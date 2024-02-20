Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 20, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Judith Alice Wolber

December 15, 1961 ~ February 11, 2024

Judith Alice Wolber passed peacefully at Solace Hospice in Asheville, NC early Sunday

morning, February 11th, 2024.

Reception and viewing will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Boone, NC Friday, February 16th, beginning at 1:00 pm followed by service at 2:00 pm and burial at Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Judy was born December 15th, 1961 to Reverend Herbert and Daisy Mae Wolber in Sandusky, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by both her parents and older sister, Marilyn Jean VanCleve.

She is survived by her older brothers Timothy Wolber of Rapid City, South Dakota and Daniel Wolber of Danbury, North Carolina, and their respective wives Joyce Wolber and Sally Ivey Wolber as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy’s childhood years were well-lived in Ohio and Kentucky.

She was a 1980 graduate of Venice High School in Venice, Florida before moving to Boone, NC in 1986 where she lived an active life in church and community service musical performance.

Well-known at local venues, Judy was a trained vocalist and songwriter who shared stages with legendary fiddler Ralph Blizzard and Doc Watson and many others in the folk and bluegrass festival circuit.

Judy traveled extensively with her family as young girl throughout the United States as well as Germany. These experiences nurtured her sense of musical adventure and immediate, quick friend relationships with people from all walks of life. In the words of her close longtime friends, Judy was “the sweetest girl ever” and “all that’s good in the world.”

Flowers can be ordered through or sent to Austin Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC or

donation can be made to Grace Lutheran Church in her name. “Let us sing for joy to the

Lord”…Psalm 95:1.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wolber Family.

Nancy (Dancy) Shore

November 3, 1942 ~ February 16, 2024

Nancy Dancy Shore, age 81 of Boone, passed away Friday, February 16, 2024.

She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Archie and Madge Greer Dancy.

Nancy was a member of Middle Fork Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She had a love for sunflowers and found enjoyment in growing them every year. Gardening and canning was her passion and she always enjoyed cooking meals for her family. Her tomato soup and “Nana’s Famous Cake” was her specialty.

She and her husband Gordon were active members of High Country Classic Cars.

She babysat children in her home for many years until 1980 when she was hired by Appalachian State University. She continued to work for the university until her retirement in 2004.

Nancy was a very loving person. She never met anyone who was a stranger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Shore; brothers James Dancy, Bobby Dancy and A.D. Dancy.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Shore and wife Linda of Boone; grandsons, Garrett Shore and wife Skyler of Hickory, and Hunter Shore and wife Rachel of Saw Mills; brother-in-law George and wife Ann Shore of Boone. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. in Middle Fork Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, Boone.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00-1:00 p.m. in the church.

The family requests no food please and memorial donations to be made to Middle Fork Baptist Church, P.O. Box 743 Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

Online condolences may be made to the Shore family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Shore family,

Grace (Hayes) Greene

May 18, 1930 ~ February 17, 2024

Grace Hayes Greene, 93, of Brookshire Road, Boone, passed away on February 17, 2024, at the Foley Center. Grace was born on May 18, 1930, in Boone to Thomas B. and Blanche Williams Hayes. She was a homemaker and enjoyed being a wife and mother. She loved being outdoors and always had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. Grace liked feeding and watching the birds, especially the hummingbirds. She is well known for the beautiful crocheted treasures that she shared with family and friends during her 80 years of crocheting. Her favorite color was evident to everyone with her purple outfits and decorations. Her quick wit, determination, and warm smile will always be remembered.

Grace is survived by her son, Roger Greene and wife, Anita, and grandchildren, Melissa Greene Vernon and husband, Andy, and Brian Greene, all of Mount Airy. She is also survived by four great-grandsons, Lucas Hurt, Keaton Greene, Daniel Vernon, and Matthew Vernon; several nieces and nephews; and her special friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, J. D. Greene; her son, Robert Greene; sister, Faye Hayes Ragan; and brothers, John Hayes, Lee Hayes, and Jack Hayes.

