Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 10, 2026

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

James Timothy Warden

April 1, 1956 ~ January 28, 2026

James Timothy Warden, passed away Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at Glenbridge Rehabilitation Center, Boone, NC.

He was born in Winston-Salem, NC, April 1, 1956 to Cecil and Georgia Andrews Warden.

James was a Christmas tree farmer and enjoyed raising Collie dogs.

He is preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Georgia Warden. He is survived by brother, Bill (Carol) Warden of Blowing Rock, NC; niece, Emily (Dan) Warden Crane of Altus, OK; nephews, Lee (Ale’) Warden of Boone, NC, Hugh (Laura) Warden of Charlotte, NC; 6 great nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Warden family.

Marie (Tomlinson) Jones

May 24, 1944 ~ January 29, 2026

Marie Jones passed away Thursday, January 29, 2026 at her home. She was born to Walter and Naomi Miller Tomlinson, May 24, 1944 in Greenwich, New Jersey.

She received her Bachelors of Science in Primary Education and was a fabulous multigrade teacher for various Seventh Day Adventist Schools, both one and two room for 20 years as the family moved several times due to her husband’s work. She was also a fabulous homemaker.

After moving to North Carolina, she taught her 3 youngest grandchildren reading, math and science as part of their home schooling. Her passion was her church and she sent cards to members for any occasion.

She was a great cook and the family never lacked for a variety of foods or desserts for their meals.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Naomi Miller Tomlinson; brother Walter Tomlinson, Jr.; sister Ruthann Tomlinson Locuson.

Marie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lee Earl Jones; children, Sharon Glass (Brian) of Boone, NC, and Lee Earl Jones, II (Krista) of Simpsonville, SC; 7 grandchildren, Micah, Hannah, Sarah, Ella and John Glass, Nathan and Lucas Jones; sister, Carol Gourley (Sam) of DE; brother William Tomlinson (Cathy) of Greeneville, TN.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jones Family.

Peggy Ann (Hodges) Austin

July 28, 1942 ~ January 31, 2026

Peggy Ann Hodges Austin, age 83, peacefully passed away on January 31, 2026 at Deerfield Ridge Nursing Facility, Boone, North Carolina.

Peggy was born July 28, 1942, in Watauga County to the late Bynum and Exie Hodges. She had a deep love of caring for others, a calling she lived out both in her own home and through her work in child care facilities where she lovingly nurtured many children over the years.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Bill Austin; her son Martin Austin and his wife Kim of Hickory, North Carolina and her daughter Billie Clanton, and her husband Jeff of Hickory, North Carolina.

Peggy is also survived by six grandchildren: Sean Austin and his wife Melody of Matthews, North Carolina; Ana Austin of Olathe, Kansas; River Austin of Hickory, North Carolina; Hunter Clanton and his fiancée Brisa of Asheboro, North Carolina; Davis Clanton and fiancée Madisyn of Hickory, North Carolina and Chase Clanton of Charlotte, North Carolina. She was a proud great-grandmother to Vicent and Zander Austin of Matthews, North Carolina.

In addition, she is survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins who will cherish her memory.

Peggy found great joy in the laughter and happiness of families selecting their Christmas trees on their Choose and Cut Tree Farm, a tradition she dearly loved. In the fall and spring she and Bill enjoyed spending time in Myrtle Beach with the snowbird friends they made and treasured over the years.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Arnett, Beulah Bentley; half-sister Clara Hayes; brothers Jay Hodges and Oscar Hodges.

Family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 7, 2026 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home. Funeral service at 1:00 PM

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, PO Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Austin family.

Carol (Tillman) Perlaza

June 10, 1943 ~ February 2, 2026

Carol Tillman Perlaza, 82, went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2026. Carol was born in Wilmington, Delaware on June 10, 1943. The oldest of five siblings, Carol was an avid reader, excelled in academics, and was an animal lover. Carol graduated valedictorian of her class in nursing school, and went on to have a long, successful career in nursing. She retired to Beech Mountain where she spent many years enjoying the nature and beauty of her surroundings.





Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Tillman and Jeannie Tillman of Okeechobee FL; her son Sean McDaniel of Beech Mountain, NC; her grandson Jimbo Faught of Lithia, FL; her granddaughter Ashleigh Bagnall of Garner, NC; and her son-in-law Addam Bagnall of Garner, NC.



Carol is survived by her loving children: Bill McDaniel (Mercedes) of Dover, FL; Robert McDaniel (Edelwina) of Plant City, FL; Carol “Kitten” Powell of Orlando,FL; and Sharon Bagnall of Garner, NC.



