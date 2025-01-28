Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 28, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Jack William Groce

May 31, 1929 ~ January 17, 2025

Jack William Groce, a beloved member of the High-Country community, passed away Friday, January 17, 2025, at the age of 95. Born on May 31, 1929, to William Arthur Groce, Sr., and Maude Pinnix Groce, Jack loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Boone United Methodist Church. For more than thirty years, Jack, or “Coach Groce,” was a coach, educator, and administrator.

Jack grew up in Wilkes County, where he was a three-sport athlete at Wilkes Central High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Jenny Anderson, right out of high school, and they moved to Boone to attend Appalachian State Teachers College. Nicknamed the “Wilkesboro Rabbit,” he played the position of halfback and stunned Boone with his immense talent. After receiving his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Appalachian, Jack and Jenny stayed in Boone to raise their family, making the town their home.

Jack’s career in education and coaching included time at Appalachian High School, Appalachian State University, and Watauga High School. While at Appalachian High School, he served as Golf and Baseball Coach, Athletic Director, Head Football Coach, and Assistant Principal. After Appalachian High School closed, Jack returned to Appalachian State, where he was an Assistant Football Coach. Jack finished his distinguished career at Watauga High School, where he served as Golf Coach, Head Football Coach, Athletic Director, Assistant Principal, and the Watauga County Athletic Director.

Jack’s accomplishments as a player, coach, educator, and administrator are numerous. In recognition of those many achievements, he was inducted as a Charter Member of the Appalachian State University Athletic Hall of Fame, a Charter Member of the Watauga County Sports Hall of Fame, a member of the North Carolina Athletic Director’s Association Hall of Fame, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, and the inaugural class of the Watauga High School Pioneer Athletics Hall of Fame. One of his most treasured moments was having the Watauga High School stadium named in his honor.

Jack was an avid competitive golfer who loved to take part in the weekly Saturday tournaments at the Boone Golf Club. He played in all weather conditions and was only deterred by lightning or frozen greens. After retiring, Jack worked part-time at the Boone Golf Club and played at every opportunity year-round.

For Coach Groce, his personal accomplishments were always secondary to the achievements of all “his kids”—at home, in church, in sports, in the classroom, and, most importantly, in life. While the outcome of a game or match was important, what happened after the game mattered even more to Coach Groce. His commitment to “his kids” throughout his life was unwavering. Known for his kindness, humility, hard work, and integrity, Coach was a friend and mentor to many.

Jack was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He took immense pride in his family and cherished every moment spent with them. While the world knew him as Coach, his family knew him as Dad, Daddy, or Pa-Paw. More than his many educational and athletic accomplishments, Coach’s family will always cherish his reassuring and constant hugs, as well as his frequent expressions of love. Coach always made sure to walk any family member or guest to their car to ensure they left safely. He loved deeply—an overflow of his belief and commitment to Jesus, who saved him and kept him. He is now worshiping his Creator in his heavenly home.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jay Groce; sister, Jettie Ann Groce Johnson; brother, William Arthur Groce Jr.; brother, John Henry Groce; infant daughter, Lisa Groce; and grandson, Christopher Hodges.

Jack is survived by his devoted wife and “sweetie” of 74 years, Virginia (Jenny); his loving children, Doug Groce (Donna) of Salisbury, NC, Amy Hodges (Chris) of Boone, and Jack Groce II (Jim) of Weaverville, NC; and sister, Peggy Groce Absher of Wilkesboro. He is also survived by his two wonderful grandchildren, Staci Norris (Seth) and Spencer Hodges (Bailey); and seven great-grandchildren: Lyla, Aliyah, Will, Parker, and Selah Norris, and Ava Jane and Graham Hodges of Boone.

The family would like to extend their deepest heartfelt thanks to the loving and dedicated caregivers who helped take care of Coach over the past year as his health declined.

Jack’s life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Boone United Methodist Church with Pastors Dr. Ed Glaize, Dr. Michael Brown, Rev. Seth Norris, and Rev. Vern Collins officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Watauga High Booster Club, the Appalachian State University Yosef Club, or a church or charity of your choice. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jack’s legacy of love for all “his kids,” his humility, and his community spirit will forever be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Laura Jeanette Norris

September 1, 1952 ~ January 18, 2025

Laura Jeanette Norris, age 72 of Deep Gap, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2025. She was born on September 1, 1952 in Boone , NC. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Edna Johnson Norris. For her entire life, she lived on Brownwood Road in Deep Gap.



