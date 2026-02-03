Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 3, 2026

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Kenneth Dean Ward

July 12, 1949 ~ January 19, 2026

Kenneth Dean Ward, age 76 of Boone, NC, passed away January 19, 2026 at The Foley Center, Blowing Rock, NC. Born July 12, 1949 to Thomas Stanley Ward and Susie Viola Harmon Ward.

Kenneth loved to fish, attend tractor and antique engine shows as well as vacations to Florida but most importantly his family. He was known as a hard worker especially in construction.

He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Ann Ward.

He is survived by daughter Edith Coffey and husband Daniel; his sons, Ivan Ward and wife Alberta, Matt Ward, and Kenneth Ward, Jr.; 8 grandchildren, Belinda Ward, Josh, Daniel, Desiree and Jericho Coffey, Erica Chapman,Kaitlyn Staufer,and Laci Ward and 14 great grandchildren, Anthony, Kyle and Eric Ward,Mia Lilly, Aria and Maverick Chapman, Carson, Charlotte,Grayson, Killian, Isreal and Blake Coffey, Makayla Gragg, and Theodore Piasecny.

Due to inclement weather, the funeral has been postponed and will be announced at a later date.

Judith Sue (Coffey) Wesson

February 19, 1945 ~ January 20, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Judith Sue Coffey Wesson, affectionately known as “Meamzer,” who left this world on January 20, 2026, in Hillsborough, North Carolina. Born on February 19, 1945, in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, Judith lived a life rich in love, service, and dedication to others.



Judith was predeceased by her beloved family members: Beulah Coffey, Hardin Coffey, Joseph David Coffey, Samuel Coffey, Richard Coffey, Evelyn Hollars, Joseph Merritt Coffey, Sue Coffey, and Joseph Coffey. Their memories remained cherished in her heart throughout her life.





Judith’s legacy lives on through her loving family, including her son Jason Wesson, her granddaughter Kaya Mae Wesson, and her close family- Cathy Coffey and JoAnna Coffey. Judith was a shining light in their lives, known for her warmth, kindness, and her unwavering support. Meamzer’s remarkable strength helped her through joint replacements, heart attack, and many emotional challenges in her life, including her difficult decision to leave her hometown of Blowing Rock, NC, to be closer to her beloved family.



Her academic journey began with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Appalachian State University, followed by a Master’s degree in Social Work from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Over the span of three decades, Judith dedicated her life to helping others through her work at the Department of Social Services, where she served in Child Protective and Adult Protective Services. Her commitment to social work continued as she shared her knowledge and passion as a Professor at Appalachian State University, and as a Clinical Social Worker for a state-licensed residential facility, as well as two medical centers in North Carolina.



Judith had an array of interests that added joy to her life. She loved to cook, knit, and immerse herself in art and music. The beach held a special place in her heart, and her love for animals was evident- especially her dogs, Sissy and Dusty Rose. She touched the lives of many, never meeting a stranger and demonstrating thoughtfulness and humility in all her interactions. Judith was known for her infectious laughter and her deep love for her family and friends, as well as for the countless individuals she helped throughout her career.



In Judith’s own words, she often expressed gratitude for the wonderful people who surrounded her. So many individuals played a vital role in her life, including Kaya, Tina, Kathy, Allison, and family friends and caregivers. She was deeply appreciative of those who provided her with care and companionship, from the medical professionals like Dr. Holm, Dr. Talbert, Dr. Dean, and Dr. Mumpower, to the staff at UNC Hospice and Piedmont Vet, all of whom honored her life and legacy.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Hospice of North Carolina, ensuring that Judith’s spirit of compassion and care for others continues to live on.



A private service and celebration will be held to honor Judith’s extraordinary life.