Grandchildren: Jessica Gales (Nick) of Garner, NC; Christian Powell (Melissa) of Dallas Center, IA; Harley Morua (Gabriel) of Dover, FL; Shannon Powell of Las Vegas, NV; and Mandolyn Bagnall of Raleigh, NC.



Great Grandchildren: Troy Hinkley of Garner, NC; Ethan Hinkley of Garner, NC; Ryker Reynolds of Dover, FL; Sienna Crawford-Morua of Dover, FL; Arthur Powell of Dallas Center, IA; Ingrid Brown of Dallas Center, IA; Catalina Morua of Dover, FL; and Gabriel Morua of Dover, FL.



Her siblings: Johnny Tillman (Vickie) of Jensen Beach, FL; Jeanne Fiato of Okeechobee, FL; Jerry Tillman, Jr. (Kathy) of Okeechobee, FL; Keith Tillman (Laura) of West Palm Beach, FL;



Her loving aunt Shirley Brittingham of Millsboro, DE; Her dearest friend, Don Groover of Beech Mountain; her beloved dog Rascal; and many nieces and nephews.



Carol was also blessed with many friends in the greater Beech Mountain and Boone communities, including members of the Boone Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Carol touched many peoples’ lives as a caring daughter, mother, sister, and friend, as well as a friendly and competent caregiver. She left a lasting impression on everyone she knew and loved. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Benjamin Wofford Cox, Jr.

February 7, 1955 ~ February 4, 2026

We invite you to celebrate the life of Benjamin Wofford Cox, Jr., who went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2026, due to complications from a surgery.

Born on February 7, 1955, Ben was the baby brother of three sisters and the only son of Benjamin and Betty Cox. He spent his early years in Bluefield, West Virginia, and Burlington, North Carolina. He met his beautiful bride, Connie, in 1976. After their home burned down, Ben quit his band, and together they embarked on a life-changing cross-country journey, eventually settling in Oregon. There, he re-ignited a relationship with the greatest love of his life, Jesus Christ.

The Lord led them to Boone, North Carolina, where they became part of a church community at Watauga Christian Center. It was there that Ben met some of his dearest, life-long friends. Ben became the head pastor of WCC, which later became Living Water Christian Fellowship, where he faithfully served for 25 years. After 9/11, he traveled to New York City with the Billy Graham Association to minister to those impacted by the tragedy – one of his life’s greatest honors.

Following his time at LWCF, Ben continued in pastoral care, serving as an interim preacher at various area churches. He was a key leader who brought pastors and churches together in the High Country when unity mattered most.

Ben became the owner of High Country 365, where he built a solid reputation rooted in integrity and strong relationships. At the center of his business was his genuine care for people.

Above all, Ben’s life was marked by love.

He loved his family deeply.

He loved Boone faithfully.

He loved Jesus wholeheartedly.

He will be remembered for his big smile, deep belly laugh, and his willingness to stop and give others his time, his ear, and a meaningful conversation.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Wofford Cox and Betty Jennings Cox; his sister, Nell Cox Paul; and his brothers-in-law, Dennis Wooten and Larry Paul.

He is survived by his sisters, Ann Wooten and Claire Cash, as well as his numerous nieces and nephews.

Ben leaves behind his amazing wife, Connie, whom he loved selflessly and with his whole heart. He also leaves behind his six children: Heather, Nathanael, Emily, Amber, Benjamin, and Daniel. Ben was a proud and loving grandfather to Kaitlyn, Eliana and Owen; Sophia, Julia, and Isabel; Autumn and her future baby brother; Lucas, Eli, and Charlie; and Olinna and Ada.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 13, at Alliance Bible Fellowship. Visitation will be from 2:00–4:00 p.m., with services to follow at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of food or flowers, donations may be made in Ben’s name to Samaritan’s Purse.

Mark Alan Greene

March 28, 1957 ~ February 5, 2026

Mark Alan Greene, 68, of Stoney Fork, NC, passed away Thursday, February 5, 2026, at his home. He was born March 28, 1957, in Watauga County, NC, to the late Burl and Jewell Greene.



Survivors include: daughters Christy Denny and husband Kyle of West Jefferson, NC, and Rebecca Tyner and husband Chris of Hawaii; grandchildren Landon Ollis, Kaleb Denny, and Brody Denny, all of West Jefferson, NC; stepdaughter Kayla Hicks and children Colton and Madelyn Johnson of Butler, TN; nieces and nephews Paula Benton and husband Jimmy of Suffolk, VA, Tammy Clark and husband Freddie of Midlothian, VA, Beth Francis and husband Jose’ of Norfolk, VA, Van Trivette of Deep Gap, NC, and Matt Liner and wife Laura of Lexington, NC; brother-in-law Ronnie Liner of Winston-Salem, NC; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved grand-dog, Rubble Denny.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Jewell Greene; brothers Jimmy Greene of Norfolk and Buddy Greene of Banner Elk, NC; sisters Janice Tester of Stoney Fork, NC, and Judy Liner of Winston-Salem, NC. Mark also held great affection for his grand-dogs, Zuma Denny and Spartacus Tyner, who preceded him in death.



