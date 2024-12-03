Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 3, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

David Jacob Schiffman

November 25, 2024

David Jacob Schiffman, age 70, of Boone, passed away Monday, November 25, 2024.

David was born and raised in Miami Florida. He spent the majority of his life in the mountains of Western North Carolina. He loved to travel, hike, and just exist in nature. He had a fondness for all animals but greatly enjoyed being in the company of the horses at Grayson Highlands where he liked to hike frequently. He especially loved plants and attended college in the pursuit of a degree in Botany. David went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 25, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Schiffman, mother, Kathleen Schiffman, and one brother, Sylvan Schiffman.

He is survived by three sisters, Sylvia (Ronnie), Sara (TJ), and Donna (Bobby). He is also survived by a number of nieces and a nephew as well as many great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can made to the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina in David’s memory. Private services with be held at a later date.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving David’s family.

Thomas David Erwin

February 7, 1953 ~ November 25, 2024

Thomas David Erwin, age 71 of Boone, the Meat Camp Community, passed away Monday, November 25, 2024.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Erwin family.

James “Jim” Dexter Coffey

March 10, 1944 ~ November 27, 2024

James Dexter “Jim” Coffey, age 80, passed away on November 27, 2024. A lifelong resident of Blowing Rock, NC, Jim graduated from Blowing Rock High School in 1964. He dedicated his career to Lowe’s Home Improvement until retirement and spent several years engaged in missionary work with children throughout Mexico, reflecting his deep compassion for others.





Jim was married to his high school sweetheart, Karen P. “Carlton” Coffey, for 58 wonderful years. He served honorably in the United States Air Force with tours in Vietnam and Thailand and attended King’s College in Charlotte, where he earned many professional accreditations.



In addition to his work at Lowe’s, Jim retired from Broyhill Inn and Conference Center in Boone, NC. He was a devoted member of Middle Fork Baptist Church, serving as a longtime Sunday School teacher and deacon. Notably, Jim founded Christmas Operation Child Charities 20 years ago, an initiative that has changed the lives of many needy children and continues to operate today.



An avid golfer, Jim enjoyed both working and playing at Boone Golf Club. He found great joy in feeding the birds and tending to the flowers in his garden. Above all, his true passion was his beloved wife, Karen.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lea Hamlet Coffey and Edward W. Coffey. He is survived by his wife, Karen, their son, Anthony E. Coffey, also of Blowing Rock, and many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 1st, at 2:00 PM at Middle Fork Baptist Church, located at 268 Bishop’s Ridge Pkwy, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. In lieu of flowers or food, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Watauga County Humane Society or Medi Home Hospice. Visitation with refreshments and catering will be hosted in the fellowship hall immediately after the service. Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating Jim’s life and legacy.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Coffey family

Ted McGinnis

March 17, 1942 ~ November 29, 2024

Ted McGinnis, 82, went to his Heavenly home on Friday, November 29, 2024

surrounded by his loved ones. Ted was born on March 17, 1942 in Boone, NC to parents Foy

Thuthill and Junie Isaacs McGinnis.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Deanna Hawkins McGinnis; daughter Carla and husband Eric Gaydos of Matthews, NC; son Evan and wife Amy McGinnis of St. Johns, FL; daughter Shelli and husband Jeff Johnson of Sugar Grove, NC; grandchildren Zachary and Jacob Gaydos, Carson and Eli McGinnis, Jada and Mila Johnson. He is also survived by one sister Joy and husband Jerry Canter of Sugar Grove, NC and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ted is preceded in death by his parents Thuthill and Junie McGinnis, and his brother Ray and wife Dare McGinnis of Vilas, NC.



Ted was a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church and graduated from Cove Creek High

School in 1961. He worked as a maintenance mechanic at Appalachian State University for 31

years. Ted had a small family-owned Christmas tree farm for more than 40 years. He enjoyed

working on old cars, attending car shows, watching Tarheel basketball, Braves baseball and

NASCAR races. He and family often enjoyed camping and going to bluegrass music festivals.

He was a proud member of the Cove Creek Preservation and Development board and helped

start and host the Doc Watson Music Festival for many years. Ted was often known by some as

the “Mayor of Cove Creek,” seen driving around watching over the community and looking to

strike up a conversation or to make sure things were done right. He was very proud of his six

grandkids, bragging often on their looks, intelligence and abilities to play sports.



Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the Cove Creek Baptist Church

bridge fund. PO Box 68 Sugar Grove, NC 28679

Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 from 1:00-2:00 PM with a funeral service following.

Services will be officiated by Pastor Ray Greene to be held in the chapel at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory.

Graveside burial will be private.

Linda Smith Wagoner

May 12, 1946 – November 27, 2024

Linda Smith Wagoner age 78 of Boone passed away Wednesday November 27, 2024.

