Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 6, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Velma Hamby Greene

June 19, 1938 ~ January 26, 2024

Mrs. Velma Hamby Greene, age 85, of Deep Gap, passed away Friday, January 26, 2024 at Watauga Medical Center. Born June 19, 1938 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Clyde and Zell Simmons Hamby. She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church and attended Ashe County Worship Center where her son-in-law is pastor. Velma loved the Lord, her family and friends, praying for them, going to church and reading her Bible every day. She would call each day to make sure they were all OK. The Lord was the center of her life and she longed to see Jesus and her husband, son, and all her family. Velma taught Sunday school at Mt. Paran for more than 20 years and sang with her siblings, The Hamby Family and with her daughters, Carlene and Susie for years. She also sang with her sister and nieces, and later, sang with her son-in-law, Chuck and daughter, Susie, and the choir at Ashe County Worship Center.

Velma was a homemaker and baby-sat for years while raising her children until the last one went to school. She then went to work at Parkway School in the cafeteria, retiring from there with more than 20 years of service. Velma loved the holidays when the entire family would gather and enjoy a good meal and singing around the piano. She enjoyed reading ‘The Christmas Story’ from the Bible and would read ‘The Night Before Jesus Came’ poem to remind us to always be ready to meet the Lord.

She loved to take vacations with Susie, Chuck, Will and Carl before he passed away and enjoyed going with her daughters to Hamricks and Pigeon Forge and with her son riding around the community seeing how everything was changing.

Velma was an excellent cook, loved to sew, canned vegetables and jellies, made strawberry freezer jam and apple butter and delicious biscuits and gravy.

She was the best Mama, Grandma and great-Grandma you could ask for and she will be greatly missed, but we know that soon we will see her again. She is now enjoying heaven being with Jesus, her husband, Carl and son, Ricky.

She is survived by her children, Hank Greene and wife, Kim, of Deep Gap, Carlene Greene and husband, Ricky, of Fleetwood and Susan Call and husband, Chuck, of Deep Gap, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Greene of Deep Gap; grandkids, Justin Greene (Heather), Shaun Greene (Melanie), Adam Greene (Kayla), Tylor Greene (Penny), Ceirra Murphy (Drew), Kyle Greene (Charity), Ryan Greene (Katie), Kaelin McNeill, William Call (Angel), and Hope Call; great-grandkids, Vandie Greene, Andon Greene, Walker Huff, Ella Huff, Tinley Murphy, Aira Greene, Gage Greene, Carlin Greene, Theo Cornett, Bella Greene, Tripp Murphy, Harper Greene, Callii Greene, Emma Greene, Zeke Greene and Willow Call. Also surviving is her nephew, Dwayne Hamby and wife, Anne, and nieces, Ramona Hamby and son Mack and Beverly Sturgill and husband Rodney, and their daughter, Violet, and sister-in-laws, Joyce Hamby Carlton and Debra and husband Larry Panel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl S. Greene; son, Ricky C. Greene; brothers, Bill and Mack Hamby; sisters, Estelle Hamby and Nancy Hamby; sister-in-law, Loretta Hamby Cornejo; nephew, Clyde Hamby; father-in-law, Ransom Payne and mother-in-law, Denise Payne.

Funeral services for Velma Greene will be conducted Thursday evening, February 1, 2024 at 6 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Chuck Call and Rev Shawn Greene, Rev Randal Greene, and Rev Sherrill Wellborn. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

Graveside services will be private.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Appalachian Senior Companion Program PO Box 605 Jefferson, NC 28640 or Mt. Paran Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Brice Greene, 11820 US Hwy 221 South, Fleetwood, NC 28626.

Thank You to all her neighbors and friends who always called and checked on her and blessed her with food, gifts and cards of encouragement. A special Thank You to her caregivers, Martha Gentry, Juanita Bledsoe and Terry Greer.

Clara Wilhemina (Hagler) McQueen

March 14, 1922 ~ January 26, 2024

Clara Wilhemina Hagler McQueen, age 101, of Boone, NC, attained her rest in the Lord on January 26,

2024 at Glenbridge Nursing Home.



Born in Watauga county on March 14, 1922, Clara was the daughter of Robert and Mary Hagler.

She was a homemaker who worked part time cleaning for the town of Boone city hall and police

department. She was very much loved and loved everyone she knew. She loved the Lord and wasn’t

ashamed to share it and pray for each and every one of us.