Judith Sue Coffey Wesson will forever be remembered for her boundless love, her unwavering dedication to helping others, and the indelible mark she left on the hearts of those fortunate enough to know her. Meamzer was love, and she was so loved in return by everyone she met and everyone she helped along her journey. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

Janet Ruth Kloda

July 14, 1931 ~ January 25, 2026

Janet Ruth Kloda, age 94, passed away on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, Boone, NC. Born on July 14, 1931, in Glenburn, PA., she was the daughter of Helena Adele and Maurice Harding Hall. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband Adam G. Kloda, daughter Deborah L.Hitchcock, sisters Katherine VanFleet, Lois Hall, Wilma Jones, Evelyn Hall, Bernice DeDio, and brother Maurice Hall Jr.

Janet spent most of her adult life in Binghamton and Chenango Bridge, NY, where she raised three children, worked part-time as office staff at John R. Harshaw Primary School, and volunteered with various community organizations such as Girl Scouts and her beloved St. Marks Church. Later in life she found joy as a nanny for several area families. Affectionately known as the “Weed Woman,” she had a gift for gardening and floral arranging which she shared with many. She also had a penchant for baking and an abiding rule that chocolate chip cookies should always be small so that one can eat more.

She is survived by her sister Esther Rowlands of Stroudsburg, PA., daughters Phyllis Kloda (son-in-law Simon Pepler) and Michele Kloda, granddaughters Kimberly Harris, Alena Dastur, and Reyna Dastur, and great grandchildren Katie, Juliana, Zachary, and Jed Turner, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In celebration of her devotion to nature and her Episcopal faith, donations may be made in her name to The Waterman Conservation Education Center 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin, NY or to St. Marks Church 728 River Road, Chenango Bridge, NY.

Lattaben Gunvantpuri Gosai

March 24, 1960 ~ January 26, 2026

Lattaben Gosai was born in Uttarsanda, India on March 24, 1960 to Tuljagiri & Shardaben Goswami. She was raised with values of devotion, compassion, karma, and seva (selfless service), principles that guided her throughout her life.

In 1980, she immigrated to the U.S. with her husband, Gunvantpuri Gosai, embracing the challenges of a new chapter with courage and strength. They settled in the mountains of Boone, North Carolina in 1990, where they found peace, community, and a place to call home for decades.

Blessed with 46 years of marriage, Lattaben was a devoted wife and the loving mother of four daughters—Gayatri, Radha, Puja, and Janki. She was also a proud grandmother to Dhimahi, Ved, Meera, Shivaya, and Jai, who were her greatest joy and pride.

She showed her love through food, finding pure happiness in cooking for her family whom she cherished most. Her kitchen was home to many as she prepared food everyday with intention, precision, and most importantly, love.

Lattaben faced her journey in life with extraordinary strength, acceptance, and grace. She lived each day with compassion for her family, her community, and all of God’s creatures, believing that kindness and a little food could change anyone’s situation.

Her life was one of quiet devotion & selflessness—guided by faith and fulfilled through family. She will be remembered for her nurturing spirit, strength, and the unconditional love she gave to her family. Her soul leaves behind a legacy of purity & gentle kindness.

Funeral services will be held at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home (194 Queen St, Boone, NC 28607) Friday January 30th at 12pm EST.

Please wear white per Indian traditional custom.

In Lieu of Flowers, please feel free to share donations & offerings directly to the family in Lattaben’s memory.

Zelle: Gunvantpuri Gosai / 828-268-4192

Sanford “Eugene” Creed

November 10, 1958 ~ January 30, 2026

Sanford “Eugene” Creed, 67, went home to be with the Lord on January 30, 2026. Born in Pennsylvania on November 10, 1958, to Dennis and Ruth Creed. Eugene was raised in the Bever Dam community of Watauga County, where he grew up in a Christian home farming alongside his parents and sister, Phyllis. While Eugene was a hard worker, he enjoyed his recreation just as much; he loved to play softball and basketball, which he continued well into his adult years. Fishing at the coast with friends and family was a favorite of Eugene’s.