Arrangements are pending.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Irene Proffitt Norris

June 29, 1954 – November 29, 2024

Irene Proffitt Norris, age 70, of Boone, passed away peacefully at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Friday, November 29, 2024.

Irene was born in Watauga County, June 29, 1954, to the late Elmer Cless Proffitt and Virginia Winebarger Proffitt Smith.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Edward Norris, and four siblings, Dennis Ray Proffitt, Lydia Ann Proffitt, Kathy Taylor, Keith Proffitt and her long-time companion, her Boxer, Shelby.

Irene was a woman strong in her faith and was a member of the Meat Camp Assembly of God. She had worked at Shadowline for many years and later as a certified Pharmacy Technician at Watauga Medical Center.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Toni Leigh Norris Dishman and husband Ronnie of Boone; brother, Joe Proffitt and wife Joyce of Boone; Sister, Elaine Greer of Boone; Sister-in-law, Judy Hampton of Boone; 2 grandsons, Michael Dyer and Justin Dishman and wife Tammy, all of Boone; 1 great-grandson, Mason Wade Dishman and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

A service to celebrate the life of Irene will be conducted Sunday, December 1, 2024, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Pastor Jerry Moretz officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethelview Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service at Hampton Funeral Service and other times at the home of Judy Hampton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr., Unit 101, Boone, NC 28607 or to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Hwy North, Suite B., Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034.

Pallbearers will be Michael Dyer, Justin Dishman, Greg Greer, Brandon Farmer, Randy Greer and Dylan Proffitt.

A special Thank You to the staff of Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation and the staff of Medi-Home Hospice for all of the wonderful care you extended to Irene. We also want to thank our dear neighbors, Gary and Eleanor Reagan, for all of their care and support.

Online condolences may be sent to the Norris Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

James Carlton “Red” Lyons

January 16, 1937 – December 2, 2024

James C. “Red” Lyons, former Sheriff of Watauga County, passed away on December 2, 2024, at home. He was born on January 16, 1937, in Watauga County to Clarence M. and Lelia Moretz Lyons.

Red Lyons was a man of love. He loved his family, his church and most of all he loved his personal Savior, Jesus Christ. He looked forward to spending eternity in the presence of God. He took every opportunity to witness to others the plan of salvation and wanted everyone to know the full pardon of sin and to accept Christ.

Red was a member of Friendship Church where he served as the music director, as well as serving in many other offices of the church. He was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and used it to spread the love of God. He and his wife sang with the Red Lyons and the Combs Quartet for many years. In later years he formed the Lyons Family Quartet with his wife and two sons. They sang gospel music thru out the area.

Red worked with his father and brothers as a brick mason. At a young age he was elected as a Watauga County Commissioner. That began a lifelong career of public servant. He always took his job responsibilities seriously and always served his very best. He was the Chief of Police in Boone. He was also the Watauga County Manager and the county Tax Supervisor. He ran the county livestock market for a number of years. In 1982 he successfully ran and was elected as the Watauga County Sheriff where he served for five consecutive terms. He retired after serving twenty years. While serving as Sheriff he was the Chaplin of the North Carolina Sheriffs Association and served as a member of the NC Board of Corrections. After retirement he spent his time working on his farm and raising his black angus cattle. He also enjoyed playing golf and bowling.

Red is survived by his wife Peggy Hampton Lyons of the home. Two sons, Craig Lyons and wife Donna, and Scott Lyons, all of Boone. Surviving is one brother, Doyle Lyons of Radford, Virginia. He is survived by five grandchildren, Heather Lyons, TJ Proffit, Todd Lyons, Sarah Lyons and Holly Lyons. Four great-grandchildren, Caleb Martin, Thomas and Gracie Proffit and Jett Lyons. Surviving are two sisters-in-law, Lou and Rachel Lyons. He is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, four brothers, Eugene, Charles, Ernest and Donald Lyons and one sister, Helen Lyons Norris.

Funeral services for James C. “Red” Lyons will be conducted on Thursday, December 5, at Hampton’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00PM and the funeral following at 2:00PM.

Officiating will be Rev. Ralph Johnson, Rev. Toby Oliver and Rev. Joey Byrd. Burial will follow at the Friendship Church Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Tammy and Emma of Medi-Home Hospice and the many others that assisted in the care of Mr. Lyons.

The family requests no food or flowers. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s, Medi-Home Hospice or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

William H. Hall

January 10, 1939 – December 2, 2024

William H. Hall age 85 of Blowing Rock, passed away Monday December 2, 2024, at The Foley Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bill Dicks

May 28, 1941 – Nov 24, 2024

In the early morning hours of Sunday, November 24, 2024, Bill Dicks passed away peacefully at Watauga Medical Center. While his passing was unexpected, it was not surprising as he had suffered multiple health issues over the last year and was suffering from significant chronic pain.

