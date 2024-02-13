Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 13, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Joseph Theophilus Blevins

June 6, 1977 ~ February 2, 2024

Joseph Theophilus Blevins passed away on Friday, February 2, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Blyland. No services scheduled at this time.

Robert Lee Hagaman, Jr.

November 26, 1955 ~ February 9, 2024

Robert “Sonny” Lee Hagaman, Jr., age 68, of Boone, passed away Friday, February 9, 2024. He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late Robert Lee Hagaman, Sr. and Anna Lee Shepherd Hagaman.

He retired from Appalachian State University where he worked as a small engine mechanic and in auto body repair for over 40 years.

Sonny preached for many years and was ordained as a minister in 2002. He then preached at Liberty Baptist Church in Meat Camp for 22 years and at Rich Mountain Baptist Church on Howard’s Creek for 10 years simultaneously.

Sonny loved his wife, children, and grandchildren dearly. His grandchildren were his world; there is nothing that he wouldn’t do for them. He loved both of his church families very much. But, most of all, he loved Jesus.

Besides his family, Sonny has always had a passion for classic cars. He thoroughly enjoyed going to car shows, especially the Rod Run in Pigeon Forge, TN. He owned several classic cars over the years and enjoyed tinkering on them.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Becky Townsend and Roberta Tester.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Rebecca Hagaman; two sons, John Hagaman and wife Carrie of Boone, and Michael Hagaman and wife Whitney of Fleetwood; five granddaughters, Elizabeth Hagaman, Madeline Hagaman, Lillian Hagaman all of Boone, Emma Hagaman and Anna Hagaman of Fleetwood; one grandson, Noah Hagaman of Fleetwood; two sisters, Janis McGuire and husband Ben of Trade, TN., Lee Ella Danner of Ft. Pierce, FL; mother-in-law, Mary Bell Main of Boone. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Community Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. in Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Jason Andrew Ricker

January 10, 1977 ~ February 9, 2024

Jason Andrew Ricker, age 47 of Blowing Rock, NC, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 9, 2024. Jason was born January 10, 1977 in Johnson City, TN. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Ricker and his mother, Teresa Halbedel. Jason’s last job was working at Food Lion in Blowing Rock. However, he will probably be most remembered as the face of Phil’s Citgo for many years.

He is survived by his daughter, Sydney Ricker, of Blowing Rock; three brothers David Ricker of Boone, NC, Joe Halbedel and wife Christy of Mooresville, NC, and Justin Ricker of Bakersville, NC; his stepdad Phil Halbedel of Love Valley, NC; his stepmom Debbie Ricker of Bakersville, NC; three nephews Blake Ricker, Bennett Ricker, and Brett Ricker; and three nieces Brittney Ricker, Kaitlyn Halbedel and Savannah Halbedel; and a very special friend Tamara Dickinson.



A Celebration of Life Service for Jason Ricker will be held on Saturday, February 17 at 3pm at Harvest House Church, 247 Boone Heights Dr., Boone, NC. 28607. Dress will be very relaxed and casual.



The family would like to thank Amorem Hospice for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Amorem Hospice at www.amoremsupport.org.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Ricker family.

Mary Jacobs

February 5, 2024

Mary Jacobs, age 75, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away at Watauga Medical Center on February 5, 2024, and was residing at the Glenbridge skilled nursing facility in Boone.

She was a native of Toledo Ohio and formerly resided in Virginia Beach, McLean Virginia, Blowing Rock NC, and Columbia South Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Thelma Jacobs, and a sister Elaine all of Toledo.

Mary was married to Dr. Donald Miller of Boone first meeting while colleagues working in the Virginia Beach Public Schools in the 1970s. Mary held a bachelor’s degree in teacher education from Ohio University, a master’s degree in special education from The College of William and Mary, and a master’s degree in accountancy from the University of South Carolina.

Her burial will be at the family plot located at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, Ohio. Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary in Toledo Ohio is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jean Wagner Ray

January 8, 1946 – February 6, 2024

Jean Wagner Ray, seventy-eight of Boone, NC went to be with her LORD and Savior Tuesday morning, February 6th, 2024.

