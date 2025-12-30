Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 30th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Judy (Wiseman) Harmon

August 20, 1946 ~ December 21, 2025

Judy Wiseman Harmon, age 79 of Peoria Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina passed away peacefully on the evening of December 21st with family around her at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, NC after a lengthy illness. Judy was born on August 2th, 1946, in Carter County, Tennessee to Ben Wiseman and Vera Ward Wiseman. She was the 4th of seven children. Judy moved to Boone after graduating high school and met her husband, Eddie where they married and raised their family in the Sugar Grove and Bethel community. After retiring from Appalachian State University in 2008, Judy helped take care of the community. She was always known for taking her friends and acquaintances that were no longer able to drive to their doctor appointments, running errands for them and just visiting with them to see how they were doing. She did this so much that the running joke with her son Tony was that she was the new Willy Nelson because she was always “on the road again” and never at home. Strangers would reach out to her for help as they had heard that she would be willing to help run errands for them, which she always did. She was still doing that up until her unexpected health issues began earlier this year. She loved her family and friends and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren who all referred to her as Nannie.

Judy is survived by her sons Tony Harmon and wife Kim, of Apex, NC, Terry Harmon and wife Ruthie of Banner Elk, grandsons, Benjamin Harmon and Grayson Harmon of Apex, Hunter Harmon of Banner Elk and her only granddaughter, Katelyn Harmon of Apex, her brother Howel Wiseman of Valley Forge, Tennessee and special sister in laws, Betty Lou Presnell of Sugar Grove and Linda Wiseman of Valley Forge, Tennessee as well as 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Eddie Council Harmon, her parents, Ben and Vera Wiseman, her first born grandson, Joshua Harmon, her brothers, Hayden Wiseman, Carol “Shorty” Wiseman, Buddy Wiseman, Larry Wiseman and her sister Carolyn Wiseman.

A graveside service for close friends and family will be held at the Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church cemetery on Saturday January 3rd at 1:00, officiated by Preacher Eric Cornett.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Cancer Research

Hospital as it was a favorite of Judy’s.

Dennis Preston Hicks

October 6, 1946 ~ December 24, 2025

Dennis Preston Hicks, age 79, of Rush Branch Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Wednesday morning, December 24, 2025 at his home. Born October 6, 1946 in Watauga County, he was a son of Talbert and Lena Presnell Hicks. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Dennis was a loving and generous person who loved his family and living a simple life, drinking black coffee, gardening and breakfast at Hardees.

Dennis adored his wife of 52 years, Levita, his children, Grace and Talbert, and his grandson, Andrew. He especially loved spending time with Andrew, together they kept the bird feeders filled with seeds and the vegetable garden tended to.

Dennis retired from the FCX and Southern States in Boone, being employed for 48 years. He enjoyed working with his “store” family and always took great pride in everything he did at the store.

He is survived by his wife, Levita Glenn Hicks; daughter, Grace Hicks Benenson and husband, Matthew, and a ‘special’ grandson, Andrew Levi Beneson, all of Colfax, NC; sister, Lula Hatten of Statesville; sister-in-law, Evelyn Hicks of Boone; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Talbert Hicks and brothers, Bynum, Connor and Dallas Hicks, and sister, Betty Hicks.

Funeral Services for Dennis Hicks will be conducted Sunday afternoon, December 28th, at 2:30 at the Austin and Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Sam Lawson. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1 until 2:30, prior to services, at Austin and Barnes. Graveside services will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

In memory of Dennis, the family suggest memorials to Special Olympics c/o Watauga County Parks and Recreations, 231 Complex Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

Benjamin Davis Greene

April 28, 1937 ~ December 24, 2025

Preacher Benjamin “Benny” Davis Greene went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 24, 2025.

Benny was the son of Rev. Roby Benjamin Greene and Anna Maude Ward Greene.

