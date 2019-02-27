Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 26, 2019

Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:59 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Mr. Bill Miller

(October 18, 1929 – February 19, 2019)

Mr. Billy Richard Bill Miller, age 89, of Vilas, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center. Born October 18, 1929 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Monroe Cottrell and Estella Mae White Miller. Bill was retired from the construction industry. Mr. Miller was a US Army Veteran, having served during the Korean conflict. He was an active member of Foscoe Christian Church where he sang in the choir and served in many capacities. Bill also served on the Member Advisory Committee for Blue Ridge Electric for a number of years. Bill enjoyed farming, woodworking, carpentry and singing.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eva Nell Teams Miller, one daughter, Karen Miller Greene and husband Tim of Vilas, one son, Rick Miller and wife Sue of Sumter, SC, three granddaughters, Amanda Greene, Vanessa Greene and Angel Howard and husband Roger, three great grandsons, Matthew, Randy and Thomas Howard, two brothers, Lewis Miller and wife Esther of Vilas, and Kermit Miller and wife Willie of Hudson, two sisters, Virginia Yates of Boone and Rena Goodman and husband Jack of Vilas, three brothers in law, Bob Dotson, Bobby Teems and wife Mary Ann and Jay Teams and wife Jean, one sister-in-law, Nita Teems and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Jack Miller and two sisters, Georgia Hayes and Wilma Greene.

Funeral services for Mr. Bill Miller will be conducted Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 PM at the Foscoe Christian Church. Graveside services with military honors provided by American Legion Post 130 will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family will receive friends Saturday March 2, 2019 at the Foscoe Christian Church from noon until 2 PM. Memorials may be made to the Foscoe Christian Church Building Fund, 8834 NC Hwy 105 South, Boone, NC 28607 or to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be shared with the Miller family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Ruth Shook

(June 05, 1939 – February 20, 2019)

Mrs. Mildred Ruth Shook, age 79 of Vilas, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She died at home surrounded by her family. Ruth was born June 5, 1939 in Watauga County. She was the daughter of the late Robert Arnie Hicks and Pearl Harmon Hicks. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Don and Carson Hicks and her beloved sister, Maxie Hicks Ward Brown.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dwight L. Shook, their three children, Ronnie Shook and wife Teresa, Brenda Shook, and Mary Ann Shook Parris and husband Tracy. She is also survived by her brothers, Claude Harmon, Lewis Hicks and wife Mickey, and Virgil Hicks and wife Deloris. Her sisters Cora Jane Shore and Cathy Bolick, as well as five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

Ruth loved nothing more than her family, including those who were not only bound by blood, but by love. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed preparing a meal for large gatherings. Ruth enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, fishing, craft making, baking, trying new recipes and reading. She said many times that she knew her job in heaven would be rocking babies. Our hearts and minds are at peace knowing she is there doing just that.

Services will be private.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Shook family.

Mrs. Arlee T. Mains

(May 03, 1935 – February 23, 2019)

Mrs. Arlee Trivette Mains, age 83, of Boone, passed away Saturday night at Watauga Medical Center. Born May 3, 1935 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late McKinley and Eula Ward Trivette. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and a homemaker. Arlee was also a well know self-taught painter. Along with painting, she also made corn shuck dolls and other Native American crafts.

She is survived by one son, Kenny Mains of Boone. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Carl Mains.

Funeral services for Arlee Mains will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 am at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. David Icenhour. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Wednesday morning from 10 AM until 11AM.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to help offset expenses. Online condolences may be shared with the Mains family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Mains family.

Veo Greene Smith

June 08, 1925 – February 20, 2019

Veo Greene Smith, age 93, of 2049 Brownwood Road, Deep Gap, passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 20, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Veo was born June 8, 1925 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Monroe Oscar Greene and Jenny Taylor Greene. She was a retired seamstress for Shadowline, Inc. in Boone.

She is survived by, two sons, Jim Smith and wife Rickie Jane of Boone and Johnny Smith and wife Joanne of Todd, two granddaughters, Cindy Smith of Boone and Tasha Warren and husband Michael of Walkertown, North Carolina, two great-grandsons, Cody Alderson of Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Nathaniel Warren of Walkertown, North Carolina, two great-granddaughters, Keiley Alderson of Boone and Olivia Warren of Walkertown, North Carolina, two daughter-in-laws, Sheryl and Janet Smith both of Deep Gap. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Smith, two sons, Tom and Jerry Smith, and one sister and two brothers.

Graveside services and burial for Veo Greene Smith will be conducted Saturday morning, February 23, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Officiating will be Pastor Gordon Noble.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Norma Schott Paul

August 19, 1934 – February 24, 2019

Norma Schott Paul, age 84, of Fletcher Branch Road, Vilas, wife of William “Bill” Paul, passed away Sunday morning, February 24, 2019, at Carolinas Medical in Charlotte.