She was proceeded in death by her parents and all of her 8 brothers and sisters, her husband, James

McQueen, one son, James Radford McQueen, a son-in-law, Joseph Grimes Sr, and a daughter in-law,

Shirley McQueen.



She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Grimes (wife of Joseph Grimes Sr) of Boone, NC, Tracy

Denny and husband Eric of Boone, NC, three sons, Rex McQueen (husband of Shirley) of Boone, NC,

Phillip McQueen of Boone, NC, Jon McQueen of Boone, NC, and one daugter-in-law Karen McQueen

(wife of James Radford) of Boone, NC, as well as her grandchildren Gwen Jacobs of Boone, NC, Joseph

Grimes and wife Danielle of Lenoir, NC, Brandy Sappington and husband Andrew of Blowing Rock, NC,

Dena McQueen and partner Mark Sloan of Munster, Indiana, Jaime McQueen of Boone, NC, James

McQueen III and wife Kristi of Boone, NC, Peter McQueen of Boone, NC, Angela Wheeler and husband

Scott of Jonas Ridge, NC, Alex McQueen and partner Shannon Gallagher of Hillsborough, NC, Mark

Denny and wife Jennifer of Jefferson, NC, Matthew Denny and wife Loretta of Meat Camp, NC, Lucas

Denny and partner Jakala Bryant of Greenville, NC, and Brenda Grimes of Boone, NC, as well as 25 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren with more on the way.



A memorial service is being planned at a future date TBD.

LaToyia Leigh Barnes

January 24, 1981 ~ January 30, 2024

Ms. LaToyia Leigh Barnes, 43, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Tuesday January 20, 2024 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, N.C. Born on January 24, 1981 in Shelby, N.C. to the late Samuel and Maggie Sue Carlton Barnes, LaToyia lived most of her life in Wilkes and Watauga counties raising her two children Quilana Jaynelle Turner, 24, and Caegan Teivon Gibson,16.

She eventually settled in Boone, N.C. with her partner Jose Louis Rivera where she resided until her death. LaToyia inherited a love of cooking from her mother and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, experimenting with new recipes, and working in the restaurant industry.

In addition to her two children and partner, she is survived by the light of her life, grandson Rio Jasper Morgan, 2, (Quilana). True to her spunky spirit and signature bucket hat, LaToyia insisted on being called Nenaw – “how’s Nenaw’s baby today?” – and never considered herself a “grandma.”

LaToyia is also survived by best friend Lori Resendiz, Douglas Carlton (uncle), Steven Carlton (cousin), Katina Ferguson (cousin), numerous cousins, and extended relatives.

Arrangements are being handled by Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests no flowers and will be holding a Private Family Goodbye. No public services are planned at this time; however, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences, including any financial support, may be mailed to Quilana Turner, 133A East Cove Lane, Boone NC 28607

Carol Elizabeth Green

June 29, 1946 ~ January 31, 2024

Born June 29, 1946 in Hackensack, NJ.

Education: Graduated from Florida Southern College with a B.A. in English, Master of Divinity from St. Paul School of Theology. Served as a Methodist minister for 10 years.

Survived by daughter Joy Barlow, son Peter Bowers, granddaughter Jillian Barlow, and sister Connie Green.

Board member of the charity Dreaming for Change

Carol was a devout Christian and loved her faith, providing guidance and help both during and after her ministry.

Donations can be made to Dorothy Skidmore Green memorial scholarship fund. More information to come.

Amanda Paige Deputy

April 4, 1997 ~ January 31, 2024

Amanda “Mandie” Paige Deputy passed away on January 31 st , 2024 surrounded by close family

while watching one of her favorite movies, Fried Green Tomatoes. She was born to Charlotte

and Roy Deputy on April 4 th , 1997 in Newark, Delaware. While growing up in the shadow of her

older sister, Jaynie was no easy task, Mandie was up for the challenge and persistently bested

her with her quick wit, easygoing attitude, and selflessness, earning her the title of favorite

daughter. She spent her formative years obliging to Jaynie’s games and wishes, as well as

dominating as a soccer goalie, of which she started playing at the mere age of 5 years.

She attended Polytech High school, a vocational school, where she decided at age 14 years that

she was going to become a Physical Therapist when she grew up. As an adolescent, she

developed her love for quirky alternative music, funny and sometimes obscene memes, and any

movie with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, especially if it was a comedy-horror film. She was

an avid Philadelphia sports team supporter, especially the 76ers, as evidenced by the constant

sound of squeaking sneakers coming from the television set, much to her brother-in-law’s

dismay.



