Watauga, Avery Obituaries – Feb. 21, 2022

Graphic by Ashley Poore.

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

Enid Frances Coffey

1929 – 2023

Enid Frances Carroll Coffey, age 93 of Hudson, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023. She was a native of Boone and the daughter of the late Raymond Joseph and Maude Moody Carroll.

Enid received her Master’s in Education degree from Appalachian State University. She taught for 35 years in Hudson Elementary School.

Enid was a member of Hudson United Methodist Church, was a member of the Hudson Garden Club, and was very active with the Hudson Community Development.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death husband, Roy E. Coffey; brother, Aaron Joe Carroll.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Hodges and husband Marc of Myrtle Beach, SC.

A granddaughter, Meredith Friga and husband Paul of Chapel Hill, and a great-grandson Nicholas Roy Friga.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Blowing Rock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Coffey family.

.

.

Rachel Ann Miller

1936 – 2023

Rachel Teague Miller, age 86 of Boone, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center.

Rachel was a native of Boone and the daughter of the late Frank and Ann McNeil Teague also of Boone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frederick Hubert Miller and a sister, Emma Jo Miller of Boone. Rachel was a homemaker and worked many years at Trailway Laundry and Dry Cleaners and was well known for being a wonderful seamstress. Rachel is survived by her 4 children, Dennis Miller of Boone; Joey Miller and wife Kelly of Boone; Molly Miller and boyfriend, Tim Smith of Boone; Johnny Miller and wife Deana of Zionville; 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Rachel is also survived by a sister, Frankie Day of Vernon, FL, and a brother- and sister-in-law, Alan and Judy Miller of Boone and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins from both sides of her family.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in the spring as weather permits.

In lieu of flowers or memorials the family requests all donations be made to:

Amorem Care

902 Kirkwood Street NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family.

.

.

John David Bodenhamer

1941 – 2023

John David Bodenhamer, 81, of Old Hwy. 421 S., Boone, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home. Born May 15, 1941 in Watauga County, he was a son of Glen and Mae Reece Bodenhamer. John served in the US Navy from 1960 to l964. As a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church, he served as a deacon and Sunday School Teacher. John loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family, church and the Rutherwood community. He worked for Bell South Telephone for 20 plus years and 40 years as owner and operator of John Bodenhamer Electric. In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf with the Paul Perry group and spending time with his family.

John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Frankie Barnes Bodenhamer, his daughter, Tabitha Bodenhamer Taylor and husband, Brantley, and his son, David Bodenhamer and wife, Brenda, all of Boone. He loved and was very proud of his grandchildren, Kortney and Wesley Bodenhamer of Mountain City, TN, Daniel Taylor and wife, Chelsea, of West Jefferson, Hannah Taylor Earp and husband, Isaac, of Meadowview, VA and Dalton Hicks of Boone; and his very special great-grandchildren who always brightened his day, Sofia and Ryder Bodenhamer of Mountain City, TN; his brother, Bob Bodenhamer and wife, Linda, of Gastonia; sister-in-law, Jane Cornett of Beaver Dam and brother-in-law, Sonny Barnes of Boone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a sister, Nancy Bodenhamer.

Funeral services with Military Honors for John will be conducted Saturday afternoon, January 28, 2023, at 2 o’clock at Rutherwood Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Dockery and Rev. Raymond Spann. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials in John’s honor to Gideon’s International, Boone Camp, PO Box 3602, Boone, NC 28607, or to Rutherwood Baptist Church, 142 Don Hayes Rd., Boone, NC 28607 for Actionnel Fleurisma and his work in Haiti.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bodenhamer family.

.

.

Beth Anne Clark

Friday, January 27, 2023

Beth Anne Clark, 58, peacefully passed away on January 27, 2023, with loved ones at her side. Beth was born May 2, 1964, in Trenton, Michigan.

She spent her early childhood years in Michigan on the Great Lakes until moving to the Mountains of Blowing Rock, NC in 1977, where she lived until her passing. Beth was a graduate of Watauga High School and received a degree in Cosmetology at Caldwell Community College. In her adult years, Beth worked side by side with her mother operating Sweet Season Catering and Bed & Breakfast. She was also well-known in the community as the hostess at Knight’s on Main for over 17 years.

Beth was always the life of every party. Her infectious smile and enthusiastic demeanor will remain with all of us. She loved her family and close friends fiercely. She especially loved her role as “Aunt Beth”, “Momma Beth”, and “Grams”.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of over 25 years, David “Phil” Stinson, along with their son David Stinson Jr, his wife Lani Stover, and their daughter Alanah Stover-Stinson. In addition, she is survived by her mother Claudia (Parks) Clark of Blowing Rock, NC; her father George “Bud” Clark, and his wife Jan Clark, of Grosse Ile, MI; as well as her siblings and their families.

A celebration of life will be held at The Town Tavern of Blowing Rock on February 7th from 5-7 pm. We welcome people to come and share memories of Beth.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been created for those interested in making a donation to assist with her medical expenses. Please click here to go to the GoFundMe for Beth Anne Clark.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Clark family.

.

.