Jean was born on January 8th, 1946, to the late Jack and Mary Wagner, in Statesville, NC. She was preceded in death by her parent’s and her best friend and sister-in-law, Patsy Ray Welborn.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Ronnie Ray, son Scott Ray (Kristi), daughter Lynne Ray (Frank Fawcett), sisters Lynne Mauney (Charles), Kaye Morgan, brother Mark Wagner, brother-in-law Tony Ray (Robin), Ricky Ray (Deb), brother-in-law John Wayne Welborn, and grandchildren Davis, Owen, Gabrielle, Jack, Harrison, Claire, Stella, Clay, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jean was an all-state basketball player in high school, and then attended Atlantic Christian College followed by time at Appalachian State University where she pursued her innate talent in art. Her love of water led her to pursue the WSI (Water Safety Instructor) certification. However, her greatest accomplishment would be her family, her children, and her grandchildren. She could often be heard bragging about her family to complete strangers. She loved her family more than life itself.

Jean lit up the room, she had a bright and fiery soul. She was known for always being her unabashedly authentic self. She was inquisitive, funny, and loved to put a smile on your face.

She lived by the Golden Rule, Matthew 7:12 “In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.” She would give you the shirt off her back or the shoes off her feet.

Jean loved the outdoors. Whether she was riding horses, golfing, hiking with her grandkids, playing pickle ball, or enjoying the water somewhere, she loved life and lived it to the fullest right to the very end. The only thing Jean loved more than the outdoors were her friends and family. She always thought of everyone else before herself. She will be loved forever and missed by all.

The family will receive friends at 1:30pm on Monday, February 12, 2024, at First Presbyterian Church of Boone. Celebration of Life will begin at 2:30pm in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Boone, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Paul Jernigan

June 19, 1957 – February 6, 2024

Paul Jernigan, Jr., age 66 of Todd, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at his home with his loving wife by his side.

He was born June 19, 1957, in Charlotte, North Carolina, the son of the late Howard Paul Jernigan, Sr. and Leila Marie Jernigan.



Paul adored his wife Celeste, to whom he had been happily married for 43 years. He spent over 30 years teaching special education, primarily in the Charlotte School System, and was beloved by students and colleagues alike. Upon his retirement in 2013, he and Celeste moved to their dream home overlooking the New River, and he continued to substitute teach to Watauga County students.

Paul loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with Celeste holding on tight. Together they traversed roads along the Blue Ridge Mountains, throughout the Southeast, and even twice to Canada. He will be remembered as a kind and intelligent man, always with a grin on his face and ready to lend a hand.

He is survived by his wife Celeste Carson Jernigan of Todd; one niece, Sally Jernigan-Smith of Durham, North Carolina; two nephews, Timothy Jernigan-Smith of Charlemont, Massachusetts and Nicholas Jernigan of Ashland, Oregon; two brothers-in-law, Samuel Bradford Smith of Brookline, Massachusetts and Walter Kit Carson of Charlotte, North Carolina; and numerous other family members throughout North Carolina and the country.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Juanita Jernigan.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on April 20, 2024, at Valle Crucis United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Society of North Carolina at https://www.autismsociety-nc.org/donate-online/, Watauga County Humane society at https://wataugahumane.org/donate/angels_for_animals or via check to Watauga County Schools Exceptional Children Department.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Judith Hairfield Petrie

April 15, 1944 – February 8, 2024

Following a lengthy illness, Judith Hairfield Petrie, beloved wife of Bill and devoted mother to Matt and Dana, died peacefully at home on February 8. She was born on April 15,1944 in Morganton, North Carolina to Catherine and James Hairfield, people who predeceased her, as did her only brother, Jimmy.



After graduating from Appalachian Teachers’ College in 1966, where she said she had to “trudge through the snow in a dress,” she married her high school sweetheart and they began their creative life journey together. They were married 57 years.



From her parents Judy inherited incredible artistic ability, and it was evident in every part of her life. She was the originator of Carolina Cameo, her unique painting style which resulted in exquisite pottery pieces with extraordinary details. Inspired by Walter Stephen, she employed this process for more than 50 years. Her bowls, plates, mugs, and especially her prized eggs, were highly collectible. Even late in life, she wished to have a paintbrush in her hands.



Judy was a lifelong, knowledgeable collector of North Carolina pottery and textiles, especially historic quilts, and Stewart Nye jewelry. She celebrated the inherent beauty of many art forms, even in her garden sculptures and the Face Jug wall pockets hanging by her front door.