She attended Wesley University in Dover, Delaware, playing collegiate soccer, ultimately

graduating in 2020 with her bachelor’s degree in biology. Upon her acceptance to Winston

Salem State University’s Physical Therapy program, she moved to North Carolina. It was here

where she truly carried out her life’s ambition: to help others who are less fortunate. While

obtaining her doctorate in Physical Therapy, she worked as a tutor, helping local children of all

ages during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time in which learning was especially difficult. To no

one’s surprise, she went above and beyond the call of duty, serving as a mentor for several of

these children. If working and obtaining an advanced degree wasn’t enough, she also

volunteered virtually every free moment of her time to the Forsyth County Humane Society,

another mission important to her. She even fostered for them despite her inability to keep a

beta fish for longer than a month or so (we know they didn’t die from “old age,” Mandie).

Anything of interest to her quickly became a passion, as evidenced by the micro greenhouse of

houseplants she cared for in her modestly lit apartment.



She lived a full and giving life despite a diagnosis of brain cancer at the age of 17 years. Her

resilience in the face of adversity is admirable to all who have ever known her. While her family

would have loved to have had much more time with her, we are so supremely grateful to have

had an incredible 26 years with Mandie and will never forget her tenacity for life, altruism,

complete disregard for all things materialistic, comical frugality, goofy sense of humor, and

fierce independence.



She is preceded in death by her grandma and grandpa, Edna and Jim Deputy, her poppop,

Buddy Balling, her uncles, Jimmy Deputy and Harry Harper, her childhood dog, Rocky, and her

idol, Betty White. Left with countless priceless memories, she is survived by her parents, Roy

and Charlotte Deputy, sister and brother-in-law, Jaynie Deputy and Tripp Kirby, her dog-nieces,

Bindi and Winnie, her mommom, Peggy Balling, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



An immediate service to celebrate Mandie’s life is not planned, but a memorial service will be

held later this year and announced by her family.

Mandie’s family requests that any donations be made to your local Humane Society in her

name as a means of continuing her legacy and generous spirit.

While no words can truly describe the magnanimous impression she has made during her short

time on this Earth, we certainly did try. We love you, Mandie. Say hi to everyone up there for

us.

Dwight L Shook

March 17, 1936 ~ February 3, 2024

Dwight L. Shook, age 87, of Vilas, passed away Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Dwight was born March 17, 1936 in the Foscoe Community, to Dewey and Arvilla Greene Shook.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Hicks Shook, four brothers, Varden, Dempsey, Clint, James; also three sisters, Goldie, Silvia and Pinkie.

He is survived by one son Ronnie Shook and wife Teresa of Vilas. Two daughters Brenda Shook of Vilas and Maryann Parris and husband Tracy of Vilas; four granddaughters, Jatana Grover and husband Mike of Trade, TN, Jessica Combs and husband Kevin of Vilas, Olivia Boehling and husband Nick of Bend, OR, Kaitlyn Parris of Asheville; one grandson, Zachary Winebarger of Boone; nine great grandchildren, George and Nevach Grover of Trade, TN, Laiken, Madison, Lillian, and Mason Combs of Vilas, Sammy and Ella Boehling of Bend, OR, and Colton Winebarger of Vilas; brother-in-law Virgil Hicks and wife Delores of Granite Falls; three sister-in-laws Cora Jane Shore of Raleigh, Mickie Hicks of Hickory and Kathy Bolick of Hickory. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 9, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in the Foscoe Christian Church. Burial will be private.

The family would like to thank Amorem Hospice for their love and support.

Jean Eaves King

November 21, 1930 – January 30, 2024

Mrs. Jean Eaves King, 93, of Boone, died Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock. Born November 21, 1930, in Ruston, Louisiana, she was a daughter of the late Otto Jack and Cecil Joy Courtney Eaves and the wife of the late Harold Lyndon King, Sr., with whom they shared 72 years of marriage.

Jean was an active member of Perkinsville Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School. She had attended nursing school but met Harold and married and she spent her life supporting him in the military and his calling as a funeral director, which brought them to Boone, where he worked for many years at Hampton Funeral Service.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a Daughter-in-law, Janell King; a Brother, Jackie Eaves; Brother and Sister-in-law, James Derwin and Katherine King; Sister-in-law, Dorothy Eaves; Sister-in-law and Husband, Carol Sue and Lennie Dupree and her Parents-in Law, James Daniel and Belle Bazar King.

