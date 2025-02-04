Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 4th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Kevin Dean Roark

March 13, 1986 ~ January 28, 2025

Kevin Dean Roark, age 38, of Boone, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday January 28, 2025 at his home.

Born March 13, 1986 in Watauga County, he was the son of Beth Pardue Berry and the late Billy Dean Roark. Kevin was a graduate of Johnson County High School in Mountain City and was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church in Trade, Tennessee. He always had a sweet and kind personality. He was always smiling and loved joking around. Kevin loved anything with wheels and a motor, especially riding ATVs and motorcycles. He also enjoyed fishing and raising chickens. Kevin was an “Old Soul” with a humble heart.

The love of his life was his Bassett hound named Sugar.

Kevin is survived by his mother and step-father, Beth and Jeff Berry of Boone; sister, Tabatha Roark of Mountain City, TN and brother, Roby Roark of Trade, TN; maternal grandmother, Glenda Norris of Boone; aunt, Deana Lipford and husband Coy, of Zionville, and uncle, Robert Roark and wife, Debbie, of Trade, TN. Several cousins and friends, and his beloved bassett hound ‘Sug.’

In addition to his father, Bill, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harold Pardue and his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Sally Roark.

Funeral services for Kevin will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 1st, 2025 at 2 o’clock at Trade Community School Center, officiated by Pastor Eddie Porter. the family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the community center.

Due to limited parking, graveside services will be private at the Roark Cemetery.

In memory of Kevin, memorials may be made to to the Johnson County Humane Society in Mountain City at PO Box 307 Mountain City, TN 37683 or to the Watauga County Humane Society at 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607.

Billy Corwin Pearson

May 22, 1967 ~ January 28, 2025

Billy Corwin Pearson, age 57 of Boone, NC went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at his residence.

He was born on May 22, 1967 in Caldwell County to Sandra Pearson Coles and Billy Harrison Grimes.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Walter Coles, and by his grandfather, Dr. Venoy E. Pearson, Sr.

Corwin served 7 years in the U.S. Army and held the rank of Sergent. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Bio-Medical Engineering. He worked as a Real Estate Broker for Realty One Group as well as served as an independent Real Estate Broker.

“C Style” as he was affectionately called by his friends and family was survived by one daughter Sandra AeLee Pearson of Lenoir , NC and one son, Bryson Kobe Pearson of Boone, NC; two grandsons, John Fritzgerald Michaux, Bentlee Sabastian Michaux, both of Lenoir, NC; two sisters, Ingrid Pearson Horton (Barry) of Boone, NC, Ashley Jaquette Hill (Paris) of Atlanta, GA; One niece, Austan Blake Horton of Boone, NC, and a host of aunts, uncles; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2025 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Clarissa Cemetery.

Mildred Ward

September 8, 1934 ~ January 29, 2025

Mildred Sanders Ward, age 90, passed away January 29, 2025 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk, NC. She was born September 8, 1934 in Zionville, NC to the late Tom William Sanders and Juanita Dancy Sanders.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Junior C. Ward; mother and father in law, Edd and Hazel Tester Ward; sisters, Lucy Reece, Mary Ann Potter and nephew, Thomas Lane Reece.

Mildred was a graduate of Cove Creek High and retired from ASCS offices of Watauga County, NC. Mildred was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of the Silverstone Community.

Survivors include her sisters, Linda Sanders Conville and Sylvia Sanders Hammons and husband Bill; nephew, Shane Reece and wife Rita; niece, Heidi Kerley and husband Don; great nieces, Christie Joiner and husband Steve, Keesha Rhudy and husband Jesse; great nephew, Sam Kerley; great-great nephews, Stephen and Jayden Joiner, Carter and Maddex Rhudy.

A graveside service for Mildred will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. from Pleasant Grove Cemetery (Zionville, NC) with Pastor Derick Wilson to officiate.

Donations in Mildred’s memory can be made to Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund.

The family of Mildred Sanders Ward has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN,

37683.

Mildred Sue Tester

February 26, 1928 ~ January 30, 2025

Mildred Sue Smith Rominger Tester, age 96, of Dutch Creek Road Ext., Banner Elk, went home to be with the Lord Thursday evening, January 30, 2025 surrounded by her family. She was at home where she loved to be the most.