Mark drove tractor-trailers and trucks for most of his life, spending much of that time with Humphrey Masonry Supply, where he was treated like family. While his travels allowed him to see much of the country, he always loved his home in the mountains along the North Carolina and Tennessee borders. Mark is now finally home to stay with his parents and siblings for eternity.



The family has chosen to have a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Homestead Recovery Center in Boone, NC.

Evelyn Harmon Lawrence

January 15, 1941 – February 2, 2026

Evelyn Harmon Lawrence, age 85, of Vilas passed away peacefully Monday, February 2, 2026, at the home of her daughter in Lexington.

She was born on January 15, 1941, in Watauga County. The daughter of the late Ed Henry Harmon and Bonnie Presnell Harmon. Evelyn was a tough lady who always faced struggle with a smile. There was no job ever too big or small for her, from hemming jeans, patching holes, or an elaborate bed spread or draperies. She ran Evelyn Lawrence trucking dealing with drivers with a smile or scrawl. Mom loved her flowers and working in her yard, bringing plants that were sick back to their prime; her thumb sure was green.

She had many names mom, mamma, Aee, and memaw. She would bring you in, feed you, and look after you as if you were her own whether it be a child, grandchild or just someone passing by with a friend. Her children, grandchildren, family and friends loved her so much and she will be missed very much. If you met her once, you loved her and saw her feistiness.

She is survived by her daughter Libby Bryant and husband John of Lexington, North Carolina; her son Johnny Lawrence and wife Tonya of Millers Creek; eight grandchildren, Dwayne Warren of Vilas; Dylan Lawrence and fiancé Abigail Bumgarner of Vilas; Garrett Lawrence and wife Nina of Louisville, Kentucky; Jonathan Bryant and wife Courtney of Lexington, North Carolina; Justin Bryant of Lexington, North Carolina; Colton Bryant of Trinity, North Carolina; Casey Bryant of Lexington, North Carolina; Mckinlee Watson of Wilmington, North Carolina and one great-grandson Caleb Bryant of Farmer, North Carolina. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and countless friends she loved dearly.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Lawrence and an infant son John Donald Lawrence.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 6, 2026, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel from 4:00 until 7:00.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

Doris Mae Sparks Harmon

October 29, 1931 – February 5, 2026

Doris Mae Sparks Harmon, age 94, passed away on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

She was born on October 29, 1931, in Avery County, NC. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Sparks and Nelia Sluder Sparks. She grew up “on the mountain” over the Toe River and often recalled childhood experiences of what it was like to live there during that time. She graduated from Cranberry High School and attended Appalachian State Teachers College in Boone, NC, the first person in her family to attend college. She met Howard Jessie Harmon at the Boone home of one of her sisters. They married in 1949 and later moved to Canton, Ohio where they began to raise a family.

As a young woman, Doris had several jobs outside the home but was primarily a homemaker and mother extraordinaire. She briefly taught second grade and later worked at Canton South High School before the family moved back to North Carolina in 1969. She worked in the Registrar’s Office at Appalachian State University and after the family moved to the Asheville area, she transferred to the Registrar’s Office at the University of North Carolina Asheville and became the Assistant Registrar. She and Howard, who also worked at UNCA, were beloved by the university community and there is an oak tree planted on campus in their honor designated “The Harmon Oak.”

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband of almost 72 years, Howard Harmon, and 13 brothers and sisters. She is survived by one brother, Charles Sparks and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by five daughters: Marilyn Byrd (Marvin), Ladonna Brawley (David), Marcia Harmon, Alicia Shope (Dale) and Andrea Wilson; six grandchildren: Meghan Woodlief (Bryan), Melissa Antaya (Mike), Adam Brawley, Matthew Duncan (Jen), John Wilson, Jami Rhode (Seth); and four great-grandchildren: Kaylee Woodlief, Cameron Woodlief, Ava Woodlief and Miles Rhode.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at Trinity of Fairview Baptist Church in Fletcher, NC. Reverend Stacey Harris will officiate. Following the funeral the family will receive friends at a reception in the Family Life Center. The family also will receive friends from 11:00AM until 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, in the chapel at Hampton Funeral Home in Boone, NC, ending with a brief memorial service officiated by Reverend Daniel Lawrence. A private burial will follow.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

Dale Critcher, Jr.

