Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 20th, 2026

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Thomas Jefferson Jackson, Jr.

July 3, 1934 ~ January 10, 2026

Reverend Thomas Jefferson Jackson (T.J.), age 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 10th, following a brief illness.

T.J. was born in Boone, NC on July 3rd, 1934 to Thomas and Eudell Jackson

Acquiring a love of working on cars and trucks, T.J. found himself in Detroit, MI. After a short stint at Ford Motor Company, he became a mechanic for a local gas service station. He had a knack for listening to an engine, figuring out what was wrong and fixing the problem. After moving back to Boone in 1970, he owned and operated “Jackson’s Auto Repair” as well as the Union ‘76 service station, which is now home to the “Peddlin’ Pig”.

While in Michigan, he met his wife Betty, who he would remain married to for 68 years until she passed in 2023.

In 1956, T.J. became a Christian and in 1958 he found his true calling and passion as a minister. He pastored churches in Michigan, Missouri and North Carolina. He also held Sunday evening services for the inmates at the Boone Correctional facility for several years. He never tired of sharing the gospel and stayed true to his beliefs till the very end.

At age 85, he worked for the Town of Boone at their container sites where he proudly “helped old people put their trash in the dumpsters”.

T.J. was often seen wearing his “Jesus is my Boss” cap. People frequently commented on his hat which prompted numerous opportunities for him to share his faith and testimony.

Oh how he loved his family! His grandkids were his pride and joy. At any family gathering, he could be found playing/wrestling or chasing his grandchildren-never mind his age.

He had a witty sense of humor (probably the inventor of “dad jokes”) and was loved by all who met him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; grandsons-Drew Main and Cody Jackson; brothers-Lefler Jackson,Kermit Jackson, Edsel Jackson and Jesse Frank Jackson and sister, Connie Gilbert; nephew-Darrell Jackson

He is survived by his 3 sons; Thom Jackson (Davonne), Terry Jackson (Sue), and Larry Jackson (Lynne); 2 daughters- Debbie Main (J.O.) and Sherry Hayes (Humphrey); brother-Charlie Jackson; sisters-in-law: Mozella Jackson, Joyce Jackson and Sue Cusick.

His grandchildren: Vanessa Nichols, Valerie Smith (Lantz), Garrick Jackson (Amber), Jason Jackson (Kendra), Cynthia Viola, Brian Jackson, Crystal Main (James), and Chelsea Little (Toryn); Great grandchildren: Gracie and Ellary Jackson, Charlie and Adah Jackson, Landon Main, Mia Smith, Hadlie Nichols, Keaton Nichols (Sarah), Broadus and Barron Little; Great, Great grandchildren: Brantley and Weston Nichols

He is also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews and their children.

The family would like to say thank you to Dr Murrey and his staff, Dr McAdams and her staff and a special thank you to Medi-Home Hospice staff and dad’s nurse, Emma.

Services will be held at the Austin Barnes Chapel on Wednesday, January 14th. Visitation from 11-12:45; service at 1pm. Rev. John Jackson and Rev Tom Stephens officiating.

Donations can be made to Evangelistic Outreach, 299 Ohio Ave, New Boston, OH 45662

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jackson family.

Joann Spears Walls

December 22, 1960 ~ January 11, 2026

Joann Spears Walls, age 65, of Slabtown Road, Zionville, passed away January 11, 2026, at Watauga Medical Center.

Joann was born on December 22, 1960, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was of the Catholic faith. Joann lived her life for her friends and family. She was always ready to help anyone in need. Joann was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and loved her family with every ounce of her being.

She is survived by her significant other, Cyra-Rose Niemann; daughters, Courtney Skeens, Lona Hill and Chloe Hill; and grandchildren, Anna and Nichole Priest, Fiona Skeens, Emberlynn Hicks and Levi Skeens, and grandson soon to be born, Kaysen Smith.

Celebration of Life services for Joan Walls will be conducted Monday afternoon, January 19, 2026, at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Chaplin Scott Stewart. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

The family suggests memorials, in memory of Joann, to St. Jude Children’s Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Walls family.