Mildred was born February 26, 1928 in Watauga County to John Nelson and Lillie Mae Byrd Smith. She was a member of Clarks Creek Baptist Church. For many years she was employed at the Valle Crucis Mission School Conference Center helping to prepare many delicious meals for the guests. Mildred was known for her delicious sourdough breads and yeast rolls. She loved sewing and quilting. Many people are now enjoying her quilts. Mildred canned vegetables from her gardens to share with family and friends. Her hands were always busy, making sure that all she knew and loved were cared for.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Carol Tester (Michael Richardson) of Deep Gap and her son, Steve Tester of Valle Crucis; granddaughters, Katie Tester and Betsy Tester, both of Asheville, Audrey Tester-Betancourt (John) of Tampa, FL and Heidi Tester of Valle Crucis and grandsons, Michael Eldreth (Trish) of Dutch Creek Rd, Banner Elk and Douglas and Wesley Woodard of Morganton; sisters, Wanda Hughes and Janeeta Smith, both of Boone; and five great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Johnny Rominger, her second husband Henry Tester, daughter, Linda Rominger Woodard, sister, Peggy Adams and brothers, Homer, Ray, Winford, Ed and Johnny Smith.

Funeral services for Mildred Tester will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, February 4, 2025, at 2 o’clock, at Clarks Creek Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Mike Townsend and Rev. David Lunceford. The family will receive friends from 1 o’clock until 2 o’clock. Graveside services will follow in the Clarks Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Amorem Hospice for all their wonderful care.

Flowers are appreciated or the family requests memorials to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to Clarks Creek Baptist Church, 2840 Clarks Creek Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Thomas “Tom, Tommy” Bertram Dixson

January 2, 2025

Thomas Bertram Dixson (Tom, Tommy), 76, passed away January 2, 2025 after battling Covid pneumonia for 4+ months, trying so hard to get back to his wife in Blowing Rock, NC. He went home to his Lord and Savior with both his wife and daughter at his side in Dover, New Jersey.

Tom served in the USAF during the Vietnam War. Upon his return he worked in the insurance industry for a number of years. He was active in the Civitan organization helping with Special Olympics while living in Phoenix, AZ.

He took his great love of golf and started a golf business with his wife which lasted for 24 years. He became a realtor which he loved and made fast friends with so many clients.

He was a member of Sweetwater CC in Longwood, FL, Blowing Rock CC, and Boone GC which was his favorite because of all the great friends he found there.

Another love of his was taking over the Rhododendron Invitational golf tournament his dad started in 1966. He really enjoyed hosting it each year.

Tom loved his Lord and Savior, his loving wife, his children and grandchildren and every friend he ever made along with life in general. He always had a smile and kind words to so many. He’ll be missed so much by family and friends. Rest in peace Tom.

He is survived by his wife of 35+ years Jill Dreblow Dixson, daughter K. Deanne Dixson (Joseph Geoghan), son Wesley Dixson, grandchildren Joseph Geoghan, Gwyneth Geoghan, Ainsley Geoghan, Joshua Dixson, great granddaughter Raelyn Dixson, sister-in-law Susan (Herman Jr) Dixson. Tom also leaves behind nephews, nieces and cousins; and his adored dog, Juno.



Tom is predeceased by his mother Mary Elizabeth Dixson, father Herman Dixson, Sr, brother Herman Jr, sister Debbie Dixson Rose, step-mother Margaret (Peggy) Dixson, Son-in-law Jeff Rose.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Carlene Willis Cooper

April 16, 1933 ~ February 1, 2025

Carlene Willis Cooper, age 90, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2025.



She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Nat and Kimmie Presnell

Glenn.



She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Pittsboro, NC.



Mrs. Cooper was a cashier and salesperson for several years

.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Denver Earl Norris of Watauga County, and her second husband Eddie London Cooper of Chatham County; five brothers and their wives, Leonard Glenn and wife Clara, Howard and wife Rosa, Edgar and wife Bertha, Ralph and wife Alice, Raymond and wife Lena; four sisters and their husbands, Ruth Hicks and husband Cling, Floy Glenn, Edna Shepherd and first husband Frank Glenn and second husband Junior, Ruby Norris and husband Lloyd; step- son Tave Cooper of Pittsboro and Eddie Cooper also of Pittsboro.



She is survived by three sons and three step-sons, Dale Norris and wife Lynda of

Greensboro, Bobby Norris and wife Margaret of Madison, Randy Norris and wife Abbie of

Leigh High Acres, FL, Charles Cooper and wife Brenda of Pittsboro.



Six grandchildren, six step-grandchilden, nine great grandchildren, twenty-one step-great

grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, six step great great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. in the Dow-

Ward Cemetery, Sugar Grove, NC

.

