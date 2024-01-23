Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 23, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Mary Ann (Presley) Edmisten

February 16, 1931 ~ January 9, 2024

Mary Ann Presley Edmisten, age 92, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Mary was born on February 16, 1931 in Ludlow, Mississippi to Andrew and Ophelia Presley. Mary attended Forrest Hill High School then Hines Junior College where she excelled in basketball and swimming. Mary moved to Boone to attend and graduate from Appalachian State Teachers College (ASU).

For all of Mary’s life, no matter what her work assignment, she was a teacher. She taught in camps for the disabled in Mississippi, in Watauga County public schools, and with international students at Appalachian. Family, music, nature, the mountains, and flower gardens were her true loves. Mary was many things to many people in vast diverse walks of life. She was at one time or another, in a life filled with service to others, a dedicated and caring school teacher, a superlative stenographer, a supportive pharmacists assistant, a devoted medical assistant, and a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. Mary retired from the department of International Programs at Appalachian State University where her talents for compassion, support, encouragement, tolerance and empathy were in the highest demand. In the minds of hundreds of international students from across the globe, and to her friends and family, Mary Edmisten was the always-friendly face, and the constant source of wisdom and love. Her students, friends, and family will remember, appreciate and love her forever.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving parents and her three sisters: Ruby, Francis, and Bonnie as well as four brothers: Billy, Bobby, James, and AJ.

Mary is survived by her daughter Lori Edmisten Pressley and husband Mark of Taylorsville, son John Paul Edmisten and wife Judy of Pigeon Forge, son Walter Leroy Edmisten of Stoney Fork, and son Andrew Bryan Edmisten of Boone. Additionally, she is survived by three grandchildren, Jacob Burleson and wife Amanda Kincaid of Boone, Elisha “Eli” Burleson of Fredericksburg, Sage Edmisten of Pigeon Forge, one great granddaughter Isabella Burleson of Fredericksburg well as many nieces and nephews.

Services for Mary Ann Presley Edmisten will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday January 27, 2024 at Three Forks Baptist Church in Boone. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27, 2024 in the church. Burial will follow at the Edmisten Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Forks Baptist Church, 1922 US 421 S, Boone, NC 28607.

Baird L Buchanan

March 6, 1929 ~ January 12, 2024

On January 12, 2024, Baird Lee Buchanan left us to embark on his next big adventure, just another in a life filled with many.

His first big adventure was joining the Marine Corps in 1946 at age 17. He continued his military career in the U. S. Army in 1951. He graduated from Officer Candidate School and served as a Second Lieutenant in Korea where he was seriously wounded while leading a nighttime reconnaissance patrol into North Korea.

After leaving the Army, Baird returned to school and earned a bachelor’s degree from High Point College and a master’s degree from Appalachian State University.

Baird loved travel and the outdoors, and he shared many of his greatest adventures with his wife Harriette. They traveled Europe together on an open-ended trip lasting over a year. Baird never worried about the destination- he was too fond of the journey. In the fall of 1977 Baird and Harriette moved to Boone with their infant son and Baird spent much of the rest of his life as an avid hiker and skier.

Starting in his late 60s Baird began mountaineering and completed technical ascents in Canada, the Western US, and Europe. In 2007, at age 78, he became the oldest climber on record to summit Mount Hood in Oregon.

Although adventure was a love for Baird, his true passion was caring for others. Once Baird was “in your corner” you had a staunch friend and ally for life. His devotion was most intense for Harriette, their son Ian, and Ian’s wife Marianne and daughters Sadie and Tessa. When Baird loved you, you knew it and strongly felt it every time you were in his presence.

In addition to the family above, Baird is survived by his brother James (Jim) Buchanan and Jim’s wife

Gale. He is predeceased by his parents Harry and Julia Buchanan and his first wife Marian Jordan

Buchanan.

The family would like to thank the devoted staff of Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living & Memory Care andof Medi Home Health and Hospice for the kindness and care they showed him.

We feel a deep emptiness in our hearts to be without Baird’s physical presence but we are uplifted to think of him having moved on to his next great adventure.

A drop-in remembrance will take place from 1-2pm on January 28, 2024 at Austin-Barnes Funeral Home. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Baird’s memory may be made to The Hunger and Health Coalition; 141 Health Center Dr # C, Boone, NC 28607.