Eugene retired as a Landscape supervisor for Appalachian State University, with 31 years of service, where he developed lifelong friendships and became the subject of many funny stories that he loved to remember. Upon retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Watauga County Parks and Recreation, taking care of the same fields he competed on over the years.

He was a devoted member of Union Baptist Church, where he attended alongside his best friend and loving wife, Cheryl. Eugene came to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and put his faith in Him through all hardships. Eugene treasured his two daughters, Kelli and Katelyn, and their families. He was especially proud of his four granddaughters, who lovingly called him Pa Blue-Gene. He dearly loved watching them play sports and giving them lawn mower rides around the yard. His home was always a place of love and laughter for his family, especially at Christmas, when he would go above and beyond to make everyone feel special!

Eugene brought smiles and laughter to many and never took anything too seriously….he loved a good prank! A loving son, brother, husband, dad, Pa Blue-Gene, and friend, he touched the lives of many. He will be deeply missed and always loved.

He is survived by his loving Wife Cheryl Creed of Zionville, Daughters Kelli (John) Sherwood of Vilas, NC, Katelyn (David) Issacs of Vilas, NC; Granddaughters Lindi and Raylin Sherwood, Summer and Ellie Issacs, Father Dennis Creed of Blowing Rock, NC; Sister Phyllis (Mike) Everett of Deep Gap, NC, Neice Jennifer (David) McIntosh of Huntersville, NC, Nephew Jeffery Everett of Deep Gap, NC.

He is proceeded in death by His Mother Betty Ruth Creed, Grandparents Sanford and Stella Creed, Ed and Clove Stokes, Mother-in-law Joyce Warren Grandparents Sanford and Stella Creed, Ed and Clove Stokes and Mother-in-law Joyce Warren.

Services for Sanford “Eugene” Creed will be held on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at Union Baptist Church, Zionville NC. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, with the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Family respectfully requests no food, just prayers.

In place of flowers, an athletic fund has been set up at Cove Creek Elementary School to continue Eugene’s love of sports.

Peggy Ann (Hodges) Austin

July 28, 1942 ~ January 31, 2026

Peggy Ann Hodges Austin, age 83, peacefully passed away on January 31, 2026 at Deerfield Ridge Nursing Facility, Boone, North Carolina.

Peggy was born July 28, 1942, in Watauga County to the late Bynum and Exie Hodges. She had a deep love of caring for others, a calling she lived out both in her own home and through her work in child care facilities where she lovingly nurtured many children over the years.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Bill Austin; her son Martin Austin and his wife Kim of Hickory, North Carolina and her daughter Billie Clanton, and her husband Jeff of Hickory, North Carolina.

Peggy is also survived by six grandchildren: Sean Austin and his wife Melody of Matthews, North Carolina; Ana Austin of Olathe, Kansas; River Austin of Hickory, North Carolina; Hunter Clanton and his fiancée Brisa of Asheboro, North Carolina; Davis Clanton and fiancée Madisyn of Hickory, North Carolina and Chase Clanton of Charlotte, North Carolina. She was a proud great-grandmother to Vicent and Zander Austin of Matthews, North Carolina.

In addition, she is survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins who will cherish her memory.

Peggy found great joy in the laughter and happiness of families selecting their Christmas trees on their Choose and Cut Tree Farm, a tradition she dearly loved. In the fall and spring she and Bill enjoyed spending time in Myrtle Beach with the snowbird friends they made and treasured over the years.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Arnett, Beulah Bentley; half-sister Clara Hayes; brothers Jay Hodges and Oscar Hodges.

Services are to be announced……..

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, PO Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891

Billy Alfred Ragan

September 24, 1950 – January 24, 2026

Billy Alfred Ragan, 75, a loving, devoted, and beloved husband, dad, grandpa, and father-in-law and faithful Christian passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2026, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was a wonderful person who was a blessing to his family and community and will be deeply missed. He was born to Robert Ford Ragan and Ruby McNeil Ragan in Boone, North Carolina on September 24, 1950, and lived in the Rich Mountain Community of Watauga County.

