Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 11th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

William “Billy” Francis Reese

July 17, 1954 ~ February 1, 2025

William (Billy) Francis Reese, 70 years old, passed away peacefully at his home in Beaver Dam.

William was born in Hillsborough, NC to Dr. Gene L. Reese and Mary Frances Reese.

He had an Associates Degree in Architecture Design from Catawba Valley Community College. He retired after 35 years from UPS. He also worked at Mystery Hill and various other places. He worked with the Watauga County Project on Aging delivering Meals on Wheels. He received the Volunteer of the Year award.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother Dr. Ronnie (Doc) Reese.

William is survived by his brother, Johnny (Jr) Reese of Boone; sister Rebekah Reese Adams of Wilkesboro, sister Patricia Reese Yale and her husband Rick Yale of Hays; niece Carli Adams and great niece Drew Hoofnagle of Asheville; nephew Daniel Adams and his wife Alisha Adams; great niece Avery Adams of Silver Spring, MD. He is also survived by step-siblings, Boyd, Travis, Evin and Elaine.

William was a very kind – hearted person. He loved working outside on his farm when he was able to do so. He was an expert on getting information on our family genealogy.

We will miss him so much but we know he is in Heaven with no more pain and in Heaven with our family that have passed before him.

We would like to express a special thank you to Eric and Dorcus Hodges for all the years taking care of him at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 7th, 2025 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Dobyns officiating and speakers, Tim Hagaman & David Welborn.

There will be a gathering of friends prior to the service from 9:00 AM- 10:00 AM.

Family requests no food. Flowers will be accepted at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to, Watauga County Project on Aging, 132 Poplar Grove Connector Unit A, Boone, NC 28607

Hattie Mae (Wilson) Yates

January 24, 1939 ~ February 7, 2025

Hattie Mae Wilson Yates, 86, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2025. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bobby Yates, and her son, Jerry Yates. She leaves behind her son, David Yates, daughter-in-law, Roberta Yates, and her treasured grandchildren, Jillian and Sam. She is also survived by her dear sister, Mary Kemp, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Hattie grew up in the mountains of North Carolina and took great pride in her heritage. She carried the spirit of the mountains with her—strong, resilient, and deeply connected to the land and the people around her.

She found joy in the simple things—her family, her flowers, and her garden. With a warm smile and a kind word for everyone she met, she made the world a little brighter. Her home and yard were her sanctuary, a place where she found peace, and she rarely felt the need to venture beyond its comforting embrace—except to visit friends and family or to purchase more flowers.

She was a woman of strong faith, deeply rooted in her community, and fiercely independent.

There was little she could not do, and she carried herself with quiet strength and unwavering resilience. While her heart was soft, her spirit was unshakable—Hattie was always ready to stand her ground and protect what she loved.

Hattie worked both at Camp Broadstone, where she spent 25 years feeding and nurturing countless souls, and at Charlotte’s Green House, cultivating both beautiful plants and lifelong friendships.

She touched so many lives with her love, wisdom, and unwavering spirit. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

A celebration of her life will be held on February 15, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Valle Crucis.Graveside services will follow in the church cemetery.

Family will receive friends after graveside services in the Skiles Hall.

If you wish to honor Hattie’s memory, contributions may be made to:

Holy Cross Episcopal Church: https://onrealm.org/TheChurchtheHol63885/-/form/give/now Jerry Edwin Yates Scholarship Fund at the University of the South (Sewanee): Watauga Medical Center

James Raymond Foulkes

July 19, 1927 – January 31, 2025

James Raymond Foulkes, 97, died at his home in Boone, NC attended by family. He was the son of William and Ruth (Beery) Foulkes, born in 1927, in Lima, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dick; his first wife, Marilynn (nee Hall); his son, David; and his daughter, Jill.