Crystal Dawn Vannoy

June 15, 1973 ~ January 11, 2026

Crystal Dawn Vannoy, age 52, passed away on January 11, 2026.

Born on June 15, 1973, in Watauga County, Crystal was the daughter of James and Emma Jean Isaacs Vannoy. She is a proud native of Boone and graduated from Watauga High School in 1991.



Crystal was a fun-loving and outspoken individual who always told it like it was. She enjoyed spending time at the VFW with her best friends, Jim McConnell and Debbie Blake, and so many others she loved dearly. Her greatest joy was being with her family, especially her nieces, her “babies”, who were truly the light of her world.



She is survived by her brother, Mike Vannoy and wife Sue; her beloved nieces, Vivi and Anabelle; and her father, James Ernest Vannoy Jr.



Crystal was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Jean Vannoy.



A visitation to celebrate Crystal’s life will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, from 4:00 p.m.until 6:00 p.m. at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Relay for Life. Austin & Barnes is serving the Vannoy family.

Gerald G Greene

September 10, 1946 ~ January 14, 2026

Gerald G. Greene, 79, of Ash Branch Rd., Vilas NC, completed his journey here on earth and stepped, from the comforts of his earthly home, peacefully into the everlasting arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday. January 14, 2026.

Gerald was born on September 10, 1946, in Boone, NC, to his late parents, Rev. Vaughn Greene and Opal Eggers Greene. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Karin, his daughter, Sabina Norris and his brother, Edwin Greene.

Gerald, the youngest of four brothers, had the joyful privilege of growing up on a modest mountain farm in the beautiful Beaver Dam community of Watauga County, NC. From raising crops of many sorts, to raising cattle, chickens, horses and mules, he learned at an early age to love and enjoy being outdoors! Often, for pleasure and enjoyment, he would train horses for riding and for working, for folks, not only in his community, but all over the surrounding area. Besides all this, one of his most cherished lifelong enjoyments was hunting and training sporting dogs, which he gladly passed down to his children, grandchildren, and nephews alike!

His spiritual life, which he cherished and valued above everything else, was shaped by the privilege of growing up in a pastor’s home.

He received the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior as a teenager and allowed the Lord to mold and guide his life, from that moment until he crossed his finish line! For all who knew or ever met him, they quickly became aware of and realized his unique love for people and his special desire to help them any way he could, regardless of their age, stage or status in life. This enormous quality, which was always manifested in his daily life, stemmed from his love and admiration for the Holy Bible, especially the book of Proverbs. He strongly believed and taught the importance of a life built on Scriptural character, not personal reputation! Gerald served faithfully as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, throughout his adult life.

Upon graduation from high school, Gerald immediately stepped into the vocation of land surveying, but before very long, he would set that aside to answer the call to serve his country. At a time when many were being drafted into the military, he voluntarily stepped in to take the place of one of his brothers, who had received a letter of draft, but was almost to the date set for his wedding. Gerald, then, after completing basic training, was sent to serve in Germany during the time of the Vietnam War. After two years of service in the US Army, he received an honorable discharge with the rank of E5 and returned home. While stationed in Germany, he met a young lady named Karin Siegle, who would eventually come to the United States and become his wife, and for sure, she was the loveof his life! Together, they purchased a little mountain farm from a relative, where they would raise a small family made up of themselves and two children, Michael and Sabina. They both have resided there throughout the course of their lives. Gerald also, upon his discharge from military service, continued his occupation of land surveying for several years before eventually switching over to the field of construction as a carpenter. Upon retirement from carpentry, he worked for the Watauga County Dept. of Sanitation for a short period of time, then completely retired to sufficiently provide end-of-life care for the lady that was most dear and precious to him, his dear wife, Karin. Gerald was a kind, generous, humble, honest, just, loyal and caring man who maintained an impeccable love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family, his church, his friends and his community, and he will never be forgotten, never be replaced, but for sure, he will be sorely missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him!

Gerald is survived by one son, Michael Greene and wife Cheryl of Vilas, seven grandchildren: Ethan Greene and wife Cathryn, of Newland, NC., Andrew Greene and wife Ester of Alexandria, Va., Jeremiah Greene of Vilas, Isaiah Greene of Vilas, Joshua Greene of Vilas, Garrett Adams of Vilas, and Chelsea Adams of Lenoir, NC; three great grandchildren: Beckham Greene, Benjamin Greene, and Lucas Greene (due in February!).