Daniel Paul Veilleux

Sunday, January 29, 2023

After a brief illness, Daniel Paul Veilleux left this world too early on January 29 th, 2023. He was born in Providence, RI in 1937 as the son of Reginald Veilleux and Cecile Gagnon Veilleux. As a young boy, he helped his father and younger brother build a brick home. At 16, he began what would become his lifelong passion for gardening by keeping copious notes on his plantings, processes, and winning numerous 4H awards. Dan attended La Salle Academy for boys and continued pursuing his passion in agriculture. He later earned a BS degree from the University of Rhode Island in agriculture and for a time even lived in the campus greenhouse. Dan was in the ROTC at URI and afterwards served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Infantry where he taught riflery and headed the landscaping division. After his military stint, Dan worked as a tree surgeon for the state of Rhode Island and was the state inspector of bees. Dan was later hired by Union Carbide where he specialized in agricultural research and sales. Eventually he became the nation’s number one salesman for his product line. He traveled the mid-west while living in MN with his first wife, Carol and children, Jason and Nicole. Dan started as an agricultural research scientist in the Research Triangle in Raleigh. After his first marriage ended, he met Janet Montgomery, his current wife, the love of his life. He cajoled her into moving to Ohio where he was transferred for work, and where he managed a research farm. They lived in Columbus for 14 years. In 2000, Dan and Janet moved to the mountains of North Carolina. They designed a home where he could continue his passions together with his wife. Dan planted a vineyard, orchard, and garden where he graciously shared the fruits of his labor with the community. He volunteered as The Fish Thawer for the monthly Ruritan Club fish fry and was an active member of the Wood Ministry. Dan was a renaissance man of many talents and constant curiosity. He loved beekeeping, farming, hunting, whitewater canoeing, camping, fishing, glass blowing, beer and wine-making, exploring nature, cooking, and much more. He treasured spending time with his family, friends and the church. He loved military history and was an inventive problem solver. He was a store house of eclectic knowledge and readily shared it with anyone, whether you liked it or not. He had a free mind and a pioneering spirit. Dan was described by his nephew as a perfect storm of unlimited energy and Wikipedia. As a friend wrote about him: He has had very little interest in suffering fools. He passionately stood for what was right and had the will and courage to confront issues where others were violated, and he did so with righteous indignation, without being asked. His son in law loved to talk about his pragmatism and sweetness and his unique view of the world. He loved and supported his wife with such passion and gratitude. He was devoted to his children, nieces and nephews and showed that by giving his love unconditionally and imparting all that he knew. He loved his grandchildren and grand-nieces/nephews with a sensitivity and tenderness that would light up the room. He lived every day to the fullest, like there was no tomorrow; appreciating every sunset, every visiting bird, every blossom, and reveling in every animal caught on his trail cam. Despite that carpe diem outlook, he asked his doctors for a lifetime guarantee for new joints replaced, planning for a long life. He had already bought seeds for the coming planting season, including new varieties that he wanted to try out. Although his death was untimely, let us carry on his spirit by loving our families, our friends, and life itself.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hunger and Health Coalition, and F.A.R.M. Cafe as well as the High Country United Church of Christ, all of Boone, NC.

The Celebration of Life for Dan Veilleux will be held on March 11, 2023, at 11³° at High Country United Church of Christ, located at 8235 U.S. Hwy 421N, Vilas, NC. Casual, colorful attire would reflect Dan’s personality, if you wish.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Veilleux family.

.

.

Alvin Charles Stanbery

1939 – 2023

Alvin Charles Stanbery, age 83, of Ridge Road, Boone, passed away Monday morning, January 30, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center. Born December 24, 1939, in Watauga County, Alvin was the sixth of seven children of Glenn Wilburn and Vanna Pearl Miller Stanbery. Alvin taught Sunday school at Willowdale Baptist Church while he was a member there. For the last 27 years, he was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Alvin was a quiet man and simple man. Growing up on the family dairy farm instilled in him a strong work ethic. He was a professional long distance truck driver logging millions of miles while driving for Newton Transportation and Zenith Freightliners. After retirement from trucking, he was employed by Watauga County as a truck driver and later as a site attendant.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Cole Stanbery; sons, James Stanbery and wife, Abigale, of Millers Creek and Allen Stanbery and wife, Shannon, of Boone and step-son, Jerry Ward of Creston; five grandchildren, Ashley Davenport and husband, Winston, Brandon Stanbery, Hannah Stanbery, Megan Hodges and husband, John, and Journey Carter and husband, Corey; sisters, Rose Freeman of Springfield, Missouri, Shirley Smith of Granite Falls, and Glenna Hollar and husband, AC, of Boone; sister-in-law, Judy Stanbery of Boone and brother-in-law, Arlton Cole and wife, Harriet, of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Schieder and June Parks; brother, Steve Stanbery; and granddaughters, Maggie and Molly Stanbery.

A memorial service to honor Alvin will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers please consider doing a random act of kindness for someone in need in Alvin’s memory.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Stanbery family.

.

.

Bessie Lee Presnell

1933 – 2023

Bessie Lee Presnell, age 89, of Copperhead Road, Vilas, passed away Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023. Born July 23, 1933, in Avery County, she was a daughter of David Lee and Bertha Ellen Presnell. Mrs. Presnell was a member of Beech Valley Baptist Church. She traveled the east coast picking fruits for various companies. Bessie loved her family. She enjoyed going to church services and reading her bible. Special treats for her were just riding around enjoying the scenery and nature from a car window.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Langston and husband, Roger, of Southmont, NC. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Presnell; an infant son, Steven Lee Presnell; and sisters, Lillie Mae Presnell and Delphia Marie Presnell.

