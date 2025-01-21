Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 21, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Allen Knox Clark

August 3, 1937 ~ January 9, 2025

Allen K Clark, 87, of Banner Elk, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and the music of John Denver, on January 9, 2025. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Born August 3, 1937 to Grady and Ella Mae Clark, Allen grew up in Bristol, the youngest of five. He graduated from Virginia High School in 1955 and worked his way through East Tennessee State University, graduating with a BS in Management in 1964. Allen served as a staff sergeant in the Air National Guard.

He married Nancy Adams in 1962, and the couple lived briefly in Charlotte before returning to Bristol. Allen joined her father at States Motor Company, growing the business over several decades to include States Toyota and Clark Motor Cars. Allen loved the car business, especially the relationships he formed with his customers, employees, and, specifically, his fellow Toyota dealers across the country. His family fondly remembers and never let him forget his advertising tag line: “I really would give them away, but my wife won’t let me!”

Allen was happiest in the mountains. He skied Beech starting in the 1970s, a tradition that continued with his kids and grandkids. He was a devoted Hokie fan and attended countless home games with family and friends. He got his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying for business and pleasure. He and Nancy enjoyed rich and enduring relationships with their lifelong Bristol friends, which continue to this day.

Allen and Nancy relocated to Banner Elk in 1998, where they enjoyed retirement and full time mountain life. Active members of Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, Allen served in many roles and cherished his weekly prayer breakfast, the B-Boyz, until the end of his good days. Allen was also a founder and longtime volunteer for Feeding Avery Families, a non-profit food pantry.

Big Al, or Bubba as he was called, first by grandbabies but soon by friends and family alike, loved to laugh. He always had a quip or an affectionate tease for those he loved. He spent happy hours playing with his grandkids, enjoying good food and wine, jazz crooners and oldies, and always, ice cream. A snappy dresser, his sartorial style could best be described as “keeping warm.” Of his many accomplishments, he was by far the proudest of the devoted family he and Nancy created. His memory will be forever cherished by his family, friends, and his dog, Beamer, named after Virginia Tech’s former coach.

Allen is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Adams Clark, and four children, Cameron Clark Serafim, Allen Knox Clark Jr. (Sarah), Courtney Clark Wainscott (Grant), and Donna Clark. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Allen Knox Clark III, Milly Bell Clark, Faris William Serafim, Amelia Adams Wainscott, Reedy Jane Clark, Finley Walton Serafim, and Chase Edward Wainscott. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, his son in law Chuck Serafim, and his four siblings.

Following a private burial, the family will gather with friends this spring to celebrate his life. Details of an event will be announced at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Katie Downing, Debbi Hagna, and Danita for their loving care, Cranberry House, Glenbridge Rehabilitation Facility, and Medi-Home Hospice of Avery and Watauga Counties.

In lieu of flowers, that family asks that you please donate to Feeding Avery Families at feedingaveryfamilies.org or the Avery County Human Society at averyhumane.org.

David Chad Bumgarner

December 4, 1971 ~ January 10, 2025

David Chad Bumgarner made his second hole-in-one when he met with the Lord on January 10th, 2025. Born on December 4th, 1971, David lived 53 wonderful years before being taken peacefully. A lifelong resident of Banner Elk, NC.

David is survived by the love of his life, Mary Henderson Bumgarner, and their two loving daughters, Millie Bumgarner Sluder (Matt) and Baker Julia Bumgarner. He was greeted at the gates of heaven by his parents, Betty Storie Bumgarner and Homer Ray Bumgarner. David was an “awesome” brother and golfing partner to his brother, Homer Chris Bumgarner (Jane). He was also the “cool” and humorous uncle to Carter Ellis Bumgarner (Cierra) and Cassie Bumgarner Vess (Dillon).

David was an extraordinary husband, father, golfer, and friend. He had a rare gift for turning ordinary moments into magical memories. While he loved his wife and family the most, golf was his second love. He spent countless hours playing in Wednesday dogfights, entering every tournament possible, and joining any game that got him out of a day of work. His infectious smile and awesome warm hugs made everyone feel at home. David knew no stranger and found friends in everyone he met.

When he wasn’t on the golf course, his second home was Daniel Boone Campground, where he was always riding around in his golf cart, “just checking things out.” Beyond his immediate family, David was embraced by a wide community of “dudes and babes” whose love and support enriched his life.



