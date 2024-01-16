Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 16, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Emogene (Hollars) D’Agostino

January 15, 1933 ~ January 6, 2024

Emogene D’Agostino, age 90 of Todd, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024.

She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Arl and Eula Richardson Hollars.

She was a fabulous but humble person who was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor. She was so diverse in her interests and talents. She was a great speller, winning many spelling bee’s. She was proficient as a seamstress, playing the organ and piano, gardening, speaking French and playing Candy Crush.

Emogene loved her pet rooster and was a very good cook. She perfected the best Meatballs and Penne and pumpkin pies.

In addition to her parents, was preceded in death by her husband, Leo D’Agostino; her two sons Lenny and Randall Jeffery; his sister, Louise, and her brother and sister-in-law David and Lorraine Hollars.

She is survived by daughters Sandy Wilcox and James, Arlene Barnes, and Andrea Hitt and Earl; her sons Jeff D’Agostino and Sheila, Steven D’Agostino and Melinda.

Grandchildren, Leila, Nina, Stephanie, Alex, Christopher, Alexis, Angelina, Arianna, Dylan, Amber, Trenton, Owen, Giada and Gabby. She is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law Arlene and Larry Cook, and a special niece Amanda Mareno.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 12, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends prior to the services Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the D’Agostino family.

Connie Ellen (Burleson) Greene

March 6, 1950 ~ January 11, 2024

Connie Ellen Burleson Greene, “Nana” to her beloved grandchildren, age 73, of Boone, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Loren and Billie Burleson of Newland, NC.

For most of her life Connie was a very active outgoing person. She could walk into a room of 100 strangers and make 100 new friends. She attended Newland High School where she was an all-conference basketball player, leading her team to two conference titles. Connie was an alumnus of Appalachian State University with a B.Ed. in Physical Education. The most important parts of her life were serving her family, church and friends. Nana was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She was very involved with her sons’ education spending years in the Green Valley PTA of which she was a former president. She was very active with Friends of Watauga supporting the faculty, staff and students of Watauga High School. She was a Deacon at First Baptist Church of Boone where she was also a GA leader and part of the group who developed the Church’s ongoing Christmas Day Lunch which is now in its 38th year. She was also very supportive of Ted in his work career and years on Watauga County’s Board of Education. Through her life Connie was an avid sports fan always rooting for her beloved N.C. State Wolfpack.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years Ted Greene of Boone, NC; Sons Kevin Greene and wife Jane of Leander, TX and Nicholas Greene and wife Elizabeth of Fayetteville, AR; Granddaughter Amelia Noelle Greene; Grandson Abram Monroe Greene; Granddaughter Emma Ellen Greene; Brother Tom Burleson and wife Denise of Newland, NC; Sister Martha Jo Buchanan and husband Bruce of Newland, NC; Sister in law Nancy Williams of Boone, NC; Brother in law George Perry Greene Jr (“Skipper”) and wife Dee of Boone, NC.

Connie was preceded in death by her sister Linda Wise and husband Robert of Newland, NC; Brother in law Daniel Williams of Boone, NC.

The Greene family will receive friends Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Boone. Graveside services for Connie will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to First Baptist Church Sign Fund, 375 West King St., Boone, NC 28607 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family.

Thelma Marie (Johnson) Edmisten

April 11, 1923 ~ January 13, 2024

A native of Watauga County, Thelma was born 11 April 1923 a daughter of Clayton Raleigh (Bill) Johnson and Frankie Elizabeth (Lizzie) Miller and died peacefully in her sleep at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock on 13 January 2024.

Thelma was proceeded in death by her parents; her siblings Sgt. Dewey Johnson, sisters Ethel Johnson Watson Regan, Ora Johnson St. Clair Griffin and Eula Johnson Laws Griffin. Her husband Lee Edmisten died in 1972. She was also proceeded in death by her son- in- law, William B. Brooks and several nieces and nephews.

Surviving is one daughter, Linda E. Brooks of Davidson, North Carolina. Two grandsons, Michael L. Brooks (Maria) of Cary, North Carolina and Jason B. Brooks of Concord, North Carolina. She has five Great grandchildren; Sean W. Brooks, Leah R. Brooks, Madison M. Brooks all of Cary and Sophia and Stephanie Marks of Gaithersburg, Maryland. She is also survived by several nieces and two nephews.