Memorial services for Mrs. Presnell will be held in the spring.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers and suggests memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Presnell family.

.

.

Judith Ann Staufer

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

On Wednesday, February 1st, after a brief illness, Judith “Judy” Ann Staufer of Ferguson, NC, formerly of Boone, NC, originally from Chicago, IL, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, surrounded by friends and family who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Born on December 14th, 1939 to Ruth Anderson and Warren (Bud) Johnson (step-father Gunnar Anderson) in Chicago, IL, Judy worked from a young age as a financial accountant with Towers Perrin in the Sears Tower of Chicago. Later in life, Judy found her life’s joy in raising her family with her husband, Tom. Judy and her family moved from Chicago to Boone, NC in the early 2000’s to be with her daughter, Pam. Judy lived in a beautiful apartment with her husband, Tom and granddaughter, Kat. She enjoyed traveling to visit her beloved hometown often and delighted in telling stories of her early life in the Windy City. Her absolute favorite meal was true Chicago-style pizza and hot dogs. One of Judy’s many talents was her ability to play the accordion since the age of eight. Many of her Christmas eves were spent playing songs on her accordion to her family. Several months before her passing, Judy was able to purchase and move into a newly renovated home in Ferguson, NC. She was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother who cared deeply for her family, friends and three cats. Judy was always eager to help anyone, whether it was listening to your problems or giving advice, she was a cheerful woman who enjoyed conversation with family and friends. Once you met her, it was hard not to love her.

Judy was a member of the Willow Creek Community Church in Barrington, IL, and delighted in introducing her children and grandchildren to the Lord. Her children and grandchildren will always praise her as a devout believer in Christ, and the best mother and grandmother anyone in the world could ask for.

Survived by her husband of 45 years, Thomas Joseph Staufer, daughters, Pamela Renda and husband Brian Renda, Susan “Sue” Dicristofano, Kristina Ward, sons, Thomas Staufer, Kenneth Staufer, son-in-law, Matthew Ward, grandchildren, Kaitlyn Staufer, Anthony Dicristofano, Michelle Tovar and husband David Tovar, Michael Piszczek, Karyn Staufer, Belinda Ward and husband Candido Deluna, Erica Chapman and husband Trevor Chapman, great grandchildren, Rylee Dicristofano, Anthony Ward, Kyle Ward, Eric Ward, Mia Lilly, and Aria Chapman, brothers Dale Anderson and wife Bev Anderson, Mark Anderson and wife Marge Anderson, sister Diane Friesen and husband Galen Friesen along with many nieces and nephews, and her loving cats.

Judith was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Anderson, father, Warren Johnson, stepfather, Gunnar Anderson, grandson, Christopher Miller, nieces and nephews, Lori Anderson, Todd Anderson, and Cory Anderson.

A Memorial Service in honor of Judith will be held at 12:00PM Monday, February 20, 2023 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Staufer family.

.

.

Anne Welch Culler

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Anne Welch Culler, age 78, of Boone passed away unexpectedly at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She was a native of Watauga County, born March 25,1944 to Bynum and Ruth Welch.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband Dewey Culler, and a son, Kenneth Evans Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Laurie Evans of Lexington, NC, and Kim Evans (Jessica King) of Charlotte, NC; three brothers, Louis Welch (Evelyn) of Elizabethton, TN, Bill Welch of Matney, NC, and Ernest Welch of Valle Crucis. NC; grandson Jordan Brown (Lindsey) of Boone, NC; granddaughter Katie Perkins of Winston-Salem, NC; great-grandchildren Kinsley Brown, Mason Brown, Kira Beasley and Olivia Beasley of Boone, NC, and Chase Gordon of Winston-Salem, NC. If you knew Anne, you knew what a special lady she was. You might’ve come through her line when she worked as a cashier at Winn-Dixie, or maybe she helped you pick out just the right produce during her time in the Harris-Teeter produce department. Or maybe you went to the old Cove Creek High School and were a classmate, a childhood friend from growing up on Dutch Creek Rd. in Valle Crucis, a fellow member at Rich Mountain Baptist Church, or simply a friend she made along her path in life wherever hers crossed with yours. If you didn’t know her, you truly missed out. For those of us blessed to be family and friends, she will be greatly missed. Funeral services for Anne Culler will be conducted Monday, February 6, 2023, at 1:00PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:00PM, prior to services. Graveside services will follow in the Culler Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Culler Cemetery Fund, in care of Kim Evans, PO Box 1981, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be made shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

.

.

Mellott Faust

1938 – 2023

Bro. Mellott Faust, age 84, was born July 18, 1938, in Charlotte NC. He went to be with His Savior on February 1, 2023. His parents Mr. Richard Smith & Miss Elsie Faust, one sister Margaret & 5 brothers Charles, Charles Gordon, Herbert, Willie James, & Curtis preceded him in death.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his beloved wife, Minister Brenda Ervin Faust of the home. Two sons Richard Faust (Ja’net), Greensboro NC; Shawn Parks (Holly) of Jefferson NC; two sisters Ms Rosemary White of Charlotte NC and Ms Richardean Lish of Bronx New York. Also surviving are his loving 5 grandchildren: Gianni faust, Timpani Scales, Carla Johnson, Braden Kniox, and Jordan Parks, one great granddaughter Melanie Scales. and several nieces & nephews. A memorial service for Mellott, will be scheduled for a later date. A viewing for family and friends will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 3:00PM to 5:00PM at the Austin and Barnes Chapel.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Margate Health and Rehabilitation Services of Ashe County for the loving care they provided Mr. Faust and his family.

