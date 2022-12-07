Watauga, Avery Obituaries – Dec. 7, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

John Thomas Ammerman

1949-2022

John Thomas Ammerman, born April 18, 1948, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on November 10, 2022. John was survived by Paul Buzard (spouse), Chris Ammerman (brother), Joseph Ammerman (brother), Mark Ammerman (brother), Kathleen Winston (sister), and June Ammerman (mother). A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

.

.

Elizabeth Joanne Hartley

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

God designed life on earth on a timeline and on November 9, 2022 at 6:15 pm the good Lord chose to peacefully take our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend home to continue her lifetime in heaven. Elizabeth JoAnn Hartley was born in Boone, North Carolina, Watauga County on August 3, 1932 to Gray and Hazel Hartley.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruby West and husband Jim West; brother, Bobby Hartley; grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

JoAnn is survived by her three children, Shelia Ann Brown and husband Lee Hildebrand of Hickory, NC; James Blake Brown of Boone, NC and Ingrid Brown of Zionville, NC. JoAnn is the proud grandmother of two granddaughters, Tiffanie Nobles and husband William Nobles and Lacie Gibbs and husband Patrick Gibbs who both reside in Glennville, GA. JoAnn is blessed with six great grandchildren Rylie Beth Nobles, Hayleigh Ann Durrence, Layton Lee Gibbs, Kennedy Rose Durrence, Parker Kerri Gibbs and Elias Ryan Nobles. JoAnn was the oldest sibling and leaves behind her brother Bill Hartley Sr. and wife Debbie Hartley, of Boone, NC and her youngest sister Barbara Waldrop and husband Steve Waldrop of Marietta, GA.

JoAnn was the owner of Boone Flower Shop for several decades and provided comfort in times to many families of Boone. She was also a master at decorating the wreaths in downtown Boone every Christmas with her beautiful hand tied 25 ft. ribbons of bows. Weddings, personal homes and teaching floral design was a love and passion she shared with many and those in our county. JoAnn was a teacher of her talents to many while working with Caldwell Community College and many have gone on to success with beautiful talents in flowers. As an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star JoAnn worked with Camp Rainbow and many outreach programs to give back to her community. As well as charity organizations and volunteer work at Watauga Hospital. JoAnn landscaped all the perimeters of Watauga Hospital as well as the planting and obtaining the ‘Rose Garden’ that is affectionately named in her honor in the middle of a beautiful bed of roses. The door was always open and the kitchen was always full for every friend and family member that passed through JoAnn’s door. JoAnn became ‘MA Brown’ to ASU’s Lambda Chi Alpha due to Blake’s brotherhood and to each friend that her three children brought home. No matter how far away from home nobody was left without a warm place to come to. To each we know ‘MA Brown’ will be dearly missed. JoAnn’s infectious smile and huge heart will be missed by the Watauga county community. JoAnn’s faith in the Lord always led to her sharing of Psalms 91 which she held close throughout her life. She loved music and to hear Amazing Grace she always said soothed her soul. JoAnn was a bond in many lives and will live on with her memory and legacy.

Fly high Mama for in our hearts and soul we know you will always be.

Deepest appreciation to Shannon, Jessica, Shannon, Dr. Kaufman, Dr. Goble, Dr. Moore, Dr. Stevens and the ICU unit staff at Watauga Hospital for the love, care and compassion given to our Mama. To IMCU, 2nd floor we can’t say enough for her time and last moments. Cindy and staff at Amorem Hospice thank you for your support and guidance.

In lieu of flowers the family requests all donations be given to

The Foley Center

621 Chestnut Ridge Pkwy

Blowing Rock, NC 28605

or

Amorem Care

902 Kirkwood Street NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hartley family.

.

.

Denise Danner

1961 – 2022

Denise Kay Danner passed away on November 11, 2022 in Lenoir where she was born on December 23, 1961 to Gradie and Hazel Townsend.

