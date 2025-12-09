Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 9th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Robert “Bobby” Austin

December 2, 2025

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Robert “Bobby” Austin Jr. on November 3, 2025. Our world feels quieter without his laughter and kindness, his many jokes and pranks that made him the person he was.

Bobby touched the lives of everyone who knew him. His absence will leave a void in the world that words can hardly describe, yet his memory will live on and continue to comfort us.

Family and friends are invited to join us in celebrating the beautiful life he lived at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home, 194 Queen St., Boone, NC on Saturday December 6, 2025 at 1:00 pm or at Weaver Funeral Home, 630 Locust St., Bristol, TN 37620 on Sunday December 7, 2025 at 1:00 pm.

In this time of grief and mourning, we ask that you keep our family in your prayers and hold Bobby in your hearts. May his memory be a blessing to all and may he rest in peace.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home in conjunction with Weaver Funeral Home, Bristol, TN is serving the Austin family.

Thomas Wicker O’Brien

February 13, 1947 ~ December 4, 2025

Thomas Wicker O’Brien, age 78 passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2025 at his home outside Blowing Rock, NC. Born and bred in Austin, Texas, Tom had a warm, kind, positive, and witty personality with a Texas drawl to match. He had a knack for putting people at ease and telling engaging, hilarious stories. His entrepreneurial spirit, analytical smarts, and enthusiasm for forging relationships resulted in executive leadership positions in the banking, technology and customer service sectors. After graduating from University of Texas in 1970, he served with distinction in the 71st Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam war, attended the NCO Academy, and later served in the Army Reserve.

Tom rose quickly to become the youngest Senior Vice President at Austin National Bank, one of the largest commercial lending banks in Texas. A peer described him as having a brilliant ability to get to the heart of complex problems and come up with practical, creative solutions. He led and implemented one of the first and most successful ATM Networks in Texas and designed what was considered the most effective commercial lending system of its time in the banking business.

In the early days of the personal computer, he served as Senior VP and COO of a software development company and worked with Steve Jobs (Apple), Bill Gates (Microsoft) and Don Estridge (SVP of IBM).

Tom joined another start up as COO that provided information and customer support centers in the U.S. for large retail companies, growing that business from eight to 3000 employees.

In retirement, Tom made out-sized contributions to his beloved Blowing Rock. As President for many years of the Blowing Rock Historical Society (BRHS), he ran the Artists in Residence program at Edgewood Cottage; he strategically represented BRHS in many community collaborations with BRAHM, the Village Foundation, the Civic Association, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Broyhill Family Foundation and Blowing Rock town officials. His proudest volunteer accomplishment was quarterbacking the History Walk around Broyhill lake.

Tom’s most recent recognitions include the Jerry Burns award from the Blowing Rock Historical Society, Blowing Rock Ambassadorial Award from the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Blowing Rock Civic Association Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award and Blowing Rock History Walk award from the Village Foundation.

Tom is preceded in death by his father Donald E. O’Brien and Mary Lucile Wicker. He is survived by his wife Katherine Dean, sister Betty Trimble and brother-in-law Buck Trimble; daughter Ann O’Brien, son and daughter-in-law Greg and Ginger O’Brien; stepchildren Emily, Lindsay, Drew, and Austin Dean; and nine grandchildren: Andrew and Emma Hittner; Jude, Crosby, Audrey, and Matthew O’Brien; Marlow, Auden, and Lumi.

Tom deeply valued the friendships he made in the community and during his lifetime. He loved life. He loved and adored his family, and the family appreciates all the support and acts of kindness that have been shown to them. He will be greatly missed.

In his own words, “I have lived an incredibly fun, interesting and meaningful life, had wonderful friends, a great family including my grandparents, parents, sister, children, grandchildren… and especially my wife and soul mate, Kadie.”

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Blowing Rock Historical Society, Blue Ridge Conservancy, and Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM).

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Bobby Ray “Shorty” Sherrill

December 31, 1938 ~ December 6, 2025

Bobby Ray “Shorty” Sherrill, 86, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away on December 6, 2025, in his hometown. Born on December 31, 1938, in Boone, Bobby spent his entire life rooted in the community he loved and served so faithfully. A lifelong member of Boone Advent Christian Church, Bobby’s faith was the cornerstone of his life. He served the church in many capacities over the years—including as treasurer, youth leader, Deacon, and Trustee—always guided by his deep belief that Jesus loves us all.