Services for Gerald will be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 2695 Beaver Dam Rd., Vilas, NC. At 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Keith Brown, Rev. Michael Greene, Rev. Ethan Greene, Rev. Isaiah Greene, and Rev. Joshua Greene. The burial will follow at Lower Beaver Dam Cemetery with

military honors by the Johnson County Honor Guard. The pallbearers will be Keith Greene, Byron Greene, Wendell Greene, Andrew Greene, Jeremiah Greene, Greg Reese, Terry Scott, and David Scott.

There will also be a time of visitation for the receiving of friends on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN., from 5:00-7:00 pm.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank you” to kind and caring physicians and nursing staff of the Watauga Medical Center, as well as the staff of MediHome Health & Hospice. The care provided to Gerald by all was wonderful, professional, and second to none!

The family respectfully requests that no food be brought to the home, and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: MediHome Health & Hospice of Boone, 400 Shadowline Dr., Suite 102, Boone, NC. 28607.

Thelma T. Ward

November 19, 1930 ~ January 15, 2026

Thelma Pansy Ward, 95, of Sugar Grove, NC was welcomed to her heavenly home on Thursday morning, January 15, 2026, at her home surrounded in the love of her family.

Thelma was a kind, loving and caring lady; a strong Christian woman who set an example for many.

She was a woman of unwavering faith who loved the Lord and her church with her whole heart. Her kindness was felt by everyone she met. Her home was always filled with faith, love, warmth, friendship, family and conversation, especially on Sunday afternoons. She loved to quilt, read books, color and spend time enjoying wonderful conversations. She also loved to garden; it has been said that she would begin working in her gardens as early as 5:30 am. She did not fish!

Most of all, she loved the Lord! She was the heart of her family and will be missed terribly.

Born November 19, 1930 in McClure, Virginia, a daughter of the late Arthur and Lillie Mae Eggers Turbyfill.

Thelma was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, “Yah”, “Granny”, daughter, sister, friend and neighbor to many. Thelma was a faithful member of Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church.

Thelma was deeply loved by her children and their families: daughters, the late Dianne Eggers and her husband Alfred of Sugar Grove NC, Donna Harmon and her husband Harold of Sugar Grove NC, Dannette Mixon and her husband Jim of Vilas NC, and Deloras Stewart and her husband Bill of Sugar Grove NC; son, David and his wife Betty Ward also of Sugar Grove NC; grandchildren, Timothy and Regina Eggers, Jennifer and Toby Storie, Nikki and Byron Greene, Christy and Chris Key, Lori and Shane Robbins, Andy Eggers, Mandi and Aaron Johnson, the late Sergeant Chris and Candice Ward, Justin Mixon, Nathan Mixon and Keisha and Kyle Hicks; great grandchildren, Danielle and Tyler Thompson, Trevor and Haley Eggers, Matthew and Whitney Greene, Holly and Devin Hollars, Nicholas Key, Molly and Grant Lawrence, Caroline Key, Brandon Eggers, Coy Johnson, Sophie Robbins, Owen Johnson, Samuel Hicks, Katie Ward, Luke Robbins, Benjamin Hicks, Abel Hicks, Libby Hicks and Thelma Hicks; great-great grandchildren, Marshall Thompson, Nora Thompson, Colt Hollars, Caden Greene, Daisy Hollars, Chase Eggers and Braxton Greene. Thelma was also loved by her brother Junior Turbyfill of Elizabethton TN and a number of nieces and nephews.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Albert Ward, her parents, Arthur and Lillie Mae Turybfill, as well as daughter Dianne Eggers, daughter-in-law, Libby Ward, grandson Sergeant Chris Ward, sisters Ruah Eggers, Theddy Rasnick and Berlyn Ward.