Online condolences may be made at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is Serving the Faust Family.

.

.

Homer Arnette

1927 – 2023

Mr. Homer Arnette, 95, entered into rest on Monday evening, January 23, 2023.

Born February 1, 1927, in Watauga County, he was the son of Thomas Arnette and Grace Tester Arnette. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Arnette and Grace Tester Arnette as well as 5 loving sisters, Jessie, Georgia, Myra, Kate, and Susan, and his beautiful wife, Margaret Hendrix Arnette.

Mr. Arnette was also a longtime resident of Boone, NC and was a retired engineer from General Electric. He served his country faithfully in World War II in the Navy. Homer was the devoted husband of 69 years to the late Margaret Arnette, who was the love of his life. He was a longtime member of Greenway Baptist Church in Boone. He loved his Lord, his family, and his friends. He never met a stranger and would greet everyone with a hug. He enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises. He and his wife traveled all over the United States with their friends discovering new places and enjoying wonderful adventures.

Survivors include his daughter, Sandra Arnette Kirven and husband, John, of Harlem, Georgia; son, David Arnette I and wife, Laura, of Piedmont, Alabama; two grandchildren, his granddaughter, Cyndi Rogers and husband, Joe, of Dalton, GA; his grandson, David Arnette II and wife, Courtney, of Birmingham, Alabama; his five great-grandchildren, Anna Grace and Austin Rogers, Taylor and Brady Arnette, and Breanna Waldrop; three sisters, Irene Nichols, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Carolyn Jones and husband, Randy, of Boone, North Carolina; Mildred Bunten and husband, Fred, of Elk Park, North Carolina. The family will have a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, February 4th at Greenway Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Darrell Hobbs. The visitation for family and friends will be at 9 AM on Saturday, 2/4. The service will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, 2/4. Greenway Baptist Church is located at 880 Greenway Road, Boone, NC, 28607.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorials to be made to Medi Home

Health and Hospice. The address for memorials is 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 101

Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Arnette family.

.

.

Betty Lou Wells

1929 – 2023

Betty Lou Clawson Wells of 297 Cherry Drive, Boone, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 93 on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was the daughter of Addie and B.D. Clawson. Both families had a long and rich heritage of mountain culture. She studied Education and English, earning a Bachelor’s degree in 1951 from Appalachian Teachers’ College and her Master’s degree in 1962 from Appalachian State University. She first taught in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools from 1951 to 1953. She met her husband, James Aubrey Wells of Marion, N.C., in Charlotte, and they moved back to Boone where they ran their downtown Boone Trail Restaurant, a favorite of local businesspeople as well as folklorist Richard Chase. She returned to education, teaching English and Art at Appalachian High School from 1963 until 1965, transitioning to the consolidated Watauga High School where over the years she taught English, Art, and German as well as teaching adult art classes in the summer. She retired in 1990 after teaching for 29 years. Betty had a wide range of interests. She enjoyed music, drama, and literature of many genres. She was a skilled gardener, growing both vegetables and flowers for most of her life. She was also an expert in canning and preserving foods. She knew a great deal about the use of native plants and herbs for healing purposes. She was well informed and passionate about her mountain heritage. For at least 15 years, Betty went to elementary schools and festivals to help students and their parents understand and appreciate early mountain living and skills including churning butter, which she allowed the children to do with an antique churner; to understand the steps of fabric making from producing the wool, flax and cotton; spinning thread; and weaving the materials. She also demonstrated picking apples with an antique picker and learning how fruits and vegetables were dried for the winter. She demonstrated use of a number of antiques, mostly family used, and tools to show how mountain people survived without modern conveniences. She was a fine storyteller and many will remember her excellent presentations. Betty loved to learn about other cultures and enjoyed traveling. After retiring, she and her husband were very active in the study and teaching of the international language of Esperanto as one of her beliefs was that there needs to be an international auxiliary language to assist in communication and peacebuilding between the peoples of our world. In promoting the language, they traveled extensively in Europe and also hosted Esperantists from many countries, including Russia, in their home. She especially enjoyed hosting international exchange students. Betty was an active member of the local Baha’i Faith, believing that all the major religions are a part of the oneness of mankind, and also attended the monthly Shekinah Gathering, a multi-faith assembly that meets for worship. She will be sorely missed by both groups and her many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Rosa Lee Norris and twin sister Mary Sue Fairbrother, husband James Aubrey Wells, second husband Charles Donoghue, stepson James Walter Wells, and daughter Kitty Wells. She is survived by her stepdaughter Carolyn Carnes of Blairstown, NJ; daughters Marla Dorsett of Millers Creek, NC and Laura Wells Saeger of New York, NY; and son, Wayne Wells of Tampa, FL. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside Baha’i burial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 10, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens of Boone Cemetery, 521 Old East King Street. A celebration of Betty’s life is planned for later this month. Donations in Betty’s memory may be made to High Country Peace Village, a multi-faith collaborative project for children aged 8-12 in our community which focuses on unity and peace. The students meet monthly in various locations culminating with a week-long day camp at Valle Crucis Conference Center in August. Students will hike and explore nature, learn about different faiths and communities, and practice art, music, yoga, and peacemaking. Please make checks payable to High Country Peace Village Care of: High Country United Church of Christ, 8233 Highway 421-N, Vilas, N.C. 28692. For more information email [email protected]

.