Thelma was a proud and hard-working mountain woman who loved to talk about her time during the early years of war when she and Lee lived in Akron, Ohio. She could recall many years later the process for making aircraft tires at the B.F. Goodrich factory. Later she and Lee were in Coral Gables Florida where he was stationed with the U.S. Army at Pratt General Hospital. Until the age of 99, Thelma lived independently at her home in the Rutherwood Community of Watauga County. She still drove, and loved attending the local senior center and the Church of Christ where she was one of the original founding members. She continued canning and freezing vegetables from her garden and preserving the mountain traditions of quilting, sewing, crocheting afghans, and making candlewick bedspreads and the fringe that went on the bedspreads until her mid- nineties. Thelma also worked as a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn in Boone for many years and provided in home care for “elderly” clients in the Boone and Blowing Rock area. At the time she was providing in home care she herself was well into her seventies! During the winter months Thelma traveled to Ocala Florida where she made many lifelong friends.

Per Thelma’s wishes, a private graveside service with immediate family will be held with internment at Mount Lawn Cemetery in Boone.

Terry Keith Browne

February 8, 1938 – January 6, 2024

Terry Keith Browne, age 85, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024 at his home in Blowing Rock, NC. He was a beloved husband, father and friend and will be greatly missed.

Terry was born February 8, 1938, in Cherryville, NC to the late Raymond and Willie Mae Sellers Browne.

He graduated from Western Carolina University in 1960 and then founded TK Browne Construction Company which he led for 35 years.

After retiring, Terry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, playing golf, watching westerns and especially reading a book on a porch blessed with sunshine.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judi Browne of Myrtle Beach, SC; two daughters, Christie Harris and husband Wendell of Blowing Rock, NC and Shannon Rushing and husband Doug of Indian Trail, NC.

A celebration of life will be held on January 18th from 3:00 – 5:00pm at Maisons-Sur-Mer, 9650 Shore Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ARHS Foundation, PO Box 2600, Boone, NC 28607, or online at https://apphrs.org/foundation/.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Gary Huie Templeton

August 18, 1956 – January 6, 2024

Gary Huie Templeton, 67, of Angier, NC, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024, following a period of declining health.

Gary was born on August 18, 1956, in Watauga County to Maurice A. Templeton and the late Phyllis A. Templeton. Gary was a generous and caring person with an entrepreneurial side. His God-given artistic gifts gave him a natural ability in cooking and especially in painting. Residential and commercial painting is how he made his living, and he was much sought after for his incredible talent. From basic painting to intricate processes and techniques, he excelled in them all. His love for painting was only exceeded by his love for others, and especially his desire to help wherever needed. In the last year or so he had refocused his life on his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and had become heavily involved with Friendship Baptist Church in Angier where he enjoyed worshiping and serving with his family. Although he had obstacles and struggles during his life, he certainly finished the race well!

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his older brother Richard Templeton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons Jacob (daughter-in-law Loren and granddaughter Emmaline Templeton), and Jesse Templeton, Father, Maurice Templeton; stepmother, Marsha Templeton; sister, Shannon Morgan; and brother, Terry Templeton.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, January 15, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Zane Fishel and Dr. Jeff Morgan will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

The service will be live streamed. Just click the following link at service time. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84807258395?pwd=TWx0MHpuU25HWW9hSXB3SC9BVmpnZz09 Meeting ID: 848 0725 8395 Passcode: Templeton

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Pansy Bryan

June 10, 1948 – January 6, 2024

Pansy Whitehead Bryan of Meat Camp went home to be with the Lord on January 6th, 2024.

She was an adventurous outdoor lady who loved to garden, can food items, and most importantly she loved being a safe haven for many faces. She was a mother to many animals and humans. Her furry babies will miss her greatly. Pansy was a member of Proffit’s Grove Church where she shared many memories.

She was preceded in death by both parents and Husband John Henry Bryan who passed in December of 2019. She is Survived by her loving Son John Andrew Bryan and a family friend close enough to be a son Alden Dishman both of Meat Camp. She was loved by many, and she loved many.

The family will to have a private memorial service and will be announced at a later time.

All prayers and Condolences can be made to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Maranda Sue Stidham

February 7, 1985 – January 9, 2024

Maranda Sue Stidham, 38, of Seattle , WA formerly of Avery County, NC passed away on Tuesday, January 09, 2024.

She was born February 07, 1985 in Banner Elk, NC to Glenn Shook of Newland and the late Kathy Shook.