He was born on April 28, 1937 in Watauga County, North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Roger Wayne Greene and two brothers, Kelly Greene and Gary Greene.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 67 years, Madge Tester Greene; daughter, Tamara Greene and husband Reverend Zyndall Greene; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchild; sister, Linda Banales and husband Lupe; sisters-in-law, Sharon Greene and Phyllis Greene; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Benny retired from the City of Lenoir, but he was a preacher for 65 years. He was summoned to preaching in 1958. His first message was delivered on the steps of the Lexington Courthouse. He also served as the pastor of Pilot Mountain Baptist Church, Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Mountain City, Tennessee, Vaught’s Gap Baptist Church in Mountain City, Tennessee, Worship Point Baptist Church for 40 years, Calvary Baptist Church for 2 years, and Heavenly Hope Baptist Church for 35 years. Benny was known as Preacher Benny to many. He was a man of God, and he will be missed dearly.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made to Amorem Hospice.

The family would also like to extend thanks to Benny’s caregivers and Jayne Hall, who thought very highly of Benny.

A funeral service to honor the life of Preacher Benjamin “Benny” Greene will be held on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 2:00PM at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Gary Shew, Reverend Zyndall Greene, and Reverend Bruce Crump officiating.

The family will receive visitors at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 1:00PM until 2:00PM.

Burial will follow the service at Worship Point Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Nathanael Greene, Joshua Greene, Tanner Greene, Jack Macklin, Kevin Hodges, and Jimmy Greene.

Margaret Elizabeth Storie Sigmon

February 7, 1936 – December 24, 2025

Margaret Elizabeth Storie Sigmon 89 Boone, NC Passed away on Wednesday, December 24th, 2025, Forest Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care. She was born February 7,1936, in the Bamboo community in Watauga County, NC.

Margaret was the daughter of Carson and Helen Keller Storie. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her baby brother Marvin Storie and his wife Doris Perkins Storie.

She is survived by her three nieces Tonya Storie Barlow (Bryan), Sheila Lynn Storie, and Claudia Storie Cook (Byron); and her great nieces and nephews Ellie, Aaron, Korbel, and Carson.

Margaret graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College where she majored in home economics and later received a master’s degree in reading. She began her career as a home demonstration extension agent in Ashe County. She then became the first special education teacher in Watauga County in the early 1960s. In 1965, she began teaching 7th grade at Hardin Park Elementary where she would remain for over thirty years teaching reading, language arts, and social studies. In addition to these subjects, she taught her “pumpkin heads” life skills like etiquette and dance. In 1990, Margaret was recognized in the Governor’s Business Awards in Education. After retiring she continued to support her fellow educators through work with the Retired Teachers Association.

Margaret’s life of service started early when she cared first for her mother and later her father at the end of their lives. Throughout teaching and after her retirement, Margaret served by participating in many different charitable and community organizations; including the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, Relay for Life, Board of Elections, and various garden clubs. She spent many hours of her life visiting the elderly and helping them with personal care such as cutting toenails. Margaret also loved to direct and provide flower services for weddings.

Margaret was a long-time member of Deerfield United Methodist Church. She used her gift with flowers and plants to decorate the altar and tied countless bows for poinsettias and wreaths. She was a member of the choir for many years and taught children’s church. In her later years, she dedicated over a year of her life to caring for her brother who suffered from dementia and her sister-in-law who battled cancer.

Her nieces were truly blessed to have Margaret as the second mom in their lives. She was determined to expose them to different parts of life including the arts, nature, and the importance of service. She showed this same love and devotion to her great nieces and nephews. She spent countless hours listening to them read and taking them on day trips to places like Grandfather Mountain and Price Park. Margaret was there for all the most important points of their lives, giving of her time, love, and money. She was also there for the quiet times and for all of this they are eternally grateful.

Service will be Saturday, February 7th, which would have been Margaret’s 90th birthday.

The service will be at Deerfield Methodist Church Pastor Wes Austin officiating.

Memorials may be made to Deerfield Methodist 1184 Deerfield Rd, Boone, NC 28607.

Patsy Irene Watson Greene

October 25, 1938 – December 25, 2025

Patsy Irene Watson Greene age 87, of Boone passed away Thursday December 25, 2025, at The Foley Center.

She was born October 25, 1938, in Catawba County. A daughter of the late Otis Watson and Irene Minton Watson and the widow of the late John Greene.