Denise enjoyed spending her time indulging in one of her various hobbies which included crafts, cross stitching, reading, cake decorating and adding snowmen to her beloved collection. She also had a great love and passion for music, Denise loved to play the French horn and was the head of the hand bell choir at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Melissa Danner; infant sister and father-in-law, Fred Danner. Denise is survived by her husband of 26 years, David Richard Danner of Drexel, North Carolina; daughter, Kayla Danner of Drexel; mother-in-law, Rachel Danner of Drexel; sister-in-law, Darlene and husband, Robert Stamey also of Drexel; brother, Dennis and wife, Fran Townsend of Lenior, North Carolina; sister Deloris and husband, Jon Calloway of Granite Falls, North Carolina; nephews, Brandon and wife, Jen Townsend of Hickory, North Carolina, Zac and wife Madeline Calloway of Elkin, North Carolina and Issac Stamey of Drexel; nieces, Brittney and husband, Matt Frazier of Lenior, Lea Calloway and fiancé Christian Klapp of Granite Falls and great niece, Bailey Frazier of Lenior.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Building Fund or to the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Emergency Medical Fund.

Services for Denise will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 1525 Clarks Creek Rd, Banner Elk, North Carolina. With visitations beginning at 1:00pm.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Danner family.

.

.

Ricky Allen Richards

1951 – 2022

Rick “Buddy” Richards of Zionville passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 14th, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center. Born January 1st, 1951, in the Hickory, NC area, moved to Boone in the ’80s and was a long-time resident of Watauga County.

Rick is preceded in death by his father Jean Richards and survived by his mother, Melba Richards, his bother Dennis Richards and his family, his former wife Theresa Richards, his daughters, Sara Isaacs and her former husband Brad Isaacs, Jennifer Richards Davis and husband, Nick Davis and Carrie Richards and her husband, Warren Reynolds. His five grandchildren, Eden Keller and her husband, Zach Keller, Barrett Davis, Peyton Isaacs, Archer Davis, and great-grandchildren Joseph Ford Keller and Mary Layla Keller to be born in January.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church. Pastor Steve Troisi and Preacher John Mark Brown will be officiating. Following the service please join the family in the Grace Lutheran fellowship hall for refreshments.

Deepest appreciation to the ICU Staff at Watauga Medical Center who so lovingly and compassionately took care of Rick during his final days and hours.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Richards family.

.

.

Dorothy Barker

Monday, November 14, 2022

Dorothy Barber Barker passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center after battling leukemia. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and came to Boone to attend Appalachian State Teachers College, where she studied Reading Education and Library Science. It was there that she met her husband, Richard Barker, who was also studying to be a librarian. She had a long career as an educator, spending nearly 30 years as the librarian at Valle Crucis Elementary School, where she impacted so many young people. Years after her retirement, she was still often greeted by former students who remembered her fondly as their librarian. She was a member of the North Carolina Retired School Personnel organization, the retired division of the North Carolina Education Association, of which she was also a member while an active educator. She regularly gathered with other retired Watauga County teachers, with whom she had a close friendship. Dorothy, known to all as “Dot,” loved books and reading, and encouraged others in that pursuit through both her teaching career and in her involvement with the Watauga County Public Library, where she served as both a volunteer and a board member. She was always on hand to work at the annual Book Sale sponsored by the Public Library. She also taught English as a Second Language in her spare time for several years. She followed her daughter, Sharon, and son, Brian, into volunteer work with the Watauga County Relay For Life for the American Cancer Society, where she served as co-chair of the Survivor Committee. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Boone, which she began attending as a student in the Baptist Student Union. During her long tenure as a member there, she served as a church librarian, a deacon and a long-time member of the church Bereavement Committee, as well as a member of the church handbell choir. Dot loved to travel and see new places with her husband, and later with her family and friends, traveling to many parts of the country and world. She particularly enjoyed the time she spent in England, visiting cousins, and the many Christian Tours trips she took. She was a great friend who communicated frequently within her close circle, all of whom were like family. She was a wonderful role model, exhibiting positivity and joyfulness, even in difficult circumstances which she encountered in her life. And, she always offered encouragement to others.

