Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 24th, 2025

Barbara Lee (Bone) Kinsey

October 8, 1943 ~ December 13, 2025

Barbara Lee (Bone) Kinsey, 82, passed away December 13, 2025 in Durham, North Carolina.

Born October 8, 1943, in DeRidder, Louisiana to Rev. Amos Bone and Retha Bone, Barbara was

a dedicated educator and community leader who spent nearly 50 years contributing to the life

of Watauga County.

Barbara received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Latin from Baylor University and a Master of Arts from Appalachian State University. She taught English and Latin in public schools, including Watauga High School, and at the college level for more than 38 years. In 1982 she was named Wilkes County Teacher of the Year, later served as president of the Watauga County Association of Educators, and was among the first teachers trained through the North Carolina Teacher Academy, where she also went on to serve as a teacher trainer.



Her students remember her not only for her high expectations and passion for language, but for the way she opened the world to many of them through travel. She loved leading groups of young people through Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, sharing the depth and richness of the cultures that served as the foundation for the Latin she loved.



Barbara also served four years on the Watauga County Board of Education, where she

advocated for well-rounded classroom experiences and meaningful learning opportunities for

all students.

A longtime member of First Baptist Church of Boone, Barbara treasured her church community

and the many friendships she built there. She served as a Deacon, sang in the choir, and

stepped in as a backup organist whenever needed. She enjoyed sewing, reading, long drives on the Parkway, and spending time on the front porch swing overlooking the family farm in Stony Fork.

Barbara was married to Dr. Winston Kinsey for 47 years. She is survived by her daughters, Tricia

Kinsey Masters (David) of Clemmons and Robyn Kinsey Mooring (Dewey) of Durham; four

grandchildren, Ben Masters, Rachel Masters, Tyler Mooring, and Alex Mooring; and her sister,

Linda Keltner (Don). She was preceded in death by her husband Winston, her son Scott, her

parents, and her sister Jeanette Livingston.

A Celebration of Life Service for Barbara Kinsey will be conducted on Saturday, January 3, 2026

at First Baptist Church of Boone. Tricia and Robyn and their families will receive friends prior to

the service in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Boone from 12:30 P.M. to 1:45 P.M. A

private graveside service for family will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the

Piedmont Triad.

Nina Watson Davis

May 7, 1934 – December 16, 2025

Nina Watson Davis age 91, of Boone passed away Tuesday December 16, 2025, at The Foley Center.

She was born May 7, 1934, in Watauga County. The daughter of the late Walter and Effie Hayes Watson.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Tester and husband Eugene of Mountain City, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Carrie Hagaman of Boone; one sister, Joyce Greene of Lenoir; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one son, Lynn Davis, one sister, Carolyn Lyons, four brothers, Edwin, Bobby, Roger and Herbert Watson.

A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday December 22, 2025, at Shoun’s Community Church Cemetery. Pastor Will Kerley will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St Judes at www.stjude.org

John Luther Payne

April 25, 1945 – December 20, 2025

John Luther Payne, 80, a lifelong resident of Boone, died peacefully at home while holding his sweetheart’s hand and surrounded by family. His passing came just one week after receiving a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, a devastating experience that he faced with his characteristic bravery and humor. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and an entirely smitten great-grandfather. He was a musician, businessman, community leader, “the people’s grandpa,” friend to all, and to his core a very good man.

Born on April 25, 1945, to Frank Mast Payne and Ellen Matthews Payne, John quickly excelled at getting into mischief with his older brother, Frank, his cousins, and friends. John attended Lucy Brock (with Lucy Brock as his teacher), Appalachian Elementary, and Appalachian High School. In 1961, John invited the new girl at school, Pat, to the St. Patrick’s Day dance, and they have been together ever since.

As a high school junior, John transferred to Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama, where he completed high school, earned an associate degree, and was selected Brigade Commander, as the top student in the school. John and Pat were married in 1967, and they both attended the University of Tennessee (Knoxville). John was active in ROTC and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in finance. The couple moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, where John fulfilled his military service at the U.S. Army Finance Center.

After returning to Boone, John joined his father and brother in the family business, Payne Insurance Agency. This business continues into the fourth generation as Payne Financial Services, Inc., under the leadership of his son, Andrew.

In the community, John was active in the Jaycees, the Boy Scouts, and he served as president of the Kiwanis Club. After surviving kidney cancer at the age of 38, he volunteered with the American Cancer Society and helped to establish the local branch of Hospice in Watauga County. For years, he loved playing golf with his many friends. Later, he put down his putter and picked up his old guitar, expanding his ever-growing circle of friends. He quickly became an ambassador for bluegrass and old-time music, encouraging people young and old to pick up an instrument and join the Jam.

Above all, John was a family man. He gave his heart to Pat when they were teenagers and loved her unconditionally until his final breath. Together they raised three children, whom John taught by his example to be headstrong, honest, empathetic, and good stick-shift drivers. In all things, he strove to teach his family the skills they would need to pursue any path they chose, and then he supported them and humbly cheered each success as though he’d played no part in making it possible.