Norma was born August 19, 1934 in Westerville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Otho Edmund Schott and Ruth Gantz Schott. She was the retired director of the Boone United Methodist Church Preschool, and a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Norma received her degree in Early Childhood Development from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, where she met her husband Bill. She completed her Master’s degree in Early Childhood Development at Appalachian State University. After some serious heart problems, Norma received a heart transplant at Carolinas Medical Center, in Charlotte, which served her well for 24 years.

Norma is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Paul of the home; two daughters, Renee Paul Clontz and husband Tim of Roanoke, Virginia, and Penny Hite and husband Greg of Richmond, Virginia; one brother, Wally Schott and wife Jean of Waxhaw, North Carolina; one sister, Sally Davis and husband Bill of Westerville, Ohio; two granddaughters, Megan Crolley and husband Jason of Floyd, Virginia, and April Hite of Richmond, Virginia, and three grandsons, Matthew Clontz and wife Lauren of Blacksburg, Virginia, Tyler Clontz and fiancee Brittany of Pulaski, Virginia, and Andy Hite of Clearwater, Florida.

Memorial services for Norma Schott Paul will be conducted Saturday afternoon, March 2, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Grace Luther Church in Boone. Officiating will be Pastor John Bollinger and Pastor Steve Troisi. Entombment will follow in the Grace Lutheran Church Columbarium.

The family will receive friends, at a reception in the church fellowship hall, following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smith Paul Scholarship Fund, in care of Appalachian State University College of Arts and Sciences, PO Box 32021, Boone, North Carolina, 28608.

Online condolences may be sent to the Paul family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Margaret Burkett Oliver

February 05, 1929 – February 24, 2019

Margaret Burkett Oliver, age 90, 4319 Old Highway 421, Zionville, passed away Sunday morning, February 24, 2019, at her home.

Margaret was born February 5, 1929 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late James McKinley Burkett and Molly Warren Burkett. She was a homemaker and a member of Mabel Baptist Church.

Margaret is survived by one son, James “Neil” Oliver and wife Gail of Zionville; two granddaughters, Amanda Cornett and husband Travis of Boone, and Denise Oliver of Swanton, Ohio; two grandsons, Preston Oliver and wife Gayle of Zionville, and Andrew Oliver of Kokomo, Indiana; one sister, Charlotte Walls and husband George of Zionville, and one sister-in-law, Frankie Stokes and husband Len of Boone. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Oliver; one son, Keith Oliver; one sister, Kate Burkett; two brothers, Lewis and J.M. Burkett; one brother-in-law, Bob Anderson, and two sisters-in-law, Dora Critcher Burkett and Peggy Mains Burkett.

Funeral services for Margaret Burkett Oliver will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, February 27, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Mabel Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Frank Johnson and Reverend Ray Greene. Burial will follow in the Burkett Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Oliver family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Willa Dean Calhoun

February 17, 1945 – February 25, 2019

Willa Dean Wood Calhoun, age 74, of Creston, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Wilkes Regional Medical Center. Willa Dean was born in Ashe County, NC to the late Henry and Ida Riley Wood. Willa Dean was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Calhoun, three sisters, Eula Wood, Judy Blevins, and Maude Calhoun, and two brothers John and Earl Wood.

Willa Dean is survived by her daughter Brenda Kay and fiancé Tim Church of Miller’s Creek, NC, two sisters, Mary Nell Blevins and Elsie Barr of North Carolina, four brothers, Frank and James Wood of Tennessee and Charles and Lee Wood of Maryland, three grandchildren, Adriane Miller, Dennis Miller, and Katlin Greer, as well as 7 great-grandchildren.

Willa Dean enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, and gardening, but more than anything, she loved going to car shows with her loving husband, Ray.

Services for Willa Dean Calhoun will be held at 7pm Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Charlie B. Hux Memorial Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home in Mountain City, TN with Kenneth Barr officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30pm – 7pm prior to the service. Graveside services will be conducted by James Barr at the Calhoun Cemetery in Creston, NC at 11am on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Professional services for the Calhoun family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mt. City, TN.

Online condolences can be submitted via our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com

Announcement Courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Glenn D. Cottrell

September 28, 1924 – February 26, 2019

Glenn D. Cottrell, age 94, of Watauga Drive, Boone, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 26, 2019, at his home.

Funeral arrangements for Glenn D. Cottrell are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cottrell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Robert Hughes Jr.

October 4, 1959 – February 18, 2019

Robert Ashley Hughes, Jr., age 59, of Duffield, Virginia passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Nova Health and Rehab Center in Weber City, VA.

He was born on October 4, 1959 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Robert (Bob) Ashley Hughes, Sr. and the late Sarah Patsy Vance Hughes.

Robert was a member of the Elk Park United Methodist Church and had served his country in the United States Army. He loved Indian relics and collecting stamps. Robert truly enjoyed working with his hands and making crafts.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Robert Ashley Hughes; Mother, Sarah Patsy Hughes.

Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory a Son, Daniel Hughes, Step Mother, Louise Hughes of Elk Park, NC, Many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Services for Robert Hughes will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 beginning at 2:00 p.m. from the Elk Park Methodist Church with Rev. Wallace Wise and Rev. Preston Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the service hour Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Banner Cemetery Fund c/o Steve Brinkley, Elk Park, NC 28622.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hughes family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Robert and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Elbert Ross Church

February 5, 1934 – February 22, 2019

Elbert Ross Church, age 85, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Charles A. Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

He was born on February 5, 1934 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Hobert Church and the late Fairy Jones Church.

Ross was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Signal Corps. He began his career with the North Carolina Department of Corrections in Ashe County and retired as the Superintendent of the Avery County Correctional Facility. A faithful Christian, he was a member and Deacon of the Sugar Mountain Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two Sisters, Nadine Glover, Joyce Reece.

Ross was loving husband, father, and grandfather who truly cherished every minute with his family and friends. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife of 54 years, Billie Banner Church of Newland, NC; Son, Lynn (Melissa) Church of Newland, NC, Grandson, Ethan Ross Church of Newland, NC, Grandson, Eli Justin Church of Newland, NC, Sister, Vivian Schackow of Peoria, IL, Brother, Dale (Jeanette) Church of Kernersville, NC, Brother, Hobert (Elsie) Church, Jr. of Elk Park, NC, Brother, Lowell (Anita) Church of Elk Park, NC, Host of nieces and nephews.

Services for Elbert Ross Church will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Sugar Mountain Baptist Church with Rev.Rick Heinz, Rev. Don Ford, Rev. David Burnop, and Rev. Josh Calvert officiating. Interment will follow in the Fall Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be: Grant Gibson, Greg Gibson, Blake Banner, Brent Banner, Toby Church, Chris Church, Lance Wright, and Mark Parlier.

Honorary pallbearers are: Roger Banner, Mickey Banner, Randy Banner, Ed Gibson, Rick Huskins, Mark Taylor and Glen Watts.

The Church family would like to offer a sincere thank you for the loving care of Ross to the Staff of Medi Home Hospice, the Nurses at Cannon Memorial Hospital and to Dr. Alfred Earwood and Staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Church family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Ross and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Hazel Franklin Lewis

June 17, 1920 – February 24, 2019

Hazel F. Lewis, age 98, of Lincolnton, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC.

She was born on June 17, 1920 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Sherman Franklin and the late Rosa Calhoun Franklin.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Virgil Lewis; 5 Brothers and 4 Sisters.

Hazel was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. She was great all around. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed Gardening and Cooking. She also enjoyed listening to gospel music.

Hazel leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Janelle Carver of High Shoals, NC, Son, Charles Lewis of Lincolnton, NC, Grandson, Keith (Susan) Carver of Lincolnton, NC, Grandson, Doug (Candi) Carver of Stanley, NC, Great-Grandson, Joshua Carver of Lincolnton, NC, Great-Granddaughter, Brittany (Tyler) Jones of Gastonia, NC, Great-Granddaughter, Alexis Carver of Lincolnton, NC, Great-Granddaughter, Cami Carver of Stanley, NC, Great-Granddaughter, Gabby Carver of Stanley, NC, Great-Great Granddaughter, Kendal Pasour of Stanley, NC.

Services for Hazel Lewis will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 6:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Carver officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm on Tuesday up until the service hour at 6:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Fork Mountain Cemetery on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 11:00 am.

The Family would like to offer a special thank you to all the friends and family.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Lewis family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Hazel and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Nicholas Joseph Bush

AUGUST 31, 1928 – FEBRUARY 19, 2019

Nicholas J. Bush, 90, passed away February 19, 2019, at the Brian Center – Viewmont in Hickory, NC after declining in health from Parkinson’s disease.

He was born August 31, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio to Nicholas and Irma Bush. He was predeceased by his brothers Bob and Emil and sister Sylvia. Nick served in the Occupation Army of Japan before coming home to marry Dorothy “Dottie” Bush, a medical secretary. He was in the 70th year of their loving marriage and is survived by their three sons, Todd (spouse Lorie Bush), Bruce (spouse Gary Chervin, deceased), and Craig (spouse Denise Bush) and their 2 children, Nick and Dottie’s grandchildren, Nicholas J. Bush III (spouse Julie Goldfarb Bush) and Christopher Bush (spouse Chris Lucia).

Nick and Dottie traveled extensively and have wonderful friends in the three areas of the country where they made beautiful homes for their family. In Ohio, Nick was a successful agent for State Farm insurance for over 25 years, always volunteered for community service and helped others in need, and was highly involved in civic affairs, including taking leading roles in the Chamber and Junior Chambers of Commerce and the Kiwanis. In Charlotte, NC, Nick sold commercial real estate and served on the Board of Realtors. Beginning their retirement, they lived for 12 years in Lake Wales, Florida. They then returned to North Carolina to live for the past 12 years in Hickory, a town they dearly love, and where Nick joined the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Catawba Valley.

Nick Bush was well loved by all – always a great friend, a wonderful role-model, a fantastic father, and a devoted husband.

In lieu of flowers, Dottie has asked friends and family to send donations to the Activity Department, Brian Center – Viewmont, 220 13th Avenue Place NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Bush family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.

