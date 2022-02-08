Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 8, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Ronald Raymond Limbacher

1936 – 2022

Mr. Ronald Raymond “Ronnie” Limbacher, age 85, of Boone, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. Born December 23, 1936 in Baltic, Ohio, he was a son of the late Frank and Esther Limbacher. Mr. Limbacher was a US Navy Veteran, serving from December 29, 1955 until December 5, 1961. He worked for Beaver Construction bidding jobs and grading. Ronnie was employed by Hollar & Greene Produce as shop foreman from 1971 to 1998. He was a friend to all and would help anyone in need.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Moody Limbacher, one son, Tim Limbacher, and one sister, Janice Greene.

He is survived by two sons, Chris and Steve Limbacher, one sister, Shirley Smith and two brothers, David Limbacher and Dean Limbacher.

There will be no services for Ronnie at this time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi-Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Limbacher family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Limbacher family.

Joyce Lea Carlton

1934 – 2022

Joyce Lea Greer Carlton, age 87, of Liberty Grove Church Road, Fleetwood, passed away January 31, 2022 at her home. Born June 3, 1934 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Lawrence and Willie Jane Greer. Joyce was of the Baptist faith. For more than 30 years, she and her husband, Grady, raised poultry for Holly Farms and Tyson. Joyce was educated in the Watauga County school system before graduating from Wilkes Community College, earning an associate degree in Business Administration. To sustain her family, Joyce prepared the annual vegetable gardens raising produce for family meals and canning the remainder for the future. She always enjoyed working in her flower beds and sharing cuttings with family and friends. Close to her heart were all her dog companions. On occasion, she would comb the mountains with friends searching for ginseng.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Sandra Aycoth and husband, Ronald, of Winston-Salem; grandson, Capt. Dustin Aycoth of the US Army, S. Korea; great grandson, Jack Aycoth of Columbia, NC; sister, Louise Moretz of Boone; brother, Loye Greer of Lake Wylie, SC; and longtime friend and neighbor, Elbert Miller. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Carlton; daughter, Susie Byrum; sister, Betty Wood; and brothers, Troy, Bill and Nelson Greer.

A Celebration of Life service to honor Joyce will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Carlton family.

Geraldine Mary Kirk Sayles

September 19, 1943 – February 1, 2022

Geraldine Mary Sayles a resident of Sugar Grove, NC., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday February 1, 2022, at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. She was 78 years old.

Geraldine was born September 19, 1943, in Bronx, New York. The daughter of the late Jack Kirk and the late Lorraine Wilson Kirk.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Sayles. They married January 26,1963 and just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. She had two children, one daughter, Lisa Valle & husband Richard of Lake Wiley, South Carolina; one son, John Sayles of Royal Palm Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Brooke Sayles, Jarrett Sayles, Justin Sayles, and Anthony Valle; great-grandchildren, Elley, Logan and Madison; her nieces, Deborah Deluca and husband Phil, Jennifer Sayles-Mallano and husband Donato, both of Staten Island, New York; great-nephews and great-nieces, Joseph Deluca, Briana Deluca, Brielle Mallano, Olivia Mallano and Matthew Mallano, Kristina Ciaffi and husband Anthony, great-great nieces, Gianna and Ali.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel located in Boone, NC.

Immediately following the service, the family will be welcoming guests at their home located at 949 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

In lieu of flowers – memorials can be made to American Cancer Society c/o of Brian Barker, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to the Watauga Humane Society, www.wataugahumane.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Sayles family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Sylvia Nifong Nations

July 26, 1943 – February 1, 2022

Sylvia Nifong Nations, age 78, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir.

She was born July 26, 1943, in Corpus Christie, Texas. A daughter of the late Hollis and Grace Marie Davis Nifong. She was employed in retail sales and was a member of Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her two sons, Johnny Nations of Jefferson, and Mark Lee Nations of Boone; one daughter, Melissa Marie Davis of Fleetwood, North Carolina; one grandson, Joshua Nations and Megan; five grand-daughters, Kelsie Dotson Fresquez and Chelsie of Colorado; Tuesday Nations of New Haven Connecticut; Marelynn Hoffman and Matthew of Grassy Creek, North Carolina; Elora Nation and Boadicea Nations of Jefferson, North Carolina; two great-grand children, Scarlett Nations and Theodore Hoffman; one sister, Melissa Marie Davis of Fleetwood, North Carolina; Vickie Lowe and John of Mountain City, Tennessee; one brother, John Nifong and Judy of Huntsville, Alabama; and her beloved pet, Oreo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Jack Nations; two brothers, Fredrick and Robert Nifong one sister, Betty Sue Lord.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 3:00 at Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Delmar James officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for family expenses .