Many may not believe, but David was the proud owner of Bumgarner Ground Maintenance, a business he built and nurtured for over 30 years. He treated his boys like family, treating them with care and humor. Matt, Trevor, and Finley – don’t worry, he will always be riding around, “checking on you.”

In honor of David Bum, we invite all his “dudes” to wear your sharpest sports coat and raise a glass of red wine the next time you visit Stonewalls or dine in Banner Elk. A drop-in receiving of friends will be held on Friday, January 17th, from 5-7 p.m. at Mountain Glen Golf Course to share love, memories, and prayers with the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Brook Cheuvront Scholarship Foundation, a cause David and his family care deeply about. When donating money, there are multiple ways: Contribution can be made in person at United Community Bank in Newland, or mailed to the bank located at 200 Linville Street, Newland, NC 28657. Venmo donations can be sent to Venmo – @Steve-Cheuvront (If prompted use number 4720). Larger donations can be made through the Avery County Education Foundation (501c3) at https:www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/HVRHY8TWWBJ8W.

Opal M Phipps

September 23, 1927 ~ January 11, 2025

Opal M. Phipps stepped into glory Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Opal was born in Princeton, Nebraska on September 23, 1927.

Opal married Kenneth Phipps on December 6, 1952. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a talent for cooking and serving. She served her Lord in her church and community.

Opal is survived by her daughter Karen Johnson and husband Alvin, two sons, Dean Mantle and wife Kathy, David Phipps and wife Jane; twenty-two grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, and 12 great great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and two cousins.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents William Franklin Shoemaker and Clara Lavena Goin Shoemaker, her husband Kenneth Phipps, sister, Mildred Hillebrand and husband Archie, two brothers; Howard Shoemaker and wife Kathleen, Kenneth Shoemaker and wife Blanch, daughter Christine Neville and son, Wayne Phipps; nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church in Washington, Missouri. Visitation is at 9:00 – 10:30. Services will follow. Interment will follow at Odd Fellow Cemetery in Washington, Missouri.

Michele Luise Reintjes

February 16, 1953 ~ January 13, 2025

Michele Reintjes, age 71, of Boone, passed away Monday, January 13,2025. Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reintjes family.

Margaret (Campbell) Barker

October 25, 1939 ~ January 13, 2025

Margaret Campbell Barker went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on January 13, 2025. Margaret was born October 25, 1939 in Welch, WV to Walter Vernon and Hester Mae Campbell.

Margarets greatest joy in life was her family. Having met the love of her life William Barker in Welch, WV, the couple was married for 65 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of the home William Barker, her sister Brenda Hopson and brother Lee Campbell. Survived by son William David Barker of Blowing Rock, daughter Jennifer Barker Stewart and her husband John of Matthews, NC, She was the proud grandmother of two sets of twins, Jackson Barker of Colorado, Suzy Barker Greene and her husband Jack of Boone, Michael Stewart and Taylor Stewart of Charlotte. Also surviving is her sister Betty Klosteiman of Sharonville, Ohio, brother-in-law Bob Hopson of Chesterfield, Va, sister-in-law Jeanette Campbell of Salem, VA, beloved nephew Michael Hobson of Virginia. Nieces Ann Marshall, Cathy Joines and nephew Jeff Hopson.

After living in Winston Salem and Durham-Chapel Hill area, they retired to Sparta, NC for 25 years, where the couple became faithfully involved with Alleghany Cares and their church family at Sparta United Methodist Church. They spent their remaining years together in Blowing Rock.

Terry Brown

June 7, 1955 ~ December 28, 2024

Terry Brooks Brown, age 69, of Boone passed peacefully December 28, 2024.

Born June 7, 1955 in Watauga County, he was a son of Bill and Virginia Norris Brown.

Terry is survived by his sons, Garrett and Ryan McGuire.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ted Brown.

Funeral services for Terry will be private.

Opal Cornett Hampton

June 15, 1933 – January 13, 2025

Opal Cornett Hampton age 91 of Boone, widow of Allen A. Hampton, passed away Monday, January 13, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born June 15, 1933, in the Beaver Dam Community of Watauga County, a daughter of Rev. Clyde and Blanche Phillips Cornett.

