Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 27, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Ted Moretz

December 18, 1957 ~ February 18, 2024

Ted Moretz, age 66, of Boone, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2024. Born December 18, 1957 in Watauga County. He is the son of the late Alfonzo and Dora Moretz.

Ted helped everyone and was a pillar of the community. He enjoyed piddling and farming.

Ted is survived by his son, John and wife Shania, grandsons, Kilian Coffey and John Wayman Moretz. Stepson, Steven Baird, sister, Violet Winebarger, brothers Carroll and wife Betty Moretz, Harold and wife Anne Norris Moretz, numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Debbie of 40 years, and brother in law, Steve Winebarger.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 25, 2024 from 2:00-5:00 pm at Meat Camp Assembly of God.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meat Camp Assembly of God, 3639 Meat Camp Road, Boone, NC.

Danny Dale Holman

August 31, 1954 ~ February 22, 2024

Danny Dale Holman. 69 of Deep Gap, NC went to be with the Lord Thursday. February 22, 2024. Danny Holman was the son of the late Goldie and Bynum Holman of Deep Gap. Danny is Survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda P. Holman, and two sons and a daughter. Danny Dale Holman Jr. and wife, Lydia of Deep Gap. David L. Holman and wife, Cricket Wilma of Fleetwood and Jennifer L. Stike and husband, James of Warrensville. Danny is also survived by 10 Grandchildren and one Great- granddaughter who loved and adored their Papaw dearly and several nieces and nephews.

Danny was a car enthusiast who shared his love and knowledge of the craft with his family andCommunity by always helping others. Danny was also an avid fisherman, who never turned Down an opportunity to hit the creek bank. He was a man who loved and believed in his faith, his family and his farm. He will always be remembered in the hearts of those who knew him.

Private Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donald William Baucom

December 6, 1935 – February 20, 2024

Donald William Baucom, 88, of Boone North Carolina, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2024, in Boone, NC.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Hampton Funeral Home in Boone, NC on March 2, 2024, at 11:00 am.

Don was born in Stanley County on December 6, 1935, the first of three children to Dowd and Ruth Baucom. With the family move to Charlotte, he completed Harding High School in 1953. He became the first in his family to attend college, graduating from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1957. He taught in the Charlotte Mecklenburg school system following graduation. In 1969 he was appointed Director of Transportation for the school system and oversaw the busing program during the difficult period that brought integration to the schools. Later duties included legislative liaison of the NC School Transportation Department to the NC Department of Education and serving on the NC Legislative Commission representing the NC Transportation Department.

After retiring from the school system, Don served as a Volunteer Guardian Ad Litem and later as Program Supervisor for the 26th Judicial District for the program. He also took tremendous pride in helping raise his granddaughter and teaching her the joys of playing in Winkler Creek.

In 2005, he married his wife Denna who became his loving companion for the rest of his life.

Don is survived by his wife Denna, daughter Elizabeth Gunn (Kevin) of Carrboro, NC, granddaughter Ariel Gunn of Scottsdale, AZ, and sisters Willie Lambert and Brenda Olliffe, both of Beaufort NC. He also leaves behind his stepchildren Doug Nixon (Laurie) and Lesley Nixon as well as his step-grandson Sam. He loved them all dearly and will be deeply missed.

Don also leaves his numerous cousins and other relations who, because of him, have celebrated an annual family gathering in the mountains for almost three decades.

When asked about donations in lieu of flowers, Don expressed that he wished people would instead go out and enjoy a special time with their family. For anyone that wishes to make a donation, please consider the Watauga Humane Society or Tunnels to Towers.

Johnny “Mark” Reece

July 26, 1974 – February 21, 2024

Johnny “Mark” Reece, age 49, of Lenoir went home to be with his Lord, Wednesday February 21, 2024, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.

He was born July 26, 1974, in Caldwell County, the son of Bertha Harrison Reece and the late Dwight Lee Reece. He was the proud grandfather of Eli and Evelyn and soon to be grandson “Tucker”. He enjoyed fishing with his many friends, enjoyed cooking, and gardening, and was always willing to help anyone he could.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Kayla Reece Shoemake and husband Thylar of Granite Falls and Victoria Reece of Connelly Springs; three sisters, Benita Sparks, and husband Bobby of Lenoir; Cheryl Chester and husband Jeff of Lenoir and Linda Gail Johnston of Butler, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Eli, and Evelyn.