Bill attended Green Valley Elementary School, Appalachian High School, and Watauga High School. After graduating, he proudly served in the United States Army. After his military service, he attended Appalachian State University where he met his beloved wife, Rita Jackson Ragan, and he later attended Caldwell Community College. They settled in his home community where they raised their two cherished daughters. Bill worked as a purchasing agent at Watauga Medical Center and later as the Director of Procurement at Appalachian State University.



After his time working at Appalachian State University, he enjoyed spending more time at home with his wife, daughters, son-in-law, and four grandchildren who he adored. Bill treasured his family. He was a true family man and an amazing and beloved husband, dad, father-in-law, and grandpa. He was so proud of his wife, children, son-in-law, and his precious grandchildren and devoted so much time, attention, and love to each of them. He loved, provided for, and supported his family unconditionally and appreciated and encouraged their individual talents and interests- supporting them at all of their activities from school and athletic events to band concerts and dance recitals and everything else. He was a blessing to his family and will continue to be a blessing in spirit and influence and is forever cherished and loved.



Bill was a faithful, devout Christian. He attended Rich Mountain Baptist Church and loved being a Sunday school teacher. He wrote the following in his lesson notes to share in his last Sunday School lesson, “The three acts of healing that Jesus performed illustrates the miraculous power that Jesus was given and sets an example for everyone to love and show kindness to everyone- not just a select few.” His faith influenced his whole life, and he truly believed in being kindhearted and helping others and practiced that in his daily life. He would take the time to talk to people and really listen to them and help them whenever he could.



He valued education, knowledge, and being informed. He enjoyed reading and learning new things. He encouraged his children and grandchildren to be sure to learn something new every day and worked with them and taught them so much. He also thoroughly enjoyed playing and watching sports- especially when his children and grandchildren were participating. Bill loved being outside and working on the land, walking and enjoying nature, farming, and growing a nurtured garden and the most beautiful rows of dahlias each summer. He had a tremendous work ethic in all areas of his life.



Bill lived a life marked by being kind, humility, hard work, gratitude, and faith. He was a loving and beloved husband, dad, grandpa, and friend, and he had a positive impact on the countless lives he touched through simple acts of goodness. His presence brought warmth, comfort, and reassurance to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and is forever loved.



Bill is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rita Jackson Ragan; two daughters, Sarah Ragan of Boone and Laura Ragan Gordon and husband Noah of Boone; four grandchildren, Jaden McInnis of Boone and Noah Gordon II, Ragan Gordon, and Ember Gordon of Boone; sister, Joyce Beach of Boone; sister-in-law Beverly Arender and husband Ken of Winston-Salem; brothers-in-law Tom Graybeal of Boone and Mark Jackson and wife Denise of Thomasville; numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Ragan, and sister, Loyce Graybeal.



Funeral services for Billy Alfred Ragan will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, January 30, 2026, at Rich Mountain Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Culler Cemetery. Reverend Darrell Graybeal will officiate.

The family will receive friends Thursday January 29, 2026, from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Robert Carl “Bob” Thomas

January 18, 1936 – January 28, 2026

obert Carl “Bob” Thomas, age 90, of Burnsville, North Carolina passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026, with his family near his side. A native of Watauga County, he was born on January 18th, 1936, to the late Hubert Glenn Thomas and Sarah Jane Johnson Thomas. Bob was also preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Mary Evangeline “Van” Thomas who passed away in January 2023; his brother, Clint Thomas; and his sisters: Cleo Thomas Bently and Shirley Thomas Brown.



Bob was a proud Veteran, having served three years in the Unites States Army. He was a graduate of the University of Miami, Appalachian State University, North Carolina Justice Academy and the John E. Reid School of Polygraph.