William Whittier Dicks was born on May 28, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, to Dr. Russell and Dorothy Smith Dicks. Six weeks after his birth, the family moved to Texas, much to Bill’s consternation when he was old enough to understand that he’d missed being born a Texan by a mere month and half. The family eventually settled in Durham, NC where Russell was the first hospital chaplain at Duke Hospital and taught at the divinity school at the university.



Bill loved the outdoors, spending many summers in Denver hiking, camping, riding horses and swimming, while his father taught at a local theology school. His love of the Blue Ridge Mountains began when he was a counselor in Linville at Camp Yonhanoka in 1957. His favorite summers as a teen were spent as a ranch hand in Nebraska, living out some of his cowboy dreams.

In 1964, he graduated from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida where he rowed crew and joined Pi Kappa Phi, creating lifelong friends. Shortly after graduation, he met Donna Principe, who would become his wife of 57 years.



Bill and Donna married on June 17, 1967, and they settled into married life in Lakeland. It was not long before the mountains began to call, and Bill was compelled to answer.



They moved to Boone in 1970 so that he could pursue his master’s degree in industrial arts at Appalachian State University. He quickly discovered a deep love of pottery, woodworking, and sign making, which became his life’s work. In 1972, the couple welcomed a daughter, Jennifer, and in 1976, a son, Dave.



While he was passionate about his work, he also enjoyed an intense love for physical activities. He was an avid swimmer and could be found many mornings in the summer swimming lap after lap across Wildcat Lake. He competed in many triathlons, and even made it to a qualifying race for the IronMan. When he was 54, he made the first of more than 600 skydives, a hobby that he continued with Dave for more than ten years.



Bill will be most remembered for opening The Sign Shop in 1972. His goal was to continue to work for 50 years and leave a legacy of craftmanship. His beautiful signs, many of which are decades old, can be found all over the High Country, but also as far away as Europe and the Bahamas. One of his proudest accomplishments was the creation of a memorial rock garden to honor fallen members of the US Army’s 1st Battalion 7th Special Forces Group.



Bill is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Jennifer (Doug) Cantrell; his son, Dave (Tiffany) Dicks; and his twin grandchildren – who were his pride and joy – Maddie and Jaxon Cantrell. He is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Russell Leslie and Dorothy (Dottie) Smith Dicks, a brother, James (Jim), and a sister, Joanie Connell.



From his work with international students at Lees McRae College, to inviting young children to come to the shop to sandblast their own signs or create their own pottery, to building sets for the local community theatre, Bill will be remembered for his generosity, a wicked sense of humor, and dedication to the people and activities he loved.



A celebration of life will be held on December 8, 2024 at 3:00 in the afternoon at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in the form of a check to the Bill Dicks Memorial Fund at the Town of Banner Elk, 200 Park Ave., Banner Elk, NC, 28604, or the All Secure Foundation which provides mental health services to Special Operation soldiers and their families at www.allsecurefoundation.org.



The care of Bill and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Margaret Bellamy Beam

Mar 3, 1935 – Nov 28, 2024

Margaret Bellamy Beam of Newland , North Carolina passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Margaret was born on March 3, 1935 to the late Cora Norvella Spoon Bellamy and James Lucian Bellamy.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Gerald Beam and her son Kevin William Beam. She is survived by her sons Bobby Beam ( Lynn Ann) and Kenneth Beam ( Heather); granddaughters Lyndsey Beam Newnam(Sam) and Leah Beam ( Wayne) and great granddaughter Evelyn Newnam.

Margaret graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as part of the class of 1957 and was an avid fan of Tar Heels sports. She was well-known for her career at Crossnore Elementary School as a teacher to many students of Avery County. As a Master Gardener , Margaret enjoyed spending time tending her flower beds with a particular talent for cultivating lilies and heirloom roses. She was also a loyal member and volunteer at Pine Grove United Methodist Church in Spruce Pine, NC.

A celebration of life will be held at Pine Grove United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 21 where friends will be received at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund at 53 Pine Grove Rd. Spruce Pine, NC 28777

Judy Hicks Davis

Dec 22, 1956 – Nov 29, 2024

Judy Caroline Hicks Davis, age 67, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, November 29, 2024 at her residence.



She was born on December 22, 1956 in Wise County, Virginia, a daughter of the late Harold Clifford Hicks and the late Virginia Hampton Hicks.



Judy worked as a caregiver at Life Care Center in Banner Elk and then Cranberry House. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed arts and crafts, especially sewing and crocheting. Spending time in her flower garden brought her tranquility.



She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Clifford Hicks; mother, Virginia Gertrude Hicks; two sisters, Georgia Brown, Donna McKinney.