Dot Barker is survived by her daughter, Sharon Sweeting and husband Mike, of Vilas, and her son, Brian Barker, of Boone, as well as her grandchildren: Tyler Trivette, of Vilas; Tara Concannon and husband Chris, of Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Turner Trivette, of Boone; and Megan Sweeting and son Dex, of Boone. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Bailey and husband James, of Nokesville, Virginia, her sister-in-law Mary Barker, of Davidson, North Carolina, and nephews Scott Bailey, Steve Bailey and Mike Barker. Also surviving is a special cousin, Jean Gillgrass, of Yorkshire, England. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Richard T. Barker, her parents George Barber and Jennie Mae Barber Fortson, and her step-father Charlie Fortson. The family wishes to thank the medical and nursing staff at Watauga Medical Center for their exemplary care and compassion during several stays over the past several months. Their skill, attentiveness and kindness has been remarkable. Thanks also to the wonderful staff at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga County Public Library or First Baptist Church of Boone. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Boone on Sunday, November 20, at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the church fellowship hall. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Barker family.

.

.

Joshua Harmon

1991 – 2022

Joshua Lee Harmon passed away on November 15, 2022 in Boone, a lifelong Watauga County resident he was born January 7, 1991 to Terry Harmon and Dawn Valdez

Joshua is the beloved son of Terry Lee Harmon and Dawn Valdez Arnold. A native of Watauga County, he loved the simple things in life. Even though Joshua had personal struggles in his life, he loved to make people laugh and enjoyed cutting up and playing around. He had a wonderful, caring heart, and beautiful smile. Those who truly knew Joshua saw all the love, joy, and pain he lived with every day. He spent most of his life serving the public in the food service industry, working in fine restaurants in Blowing Rock, Banner Elk and in fast food in Boone, NC. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Harmon and maternal grandmother, Diane Stuart. Joshua is the proud father of five beautiful boys. Jacob Harmon, Gabrielle Harmon, and Mason Harmon who reside in Pennsylvania with their mother (ex-wife), Stephanie Chapman Farrow. Edison Dotson and Wyatt Harmon who reside in Boone, NC with their mother (longtime girlfriend) Jessica Dotson. Joshua is also survived by his parents, Terry Harmon (spouse-Ruthy Harmon), Dawn Valdez Arnold (spouse- Jim Arnold), brothers: Brandon Arnold and Hunter Harmon, grandmother: Judy Harmon, uncles: Shawn Valdez and Tony Harmon (spouse-Kim Harmon), Aunt Christina Presnell (spouse – Terry Presnell) and several first and second cousins, and other distant family members. Joshua will be greatly missed! He is not lost but forever alive in all our hearts and memories.

There will not be a memorial service. The family respectfully asks for your understanding. Any

condolences can be emailed to [email protected] and will be shared with all the family.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harmon family.

.

.

Jeff Lyons

1961 – 2022

BARNARDSVILLE – Jeff Lyons, age 61, of Barnardsville died November 16, 2022. He was born on September 17, 1961, in Watauga County, North Carolina to Archie and Jo Ann Thompson Lyons. He was a resident of Buncombe County since 1994.

Jeff graduated from Watauga High School and graduated from Haywood Technical College with a degree in Forestry and Asheville Buncombe Technical Community College with a degree in Fire Protection Technology. He served in both the United States Army and Air Force. He was a firefighter with the City of Asheville for the past 26 years, serving as a Captain. He was a member of the Asheville Fire Fighter’s Association, Local 332.

Jeff loved physical training; you could always find him in the firehouse running or lifting weights. At home, Jeff always had various projects on his mountain property. Jeff loved being a firefighter, a soldier, and an airman, but what he loved most was being a grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janet Roach Lyons; daughter Forest Lyons; son Mead Lyons and his wife Ashley and their children, Harper, Brooke and Buchanan Lyons; sister Allyson Brantz and husband Doug; brothers, Dean Lyons and wife Vicki, Greg Lyons and wife Lisa, Brent Lyons and wife Janna.

A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m., Monday, November 21 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, with Chaplain (MAJ) Brad Borders officiating. Firefighter Honors will be by the Asheville Fire Department Honor Guard. Military Honors will be by the United States Air Force. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date at the Webb Family Cemetery in Barnardsville.

Jeff requests memorials be made to the Asheville Fire Fighter’s Association, 9 SW Pack Square, Suite 203, Asheville, NC 28806 or, www.ashevillefirefighters.org, to provide financial help for firefighter’s cancer screenings.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Jeff’s obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.

.

.