At the time of his death, Bob had been a Certified Law Enforcement Officer in the State of North Carolina since 1959. After returning home from his military service, Bob taught History and Political Science at Cove Creek High School in Watauga County during the week and worked the afternoon and weekend shift as a Police Officer for the Town of Boone, N.C.



In 1966 he was appointed Chief of Police at Appalachian State University by Governor Dan Moore. In 1969 he was appointed as a Special Agent of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and graduated from the very first academy taught. His first duty assignment was in Burke County where he remained for five years. In 1974 Bob was assigned to Yancey, Mitchell and Madison Counties to assist local law enforcement agencies. He retired from the State Bureau of Investigation in 1986 and served as Chief Deputy for Sheriff Kermit Banks from 1990 until 1995. He remained a Reserve Deputy in Yancey County until the time of his passing; having served under Sheriff Kermit Banks, Sheriff Gary Banks and Sheriff Shane Hilliard.



Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy is his loving daughter, Vanessa Thomas Fox, of Newdale; grandchildren: Robert Fox and wife, April of Bakersville and Keisha Chrisawn and husband, Kris of Possum Trot; great- grandchildren: Landon, Jocelyn, Katelyn and Karter; sisters Reba Thomas Hoges of Sugar Grove NC and Linda Thomas Farmer of Mtn. City TN; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews as well as countless friends.



Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 5th, 2026, at Victory Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. prior to the services at the church. Rev. Barry Jenkins and Special Friend and Chaplain Steve Enlo will officiate. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will conduct full law enforcement honors during the visitation and funeral services. A private graveside service will be held in the Glenn-Greer Cemetery in Sugar Grove, NC with Rev. Barry Jenkins officiating.



In addition to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard, Retired Yancey County Sheriff Kermit Banks and Retired North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Agent Bruce Jarvis will serve as special pall bearers as well as Thomas Farmer, Edward Farmer and Retired Yancey County Sheriff Gary Banks. All current Yancey County Law Enforcement Officers alongside of both active and retired North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Agents will serve as honorary pallbearers.



At the conclusion of the funeral services at the church, the funeral procession will be escorted by Yancey County Sheriff’s Department back to Yancey Funeral Services where Bob will remain until he is escorted back to Watauga County for the graveside service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Baptist Church at 1215 Bear Wallow Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714

Michael Anthony Ross

April 7, 1953 – January 28, 2026

ichael Anthony Ross age 72 of Vilas passed away Wednesday January 28, 2026, at his residence.

He was born April 7, 1953, in Liberty, New York. The son of the late Ambrose Lester Ross and Ioana Shanks Ross.

He is survived by his wife Janeene Ross of Vilas; two daughters, Jennifer Kik of Wichita, Kansas and Kelly Church of Florida; one son, Andy Ross of Flat Rock, North Carolina; grandchildren, Kevin Church and wife Laren, Emma, Alexander, Annalise, Christian and Jonathan and four great-grandchildren, three sisters Helena, Mary and Karen of New York and his dog Petey.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sharon Rose Singerman Covell

April 17, 1938 – January 29, 2026

haron Rose (Singerman) Covell, 87, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2026.

Born on April 17, 1938, in Dallas, Texas, Sharon was the daughter of the late Harry and Belle (Locke) Singerman. She spent her formative years in Louisiana and Mississippi, graduating from Terrebonne High School in Houma, Louisiana. In 1959, she graduated as a Registered Nurse from Touro Infirmary School of Nursing in New Orleans.

In 1961, she married the love of her life, Terry Blair Covell. After living in Gretna, Louisiana, they moved to Boone in 1973. While Sharon worked part-time as a nurse, her true calling and greatest pride were found within the walls of her home. She was instrumental in the upbringing of her four children and remained a constant, guiding presence in the lives of her grandchildren.