Judy leaves behind to cherish her memory husband of 51 years, Eddie “Buddy” Davis; two daughters, Mary Colvin of Elk Park, NC, Renee (Ray) Ledford of Roan Mountain, TN; son, Jamie Davis of Roan Mountain, TN; six sisters, Sue (Ronald) Stevens of Roan Mountain, TN, Peggy (Glen) Barlow of Roan Mountain, TN, Vicki Thompson of Roan Mountain, TN, Shelia Hicks of Roan Mountain, TN, Pat (Mike) Ferguson of Newland, NC, Bobbie Hicks of Roan Mountain, TN; three brothers, Johnny (Melba) Hicks of Roan Mountain, TN, Rick (Sue) Hicks of Banner Elk, NC, Dave (Theresa) Hicks of Roan Mountain, TN; five grandchildren, Ian (Beth) Colvin of Spruce Pine, NC, Bray Ledford of Roan Mountain, TN, Wesley Davis of Elk Park, NC, Charley Ledford of Roan Mountain, TN, Sadie Birchfield of Roan Mountain, TN; and great grandson, Harper.



Services for Judy Caroline Davis will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Lynn Pierce officiating.



The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Wednesday at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Mollie Guinn Family Cemetery.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Medi Home Hospice for the loving care, Dr. Joe Barker, Elk Park Fire Department and the Avery County Sheriffs Department for the rescue during the hurricane, and to Adam and Robert Turbyfill and Josh Gragg for everything.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Davis family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net. The care of Judy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Ellen Dora Ware Horney

Feb 14, 1928 – Nov 29, 2024

Ellen Dora Ware Horney, age 96, passed away Friday, November 29, 2024. She was the daughter of William Wright Ware and Stella Griffin Ware, who preceded her in death.



Born in Spruce Pine, NC, on February 14, 1928, she was the oldest of four children. Ellen Dora was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Harrison Horney, Jr. “June”, her only child, Harrison “Harry” Horney III, as well as two great granddaughters, Ansley Claire and Claire Elizabeth Horney. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Billie Ware Burleson, and her sisters-in-law, Brenda Garland Ware and Susan Platt Ware.



Ellen Dora is survived by her three grandsons and their wives, Martin and Leslie Horney, Matthew and Amy Horney, and Mitchell and Becca Horney; as well as their mother, Peggy Howell; and seven great grandchildren, Harrison, Chandler, Ethan, Elli, Maddie, Ayla, and Mattux Horney. She is also survived by brothers, Ben Ware, and his wife, LuAnn, and George Ware, of Newland, as well as by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



“Doie”, as she was lovingly called by many, was a graduate of Newland High School, where she was an outstanding student. She was an employee of the US Postal Service for over thirty years, retiring as postmaster of the Pineola Post Office. Doie also supported the family farm by keeping the books. She was a member of Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, where she served for many years as church treasurer.

Doie enjoyed her retirement tremendously, spending time between the farm here and their home at Surfside Beach, SC, where she enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends or family. She loved travelling with their dear friends, Hazel and Bernice Carpenter to many places around the United States.



A joint service for Ellen Dora Horney and Harrison Horney, Jr “June” will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 2nd, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. “June” passed during the Covid pandemic on November 30, 2020. Only a family graveside service was held at that time due to the pandemic. We want to honor both of them and their legacy at this service.



Rev. Tony Clark and Rev. Roger Wise will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until 2:00, with the service immediately following. Burial will follow at John Johnson Cemetery on Mount Pleasant Road, Newland.



Pallbearers will be Harrison Horney, Chandler Horney, Ethan Horney, Mattux Horney, Tom Burleson, Josh Ware, and Lance Ware.



Donations may be made in Doie’s memory to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 2011 Spanish Oak Road, Newland, and mailed to Geraldine Capenter, Treasurer, 1840 Longview Lane, Galax, VA 24333; or to Amorem Hospice of the High Country 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645.



The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Shelly Hicks Wilson, as well as the workers from High Country Home Care who assisted with Ellen Dora’s care for the past three years. Also, we appreciate the guidance and help of the Amorem Hospice workers for the past two weeks.



The care of Doie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Michele Warren

Feb 18, 1945 – Nov 29, 2024

Michele Ann Warren, age 79, of Linville Falls, North Carolina passed away on Friday, November 29, 2024 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, NC.



She was born on February 18, 1945 in Richmond, Surrey, England, a daughter of the late Diana Master.

Michele leaves behind to cherish her memory a daughter, Sarah (Sam) Woodie and grandson Silas Woodie, of Linville Falls, NC, as well as a brother, Peter (Susan) Greenwood of Prestwood, England, along with many nieces and nephews.



Michele loved spending time with family and friends, her dog Jessie, cooking, baking, gardening, drawing, painting and photography.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Amorem Hospice of the High Country and the staff at Deerfield Assisted Living.



A service to celebrate Michele’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery County Humane Society. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Warren family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net. The care of Michele and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