He is survived by his beloved second wife of 45 years, Martha (nee Penner); his daughters Terrie (Ian) Caisley, Gwen (Don) Amborski and Jackie (Mark) Royster; eight grandchildren: Colin and Madelynn Caisley; James, Raymond and Marilynn Amborski; Helene, Daniel and Emily Royster; and 4 great grandchildren.

Jim was drafted into the army in WW2, and it was then that his faith became solid and personal. After the war he attended Asbury College where he discerned the call to be a medical missionary. He subsequently attended Ohio State Medical School, where he met and married his first wife, Marilynn. In 1958, following a surgical residency the young couple, and their first 2 children, left for Mukinge Hospital, Zambia (then Northern Rhodesia). The hospital was 300 miles from the nearest town.

For 40 years Jim enjoyed a fulfilling and varied medical career at Mukinge. He became an expert in Sleeping Sickness and was on the ground when patients began showing up with ‘Slim Disease” which soon became known worldwide as AIDS. While in his 50’s he took specialized training in eye surgery, and pioneered eye clinics throughout the district which restored eyesight to many.

When he turned 70, he and Martha retired to Boone, NC at the invitation of Dr. Dick Furman. They were blessed to enter into a full life there which included being welcomed into Alliance Bible Fellowship, World Medical Mission, and an elite inner circle of Appalachian State Football Fans.

Running was a lifelong passion for Jim. He ran regularly until the age of 92 and then retired to walking.

He was honored to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award for the Lima City Schools; the Asbury Alumni ‘A’ Award; the Alumni Achievement Award from the Ohio State University College of Medicine; the Award for Excellence in Medical Missions from World Medical Missions; and a Gold Medal in the National Senior Games for the 5K.

Yet, the prize he sought most earnestly was to run his earthly race in such a way that he would hear “Well done, good and faithful servant!” as he crossed The Finish Line.

Memorial gifts may be made to: The Post Residency Program – World Medical Missions; General Missions Fund – Alliance Bible Fellowship (Boone, NC); Mukinge Hospital Children’s/Teacher Resource Center – Through ‘Samaritan’s Purse’ or ‘Friends of Mukinge’ (http://mukinge.org/

A Memorial Service will be held at Alliance Bible Fellowship, Boone, NC at 2:00 PM ET February 8, 2025. Reception to follow.

Virginia Rae “Ginny” Swieter

March 2, 1935 – February 2, 2025

Virginia Rae Swieter, (Ginny) age 89 of Boone passed away Sunday February 2, 2025, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted living.

Ginny was a Patriot! She was very active in The Republican Party. She was also active in her Church, Hopewell Community Church. Ginny was a proud Navy Veteran as well. Very well educated, Ginny returned to college in the late 1960’s when the family moved to California. Her favorite classes were English Literate and Political Science. Ginny was a businessperson at heart and always looked for opportunities to have fun, include her family, and learn, all at the same time. Her favorite hobbies included collecting antiques, reading, music, and loving her animals, (dogs and cats). Ginny will be missed immensely by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Steven J. Swieter of Atlanta, GA, Robert K. Swieter, Jr (Keith) of Todd, NC, Varian Lee Swieter of Hudson, NC; grandchildren, Jessica Berger of Atlanta, GA, Rachel Taylor of Atlanta, GA, Joshua Swieter of Todd, NC, Danielle Swieter of Arkansas, Natalie Rae Swieter of Reading, PA, Anthony Michael Swieter of Colorado Springs, CO, Adrian Kaye Mahler of Kathleen, GA; and nine Great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Herbert Ferguson Varian, and Gladys Thompson, her husband, Robert K. Swieter, Sr., two sisters, Shirley Fetterolf and Audrey DePretis and one son, Mark Stanton Swieter.

If you would like to make a contribution to a very worthy cause in Lieu of flowers, please consider: www.woundedwarriorproject.org www.aspca.org or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday February 6, 2025, at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Pastor Curtis Mull will be officiating.