Online condolences may be sent to the Nations family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Alta Lucille Sparks Gragg

March 15, 1936 – February 1, 2022

Alta Lucille Sparks Gragg, age 85, of Blowing Rock, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born March 15, 1936, in Avery County. A daughter of the late Samuel and Nelia Sparks. She was a homemaker and a member of Boone Fork Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela Reid and husband Terry of Collettsville; two sons, Tony Gragg and wife Rosemarie of Nebo and Michael Gragg and friend Diane Banner of Newland; two granddaughters, Kala Gragg of Marion; Cassandra Helfer of Lenoir; three grandsons, Eli Gragg of Granite Falls; Josh Gragg of Blowing Rock and Stephen Bunten and wife Cheryl of Flat Springs; five great-grandchildren, Aubrey Gragg, Terrance Washington, Sophie, Asa and Leah Bunten, one sister, Doris Harmon of Fletcher and one brother, Charles Sparks of Hudson.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Monroe Gragg, and an infant daughter, Lori Janine Gragg, three sisters, Myra Greer, Faye Braswell and Clara Bradshaw and nine brothers, Andrew, Finley, Edward, Carl, Dennis, Roy, Newton, Clarance and Homer Sparks.

A private family service will be conducted. Preacher Carl Osborne and Pastor Bill McGuire will officiate. Mask are respectfully requested to be worn.

Interment will be in Gragg Family Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Gragg family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Hallie Harlena Triplett Trivette

November 15, 1927 – February 2, 2022

Hallie Triplett Trivette, age 94, of Deep Gap, died at Foley Center on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

She was born on November 15, 1927, in Watauga County, to the late Philmore and Vertie Johnson Triplett. She became a member of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, Triplett, NC, when she was 16 years old. She married Melvin on April 29, 1950. They were married 71 years. She was a housewife and helpmate to her husband. She enjoyed working outside on their small farm.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin Trivette, two sons, Alvin Trivette and wife, Elaine of Deep Gap, Kevin Trivette and wife, Edna of Deep Gap, a daughter, Marcella Proffit and husband, David of Boone, a grandson, Dale Trivette, three granddaughters, Phoebe Pittman (T.J.), Tabitha Proffit, Natasha Guy (Kevin), a step-grandson, Benjamin Hicks, a great grandson Garrison and granddaughter, Arianna, a sister, Ellen Miller, sisters-in-law, Della Trivette, Julia Faye Trivette, Mary Trivette several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by three brothers, Fred (Jewel), Graham (Martha),

Frank Triplett, six sisters, Myrtle (Virgil) Cox, Dessie (Clemon) Trivette, Virginia (Clarence) Parsons, Betty (Kent) Winebarger, Irene (Lester) Story, Jewel (Alfred “Buck”) Clark, brother-in-law, Earl Miller, a great-­granddaughter, Tara Guy.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00 o’clock at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Watauga County Project on Aging, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite A – Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Trivette family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Peggy Henson McGalliard

July 22, 1934 – February 4, 2022

Peggy Henson McGalliard, age 87, of Mint Hill, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022.