His commitment to sharing that love was evident in every act of service and kindness he extended to others. Bobby dedicated much of his life to public service. He served in the National Guard right out of high school. In the early 1960s through the 1970s, he volunteered with the Boone Fire Department for over two decades. In 1961, he became a founding member of the Watauga County Rescue Squad and served for more than ten years. At the time of his passing, he held the distinction of being the last surviving charter member of that squad—a testament to his pioneering spirit and enduring dedication to helping others. Professionally, Bobby worked for Southern Agriculture Insecticides from 1958 until his retirement in 2004. Even after retiring from full-time work, he continued part-time with the company until 2012. His strong work ethic and commitment to excellence left a lasting impression on colleagues and clients alike. Bobby found great joy on the golf course, where he spent countless hours playing the game he loved. He treasured the friendships formed with his golf buddies, who became like a second family through years of shared rounds, laughter, and friendly competition. Some of his happiest memories were made on two special trips to Scotland, where he fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing historic courses and experiencing the birthplace of the sport. Those trips—and the friends who shared them—remained among the stories he loved to tell most. Bobby was a devoted family man who cherished time spent with those closest to him. He shared sixty loving years with his beloved wife Joyce Sherrill before her passing. Together, they raised two daughters: Cynthia Townsend (Richard) and Sondra Styles (Jay), who carry forward their father’s legacy of compassion and strength. He was a proud granddaddy to Allison Townsend, Hannah Townsend, Isaac Styles, Ben Styles, and Noah Styles. He was also granddaddy to Elizabeth Vann, Anna Searles, Sarah Wilkinson, and Rebecca Woodman. His presence in their lives was marked by warmth, humor, and unwavering support. Bobby is also fondly remembered by his sisters: Peggy Harmon, Barbara Bradley (Sid), Norma Wilburn, and Linda Foster (Bobby), along with numerous nieces and nephews who were touched by his generous heart and joyful spirit. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Sherrill, as well as brothers-in-law, Casel Harmon and Butch Wilburn. Those who knew Bobby will remember him for his sense of humor, selflessness, and deep care for others. Whether through firefighting, rescue work, church leadership, or simply lending a hand where needed, he lived out a life of service grounded in faith and love. A funeral service honoring Bobby’s life will be held at Boone Advent Christian Church on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The Reverend Mitch Marlowe will be officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:30 am, followed by the service at 1 pm. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him and continue to inspire acts of kindness in the community he so dearly loved. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Boone Advent Christian Church, PO BOX 2515, Boone, NC 28607.

Flora Gelene Andrews Atwood

October 3, 1930 – December 2, 2025

Flora Gelene Andrews Atwood age 95 of Boone passed away Tuesday December 2, 2025.

She was born on October 3, 1930, in Alleghany County. The daughter of the late Lee Alexander Andrews and Jennie Reeves Andrews. She graduated as valedictorian from Sparta High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from North Carolina Women’s College, and she earned her master’s degree from Appalachian State Teachers College. She was a chemistry and physical science instructor at Appalachian State University. She was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, helped in vacation bible school and the W.M.U. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and gardening. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Bowman and husband Ray of Mebane and Deborah McDuffie and husband George of Gibsonville; three sons, Boyden “Toby” Atwood, Jr., and wife Nina of Waynesville; Stanley Atwood and wife Patty of Apex and Stephen Atwood and wife Kaye of Waynesville, ten grandchildren and thirteen greatgrandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Boyden Atwood of almost 73 years of marriage, one brother, Arthur Andrews and five sisters, Sue Czubak, Anne Irwin, Opal Gambill, Emma Lou Andrews, and Mary Andrews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Tuesday December 9, 2025, at Rutherwood Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Tim Dockery and Reverend Gary Lawrence will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:30, prior to the service in the sanctuary of Rutherwood Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rutherwood Baptist Church General Fund 142 Don Hayes Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Dewayne Eugene Clark

March 11, 1947 – December 2, 2025

Dewayne Eugene Clark, age 78 of Crossnore peacefully joined his loved ones in their eternal home on December 2, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, Acie and Martha Clark of Crossnore.

Dewayne leaves behind his devoted wife, Nancy Clark; his daughter, Marcie Smith (David); his grandsons, Carter Smith (Andrea) and Kaden Smith; his son, Marty Clark; and granddaughter, Baker Clark. Additional survivors; Freida Thomas (Joe) of Crossnore and his brother and best friend, Chuck Clark (Wanda) of North Cove.

Dewayne was a hard-working father and husband with a strong work ethic which he instilled in his children. He spent his entire career as a shrubbery and Christmas tree farmer. A master welder and carpenter, Dewayne’s exceptional skills meant there was virtually nothing he couldn’t repair. Work was not just his occupation, but his true passion, and whenever asked about his hobbies, he without fail spoke of work-related pursuits including many woodworking projects.

