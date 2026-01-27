Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 27th, 2026

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Mary Elizabeth “Libby” (Calloway) Miller

November 17, 1955 ~ January 16, 2026

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Miller, born Mary Elizabeth Calloway, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2026, in Boone, North Carolina, at the age of 70. A lifelong resident of Boone, she was born there on November 17, 1955, and remained deeply rooted in the community that shaped her life.

Libby was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose unwavering love and strength formed the foundation of her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Alton Fred Miller; her parents, Mary Sadie Ward and Casey James Ward; her son Timothy Baldwin; and a grandson, Alex Icenhour. Their memories live on in the hearts of those who loved them.

She is survived by her daughters Treva Baldwin and Kim Rominger and her husband Eric; stepchildren David Miller and Dawn Harmon and her husband Jamie Harmon; and her brother Brad Ward, with whom she shared a close and cherished bond. Libby’s legacy continues through her ten grandchildren—Brittany Cole, Christopher Cole, Justin Miller, Katelyn Guzman, Tyler Byrd, Dakota Byrd, Destiny Rominger, Nate Rominger, and Eva Harmon—each of whom adored their Nana Libby for her warmth and especially for her unforgettable cooking. Her love extended to six great-grandbabies who brought immense joy to her life.

A woman of deep faith and conviction, Libby dedicated her life to God and instilled those same values in her children and grandchildren. Her spiritual devotion was evident in every aspect of her life—from the way she cared for others to the strength she offered during times of hardship. She was the matriarch of the family—the glue that held everyone together—and made sure each child, grandchild, and great-grandchild knew they were unconditionally loved. Libby had a heart for caregiving that extended beyond family. She spent much of her life tending to others with compassion and grace. Her nurturing spirit also embraced animals with the same intensity as she did people—her pets were as much a part of the family as anyone else. Her home was always open—a place where love was abundant and comfort could be found in a warm meal or a listening ear. Whether it was through a kind word or one of her famous home-cooked dishes, Libby had an extraordinary way of making everyone feel seen and valued. Though she has departed this world, Libby’s presence will continue to be felt in every shared memory around the dinner table, every lesson passed down through generations, and every act of kindness inspired by her example. May her memory bring comfort to all who knew and loved her until we meet again in heaven.

A Visitation will be held on January 23, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, 194 Queen St. Funeral will be after the visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 PM

Patricia Lou Maddux

November 19, 1939 ~ January 18, 2026

Patricia Lou Maddux, age 86, of Boone, North Carolina, beloved aunt, neighbor, and friend, passed peacefully into eternity with her Lord on January 18, 2026, after a lengthy illness.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-seven years, Charles “Charlie” Whitman; her parents, Mason “Buck” Randolph Maddux, Sr. and Dorothy Hayes Maddux; and her brother, Mason “Randy” Randolph Maddux, Jr.

She is survived by her niece, Amy Maddux Raines, of Monroe, Georgia; her nephew, James Maddux and his wife Juli of Leesburg, Georgia; her nephew, Jeffrey Maddux and his wife Grace of Florida; her niece, Alisa Maddux Hofer and her husband David of Monroe, Georgia; numerous great and great-great nephews and nieces; and cousins.

Born on November 19, 1939, in the Hagaman Clinic above the old Boone Drug store on King Street, Pat spent nearly her entire life in Watauga County, becoming a cherished source of local history and stories. A graduate of Appalachian High School, she worked in local restaurants where her warmth made her a favorite among regulars. Later, she returned to her passion for music, playing clarinet with the Watauga Community Band for over thirty years and serving as its librarian — one of the joys of her life.

With boundless energy, Pat was a dedicated jogger, logging five miles a day through Boone’s streets for many years. She delighted in tending her home and yard, often seen pulling weeds, shoveling snow, or sweeping the front walk well into her eighties. Animals brought her endless joy — from her beloved poodles, Princess and Buckie, to the birds, squirrels, chipmunks, and deer she faithfully fed in her yard.

Even as dementia took hold, Pat’s vibrant spirit shone through. In memory care, she paced the halls for exercise, forming a “walking club”, encouraging fellow residents to join her. She also loved to help others by assisting them during meals and pushing them in their wheelchairs to activities.

