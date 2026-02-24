Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 24, 2026

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Douglas Todd Greene

February 14, 1972 ~ February 14, 2026

Douglas “Todd” Greene passed away on his birthday, February 14, 2026 at the age of 54. He was born in Watauga County on February 14, 1972 to Gerry Winkler and Larry Greene.

Todd lived his entire life in the mountains of North Carolina, where he loved an activity that took him outdoors. He lived his life with a kind heart and great sense of humor. He absolutely loved his family above all else.

Todd was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Megan Perry.

He is survived by his mother, Gerry Perry, his wife Melissa Wentworth Greene, his sons Lane and Jack, and his daughter Adeleigh.

A funeral service will not be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homestead Recovery Center at 2554 NC Hwy. 105 Boone, NC 28607.

Michael Steven Zimmerman

April 5, 1958 ~ February 15, 2026

Michael Steven Zimmerman, known to many as “Zim” and lovingly called “Dad’, “Grandpa Mike”, “Uncle Mike”, “Little Brother” (and lots of other more colorful things), passed away on February 15, 2026, at the age of 67. He resided in Boone, North Carolina, and passed following a years-long battle with meningioma.

Mike will be profoundly missed by his entire family, including sons, Michael Christopher (Chris) and Andrew Stephen, his six beloved grandchildren: William, Sebastian, Jay, Madeline, Benjamin, and Beatrice, his nephew Ky and Ky’s fiancé Sierra, and nieces Miah and Ruby. He is also survived by Andrew’s mother, Beth, his brothers Sam and Dan, sister (in-law) Joan, extended family, and too many friends to count.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Natalie, father, Samuel, brother Jimmy and first wife Karen Kelser (mother to Chris). He never forgot the ones who went before and always kept their memories alive. He was also married to Beth Sehr (mother to Andrew), and later to Marianne Honan. He never stopped caring about and deeply valuing these important relationships in his life.

Mike was born on April 5, 1958, in Kansas City, Missouri. His family eventually made their way to Pasadena, Maryland, where he and his brothers grew up, surrounded by the Chesapeake Bay, swimming, boating, water skiing, sailing, and traipsing through the woods and back streets with his buddies. All of this helped shape his lifelong love of nature and the outdoors.

The family survived great traumas, including the death of their beloved younger brother Jimmy, Mike’s own serious bout with cancer, and their dad’s early death. One of the results of all that is the profoundly deep connection between the brothers Sam, Dan and Mike – a bond which everyone who knows them feels and appreciates.

Mike became a TM teacher in 1974 and later received his BA from MIU. Right out of high school, married and a young father, he quickly became an assistant manager in a small finance company. One of his favorite jobs of all time was installing sky lights with his buddy, Mark Obrien. That began his life-long enjoyment of working with tools, something we valued greatly as he took on projects at our Rocky Creek house over the years. Later, he was an enthusiastic salesperson in the commodities industry, spent some great years selling oriental furniture all over the country, taught English in Japan, and in recent years was an involved consultant and strategist, working with his dear friend Peter Givertzman Mike lived in Boone, NC since 2012, with his brother Sam, sister-in-law Joan, his nephew and niece Ky and Miah, and all their (many many) dogs. Mike was the dog and kid whisperer – loved by all animals and all humans, large and small. He could talk and connect with anyone. He spent hours walking the trails and enjoying the sunsets over the mountains – or paddling on the paddleboard on the lake – or watching a cold case show in his room – or giving important advice to Peter about his business – or telling us how we should be doing our asanas.

Mike was intellectually curious and a lifelong spiritual seeker. He remained grateful throughout his life for what he learned from Maharishi. He had a deep love of history, especially World War II. He found joy in the mountains, the night sky, rockets, pyrotechnics, and exploring the mysteries of the universe. He had a special and almost magical connection with animals and was especially devoted to April, Gemma, Coco, Merle, Snickers, Max, Kettle, Nico, Jasper, Macey, Boonie, Hazel, Pongo, Barney, and others who crossed his path.