Online condolences may be shared with the Cooper family at the website

Joan Greene

March 11, 1949 ~ September 20, 2024

On September 20, 2024, Joan Greene of Cocoa, Florida, went to be with her Lord. She was born March 11, 1949 to the late Russell and Lois Walser Greene of Boone.



Joan was a Registered Nurse and loved and cared for her patients with affection and empathy. When friends or acquaintances learned of our relationship, they would tell us how Joan had cared for their family member or friend, giving hands on love and attention to their loved one.



She had a strong faith and loved hearing and reading the Bible and praising the Lord in song. She was a special person, dedicating her life to serving others – her family and friends and her patients and their families. Joan is survived by her daughter Evelyn Sharpe of Boone, son Jonathan Sharpe of Cocoa, Florida, and grandchildren Chloe, Addison, Paxton, and Maggie, brother Wayne Greene and wife Linda of Old Fort, and sister Barbara Beach and husband Brent of Boone. Also surviving are nephew Michael Greene and wife Adena of McGrady, and niece Brittany Jackson and husband Brian, of Vilas, and several cousins.



The family will receive friends in the Meadowview Room of Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Friday, February 7, beginning at noon. Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Bud Russell and Rev. Brittany Jackson.



Barbara Ann Montaldi

August 16, 1932 – January 23, 2025

Barbara Ann (Lees) Montaldi passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, January 23, 2025, in Boone, N.C.

A native of Erie County, N.Y., Mrs. Montaldi was born in Buffalo on August 16, 1932 to the late Howard Bertram Lees and Wilhelmina Rathmann (Adolff) Lees. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Francis Angelo Montaldi and her brother, Richard “Buster” Lees. Surviving are her sons Dr. Daniel Francis Montaldi, Dr. Stephen Howard Montaldi and Peter Angelo Montaldi. Barbara expressed her love for her husband and all of her children, and also wished to recognize special friends, Susan H. King, Sharon Covell and Ann Cook.

Barbara graduated from North Collins (N.Y.) Central School in 1951, where she excelled in both academic and extracurricular pursuits. She was salutatorian and vice-president of the senior class, editor of the yearbook “Reverie,” a member of the student council and chorus, and participated with the swimming, badminton and horseback-riding intramural clubs. Her teachers wrote of Barbara in “Reverie,” “She was possessed of a delicate, feminine charm as elusive as the fragrance of roses.” She also attended Eden (N.Y.) Central School, and studied at Toll Junior High School (Glendale, Calif.) and Palm Springs (Calif.) High School during travels with her mother after her father’s passing.

Shortly after graduation, Barbara married Francis Montaldi, also of North Collins, on July 13, 1951. They raised 3 sons and resided in Fort Campbell, Ky., Bradenton, Fla., Boone, N.C., Athens, Ga. and Mars Hill, N.C. before finally settling in Boone in 1970. Both were part of the Appalachian State University community, Barbara working at the university bookstore for 20 years, retiring as an assistant manager of textbooks.

Barbara was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Boone. Donations in her memory can be made to Grace Builders at gracelutheranboone.org/donate .

William Gordon Hicks

March 11, 1943 – January 31, 2025

William Gordon HIcks, age 81, of Banner Elk, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2025.

William is survived by his three children, Floyd Joe Hicks & Marilyn of Boomer, Carol Jean Parsons of Walnut Cove, and Roger Hicks of Marion, Virginia; four grandchildren, Ashley Steele, Matthew Parsons, Joey Hicks, Megan Parsons; four great-grandchildren, Ransom Steele, Jeremiah Hicks, Micah Steele, Myles Hicks; one sister, Rosa Jean Williams,

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Dorsie Harmon Hicks; two brothers, Ronda Hicks and Bennie Hicks; and sister, Eva Hicks.

Funeral services for William will be held at 4:00 O’clock Sunday, February 2, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Kenny Hicks officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 until 4:00 O’clock prior to the service.

James “Jim” Foulkes

July 19, 1927 – January 31, 2025

ames “Jim” Foulkes age 97 of Boone, passed away Friday January 31, 2025, at his home.

Services for James “Jim” Foulkes are incomplete and will be announced.

Marian Biggerstaff Woodie

Jan 5, 1928 – Jan 17, 2025

Marian Marie Biggerstaff Woodie

January 5, 1928 – January 17, 2025

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Marian Marie Biggerstaff Woodie, 97, of Jonas Ridge, North Carolina, who was called home to be with the Lord on January 17, 2025.