She was a Social Worker with the Head Start Program for many years. She was also self employed as an Interior House Painter. She loved and lost several cats; Bear, Butter-Butter, Shiloh and Tigger. A new cat stole her heart a few months ago at the Humane Society. His name is Tig II.

Because of her nephew Scott and the members of Laurel Springs Baptist Church and the Project on Aging (Shelby), she was able to live in her home for the last six months. For that, the family is truly grateful.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Doughton Lookabill.



She is survived by her brother GC Lookabill; sisters Nancy Lookabill (John Williams), Carolyn McNeely ( Terry Day); Bonus sisters Dianna Hutsell and Sharon Davie.

Nieces: Donna Sue Eads (David), Dona Eads, Sherry Williams (Brian), Carrie Lookabill, Tammy McNeely, Elaine Pennell (Robert), and Heather Powell (Billy).



Nephews: Scott Cornette, Michael Cornette ( Colleen), Dale Lookabill

Great nieces: Katie Cornette and Ella Pennell and Stacy Williams

Great nephews: Joe Harris, Garrett Williams , Dale Lookabill (Denise), Dylan Lookabill, and Paulie Eads.

She left many, many friends who are thinking of her and remembering the good times.



Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. in the Laurel Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the church.



The family request no flowers. Donations may be made to Laurel Springs Baptist Church, The Humane Society or another choice.

Francis T. Borkowski

March 16, 1936 ~ January 19, 2025

Francis T. Borkowski, 88, passed away at his home in Valle Crucis, NC, on January 19, 2025.

A man of resolute Catholic faith rooted in his Polish-American culture, he enjoyed a creative and hard-working life as an accomplished musician who grew into an academic leader and the head of major universities, with his ultimate position as Chancellor of Appalachian State University. Frank, as everyone called him, embodied the roles of artist, husband, father, friend, a chief among men, and a servant of God. No stranger to breaking out of shells in his own life, he inspired discussion and action on big, enduring ideas and encouraged the people and communities around him to think likewise. His hallmark was a fearless devotion to ingenuity, open-mindedness, and progress in all pursuits, expected both of himself and others. Through this, he shaped his world far beyond his modest beginnings while nurturing the soul of his origins.

Born in Weirton, WV, on March 16, 1936, to Francis and Felicia Borkowski, Frank spent his childhood in Steubenville, Ohio, surrounded on all sides by his Polish Catholic family. He grew up speaking Polish with his grandparents, playing catch with his dad and uncles after their shifts at the paper and steel mills, and shooting baskets at the local YMCA. By his early teens, he was a skilled accordion player, sitting in with polka bands at dance halls around the Ohio Valley. He began playing clarinet in the band at Catholic Central High School. As graduation approached, he sat down at a school dance with Bishop John King Mussio and had a chat about his future. The bishop encouraged him to continue his studies where he could get the best possible training in clarinet… even if it wasn’t a Catholic university. Boosted by that encouragement and supported by his parents, he attended Oberlin College, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education in 1957. Then to Indiana University in Bloomington for his Master’s Degree in Clarinet Performance, all while commuting to Indianapolis to play clarinet in the Indianapolis Symphony.

During this time, he met Kay Kaiser—an Indiana University undergrad, flute performance major, and the love of his life—while they were both playing in the student woodwind quintet. Frank and Kay were married the summer they graduated from IU and moved to Jacksonville, Florida, where they both played in the Jacksonville Symphony and Frank was hired to start a band program at Bishop Kenny High School. He could only manage to teach his fledgling band the Notre Dame Victory March by the time of the first football game, so the crowd got to hear that march 14 times over the course of the match. In 1961, they moved to West Virginia University, where their three children were born. Frank took coursework for the doctorate in Music Education, taught clarinet, traveled to remote mountain communities for dissertation research, and got home in time to put the kids to bed.

Embracing the innovations of the time, his research project utilized room-sized computer processors and punch cards. PhD in hand, he and Kay moved to Ohio University in 1967 for a position as professor of music education. He served on the faculty senate, starting the career transition from teaching into academic administration. He eventually rose to the role of dean of faculties. He kept on with music, performing occasionally and conducting, although his accordion was mainly deployed to annoy his children. Frank demonstrated he was ready to handle a bigger chair in academic leadership when, in 1975, he became Vice Chancellor and then Acting Chancellor at Indiana University/Purdue University at Fort Wayne. He still found time for a gig conducting the Indiana Chamber Orchestra.