In her later years, Sharon returned to her caregiving roots with profound devotion, serving as the primary caregiver for her husband, Terry, before his passing in 2023. Her life was a testament to the quiet strength of family, and nothing brought her more joy than witnessing the lives and achievements of her children and grandchildren.

Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Terry; her parents; and her brother, Mehl C. Singerman.

She is survived by her children: Wesley Covell and wife Sherry, Sherri Lowder and husband Claude, Rachel McAllister, and Alice Harmon and husband Eric. Her legacy of love continues through her nine grandchildren: Abby, Ben, Trey, Christopher, Sierra, Nicholas, Sam, Andrew, and Leah; and her two great-grandchildren, Yuri and Mikhail. She also leaves behind many dear friends in the High Country.

In keeping with her wishes, a formal celebration of life will be held at a later date when her family can gather together in the mountains she called home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to either the Watauga Humane Society (P.O. Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607) or Grace Builders via Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church (115 E King St, Boone, NC 28607).

Manuel Lorenzo

March 5, 1926 – January 28, 2026

Manuel Lorenzo (Manuel Lorenzo Rhodicio Alvarez Majon), 99, embarked on his final journey on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at Autumn Care of Drexel with his wife, Deborah, daughter, Alicia, and granddaughter, Marisa by his side along with his caregivers from Autumn Care and Burke Hospice.

Manuel was born in Santa Clara, Cuba on March 5, 1926. His parents were from Spain as were his brother and sister. He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife, Deborah; his daughters Alicia Wilson (Jim) Morganton, NC; Linda McGrady (Stan) Sparta, NC; and Tina Moore (Keith) Mt. Holly, NC. His grandchildren are Marisa Scott, Loren Scott, David McGrady (Stacy), Catherine Duval (Devin), Matthew Elliott (Jess), Sarah Elliott (Nick), Mary Ellliott, Rachel Moore, and Adam Moore. He also has nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two daughters Luisa Lorenzo (2022) and Anita Lorenzo (2023).

Manuel attended school in Cuba until he was 19. He then came to the United States to attend college. While in college, he was drafted and joined the United States Army and fought in the Korean War as a paratrooper. His unit was part of the 11th Airborne Division. While in the Army he also served as a cook and an interpreter/translator.

After the war, he returned to college at Appalachian State Teachers College in Boone. After graduation he taught at Lenoir High School for 15 years and was Teacher of the Year in 1958. He also taught at Caldwell Community College for 18 years. In 1976, he was Teacher of the Year and Caldwell and retired as Professor Emeritus in 1989. He was also involved in summer school at Appalachian Teachers College as a teacher and principal. In the summers he would take groups of students to Mexico and Spain. Manuel traveled across South America immersing himself in the different cultures and helping build homes and accessing water and other necessities.

Manuel’s love of learning led to a lifetime of education including degrees from Appalachian State University (BA and MA in Education and Business), Louisiana State University (Teaching Certification in Foreign Languages and U.S. Certification and Translator), and the University of Madrid (Masters of Foreign Language). His studies took him all over the world – Texas, California, Louisiana, LSU, Argentina, Spain, and Mexico.

Manuel was a man of many interests. He loved to study history. He collected and watched old movies. Western and classic films were his favorites. He built homes doing plumbing, wiring, and rockwork. He enjoyed woodworking, working on old cars, gardening, canning jellies and vegetables, and collecting antiques especially tools, clocks, and radios. Manuel also enjoyed music, dance, arts, history, and a love for education. For a time, Manuel owned a salvage yard/car business in Lenoir and even worked part-time at the movie theater in Boone. Many years ago, he also dedicated himself to helping the Optimist Club where he was instrumental in getting the baseball field in Boone, NC.

With his affable and gregarious nature, Manuel was always meeting new people and sharing his many stories. Some of the notable people he met during his life were Shirley Temple, Harry Truman, and Ernest Hemingway. Growing up in Cuba he attended school with Desi Arnaz and Fidel Castro.