Mike faced cancer for the first time early in his life and was shaped by that experience. He became darkly hilarious, fiercely insightful, witty and forgiving. He also developed a commitment to health and longevity for himself and the people around him. He faced many serious health issues for most of his life, always with tremendous grace, resilience, courage and humor. He worked incredibly hard to live as fully and as long as possible, fueled by his desire to contribute to the lives of all his family, friends and many loved ones.

We will miss him forever.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Watauga County Humane Society (or any humane society or animal welfare group)

Please join us as we gather ourselves to share our love for Mike and celebrate his life. As we all

begin our own journeys of grieving, we hope to share laughter and tears, pizza and ice cream,

and some of the many stories and memories we all have of our dear brother, father,

grandfather, uncle and friend.

Saturday, February 28, 2026

1:00-4:00pm

755 North Carolina Hwy 105 Bypass

Boone, NC 28607

Link for remote access:

https://evt.live/celebration-of-mike-zim9602

If anyone would like to send a photo, message or story to be shared, please email

samandjoanz@gmail.com

Jeanette Gayle (Reece) Love

May 17, 1939 ~ February 17, 2026

Gayle Reece Love, 86, of Boone, passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2026.

Born May 17, 1939 in the Beech Creek community of Avery County, she was the daughter of Herman and Myrtle Guy Reece. Gayle graduated from Cove Creek High School and went on to build a long career at WJ Office City, where she worked from more than 30 years as a bookkeeper and sales representative. After retirement, Gayle volunteered at Watauga Medical Center and assisted in the Hardin Park Elementary School Reading Program She was a faithful member of Boone United Merthodist Church.

Gayle was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Love; her parents; her sister, Rena Waddell; and her brother, Doug Reece.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandy Love and Pam Rush and her husband, Eddie; her granddaughter, Megan Szep and husband, Huni; great-grandson, Finnegan; her sister, Peggy Hagaman; her sister-in-law, Ruth Henson, her brother-in-law, Jim Love and wife, Kathryn; and several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life services for Gayle Love will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 28, 2026 at 2 o’clock at Boone United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Ed Glaize, Rev. Patti Connelly, and Jim Love.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, SW, Lenoir, NC 28645, to Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Mark Blvd, Boone, NC 28607, or to a charity of one’s choice.

James Lee Fox

February 3, 1939 ~ February 17, 2026

James “Jim” Lee Fox went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2026, after a courageous battle with a number of health issues. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. His faith and family were always first in his life.

Jim was born on February 3, 1939 to Robert “Bob” Fox and Sibyl Fox in Boone. He had an older sister, Bobbie Byrd, and has a younger brother, Jerry Fox. He was predeceased by his parents, sister, and a niece, Lisa Fletcher. Growing up on the family farm in Foscoe, Jim learned the value of hard work and the importance of faith and family. Throughout his professional career, Jim always found additional ways to provide income for the family (what we’d call a “side hustle” today). He graduated from Cove Creek High School and enjoyed playing numerous sports, baseball being his favorite.

A United States Army Veteran, Jim began his professional career in the grocery store business, becoming a manager with the Winn Dixie Supermarket Chain. The travel necessary for that role required him to be away from his family too much, so he switched careers and began working for the United States Postal Service. He eventually rose to the position of postmaster and later retired in that role in Vilas, where he lived.



Jim was deeply involved in his community, regularly serving as a coach for numerous youth sports teams. He was also a member of the Ruritan and Civitan clubs and served for many years on the Watauga County Planning Board as well as the Board of Directors of the Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Jim was the kind of person who would stop on the side of the road and give his coat to someone who needed it more. He became a mentor and friend to many in the community, leaving an immeasurable positive impact on countless lives. Those who knew him could always count on his willingness to lend a helping hand to a friend or neighbor in need. Jim truly never met a stranger and formed meaningful connections even with those he had just met.

Jim’s real passion for service was in the church. Throughout his decades of membership at Mabel United Methodist Church, he served in many leadership roles and was always ready to help in any capacity whenever the church had a need or an event. One of the hardest parts of his health journey was his reduced mobility that limited his ability to attend church events as frequently as he would have liked. Other than his faith, his family was at the center of his life.