.

Michael Treffle McQuilton

1949 – 2022

Michael Treffle McQuilton was born May 7, 1949, in Port Jefferson, New York to Treffle McQuilton and Sophia Julia Kobylenski. He was baptized on May 22, 1949, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Center Moriches, New York.

Michael received his training in Technical Electronics from The University of the State of New York on June, 22, 1968. He excelled in electronics and became a Certified Telephone/Telegraph Lineman and Cable Splicer in October of 1972 for the Department of Defense, serving in the United States Air Force. Michael received an Honorable Discharge on December 18, 1974.

Michael moved to North Carolina and spent his last years in the beautiful mountain town of Boone, North Carolina, where he made many long-lasting friendships in the community and the folks at First Baptist Church of Boone.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, by his sisters, Sylvia Tardona, Patricia Cole, and Lucyann Weaver. He is survived by his brother-in-law, John Tardona, and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his dear friend, Lois Martin of Center Moriches, New York, and Charlotte Garrison of Boone, North Carolina.

A Memorial Service with Military Rights will be Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11 o’clock in the morning at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens Field of Honor with Rev. Roy A. Dobyns, Jr. officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Hunger and Health Coalition at First Baptist Church located at 375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607.

.

.

Lee Winston Ammann

1989 – 2023

With deepest sorrow we announce that Lee Winston Ammann, our beloved son, husband, father, brother, family member and friend to many, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Those who knew Lee, even just a little, have lost a shining light in their lives. Lee was born and spent the majority of his youth growing up in Charlotte. One of his greatest loves was playing baseball. He finished his high school career pitching for Watauga High School from 2005 to 2007. His games included several exciting and well-fought battles earning him a college scholarship. He finished his baseball career at Mars Hill University. Lee’s love of athletics extended to racing for the Sugar Mountain (NC) Ski and Snowboard Team for 11 years. After he aged out of the program as a competitor, he became a member of the Team coaching staff. At one point he was even honored to be selected as a coach for the racers of the US Ski Team Southern Developmental Team, taking his young team-members to a post season event in Lake Placid, NY. As a young adult he began working as a cook, server and bartender in the family business, a restaurant in Banner Elk, NC. When Covid hit in 2019 he insisted his parents step-aside in order to remain safe from the virus. He was an astute and hard-working businessman. He toiled tirelessly through the challenging years of the pandemic, helping the restaurant to not only survive but become even more prosperous as the years progressed. His business success was one of the greatest achievements of his life. He was a wonderful, fun-loving father and never met a stranger, being, as the situation required, goofy, funny, sympathetic, and compassionate. He was generous with his time and always strove to lift up those family and friends who needed help. And his smile could light up a room and always brought an answering smile to others.

We LOVE and MISS you so much Lee. We always will.

Build Me a Son, O Lord

Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory.

Build me a son whose wishbone will not be where his backbone should be; a son who will know Thee and that to himself is the foundation stone of knowledge. Lead him, I pray, not in the path of ease and comfort, but under the stress and spur of difficulties and challenge. Here let him learn to stand up in the storm; here let him learn compassion for those who fail.

Build me a son whose heart will be clean, whose goal will be high; a son who will master himself before he seeks to master other men; one who will learn to laugh, yet never forget how to weep; one who will reach into the future, yet never forget the past.

And after all these things are his, add, I pray, enough of a sense of humor, so that he may always be serious, yet never take himself too seriously. Give him humility, so that he may always remember the simplicity of greatness, the open mind of true wisdom, the meekness of true strength. Then I, his father, will dare to whisper, “I have not lived in vain.” (General Douglas MacArthur)

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ammann Education Fund, P.O. Box 2191, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

The family wishes to thank with greatest appreciation Pastor Allan Yawn of Banner Elk Christian Fellowship for his endless compassion, understanding and guidance.

.

.

Necole Ann Roncali

1963 – 2023

Necole Triplette Roncali, better known as Nikki, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her

home after a short battle with cancer. Nikki was born May 13,1963 to Margaret and Thomas

Triplette in Avery County, NC. Nikki was a long-time employee of Appalachian State University.

Nikki was preceded in death by her longtime partner Billy “Kenneth” Huffman, her father,

Thomas Allen Triplette, and one grandchild Michael Rhodes Jr.

She is survived by her mother Margaret Cannon of Fleetwood. A brother Carlos Triplette of

Lilburn, GA. Stepchildren Jean Pruitt (Scott) of Fleetwood, April Eicher (Travis) of Crumpler,

Christie Roberts of Deep Gap, Sara Rhodes (Mike) of Jefferson, and Jesse Huffman of Deep

Gap.