More than anything, Manuel was a people person. He was always willing to help and engage with people. With his language skills, Manuel was a sought-after translator for courts, social services, health departments, Blue Ridge Electric and the school system. He enjoyed his work with Burke County Public Schools as a translator and ESL/ELL teacher. Manuel extended help to his students beyond the classroom by helping with their books and tuition, housing, transportation, health care, and whatever they might need.

Manuel’s life was one of exploration, learning, and, above all, service. He leaves a rich legacy embodied in all the people he helped in his nearly 100 years.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday February 7, 2026, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Interment will follow the service at Burke Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00-3:00 P.M., one hour prior to the service, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to The Library Foundation of Burke County, 204 S. King Street to continue his mission of life-long learning for the children of Burke County or Amorem, 1721 Enon Road, Valdese, NC 28690 for the chaplaincy program.

Janice Paula Thomas

February 1, 2026

anice Paula Cochran Thomas, age 87, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2026, at Watauga Medical Center, where she once worked as an operating room nurse. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, she eventually moved with her family to Boone in 1974.

She was a member of Boone United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John E. Thomas, former chancellor of Appalachian State University.

Although her husband was comfortable in the limelight, Jan preferred to avoid attention. Therefore, we will respect her wish not to have a funeral service.

Remembering her love of animals, please consider making a monetary or a supply donation to the foster-based rescue Ashe Humane Society at https://www.ashehumanesociety.org/copy-of-ways-to-donate

June Bagby

September 3, 1924 – January 27, 2026

On Tuesday, Jan 27, 2026, June Isabel Stribling Bagby of Montezuma NC passed from this world and is now with her beloved husband Bill. She was 101 but was quick to let you know she was in her 102nd year!

June (Junebug) was born September 3,1924 to Annie Eliza and Alfred Wright Stribling in Jackson MS. She was the youngest of 10 children.

June grew up on a farm in Jackson MS. In the mid 1940’s she went to live with her oldest sister Mary Austin in Champaign, Illinois and attended the University of Illinois. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy in 1948.

She moved to Memphis for work after graduating, where she met William R Bagby, the love of her life. They married in 1949, and she worked as a speech therapist while he went to dental school. After graduation, Bill and June moved to Dyersburg, TN where Bill began practicing dentistry and they started their family with Robin, Bill Jr, and Jennifer.

In 1957 they moved to Rantoul, IL where they started Bill’s dental practice and added to their family with son John. June was a countywide speech therapist for the school system. After a few years she became a stay-at-home mom while raising 4 children. When the youngest, John, started 1st grade, she went back to work as Bill’s dental office manager. She kept this position until they retired.

June was active in many schools and social organizations, especially PEO. She was an accomplished bowler, artist, weaver, cook, and gardener. She and Bill loved and supported the musical arts and the symphony and instilled a love and passion for music in all her children. She and Bill even learned to play the banjo (Bill) and guitar and dulcimer (June) so they could play duets. This love of music also led them to “adopting” Michael Richardson as an honorary son completing their family.

In 1994, after their retirement, they moved to Montezuma, NC very near where Dad was born and raised. They built a beautiful log home on 18 acres.

Mom had a strong vision of what she wanted to do with the blank slate which was the property on top of the mountain. It was not uncommon for her to call and talk about the hundreds of native rhododendrons she had planted along both sides of the the 1/3 mile long driveway. She also planted 780 daffodil bulbs that you could see on satellite views when they bloomed! They planted an orchard, 42 black walnut trees, blueberries, huckleberries and hundreds of other ornamental plants.

Mom and Dad were known for a strong sense of family and place and as welcoming hosts. There was always great homemade food to be shared. Cobblers and Pecan Pies being some of the favorites.

Her love of the mountains and her home in Montezuma were beyond measure, equaled only by her love of family and friends. Many large family reunions were hosted by June and Bill. And many blue grass musicians graced their front porch with its view of Grandfather Mountain and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

June was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, her brothers John, Paul and Leo, and her sisters Wellie, Mary, Annie Laura, Grace, Gladys, and Nicki.