Along with her father, she is survived by her three children: Lisa Hodges of Banner Elk; siblings: Mitchell and Beverly Durham of Hampton, TN., BJ and Sammy Hodges of Banner Elk, NC., Kelly Jennings of Bluff City, TN., Michael and Mindy Shook of Montezuma, NC., Bradley and Christal Shook of Newland, NC.; 17 nieces and nephews; 20 great nieces and great nephews; several aunts and uncles. Maranda is also survived by her significant other of 17 years, John Wetherell.

A family will hold a private graveside service for Maranda at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Muoi Thai Ong

January 4, 2024

Muoi Thai Ong, age 86, of Hampton Court, Boone, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2024 at her home.

Born in China to the late Binh Thai and Khanah Te Tran, Moui was a schoolteacher who made a difference in the lives of many.

When Muoi wasn’t gardening, traveling the world, or joking about going to the casino, she was opening her home to family and lifelong friends. She was a safe haven for those who needed a little extra love in a time of need. She welcomed all with a smile and made sure no one left hungry. Muoi valued all Chinese traditions and made sure those values would be carried on even after her departure. In Chinese culture, peonies represent strength, bravery, and love, all of which epitomize the very essence of Muoi. Like the peony, she is bright, gentle, soft, and capable of enduring the strongest of winds. She set an example for her loved ones that a gentle person should not just survive this world but live to enjoy it.

Muoi is survived by one son, Tung Ong and wife San Ong of Boone, NC; one daughter, Lan Huynh of Lexington, NC; one godson, Kenny Ly of Garden Grove, CA; one grandson, Alex Ong of Boone, NC: two granddaughters, Ashley Ong of Boone, NC, and Taylor Huynh of Lexington, NC; five brothers, Viem Thai of Calgary, Canada, De A Tran of San Jose, CA, Qang Thai of Los Angeles, CA, Kamsi Chai of Vancouver, Canada, and Yao-Shing Chai of Calgary Canada; two sisters, Soon Ann Tsai of Taipei, Taiwan, and Nu Chen of Sydney, Australia.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Nam Vinh Ong, and brothers Han Chan Tsai and Man Tran.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Jane Rogers

November 14, 1952 – January 11, 2024

Rebecca (Jane) Bolick Rogers was born on November 14, 1952 in Blowing Rock, NC and died on January 11, 2024 in Austin, MN.

Jane lived a long and fulfilling life, much of it in Blowing Rock. She attended nearby Appalachian State University and received her degree in teaching and Master’s in Counseling from there. She met and married her husband, Howard (Skip) Rogers while in school at ASU before briefly leaving to pursue her passion for teaching and counseling. She returned in 1985 with daughter Sarah in tow and dedicated herself to the local community.

Jane’s love for her community took many forms. She worked as a high school counselor at Watauga High School for over 40 years, mentoring and guiding many students through their high school years. She was also active in many wintertime activities in Blowing Rock, including working for Appalachian Ski Mountain in various roles throughout her adult life and skiing locally as many times as she could squeeze in the time. But her passion was time spent being involved in Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church. Jane served in so many of the committees there including serving as an Elder for a countless number of terms. She also participated in the choir, the bell choir, many Christmas and Youth programs while her daughter was growing up, and in as many of the social groups as she could manage. Her work in the church also lead her to being involved in many local charities including Blowing Rock Cares and the Back 2 School Festival.

Her biggest love was reserved for her family. She had one daughter, Sarah, who she provided endless amounts of love and encouragement. Jane then provided that same amount of love, encouragement, and laughter to Sarah’s two children and husband. She accompanied them on multiple family trips, hiking in national parks and snorkeling and biking from the Florida Keys to St. John in pursuit of time spent with her favorite people. She had even recently broken out her skis again in an effort to encourage her boys and Sarah to rediscover skiing in Minnesota.

Jane had recently moved from North Carolina to Minnesota to be closer to her family as her grandchildren aged. She was learning to love their activities, including watching her oldest grandson get his red belt in karate and play travel hockey in various small towns in Minnesota and her younger grandson learn to play piano and soccer.

She passed unexpectedly but surrounded by family on January 11, 2024.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Luke) of Dodge Center Minnesota and her children, Noah (age 10) and Daniel (age 8).

Services will be held at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock, NC at a later date.

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.”

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Pauline Brown

October 31, 1932 – January 12, 2024

Pauline Presnell Brown passed away January 12, 2024. She was born on October 31, 1932, in Avery County, North Carolina to Roosevelt and Grace Presnell. Pauline was a wonderful mother, a true friend and a hard worker. She raised her children and always taught them the need for respect for others, and the value of honest work.