Funeral services for Thelma Ward will be conducted on Monday, January 19th at 2:00 pm at Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Eric Cornett, Preacher Derick Wilson and Preacher David Ward. Graveside service will follow in the Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Eric Cornett, Preacher Derick Wilson and Preacher David Ward officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 18th at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

The family would like to thank Holly Hollars, Emma Beason and Medi Home Health and Hospice for the love and compassion shown toward Thelma.

Serving as pallbearers: Tim Eggers, Toby Storie, Byron Greene, Chris Key, Shane Robbins, Andy Eggers, Aaron Johnson, Justin Mixon, Nathan Mixon and Kyle Hicks. Remembered with love as an honorary pallbearer: Sergeant Chris Ward, whose presence is forever in our hearts.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church’s building fund in care of Brenda Potter, 629 Buckeye Rd, Elk Park, NC 28622.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ward family.

Iva Lee Shook Reece

March 10, 1934 – January 15, 2026

Iva Lee Shook Reece, age 91, of Boone, died Thursday, January 15, 2022, at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation.

Born March 10, 1934, in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late James Bert and Faye Storie Shook.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday January 21, 2026, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Allan Perry will officiate. Interment will be in White Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Reece Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Bennett Holstein

July 15, 1943 – January 9, 2026

Mary B. Holstein, age 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 9, 2026, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, North Carolina. A longtime resident of the Boone and Blowing Rock area, Mary was a woman of profound faith and a generous heart. Her life was a testament to her devotion to Jesus and her deep love for her community. Mary was a very skilled knitter; a craft she practiced with the same care and dedication she gave to every aspect of her life. Mary loved working at Maw’s Produce where she got her daily exercise and met so many friends. Mary’s spiritual journey was central to who she was. She was a dedicated, long-time member of Rumpel Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock for many years. Later, she joined Arbordale Presbyterian Church in Banner Elk, where she faithfully completed her earthly journey. Mary will be remembered for her kindness, her unwavering faith, and the love she poured into her church and the people around her. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is survived by her son, Dave Holstein; Daughter, Darcy Schmitt (Dave); Granddaughter, Paige Schmitt; Grandson, Nick Schmitt (Sarah); Great-Grandson, Bennett Schmitt; Brother, Chuck Bennett (Mary Jane); Niece, Sissy Johnson; Brother and Sister-in-law, Linda and Terry Torpey; Niece, Melissa O’Mally (4 children); Jennifer Meyers (4 children); and extended family, Jackie and Danny Kirkland; Molly Kirkland and Will Kirk.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Holstein; Daughter, Sally Tomlinson; son, William Tomlinson; Father, Charles Bennett; Mother, Molly Park; Father and Mother-in-law, Herm and Evelyn Holstein; Brother, James Bennett, Sister, Joanne O’Berry and Nephew, Chucky Bennett.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Online condolences may be sent to the Holstein Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Ralph Harold Burleson

May 13, 1937 – January 12, 2026

Ralph Harold Burleson, age 88, of Roaring Creek, went home to be with the Lord on January 12th, 2026 at his home. A lifelong resident of Avery County, Ralph was born on May 13, 1937 to the late Zeb and Betsy Hoilman Burleson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Johnson Burleson, daughter Rhonda Daniels, brothers Pat Burleson and Scott Burleson, and sisters Opal Calhoun and Belle Richardson. Ralph worked many careers including, farming, logging, and saw milling, but is most well known for owning Burleson Trucking and Grading Inc. and for his generosity and helping community members. He dug hundreds of graves across the area and never charged or would take any payment. He never met a stranger and enjoyed talking and telling stories with everyone. If you visited with him, you were sure not to leave hungry or thirsty. He enjoyed working in his garden and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish in Ralph’s memory are; his children: Randy Burleson and wife Loretta of Roaring Creek, Teila Terrell and husband Jeffrey of Roaring Creek, Tony Burleson and wife Jennifer of Spear, and Patrick “Todd” Burleson and wife Lisa of Roan Mountain; son-in-law, Kirk Daniels of Newland; sister, Julie Franklin of Spear; grandchildren Cole Daniels, Hannah Daniels, Logan Burleson, Kelli Beason (Blake), Riley Burleson, Tanna Burleson, Betsy Terrell, Jillian Linkous (Michael), Zeb Burleson, Josh Burleson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held.