She is survived by her children Robin Bagby, William Bagby Jr and wife Luciana, Jennifer Bagby and husband Jeff Allen, John Bagby, and adopted son Michael Richardson and wife Leslie.

Her grandchildren are Kinsey Diomedi and her husband Tyler, Liila Bagby, Jennifer Bagby, Wesley Bagby, Victoria Bagby, John Allen, Annie Allen, Andrea Collier-Bagby, Corey Richardson, Brian Rollo (deceased), Jeremy Rollo and Sarah Raulerson. She has 3 great grandchildren – Braden and Zoey Diomedi, and Ruby Joy Bagby.

Special thanks to Dr. Kimmel, Roy Erwin, Jackie Johnson and Chuck and Alice Carroll who made it possible for Mom and Dad to be here on the mountain for so many years.

Robin, Bill, Jenny and John are so proud of mom and the incredible life she lived and feel lucky to call her our mom.

There will be a memorial service for June at the Crossnore Presbyterian Church in Crossnore NC on Feb 21, 2026, at 1 pm, followed by a reception. Interment will be at Montezuma Cemetery where she will join Bill and many family relations.

Sam Hale Benfield

June 25, 1951 – January 28, 2026

Sam Benfield, 74, passed away on January 28, 2026 at 5:05 pm Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC.

He was born on June 25, 1951 in Mitchell County, NC to the late Hale Lewis Benfield and Edna Daniels Benfield. He enjoyed being the outdoors, especially deer hunting, fishing and gardening. More than anything he loved to spend time with his family at gatherings, especially his two granddaughters, Daisy and Tiny.

He retired from landscaping.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his siblings, T.J. Benfield, Harvey Benfield, Hue Benfield and Hassie Burgin.

He leaves behind his daughter Susan (Nick) Carpenter; granddaughters, Daisy and Tiny; brother Herman Benfield; special niece, Reba Herrera.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 1:00 PM at the Rhododendron Chapel in Roan Mountain.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 12:00 PM at the Chapel.

Burial to follow at the Dugger Family Cemetery.

Glenda (Susie) Davis

Glenda (Susie) Davis, formerly of Huntersville, NC, passed away peacefully under Vitas Hospice care in Lecanto, FL, near her home in Hernando. She was 74 years of age. Susie was born in Johnson City, TN to Oscar and Hazel (Trivette) Laws. She ended up marrying a boy she met in high school, Richard Davis, and they married in 1975.

Susie worked as a school teacher, teaching middle school kids the basics of life management skills; however it was never just a job to her. She absolutely loved those kids and loved what she did, and they loved her just as much in return. Susie was such a selfless individual, and she had such a strong faith in Christianity that she led non-believers to the Lord up until the very end. She had such internal peace and joy, thanking her Lord Jesus for her salvation until her last breath.

She loved doing things for others, especially cooking and baking. Susie also loved her water aerobics, singing, elephants, and her family…especially the family pup “Bandit.” Susie and Bandit were an inseparable pair. Susie and Rick moved to Hernando in early 2025 to live in a warmer climate.

Susie was preceded in death by her brother Hall Laws and her grandson TJ Davis. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Rick Davis of Hernando; her daughter Shannon Davis Sutton of Huntersville, NC; her sons Douglas Davis of Hernando, Timothy Davis (Jess) of Appleton, ME, and Carsten Davis (Courtney) of Beaver Dam, WI; her sister Bitsie Collins (Al); her brother Charlie Laws (Irene); her sisters-in-laws Frances Laws and Jackie Bridges (Jim); and grandchildren Jonathan, Zoe, Natalia, and Olivia Davis, Corey, Coen, Caia, and Carlie Sutton, and April, Freya, and Axle Davis.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 16, 2026 at Heaton Christian Church in North Carolina.