In addition to her husband and parents, Opal was preceded in death by her brother, Len Cornett, sister, Julie Icard, brothers-in-law Yates Icard, Wesley Stevens, Guy, Dan, O.G. “Shorty”, and John Hampton, sisters-in-law Nouel Underwood, Marie Critcher, and June Stamey.

She is survived by 2 daughters Sandy Scott and husband Brad of Todd, NC; Lisa Smith and husband Jeff of Deep Gap; one son Jeff Hampton of Boone; her 4 sisters Johnsie Stevens of Zionville, Merle Adams of Vilas, Jodie Cornett of Mtn. City TN, and Grace Ward of Foscoe; her 2 brothers Clint Cornett and wife Ruth and Blaine Cornett and wife Leta all of Vilas; her brother-in-law Barney S. Hampton and wife Tommie of Boone, her sisters-in-law Betty Cornett of Boone, Betty Hampton Jones of Boone, and Effie Hampton, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Opal is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Meghan Scott of Todd, Aaron Scott and wife Kennedy of Whites Creek, TN, Eric Gardner and wife Julia of Madison, NJ, Ashley Garder of Savannah, GA, Jeff Smith and wife Angela of Boone, Amy Smith and husband Andy Huf of Wilmington, and Ally Hampton of Lenoir, along with 6 great-grandchildren, Cove Scott arriving in May, Jack and Ethan Gardner, Brennan and Lawson Smith, and Abby Huf.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 19, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial and Park Mausoleum. Pastor Eric Cornett will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Justin Earl Wilson

June 24, 1980 – January 15, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Justin Earl Wilson, on January 15, 2024 in Elizabeth City, NC. Born on June 24th, 1980, in Columbus, Ohio, Justin was 44 years old when he died. Justin is survived by his mother, Judy Michael, his stepfather W. Dean Michael, his adopted son Dakota, his step-daughter Venus, his sisters Kristie and Heather, his brother-in-law Scott, his nephews Aksel, Elias, and Thaddeus, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, I. Earl Wilson.



Justin was a black belt in Shaolin Kempo Karate, an excellent cook, a lover of Star Wars as well as professional wrestling, a fan of hip-hop culture, and loved professional and college football, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes. He held the position of Chef de Tournant at Hound Ears Country Club and was admired by staff and members alike for his work ethic, humor, and lively personality. He loved animals, especially dogs, his family, the church, music, and a good party.



We will remember him for his kindness, generosity, and sweet smile. He will always live in our hearts and will be immensely missed.



Justin passed from liver and kidney failure brought on by his long struggle with alcohol use disorder as well as a genetic liver disease. Although he tried several times to maintain sobriety, he was regrettably unable to do so.



A memorial service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 8th, 2025, at 2PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to NIAAA (National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism; [http://www.niaaa.nih.gov) or to your local Humane Society in Justin’s memory. ]http://www.niaaa.nih.gov) or to your local Humane Society in Justin’s memory.

Helen Moretz

March 8, 1944 – January 15, 2025

(Florence) Helen Bingham Moretz peacefully passed to be with Jesus on January 15, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gettys and Mary Lillie Sain Bingham, her son, Roger John Moretz, as well as four siblings, Mary Ella Treece, J.D. Bingham, Charles Bingham, and Wayne Bingham, and five of the siblings’ spouses, Leo Treece, Margaret Bingham, wife of J.D., Pearl Bingham, wife of J.D., Margaret Bingham, wife of Charles, and Shirley Bingham, wife of Billy. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Young Moretz, daughter Susan Burns, son-in-law Matt Burns, and five grandchildren, Eric Moretz, Simon Burns, Jeremy Burns, Jonathan Burns, and Lily Burns, three brothers, Billy Bingham, Gettys Bingham, Jr., and Carroll Bingham, and three sister-in-laws, Ruby Bingham, Jean Bingham, and Sandra Kay Bingham. She is also survived by numerous special cousins, nieces and nephews.

Growing up, I always viewed my mother as my hero. She was Super Mom! She started her career as a teacher, working with high school math students. When my parents returned to Boone to set up their permanent residence, my mother became a bank teller, working originally at Northwestern, and continuing with them through several mergers as the bank became First Union, Wachovia, and finally Wells Fargo. She worked as a teller for 32 years. Next, she applied her skills as an accountant for Appalachian Ski Mountain, working with them for 16 years. She eventually took on a second job as a cashier at Dan’l Boone Inn, working there for several years. Mom enjoyed working at each of her jobs. She loved helping people. In addition to her public jobs, she was faithful to come home and jump into whatever farm project was going on each evening. She would help on the farm until dark, sometimes later than dark, then go inside and prepare a quick meal before bedtime.