Jeffrey Carter

1946 – 2022

Jeffrey Burnham Carter, 76, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home in Boone, NC. Jeff was born on June 12, 1946 in New York City. As his father began a career in higher education, his early years were spent in Hamilton, NY, Palo Alto, CA, West Lafayette, IN, and for eighth grade, London, England. Summers were spent with family in Old Lyme, CT. He graduated from the Millbrook School in 1964 and went on to receive a degree in English from Swarthmore College in 1968. During his time in college he discovered pottery and worked summers with Paulus Berensohn at the Penland School of Craft. There he began his creative life as an accomplished potter, and kindled a lifelong love of the Blue Ridge Mountains. After graduating Jeff taught high school English briefly before experiencing the transformative power of bodywork at the Esalen Institute. He studied Physical Therapy at the University of Pennsylvania and spent over three decades working with patients in Charlotte, and later, Ashe, Wilkes, and Watauga counties. Outside of work you could find him in the studio or the garden, on a mountain trail, or watching a game. He was never without a book. Jeff was forever a student, taking notice of the small things and writing his own story. He liked to quote Ram Dass, “We’re all just walking each other home,” knowing that home is a connection felt in the heart. We will miss his artistry and inventiveness, his sense of humor, his capacity to listen, his sage advice, his letters and notes, his thoughtful eyes and wry smile.

He is survived by his loving wife Donna; his sisters, Elizabeth Edmonstone and Jane Cipoletti; four children, Jason, Sam, Jennifer and Elizabeth; six grandchildren; and a loyal canine companion, Ajax.

In lieu of flowers, please send a gift to Watauga Hunger and Health Coalition, 141 Health Center Dr. #C, Boone, NC 28607.

The family will be holding private services at a later date in honor of Jeffrey. Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Carter family.

.

.

Jean Vannoy

Thursday, November 24, 2022

Jean Vannoy, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Boone, North Carolina. She was born on May 21, 1941 in Boone, North Carolina to Dewey Ray Isaacs and Louise Hardy. Emma was a lifetime resident of Boone.

She was a devoted member of Boone Advent Christian Church, where she generously spent her time serving in every capacity. Jean was an avid gardener and a dedicated mother, wife, and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Isaacs and Paul Isaacs; and sister, Bernice Isaacs Taylor.

Jean is survived by her loving husband, James Ernest Vannoy, Jr.; son, Mike (Sue) Vannoy; daughter, Crystal Vannoy; granddaughters, Viviane Vannoy and Anabelle Vannoy all of Boone, North Carolina; sister, Mae Isaacs (Gene) Anderson of Lenoir, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would especially like to thank, Bob, Cindy and Jimmy Brown for their love and care they have shown to Emma.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home, 194 Queen Street, Boone, officiated by Rev. Mitch Marlowe and Rev. Gordan Noble. All services will conclude at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please send a gift to American Breast Cancer Society in her name.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Vannoy family.

.

.

J.E. Mash

Friday, November 25, 2022

J.E. Mash of Deep Gap passed on Friday, November 25, 2022 in Boone. He was born on July 29, 1938 in Ashe County to Pharr Mash and Maudie Miller.

J.E. made a career as a residential and commercial Rock Mason and enjoyed his craft. When he wasn’t working J.E. spent his time outdoors, whether it was hunting, setting trout lines or spending time with family swimming at the lake he loved being in nature. Out of all his hobbies his greatest joy in life was fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Doyle Hicks; Brothers, Archie, Woodrow and Dale Mash.

J.E. is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ella Mae Mash of Deep Gap North Carolina; daughter, Vickie Hicks and husband Chris O’connor of Deep Gap; grandson, JC Hicks of Deep Gap; great grandson, Doyle Lee Hicks of Deep Gap; sister, Linda and husband Nathan Rector of Johnson City Tennessee; nephew, Michael Mash of South Carolina; great-nephews, Mike and Scotty Mash of Johnson City Tennessee.

A memorial service will be held in honor of J.E. at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mash family.

.

.

Dottie Lynn Pharr

1953 – 2022

Dottie B. Pharr of Boone, NC, died at home on Friday, November 25, 2022.

She is survived by her husband Philip Pharr of the home, her brother Tim Brown and wife of Salisbury, three step-children, three step-grandchildren, and one step great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda, in 1976.

Dottie was a Registered Nurse and loved her work until MS forced her retirement in 2003.