Also surviving are her grandchildren Brandon and Morgan Pruitt of Fleetwood, Sierra Eicher of

Johnson City, TN, Cheyenne Eicher of Crumpler. Alexis and Autumn Rowland of Crumpler,

Michael Rhodes of Jefferson, Stephanie Eicher of Crumpler, and Gabe Roberts of Wilkesboro.

And a great grandchild Willow Pruitt of Fleetwood.

Nikki wished to be cremated with her ashes spread by her father and her longtime partner. A

memorial service for Nikki will be held on May 13,2023 at 4pm at Austin and Barnes Funeral

home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Beech Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund

attn: Barry Stansberry 3665 Buckeye Rd Elk Park, NC 28679.

.

.

Betty Jane Jackson

1936 – 2023

Betty Jane Svacha Jackson passed peacefully at her home Monday, February 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born April 30th, 1936, to Robert and Mary Svacha, in Garden City, Michigan. Betty met Tom “Curly” Jackson in 1954 and married in 1955. Betty and Tom moved to Boone, NC (Curly’s hometown) with their five kids in 1972. Returning to work at Winn Dixie it was not uncommon for people to wait in her line to check out (even if other lines had no wait) due to her friendly nature and sincere inquiry as to how they were doing. After keeping a home clean and ready for company, as a preacher’s wife with five kids, she started her own business in residential and commercial cleaning services until she retired. Her honesty made her a top choice in our community and she had no shortage of people requesting her services. Betty loved Jesus from an early age and continued until meeting him. Betty also loved home decorating, flowers, and antiques not to mention her sisters, kids, grand kids, and great grand kids.

You would not find yourself in her home without a bite to eat or a cup of coffee nor would you find herself in her presence without hearing a compliment -something about you that she truly appreciated/admired. Betty appreciated the smallest of gestures or outings (to the local store or for a malt or ice cream cone) while also dreaming big.

She always aimed to ensure she left people better than she found them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandsons Cody Jackson and Drew Main; two brothers, Bobby Svacha and Woody Kosmac, and a sister Judy Bankert.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Jackson, three sons, Thomas Jackson and wife Davone of Boone, Larry Jackson and wife Lynn of Boone, Terry Jackson, and wife Sue of Vilas, two daughters, Debbie Main and husband J.O. of Boone, and Sherry Hayes and husband Humphrey of Vilas.

Grandchildren; Vanessa Nichols of Lenoir, Valerie Smith and husband Lantz of Lenoir, Garrick Jackson and wife Amber of Boone, Jason Jackson and wife Kendra of Boone, Crystal Main and husband James of Boone, Brian Jackson and wife Brittany of Vilas, Cynthia Viola, Chelsea Little and husband Toryn of Boone.

Great grandchildren; Charlie and Adah Jackson, Gracie and Ellerie Jackson, Landon Main, Hadlie and Keaton Nichols, Mia Smith, Baron, and Broatus Little.

Great great grandson Brantley Nichols.

A special thank you to all of the staff at Medi-Home Hospice and Palliative Care, and Dr. McAdams for their awesome, tender, and professional care.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral services.

Burial will follow in the Brown’s Chapel Cemetery.

The family requests no food. Flowers are appreciated or donations to Medi-Home Hospice, 100 Shadowline Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Jackson family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jackson family.

.

.

Clarence Vaughn Greene

1932 – 2023

Clarence V. Greene (C.V.) of Chestnut Mountain Road, Deep Gap, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Amorem Hospice in Hudson, NC. He was born May 4, 1932, in Stony Fork, Watauga County, to Ivery C. and Clemmie C. Greene.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from August 1954 until February 1960 as an aircraft mechanic. He was stationed in Alaska and Japan as part of the 40th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. Clarence was the owner of Wilkes Tool, Inc. in Wilkesboro for forty-five years.

Clarence (C.V.) was a founding member of Highland View Baptist Church for sixty years where he faithfully served and loved the Lord. He was an extremely devoted husband, father, and grandfather; and his family loved him deeply.

He was an avid reader and golfer and enjoyed meeting friends for breakfast at Hardee’s. One thing he missed most in recent years was his independence and being able to go for a drive in his truck.

Mr. Greene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nellie Mozelle Greene; sons, Phillip Greene and wife Donna, and Ricky Greene and wife Chiquita; daughters, Karen Greene and husband Steven, Robin Church and husband Charles, and Beth Price and husband Eddie; eleven grandchildren, Caitlin Russell and husband Marc, Austin Greene and fiancé Polly, Randi Lincoln and husband Aaron, Lana Mizell, Caleb Greene, Autumn Culbreth and husband Chris, Logan Hayworth and husband Caleb, Cara Roberts and husband Jordan, Andy Church, Laiken Price, and Mariel Price; thirteen great-grandchildren, Evie, Barrett, Addie, Isaac, Bailey, Emerson, Lucy, Finley, Cayden, Camden, Carson, Bekah, and Walker; two great-grandchildren on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ivery C. and Clemmie C. Greene. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Faye Harless, Alvalea McNeill, and Almarea Bare; his brothers, John R. Greene, Ivery C. Greene, Jr., and I.M. Greene; and a grandson Gabriel S. Greene.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Highland View Baptist Church, Deep Gap. Longtime pastor and friend, Herb Parunak will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland View Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Tim Greene, 1372 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, NC 28692 and/or Amorem Palliative & Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family.