Jean is survived by her Son, Lynn King of Pine Bluff, AR; Son, Randy King and Wife Clare of Pittsboro; Daughter, Sherrie King of Boone; Brother, John Eaves of Pensacola, FL; Grandson, Daniel King of Galveston, TX; Grandson, Brandon Stephens of Boone; Grandson, Ryan King of NYC, NY; Granddaughter, Allison King Na and husband Tae Na of Nashville, TN; Granddaughter, Erin King of Denver, CO; and her first born Great-Grandson, John Raymond Na of Nashville, TN.

A service to celebrate Jean’s life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 3, 2024, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 until 3:00 PM.

Burial will be at a later date next to her husband in the Simsboro Cemetery in Simsboro, LA.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to one’s favorite charity.

Charlotte Lawrence Thomas

May 12, 1945 – January 31, 2024

Charlotte Lawrence Thomas, age 78 of Zionville passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born May 12, 1945, in Watauga County. The daughter of the late Paul and Mary Lawrence. She was a beautician and a member of Union Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Beverly Thomas and husband Andrew Sherry of Great Neck, New York; two granddaughters, Sage Sherry and Molly Sherry both of Great Neck, New York; two brothers, Barton Lawrence of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, and Frank Lawrence and wife Judy of Trade, Tennessee; and special nieces and nephews, Nancy Fagan, Brenda Warren,Joy Lawrence, Lorie Maicher, Charlene Mackereth, Joe Thomas, James Lawrence, Gerald Lawrence, Brent Thomas, and Larry Thomas.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Bower Thomas and one brother Johnny Lawrence.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Union Baptist Church. Reverend Derick Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 101, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Michael Allen Neff

July 26, 1991 – February 1, 2024

Michael Allen Neff, age 32 of Zionville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 1, 2024. He was born July 26, 1991, in Hollywood Florida.

He is survived by, his wife, Emily Greer Neff of Zionville; mother, Meg Andrews and husband Johnny of Blowing Rock, sister, Katie Lieth and Ahren of Raleigh; brother, Dave Andrews of West Jefferson; sister, Kayleigh Andrews and partner Drew Russell of West Jefferson; brother, Mark Andrews of Raleigh; aunt, Angie Vazquez of Weston, Florida; sister-in-law, Amanda Cottrell and husband Matthew of Boone; Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Nancy Greer of Vilas; nieces, Amelia, Maggie, Norah, Laiken and Marianne and nephews, Johnny and Finley.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Vazquez, and his maternal grandmother, Margaret “Gram” Allen.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:30 PM Sunday February 4, 2024, at Alliance Bible Fellowship. Reverend Burl Greene, Reverend Gordon Noble and Reverend Reggie Hunt will officiate. A private family Interment will be held at Adams Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3:30, prior to the service.

Donations can be made to Hunters Heroes: Coach Michael Neff Scholarship Fund for Athletes at LifeStore Bank or on the Hunters Heroes website at https://www.huntersheroes2013.com/ This scholarship will support middle school and high school athletes.

Martha “Jane” Townsend Eggers

March 17, 1954 – February 2, 2024

Martha “Jane” Townsend Eggers, age 69, of Banner Elk, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024, at her home.

She was born March 17, 1954, in Avery County. A daughter of the late Floyd Ray and Edna Rupard Townsend.

She is survived by one daughter, Roxanne Franklin and husband John of Banner Elk; one son, Mark Eggers and wife Tami of Banner Elk; two granddaughters, Hayley Franklin and husband Chris of Banner Elk; Taylor Canter and husband Ricky of Banner Elk; two grandsons, Chris Eggers and wife Kate of Clayton, and Josh Franklin and Jimmy of Banner Elk; six great-grandchildren, Owen, Amelia, Lily Jane, Liam, Kylie and Raelyn, one sister, Tina Johnson and husband Adam of Bethel; one niece Nichole Huffman and husband Hunter of Newland; one nephew, Logan Johnson of Bethel; one brother-in-law, Mike Eggers and wife Linda of Banner Elk, and additional nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by, her husband, Eddie Eggers, one sister Peggy Townsend, and one brother, Dennis Townsend.

Funeral services will be conducted 6:30, Monday, February 5, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Bill Shupe and Louis Young will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:30, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to, Yellow Mountain Enterprises, 255 Estatoa Street, Newland NC 28657.