Pat cherished her family deeply, sharing fond childhood tales of adventures with her brother, Randy, and summers in Virginia with her grandparents and cousins. She enjoyed sending family members newspaper clippings about local happenings and keeping everyone informed about the weather in Boone. Her phone calls and emails about Boone snowfall will be greatly missed.

Above all, Pat loved the Lord and held firm to the promise of heaven. Her family finds comfort knowing she is now at perfect peace — free from pain, fully restored in mind and body— joyfully reunited with Charlie, her parents, her brother, and other loved ones.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the compassionate caregivers in memory care and hospice who truly loved and cared for her so well. “Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.”

Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m, followed by a service at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 31 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home, 194 Queen Street, Boone. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

Brittany Leigh Fox

May 18, 1988 ~ January 23, 2026

Brittany Leigh Fox, of Boone NC, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2026 at age 37.



Brittany is survived by her Father Wendell Fox and step-mother Christy Norris, her sister Shannon Fox, and her step-brothers Dakota Norris and Daniel Norris. She is also survived by her grandmother, Wilma Cook, aunt Ann Thomas, step-grandparents Denny and Charlotte Norris, and cousins Garrett Thomas, Spencer Thomas, Rick Finger, and Randy Finger along with their wives and children.





She was preceded by her beloved mother, Wanda Fox, her maternal grandfather, Thomas Cook, her paternal grandparents, Elmer and Ola Fox, her aunt, Janice Finger, and her uncle Dwight Thomas.



She is remembered for her love and service of others. Brittany loved to make jewelry and crochet handmade gifts and was always making something special for someone else. She had a smile that could brighten any day and a laugh that brought joy to everyone around her. She was a faithful member and served at Alliance Bible Fellowship providing loving care to children and spent her life teaching children in the churches she attended.



Her life was not defined by her physical struggles, but rather, by the grace, strength, love, Christian spirit that she exemplified.

Services will be held at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, February 1st. The family will receive friends at 2:00 followed by a memorial service at 3:00.



In lieu of flowers, Brittany has requested that donations be made in her memory to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Greenville, SC.

Dennis Murphy

November 25, 1951 ~ January 4, 2026

Dennis Murphy, beloved musician, community member, and cherished friend, passed away on January 4, 2026. Born on November 25, 1951, to Ershel and Donna Murphy in Dayton, Ohio, Dennis’s love for music blossomed at an early age. While attending Colonel White High School, he played the clarinet and saxophone, a passion he continued to nurture at Morehead State University. It was during this time that he also worked as a security guard at Peffly Ford, where his father, Ershel, was the sales manager.

Dennis’s life was shaped by music and family. He met Loretta, and together they had a daughter, Erin. After their divorce, Dennis met Joan, whom he married, and they had two sons, Michael and Paul.

They later moved to North Cove, where he became deeply involved in his community. He joined the volunteer fire department, contributed to the local church, and lent his musical talents to The Golden Sounds of Motortown, a very successful local ensemble.

In search of new experiences, Dennis moved to Banner Elk, where he became an integral part of the community, using his wit, charm, and generosity to connect with all who crossed his path. He joined the Rotary Club and entertained local listeners with his unique sense of humor alongside Deelee Scott on WECR’s morning show. His warm voice and effortless presence made him a favorite in the area.

Professionally, Dennis worked as Sales Manager at Crooked Creek during its development, collaborating with Dale and Kimberly Franklin to help bring their vision to life.

Music remained Dennis’s lifelong passion. He was a founding member of the band The Whip Daddies and often sat in with the popular and well known King Bees and other local artists. Dennis was also half of the duo Murphy and Main, performing with his dear friend Edward Main. As a gifted multi-instrumentalist, he played three guitars, conga drums, and, most notably, three saxophones. His beautiful singing voice was a joy to hear. In 2001, friends came together to produce a CD of Dennis’s original music, a lasting tribute to his talent and the love he inspired.

Beyond his music, Dennis served his community in quieter, meaningful ways. He worked in security at Lees-McRae College, where he helped students in need and even had memorable run-ins with wildlife, including a particularly unforgettable encounter with a skunk that had made its home in the library.