June Lamm Brinkman

April 24, 1933 – February 2, 2025

June Lamm Brinkman age 91 of Boone passed away Sunday February 2, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born April 24, 1933, in Wilson, North Carolina. A daughter of the late George and Lovie Lamm.

She is survived by one son, Jimmie Gardner of Indian Land, South Carolina; one daughter, Robin Swartzbeck of Orlando, Florida; one step-son, Marty Brinkman of Raleigh; and one step-daughter, Debbie of Roan Mountain, Tennessee and five grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, John Brinkman and one daughter, Donna Hoyle.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga County Humane Society, 312 Paws Way Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Skylynn Marie Fickling

March 2, 2003 – February 4, 2025

Skylynn Fickling, affectionately known as our Dragon Rider, passed away on February 4, 2025, at the age of 21. Born on March 2, 2003, in Soldotna, Alaska, raised in Boone, NC. Skylynn’s adventurous spirit and boundless imagination left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

From a young age, Skylynn was captivated by horses, often transforming everyday objects into her trusty steeds. This early passion evolved into a love for dragons, inspired by cherished shows like “Dragon Tales” and solidified by “How to Train Your Dragon.” She dreamed of one day finding a dragon egg and soaring through the skies.

Skylynn was a talented artist, expressing herself through both digital and traditional mediums. She recently completed her first book, showcasing her gift for storytelling. Her musical talents shone through her cello performances, but it was on the ice rink and open roads where she truly felt free, embracing her passions for ice skating and motorcycles.

Beyond her personal pursuits, Skylynn was deeply committed to helping others. She organized hurricane relief efforts, participated in mission work in Boston, and actively raised funds to combat food insecurity. Her selflessness and dedication to service were evident to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Albert Fickling and Anthony Cossich; her great-grandfather, DJ Hart; and her dear childhood friend, Lauren Jaquays.

Skylynn leaves behind her loving parents, James Fickling and Kristina Cossich; her cherished little brother, Vincent Fickling; her grandmothers, Camelia Fickling and Evelyn Cossich; her great-grandmother, Nana Hart; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and her beloved pets: Bonnie, Rango, and Alcalogon. She also leaves behind countless friends whose lives she touched with her joy, humor, and unwavering integrity.

Skylynn was a joyful and funny individual, a loyal friend, the best big sister, and our baby girl. Her memory will forever inspire those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Patricia Ann Bango

January 11, 1937 – February 3, 2025

Patricia (Patsy) Ann Farthing Bango, was born January 11, 1937, in an old farmhouse in Zionville, North Carolina. She came into the world with the assistance of her aunt, and second mother, Iva Lee Wilson; leaving the world 88 years later in the same home on February 3rd, 2025, holding the hand of the man she loved and was married to for 63 years, Peter Paul Bango. This was the man she met dancing at a ballroom in Cleveland Ohio, which was a very popular venue in 1960’s. They danced well together, and May turned to December; he was home from the Army on leave for the Christmas weekend, and their families planned a quick wedding for them. They made a great couple of people.

They loved to travel and went on to build a life together and had two kids, Dana Leah Bango, and Jon Paul Bango (Laura). She is survived by them and her grandchildren Grace Bango, Chloe Bango, Ian Bango and Adena Bango. Patsy was present at all their births and was an amazing mother figure to them all. Patient, kind and generous with her time, she was the rock we all relied upon. She is also survived by numerous Farthing, Eaton and Proffitt nieces and nephews, her sister Wanda Lou Eaton and her best friend growing up, Jeannette Lawrence. Her parents, William Dana and Pearl Elizabeth (Greer) Farthing, and Iva Lee (Greer) and Thomas L. Wilson, brother Willis Glen Farthing and wife Mary, sister Barbara Sue Proffitt and husband Lee, and brother-in-law Robert Eaton, all preceded her in death.

