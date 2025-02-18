Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 18th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Roy Dale Isaacs

October 9, 1958 ~ February 10, 2025

Roy Dale Isaacs, age 66 of Zionville, passed away at his residence Monday, February 10, 2025. He was born October 9, 1958 in Banner Elk, to the late Floyd and Dollie Isaacs.

He is survived by his sisters Martha Webb of Ghent, WV and Karen Winslow of Upstate, New York; a daughter Lynnett Reece of Deep Gap; granddaughter Harley and her husband Baker Baird of Mountain City, TN.

The family would like to thank Amorem Hospice for all of their care and love.

Online condolences may be shared with the Isaacs family at the website www.austinandbarensfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Isaacs family.

Sandra Pope Rhymer

May 12, 1942 ~ January 21, 2025

Sandra Pope Rhymer was born 5/12/1942 in Asheville, NC to Elsie

Robinson Pope. She went peacefully to Heaven on January 21, 2025.

She was a devout Christian and treasured studying the Bible and

listening to sermons on TV and tape/CDs. She loved genealogy,

reading and all things animals. She had horses and enjoyed wagon

trains through the mountains. She had a unique sense of humor with a

contagious laugh, she never met a stranger. She cherished her family

and times of sharing her iPad with the great-grandchildren. The great

grandchildren fondly remember coloring with Granny. As a nurse, she

was devoted to her patients. Once she even camped at a patient’s

home to give them IV antibiotics four times a day. In her last days, she

enjoyed prized visits from her family and was always ready for a

vanilla milkshake. She took any opportunity she could to share the

love of Jesus with those around her. She was preceded in death by her

Mother, Elsie Pope and brother, Ralph Pope.

Education- Bachelors Degree of Arts: UNC-Asheville (1973), RN degree: Asheville-Buncombe Technical College (1983)

Work History- Teacher at Asheville Christian Academy in Asheville, NC. Registered Nurse at Mission Hospital and Visiting Health Professionals.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Rhymer Fox (Greg) of West

Jefferson, NC; and son, Gregory Russell “Rusty” Rhymer (Bobbie) of

Sylva, NC. Her grandchildren Mary Beth Price (Sam) of Lynchburg, VA;

Megan Whitted (Jeremy) of Candler, NC; David Shetley (Jessica) of

Canton, NC; Brittany Byers (Daniel) of Candler, NC; Kendall Rhymer

and Carson Rhymer of Sylva, NC. Her great-grandchildren Raegan

Price, Kaylee Whitted, Kippin Byers, Makena Whitted, Ridge Byers,

Jamison Whitted, Oliver Price, Maverick Shetley and Willow Shetley.

Sister Carolyn Ramey (Buddy) of Asheville, NC and brother, Brian Pope

(Janice) of Candler, NC as well as cherished nieces and nephews.

A special Thank You to the staff at Glenbridge Health and

Rehabilitation for the love and care they gave her for over 4 years. You

made her feel special and loved.

There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, February 15th at

Ridgeway Baptist Church in Candler, NC. Family will receive friends

from 10:30-11:30 with the service to follow, Dr. Dennis Thurman

officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Amorem

Hospice.

Mark Steven Canter

January 5, 1963 ~ February 16, 2025

Mark Steven Canter, age 62, of Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, passed away Sunday morning, February 16, 2025 at the home of his mother. Born January 5, 1963 in Bristol, TN, he was the son of Jean Presnell Canter and the late Robert Wayne Canter.

Mark is survived by his mother, Jean Canter of Boone; sisters, Kimberly Hall of Boone and Lori Brainard and husband, David of Phoenix, AZ; and his life partner, Linda Seamon of Vilas. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Spencer and Ruby Presnell.

Private services will be held with the family.

The family wishes to thank all the special people of Watauga Medical Center, especially Dr. Jesse Illich and Dr. Robert Qualheim, the staff of Caldwell Community Hospital, and all the special caregivers at Amorem Hospice for caring for our family.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Canter family.