A brief graveside service will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, Boone.

In lieu of flowers, Dottie would have loved a donation in her honor to the Watauga Humane Society.

.

.

Landon Thomas Fannon

1972 – 2022

Landon Thomas Fannon, age 50, of Boone, NC, died November 26 2022. He was born September 11,

1972, in Surry County, NC, to Ron and Gail Fannon.

Landon shined. He was a wonderful man, quiet and intelligent. He was good to his family, friends, and strangers. Animals loved him and those that knew him often watched the phenomenon of how people would gravitate to him because he was so special. There will never be another like him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ron and Gail Fannon of Boone and uncles, Jack Fannon of Idaho and Dale Poole of Sparta, NC.

He is survived by his loving life partner of 25 years, Crystal R. Butler, her children Major Christopher Sizemore of Wyoming, John C. Sizemore of Kentucky and Lilliput “Lillard” Fannon (their cat!), brother, Brian Fannon and wife Catherine of Boone, NC, cousins Nancy Henderson, Tammy German, and Rick Fannon all of Idaho, Jon Fannon of Beech Creek, NC, Rebecca Lowery of TX, Dale Poole Jr. of CA, Sondra Poole-Magness of MD, and Jimmy Poole Jr. of Sparta, NC.

Those that knew him will know that there will be no service. We will announce a date later for a ceremony to scatter his ashes at the family farm in Beech Creek, NC.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Fannon family.

.

.

James Caldwell

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

James Frell Caldwell Jr. passed on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home in Boone surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 16, 1947 in Cabarrus County to James Frell Caldwell Sr. and Miriam Benfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Caldwell.

James is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Martha Caldwell of Boone; daughter, Amy and her husband, Matthew Hartig of Mint Hill, North Carolina; son, Brian and his wife, Rachel Caldwell of Youngsville, North Carolina; grandsons, Jackson Hartig, Samuel Hartig and Robert Caldwell; granddaughters, Lily and Claire Caldwell and his sister, Ann Powlas of Salsbury, North Carolina.

James attended Appalachian State University where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in psychology and would go on to earn his master’s in Education Administration as well. After teaching in Caldwell County for many years he moved into administration and was principal for many schools in Caldwell County over the years and would serve as a mentor for under-preforming schools in North Carolina. For the last several years of his career, James was a principal in Pender County. He loved genealogy and had several volumes of his findings published, A high school referee for 35 years and devout Atlanta Braves fan, James had a deep love and connection with sports but his greatest passion in life was his family, James Cherished being a Popi to his grandchildren and made many special memories with them at Disney World. He was an involved member at Grace Lutheran Church where he was an usher and council member for many years even serving as former council president.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be sent to Watauga Humane Society, Grace Lutheran Church or Medi Home Hospice-Watauga County.

A special thanks to all the sitters who took such loving care of Jim

Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, January 14, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church,

115 E King St, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Caldwell family.

.

.

Jean Oaks

1932 – 2022

Jean Hughes Oaks, age 90, of Grasshopper Lane, Newland, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home. Born August 3, l932 in Avery County, she was one of ten children born to Hobart D. and Zona H. Hughes. Jean was an active member of Roaring Creek Free Will Baptist Church for more than 65 years and served as a Sunday School Teacher and as the church Play Director. She loved her family beyond exception and held a special place in her heart for her great grandchildren. Jean loved singing with the Oaks Family Trio for many years. She was an excellent cook and often would be found in the kitchen preparing meals for family and friends. She loved shopping trips and always looked forward to the next one. Some of her happiest times were visiting the beach to look for her favorite shells. As a seamstress, Jean created and crafted the costumes for Debbie’s Square Dance Team when they performed at the state fair in Raleigh.

As a volunteer and substitute, she was beloved by the children and teachers at Riverside Elementary School and at times was affectionately called “Mrs. Bluejeans” by the little ones.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Debbie Ward and husband, Kenny, of Plumtree; grandson, Dillon Charles Oaks (Melissa) of Newland; great-grandchildren, Sydnee, Ezra Von, Nolan and Sailor Oaks; sister, Alice Hughes of Jerry’s Creek.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Von Oaks and son, David Lee Oaks; sisters, Mildred Stafford, Kathy Hoilman and Vicky Young; and brothers, Sonny, Spencer, Wallace, Lester and Jason Hughes.