Marian, affectionately known as “Mutt” first by her father, was born on January 5, 1928, in Avery County to Melvin “Gordon” Biggerstaff and Winnie “Juanita” Wise Biggerstaff. She grew up in the Brushy Creek and Jonas Ridge communities. Marian deeply loved her family and found great joy in the time spent together, whether it was gathering for holidays, enjoying simple moments, or celebrating life’s milestones. She cherished each member of her family and always made them feel loved and supported. Her devotion to her loved ones was a testament to her kind heart.

Marian was the heart of her family and embodied the spirit of a true “Mama Bear,” always looking out for and caring for her loved ones with boundless love and strength. Her nurturing heart and servant spirit were evident in all she did, from her dedicated work as a nurse at Crossnore Hospital to her roles later on at Glen Raven Mills and Hanes Manufacturing. Later, she embraced her greatest calling as a homemaker, where she wholeheartedly supported her husband and family, creating a home filled with love, comfort, and warmth.

A caregiver by nature, Marian was also a hard worker who exemplified resilience and selflessness in every aspect of her life. Her legacy is one of love, devotion, and tireless care for others, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Marian Marie Biggerstaff Woodie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Ray Woodie; her parents, Gordon and Winnie Biggerstaff; and her siblings: Carma Lee Henderson, Jackie Manning, Vonnie Walker, Joyce Abernathy, Bill, Robert, Bruce, Buddy, and Roger Biggerstaff.

She is survived by her children: Daniel Ray Woodie (Deb), Gaye Woodie Blalock, and Susie Woodie McEntyre (Junior); her grandchildren: Kelly Blalock, Hope Woodie Teaster (Brian), Sam Woodie (Sarah), Stacey McEntyre Greene (Joe), Julie McEntyre Weatherman (Weldon), and Jamie McEntyre; and her great-grandchildren: Savannah, Connor, and Lacie Weatherman, Silas Woodie, and Jacey Greene. She is also survived by step great-grandchildren, Payton Greene and Allison McKinney; her sisters, Florence Smith and Jean Catanzaro (Sam); and her sisters-in-laws: Christine Woodie, Jolene Biggerstaff, and Maggie Biggerstaff. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom she adored, also survive her.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2025 at the Newland Presbyterian Church at 1:00pm. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the service hour at the church. Interment will follow in the Jonas Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Jonas Ridge Cemetery Fund.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at The Green’s Nursing Center in Spruce Pine, The Hospice of Blue Ridge, and a special thank you to former caregiver Christine Nyberg.

May she rest in eternal peace and live in our hearts forever.

Hue James Benfield

Aug 11, 1940 – :Jan 18, 2025

Hue James Benfield, age 84, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at his home.



He was born on August 11, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Hale Lewis Benfield and the late Edna Daniels Benfield.



Hue was a member of the Elk Mountain Baptist Church. He was an avid Coon hunter,loved to Carp fish and enjoyed farming.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ruth February Benfield; son, Jerry Wayne Benfield, Sr.; sister, Hassie Burgin; brothers, T. J. Benfield, Harvey Benfield.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory daughter, Karen McMahan of Bakersville, NC; three sons, James (Angelia) Benfield of Burnsville, NC, Johnny Dale (Pamela) Benfield of Newland, NC, Ron Benfield of Newland, NC; daughter in law, Kathy Benfield of Newland, NC; brothers, Herman Benfield of Elk Park, NC, Sam Benfield of Newland, NC; eleven grandchildren, Kenny, Lisa (Cleve), Lily (Cody), Anna (Devin), Tiffany, Cody, James, Christy (JR), Dora, Nicole (George), Little Jerry; twenty great grandchildren, Isaiah, Andy, Peyton, Daisy, Christany, Kendra, Aubree, Dannie, Timothy, Remileah, RuthAnn, Austin, Reed, Memphis, James, Noah, Maci, Diane, Harper, Aubrey.



Services for Hue Benfield will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025 beginning at 2:00 pm in the Elk Mountain Baptist Church with Pastor Fred Hoilman officiating.



The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday at the church.

Interment will be in the Elk Mountain Cemetery.



Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Benfield family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net. The care of Hue and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Adam Wayne Harmon SR

Mar 29, 1976 – Jan 27, 2025

Adam was born on March 29, 1976 at Sloop Memorial in Crossnore, NC and is the son of Dennis and Dianne (Bare) Harmon of Morganton, NC.



He is proceeded in death by his grandmothers, Loy Bare (Granny Chick) and Sally Harmon (Maw). His brother Dennis “Dink” Harmon JR. His father-in-law Rev. David Johnson and Howard and Louise Turbyfill.



