layla Seagle, Ella Seagle, Isabella Critcher, Jessie Rose Critcher, Dakota Critcher, and Sahara Jo Critcher; five great grandchildren, William Martin, Henry Martin, Mack Martin, Annie Martin and Bodie Seagle; and siblings, JoAnn Alessandrini, Bruce Cook and his wife Sharon, Wanda Scott and her husband Bob, Laura Higgins and her husband Bobby, and his sister in law Margaret Critcher. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mack was preceded in death by his parents Will and Christine Critcher, and siblings J.W. Critcher, Lavon Caudill, and Weldon Critcher.

Funeral services for Mack Truman Critcher will be conducted Saturday afternoon at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1:45, and the service will be held at 2:00p.m., with a private graveside service to follow. Officiating will be Bud Russell.

Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans chapter 90.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607. www.mvbcboone.org

Dr. Paul Swicegood McCubbins

September 23, 1933 – January 24, 2024

In Loving Memory of Dr. Paul Swicegood McCubbins: A Physician Who Embraced the Beauty of Mountains, Beaches, Pets, and Family.

Dr. Paul Swicegood McCubbins, aged 90, of Blowing Rock, NC, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on January 24, 2024. He was born on September 23, 1933, at Rowan Regional Hospital in Salisbury, NC, to the late Benjamin David and Sara Swicegood McCubbins. His early years were marked by the profound loss of his father at a tender age, leaving him to be raised by his mother and other caring family members.

Paul graduated from Boyden High School (Salisbury, NC), excelling in football and studies. His academic journey then took him to UNC at Chapel Hill (1954), where he became a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. During his college years, a devastating tragedy struck when he lost his mother in a plane crash.

His pursuit of knowledge led him to UNC School of Medicine (1958) with postgraduate study at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. Paul’s journey to become a physician was marked by resilience and a deep-seated passion for helping others. In 1962, he completed his residency program in Augusta, where he met his wife, Carol, and set the stage for a lifelong commitment to the field of Internal Medicine.

They moved to Salisbury, NC, where he founded Rowan Diagnostic Clinic with the late Dr. Roy Agner, Jr. Paul contributed significantly to the medical field throughout his career, spanning 32 years. He pioneered groundbreaking procedures, such as installing the first pacemaker in Rowan County and introducing peritoneal dialysis. He also played a pivotal role in setting up the Coronary Care and Intensive Care Units at Rowan Memorial Hospital, now Novant Health Medical Center.

Beyond his medical achievements, Paul sincerely appreciated the arts, as seen in his passion for watercolors. He was a compassionate caregiver to his patients and the many dogs and cats that found a loving home with him. Paul found his bliss in the embrace of nature, particularly the mountains and the beach. His cherished homes in Blowing Rock and Holden Beach, NC, provided the backdrop for treasured moments with loved ones and his artwork.

Paul leaves behind a void that will be deeply felt by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carol A. McCubbins; his son, Paul S. McCubbins, Jr. (Jeannine ) of Durham, NC; granddaughter, Sarah Green (Jason Phillips) of Durham, NC; his daughter, Michele McCubbins (Fred Martin) of Butler, TN; step-grandchildren Justin, Hunter, and Addison Martin; his daughter, Kathy McCubbins Jones of Marietta, GA; grandsons Forest, Slate, and Holden Jones; his brother, the late Benjamin D. McCubbins II (Jean) of Salisbury, NC; his late father and mother-in-law, Jack, and Miranda Baumgartner of St. Simons Island, GA; his sister-in-law, Jackie Walker of Grand Junction, CO, and late husband, John “Doak” Walker; nieces Sara Jean McCubbins (Phil Maness) of Salisbury, NC, Susan Walker (John Harris) and daughters Petra and Lydia of Grand Junction, CO; nephews, the late Benjamin D. McCubbins III and the late John Walker (Leah) and their daughter Ellie of Scottsdale, AZ. and his cousin Rosemary Bradshaw (Nelson) of Spencer, NC. The family wishes to thank Chris McCracken, MD, Anthony Schlake, MD, and the Medi Home Health & Hospice (Boone) private care team, especially Andy Benoit, Chelsea Norwood, and Amanda Shore, for their support. They also extend their heartfelt thanks to family, friends, and caregivers who provided unwavering strength and love throughout their journey.

A celebration of life will be scheduled later. Instead of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice (Boone, NC), Grace Lutheran Church (Boone, NC), St. John’s Lutheran Church (Salisbury, NC), The Alzheimer’s Association or their charity of choice.

David Lee Matheson

November 28, 1975 – January 24, 2024

David Lee Matheson, age 48, of Sugar Grove passed away January 24, 2024.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Robert David Bridges

July 8, 1947 – January 26, 2024

Robert David Bridges, age 76, of Seven Devils passed away Friday, January 26, 2024.

He was born July 8, 1947, in West Palm Beach, Florida. A son of the late Merle David and Patricia Bridges.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Bridges of Seven Devils; one daughter, Robyn Fletcher and husband Ed of Raleigh; one son, Scott Bridges and wife Timona of Los Angeles, California; four grandchildren, Alyssa Bridges, Brandon Bridges, Brooke Bridges, and Tommy Bridges, two sisters, Nancy Maxwell of Yulee, Florida and Joanne Harrell and husband Andrew of Weekiwachee, Florida; and his beloved granddog Harley.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Seven Devils Fire Department c/o Matt Milsaps, 157 Seven Devils Road, Seven Devils, NC 28604.

Emilie Hoffman Bolick

July 7, 1955 – January 28, 2024

Emilie Hoffman Bolick age 68, of Lenoir passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab. Born July 7, 1955 in Caldwell County, she was a daughter of the late Adam Jasper and Betty Spencer Hoffman.