Funeral services for Jean Oaks will be conducted Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at 3 o’clock at the Roaring Creek Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Ken Staton. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 until 3 o’clock. Burial will be in the Hughes Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Roaring Creek Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Mrs. Dean Oaks, 134 Green Oaks Lane, Newland, NC 28657.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfunealhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Oaks family.

.

.

Tristan Clark Mason

December 6, 2000 – November 1, 2022

Tristan Clark Mason passed away in late October 2022 at 21 years of age in Boone. Mason was born December 6, 2000.

He was very active in the international online Zippo community, an avid history buff, and vintage car enthusiast. Friendships with his YouTube subscribers and other hobbyists meant the world to him, they were his extended world family.

Tristan will be forever remembered and dearly missed by his loved ones. His father and stepmother, Dave and Kya Mason of Shiloh VA, sisters Leela and Anamika, his mother Wendy Huffman of Lewisville, brothers Miles and Ciaran, paternal grandparents Charles and Judy Mason of Creedmoor, maternal grandparents Jerry and Lydia Huffman of Wilkesboro, uncle and aunt, Chris and Beth Mason of Boone, cousins, Cecil and Silas of Boone, uncle and aunt Jamie and Caryn Young of Wilmington, and cousins Gage and Savannah Young of Wilmington..

Tristan’s remains have been cremated and the families are holding individual memorials.

In lieu of flowers, the Huffman family kindly requests donations be made in honor of Tristan’s memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Online condolences may be sent to the Mason/Huffman family atwww.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Sheree Whitlatch Cunningham

November 2, 1955 – November 1, 2022

Sheree Whitlatch Cunningham, age 66, of Boone went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Sheree held a BS in education from the University of South Florida and was a compassionate elementary school teacher for over 20 years in both Florida and North Carolina. Sheree was also a member of the Alliance Bible Fellowship family in Boone.”

She was born November 2, 1955, in Cumberland, Maryland. A daughter of the Mildred Whitlatch and the late Charles Whitlatch.

She is survived by her husband, David Cunningham of Boone; one son, Bobby Plemons and wife Lauren of Blowing Rock, one grandson, Aidan Plemons and one granddaughter, Madison Plemons both of Blowing Rock; one brother, Bobby Whitlatch and wife Joy of Boone and one nephew, Jonathan Whitlatch of Boone. She is also survived by many cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 3:00 PM, at Alliance Bible Fellowship. Pastor Scott Andrews and Pastor Doug Cheshire will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alliance Bible Fellowship, 1035 NC Highway 105 Bypass Boone, NC 28607 or to Amorem 902 Kirkwood Street, NW

Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cunningham family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Louise Frances Phillips

August 8, 1922 – November 3, 2022

Louise Frances Bornschlegel Phillips was born to Walter and Marie Bornschlegel on August the 8th, 1922 in Denver, Colorado. Her siblings were Harold, Anita, Milton, Ruth and Bob. Frances was 2nd oldest. She enjoyed her studies, exploring her father’s bookstore, and activities with her church youth group. Following the dedicated example of her mother and grandparents, Frances was baptized into Christ as a teenager.

After high school, she worked for the Denver Post & then for a Dodge Chrysler dealership. Near the end of World War II, Otis Gatewood visited her church in Denver and passionately spoke of the great need for Christian workers. Inspired, she said, “that’s what I want to be.” Otis encouraged her to get a college education and helped her enroll in Harding College in Searcy, AR, in 1945. There she majored in English and minored in education, worked different jobs on campus, sang in the college chorus, and served as vice president and president of the GATA club (Girls Aiming Toward Achievement). She deeply loved encouraging younger students. During her senior year, she was Harding’s yearbook editor, member of the Alpha Honor Society and was selected as the college’s Best All-Round Girl. She graduated in June 1949.

