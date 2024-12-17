Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 17, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Stephen Eugene York

August 2, 1957 ~ December 6, 2024

Stephen Eugene York, age 67 of Vilas, passed away Friday, December 2, 2024.

Online condolences may be shared with the York family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the York family.

Mary Jacqueline (Cunningham) Jenkins

October 23, 1935 ~ December 6, 2024

After 89 blessed years, the world has lost the brightest smile of all. Mary was born in Santa Barbara, CA on October 23, 1935. She passed away on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Mary was the youngest child of Jesse Cunningham and Helen Grace Hull. In the 4th grade she and her sister JoAnn became orphans. Beating the odds she grew up strong and vibrant, kind and generous. She graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1954 where she was a majorette and a talented seamstress. Later, she married Robert C. Jenkins and became the ultimate housewife and mother of 4 children. In addition to mothering, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, gardening, attending the Church of Christ, and the general love of life.

Surviving are her sister JoAnn Talaugon, and her children Diane Mast (Mike Mast), Robert Jenkins Jr., Desna Jenkins (Michael DeLuca), and JoAnne Jenkins (Michael Picard). Also two grandchildren Amber Jackson (Garrett Jackson) and Ayla Cook and 5 great-grandchildren Gracie and Ellary Jackson, and Josie, Jayden, and Jaxon Cook. She leaves behind Don Juan, Spooky, and Little Boy – her three beloved cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Corliss Hargraves, Jeanne Carroll, and Helen Grace Faber.

Mary Jackie loved flowers and would undoubtedly appreciate any thoughtful gift of them.

Visitation is from 1:00-2:00 with funeral service at 2:00 PM on December 12, 2024 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC. A family burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, NC.

Rita Marie Tumasz

July 17, 1931 ~ December 10, 2024

Rita Marie Tumasz, age 93 of Blowing Rock, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Tumasz family.

Helen Laura Camp

Helen Laura Camp, age 84, of West Jefferson, passed on Tuesday December 10th, 2024.

Born November 3, 1940 she was the daughter of Pinkney and Beulah Mitchell. Helen loved gardening and spending time with her dogs but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.

Helen was preceded in death by parents Pinkney Mitchell and Beulah Phillips, daughter Vickie Pierce, son Michael Pierce, and siblings.

Helen is survived by daughter Cindy Pierce Gore of Zionville, NC; granddaughter Kelly Sund of Sand Point, ND; grandson Ronald David Gore of Knoxville, TN; three great granddaughters Daniele Gore of Zionville, NC, Amelia Gore of Boone NC, and Shilo Endersby of Fargo, ND; two great grandsons Seth Sund of Hatton, ND, and Brayden Sund of Boone, NC along with four great-great grandchildren.

No services are scheduled for this time

Richard “Rick” Franklin Massey

May 21, 1962 ~ December 11, 2024

Richard “Rick” Franklin Massey, age 62, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Born May 21, 1962 in Beckley, West Virginia, he was the son of Lundy “Frank” and Charlotte Massie. Rick was a graduate of Mullens High School in Mullens, West Virginia and served in the Army.

Rick worked in the restaurant business and for Hospitality Mints until he found his career and love of his lifetime with Blue Ridge ENT.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Ryan Willis.

He is survived by his sisters, Sherry Gill (Thomas), Tammy Willis (Willie) and Barbara Pierce; brother, Jerry Massie (Crystal) a host of nieces and nephews, his beloved bird JoJo and his dogs Lulu and Verna May; and friend Bill Waycaster.

No service is scheduled at this time.

Betty Lou (Bumgarner) Ward

September 28, 1943 ~ December 13, 2024

Betty Bumgarner Ward, age 81, of Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Friday, December 13, 2024. Born September 28, 1943 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Bill and Edna Greer Bumgarner. Betty took pride in her family, as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed flower gardening and working out doors, especially in the yard. She was an active member of her church and community, and retiring with 25 years at Bethel Elementary School as a third-grade teachers’ assistant.