Karina Flores Thomas

April 29, 1981 – February 2, 2024

Mrs. Karina Flores Thomas, age 42, of Deep Gap, died Friday, February 2, 2024 at Watauga Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

John C. Franklin

February 23, 1937 – January 29, 2024

John C. Franklin 86, of Linville Falls, North Carolina passed peacefully at his home on January 29, 2024.

He was the son of the late Hal M. and Lilla Franklin of Linville Falls, NC, and was preceded in death by his sister Helen F. Wiseman and brother Hal W. Franklin.



John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brigitte, Kopelke Franklin of the Home. He is also survived by his sister, Jane (Ervin) Robinson of Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Joey (Jimmy) Laughridge of Linville Falls, NC and sister-in-law Debbie Franklin of West End, NC, along with many nieces and nephews.

John proudly served 20 years and retired as a master sergeant of the United States Air Force. He also retired from Baxters.



A graveside memorial is planned for 2:00 pm Friday, February 2, 2024 at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery in Linville Falls with Rev. Ran Whitley presiding .



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care.

Wilma Clark Trivett

February 14, 1945 – January 29, 2024

Wilma Clark Trivett, age 78, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 29, 2024 at her residence.

She was born on February 14, 1945 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Frank William Clark and the late Ella Johnson Clark.



Wilma graduated from Appalachian Teachers College and received her Masters in English from Appalachian State University. She retired from teaching after 34 years with the Avery County School System. She was a life long member of the Crossnore First Baptist Church.She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, and watching her grandchildren participate in Sports.

She traveled extensively, volunteering on mission trips with Constructors for Christ, NC Baptist Men in countries such as Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Brazil, Scotland, Haiti, and the Phillipines.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Grace Buchanan.

Wilma leaves behind to cherish her memory husband of 57 years Cecil Trivett of the home; three daughters, Eva (Eddie) Trivett-Clark of Newland, NC, Ella (Jerry) Markland of Elk Park, NC, Anna Trivett-Hollifield of Crossnore, NC; brother, Richard Clark of Marion, NC; grandchildren, Lilly Markland, Cora Lee Hollifield, Tripp Markland, Kella Clark, Caroline Hollifield.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 12:00 pm until 1:30 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Crossnore First Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jeremiah Parker officiating.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Avery County EMS and Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department First Responders.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tri-County Pregnancy Center.

Barbara Crowe Shomaker

February 12, 1935 – January 31, 2024

Barbara Crowe Shomaker, age 88, passed away on January 31, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, N.C.



She had been a resident of Deerfield Assisted Living Center for the past year, where she was well-loved and given excellent care.



Barbara was born February 12, 1935, in Avery County, N.C. to the late Harold and Mamie Crowe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 69 years, Doyle Shomaker and her brother Bill Crowe, and sister Deane Crowe.



A Linville native, Barbara was a graduate of Newland High School, and later became a registered nurse. Barbara served as an Operating Room Supervisor at Cannon Memorial Hospital until her retirement.

Barbara and Doyle raised their family in Banner Elk and were a vital part of the community. They were blessed with three children, David Shomaker (Donna), Lisa Shomaker Townsend (Ken), and Eric Shomaker (Cynthia). They were also blessed with five grandchildren, Preston (Logan) Shomaker, Calvin Shomaker, Spencer Shuford (Taylor), Karaline Cantler (Clay), and Harrison Shomaker (engaged to Emily Dover), and great-grandchildren, Lochlan Shomaker, Tate Shuford, Emmie Shuford, and Graham Cantler. She is also survived by her brother, Norman Crowe (Arlene), of Morganton, N.C., and sister Trudy Walters (Steve) of Birmingham, Al.



Barbara loved and served her family well and was a gracious hostess with a wonderful gift of hospitality. She was known for her beautiful table settings, homegrown foods, and chicken and dumplings!



Barbara was an active member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk, where she sang in the choir and was a part of women’s groups and Bible studies, hosting some in her home.



The highest compliment to a life is that they loved well, and Barbara Lee Crowe Shomaker most certainly did that. She is surely hearing the words of Matthew 25:23 spoken over her, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of the Lord!”



Services for Barbara C. Shomaker will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 3:00 pm at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. George Wright and Rev. Don Holder officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1:30 – 3:00 pm. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to Doyle in the church cemetery.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to our many family and friends, Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, and Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund or to Hebron Colony.