In addition to his father he was preceded by one brother, James Randall Reece.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday February 25, 2024, at Green Mountain Baptist Church. Reverend Randy Baker, Reverend Brent Dula, and Reverend Donnie Church will officiate. Interment will be private in Green Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist with the expenses.

Raeford Timothy Brown

May 12, 1949 – February 26, 2024

Raeford Timothy Brown, age 74, of Blowing Rock, passed away, Monday February 26, 2024, at home.

He was born May 12, 1949, in Caldwell County, the son of the late Clyde Woodrow and Martha Anderson Brown Bolick.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Brown, three daughters, Tammy Michelle Brown of Lenoir; Tracy LeAnne Brown and husband Tim Worsham of Blowing Rock; Tonya Rae Laws and husband Matt of Avon; four grandsons, Timothy Brown and wife, Sarah of Wilkesboro; Matthew Hamby and wife, Brittnay of Lenoir; Christopher Hamby and wife Jessica of Lenoir; Brandon Hamby of Lenoir; four granddaughters, Mara Worsham of Blowing Rock; Lauren Penley and husband, Lucas of Burlington; Kendall Church of Tennessee; Megan Church of Florida; two step-grandchildren, Corey Laws and wife Kelly; Elana Harden and husband, Will.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by four brothers, Ronnie Brown; Danny Brown; Jimmy Brown; and Gill Bolick.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 o’clock Thursday, February 29, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Mildred “Millie” Dobrick

February 29, 1960 – February 25, 2024

Boone, NC- Mildred “Millie” Dobrick, died Sunday, February 25, 2024, in Boone.

Born a leap year baby on February 29, 1960, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, she was a daughter of the late Joseph M. and Millie Rowlands Dobrick. Millie made her home in Boone, 25 years ago.

She was a strong lady, fighting a courageous battle with cancer for 2 years.

Millie loved her dogs and her cat Leo. She worked for Appalachian Regional Health Care System for 21 years. The past 3 years she has worked for Watauga Surgical Group. She loved her patients, the providers, and staff. She thought of these fine folks as family. She was always checking on everyone, even when she was sick.

Millie was an avid reader and loved nature. She loved being outside and feeding all of her “outdoor pets”.

She is survived by 2 sisters, Marcella Coley, and husband Max; Marcia Gair and husband Keith; 2 brothers, Joseph M. Dobrick, Jr.; and Michael Dobrick and wife Robin. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A service celebrating Millie’s life is being planned and will be announced.

The family wants to offer a special thanks to Medi Home Health & Hospice. They were so patient and very special, caring people, dedicated to helping others in their time of need.

James Gregory Green Jr.

January 20, 1964 – February 18, 2024

James Gregory Green, Jr., age 60, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at his residence.



James was born on January 20, 1964 in Suffolk County, New York, a son of the late Barbara Trzaska Pugh and James Gregory Green, Sr. of Hertford, NC.



He graduated from Appalachian State University with a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice. He worked for many years as a Police Officer in Winston-Salem, NC and ended his career as a Probation/Parole Officer in Avery County. He enjoyed playing video games and loved to cook and playing with his dogs.



His wife of 30 years, Holly Howell Green passed away on February 20, 2024.

In addition to his father, James leaves behind his two sons, Nick Green of Johnson City, TN, Nash Green of Knoxville, TN; three sisters, Barbara (Dale) Austin of Cary, NC, Kim (Andy) Ragen of Greensboro, NC, Karen (Ryan) Brauns of Greenville, NC.



John Banker

February 26, 1956 – February 19, 2024

John Banker, age 67, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, February 19, 2024, at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC following a brief illness.



He was born on February 26, 1956, in Kings County, New York, a son of the late John Banker and the late Rita Brown.



John joined the United States Marine Corp in 1974. Upon leaving the Corps he joined the New York Police Department before moving to Florida to work in Security at the Daytona State College for over 17 years. After retirement, he moved to Avery County, where he met and married his wife, Sue. John was an avid golfer and member of Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland, where he was very well-liked and John never met a stranger.