Married to his loving wife, Gail Dolores Dishman Fox, for over 60 years, their devoted relationship was a positive example to their many friends and family. During his health challenges, Gail became his primary caregiver. The love displayed between Jim and Gail during this period was truly remarkable. Jim was also very proud of his only son, Michael Fox, an attorney living in Greensboro, who has carried on Jim’s example of public and community service through numerous roles across the state of North Carolina. He also cherished spending time with his three granddaughters, Isabel Fox, Amelia Fox, and Abigail Fox. From showing them around the family farm to celebrating their academic achievements, activities, and careers, he took great joy in his grandchildren. Jim also treasured getting a bonus family with his step-grandchildren, Robert Gram, Jacob Gram, Elizabeth Gram, and Caroline Gram.

Jim had a soft spot for animals. He was always supportive of the horses that Mike enjoyed growing up, as well as the many dogs and cats that were part of the family throughout the years. Jim loved gardening and cheering on his favorite sports teams, especially the Atlanta Braves, the Washington Commanders, and the Carolina Tar Heels. Jim also had a talent for restoring antique vehicles, a hobby he truly enjoyed.



Jim is survived by his wife, Gail Fox; his son, Michael Fox; his brother, Jerry Fox (Brenda); and grandchildren, Isabel Fox, Amelia Fox, and Abigail Fox. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews, including Tim Fletcher (Layla), Julie Carlyle (Tom), Rich Fox, Debbie Arnette (Vernon), Teresa Green, William Byrd (Stephanie), and Melanie Hollar (LaBaron).



The family would also like to recognize and thank their longtime neighbor, Kenny Cole. Kenny has been a dear friend, volunteer caregiver, and has helped the family in innumerable ways for many years.

He will be interred in a private family ceremony. A celebration of life, open to all, will occur at the Austin and Barnes funeral home in Boone on Monday, February 23, 2026. The memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a donation to either the Mabel United Methodist Church (5932 Old US 421 N, Zionville, NC 28698) or the Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department (193 Smith Street, Vilas, NC 28692).

Susan (Dula) Carlisle

July 9, 1963 ~ February 17, 2026

Susan A. Carlisle (Dula) of Banner Elk, NC, beloved wife and mother, was reunited with her creator on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Born in Flint Michigan to the late Joseph M. Dula and Lorraine E. Dula, she was raised in Clio, MI with her five siblings. A graduate of Clio High School, she obtained her cosmetology license and started her 45 year career as a hairdresser in the family salon started and run by her mother Rainy. She was a loving and dedicated mother and enjoyed spending time outdoors, on the water, gathering with family regularly and especially time with her sisters Nancy and Patricia. She later relocated to Western North Carolina with her loving husband James Carlisle and worked for 25 years at Westglow Resort & Spa as a hairdresser and long-time salon manager. She loved nature, family, friends, traveling, her dogs, her profession, clients and making others feel their best. She was known for her bright smile, warm personality and generous spirit.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years James Carlisle, children Thomas Murphy, Candace (Daniel) Mills and Nicolette (Joe) Fitzwater. Siblings: Nancy (Ed) Burkett, Joseph M. Dula II, Thomas (Neva) Dula, Patricia (Alan) McKinney and Daniel Dula. Grandchildren: Logan, Aubrey, Leroy, Emmet and Hadley.

A viewing service will be held on Saturday February 21, 2026 from 1-5 pm at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone. Friends and acquaintances are welcome to join her family in saying goodbye to Susan and sharing stories of her life that touched so many.

Paul Harold Church

February 4, 1945 ~ February 21, 2026

Paul Harold Church passed away February 21, 2026. He was born in Watauga County to Burl and Catherine Church February 4, 1945.

Paul had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed his business, the Country Market selling shrubs and flowers. Paul also enjoyed being a “Pepaw”.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter Crystal Lynn Church, his sister Grace Greer, brother Sammy Church and Freda Loggins.

Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marlene Vines Church, his son Ricky Harold Church (Amy), his grandchildren Matthew and Bryan Church (Courtney), Casey Renee Church, mother of Matthew and Casey, Barbara Howell, his one surviving brother Cline Church (Ellen) and his sister- n- law, Shirley Church as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Flowers accepted. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Attn. David Fairchild, 2164 Liberty Grove Church Road, Fleetwood, NC 28626

Visitation will be held at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, Wednesday, February 25, 2026 from 11:00-12:00 with funeral service at 12:00. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery, Fleetwood, NC.