With the passing years life began to slow his steps. Dewayne became more involved in his church, Harmony Baptist. There, he found renewed purpose in serving wherever he was needed. He devoted his time to visiting the sick, completing repair jobs around the church, helping with Vacation Bible School, and finding his greatest joy in teaching Sunday School.

Dewayne also leaves behind extended family and cherished friends whom he loved as family. If you were one, you knew it because he never hesitated to tell you that he loved you.

A private graveside service will be held at the White Pine Cemetery.

We will always remember our daddy, husband and Pop(woob) for his strong hands, his honest advice, and the unwavering love he had for his family. Until we join you in heaven, we love you forever.

Phillip Wade Hicks

August 3, 1941 – December 4, 2025

Phillip Wade Hicks, 84, passed away on December 04, 2025 at his home in Elk Park, NC.

Wade was born on August 03, 1941 in Avery County, NC to Willet and Goldie Hicks.

He was a member of and Deacon for 48 years at Curtis Creek Freewill Baptist Church He worked for the Avery County Sheriffs Department for a year in 1999 and retired from Broughton Hospital after 32 years of service. Wade enjoyed being a HAM Radio Operator, his call sign was K4PWH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Glenn and Harry Hick.

Phillip is survived by his wife of 62 years Martha Jaynes Hicks; son, Phillip (Tena) Hicks; sister, Betty (Wayne) Buchanan; grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Hodges; great grandchildren, Emma Blair, Tenley Hodges; his loving and faithful little Boston Terrier, Abigail.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 from 11:30 am till 1:00 pm at the Curtis Creek Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 in the church sanctuary with Rev. Barry Sheppard and Rick Birchfield officiating. Burial will follow at Bolick Family Cemetery in Elk Park, NC.

Pallbearers will be John Hicks, Caleb Hicks, Cyle Hicks, Kevin Hodges, Randy Carver and Allan Gregory. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Ballard, Bobby Gwyn, Ralph Coffey, Ronald Stevens, Raymond Banner, Chuck Parlier and Ralph Coughenour.

In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Curtis Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

Eddie Ray Hughes

December 11, 1971 – December 4, 2025

Eddie Ray Hughes, 53, passed away on December 04, 2025 at his home in Banner Elk, NC.

Eddie was born on December 11, 1971 in Banner Elk, NC to parents Dennis Edward Henson and Wanda Sue King.

Eddie worked for many years as a Law Enforcement Officer.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and fishing, watching football and NASCAR.

Additionally, Eddie was a member of Crossnore First Baptist Church

In addition to his parents, Eddie is survived by his children, Eddie (Brittany) Hughes of Newland, NC; Olivia (Taylor) Hughes of Elk Park, NC; Sammy Hughes of Roan Mountain, TN; step son, Dustin (Megan) Garland of Roan Mountain, TN; Grandchildren, Raylan, Coy, Carter, Walt and Avalie; siblings, Tammy (Eric) Lawhern of Burnsville, NC, Denny (Jason Withers) Henson of Richmond, VA, Wayne (Amy) King of Paris, OH..

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at the Crossnore First Baptist Church. The funeral will follow the visitation with Rev. Jeremiah Parker officiating.

Private Burial will be in the Cuthbertson Cemetery in Crossnore, NC.

Pallbearers will be Eric Lawhern, Patrick Buchanan, Lee Buchanan, Robert Buchanan, Shane Vance, Greg Taylor, Michael Sparks, LD Vance, Randy Singleton, Ronald Buchanan and Brian Lunsford.

The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the loving care they have provided during this time and request in lieu of flowers memorial be made to Hospice of the Blue Ridge 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Jane Mary Hammer

January 10, 1945 – December 5, 2025

Jane Mary Hammer, age 80, passed away on December 5, 2025, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, TN. Jane was born on January 10, 1945, in Woodbourne, NY to the late Arthur and Mary Mentnech. Additionally, Jane was preceded in death by her son, Lee Hammer; and one brother, James Mentnech.

Jane worked as a claims agent for Maxon Insurance Company where she was very happy for many years. She loved spending time with all her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing bingo, participating in music therapy and was exceptional artist that loved to draw.

Jane is survived by Grant Hammer, her children, Vickie Kiakis (Tom) of Sevierville, TN, Judi Cole of Virginia Beach, Va., Rodney Cole of Newville, PA., Andi Hammer (Melissa) of Newland, NC. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved endlessly! As well as her brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to say a special thank you to The Waters of Roan Highlands for their unconditional love and exceptional care of Jane.