Thelma Marie (Johnson) Edmisten

April 11, 1923 ~ January 13, 2024

A native of Watauga County, Thelma was born 11 April 1923 a daughter of Clayton Raleigh (Bill) Johnson and Frankie Elizabeth (Lizzie) Miller and died peacefully in her sleep at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock on 13 January 2024.

Thelma was proceeded in death by her parents; her siblings Sgt. Dewey Johnson, sisters Ethel Johnson Watson Regan, Ora Johnson St. Clair Griffin and Eula Johnson Laws Griffin. Her husband Lee Edmisten died in 1972. She was also proceeded in death by her son- in- law, William B. Brooks and several nieces and nephews. Surviving is one daughter, Linda E. Brooks of Davidson, North Carolina. Two grandsons, Michael L. Brooks (Maria) of Cary, North Carolina and Jason B. Brooks of Concord, North Carolina. She has five Great grandchildren; Sean W. Brooks, Leah R. Brooks, Madison M. Brooks all of Cary and Sophia and Stephanie Marks of Gaithersburg, Maryland. She is also survived by several nieces and two nephews.

Thelma was a proud and hard-working mountain woman who loved to talk about her time during the early years of war when she and Lee lived in Akron, Ohio. She could recall many years later the process for making aircraft tires at the B.F. Goodrich factory. Later she and Lee were in Coral Gables Florida where he was stationed with the U.S. Army at Pratt General Hospital. Until the age of 99, Thelma lived independently at her home in the Rutherwood Community of Watauga County. She still drove, and loved attending the local senior center and the Church of Christ where she was one of the original founding members. She continued canning and freezing vegetables from her garden and preserving the mountain traditions of quilting, sewing, crocheting afghans, and making candlewick bedspreads and the fringe that went on the bedspreads until her mid- nineties. Thelma also worked as a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn in Boone for many years and provided in home care for “elderly” clients in the Boone and Blowing Rock area. At the time she was providing in home care she herself was well into her seventies! During the winter months Thelma traveled to Ocala Florida where she made many lifelong friends.

Per Thelma’s wishes, a private graveside service with immediate family will be held with internment at Mount Lawn Cemetery in Boone.

Barbara Jean (Danner) Cox

December 10, 1937 ~ January 15, 2024

On January 15, 2024 Barbara Jean Cox passed away peacefully at home. Barbara was born in Watauga County December 10, 1937 to the late Oscar and Addie Danner.

She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Cox and wife Sharon and Steve Cox and wife, Brenda. Barbara is also survived by three sisters Betty Burleson, Bettina Ward and Diane Burchill and husband, Monte; two brothers, Houston and Terry and wife Susan Danner; and sister-in-law, Lillian Danner. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Linda Cox; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Kent Cowen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald DeWitt Cox; two daughters, infant Barbara Anita Cox and Anita Marie Cowen, brothers Kenneth, Johnny Harold and Oscar Danner.

Barbara was employed at Shadowline Industry for 40+ years. After retirement, Barbara continued to enjoy family and spending time with her beloved husband of 66 years.

The family would like to thank her great niece Miranda Morefield, who spent numerous days meeting all of her needs and loving and caring for her and also Medi Home Hospice for the loving care they gave Barbara.

Funeral services for Barbara will be conducted Monday morning, January 22, at 12 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Burl Greer. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

Memorials May be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607.

Bernice (Burleson) Potter

March 19, 1936 ~ January 18, 2024

Bernice Burleson Potter, age 87, of Chestnut Grove Road, Boone, passed away Thursday morning, January 18, 2024. Born March 24, 1936 in Avery County, she was a daughter of John and Fannie Mae Burleson. Bernice was a member of Henson Creek Baptist Church in Spruce Pine. She retired with more than 30 years of service at IRC-TRW of Boone. Bernice loved her family and especially loved her relationship with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every day, she watched and waited for the children to arrive home on the school bus. Bernice enjoyed being outdoors growing produce on the family farm with her husband, and at home, she would be found tending her flower and vegetable gardens.

She is survived by her sons, Billy Potter and wife Carol, Gary Potter and Larry Potter and wife, Sarah, all of Boone; her three grandchildren, Michelle Evans and husband, Ron, Chris Potter and wife Dena, all of Boone, and Marie Potter of Winston-Salem; and three great-grandchildren, LCpl. Ryan Harmon of 29 Palms, CA, and Kaylyn Evans and Mady Potter, both of Boone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Willie Austin Potter; grandson Robert Austin Potter; and brothers, J.D., Delmar, Lee, Ted, Olin and Herman Burleson.