Dennis will be remembered for his quiet demeanor and dry wit. Offstage, he was soft-spoken, but onstage, he came alive, sharing his spirit, talent, and joy with everyone lucky enough to witness it.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Ershel and Donna Murphy, and his sister, Kim.

He is survived by his devoted partner of 27 years, Caroline Woodruff; his sister, Karen Murphy; and his nephews, Shaun Hey, Austin Murphy, Dana Murphy, and Denny Murphy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 3:00 PM at Appalachian View, 1117 Sugar Mountain #2 Rd, Newland, NC 28657.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Micheal J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research. PO Box 5014 Hagerstown Maryland 21741.

Fergus “Keith” Lane

July 5, 1962 — January 17, 2026

Keith Lane loved. He loved his wife, his family, his work, his co-workers, and his friends. He loved to tell a story and to listen. He loved old movies and radio shows. He loved to fix things. He loved the New York Yankees, cafeterias, and antique stores. He loved Tom Waits and Dwight Yoakam, old cookbooks and hiking. He loved late nights spent reading, with such questing curiosity, his countless books on myriad subjects while his cat Myrtle curled on his lap. Keith loved to drop whatever he was doing and drive hours to whichever grandkid needed his presence. He loved his Appalachian roots as well as his new home in Georgia. He loved to entertain, to explore, and to turn strangers into friends by starting conversations. To know Keith Lane was to know a man who met the world with generous, boundless love.

Keith left the world he loved far too soon on January 17, 2026. He was predeceased by his father Ernest and survived by the love of his life, Shelly, his wife of 33 years; mother Shelby; brother Preston; sons Trevor (wife Danielle) and Nathan (wife Amanda); grandchildren Cailyn (husband Chad), Isabella, Sophia, Hunter, Chance, and Jayana, as well as great-grandchild, Aspen. He gained a sister with Li (husband Jim) and nephews Alex and Jason, and was blessed with an extended family of cousins and friends.

Born July 5, 1962 in Lafayette, Indiana, Fergus Keith Lane grew up in Boone, NC. He was Student Body President at Watauga High School. At Camp Yonahlossee, where his food service career began, he developed his lifetime belief in giving his employers a day’s work for a day’s wages. He apprenticed under Chef Red Bettencourt at Blowing Rock’s Green Park Inn and was chef at Blowing Rock Country Club, Grandfather Golf and Country Club, and The Poinsett Club.

In the 1980s, Keith began his longtime association with Boston Concessions and he transitioned into food service management. Through this work, he first met Shelly. At Lake Compounce, they began the loving relationship that would define and enliven their lives. Together, they managed numerous food service accounts, including Bristol Speedway and Sugar Mountain, where they spent over three decades. Many Avery County residents and visitors still remember The Bear Trail, Shelly and Keith’s much-loved summertime restaurant in downtown Newland.

Keith loved the mountains but was quick to head wherever needed to be with his grandkids or to drive his parents to family reunions in Florida. When he and Shelly handed over the daily management of Sugar Mountain and relocated to be closer to his sons’ families, Keith was just as quick to drive back up the mountains to help his mother, brother, and countless friends. Keith loved his new community and began volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. He also served as a board member of Conley Ridge Cemetery in Penland, where generations of his family are buried.

In Georgia, his home quickly became a gathering place for his grandkids and he loved to cook their favorite foods. He jumped at any call for assistance, always eager to lend a helping hand. His loving presence shaped his sons and their children, just as it helped shape countless employees and co-workers who came into his orbit. Every day, his family hears new stories of someone he helped, inspired, changed, or made feel welcome.

Keith’s work ethic was contagious. He demanded the best and inspired people to achieve it. He was a man of impeccable integrity – honest, generous, and honorable. He was patriotic, a lifelong libertarian, and a defender of freedom. He could talk about history, current events, or tell Jack tales learned from Ray Hicks. He always had time for a phone call, a chat, or to cook a meal to bring people together.

Keith wouldn’t have much use for mourning. He loved us all too much to see us sad. He would want us to tell stories, to laugh, and to celebrate what we have become through our encounter with him. A Celebration of Keith’s Life will be held at Boone United Methodist Church on Jan 31, 2026 at 2 p.m. with receiving of friends and a reception afterwards. The service is available for livestream on BUMC’s Facebook and YouTube.