By 1978, he was well-positioned for a major permanent position. He became Provost of the University of South Carolina, where he would spend 10 years. It was a time when the university was undergoing a significant expansion of its programs and fundraising, with an eye toward rising in stature among its regional peers as well as with its own self-image. Even here, Frank continued to conduct orchestras and enjoy a musical life when possible. In 1988, Frank was named President of the University of South Florida. By this time, his children were grown, and he and Kay made the move to Tampa on their own. Frank became deeply committed to the university’s Moffitt Cancer Center, one of the best-known cutting-edge research institutions in the world. He served as the Center’s Chairman and remained on the board long after he departed Florida. He launched the school’s Graphic Center, an innovation for student design. At USF, Frank sought to raise the university’s self-image as well as its profile in the community—including founding the USF Latin Community Advisory Council—and among the other colleges in the Florida system. He and Kay made strong relationships that would endure beyond their time there.

In 1993, Frank was named Chancellor of Appalachian State University, offering an opportunity to take the reins of an ascendant college while relocating closer to family in the Carolinas. As he did elsewhere, Frank went about enhancing the school’s image of itself and throughout the state. His message upon installation as Chancellor was to assert it was “our turn” for ASU to be recognized for its potential and to be made a priority for programs, funding, and progress within the state’s educational system. What followed was a transformation of ASU’s campus, programs, and student opportunities. The Holmes Convocation Center, a state-of-the-art library, an innovative new student center, new residences, and other facilities took shape alongside a highly effective recruiting system with a heralded on-campus visitation program for aspiring entrants. Average grades and test scores for entry increased substantially. While many people over time helped ASU rise from a humble teacher’s college in the mountains to become an exciting university with one of the most effective international studies placements programs in the country, Frank played a key, pivotal role in recognizing the potential and promoting the renaissance.

Frank’s contribution to the arts at ASU was long-lasting. He guided the establishment of the Hayes School of Music, thanks to the generosity of its benefactor, Miriam Cannon Hayes. With more solicited donations for an art form close to his heart, he built upon the music school’s programs and facilities, including improved performance halls, studios, and a thriving music library. He championed Appalachian Summer – a month-long annual arts festival boosting tourism and bringing performance and entertainment opportunities to campus for students, faculty, and the community. He conceived and instigated the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, thanks to his long and close relationship with donors and ASU enthusiasts Bob and Lillian Turchin. All of these music and art developments laid an environment for the university to host guest artists, lecturers, art shows, concerts, and campus-wide sculpture exhibitions, among other impacts over the course of time. After his chancellorship, Frank thoroughly enjoyed teaching music history at the Hayes School. It must also be said that Frank was a college sports advocate and a huge football fan, supporting ASU Coach Jerry Moore during some of his most successful years. Frank took advantage of the fundraising opportunities afforded by sports programs and remained a steadfast fan and game attendee long after his time as Chancellor.

A constant theme throughout Frank’s life was a devotion to all things Polish, particularly things Polish-Catholic. At home, he would break the holy Oplatek to share with family at Christmas. He would read aloud the dinner blessing from his book of prayers. He adored when Kay or his daughter made golabki, nalesniki, and pierogi. No one could have kept track of the many contacts, conversations, and activities he pursued throughout his life to explore his rich heritage and deepen his connections. You would find upon his desk the latest edition of The Polish Review. One of his best friends was Richard Anuszkiewicz, another son of Polish immigrants who became famous for his Op Art and whose many works adorn Frank’s home. Another close friend was Wlodzimierz Cimoszewicz, a former Prime Minister of Poland, who often came to visit. Frank’s passion for his heritage was duly rewarded when he received the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland, a diplomatic distinction not given lightly by the head of Poland’s government in honor of deeds performed by those in other countries contributing to the cultural welfare of Poland. One of Frank’s great inspirations was Pope John Paul II, the first pope from Poland. Frank quoted the pope often in his speeches and drew reflection from his writings. In conversations, he frequently noted something the pontiff might have said or penned recently. Frank was instrumental in broadening a U.S. visit by Pope John Paul II to include South Carolina, and no doubt among his most memorable moments were when he, Kay, and his mother met the Pope.