He was preceded in death by his Father, John Banker; Mother, Rita Brown; Five Brothers, John Norman, Kevin Norman, Joseph Norman, Richard Norman, Robert Banker; and Sister, Regina Purcell.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife Sue Brown Campbell; Sister, Sharon Norman of New York, NY; Step-Daughter, Jodie (Joe Robinson) Wright of Crossnore, NC; Sister-In-Law, Jean Marie Norman of Poconos, NY; Grandson, Samuel (Brianna) Wright of Newland, NC; Granddaughter, Isabella Wright of Newland, NC; Great Grandchildren, Daniel, Emily, Stella, Zayden and Lucas.



Services for John Banker will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2024, beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Price officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Memorial Mission Hospital for their wonderful and dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery County High School Golf Team.

Betty Joe Woody

June 16, 1941 – February 20, 2024

Betty Joe Woody, age 82, of Spruce Pine, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at her residence.



She was born on June 16, 1941, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Donald Daniels and the late Mabel Ollis Daniels Murr.



Bet was a member of Yellow Mountain Baptist Church. She loved being in her garden and her flowers. Her biggest joy was caring for her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her Mother, Mabel Ollis Daniels Murr; Father, Donald Daniels; Daughter, Sandra Darlene Briggs; Two Brothers, John Henry Daniels, Donald “Donnie” Daniels, Jr.; Two Sisters, Hildred Daniels, Shirley Woody.



Bet “MawMaw” leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband of 57 years Casey Woody; Daughter, Carla (Frank) Catalano of Spruce Pine, NC; Son, Ricky Ward of Spruce Pine, NC; Brother, Richard (Susie) Daniels of Spruce Pine, NC; Four Grandchildren, Dewayne, Robin, Erica, Brayden; Seven Great Grandchildren, Kristen, Taylor, Nicholas, Dylan, Bradley, Aiden and Jayce.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 1:00 until 2:30 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Sarah Seaver with Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care.

Holly Howell Green

July 30, 1965 – February 20, 2024

Holly Lynn Howell Green, age 58, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.



She was born on July 30, 1965 in Guilford County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Jack Duncan Howell and the late Frances Smith Howell.



Holly graduated form the University of North Carolina Greensboro with a Bachelors Degree in Mathematics. She worked as the Controller for Sugar Mountain Ski Resort. She loved to read and watching her son’s play soccer. Going to the beach always brought special joy to her life.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gregory Green, Jr. on February 18, 2024. Holly leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Nick Green of Johnson City, TN, Nash Green of Knoxville, TN.



Stella Louise Eggers

March 9, 1937 – February 22, 2024

“Goodbye, my family my life is past. I loved you all til’ the very last. Weep not for me, but courage take, love each other for my sake. For those you love, don’t go away, they walk beside you every day.”



Stella Louise Eggers age 86 of Vilas NC passed away peacefully on February 22, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents Spencer Pope and Nellie Johnson Pope Brown. Also, by her brothers Ronnie, Blaine, Frank, and Earl Pope.



Survivors include her husband of 66 years Donald Eggers of Vilas, NC, and Her two sons Ronald Eggers and Darryl Eggers (wife Sue) all of Vilas, NC. Her two daughters, Anita Hildreth (husband Jack) of Azure, Texas, and Denise Barlow (husband Darryl) of Mountain City, TN.



Her three precious granddaughters, Ashley Agosto (husband Sam) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Allison Hildreth, of Cumming Georgia, and Alexis Eggers, of Wilmington NC. Two very special great-grandchildren, Parker and Cora Agosto, of Albuquerque New Mexico.



She is also survived by two sisters, Bernice Wilson, of Zionville, NC, and Mae Byrd (husband Johnny). of Valle Crucis, NC. Two brothers Dean Pope (wife Peggy) of Mountain City TN. Edward “Junior” Pope of Zionville, NC. Several nieces and nephews also survive.



It was Mom’s wish to be cremated and no formal services held. A private scattering of the ashes will be held at a later date.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Cranberry House of Newland NC and Amorem Hospice for taking such good care of our precious Mama.