Frances became a dedicated public-school teacher and Christian summer camp worker. Her elementary school teaching career spanned thirty-two years, beginning in Earle, Arkansas. She then taught in Denver for five years from 1951-1955. In 1951, Frances teamed up with Eddie and Stella Grindley and others to launch Camp Shiloh in Mendham, New Jersey, ministering primarily to underserved New York City children. She would work there every summer where she wore many hats and especially loved organizing the arts and crafts program. Frances would write to a friend, “After Camp Shiloh, our lives were never to be the same, the associations, insights, inspirations, friendships, encouragement, challenges all to influence the very trajectory of our lives.” There, she met the Camp Superintendent, Ernie Phillips, from Knoxville Tennessee, who had come to Christ in New York City. They were married in the camp chapel on December 24, 1956.

After Craig was born there, the family moved to Tabernacle, New Jersey, where Tim and Dave and John were born. She was a gifted Christian homemaker, dedicated to raising her sons with faith in God. She also had a special talent for whipping up wonderful meals. She collected many good recipes over the years and passed them on to many friends. The family moved to Burlington, New Jersey, where Frances resumed teaching alongside her homemaking duties.

In 1971, the family moved to Lenoir, North Carolina, where she began teaching at Happy Valley Elementary School and joined the Wilkesboro Church of Christ. This congregation became an immense channel of encouragement to Frances. She also served and loved on everyone there, seeking to bring more people closer to Christ. Starting in the summer of 1982, she, Ernie, and

Craig, hosted the Phillips Farm devotional each Thursday night during the summer for the young and young at heart from area churches for more than a dozen years. Her love for Christ and hospitality was a bright light to all who would attend & a lasting impact was made on many people.

After Ernie was badly injured in a mowing accident in 2009, John and Debbie took Ernie and Frances into their loving home in Rochester, Indiana. Frances especially missed her friends in North Carolina, but quickly made many new lifelong friends in Indiana. After Ernie’s death, Frances at the age of ninety, along with friends decided to visit Craig and Teresa and grandchildren in India. She had a royal time meeting many Indian brothers and sisters. After returning from India, she moved with John and Debbie and kids to Boquete, Panama, where they experienced a Swiss-family Robinson existence involving evangelism and coffee-export. After living there for four years, they moved to Nashville, Tennessee. And finally in June 2021, they moved back to Frances’ beloved North Carolina. There, she was able to meet many dear friends before her peaceful death at ninety-eight years on November 3, 2022, surrounded by loving family members.

Frances is survived by her sons – Craig, Tim, David and John; daughters-in-law Susan, Debbie, Teresa, Maria and Teresa; grandchildren – Emily, Graci, David, Olivia, Abby, Joseph, Bennett, Jonathan, Rachel, Sarah, Anna, Jay, Nicholas and Jasmine; great grandchildren- Eva, Skylar, Paisley, Luna, Lily and Hannah all of whom she dearly loved. We will all miss her faith, love, dedication and inspiration.

A life celebration service will be held on Saturday, November 12th at 2:00 PM at the Wilkesboro church of Christ, 1740 Curtis Bridge Road, Wilkesboro, NC 28697. It can be viewed on the Wilkesboro church of Christ Facebook page. (Just ask to join). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Camp Shiloh, Shiloh NYC, PO Box 95, New York, NY 10028 or https://www.shilohnyc.org/donate1

Online condolences may be sent to the Phiilips family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Mark Edward Harrill

September 30, 1958 – November 7, 2022

MARK EDWARD HARRILL, 64, found peace after a lengthy battle with Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease on November 7, 2022, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Chapel Hill and reared in Boone from the age of two, Mark proudly considered himself a mountain boy through and through. His love of the High Country was evidenced by his visionary approach as a developer of second home communities in the Boone area. His final project, Echota, was his passion for the last twenty years. There was not a tree, stream, or rock outcropping that Mark did not intentionally choose to honor as he carefully placed the condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes that brought immeasurable pleasure to the hundreds of families that chose to live there.

Whether in work or leisure, Mark threw himself all in. He thoroughly enjoyed life and loved to laugh; loud and often. His almost child-like sense of fun ran the gambit from mischievous to outright daring sometimes. He was both father and playmate to sons Jay and Brad. Whether waging war with high power water guns or running to Tennessee for a truck load of illegal fireworks for the annual Harrill July 4th blowout, Mark delighted in having fun with his family and friends. Mark’s wife Missy of 31 years learned early on not to be surprised by the antics of her husband.