Patsy attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church growing up, where she was baptized, and graduated in 1955 from Cove Creek High School. She attended Knoxville Business School and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, like many family members and friends from the community. She worked at Clark Control when she met Paul. Years later she retired from the Hoover Company. She made strong roots in Cleveland and when her and Paul retired, they moved back to the Zionville farm. She really missed Cleveland friends, family and city sidewalks. She loved to take walks, was a voracious reader and always had music on in the house.

Patsy was a lifelong Christian who knew grace and acceptance her whole life. Not without trials, her life was blessed in so many ways. She was one of the first girls to wear pants to school, where her principal called her in and asked her why such a lovely girl would want to dress like that? She persevered, laughed it off, and did it her own way. After that all the girls wore pants. She volunteered at her children’s school in the library and made her house a place of fun and relaxation for all the neighborhood kids who gathered to play. She was loving and had that wicked Greer wit. Although friends with everyone, she was also very self-sufficient, even to the end, where she kept trying to get out of bed once a day even when she had no strength left. She never knew a stranger and opened her home and heart to all. She had the gift of Saint Francis and loved all creatures great and small. She was a beacon of love and will be truly missed.

Funeral services will be held Friday February 7th at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel, Boone N.C. Visitation at 12 pm with service at 1 pm followed by graveside ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please give your time and money to help local projects, including but not limited to Mabel School, Medi Home Hospice, The Council on Aging and the Watauga Humane Society.

Kenneth “Ken” Marvin Norris

June 10, 1944 – February 8, 2025

Kenneth “Ken” Marvin Norris age 80 of Deep Gap went home to be with the Lord, Saturday February 8, 2025, at his home.

He was born June 10, 1944, in Watauga County. A son of the late Glenn and Ethel Henson Norris. Ken was a truck driver for forty four years and was a faithful member of Boone Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Dolly Norris of Deep Gap; two sons, Greg Norris of San Antonio, Texas and Bryan Norris and wife Geneva of San Antonio, Texas; one daughter, Nicole Bledsoe and husband Jesse of Johnson City, Tennessee, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.

A memorial service will be conducted 6:00 PM Friday, February 14th at Boone Baptist Church. Pastor Kenny Newberry will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Boone Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2058, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Mary Samu

Dec 25, 1963 – Feb 3, 2025

Mary M. Samu, age 61, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 3, 2025 at her residence.



She was born on December 25, 1963 in Hartford County, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Johnny Jarvis Samu and the late Sandra Stewart Paine.



Mary spent 40+ years as a Registered Nurse, taking care of those who needed her. She loved Reading, Gardening, painting, music and loved everything about the Ocean. She was a friend to everyone she met and fiercely loyal to the ones she loved. Mary was the true definition of Love, from friendship, Nursing, being a Mother, a wife, and a Mimi… she gave 100% of her heart to everything she did.



Mary leaves behind the love of her life, her husband of 39 years, Mike Cable of the home; daughter, Johna (Jesse Lomeli) Cable of Elk Park, NC; Mimi to three grandchildren, Riley Lomeli, Carter Lomeli, Olivia Lomeli; Four Sisters, Johnna Samu of Oakridge, TN, Bitsy Jones of Oakridge, TN, Sandi White of Macon, GA, Denise Bouharna of Raleigh, NC; brother, Donnie Payne of Oakridge, TN.



Services for Mary will be held at a later date.

Mary Frances Mckinney

Nov 19, 1963 – Feb 9, 2025

Frances was a native of Plumtree , NC. She was the Daughter of the late Clayton and Mary Mckinney of Plumtree.

She leaves behind four brothers. She also is proceeded by a brother and sister in death.



She Retired from Baxters after 26 years of service. She then worked for Hospice/CAP for 12 years.

Frances leaves behind four children, Rocky and Cody Clark of Plumtree, NC, Travis Clark and his wife Elizabeth Clark of Kingsport, TN and her daughter Brooke Le of Beech Mountain, NC. Frances was “Nana” to five grandchildren, and loving Friends with Bang, Bic, and Bao Le.

She was very proud of her family, and was always laughing. She enjoyed growing flowers and watching Humming Birds.