Grace loved and appreciated her special friends and caregivers at the Foley Center. She enjoyed telling stories about her life experiences and sharing her crocheted butterflies, bunnies, and shamrocks.

A public viewing for Grace will be Friday, February 23, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Jont Brown Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. Greg Bouck.

Memorials may be made to Jont Brown Cemetery in care of Steven Trivett, 140 Pine Valley Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family.

Herman G. Phillips

July 23, 1944 – February 15, 2024

Herman G. Phillips, age 79 of Crumpler passed away Thursday, February 15, 2024, at his home.

He was born July 23, 1944, in Onslow County. A son of the late Carlos and Julie Phillips.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Young Phillips of Crumpler; three sons, Joseph Phillips and wife Savannah of Ashe County; Sherman Phillips and wife Deborah of Onslow County and Brian Phillips and wife Grace of Onslow County; two daughters, Carla Massey of Onslow County and Fawn Young of Catawba County; fourteen grandchildren, Brittany Payne, Shane Phillips, Austin Phillips, Joshua Phillips, Paula Reagan, Kevin Massey, Curtis Massey, Michael Phillips, Damian DeStio, Trinity Young, Victoria Young, Justin Young, Viviana Young and Vanessa Young and eleven great-grandchildren, and one brother, Trent Phillips.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded by one daughter, Kristiana Young and one sister, Linda Prewitt.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 18, 2024, at Warrensville Seventh Day Adventist Church. Pastor Kevin Morgan will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with the expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneral nc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Martin M. Miller

August 24, 1955 – February 15, 2024

Martin Monroe Miller, age 68 of Lenoir passed away Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 24, 1955, in Watauga County. A son of the late Malen and Victoria Miller.

He is survived by one son, Dewayne Miller of Tennessee; two sisters, Mary Rash of Lenoir and Pat Barlow and husband Doug of Boone; two granddaughters, River Miller, and Madeline Miller.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hampton funeralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Wanda Brown Winkler

June 30, 1948 – February 17, 2024

Wanda Brown Winkler, age 75, of Vilas passed away Saturday, February 17, 2024, at her home.

She was born June 30, 1948, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Kenneth B. Brown and Beatrice Beach Brown. She was a retired nurse and a member of Doe Ridge Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Winkler, Sr. of Vilas; one daughter, Shannon Melton and husband Kevin of Boone; one son, Dale Winkler, Jr. and wife Melanie of Boone; six grandchildren, Jacob Melton, Alle Workman Trivette, Laily Workman, Troy Melton, Eli Winkler and Ben Winkler, and four great-grandchildren, one sister, Margie Jackson of Boone; one brother, Michael Brown and wife Tonya of Boone, and two sisters-in-law, Christine Winkler of Statesville, and Joan Winkler of Harmony. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by two sisters, Illa Jean Greene and Geraldine Culler, and one brother, David Brown.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Arville Hardy will officiate. Interment will follow in Jont Brown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Doe Ridge Baptist Church, 735 Doe Ridge Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles H Parsons

September 30, 1950 – February 13, 2024

Charles H. Parsons of the Three Mile Community passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at Duke Hospital. Charles was born to the late McDonald and Betty Dellinger Parsons on September 30, 1950.

ln addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Gary Parsons, maternal grandparents Mack and Vivian Dellinger, and paternal grandparents Keener and America Parsons, his beloved step-mother, Marilyn Buchanan Parsons, his beloved brother-in-law Carmen Willis.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Carolyn DeGroat Parsons, three daughters Leslie Pollard (Jeffery) of Newland, Ashley Carpenter (Jeremy) of Newland, and Alyssa Parsons of the home, five grandchildren whom he adored, Griffin, Annie, and Lola Pollard, Claire and Hadley Carpenter, aunts Carol Jean Carpenter and Mentha Ann McFee, and a sister-in-law Geri Willis.