Judy Castle

February 19, 2026

Judy Castle, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and faithful servant of Christ, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on February 19, 2026, surrounded by the love of family and the promises of eternal life.

Judy was the devoted wife of Steve Castle, for 64 years of marriage. Their marriage was built on love, friendship, family, and faith. They especially enjoyed traveling and making memories together.

For 34 years, Judy worked at Samaritan’s Purse viewing it as a ministry of service more than a job. She was an active member of Perkinsville Baptist Church, where she worshiped faithfully. Music was close to her heart, and she had evident joy when singing.

Some of her sweetest moments were spent on beach trips with her sister and cousins, laughing together, and cherishing family.

Though we will miss her, we take comfort knowing she is with her Savior and has heard, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Castle; her children, Stephanie Byrd (William) and Todd Castle (Anissa); her grandchildren, Samantha Hawkins (Charlie), Hamilton Castle (Liney), Tanner Byrd, Heather Byrd, and Anderson Castle (Brooke); her great-grandchildren, Harlowe Hawkins, Everette Byrd, and Kitt Castle; and her sister, Ann Shore (George).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lon and Hazel Aldridge, and her brother, Cecil Aldridge.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Wednesday February 25, 2026, at Perkinsville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Pastor Seth Norris and Reverend Toby Oliver will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 PM, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Debbie Earp Main

January 18, 1962 – February 20, 2026

Debbie Earp Main, age 64, of the Meat Camp area, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones, Friday, February 20th, 2026. Born January 18th, 1962, in Boone, NC, she was the daughter of Dewey Sr. and Geneva Earp.

She is preceded in death by her father, Dewey H Earp Sr.; mother Geneva Presnell Earp; two husbands Harold Edward Jones Sr. and Forrest Alex Greene; and grandson, Jose A. Garcia.

She grew up in the Vilas area of Watauga County and enjoyed her career working management at Holiday Inn, Southern States, and Cracker Barrel where she met many friends. Debbie had no strangers and it showed by the number of people who knew her and cared for her. If you were with her, you could not go the day without being stopped by someone who would talk with her to ‘catch-up’.

She is survived by her husband Roy Main; Children, Crystal Jones; Eddie and wife Christie Jones; Steven “Peedee” and wife Ashley Jones; and Michael Greene. Grandchildren, Christopher Garcia, one granddaughter Angelina Olivares, Alejandro Olivares, Aiden Watson, Colson Jones, Gannon Jones, Brannon Jones, Lannon Jones, and Dutton Jones.

Three brothers, Larry Earp and wife Joyce; Junior Earp and wife Lori; and Gary Earp. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 22nd from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at Hampton’s Funeral Home.

The Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 23rd at 1:00 PM at Meat Camp Baptist Church, officiated by Mike Townsend and Derek Wilson. A private family graveside service will follow.

In lieu of flowers and food, the family asks for financial donations to help with funeral expenses. Donations can be sent to:

Judy Trivette

April 24, 1955 – February 23, 2026

Judy Elaine Beach Trivette, age 70, of Orchard Creek Rd, Deep Gap, NC, passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning, February 23, 2026. Elaine was born April 24, 1955, in Lenoir, NC to the late Ralph U. Beach and Anna Lee Isaacs Beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Beach, one sister, Lois Williams and her nephew, Blake Price.

Elaine was a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church in Deep Gap, NC. She was always the life of the party, she loved family get-togethers, crafting, shopping, and trips to Pigeon Forge.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 50 years and her caregiver, Alvin D. Trivette; three sisters, Betty Lookabill and husband Jim of Boone, NC, Lynda Lawrence of Zionville, NC and Sharon Reece and husband Butler of Trade, TN; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews, many special friends and her loyal companions Trooper and Penny.

Visitation for Elaine will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Laurel Springs Baptist Church in Deep Gap, NC with the funeral service following at 12:00 noon with Pastor Chuck Campbell officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow from the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank Martha Gentry and the staff of Medi – Home Hospice for their loving care of our precious Elaine.