Funeral services for Bernice B. Potter will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, January 23, at 12 noon at the Meat Camp Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Mike Townsend and Rev. Boyd Biggerstaff. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 236 Meat Camp Baptist Church Road, Boone, NC 2607.

Chester Ray “Pop” Trivett

March 19, 1943 ~ January 21, 2024

Chester Ray ‘Pop’ Trivett, age 80, of Howard’s Creek Road, Boone, husband of Martha Trivette passed away Sunday evening, January 21, 2024 at his home.

Arrangements for Chester Trivett are incomplete and will be announced.

William “Bill” Baldwin, Jr.

August 3, 1938 – January 17, 2024

William Baldwin (Bill), 85, passed peacefully on 1/17/2024 at Villages of Wilkes Rehabilitation Facility in Wilkesboro, NC.

Bill was born in Asheboro, NC, to Tryon and Anne Baldwin. He spent most of his life in and around Asheboro. Bill graduated from Guilford college in Greensboro and went on to become a teacher. He taught GED at Randolph Community College in Asheboro for many years and was well-known and loved by his students. Bill also acquired a Masters of Education from NC State while he continued to teach.

Bill was a writer, with many published short stories. He was very proud of these. He loved country music and playing the guitar. He read constantly. Friendship was important to him, and he had several close friends he kept throughout his life.

Bill had always loved the mountains of NC and, in 2012, he moved to Boone, where he loved exploring the area and forming many new friendships.

He is survived by his daughter Kathy Miller and husband Danny, also of Boone, and his son Ty Baldwin and wife Claire of Somers, NY.

Per request of Bill and family, no formal arrangements have been made.

Deborah Gay “Debbie” Farthing

July 15, 1953 – January 21, 2024

Deborah Gay “Debbie” Farthing age 70, of Bethel Road, Vilas, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

She was born July 15, 1953, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Edmund Jones and Hazel Cable Farthing. She was a homemaker and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She is survived by one sister, Patricia Farthing Hensley and husband Keith of Vilas; one brother, Len Farthing and wife Brenda of Vilas; two nieces, Amanda Huff and husband Todd of Deep Gap, and Cora Jean Hensley of Vilas; two nephews, Joel Byron Farthing and wife Nicole of Vilas, and David Lance Farthing and wife Taylor of Easley, South Carolina; two great-nieces, Hattie Mae Farthing of Vilas and Mia Len Huff of Deep Gap; two great-nephews, Grady Colt Farthing of Vilas, and Grayson Lance Farthing of Easley, South Carolina and one sister-in-law, Shirley F Botts of South Carolina. She is also survived by several cousins and friends.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lance Farthing and Byron Farthing.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 28, 2024, 3:00 PM at Bethel Baptist Church. Reverend Chad Everhart and Reverend Toby Oliver will officiate. Interment will be a private family service at C.S. Farthing Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

The family respectfully request no food and in lieu of flowers memorial be made to the C. S. Farthing Cemetery, c/o of Joe farthing, 1574 Bethel Road, Vilas, North Carolina 28692 or to Amorem Hospice of the High Country, 902 Kirkwood Street NW Lenoir, NC 28645.

Mack T. Critcher

July 30, 1945 – January 21, 2024

Mack T. Critcher, age 78, of Boone passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Sherman Pritchard

December 2, 1926 – January 15, 2024

Thomas Sherman Pritchard, age 97, peacefully passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024 at his home in Montezuma, NC surrounded by family.



He was born in 1926 to Thomas Elmer and Lillian Childress Pritchard in Montezuma. Sherman was blessed with 3 wonderful sisters, Eleanor Pritchard Hefner, Marie Pritchard Shirley, and Carolyn Pritchard Hartley.



A graduate of Newland High School, class of 1944, he served in the Army during World War II, establishing and managing officers clubs in the mountains of Italy. He graduated Steed Technical College in Johnson City using the GI Bill. It was there that he met his beautiful wife and business partner of 73 years, June Buck.



In 1959, Sherman started the Avery Journal, along with June, who worked along side of him their entire careers. They opened Sherman’s Ladies and Men’s Wear in 1975 in Newland and ran it for 36 years to his great joy. To the many employees at the newspaper and to those at Sherman’s, the family thanks you.