She loved to volunteer for the American Red Cross, hosting two blood drives each year. She was on the Board for Farm Bureau and served as the Women’s Chairperson for many years. She played a key role in setting up an annual scholarship by sponsoring the Railroad Grade 5K Race in Todd, NC.

Mom was a dedicated Christian, serving as pianist and treasurer for many years at Tabernacle Baptist Church. She loved to practice playing hymns on the piano, and singing was a big part of her life. She would sing as she worked in the fields and in the garden.

In the fall, the whole family would work together to help preserve the garden’s bounty. Tall tales and fun times were constant as most of us were on the deck, scrubbing cucumbers or breaking beans. The hottest job was hers, in the kitchen, keeping the jars moving through the canners. She never complained. She always worked with a cheerful disposition.

She never stopped! There was always something to do. That is why I always thought of her as superhuman. The recent necessity of a nap bothered her because there were so many things to do. I told her that she deserved a break and to let others do things for her for a change. As an adult, my admiration for all that she managed to do daily simply increased. She shaped me into who I am and played an integral part in who her grandchildren are. She was loved by all that knew her. She was truly a very special lady. What a celebration must be happening in heaven.

In lieu of flowers and food, the family respectfully requests that all memorials go to Tabernacle Baptist Church, care of Gary Sponholz, 1690 Big Flatts Church Road, Fleetwood, NC 28626. All funds will be used for restoration from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Thank you!

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday January 18, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Gary Watson will officiate. Interment will follow at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

To view live stream of the service, click here.

Diane Clem Hill

April 20, 1949 – January 15, 2025

Diane Clem Hill age 75 of Blowing Rock passed away Wednesday January 15, 2025, at her home.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Florence “Flo” Simpkins Davis

February 19, 1954 – January 17, 2025

Florence “Flo” Simpkins age 70 of Banner Elk passed away Friday January 17, 2025.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Beulah Cornett Sanders

September 15, 1926 – January 18, 2025

Beulah Cornett Sanders, age 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Beulah was born September 15, 1926, in Beaver Dam, NC to Burlie and Ida Waters Cornett.

She was known as mama, granny, great-granny, great-great-granny and Big Granny. For many years she loved to grow a garden, canning and quilting. Everyone that knew her knew she loved to sit and rock on the front porch. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for 80 plus years.

She is survived by daughter Joyce Hartzog and husband Basil; son Johnny Sanders and wife Debbie; and daughter Lori Candler. She is also survived by 2 daughters-in-law, Brenda Sanders and JoAnn Sanders and a son-in-law, Casey Carroll along with grandchildren, Shelda Townsend, Sherry Setzer and husband Aaron, Sonya Gray and husband Mark, Charlie Carroll and wife Shannon, Dawn Sturgill and husband Greeley and Lydia Townsend and husband Joey. Her great-grandchildren are Tiffani Walls, Christopher Green and wife Brittany, Brooklin Carroll, Calvin Sanders, Noah Gray, Logan Sturgill, Daniel Sanders, Trenton Sanders, Bryson Carroll, Lindsey Sturgill, Hunter Townsend, Layla Townsend and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Braiden and Corbin Green. Beulah is also survived by her sisters, Marie Calloway, Rebecca Poncil, Rachel Hayden and husband Bill, and Lois Houck and husband Jerry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Burlie and Ida Cornett; her husband Frank Sanders; children, David Sanders, Larry Sanders, Aretta Carroll, Lois Townsend and husband Commie Lee and grandchildren, Jonathan Sanders, Tonnia Sanders and great-great-grandchild Holden Green and 2 brothers, Don and Boyd Cornett and sister, Edna Hodges.

Funeral Services for Beulah will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Allan Perry, Pastor Derick Wilson and Pastor Herbert McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 1564 Silverstone Rd, Zionville, NC 28698.

Aaron Duane Edmisten

June 9, 1970 – January 18, 2025

Aaron Edmisten, age 54, of Sugar Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Aaron loved making wood crafts for family and friends. He participated at Watauga Opportunities and made friends with everyone he met.