After retiring from Coats America, he started his own computer business. He enjoyed making new acquaintances, a lot of whom later became close friends. He was a jokester at heart. If he picked on you that meant he really liked you. He seemed to make friends wherever he went. His family always referred to him as “MacGyver” because he could fix anything. He was a generous man who would give the shirt off of his back to anyone. Even on days when he didn’t feel well, he would make the best out of his situation.

One of his favorite things to do was talk about sports (anything pertaining to Duke) with his sons-in-law and going over to his late brother-in-law’s house to read scripture, pray, and just talk. Even though he is no longer with us, we rejoice in the fact that he is no longer suffering and that we will see him soon in Heaven.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Reins -Sturdivant Funeral Home. Internment will follow at the Pisgah Cemetery with Rev. Jeremiah Parker officiating.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Skiver and his awesome medical team at Messino Cancer Center (like family for the last 3 ½ years), the wonderful caring staff at Duke Hospital, and to his many friends and family who called, texted and were always asking about him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital, that held a special place in his heart.

Bonnie Mae Forbes

August 12, 1940 – February 16, 202

Bonnie M. Forbes, age 83, of Cranberry, NC passed away on February 16, 2024, at Cannon Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Jim Vance and Ida Belle Rodifer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bud Vance, and her sisters, Ethel and Alberta.

Those left to Cherish her memories are her children, Bill Turbyfill, Jerry Turbyfill (Wanda Knecht) all of Heaton, and Glenna King (Billy) of Cranberry. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, James (Kelly) Turbyfill, Brooklyn King, and Winter King. She has one great-grandchild, Lake Turbyfill, as well as one surviving sister, Ruby Davis, of Newland, along with several nieces and nephews.

Prior to her illness, Bonnie always enjoyed working in her flower garden, her Saturday yard-saling traditions, and most importantly, going to Church.

Visitation will be held on 2/19/24 at the Church of Jesus Christ from 5 pm-7 pm with a funeral service to follow, with Brother Caleb Hogan and Pastor David Atkins officiating. A graveside memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ cemetery on Tuesday, 2/20.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. David Kimmel, the wonderful staff and providers at Cannon Hospital, Amorem Hospice, and the staff at Cranberry House.

Danny Ray Ramsey

September 4, 1951 – February 17, 2024

Danny Ray Ramsey, age 72, of Banner Elk, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Life Care of Banner Elk surrounded by his family. He was born on September 4, 1951 to the late Ernest and Marie Payne Ramsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sheryl Treadway and one sister-in-law, Monya Ramsey

Danny was a church going soul. He loved reading and singing. Danny also enjoyed watching his Atlanta Braves ballgames. He had volunteered over 3000 hours of his time to Cannon Memorial Hospital and Baptist Hospital.

Those he left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Alan Ramsey and wife Robin of Banner Elk, David Ramsey of Altamont and Angela Pyatte of Spruce Pine; twin sisters, Dinah Craver and husband Buddy and Teresa Gillespie and husband Mike of Florida, Sisters, Iva Ramsey of Kings, NC. and Emma Kendall of Pinnacle, NC.; one Brother Lawrence Ramsey of Winston Salem, NC.; eight grandchildren, Coty Ramsey and wife Nikki of Athens, TN., Rebecca Biczel and husband Jeff of Old Beech Mountain, NC., Jacob Ramsey of Banner Elk, Amy Ramsey of Banner Elk, Madison Ramsey of Altamont, Bradley Deaton of Altamont, Morgan Pyatte of Jonas Ridge, and Colby Pyatte of Spruce Pine; and three great grand children, Phoenix Ramsey, Abigail Ramsey and Waylon Austin

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024 at the Linville Falls Community Church starting at 2:00 PM with Preacher Dennis Aldridge officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM one hour prior to the service at the Church.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