Mrs. Ward is survived by her husband, Gene Ward; sons, Steven Wiley Ward and wife Amanda, of Vilas and Gregory William Ward and wife Annette, of Sugar Grove; grandson, Taylor Matthew Ward of Sugar Grove, granddaughters, Lindsay Ward of Charleston, SC, Katherine Ward and Juliana Ward, both of Vilas; and brother, Johnny Bumgarner and wife, Kitty, of Hinton, OK.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Holly Ward; brothers Bruce and Billy Bumgarner and sister Carolyn B. Carroll.

Celebration of Life services for Betty Ward will be conducted Saturday afternoon, December 21, 2024 at 3 o’clock at Bethel Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Chad Everhart. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o’clock, prior to services, at the church.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ward family.

David Andrew Rush

September 2, 1964 ~ December 13, 2024

avid Andrew Rush, age 60 of Boone, passed away Friday, December 13, 2024.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Rush family.

Mildred “Millie” Elizabeth Dean Weston

November 26, 1932 – December 11, 2024

Mildred “Millie” Elizabeth Dean Weston age 92 of Boone, passed away Wednesday December 11, 2024, at her home.

Millie was preceded in death by her mother, Elsie Garland Dean Isaacs, her birth father, Arthur Dean, and “Bonus” dad Zollie “ZC” Isaacs. Also preceded by a brother, Ritter Dean and sister-in-law, Lena Belle.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Scott Weston and wife Tracy, brothers, Chuck “Edwin” Isaacs and wife Aleta, Glenn Isaacs and his wife Carol. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Justin Weston and wife Amy, Taylor Weston, great-grandson, Leo Weston, two nieces, Michelle Murphy Adams and Susan Newbould, nephews, Michael Isaacs (Stephanie), Jason Isaacs (Kim), John Weston (Pat) and Robert Weston, and several great nieces and nephews, and very dear friends, Jill and Eric Monaghan, Brenda Payne, Art Williams, and Beverly DeBenedictis.

Millie graduated from City Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Winston Salem, NC in 1958. She retired as a nursing supervisor from Princeton Community Hospital, Princeton, West Virginia.

Millie loved watching her hummingbirds and the deer, which she named. She also enjoyed her needlepoint and spending time with the ladies in her group.

Thank you to the staff at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation for your kindness and compassion for Millie. Also, a big thank you to Medi Home Health and Hospice in Boone for all your help and support during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Saturday December 14, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in White Cemetery. Pastor Allan Perry will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00, prior to the service.

Pall Bearers for Millies funeral service will be Jason Isaacs, Brian Greenway, Justin Weston, Brock Hollars, Billy Harman, and Martin Austin.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Aaron Lewis Spencer

May 31, 1996 – December 12, 2024

Aaron Lewis Spencer age 28 of Boone, passed away Thursday December 12, 2024.

Aaron was never into the traditional, so how better to remember him than to write an obituary from me – his Mom. My son was an amazing young man. While never perfect, he gave me such joy and made me proud every day. Over the last few days, I have experienced pain like never before but at the same time, my mind has been flooded with such precious memories that will carry me for the rest of my days.

Aaron is survived by all of us. We, his family, will be forever grateful to those who befriended him, loved him and wanted nothing but the best for him. His strongest moments from you his youth would have been with his teammates and coaches on the football field. Those men will forever be his brothers and they fought hard together to get the wins. Aaron held several friends close at heart. You guys and gals know who you are and I love you for loving him. He was an amazing artist who loved to put his feelings and emotions in a portrait of his favorite celebrities or characters or even the sketch of the beautiful horse that sits on my table. Aaron loved music. He learned to love music from the 80’s way earlier than any kid his age. His love for playing the guitar really blossomed in the last few years and he became quite the flat-picker. He would hear a song by Doc Watson, Tony Rice, Billy Strings, Bryan Sutton and others only to have it down several hours later. Aaron encouraged me to learn a few licks on the mandolin and even though he had never played one, he worked with me and we would soon began playing music together.

Aaron struggled to find his place and while he gave it his best, he just couldn’t find peace and joy. I only share this to say that if you or anyone you know struggles with depression/mental illness, please seek help. Don’t stop asking how you can support your friend, your brother or sister or your child. Do all you can to affirm your love and support for those you see struggling.

I love you, Aaron. I will forever be thankful for the 28 years God gave me with you. I know you are at rest with Him.