.

.

Glen C. Woodard

1941-2023

Glen C. Woodard, age 81, of Trade, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center.

Glen was born August 31, 1941, in Johnson County TN. The son of the late Noah and Verdie Forrester Woodard.

Glen is survived by a daughter, Amanda Arnette and husband George of Bethel, NC., a son, Matt Woodard and wife Jennifer of Boone, NC., grandchildren, Oliver Woodard, Isaac Woodard Eli Woodard, Sarah Click, Morgan Arnette and Hannah Arnette. Great grandchildren, George Winston Arnette-McAdams, Emery Click, Israel Click and Luke Click, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Price, brothers, Paul, Jerry, Dan, Elmer, Marion and Wade Woodard, and sisters, Villis Icenhour, Artanzy Howard, Louise Forrester, and Carrie May.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday February 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, TN. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.

A private family visitation will be held.

Online condolences may be sent to the Woodard family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Shirley Heisey

1947 – 2023

Shirley Heisey, age 75, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Online condolences may be sent to the Heisey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Orvie “Preston” Johnson

1935 – 2023

Orvie (Preston) Johnson went to his heavenly home on Monday afternoon January 30, 2023, at the age of 87 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Z. Lewis Johnson and Gladys O. Johnson, sister, Betty Johnson Lambright, and brother David Johnson, Preston was a loving and giving father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. Most importantly, his faith and giving spirit spoke volumes about his character.

Preston is survived by three daughters, Annette Johnson Beeler and husband Jim and Susan Ivel Johnson of Blowing Rock, and Tally Weiss and husband Raymond of Todd; two grand-daughters, Amber Holdridge and husband Cliff of Grandview, Texas, and Charissa Corbin and husband Matt of Franklin, North Carolina; one grandson, Jay Grojean and wife Desiree of Spicewood, Texas; and his great grandchildren Grace, Elijah, Anna, and Hope Holdridge, and Sadie, Josie, and Riley Corbin, and Zoey and Jayden Grojean; and his brother Harold Johnson of Weatherford, Texas.

Preston was a man of incredible strength, wit, intelligence, and devotion. He attended Kilgore College in Texas and the University of Texas at Austin. He spent his years using his hands and his mind to bless others. From working on cars, to selling life insurance, to building, remodeling, and repairing anything he put his hands on, he knew how to make everything he touched into something of value. He was always there for his family with loving advice and assistance; anyone he met likely shared a quip or two with him as he also loved to make people laugh.

His humor was unmatched and most of all Preston was giving – He radiated Christ’s love in everything he did, his faith was unwavering throughout his life.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Dorothy Winebarger Dancy

1942 – 2023

Mrs. Dorothy Winebarger Dancy, age 80, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. Born April 17, 1942, in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Victor Finley and Mary Phillips Winebarger.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Tommy Aldridge and her second husband James Dancy as well as her brother Jerry Winebarger.

Mrs. Dancy was a member of Boone Church of Christ and attended Brushy Fork Baptist Church where she was an active member of the Homemaker’s Club, and WMU. She was also a member of the High-Country Classic Car Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Saundra Aldridge of Banner Elk; a son Jimmy Aldridge and wife Beverly of Brevard; Stepson, Jerry Dancy and wife Kelli of Raleigh; Stepdaughter, Kristin Trivette and husband J.M. of Zionville; one brother, Victor Finley Winebarger, Jr. of Lake Wylie, SC and a sister, Shelly Higgins and husband Jerry. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, T.J. Aldridge; Faith Hicks and husband Thomas; Lyndsie Aldridge; A.J. Trivette; Jacobi Dancy and Cade Dancy. Also surviving are 4 great-grandchildren, Joseph Heatherly; Wyatt Aldridge; Hunter Aldridge and Jesslynn Hicks.

A celebration of Mrs. Dancy’s life will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Brushy Fork Baptist Church, 3915 US Hwy 421, Vilas, NC, with Pastor John Mark Brown officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 until 4:00 PM and at other times at Mrs. Dancy’s residence.

The family respectfully requests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

Online condolences may be sent to the Aldridge and Dancy Families at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral & Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Ronnie Norwood

1958 – 2023

Ronnie Norwood, age 64, of Newland, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, in Thomasville, Georgia.

He was born October 6, 1958, in Avery County. A son of the late Junior and Ethel Townsend Norwood.

Ronnie is survived by one daughter, Tonya Ollis and husband Wade, one son, David Norwood, one grandson, Doran Ollis and one granddaughter, Chloe Ollis all of Newland; three sisters, Kathy Horny and husband Jim, Phyllis Arnette and husband Eddie all of banner Elk and Janice Norwood of Newland; two brothers, Danny Norwood and wife Lisa and Stevie Norwood and wife Lisa all of Newland.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his significant other, Hyde Norwood.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Friday, February 10, 2023, at 2:30 PM at Hyde Cemetery, Hickory Nut Gap Road.

The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 until 2:00, at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the Norwood family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

James Harold Robbins

1939 – 2023

James Harold Robbins, age 83, of Boone passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith “Judy” Adkins Robbins.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Robbins family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Marie Reese Mast

1934 – 2023

Marie Reese Mast, age 88, of Sugar Grove, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023, at Glenbridge Heath and Rehab.