She is survived by two daughters, Janice Hodges and husband Curtis of Boone and Sarah Critcher and husband Lance of Boone; three sons, Johnny Greene and wife Peggy of Boone; David Greene and wife Joy of Elk Park and Michael Greene and wife Jamie of Deep Gap; six granddaughters, Malinda Poe and husband Dillon, Brandi Ellis and husband Allen, Madison Critcher and husband Joseph, Isabella Critcher, Jessie Critcher and Sahara Critcher, eight grandson, Wayne Greene and wife Melissa, Kyle Greene, Shane Greene and wife Christine, C.J. Hodges and wife Lana, Dwaine Hodges, Lane Greene, Logan Greene and wife Allie, Jayden Greene and Dakota Critcher and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Per Ms. Patsy’s request, a private family service will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Judes at www.stjude.org

James Brian South

October 25, 1968 – December 26, 2025

James Brian South, age 57, of Zionville, NC, passed away on Friday, December 26, 2025.

James Brian South was born to Judy Greene South and Jimmy Junior South on Friday, October 25, 1968

He is survived by his fiance, Janice Smith; his mother, Judy South; 3 daughters,Julia Sannipoli, Debra Rich (Joe) and Amanda Metcalf (David); 2 sons, Nathan South (Dora) and David Smith (Nikki) and one brother, Lamar South and fiance Tabitha Kaczmarczyk. He is also survived by 12 Grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, December 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM with Reverend Ronnie Craddock officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Crossnore Fire Department, 125 Crossnore Dr, Crossnore, NC 28616.

Eric John Rader

April 3, 1988 – December 20, 2025

Eric John Rader, age 37, of Banner Elk, died Saturday, December 20, 2025, at his home.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Kenneth Franklin Farrior, Jr.

September 25, 1952 – December 25, 2025

Kenneth Franklin Farrior, Jr., age 73, went home to be with Jesus, December 25, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Farrior and his father, Kenneth Franklin Farrior, Sr.

Ken was a member of St. Mark’s Methodist Church. He was an employee of K & W Vending for 25 years.

Pappy Cakes was a very loving, caring and generous man. He really loved and treasured his family with all his heart. Pappy’s hobbies included hunting and fishing. He loved sitting on a pier or boat meditating and fishing. Pappy loved having nerf gun fights with his grandchildren and playing various pranks and jokes on all of us. He definitely loved Carolina Panther football. He loved listening to his grandchildren’s commentary. Whenever any of us called or needed him, he was there, day or night, no matter how he felt.

There will never be another like him, a lot of hearts will forever be broken. Our angel on earth is now our angel in heaven. It has been an honor and privilege to have loved and been loved by our Pappy Cakes.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 44 years, Texie Wanda Presnell Farrior of Marion, NC; two daughters: Robin Tedder of Marion, and Jackie Batton (Frank) of Chesnee, SC; seven grandchildren: Wanda Pauline of Marion, NC, Larry Parton of Chesnee, SC, Ken Parton (Celia) of Hendersonville, NC, Tiffany Tedder (Dylan) of Morganton, NC, Tyler Brotherton of Chesnee, SC, Michael Tedder (Cecilee) Marion, NC, Paul Goodson; five great-grandchildren: Christian Kee, Alexis Kee (Joey), Yovani Romero, Kenneth Parton; a brother, Marvin Farrior (Ann) of Rose Hill, NC; his step-mother, Kitsey Farrior of Rose Hill, NC; a sister, Margaret Pope (Thomas) of Stedman, NC; a step-brother, Mack Teachey; special friends, Mark Stuart, Bivian Coble, Jack Costner, Mike Tedder, and Bobby Stamey, Jr.; and a special companion, Shadow, his German shepherd.

A celebration of Kenneth Franklin Farrior, Jr’s life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 3, 2026, in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel in Boone.

Christopher John Clark

September 5, 1963 – December 20, 2025

Banner Elk, North Carolina – Christopher John Clark, 62, of Banner Elk, NC passed away December 20, 2025, at his residence.

Born in Shelby, NC, he was the son of the late Bobby Blansford Clark, Sr. and Mary Jacquelyn “Jackie” Forehand Clark.

