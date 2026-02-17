Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 17, 2026

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Karen (Johnson) Conway

April 28, 1930 ~ February 9, 2026

Karen Johnson Conway’s BIG ADVENTURE came to a tranquil end February 9, 2026, not far from where it began nearly 96 years prior, in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Oh, but the trails she travelled!

Born the third child and only daughter to C. Walton and Kitty Poole Johnson, the founders/directors of Weaverville’s Camp Sequoyah, Karen experienced a most unusual childhood, growing up at an outdoor adventure camp for boys where one learned practical skills, but more importantly, developed a foundational Christian, moral character. Canoeing, hiking, shooting archery, and learning Indian lore figured into her summers, but riding, jumping, and showing horses developed into a teenage passion. Young Karen was a model camper: she thrived in that social outdoor setting and, indeed, dedicated her

life to carrying a torch for Christ. Busy parents let her explore the wilds of nature on her own, and sent her at a young age to experience other summer camps around the country (notably in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado), and then later to boarding school at Montreat College. There, and during her

fun-filled years at Coker College in Hartsville, SC, she forged friendships that lasted a lifetime.

While working summers in the craft shop at camp, she concluded her education with a Master’s Degree in Physical Education at UNC Chapel Hill, writing her thesis on camping in America, then took a job teaching PE at a private school in Miami, FL. Wanderlust must have taken hold, as she soon famously sold her silver flute to buy passage to Alaska, where she lived a summer with her brother’s young family on the Kenai peninsula. While teaching in Raleigh, NC, she kindled a relationship with a camp counselor she’d met at Sequoyah, who was then teaching at NC State. She and Eustace Conway III tied the knot before God in 1960, binding a marriage that would only be undone 55 years later upon his death in 2015. After marriage Karen gave up her job to start her real career, raising four children in much the same vein as she had been raised, pushing them into the woods, sending them to summer camps, and leading them to revere and celebrate their creator. She perceived her motherly work as lifelong, remaining the biggest supporter and fan of her children and their spouses, of her 9 grandchildren, and 2 great grands, giving tirelessly and big heartedly, thereby earning the moniker Big Mom.

Before returning to her beloved mountains to spend her twilight years, she lived in Columbia, SC, then spent five decades in Gastonia, NC, where she took active part and found caring fellowship at the First Baptist Church. Her love for travel (road trips out West, then to Europe, and continuously, vicariously

through her children) paired nicely with her passion for food and eating out. But she will be remembered by most for her exceptional kindness, generosity (gift giving came like breathing to her!),

and open heartedness. And her letters. And her inspiring, eternal optimism, fueled by her faith. Even up

into her 90’s, and to the very end, bed bound, blind, and mostly deaf, when asked how she was doing,

she always believed she was doing “Good!” and was so glad to see another day. She had business here

to attend to, until the Lord saw fit to take her.

The family will be forever indebted to the many friends and dedicated care givers who helped us celebrate her these last years and return a fraction of the love she gave.

She is survived by her four children: sons Eustace IV, Walton, and Judson (Eunice) Conway, all of Boone, NC, and daughter Martha Norberg of Wake Forest, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers Harold and Bill Johnson, and her daughter-in-law Betty Miller Conway. Learn more about Karen Conway’s life through her interviews posted on YouTube: Memories of Sequoyah with Karen Conway – YouTube

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Meat Camp Baptist Church with burial following at Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Meat Camp Baptist Church, 236 Meat Camp Baptist Church Rd, Boone, NC 28607, or to First Baptist Church of Gastonia, 2650 Union Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054, or to The Salvation Army of The High Country, PO Box 241148 Charlotte, NC 28224.

Kermit Dennis Miller

May 11, 1934 ~ February 13, 2026

Kermit Dennis Miller went to be with his Lord on Friday, February 13, 2026. He was 91 and had been in declining health. He was a faithful and founding member and Elder with the First Christian Church of Lenoir. He is preceded in death by his parents, Monroe C. Miller and Estella Mae White Miller and siblings Howard Miller; Jack Miller (Ruth); Lewis Miller (Esther); Bill Miller (Eva Nell); Georgia Hayes (Ernest); Virginia Dare Yates (Conley); and Wilma Green (Fred).

Kermit was a carpenter and furniture builder, but mostly enjoyed working with his tractor on his farm. He was fond of surf fishing and did many trips to the Outerbanks of North Carolina. He loved both mountains and sea. He leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Willie Dean Hall Miller and sister Rena Goodman (Jack), and two daughters, Sandra Isaak and Barbara Manuel (Ted). He has five grandchildren; Joseph Isaak (Danielle); Daniel Isaak (Clarissa); Kaitlyn Hawkins; Rebecca Manuel; and Rachel Connell (Nick). He also has three great-grandchildren; Joseph Cole Isaak; Andrew Parker; and Duncan Parker.

He was appreciative of his many friends and “extended” family. Those who frequently checked on him and helped him as he became more frail and dependent on others.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 2:00 pm in the Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel, Lenoir. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Blue Ridge Memorial Park, Lenoir.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Christian Church of Lenoir. 1758 Hickory Blvd., Lenoir, NC 28645.

Jerry Lee Wallace

May 25, 1948 ~ February 14, 2026

Jerry was born May 25, 1948, in Watauga County, North Carolina, to the late Kermit Wallace and Margaret Donnelly Wallace, who survives him. He resided in the Creston community for most of his life. He was drafted into the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War, was stationed in Thailand and received several medals including the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal.





He was a steady, simple man who found his greatest happiness in the things he loved most: his family, his horses, and his music. Horses were more than a pastime to Jerry; they were a lifelong passion and a source of peace and pride. He cherished time spent around them and the quiet satisfaction of country living. Music was a constant companion throughout his life, bringing him comfort and joy and filling many ordinary days with meaning.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Peggy H. Wallace; his mother, Margaret Donnelly Wallace; his daughter, Tammy Mantooth and Chuck; his stepdaughter, Melissa Seaman and David; his grandchildren, Taelor Hodges and Isaac, Samara Critcher, Zach Seaman, and Matthew Seaman; his great-grandson, August Tate Hodges; and his brothers, Doug Wallace and Scott Wallace. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Wallace.



He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. The family appreciates the support and prayers of friends and neighbors during this time.



Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Sutherland United Methodist Church in Creston. Burial will follow in the Isaac Wilson Family Cemetery in Creston.



The family respectfully requests no flowers or food, and that donations be made to DAV Ashe County Chapter #80, 446 Ashe Park Road, Jefferson, NC 28640. Online condolences may be shared at the funeral home website.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