Mark Harrill lived and breathed basketball, especially college ball. He anxiously awaited the official start of basketball season. It is both ironic and fitting that Mark left this world on November 7th, opening day of the 2022-2023 college season. As a teenager, when everybody cheered for their NC teams Mark adopted Maryland as his team and convinced his buddies to do the same; a loyalty that lasted for decades. But nothing topped his love for App State basketball and football. He could not wait for the tip off and kick off of both sports. After learning of Mark’s passing the App State Men’s Basketball team dedicated their season opener to Mark and broke the university’s record, scoring 142 points in his honor.

Mark approached life with total optimism and did not do anything halfway. His proverbial glass was not only full; it spilled over the brim with enthusiasm and enjoyment of life.

Mark was the son of James Edward Harrill and Lois Evans Harrill. In addition to his wife and sons, he is survived by his father of Boone, his sister, Myra Angel and husband Bob of Reston VA; his mother-in-law, Vicki Wilson of Chapel Hill, NC; his brother-in-law, Joe Wilson and wife Terri of Cary, NC; nieces, Lauren and Jacqueline Angel of Virginia; stepbrothers, Jeff, Eric and Neal Hunter and their families; Aunt Hazel Allen of Shelby, NC; and numerous cousins in Kentucky and North Carolina.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 O’clock, at Boone United Methodist Church. Reverend Ed Glaize will officiate. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel Wednesday, November 9, from 5:00 until 7:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lois E. Harrill Senior Center or Mark E. Harrill Basketball Practice Facility at Appalachian State University.

Online condolences may be sent to the Harrill family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Dr. Dick Redmond Lavender

July 17, 1935 – November 9, 2022

Dr. Dick Redmond Lavender passed peacefully at home, encircled by his wife and loving family. Born July 17, 1935, his life spanned 87 years to November 9, 2022.

Dick was born in Tryon, North Carolina to John Lee Lavender and China Kola Redmond Lavender. He attended Wake Forest University and Bowman Gray School of Medicine prior to completing residency at the University of Minnesota Hospital; he then began practice in Minnesota.

His family-raising years began in Minnesota before a move to North Carolina in 1978. Dick enjoyed time at Holden Beach, replete with surf fishing, long walks on the beach, and ocean swims with the kids. Later interests included attending church, hiking in the Appalachians, grilling, road trips, and patronizing favorite restaurants with family. He enjoyed watching football and basketball and was an ardent Wake Forest fan.

Dick was a dearly beloved physician, as evidenced by countless tales of his earnest and selfless caring for the stricken–whether within his thriving practice as an orthopedic surgeon at the Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Clinic in Greensboro or traveling to far reaches of the globe. Indeed, he volunteered his skills as an orthopedic surgeon to needing patients in South Africa (six times), Cameroon, Bhutan, Tibet, China, and India. Martha, his loving wife and inseparable companion of 35 years, accompanied and supported him.

When not in medical service, Dick and Martha loved traveling the world for learning and pleasure; they explored Antarctica, the Amazon, China, Egypt, and Turkey, along with multiple trips to Israel and Siberia. Christmas in Austria was their delight. They frequently returned from abroad with genuine artifacts, such as those bought off the hands of Amazon canoe paddlers, Austrian cowherds, and African carvers.

Dick was an inquisitive, lifelong learner who seemingly could instantly generate twenty rapid-fire questions on any given topic of interest. His quick wit, often-wry humor, and big smile were also trademarks.

Dick is survived by his wife Martha Lavender; by his daughter Leigh Lavender Brooks, her husband Bob Brooks and their children Sarah-May and Benjamin; by son John David Lavender, his wife Marie Lavender, and son Brandon; and by three cousins (more like dear brother) Thomas Redmond and wife Morgan and daughter China Evangeline, Hight Redmond and wife Janice and Nancy Dee Penick.

Dick is also survived by Martha’s children—daughter Nancy Hoke, her husband Brad Hoke, and children Emily and Willis; by daughter Megan Bostrom, her husband Chris Bostrom, and children Mia and Bjorn; and by son Jim Omundson, his wife Anna Omundson, and Jim’s children Susannah and Joe.

The Family will hold a private graveside service at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone, in accordance with Dick’s wishes. Memorial Donations may be made to The Master’s Seminary at https://tms.edu/ways-to-give/

Online condolences may be sent to the Lavender at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