As a young girl, coming up, she was mother to her two youngest brothers so that her mother and father could work on the farm to provide for the family.

She loved her church and her church family. She read her Bible and prayed for those in need of prayer to deal with sickness and hard times.

Those who knew and loved her, will miss her. But we can be comforted by the fact that she is with loved ones gone before in heaven.

Pauline is survived by her children: daughter, Lola Hicks and husband, Jerry of Banner Elk, North Carolina; son, Dallas Ward and wife, Diane of Elk Park, North Carolina; daughter, Leila Klos, and husband, John, of Barker, New York; daughter, Paulette Isaacs of Elk Park, North Carolina; Grandchildren: James Horner and wife, Jana of Leesville, South Carolina; DJ Ward of Lockport, New York; April Wilson and husband, Scott of Newfane, New York; Karrie Tapia Portillo and husband, Lalo of Appleton, New York; Brandon Klos and wife, Helene of Newfane, New York; Joshua Isaacs of Elk Park, North Carolina; Daniel Isaacs of Elk Park, North Carolina; brothers: Arlie Presnell of Boone, North Carolina; Miles Presnell of Spruce Pine, North Carolina; Ben Presnell, of Zionville, North Carolina; R.L. Presnell, of Zionville, North Carolina; great-grandchildren: Austin Saraceni of Fargo, North Dakota; Liliana Tapia Portillo, and Rebeca Tapia Portillo of Appleton, New York; Katelyn Horner, Dan Horner, Jared Wilson, Alyson Wilson, Jaxson Wilson, Gavyn Klos, Brayson Klos, and Emerlee Klos, all of Newfane, New York; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Brown, her sister, Della Presnell, her brother, Dayton Presnell.

A funeral service for Pauline Brown will be conducted Sunday, January 14th, 2024, at 2:30 at Beech Valley Baptist Church. Reverend Chad Cole will be officiating.

Interment will follow in the Beech Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Amorem Hospice at 902 Kirkwood St. NW., Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jessica Lynn Hicks

March 25, 1981 – December 31, 2023

Jessica Lynn Hicks, beloved daughter known as Jess, of Marion, N.C. passed away on 12/31/2023 in Logan, Utah at the age of 42. Jess was born in Boone, N.C. on 03/25/1981, to Paul David Hicks and Sandra Lynn Hicks of Marion N.C.

Jess went to Pleasant Garden Elementary School was in NJROTC. Jess graduated from McDowell High School in Marion N.C. in 1999. Jess was a free spirit and a dreamer and a spitfire. Jess was beautiful inside and out, loved children, and animals, and loved to write poetry and Sing. She was funny and had a good sense of humor and could make you laugh so hard, Remember We will always love you, Jess.

Grandparent Beulah Brown Watson of Boone, N.C.

Uncles/Aunts/: Larry Hicks and Lois Hicks of Tenn, Gary Hicks and Libby Hicks of Vilas, N.C., Bob Hicks and Shirley Hicks of Vilas, N.C. Shane and Stacie Segars of St. Augustine FL., Gwynn Watson of Boone N.C. and numerous cousins.

Jess is now reunited with her maternal grandparents, Shirley Adams Hicks and Clemon Watson who predeceased her. Her spirit, however, lives in the hearts of those she left behind. Jess will truly be missed by her friends and Family.

A private graveside service for the Family will be held at Adams Cemetery in Vilas, N.C. at a later date.

A Special thank you to Family and Friends for your Support and Kindness.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Deter Ollis Jr.

February 22, 1931 – January 8, 2024

Deter Ollis, Jr., born February 22, 1931, was taken into the arms of his heavenly father on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the age of 92 in the Amorem Hospice House in Valdese, NC.

He was born in Washington County, Tennessee, a son of the late Deter Thomas Ollis and the late Edith Moody Ollis.



He grew up and lived most of his life in Altamont, NC, and was a very proud veteran of the United States Navy. Deter made his living as a welder and welding instructor, a job he excelled at and enjoyed. He was a member of Whites Memorial Church and loved to go fishing with his grandson, Jackie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Deter Thomas Ollis; mother, Edith Elizabeth Ollis; Son, Tom Ollis; grandson, Seth Thomas Hubbard; daughter-in-law, Betty Lee Hubbard; three brothers, Buddy Robert Ollis, Richard Banks Ollis, Gary Lee Ollis.