Formerly of Vilas, NC, Peggy was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ollie Henson. She was born on July 22, 1934. She graduated from Cove Creek High School, Sugar Grove, NC in Watauga County. Peggy married the love of her life, Bill, on November 22, 1956, at Whitnel Methodist Church. Her first job was a Telephone operator with Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph Company prior to the arrival of her first child. She was a wonderful homemaker after her children were born and kept a beautiful home for 60 plus years. She was a member of Blair Road Methodist Church from 1963 until present and was involved with all programs at the church. She helped start the Young at Heart program and was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Women’s Association. An active member of her church circle and fed many members of the church. She was also an active member of the Hannon Sunday School Class. She and her friend Gracie catered weddings and made beautiful cakes. Peggy was an excellent cook and kind person.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bill McGalliard, daughter, Pam Binkley and son, Jeff McGalliard both of Charlotte and son, Brad McGalliard and wife, Cecilia of Roebuck, SC. Grandchildren, Kelsey Sayre (Alex), Evan McGalliard (Bailey), Eli McGalliard (Rebecca), Mollie McGalliard (Partner-Austin) and Connor McGalliard as well as 4 great grandchildren, Sophie & Sullivan Sayre and Sage & Tilly McGalliard. She is also survived by brother, Bobby Henson (Rita) of New Port Richey, FL and Glenda Hodges (Jimmy) of Boone, NC and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Betty McCoy and her brother-in-law, Todd McCoy.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Blair Road United Methodist Church, 9135 Blair Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227. A funeral service will begin at 2:00pm. Peggy will be laid to rest following the service at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212.

The family kindly requests that memorials be made to Blair Road United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com for the McGalliard family.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Rita Taylor

May 28, 1952 – January 31, 2022

Rita Taylor, age 69, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at her residence.

Rita was born on May 28, 1952 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late David Grant Beers and the late Betsy Mayberry Beers.

She retired from US Textiles and had attended Yellow Mountain Baptist Church. Rita enjoyed her garden and pretty much doing anything outside, including mowing and weed eating.

She was preceded in death by her Father, David Grant Beers; Mother, Betsy Beers; Husband, Wayne Taylor; Brother, David Beers, Jr.

Rita leaves behind to cherish her memory Three Daughters, Christina (Danny) Childress of Newland, NC, Michelle (John Zane) Beers of Roanoke, VA, Angie Beers of Elk Park, NC; Sister, Daisy (Robert) Trivette of Plumtree, NC; Seven grandchildren, Chris (Tracey), Dustin, Daniel (Jordan), Dustin Lee, Tyler, Jessie and Kelli; Three great grandchildren, Myles, Ruby and River.

Services for Rita Taylor will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Price officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Thursday at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Beers Family Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge and Medi Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the funeral home.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Taylor family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Rita and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Roger William Barrier

March 4, 1955 – February 2, 2022

Roger William Barrier, age 66, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in Charlotte, NC following a brief illness.

Roger was born on March 4, 1955 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Clyde William Barrier and the late Kathleen Rose Barrier.

Roger operated his own Landscaping business for many years and was a member of the Jonas Ridge United Methodist Church. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Clyde William Barrier; Mother, Kathleen Rose Barrier; Brother, Randall Barrier.

Roger leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 47 years, Vanessa Phillips Barrier; Daughter, Shelby Barrier of Crossnore, NC; Son, Edward Barrier of Crossnore, NC; Granddaughter, Briahna Barrier; Brother, Melvin (Susie) Barrier of Jonas Ridge, NC; Sister, Wanda (Bill) Ledbetter of Jonas Ridge, NC.

Services for Roger William Barrier will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 7:00 pm from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Sweet officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Barrier family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Roger and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Mary Keller Clark

June 7, 1938 – February 3, 2022

Mary Ellen Keller Clark, age 83, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 in Columbia, SC.

Mary was born on June 7, 1938 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Dan Keller and the late Sylena Anderson Keller.

Mary worked for many years as a Medical Transcriptionist. She was a loyal and dedicated member of the Pineola Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time in her garden and green house.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Charles Lee Clark; Sister, Nancy Thompson; Brother, Robert Keller; Father, Dan Keller; Mother, Sylena Hannah Mae Keller.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory Two Sons, Charles “Chuck” (Tammy) Clark of Batesberg, SC, Frank (Tammy) Clark of Columbia, SC; Daughter, Jill (Michael) Smathers of Columbia, SC; Brother, Jody (Chris) Keller of Asheville, NC; Nine Grandchildren; Eleven Great Grandchildren.

Services for Mary Clark will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 beginning at 7:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Rufus Biddix officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 pm on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Cuthbertson Cemetery on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Ken Stamey, Brenda Ollis and Rev. Rufus Biddix and her Pineola Baptist Church family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Judes.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Mary and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