Frank and Kay filled their homes and workplaces with contemporary art, picking up an incredible variety of modern forms and pieces from various cultures throughout their life together. In this, Frank took nourishment from surroundings that demanded thinking out-of-the-box and adopting fresh perspectives. In his tastes and in his career, he was always open to something new and challenging. Classical, jazz, ancient, modern—not only did he embrace all forms of music but could play and discuss the styles authoritatively. He once served as a guest commentator on a radio show about Big Band Music, and he could not have sounded more comfortable, confident, and happy in the role. He loved architecture and had a deep appreciation of the history of art in all its forms and impacts on the human condition.

Frank, early in life, developed a refreshing, puckish sense of humor that—for better or worse—he never really lost. Whether it be the hilariously faux name he adopted as a composer when he wrote music or his pranks on family and friends, he loved to give someone an unexpected surprise. Frank was known for his Steubenville-honed card sharp skills and for playing “Oh What a Beautiful Morning” from Oklahoma! full blast when it was time for guests to wake up. Frank was enthusiastic. Challenging. Both a listener and a speaker. Always ready to elevate a conversation. A man of multiple dimensions whom each person only knew in part. For many, his personality and optimism were a treasure. He would be the first to say that the greatest joys and successes in his life were inseparable from his love and relationship with Kay. They were life partners, and in the end, so much of his story is her story also. Through all the ambitions and events of life, they both managed to build and keep around them a strong, close, and loving family. This held a great meaning of life for Frank.

Frank was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country Catholic Church in Boone.

He is survived by Kay and their children Stanley Borkowski (Inga), Anne-Marie Scott (Robert), and Christian Borkowski (Karen); and their grandchildren Molly Scott, Nora Scott, Ian Borkowski, and Ryan Borkowski.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2025, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with a Holy Rosary at 4:30 PM, at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 1:00 PM at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Fr. Brendan Buckler officiating.

Memorials may be made to The Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, NC 28607, The Borkowski Endowed Scholarship for Orchestral Excellence at Appalachian State University and The Library Student Employee Scholarship Fund at Appalachian State University. To make a gift online, please visit give.appstate.edu

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Borkowski family.

Harold Gene Miller

September 18, 1950 ~ January 20, 2025

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Harold Gene Miller, loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He leaves behind his wife, Vickie Diane Miller of Boone, NC; one daughter, Stacey Renee Tester and husband Ronnie Tester of Fleetwood, NC; two granddaughters, Hannah Grace Tester and Katelyn Marie Tester both of Fleetwood, NC; and one sister, Donna Hodges of Deep Gap, NC.

Harold was born on September 18, 1950 to Grant and Lucille Miller of the Triplett Community, Deep Gap, NC. He was a self-employed dump truck driver for over 50 years in Watauga County. He loved spending time with his granddaughters and taking road trips. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing.

There will be a private family memorial at a later date. Flowers can be sent to his home or donations can be made to Meat Camp First Responders or Samaritans Purse. The family would like to thank the Meat camp First Responders and EMS for all the times they came to assist with Harold during his illness. Also, we would like to thank Dr. Charles Davant, III, MD for being his physician for over 30 years.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Miller family.

Brenda Lee (Frazier) Schaffer

April 27, 1939 ~ January 20, 2025

Brenda Lee Frazier Schaffer, daughter of Joseph Byron Frazier and Ruth Lucille Rigsbee was received into the arms of her Savior Monday, January 20, 2025. Brenda was predeceased by her parents, her husband Don, and one son, Brian Schaffer. She is survived by her sister Pat and husband Jim Barcio of Knoxville, TN, brothers in law Tom Schaffer and wife Nancy of Fargo, ND; Jeff Schaffer and wife Nancy of Boylestown, MA; children Linda and husband Dr. Jeffery Sutton of Boone, Robert Schaffer and wife Angel of Miller’s Creek, Susan and husband Raymon Garrison of Deep Gap, Scott Schaffer and wife Mary of St. Charles, IL, and Richard Schaffer and wife Melissa of Northwoods, IL. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Brenda was known for her wit and sense of humor which she passed down to her family. She was a very giving person who enjoyed the chaos of a large family. She loved playing games, road trips, and was an avid birdwatcher. Her antics and attention to detail made her a valuable coworker for over 25 years, until her retirement in 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Friday, January 24th, 2025 with receiving of friends at 9:45 AM-10:45 AM with services beginning at 11:00am. Rev Bud Russell and Dr. Bob Ellison will be officiating the service. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematorium are assisting with arrangements.