Deter leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of 69 years Pearl Tabor Ollis; four daughters, Cindy (Bobby) Johnson of Altamont, NC, Jane (Bobby) Payne of Altamont, NC, Edie (Eugene) Wise of Green Valley, NC, Lisa “Lee” (Tony) Crowder of Green Valley, NC; son, Jerry Thomas (Hubbard) Ollis of Nebo, NC; sister, Billy Jo Dale of Valdese, NC; grandsons, Wesley Johnson, Robert Payne, John Johnson, Travis Crowder, James Clark, Christopher Crowder, Thomas Ollis, Jackie Spizzuco, David Gibson, much loved honorary grandson, Jacob Cashion; granddaughters, Wendy Ollis, Nicole Gibson; and Deter was the very proud great grandfather to sixteen great-grandchildren.



Services for Deter Ollis Jr. will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, beginning at 12:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am on Saturday at the funeral home.



The interment will be in the Stamey Town Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Wesley Johnson, John Johnson, Jackie Spizzuco, Travis Crowder, Tony Crowder, and Jacob Cashion. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Payne, Eugene Wise, Sean Johnson, Christian Johnson, Kenneth Clark, and Bobby Johnson.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Amorem Hospice for the loving care they provided to Deter, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Amorem Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd Valdese, NC 28690.

Deborah Stanley Phillips

August 28, 1954 – January 10, 2024

Deborah Stanley Phillips, age 69, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at her residence with her family by her side.



She was born on August 28, 1954, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Samuel Flemons Stanley and the late Bernice McCoury Stanley.

Debbie was a member of Belview Baptist Church and enjoyed watching TV and working on puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Samuel Flemons Stanley; Mother, Bernice Stanley; and Brother, Roger Clay Stanley.



Debbie leaves behind to cherish her memory husband of 51 years Darrell Phillips; three daughters, Amber (Toby) Guinn of Hampton, TN, Shannon (David) Phillips of Cranberry, NC, Jessica (Mike) Shook of Spruce Pine, NC; brother, Danny Ray Stanley of Morganton, NC; grandchildren, Adrian Shook, Brandon Shook, Noah Campbell, Samantha (Justin) Wilson, Hannah Guinn, Zack (Bethany) Guinn; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Harlee and Ivie.



Services for Deborah Phillips will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, beginning at 12:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Adrian Shook and Michael Ricker officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am on Friday at the funeral home.



Interment will follow in the Cranberry Cemetery.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Amorem Hospice and request that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645.



Patricia Jean Chappell

December 10, 1940 – January 13, 2024

Patricia Jean Chappell, age 83, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Care Partners Hospice Solace House in Asheville, NC.



She was born on December 10, 1940, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Archie Buck and the late Anna Ellis Buck

.

Jean was a member of the Elk Park Christian Church and had worked as a Medical Transcriptionist. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her little dog, Archie.



She was preceded in death by her Father, Archie Buck; Mother, Anna Ellis Buck; Daughter, Rachel Chappell; Two Sons, Timothy Chappell, and Mark Chappell; Grandson, Luke Chappell; Sister, Marie Lyons.



Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband of 40 years Donald Chappell of the home; Four Daughters, Donna Chappell of Kingsport, TN, Tami (Randy) Johnson of Newland, NC, Tommie (Steve) Turbyfill of Newland, NC, Kelly (Gordon) Perry of Bath, NC; Son, Eddy (Tammy) Buchanan of Newland, NC; Sister, Clara (Joe) Perry of Banner Elk, NC; Brother, Harry (Tommie) Buck of Johnson City, TN; Grandchildren, whom she loved more than her children, Joe (Heidi) Buchanan, Rachel (Bevan) Sweeney, Mickey Buchanan, Jessica Buchanan, Whitney (Martin) Putney, Corey (Danielle) Perry, Chris (Stephanie) Chappell, Jake Chappell, Nathan Chappell, Zack (Casi) Johnson, Eli (Amanda) Johnson, BJ (Dudley) Johnson, Carroel Baker; Great grandchildren, whom she loved even more than her grandchildren, Shelby Blake, Gunner and Emmy Boster, Harper Buchanan, Daisy, Zeke and Sadie Johnson, Ayden, Easton, and Brynlee Putney, Brooklyn Williams, Gabriel, Edward, and Archer Chappell.



Services for Patricia Jean Chappell will be announced at a later date.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Care Partners Solace House and the staff of Mission Hospital.



In place of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Avery County Humane Society.