He was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church

Aaron is survived by his mother, Doris Waters Edmisten of Sugar Grove; one brother, Michael Edmisten and wife Melinda of Sugar Grove; two nieces, Heather Edmisten Johnson and husband Casey of North Wilkesboro and Holly Edmisten of Sugar Grove along with two great-nephews, Noah Johnson and Baby Johnson, one great-niece, Elsie Johnson; one uncle, Phil Edmisten of Sugar Grove and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Lane Edmisten, paternal grandparents, Paul & Lena Edmisten and maternal grandparents, Henry and Mamie Waters.

Funeral services for Aaron will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2025, at Mountain Dale Baptist Church with Pastor Eric Cornett officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to: Watauga Opportunities, Inc. In Memory of Aaron, PO Box 2330, Boone, NC 28607.

Nancy Holman Brewer

March 5, 1962 – January 18, 2025

Nancy Holman Brewer, age 62, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. Born March 5, 1962, in Watauga County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lawrence and Bertha Fulton Holman.

She is survived by two sons, Andy Toliver and his wife Monica and their son, Jamison Jones and daughter, Lani Toliver of Creston; and Jacob Toliver and his wife Ashley and their children, Emily, Caroline and Amelia of Todd and two Great- Grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Loraine Tyrie of Boone; Edith Dillard and husband Jerry of West Jefferson; Vickie Mullis and husband Bo of Laurel Springs; two brothers, Joe Holman of Laurel Springs; Jeff Holman of Todd and several nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Gary Holman of Todd and sister, Ann Holman Canter of Todd.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Ethel Lucille Carpenter

Aug 22, 1935 – Jan 13, 2025

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Ethel Lucille Carpenter (Newland, North Carolina), who peacefully passed away January 13, 2025, at age of 89 with her daughter holding her hand as she entered into the arms of our Savior.

Lucille was loved and cherished by many, including her children, Janet Vinke Sampson (Bob), and Sammie Lou Bostrom (Stan Foster). Lucille was predeceased by her other two children, William Wayne Carpenter and Patricia Carpenter Hicks, as well as her husband, Sam Avery Carpenter.

Also predeceased by Lucille were her parents, Richard and Vickie Horney and brothers William Joe Horney, Rev. Richard Horney and Jerry Horney.

Lucille was loved by her grandchildren, Wayne Carpenter, Jr. (Rebeca), Crystal Carpenter Rhodes (Jim), Lauren Carpenter White (Jose Pena), Dustin Hicks (Shianne), Daniel Casey Vinke, Victoria Vinke (Sean Truxal), and Zachary Bostrom. Also, great grandchildren, Isabella, Maryellie, Kinley, Ty, Reed, Riley, and Lorenzo.

Other loved ones left to cherish her memory include brothers and sisters, Betty Burleson Lovin, Phyllis Nance (Frank), Loyce Deaton (Hayden), Charles Horney (Linda), Sarah Horney Stokes (Perry) and David Horney (Renee), along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends from near and far.

Visitation will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Newland, NC, Thursday, January 16. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by service at 12 o’clock noon. Pastor Tommy Carver will officiate, followed by graveside service at Johnson Cemetery, Crossnore, N.C.

Lucille’s calm and sweet nature made her the favorite sister, aunt, cousin and friend. At the height of Covid in March 2020, Lucille was admitted to Life Care Center of Banner Elk, NC, where she remained until entering her heavenly home. Sammie and Janet are thankful for the loving care she received at Life Care, especially the excellent attention she received from Toby, Rosie, Leslie and Nancy.

Even though Lucille was bedridden for five years, her love for Jesus never wavered. She passed time by scrolling Facebook, wishing friends happy birthday and keeping up with loved one’s comings and goings. She listened to gospel music and watched many sermons, especially Clay’s Mill Baptist Church. When not listening to sermons, Lucille loved watching the old classics, especially The Andy Griffith Show.

Mom taught us the gift of contentment. Lying in that bed for five years, she never complained. Mom personified her favorite verse, Philippians 4:11 “Not that I speak in respect of want; for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be CONTENT.”

Welcome home, Mom, Welcome home! You’re finally able to walk those precious streets of gold. II Corithians 5:8 “Absent from the body, Present with the Lord.”