We praise God that she is reunited with her husband and son in presence of the eternal glory of Christ and will miss her here.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mt. Vernon’s Annie Armstrong Missions Offering, the Ronald McDonald House, or one of the following cancer foundations that have touched our lives:

Duke Pediatric Transplant and Cellular Therapy Support:

Roe Roe’s Heroes:

Hearts and Hope Foundation:

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Schaffer family.

Sandra Pope Rhymer

May 12, 1942 ~ January 21, 2025

Sandra Pope Rhymer was born 5/12/1942 in Asheville, NC to Elsie

Robinson Pope. She went peacefully to Heaven on January 21, 2025.

She was a devout Christian and treasured studying the Bible and

listening to sermons on TV and tape/CDs. She loved genealogy,

reading and all things animals. She had horses and enjoyed wagon

trains through the mountains. She had a unique sense of humor with a

contagious laugh, she never met a stranger. She cherished her family

and times of sharing her iPad with the great-grandchildren. The great

grandchildren fondly remember coloring with Granny. As a nurse, she

was devoted to her patients. Once she even camped at a patient’s

home to give them IV antibiotics four times a day. In her last days, she

enjoyed prized visits from her family and was always ready for a

vanilla milkshake. She took any opportunity she could to share the

love of Jesus with those around her. She was preceded in death by her

Mother, Elsie Pope and brother, Ralph Pope.

Education- Bachelors Degree of Arts: UNC-Asheville (1973), RN degree:

Asheville-Buncombe Technical College (1983)

Work History- Teacher at Asheville Christian Academy in Asheville, NC.

Registered Nurse at Mission Hospital and Visiting Health

Professionals.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Rhymer Fox (Greg) of West

Jefferson, NC; and son, Gregory Russell “Rusty” Rhymer (Bobbie) of

Sylva, NC. Her grandchildren Mary Beth Price (Sam) of Lynchburg, VA;

Megan Whitted (Jeremy) of Candler, NC; David Shetley (Jessica) of

Canton, NC; Brittany Byers (Daniel) of Candler, NC; Kendall Rhymer

and Carson Rhymer of Sylva, NC. Her great-grandchildren Raegan

Price, Kaylee Whitted, Kippin Byers, Makena Whitted, Ridge Byers,

Jamison Whitted, Oliver Price, Maverick Shetley and Willow Shetley.

Sister Carolyn Ramey (Buddy) of Asheville, NC and brother, Brian Pope

(Janice) of Candler, NC as well as cherished nieces and nephews.

A special Thank You to the staff at Glenbridge Health and

Rehabilitation for the love and care they gave her for over 4 years. You

made her feel special and loved.

There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, February 15th at

Ridgeway Baptist Church in Candler, NC. Family will receive friends

from 10:30-11:30 with the service to follow, Dr. Dennis Thurman

officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Amorem

Hospice.

Emery John Pavel

February 22, 1935 ~ January 21, 2025

Emery J. Pavel, D.D.S., 89, of Vilas, North Carolina, passed away on January 21, 2025.

Emery was born on February 22, 1935 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, son to Eugene and Pearl Pavel. Emery (a.k.a. Pop-Pop and Umpa) grew up in the Blackrock section of Bridgeport and received undergraduate degrees from Fairfield University (1956) and Columbia University (1965) and Post Graduate studies at Temple Dental School (1960) and Yale University (1967) and Walter Reed Army Medical Center in 1975. He also completed post graduate courses at Tufts, Harvard, Boston University and the University of Connecticut. Emery is a Veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1960-1962. During this time he served in Tripoli, Libya.

Emery settled in Guilford Connecticut and operated a private dental practice next to his home at 50 North Street from 1970 to 2005. On February 14, 1992 he married the love of his life, Margaret Bennett. Emery and Margaret lived in Guilford until retirement. After that, he and Margaret moved to Stonington, Connecticut and then to Vilas, North Carolina in 2013.

Emery had many hobbies that he loved, including cooking, gardening, writing and most of all, fishing. He was a master chess player, and a history buff with a lifelong love of learning.

Emery was preceded in death by both of his parents and survived by his wife, Margaret, his son John Pavel of East Haven Connecticut, a sister, Marianne Patrica Scinto and Margaret’s four children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held at Henson Chapel United Methodist Church, 120 Henson Hollar Road, Vilas, North Carolina at 3:00 on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on February 21, 2025 at Henson Chapel United Methodist Church, 120 Henson Hollar Chapel Rd., Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Pavel family.