John is survived by Pat Payne, his wife of fifty-eight years; three children: Cinda Payne-Smith (Scott Smith) of Boone; Lee Payne of Crumpler; and Andrew Payne (Carrie Streeter) of Boone; five grandchildren: Bess Denis (Chris Denis) of Durham; Carter Smith (Molly Campell) of Durham; Eliot Smith (Julia Friedrich), Nora Smith, and Hank Smith all of Boone; and one great-grandchild: Maggie Denis of Durham. Also surviving are brother-in-law Bruce Oland (Penny Oland) of Raleigh; nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ellen Payne, and brother, Frank Payne, Jr.

The family will hold a private burial at the Boone City Cemetery, where John was a longtime trustee.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Jones House in Boone on Sunday, January 25, from 2:00-5:00 pm. All who knew and loved John are invited. His friends and family are welcome to bring their instruments and join the Jam.

The family wholeheartedly thanks the nurses and staff of Amorem-Hospice for their compassionate care of John during his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in his name to Amorem (902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645) or to the Junior Appalachian Musician (JAM) program (P.O. Box 44, Independence, VA 24348).

Chief Glenn Clark

July 5, 1949 – December 15, 2025

Chief Glenn Clark, 76, passed away on December 15, 2025 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

He is survived by his daughters, Lori Clark and Alice Franklin; sisters, Janet and Charles Woodard, Martha and Tap Powell; brother in law, Larry Wiseman; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nello and Lynn Clark; daughters, Shirley and Judy; brother, Bennie Joe Clark; sister, Wilma Wiseman; nephew Jamie Costner; wife, Beulah.

Tense Franklin Banks

February 19, 1950 – December 15, 2025

Tense Franklin Banks, age 75, passed away on December 15, 2025, at Cannon Hospital in Linville, NC. Tense was born on February 19, 1950, in Crossnore NC to parents Albert and Emma Lou Franklin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Luci Jo Franklin McCoury Wright and Doris F “Dodie” Franklin Thompson. Tense is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Roger Banks; children Aaron Banks and Elizabeth “JoBeth” Banks; grandchildren Parker Banks and Emma and Nick Banks; and her brother Dean Franklin and his wife Tanya and sister Elizabeth “Bit “Franklin Wright, numerous nieces and nephews and many, many loving cousins.

Born into a mountain Franklin family whose roots stretch across seven generations, Tense grew up surrounded by family who shared stories of the old days. Gifted with a razor-sharp memory and a deep sense of responsibility to preserve those stories, she became a devoted local historian and author.

Tense wrote two important history books about Linville Falls and the surrounding communities: Life’s Little Dash – The Life of Alexander Wiseman a genealogical review of William Wiseman’s descendants and The Story of Linville Falls: A Village, A People, A Wilderness which traces the area’s history of the Linville Falls area from Native American settlement to present day. The latter work earned an Award of Excellence from the North Carolina Society of Historians.

A lifetime member and staunch supporter of the Linville Falls Community Church, Tense made sure there were beautiful flowers in the sanctuary every Sunday from her own garden. And, loving wildflowers, she often stopped along the mountain highways to add to the weekly bouquets, as her daughter fondly remembers.

Roger, Tense’s husband, started his career as a basketball coach, first in Avery County at Newland and then Avery High Schools, and then coaching at the college level at Gardner Webb, Austin Peay, Georgia Tech, University of Georgia and Auburn University. In all those moves, Tense was by his side, cheering for him and his players. She cooked for them, tutored them and treated them like her own children. Greats like Charles Barkley and Dominique Wilkins have eaten food prepared by her heart and hands and received the same love she gave her own husband and children.

During these stays in college towns, she earned two bachelor’s degrees and almost a master’s at Auburn. She used those degrees and her deep love of children to teach school while her own children were young.

Following her family’s tradition of an annual reunion that goes back to the 1930s, she has been the force behind the last 35 years of Franklin Family summer reunions. Known as a local expert on history in Avery County and as a board member and Past president of the Avery County Historical Museum, Tense and her sisters worked tirelessly to curate historical rooms that tell the story of Avery County. Plus, Tense assisted in the restoration of the Linville Depot and ET&WNC caboose at the museum. As she continued her own genealogical research into the pioneer families of the area, she worked hard to help others in the community discover their own genealogical history.

The Linville Falls community and Avery County will feel the loss of this beloved wife, mother, historian and community leader. The Funeral Service will be held on December 30, 2025, at 10 AM at Linville Falls Community Church, followed by a private family burial. A fellowship lunch will be held at the church after the burial at noon. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring where flowers will be welcomed since she loved them so much. In lieu of flowers now, please send a contribution to the Avery County Historical Museum, the Linville Falls Community Church or to Tunnel of Towers.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital, Watauga Medical Center and Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care for the loving care they all provided to Tense.

Allen Burl Farmer

December 29, 1970 – December 17, 2025

Allen Burl Farmer, Jr. (Burl), age 54, of Banner Elk, NC passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2025.

Burl was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting with his friends and riding horses. He had a passion for reading Louis L’Amour books.

He is preceded in death by his father, Allen Farmer Sr., his maternal grandparents, Marion and Annie Mae Horney and paternal grandparents, Baxter and Tressie Farmer.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his mother, Gladys Farmer; wife, Robin; daughters, Stacie Banner (Bryan) and Taylor Farmer and fiancé, Skyler Woodby; grandchildren, Willow and Edie Banner; and brother Brian Farmer (Julie).

A memorial service will be held at Elk Valley Baptist Church on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM officiated by Dallas Horney. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Those wishing to pay their condolences may visit his mother’s home.