We will plan a Celebration of Life for Aaron when these old mountains come to life in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers or food, I would ask that you consider donating in Aaron’s memory to the Bryan Sutton Blue Ridge Guitar Camp at Brevard Music Center. Checks may be sent to Brevard Music Camp P.O. Box 312, Brevard, NC 28712 or you can call 828-862-2139.

“I could be the anchor when you’re drifting out to sea And I’d take your hand if you’d just hold it out for me It’s true, I’m reaching out for you, And I believe in you…” – Billy Strings

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ralph Alen Hoilman

March 28, 1934 – December 13, 2024

Ralph Allen Hoilman, age 90, a life-long resident of Avery County, NC, passed into the arms of Christ on December 13, 2024.

Ralph was born March 28, 1934, to Howard Hoilman and Hattie Sparks Hoilman of Plumtree, NC. He attended Riverside School, Mayland Community College, and Baer Institute for Automobile Alignment in Chicago, ILL. He served as Private 1st Class in the United States Army during the time of the Korean War. In 1954 Ralph was married to Alma Marie Hamby Hoilman of Elk Park – a 70-yearlong union.

Ralph worked for Glen Raven Mills in Newland, NC until building Hoilmans’ Wheel Alignment and Auto Repair in the mid-1970s. In the 1980s, he began Hoilman’s Christmas Tree Farm. A member of Elk Park Christian Church, Ralph was a founding member of Elk Park Rescue Squad and served the community there for many years. His enjoyed spending time with his family at Watauga Lake, skiing, boating and fishing. He always enjoyed NASCAR racing.

Ralph leaves behind the love of his life, Alma and their three children: Judy Hoilman Burroughs (Charles), Angela Joy Hoilman Yoder (Sid), and Allen Ralph Hoilman. Three grandchildren: Andy Yoder (Terri), Michael Yoder (Marsha), Christy Anderson Waller. Six great grandchildren: Alecia Yoder, Ashlie Yoder, Makayla Yoder, Andy Waller, Cooper Waller, Greyson Waller. Eight Great-great grandchildren: Asher Harmon, Adriyan Harmon, Carlee Clark, Makayla Yoder, Tanner Yoder, Marla and Riley Hatch, Jessica Julian; plus, many nieces, nephews, cousins. Brothers: Waits Hoilman (Linda) and Howard Hoilman, Jr. (Nina). Ralph was preceded in death by: Howard and Hattie Hoilman, Troy Hoilman, Roy Hoilman, Jody Perry, Zulene Burleson, Betty Brewer.

Services will be held December 23, 2024, at Elk Park Christian Church: Visitation 11:00AM-12:00PM, Funeral at 12:00PM. Interment will be at 3:00PM, December 23 at Mountain Home Veterans Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Elk Park Christian Church, 220 Old Mill Rd, Elk Park, NC 28622.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Carolyn Rhymer Harrison

April 2, 1935 – December 13, 2024

Carolyn Rhymer Harrison age 89 of Lenoir passed away on Friday, December 13, 2024 at Amorem Hospice, Hudson, North Carolina. Mrs. Harrison was born April 2, 1935 in the Triplett Community, Watauga County to the late Charlie Dickson Rhymer and Martha “Mattie” Wheeler Rhymer. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jessie Waitsel Harrison; in-laws Jerry Oliver Harrison and Lelia Greene Harrison; brothers, Claude Rhymer, Clise Rhymer, Conard Rhymer, Ernie Rhymer, Infant Gavin Rhymer; and sisters, Opal Triplett, Della Hartley, Maggie Triplett, Georgia Wheeler, and Tansy Ragan.

Carolyn retired from Broyhill Furniture Industries and became a volunteer at Whitnel Elementary School where she received the 2001-2002 Volunteer of The Year Award. She was a faithful member of Crestview Baptist Church where she attended faithfully until her failing health. Carolyn had a vibrant personality, was generous, enjoyed cooking, baking, flower gardening, flower arranging and spending time with her family. She and her husband loved to share their summer vegetable garden with friends, family and neighbors.

Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Debora Harrison Richey and husband Dale of Lenoir; and two brothers, Ken Rhymer and wife Pat of Boone and Stewart Rhymer and wife Joyce of Deep Gap.

Carolyn’s wishes will be honored with no public services and private interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens next to her husband Jessie in Lenoir.