The family is collecting memories of Keith from friends and co-workers and welcomes your thoughts, which can be sent to keithlanetribute@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Habitat for Humanity or Conley Ridge Cemetery, Inc

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53 Hoschton, Ga., 30548. Lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.

John Luther Payne

April 25, 1945 – December 20, 2025

John Luther Payne, 80, a lifelong resident of Boone, died peacefully at home on December 20, 2025, while holding his sweetheart’s hand and surrounded by family. His passing came just one week after receiving a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, a devastating experience that he faced with his characteristic bravery and humor. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and an entirely smitten great-grandfather. He was a musician, businessman, community leader, “the people’s grandpa,” friend to all, and to his core a very good man.

Born on April 25, 1945, to Frank Mast Payne and Ellen Matthews Payne, John quickly excelled at getting into mischief with his older brother, Frank, his cousins, and friends. John attended Lucy Brock (with Lucy Brock as his teacher), Appalachian Elementary, and Appalachian High School. In 1961, John invited the new girl at school, Pat, to the St. Patrick’s Day dance, and they have been together ever since.

As a high school junior, John transferred to Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama, where he completed high school, earned an associate degree, and was selected Brigade Commander as the top student in the school. John and Pat were married in 1967, and they both attended the University of Tennessee (Knoxville). John was active in ROTC and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in finance. The couple moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, where John fulfilled his military service at the U.S. Army Finance Center. After returning to Boone, John joined his father and brother in the family business, Payne Insurance Agency. This business, founded by John’s grandfather, Andy Payne, continues into the fourth generation as Payne Financial Services, Inc., under the leadership of his son, Andrew.

In the community, John was active in the Jaycees, the Boy Scouts, and he served as president of the Kiwanis Club. After surviving kidney cancer at the age of 38, he volunteered with the American Cancer Society and helped to establish the local branch of Hospice in Watauga County. For years, he loved playing golf with his many friends. Later, he put down his putter and picked up his old guitar, expanding his ever-growing circle of friends. He quickly became an ambassador for bluegrass and old-time music, encouraging people young and old to pick up an instrument and join the Jam.

Above all, John was a family man. He gave his heart to Pat when they were teenagers and loved her unconditionally until his final breath. Together they raised three children and mentored five grandchildren, whom John taught by his example to be headstrong, honest, empathetic, and good stick-shift drivers. In all things, he strove to teach his family the skills they would need to pursue any path they chose, and then he supported them and humbly cheered each success as though he’d played no part in making it possible.



John is survived by Pat Payne, his wife of fifty-eight years; three children: Cinda Payne-Smith (Scott Smith) of Boone; Lee Payne of Crumpler; and Andrew Payne (Carrie Streeter) of Boone; five grandchildren: Bess Denis (Chris Denis) of Durham; Carter Smith (Molly Campell) of Durham; Eliot Smith (Julia Friedrich), Nora Smith, and Hank Smith all of Boone; and one great-grandchild: Maggie Denis of Durham. Also surviving are brother-in-law Bruce Oland (Penny Oland) of Raleigh, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ellen Payne, and brother, Frank Payne, Jr.

The family will hold a private burial at the Boone City Cemetery, where John was a longtime trustee. A celebration of John’s life will be held at The Jones House in Boone on Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 2:00-5:00 pm.

All who knew and loved John are invited. His friends and family are welcome to bring their instruments and join the Jam.

The family wholeheartedly thanks the nurses and staff of Amorem-Hospice for their compassionate care of John during his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in his name to Amorem (902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645; https://www.amoremsupport.org/donate) or to the Junior Appalachian Musician (JAM) program (P.O. Box 44, Independence, VA 24348; https://jamkids.org/johnpayne).

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Billy Alfred Ragan

January 24, 2026

Billy Alfred Ragan of Boone passed away January 24, 2026, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Services are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jerry Lee Turbyfill

July 8, 1960 – January 16, 2026

Jerry Lee Turbyfill, age 65 of Heaton, NC passed away on January 16th 2026 at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born to the late Jimmy Turbyfill of Heaton and Bonnie Forbes of Cranberry, NC.