Mildred Biser Whitlatch Evans

August 10, 1937 – January 22, 2025

Mildred Biser Whitlatch Evans, age 87, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock. Born August 10, 1937, in Keyser, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Earl Robert and Mary Alberta Fleek Biser.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Robert Whitlatch, her second husband, Robert Dille, a daughter, Sheree Cunningham and a sister, Norma Baker.

She is survived by her husband, Guy Conrad Evans; her son, Robert Whitlatch and wife Joy of Boone; a brother, Robert Biser of Keyser, WVA; two Grandsons, Bobby Plemons and wife Lauren along with their two children, Aidan and Madison both of Blowing Rock and Jonathan Robert Whitlatch of Oahu, Hawaii.

A private graveside service will be conducted with Reverend Scott Andrews officiating.

The family respectfully requests memorials be made to: Samaritan’s Purse, C/O Hurricane Helene Relief, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to Mildred’s Family at www.hamptonfuneralservicenc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Jane Scott Hardin Evans

April 3, 1942 – January 22, 2025

ane Scott Hardin Evans, age 82, of Boone, NC, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. She was born April 3, 1942, to the late Braxton and Lula Rush Hardin in Guilford County but called these beautiful mountains home for 62 years.

She was a graduate of Summerfield High School and Chowan College where she was an All-Star basketball player averaging 30 points per game. She also graduated from Watts School of Nursing and worked at the old Watauga County Hospital and for the late Dr. Hadley Wilson. She also worked for and retired from the Watauga County School System spending 20 years between Green Valley Elementary and Watauga high School. After retiring, she and her husband volunteered with many organizations including Watauga County Hospital, Baptist Missions and Red Cross disaster relief and the Salvation Army which led efforts at the Pentagon and Ground Zero.

Jane was an active member of Boone United Methodist Church and loved her church family.

Jane is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jack Lee Evans, Jr.; one daughter, Janet Allred and husband David of Boone; one son, Jeff Evans and wife Bobbie Jo of Boone; four Grandchildren, Marcus Trae Denny and wife Alana of Osan Air Base South Korea; Jaclyn Denny of Charlotte; Luke and Laura Jane Evans of Boone. She is also survived by one great-grandchild, Nailah Denny also of South Korea. Additionally, she is survived by five siblings.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Jack Lee Evans, III and one brother, Phillip Hardin.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Evans Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara Ann Montaldi

August 16, 1932 – January 23, 2025

Barbara Ann Montaldi age 92 of Boone passed away Thursday January 23, 2025, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Janice Kate Phillips

December 7, 1941 – January 23, 2025

Janice Kate Phillips, age 83, of Connelly Springs, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2025, at UNC Health Blue Ridge Hospital in Morganton.

She was born December 7, 1941, in Ashe county. A daughter of the late Robert and Nellie Shelton Brown.

She is survived by three sons, Randy Phillips of Connelly Springs; Steven Phillips and fiance Shawntae Wheeler of Morganton and Kenneth Phillips of Connelly Springs; two brothers, Wayne Brown and wife Wanda of Creston and Tom Mains of Wilkesboro.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by, her husband, Cecil Phillips, one sister, Bertie Brown and two brothers, James Grant Brown and Bob Brown.

Funeral Services for Janice will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at Sutherland Baptist Church,134 Brown Hollow Road, Creston, NC. Reverend Tony Childers officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown Cemetery in Creston.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Sutherland Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Joy Lewis Moore

December 25, 1948 – January 25, 2025

Mrs. Joy Lewis Moore, age 76, of Lenoir, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Amorem Hospice in Hudson. Born on December 25, 1948, in Wake County, she was the daughter of the late James Thomas and Luna Stone Lewis. Joy was the beloved wife of William ‘Billy’ Moore, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jane Caldwell. She is survived by her loving husband, Billy; her daughter, Angela Quigley of Lenoir; her son, Brian Moore of Wilmington; her brother, James Thomas Lewis and his wife Carol Ann of Lexington, SC; her cherished grandchildren, Lauren and Kameron Hawkins, Anna Moore, Wyatt and Payton Quigley, Bill and Sarah Moore; and her great-grandchild, Cole Thomas Quigley.

Joy had a passion for reading and instilled her love of learning in her grandchildren. She dedicated many years of her career to Hewlett-Packard.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens, with her grandson, William ‘Bill’ Moore, II, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the Moore Family at www.hamptonfuneralservicenc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