Mrs. Marie Mast was born July 15, 1934, in the Zionville, NC community, a daughter of the late Edward and Sarah Johnson Reese. She was a retired seamstress of 35 years from Shadowline. She was a member of Zionville Baptist Church, in her later years, she attended Mabel Baptist Church.

Mrs. Mast is survived by one daughter, Wanda Mast Johnson of Zionville; one son, Michael Lee Mast and wife Diane of Zionville; one grandson, William Mast of Sugar Grove; two granddaughters, Amber Jackson and husband Garrick of Boone, and Ayla Cook and husband Jason of Zionville; four great-grandsons, Isaiah Mast, Jayden Cook, Jaxon Cook and Maddox Bevins; five great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Mast, Madison Mast, and her mother Amanda Bevins, Gracie Jackson, Ellary Jackson, and Josie Cook. In addition, she is survived by two sisters-in-law Nola Reece of Lenoir and Joann Reese of Trade, TN. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Lee Mast, a son-in-law, Preacher Carl M. Johnson, sisters Jewell Reese and Betty Lewis, and brothers Johnny Reese, Burl Reese, and Arvel Reese.

Though many knew her as Marie, she was better known as “Nannie” to her family. Not only was she quick witted with an amazing sense of humor, but she also had a heart that cared deeply for those she loved. That love was most evident when she was in the company of her grandchildren, especially her great-grandchildren. If a baby was nearby, you could bet that she would have them in her lap rocking them to sleep or feeding them snacks, so they never went hungry. We were all envious of her green thumb and her beautiful flowers that would grow leaps and bounds in her care. During the spring and summer months, you would find her on her front porch waving to every passerby as well as those walking the track at the old Cove Creek School. She knew many wonderful people whom she spoke of fondly. We are comforted by the fact that she knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior and is now in Heaven.

Prior to her time at Glenbridge Health and Rehab, she was cared for, in her home, by many family members. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff and nursing care at Glenbridge. She was treated with such kindness and respect in her short time there. We are eternally grateful to her nurses that painted her nails or just sat and held her hand during their shift. We took comfort in knowing that the nurses loved and cared for her as if she was their own grandmother.

Funeral services for Mrs. Marie Reese Mast will be conducted Friday morning, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Preacher Leonard Fletcher, Preacher Derick Wilson and Preacher Eugene Braswell. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Friday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Mast family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Jerry M. Moretz

1944 – 2023

Jerry M. Moretz, age 78, of Boone, husband of Betty Craig Moretz, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

He was born October 18, 1944, in Watauga County. A son of the late Jones and Lucy Mae Greene Moretz. He was a retired truck driver, and member of Sandy Flat Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Ruby Jump and husband Paul of Smithfield, NC and Anita M. Townsend and husband Tim of Banner Elk, and one brother, Bill Moretz, and wife Ana of Virginia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Delmar James, Reverend Butch Reese, Reverend Max West, and Reverend Mike Townsend will officiate. Interment will follow in Moretz Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shepherds Household, Inc., C/O Sandy Flat Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1113, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

Online condolences may be sent to the Moretz family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Raynard Dale Norris

1950 – 2023

Raynard Dale Norris passed away February 14, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

He was born May 13, 1950, to parents Grady Isaac Norris and Fannie Greene Norris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and many aunts and uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Norris, his aunt Beulah Norris, numerous cousins, and close friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 18th at the Ford Family Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank all of those at Watauga Medical that provided Ray the very best of care.

Online condolences may be sent to the Norris family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Gladys Miller Townsend

1935 – 2023

Gladys Miller Townsend, age 87, of Boone went home to be with her Lord and Savior, February 15, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 23, 1935, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Howard and Blanche Miller. She was a member of Boone Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Townsend family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Sue Lewis Parker

1938 – 2023

Sue Lewis Parker age 84 of Clemmons, formerly of Ashe County, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Trinity Elms Health & Rehab Center. She was the daughter of Brownlow Franklin Lewis and Eula Roland Lewis of Warrensville, North Carolina.

Sue graduated from Riverview High School in 1956. She later attended Marion College in VA, Wilkes Community College, and Appalachian State University in NC. In her early career she worked as a teacher’s aide at Riverview High School and West Jefferson Elementary. She also was the lead teacher in Ashe County’s first Head Start Program in 1969.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Iva Dean Zachary and three brothers, Paul, Jim and Doug Lewis, as well as her first husband, Calvin Barker.

Sue is survived by her husband of 54 years, Delmas Parker, her son, Calvin Barker and his wife, April of Louisville, KY. She has three grandchildren, Danelle Cranor and husband, Ben of Blowing Rock, NC; Sarah Matheson and husband, Chris of Shelbyville, KY; and Luke Barker and wife, Katie of Manassas, VA. Sue also was blessed with six great-grandchildren.

Sue loved gardening, flowers, and most of all her family.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Badger Funeral Home at 1:30pm by Rev. Jim Greer. Burial will follow in the Lewis Family Cemetery in Creston, NC. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm one hour prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Ashe Really Cares; PO Box 850, Jefferson, NC 28640.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

.

.

Geneva Norris Hayes 1934 – 2023 Geneva Norris Hayes, age 88, of Blowing Rock, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced. Online condolences may be sent to the Hayes family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