James “Jim” Roy Todd, Jr.

July 9, 1947 – February 10, 2025

James Roy Todd, Jr. “Jimmy” age 77 of Grapevine, Texas and Sugar Grove, North Carolina stepped into heaven on Monday February 10, 2025. Born July 9, 1947, in Charlotte, North Carolina he was the son of the late James Roy Todd, Sr. and Rachel Harkey Todd.

After graduating from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina Jimmy went on to obtain a degree in civil engineering from Clemson University where he also ran track and was Wing Commander of their Air Force ROTC program. Jimmy proudly served his country in the Vietnam War as part of the 51st Bomb Squadron flying B-52s throughout his Air Force career. While serving, he also obtained a Master’s Degree from Central Michigan University. Upon completing his military career, Jimmy launched a multi-decade career in commercial aviation as a pilot with Braniff Airlines and then Northwest Airlines (now Delta) until retirement.

During retirement, he loved spending time with family and friends experiencing God’s creation through time in the outdoors (hiking, biking, paddling or anything else that took him outside). He was a man of tremendous faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and loved his time of fellowship with his brothers and sisters in Christ from his church families in both Texas and North Carolina.

He is survived by his bride of 55 years, Linda Stubbs Todd; son Chris and wife Holly Todd of Frisco, Texas; daughter Heather and husband David Reck of Lucas, Texas; grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Savannah, Christopher and Isabella Todd; Keegan, Hunter and Ellie Reck; his sister Harriet and her husband Lloyd Ralphs of Lake Keowee, South Carolina; nieces Karen Smith, Marcy Jamrok, Jessica Ward and their families.

Jimmy’s family is extremely grateful for the care extended to him by the staff at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care facility in Hudson, North Carolina.

A memorial service will be conducted at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Boone, North Carolina at 10:00 am on Saturday February 15, 2025, with a time of fellowship with friends to follow. Jimmy will be laid to rest at a date to be determined at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hurricane Helene Rebuild Fund c/o Mount Vernon Baptist Church 3505 Bamboo Road Boone, NC 28607 or to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care dba AMOREM, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Todd family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia M. Ellmyer

December 9, 1949 – February 12, 2025

Patricia M. Ellmyer, age 75 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday February 12, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center, Boone, NC.



She was born December 9, 1949, in Duluth, Minnesota to Ronald and Phyllis Lewis. Trisha was a Registered Nurse for over 45 years. She worked in and was in Home Health, Various Hospitals, State Surveyor (Ohio, Florida, Virginia), Director of Nurses, Instructor at Wright State University, and Hospice.



Trisha had an Associate, Bachelor, and master’s degrees in nursing. She moved around the USA & Overseas (Guam, Korea, Germany) serving with her husband Jerry for 30 years in the USAF.



She is survived by her husband of 55 years to Gerald G. Ellmyer, Col Ret, 2 sons, Eric (Taryn), & Janson (Jennifer), & 5 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Boston, Jacob, Brayden, and Jillian.

Trisha was an Incredible and Loving wife, mother, Grandmother and Professional Caregiver.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

William Charles “Wild Bill” DeTamble

December 23, 1944 – February 14, 2025

William Charles “Wild Bill” DeTamble age 80, of Boone passed away Friday February 14, 2025, at Amorem Hospice.

Services are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

June Pritchard

Oct 10, 1940 – Feb 12, 2025

Mrs. June Buck Pritchard passed away on February 12., 2025 A service to honor her memory will be held on February 18th at 2 pm in the Aaron Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Monte Buck and Rosa McKeehan Buck and siblings David Buck (Barbara), Elizabeth (Liz) Buck Fisher (Harry) and Ann Buck Walker (Monte). She is survived by two daughters Mary Ann Pritchard and Sherry Pritchard Fletcher and her husband Eddie Fletcher of Banner Elk. Also, her dear brother in law, Sidney Hartley and many dear nieces and nephews. June was raised in the Central Community of Carter County. She attended Happy Valley High School, class of 1948 and Steed Business College. June was a member of Aaron Baptist Church of Montezuma .