She loved to cook for her family and friends, once remarking that “cooking is one of the fine arts… A magic carpet to making others happy.” Her recipes are legendary and her “spaghetti and burned butter” with filet mignon was a Saturday tradition in her family.



Judy was the most generous friend to many, sharing her treasures freely. You could never visit the Petrie home without leaving with a handful of gifts, her precious pieces of art.



A member of Rumple Presbyterian Church and a founding member of the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, Judy relished the artistic culture surrounding her in Blowing Rock. She also loved her shih tzu puppies, Hazel and Muggsy, and a well-manicured hand.

She was a work of art herself and will be missed by many.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Watauga Humane Society. The family will hold a private celebration of Judy’s life at a time to be determined.

The family wishes to thank Med Home Hospice for the excellent care they gave during this time.

Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Emma D Trivett

March 13, 1953 – February 5, 2024

Emma D. Trivett, age 70, of Crossnore, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 5, 2024.

She was born on March 13, 1953, in Avery County, a daughter to the late Hoke and Lockie McKinney Benfield. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lee Philips and Naomi Woody; one brother, Junior Benfield; and one grandchild, Kennedy Frye.



Emma was the perfect example of what a Christian wife and mother should be. She loved the Lord with all her heart and strived to live for Him every day. She was faithful to her husband and her family and she taught her children well.



Emma loved working outdoors in her vegetable gardens, tending her MANY Blackberry, Raspberry, and blueberry bushes. She loved growing flowers and working in them. She also enjoyed cooking and canning what she grew, and gave away much of what she preserved.



Her servant heart was manifested in action not word, and she was a mother to everyone she encountered.



Emma leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 54 years, Richard of the home; two daughters, Kimberly Trivett and Kathy Gilliam and husband Charles; three grandchildren, Jacob Gilliam and wife Alicia, Rachel Garner and husband Andrew, and Katherine Scott and husband Kyle; four great-grandchildren, Daniel Rattler, Brantley Gilliam, Gatlin Gilliam, Warren Scott, and one on the way; one brother, Sonny Benfield and wife Lois, Estella Burleson, Pauline Shell and husband Dean, Ellen Garland and husband Burl, and Ann Webb and husband Barney also surviving are several nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral services for Emma will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the Grandfather Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Internment will follow at Little Elk Mountain Cemetery

.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Trivett family by visiting our website at www.rsfh.net

Violet Taylor

June 3, 1928 – January 18, 2024

Violet “Granny” Taylor, age 95, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at her residence in Altamont.



She was born on June 3, 1928 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Larmon Mace and the late Texie Carpenter Mace.



Violet worked for Hardees in Banner Elk for many years and worked in a candle factory in Clayton for a while. She was a member of the Stameytown Baptist Church. Violet loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed working in her gardens, both vegetable and flower, watching TV, reading her Bible, goldfish, wild birds. Granny was very proud that she still had every tooth in her head.



She was preceded in death by her Father, Larmon Mace; Mother, Texie Carpenter; Husband, Charlie Taylor; Daughter, Joyce Ann Hornbuckle; Two Sisters, Glenda Page, Viola Pyatte; Brother, Ira Mace; Two grandchildren, Levada Dawn Hornbuckle, Lorrie Hornbuckle.



Violet leaves behind to cherish her memory Daughter, Mary Ellen (Terry) Young of Newland, NC; Five grandchildren, David Ramsey and his significant other, Carrie Smith of Newland, NC, Alan (Robin) Ramsey of Banner Elk, NC, Angela Pyatte of Spruce Pine, NC, Robert Hornbuckle of Cherokee, NC, Leshannondell Colanahksie of Elk Park, NC; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; three nieces of Savannah, GA and a very special friend, Roger Singleton of Three Mile, who was as close as a brother to her.



Services for Violet “Granny” Taylor will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 1:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel with Rev. Tex Woody officiating.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until the service hour in the chapel.

Interment will follow in the Big Meadows Cemetery.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care and especially Granny’s hospice nurse, Shantae Kholer for the loving care and support they provided, also to Tim Singleton for all his assistance.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645

Words of Comfort and

Memories may be shared with the Taylor family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of "Granny" and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