May 11, 1979 – February 5, 2026

Dale Critcher Jr. 46 died unexpectedly February 5th in Warren County NC. He was born in Boone NC May 11th, 1979, and grew up in Fleetwood NC.

He was a Jack of all trades. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, the river and working. He could do anything and he Loved his dog Diesel and was of the Christian faith

He is survived by his father Dale Critcher Sr. of Blowing Rock, his mother Lynn Critcher, sister Angela Critcher, niece Destiny Critcher all of Lenoir, several uncles, Aunts, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Norman and Marie Critcher, Craft and Wilma Presnell, two aunts Louise and Karen.

Donations may be sent to Samaritans purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone NC 28607.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday February 12, 2026, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Donald Critcher will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

Sally Faye Potter

January 8, 1929 – February 6, 2026

ally Faye Potter age 97 of Zionville passed away Friday February 6, 2026, at Mountain City Care and Rehab.

She was born January 8, 1929, in Watauga County. The daughter of the late James and Hattie Wallace Wilson.

She is survived by her sister Georgia Pardue and husband Edgar of Zionville; two sisters-in-law Louise Pardue and husband Jimmy of Mountain City and Helen Hammons and husband Richard of Mountain City. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded by her husband Wilton Potter, one daughter Sherry Potter, one sister Pearl Martin and husband Roy, two brothers Earl Wilson and wife Dora and Clay Wilson and wife Virginia.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday at Zionville Baptist Church. Pastor Ray Branch will officiate. Interment will follow in Reece cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Reece Cemetery c/o Chuck Cook 730 Slabtown Road Zionville, North Carolina 28698.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

Jessica Anne Hicks

January 27, 1955 – February 5, 2026

Jessica Anne Hicks, age 71, of Banner Elk, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones, Thursday, February 5, 2026, in Banner Elk. Born January 27, 1955, in Madison County, Indiana, she was the daughter of John B. and Marie Leach Hicks.

She is preceded in death by her father, John B. Hicks, a sister, Suzi Hicks and brother, Hugh Matthew Hicks.

She grew up in the NC Mountains, in the Matney Community and enjoyed her career as a Real Estate Broker.

She is survived by her mother, Marie Leach Hicks, children, Jennifer Dress (Josh), Josh Herman, Heidi Rankhorn (Chris), Josie Jennings (Zach), Matthew Williams (Heather) and her special friend, Jerry Price. She is also survived by her siblings, Bunny Stram, John B. Hicks, Jr. (Darcey), Cindy Dunnagan (Brian), Justin Hicks (Michelle) and Portia Hicks. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Haley Rankhorn, Johnathan Rankhorn (Dacey), Trevor Rankhorn, Lily Herman, Olivia Jennings, Scarlett Jennings, Mason Jennings and one great-grandchild, June Rankhorn. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held by her children.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hicks Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Cecil Gary Johnson

August 28, 1947 – February 5, 2026

Cecil “Gary” Johnson, 79, went to be with his wife Jackie and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 5, 2026.

Born August 28, 1947, in Crossnore, NC, the son of the late Cecil Johnson and Estelle “Johnson” Vance of Crossnore, NC.

Preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Rippy Johnson; father, Cecil Johnson; mother, Estelle “Johnson” Vance; brothers, Larry Johnson and Shirle Johnson; and grandson, Connor Lewis.

Gary leaves behind three daughters, Cherie Johnson (son-in-law Chuck Lewis) of Newland, NC, Kari Johnson-Dean (son-in-law Brook Dean) of Newland, NC, and Angela Nohrn (son-in-law Rob Nohrn) of Boerne, TX, along with two adopted children, Kristi Adams and Delane Tomlinson, of Greenwood, SC. Multiple grandchildren: Joshua Lewis, Michael Lewis, Austin Lewis, Nate Lewis, Linsey Nohrn, Taylor Nohrn, Saddie Nohrn, and Clay Adams. Five great-grandchildren: Jackson Lewis, Lily Lewis, Raelyn Lewis, Ava Lewis, Braxton Lewis, Isaac Herbert, and Jordan Herbert, and a great/great-grandchild, Bexley Herbert.

Major Cecil Johnson retired with a successful military career in the US Army after 20 years of distinguished service. After the military, Gary also retired from years in engineering and design in the communications/fiber business.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Amorem Hospice of Boone, NC, and Kyla Wise of Spruce Pine, NC.

Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, May 2 @ 1pm at the family farm located at 1546 Chestnut Dale Road, Newland, NC 28657.