Chris was a graduate of Shelby High School, class of 1981. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and member of the Appalachian State cheerleading squad. He developed an interest in the art world and began studying and collecting “Outsider Art,” while he was a student in Boone. He could talk about a quilt, a whirligig, a piece of pottery or a primitive piece of furniture for hours, entertaining anyone who would take the time to listen. Chris left Boone in 1994 for Aspen, Colorado to further pursue his interest in art. He worked at Zona gallery in Aspen, and it is in Aspen where he began painting. At first, he painted small still life genre pieces mostly of fruit, and later the monumental, oversized pears for which he was most well-known. Chris returned to the High country and opened the Clark Gallery in Banner Elk where he sold his paintings and represented other regional and nationally renowned artists. He loved encouraging young talent, working with artists, and talking to collectors.

Surviving Chris is his brother, Bobby Blansford Clark of Shelby.

Services are pending and will be announced.

Terry Eugene Ballard

July 12, 1958 – December 18, 2025

Terry Eugene Ballard, age 67, of Newland, the Powder Mill Community, passed away peacefully of Thursday, December 18, 2025 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

He was born on July 12, 1958, to the late Clarence “Snooks” Ballard and Lula Belle Winkler Ballard. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Ballard, two, infant sisters, Phyllis and Loretta Ballard; niece, Phyllis “Pat” Trivett; great-niece, Kristina Trivett, and lifelong friend Wade Hicks.

Terry proudly and faithfully served as a member of the Elk Park Rescue Squad for many years. He had worked for Henredon, Flav-O-Rich Dairies, Sluder Floral, and as a CNA at Brian Center in Spruce Pine. He enjoyed attending Johnsons Chapel Church when his health allowed.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 42 years, Donna Greene Ballard of the home; Son Charles Ballard and wife Sabrina of Newland; sister, Barbara Trivett of Morganton; his best friend, Gene McLellan of Spear, and serval nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Terry’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Thomas Verla and his assistants Bethany and Kodi; Avery County Transportation; and Fresenius Kidney Care of Boone.

Robert Lee Frye

March 18, 1938 – December 25, 2025

On Christmas morning, just before dawn, Robert Lee Frye, age 87, of Pineola passed from this earthly life into his eternal heavenly home. He was surrounded by loved ones and his beloved fur babies, Penny and Maggie. Robert had been in declining health for some time and made it clear to his family that he was at peace and shared that he had spoken with Jesus and knew it was time for him to come home. He loved the Lord with all his heart and soul and sought to share His love with everyone he encountered. Robert was a devoted God fearing man, who led his family by walking daily in close fellowship with the Lord.

Robert was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 57 years, Virginia Helton Frye; his parents, Iss and Alice Frye of Spruce Pine; infant sister Rosa Lee Frye; and sister in-law Trina Cook.

Left to cherish and carry on his memories are his son, Kevin Frye (Cheri), his daughter Gina Guinn (Jim), his grandchildren Heather Harrison (Ethan), Ashley Finley (Zane), Jared Frye (Marcus) and Caitlyn Young (Nick), his brother Phillip Frye (June), and special extended family members Donnie Cook, Julie Hopson (John), and Revonda Deaton.

Robert devoted his professional career working as a laboratory technician; first at Spruce Pine Hospital, then at Sloop Memorial Hospital, and concluded his career at Cannon Hospital in Linville. He was well known as being kind and considerate to those whose blood he had to draw and being the most gentle person, always hitting the vein on the first try.

A faithful member of Harmony Baptist Church in Pineola, Robert deeply loved his church family. He treasured time with his own family and took great joy tending to his garden. In later years, as his health declined, he found peace in bird watching-especially humming birds, cardinals-as well as enjoying the squirrels and other critters that came around his backyard bird feeders.

There will be a joint celebration of life for Robert and Virginia Frye at Harmony Baptist Church on January 3rd, with visitation from 3pm to 5pm followed immediately by the service A private family burial will take place on a later date.

Please see Virginia’s Obituary here https://www.rsfh.net/obituaries/Virginia-Helton-Frye?obld=42311342