June was the life long partner of her beloved husband Sherman through their entire careers and their marriage of 73 years. Together they built the Avery Journal Newspaper in Avery County and Sherman’s clothing store in Newland. To the many employees of both, we thank you for your love and dedication. To the customers of Sherman’s and the countless friends the family has made, we thank you and have been blessed to know you all.

June had a deeply curious mind and a great sense of fun and adventure. She was constantly questioning the how and why of things. We are confident and happy for her that she has finally seen the conclusion of the Treasure of Oak Island TV series. She had a keen interest in her ancestry and of course, watching the flowers bloom. Her favorite place to be was by Sherman’s side.

The care of June and her family has been entrusted to Reins Sturdivant and also to Pastor Brent Price of Aaron Baptist Church. We couldn’t have weathered the storm without you. We especially want to thank Hospice of The Blue Ridge for their extraordinary love and support. To all the nurses and CNA’s, we love you. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Aaron church to continue their mission to supply aid to families struggling after hurricane Helene.

Gloria Clariece Pittman

Dec 1, 1935 – Feb 13, 2025

Gloria Pittman, age 89, of Newland, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family.

Gloria was born on December 1, 1935 in Avery County, a daughter of the late Harlan and Georgia Buchanan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, D.E. (Jr.) Pittman, her brother, Buddy Buchanan, and her sister, Joyce Buchanan.

Gloria leaves behind: her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

Services for Gloria Pittman will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 beginning at 11:00 AM at Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Crossnore. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to her caregivers, Frank Volunteer Fire Department and those in the community who supported her.

A special thanks to the hospice team of the Blue Ridge and her Senior Center friends.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Pittman family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

She bore her burdens gracefully She lived sacrificially She loved indiscriminately She is Home. We love you, Maw

The care of Gloria and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Paul Waycaster

Jun 20, 1941 – Feb 13, 2025

Claud “Paul” Waycaster, age 83, of Newland, NC, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2025. He was born June 20, 1941 in Carter County, Tennessee a son of the late Benson and Ruby Clark Waycaster.

Paul honorably served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He dedicated over 40 years of his life as a golf course superintendent, working at Linville Land Harbor and several other courses. His passion for the outdoors was easily seen by his love for golf, hunting, fishing, and photography. A man of deep faith, Paul was a devoted deacon at Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass and southern gospel music and loved playing the guitar and singing, both in worship and for friends and family.

In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Waycaster. He is survived by his three sons, Paul Waycaster, Clay Waycaster, and Travis Waycaster; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren with another on the way; and many other loving family members and friends.

Paul’s legacy of dedication, love, and service will be cherished by all who knew him. Services for Paul Waycaster will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 4:00 pm at the Newland Presbyterian Church with Pastor Nathan Reed officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until the service hour, Thursday at the church.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Nursing staff of Watauga Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Paul and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Beverly Hopson Roberts

Nov 8, 1953 – Feb 13, 2025

Beverly K. Roberts, age 71, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at her residence.

She was born on November 8, 1953 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Toy Malone Hopson and the late Mary Marcus Hopson. Beverly worked for 36 years as Nurse. She was of the Christian faith and loved sharing her talents and faith on mission trips to Honduras. She was as fine a person as you would ever met, a good mother and grandmother and a wonderful nurse.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Toy Malone Hopson; Mother, Mary Rosalyn Hopson; brother, Dallas Malone Hopson; sister Andrea Charlene Styles.

Beverly leaves behind to cherish her memory son, Teddy (Heather) Hughes of Newland, NC; Stephanie (Eric) Munoz of Cranberry, NC; grandchildren, Faith Hughes, Stephanie Munoz, Magi and Aly Vettese; great grandchildren, Meredith and Mallory; niece, Jane (Kris) Vance of Pyatte, NC; great nieces, Kadance, Carly and Kendall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Legacy of Purpose Ministries. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Beverly and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