Left to cherish Jerry’s memories is his fiancé Wanda Knecht of Banner Elk, Roxy (K-9) of Heaton, Brother Bill Turbyfill of Heaton, Sister Glenna King (Billy) of Cranberry, nephew James (Kelly) and Lake (Great nephew) of Heaton and two nieces Brooklyn King and Winter King of Cranberry . Jerry is also survived by his Aunt Ruby Davis of Newland as well as many cousins and dear friends.

Jerry has been a resident of Avery County his entire life. He retired from Avery County EMS where he was employed over 2 decades. Prior to his illness, Jerry enjoyed playing his guitar, gardening, and camping trips at the lake. Jerry also loved all animals and will be greatly missed by his fur family.

A graveside service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ cemetery at 2pm on Friday January 23rd will Pastor Dave Atkins and Pastor Ronnie Pyatte officiating.

Chester Harold Puckett

February 4, 1939 – January 18, 2026

Chester Harold Puckett, born February 4, 1939, a lifelong native of Banner Elk, North Carolina, peacefully entered the presence of his Savior at home on January 18, 2026. A devoted follower of Christ, Chester lived a life marked by quiet faithfulness, steady love, and a servant’s heart that touched everyone who knew him.

Chester was a devoted husband to his wife of 65 years, Norma Jean Puckett (Buchanan), and a loving father to his daughter, Grace Puckett-Strange. He found deep joy in being “Pa” to his grandchildren, Brianna, Zachary, and Skylar, and his heart overflowed with pride as a great-grandfather to Penelope and Josie. Few things brought him more happiness than sharing stories—and pictures—of his beloved great-granddaughters with anyone who would listen.

A faithful and generational member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Chester was known as a man of strong prayer and gentle strength. He served others with willing hands and a humble spirit. His life reflected Christ in the way he loved his family, supported his church, and showed up consistently for those around him. Chester found joy in the simple, God-given blessings of everyday life—working in his garden, tending to his honeybees, and spending unhurried time with the people he loved most.

He is joyfully reunited with his late parents, William Sr. and Carrie Puckett, and his late brothers, William Jr., Max, Frank, Herman, and his infant sister. Though deeply missed, Chester’s family finds comfort in the promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ, knowing that he is now whole, at peace, and reunited with his Lord. His legacy of faith, love, and service will continue to live on through generations.

A celebration of life will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on February 7, 2026 at 2:00pm. The family invites everyone who knew him to share in fellowship, exchange stories and celebrate the life of Chester with joy and laughter. Please wear bright colors or whatever brings you joy.

Online condolences can be made at www.rsfh.net.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home,

Joe Allen Daniels

February 25, 1936 – January 19, 2026

Joe Allen Daniels, age 89, of Newland, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Monday, January 19, 2026, at his residence.

He was born on February 25, 1936, in Avery County, the son of the Late Linzie Daniels and the late Dona Johnson Daniels.

He worked for many years at Glen Raven Mills as a machine fixer before starting his own business in the Christmas Tree Industry. He and his brother, Jewell established one of the first Christmas Tree lots in Charlotte. He was always a farmer, following in his father’s footsteps, he raised cabbage, potatoes, corn and various other vegetables. He loved being on the mountain growing and taking care of his Fraser Fir Trees. He was also known as a “tractor man” plowing many gardens over the years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Barbara Daniels; his daughter, Susie Daniels; grandson, Justin Daniels; Brother, Jewell Daniels, Brother, Carroll Daniels; and Sister, Elizabeth Watson.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Dawn (Terry) Barnett of Newland; daughter, Carla (Benjy) Edwards of Newland; son-in-law, Vaughn Daniels of Newland; grandson, Joey (Kayla) Daniels of Newland; granddaughter, Lyndsay (Andy) Collins of Sharon, South Carolina; grandson Tyler (Courtney) Edwards of Newland and brother, Lynn (Jimmie) Daniels of Newland.

The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks and deepest appreciation to Amorem Hospice for the loving and attentive care given to him. Shantae, Carol, Jesse, Gail, Brittany, Elise, we love you for all that you have done. Lastly, a very special thank you to Ellie Lecka, the special care you took with him will always be remembered. His last days were made peaceful and comfortable by each of you.

A private celebration of life will be held by his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amorem Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.