He was an original founder, president and director of Mountain Glen Golf Club, where he enjoyed playing into his 80’s. In 2011, he was named an Avery County Citizen of the Century. He was a 70+ year member of Linville Masonic Lodge and Oasis Shrine. Sherman was a lifelong member of Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma and served as a deacon. He was known for his good humor and for his kindness to others.



He is survived by wife June, daughters Sherry Fletcher and husband Eddie of Banner Elk, Mary Ann Pritchard of Montezuma. Also, precious nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Hospice of The Blue Ridge for their exceptional care and love. Also to the hundreds of friends along the road and precious family. To Brent Price and Aaron Church, we couldn’t have weathered the storm if not for you.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Aaron Baptist Church.



A memorial service is planned for a later date.



Samuel McNeil

September 8, 1930 – January 15, 2024

Samuel Anderson McNeil, age 93, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024 at his home.



Sam was born on September 8, 1930 in Neshoba County, Mississippi, a son of the late Floyd Andrew McNeil and the late Mary Luphelia White McNeil.



Sam graduated from Philadelphia High School and enlisted in the US Navy. Sam served as an aviation engine mechanic and firefighter for his four years of service aboard the USS Block Island. Sam received the National Defence Service Medal for his service during the Korean War. Following his military service, Sam returned to Philadelphia, Mississippi and married his late wife, Mary Jayne Madison McNeil. Sam and Jayne moved to Starkville, Mississippi where he attended Mississippi State College, earning a degree in mechanical engineering. Sam worked with Union Carbide and Chemstrand prior to his employment with Monsanto Chemical Company, where he retired in December 1985. Sam and Jayne retired to Newland, North Carolina in September 1991.



Sam was an active member at the Newland United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge. He devoted many years as a driver for Meals on Wheels and as a volunteer of many trades with Volunteer Avery County.



He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Andrew McNeil and mother, Mary Luphelia McNeil, as well as his wife of 60 years, Mary Jayne Madison McNeil.



Sam leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Mary Carol and her husband Richard Clark of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter, Madison and her husband Jordan Winbourne, and great-grandson Samuel, of Smithfield, NC; grandson, Anderson Clark and his fiancée Sarah von Schmeling of Harrisburg, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Sam’s memory.



A local service will be held at Newland United Methodist Church at a later date and then he will be laid to rest, alongside his wife, at Cook’s Chapel in Neshoba County, Mississippi.



Cheryl Ann Weesie

May 29, 1947 – January 19, 2024

Cheryl Ann Weesies passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the age of 76, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.



Born in California, she and her husband moved to Clayton, North Carolina to be closer to her daughter Kristine and her grandchildren in 1995, where she will be fondly remembered by family, friends, and neighbors.



Upon her Alzheimer’s decline, Cheryl was moved to Newland, NC in 2021 where she has resided under the care of her daughter Kristine.



Cheryl lived her life with vigor, integrity and always caring for others. She had the most beautiful smile that warmed everyone’s heart. She loved to travel and dance. She had a special love for her family and loved children. She served the lord with her whole heart. She was a Sunday school teacher and after retiring from being a Dental Assistant for 30+ years she became a nanny and touched so many young hearts with her loving care.



Preceded in death, by her Husband Peter John Weesies, Jr., her parents Robert DeYoung and Shirley DeYoung, and her siblings Richard Gansen, Roger Gansen, and Robert DeYoung.



Cheryl is survived by her daughter Kristine Andrieszyn and Husband Jerry, her sister, Rebecca Wiswell, and husband David, daughter Katharine Conard, Stepson Peter Weesies III. Niece, April Marquez, and Husband Mike, nephew Brian Hess, great nephew Hayden Marquez and great niece Kaelynn Marquez.

She was grandmother to Jennifer Moon, Ryan Moon, Tiffany Paunovic and husband Alex, Heather Novotny and Husband Calvin, Christian Reitter, Emily Reitter, and Sharlene Weesies.



She was Great Grandmother (GIGI) to Owen Alexander Paunovic, John Isaac Paunovic, Charles Henry Paunovic, Samuel James Paunovic, and Everett Joseph.



She was an incredibly sweet and gentle soul. A loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. The memories are in abundance and her presence will forever be missed in our hearts.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Medi Home Hospice, Centerwell Home Health, and Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.