Adam was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was a kind man, loved his family wholeheartedly, whistled continuously, and did all he could to help others. Adam spent an abundance of time in Cades Cove with his family looking at wildlife and playing in the creek. He loved to be with his grandchildren, family gatherings, and playing badmiton. Anyone who knew Adam knew he loved with all of his heart and cared deeply for the ones he loved. He made the best chocolate chip cookies and peanut butter fudge ever!

He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Joy Harmon. His sons A.J. Harmon, Dakota (Emmily) Harmon, and Landon Harmon. His beloved grandchildren Asher, Adriyan, Davis, Calee, and Preslee Harmon. His beloved sidekick, Sawyer. His parents Dennis and Dianne Harmon. Two brothers Devon (Kaleigh) Harmon, Justin (Paula) Harmon. His mother-in-law Judy Johnson and his brother-in-laws Jeff (Missy) Johnson, and Scott (Christy) Johnson. His neice Kinzie (Kizmo) Harmon, along with a host of neices and nephews. He enjoyed caring for Barbara Belk and Carol Butler and he also leaves behind a host of loving employers who he enjoyed working for every day. We will all miss him dearly!

Services for Adam Wayne Harmon Sr. will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025 beginning at 2:30 pm from the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Ingham officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm on Sunday at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the John Johnson Cemetery in Crossnore.

Katherine C Webb

Nov 5, 1933 – Feb 2, 2025

On Feb. 2, 2025, the Sunday the churches remember the words spoken by ancient Simeon when he saw the Holy Family enter the Temple to dedicate the infant Jesus, Katherine C. Webb departed this life for the next. In peace. She now says with Simeon and all the departed saints, “My eyes have seen Your salvation.”

She was born on November 5, 1933 in Scotland County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late William McNeill and the late Katherine Tiddy McNeill.

On November 5, 1983 Kitty married Glenn Webb and moved from Laurinburg, NC to Linville Land Harbor. For 41 years the lovely people of LLH and Avery County became her family. Especially dear to her were her friends at Mountainside Lutheran Church and her exceedingly kind neighbors Allen and Judy, Candice & Kerry, Ed & Kim.

She was preceded in death by her father, William McNeill; mother, Katherine McNeill; husband, Glenn Webb; sisters, Sara and Mary; brothers, Bill, Archie, John, Brown and Edwin; dear friend, Donna Bousquet.

Kitty leaves behind to cherish her memory sister in law, Mable Buchanan; life long friend, Bill Hodgson; her niece (who she viewed as the daughter she never had) Nancy Johnson of Roanoke, VA. along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2025at 2:30 pm in the Montezuma Cemetery with Rev. Bryan Chestnutt officiating.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 11:00 am at the Mountainside Lutheran Church.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Sticht Center at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mountainside Lutheran Church or International Alliance for Mercy (www.iamercy.org)

Kerry Menefee Anthony

Aug 31, 1969 – Jan 14, 2025

Kerry Ann Menefee Anthony, 55, of Banner Elk, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. Born August 31, 1969, in Dallas, Texas, she was the beloved daughter of Roger and Becky Menefee of Banner Elk, NC.

Kerry had a unique ability to illuminate any space she entered with her radiant spirit. Her laughter and joy were infectious, and she had a remarkable talent for making friends wherever she went. Kerry’s warmth and love for others was evident in her interactions, often sparked by conversations about her fun collection of seasonal hats.

She was a true coffee connoisseur. Kerry also enjoyed singing in the church choir, engaging in digital crochet projects on her tablet, cooking, watching culinary shows, and spending quality time with her husband Bryan. Known for her wit and discernment, she was a source of inspiration to those around her.

Kerry provided unwavering support to Bryan in his ministry and as he navigated life with blindness. She was invested in women’s ministry and embodied the belief that all things work together for good for those who love God and are called according to His purpose. She fulfilled her calling as a devoted wife, cherished daughter, sister, niece, and cousin.

Throughout her career, Kerry excelled in various customer service roles, consistently demonstrating kindness, respect, and love, whether as a manager, assistant manager, or call center representative.

Kerry is lovingly remembered by her parents, her husband of 33 years, Bryan Anthony, and her brother, Chet Menefee of Banner Elk, NC.

Services to honor Kerry will be held on February 2, 2025 3pm at First Baptist Church Newland, NC with Burke Jones and Dr. Bill Jones officiating.

The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude for prayers and support of friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kerry’s memory to Yellow Mountain Enterprises, P.O. Box 548, Newland, NC 28657.