Emilie loved her career as a X-Ray Technician working for several of the local hospitals, but nothing brought her happiness and joy like her daughter Mary Lindsey. Emilie loved her God and all of His creation. Her many dogs were special to her throughout the years.

Other than her parents, she is preceded death by a sister, Mary Lynn Hoffman and two brothers, Jasper and Daniel Hoffman.

Emilie is survived by her daughter, Mary Lindsey Bolick of Lenoir and Lindsey’s father, Jeff Bolick of Lenoir. She is also survived by a brother, David Hoffman and wife Martha of Lenoir along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced.

Donald Lee Preswood

September 5, 1946 – January 20, 2024

Donald Lee Preswood, age 77, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone, North Carolina. Donald was born on September 5, 1946, in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a son of the late Darrell Lee Preswood and Geneva Braswell Preswood.



Donald graduated from Cranberry High School in 1964. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Alabama from January 1966 to May 1969 as an aircraft maintenance specialist and mechanic.



Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory, Daughter, Denise Preswood Brandon and husband Jeff of Boone, North Carolina; Son, Robert Jerald Preswood and wife Erica of Elk Park, North Carolina; Two Grandsons, Eli Keller Preswood and Samuel Jefferson Brandon; Granddaughter, Mary Peyton Preswood; and Special Friend, Mae Hughes.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation and Medi Home Health and Hospice.



Mary Clark Aldridge

March 3, 1944 – January 24, 2024

Mary Clark Aldridge, age 79, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at her daughter’s residence in Morganton, NC.



Mary was born on March 3, 1944, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Harry Clark and the late Myrtle Woodie Clark.



She was a graduate of Mars Hill College, where she earned her degree in teaching. She retired from teaching for the Avery County Schools after 23 years. Her time teaching K-3 grades was at Beech Mountain Elementary School and Crossnore Elementary School. She enjoyed quilting and sewing, embroidery, and puzzles. Spending time in her flower garden was a joy. She was a member of Long Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her Mother, Myrtle Clark; Father, Harry Clark; Husband, Steve Aldridge; Brother, Ransome Clark.



Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Angie (Terry) Acuff of Morganton, NC, Karen (Scott) Gouge of Johnson City, TN; son, Wayne (Leslie) Aldridge of Morganton, NC; three brothers, Lloyd (Marilyn) Clark of Altamont, NC, Allen Clark and companion Rose Austin of Jonas Ridge, NC, Richard (Linda) Clark of Newland, NC; Sister, Sylvia Loftis of Marion, NC; “Foster” Children, Johnny King of Wake Forest, NC, Mike Stanley of Boone, NC; grandchildren, Steven Gouge, Kaden Gouge, Weston Acuff, Ashley Green, Heather Gillette; great-grandchildren, Bentley Flowers, Ryker McCormick, Sawyer Gillette and Tanner Green; sister-in-law, Jayne Clark of Morganton, NC; along with a host of nieces and nephews.



Services for Mary Clark Aldridge will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2024, beginning at 2:00 pm at Long Ridge Missionary Baptist Church with Steve Glenn officiating.



The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church on Sunday.

The interment will be in the Calloway Cemetery.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Burke County EMS and First Responders.



In place of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Shriners Hospitals for Children P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438 or

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital -501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105

Lisa Ann King

March 26, 1962 – January 26, 2024

Lisa Ann King, age 61, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024 after a very brief illness in Concord, NC.



She was born on March 26, 1962 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Billy Ray McCoury and the late Rosalie Henson McCoury.



Lisa worked for Heritage of Sugar Mountain as a Med Tech for many years, where she loved the staff and residents like her own family. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandkids, and spending time reading her Bible.



She was preceded in death by her Father, Billy Ray McCoury; Mother, Rosalie McCoury; Brother, Johnny McCoury.



Lisa leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Amber (Dustin Finley) King of Elk Park, NC, Jacklyn Davis of Elk Park, NC; sister, Rachel (Shawn Perkins) McCoury of Roan Mountain, TN; two grandchildren, Greyson Finley, Willow Finley; special niece, Brittany (Jessica) Lackey of Morganton, NC.

Services for Lisa Ann King will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.



The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Cranberry Cemetery.



Barry Gene Sutton

July 5, 1950 – January 27, 2024

Barry Gene Sutton, age 73, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Barry was born on July 5, 1950 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, a son of the late Eugene Houch Sutton and the late Gwynne Lehman Sutton.



He was a graduate of Miami-Dade Community College, a member of the Air Force Reserve, and worked as a representative for Kodak for many years. He always worked in the Microfilming Industry and Sales. Owned and operated Sutton Information Systems covering the Southeastern United States for many years. He was very active in the community having served as President of the Avery County Chamber, Chairman of the Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk, and portrayed the Wizard at Oz on Beech Mountain. Barry was a warm and welcoming man, who never met a stranger and enjoyed tinkering around the house and enjoyed his 1966 Mustang.



Friends remember him as:

A bright light on this earth, Social friend coordinator, Always went out of his way to stay in touch with friends, a true gentleman, blessed to have him in their lives; He has left a void in the lives of so many.

Barry was preceded in death by his Father, Eugene Houch Sutton; Mother, Gwynne Dorothy Sutton; Brother, Jerry Sutton.



Barry leaves behind to cherish his memory wife Linda Johnson Sutton; daughter, Karen (Bruce) Anderson of Tarpon Springs, FL; son, Scott Sutton of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren, Kyle Moorcones, Samantha Moorcones Tampa, FL.



Services for Barry Gene Sutton will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 2:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pat Hickman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home. Followed by a Celebration of Life at the Old Hampton Store, Linville, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society.