In honor of Carolyn’s life, the family suggests Remembering the Elderly with prayers, visits, cards, calls and acts of kindness as they are special and need to know someone truly cares for them through God’s love. Thanks to those who took the time to do this for Carolyn. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Harrison family.

Announcement Courtesy of Hampton Funeral Service.

Freddie Ross

Feb 22, 1985 – Dec 8, 2024

Freddie Ross, age 39, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem following a brief illness.

He was born on February 22, 1985 in Watauga County, North Carolina, a son of Gwendolyn Gwyn Benfield of Elk Park, NC and the late Robert Butch Ross.

Freddie loved his four children and wife more than anything else in the world. He was a family man and always looked towards his families future. Freddie loved helping people, he would give you the shirt off his back or his last dollar to help anyone in need. When he couldn’t do anything he was there with a laugh or a joke to brighten your day. Freddie loved playing and camping with his children, seeing them excel in school and guiding them through life. During his career he mostly worked as a sales associate, equipment operator and CNA. He worked for years at Sugar Mountain Ski Resort.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his hero, his grandpa, Ernest Gwyn, uncles, Charles Randall Gwyn and Finley Allen Gwyn, grandmother, Ella May Goshorn, niece Cheyenne Calloway and nephew Randall Thompson.

Freddie leaves behind to cherish his memory wife Betsy Ross; two daughters, Bella Ross of Newland, NC, Jasmine Ross of Newland, NC; two sons, Cordell Ross of Newland, NC, Trent Ross of Newland, NC; Two Sisters, Wendy (Billy) Thompson of Newland, NC, Sereta (Joe) Calloway of Newland, NC; brother in laws, Casey Franklin, Joey (Breanna) Franklin; sister in law, Mindy Franklin and many nieces and nephews.

Services for Freddie Ross will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Big Meadows Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Russell officiating. Interment will follow in the Big Meadows Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Saturday at Big Meadows Baptist Church.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the entire Avery County community for the love, support and especially the prayers during this time.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ross family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Freddie and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Sarah Elizabeth Eudy

Jan 12, 1942 – Dec 9, 2024

Sarah Elizabeth Eudy, age 82, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, December 9, 2024 at her residence.



She was born on January 12,1942 in Pulaski County, Arkansas, a daughter of the late John Elwood Blagg and the late Martha Marietta McNeal Blagg.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Marietta Blagg; father, John Elwood Blagg; and her husband, Ralph Clifton Eudy.



Born the seventh of eight children, Sarah enjoyed the close-knit bond of a large, hard-working family. She cared deeply for her parents and siblings and continued to keep in close contact with them throughout her life.



On October 28,1967 in Little Rock, Arkansas, Sarah married Ralph Eudy. There they celebrated the birth of their two sons, James Kevin and John Kyle. In 1976, the family relocated to Roaring Creek in Avery County, North Carolina, where Sarah fully embraced the life of an Appalachian woman.



A full-time wife and mother, Sarah was also a full-time dental assistant working for several decades for local dentists and, eventually, in Avery County’s correctional facility. She was a faithful member of Roaring Creek Free Will Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and lived out her faith in her beloved Roaring Creek community.



Cheering for her boys through every sport they played, Sarah was a practical, resourceful mother whose love knew no bounds. Her willingness to chauffeur, cook, clean, and nurture her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the trademark of her life. With a quick wit and a voice filled with wisdom, Sarah had the uncanny ability to show empathy, understanding, and love for both her family and her beloved pets. The time she spent with each of her family members is her legacy and is the treasure each of them will carry into their futures.



Sarah leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Kevin (Hollie) Eudy of Dahlonega, GA, Kyle Eudy of Newland, NC; six grandchildren, katelynn (Nick) Wagner, Trevor (Abby) Eudy, Ansley Eudy, Dustin Eudy, Gabe (Kayla) Eudy, and Violet Greene; and four great-granddaughters, Vera Wagner, Briley Walker, Bailey Walker, and Brinley Walker.



Services for Sarah Elizabeth Eudy will be held on Friday, December 13, 2024 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Roaring Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Eudy Family Cemetery.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Amorem Hospice of the High Country for the care and love they had for Sarah

.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice of the High Country PCU Fund, 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Eudy family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Sarah and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

