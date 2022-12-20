Watauga, Avery Obituaries – Dec. 20, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Josephine Perdue

1934 – 2022



Josephine Wood Perdue, born on September 5, 1934, passed peacefully on December 5,

2022 at the age of 88 in Boone, North Carolina.

“Joey” was born in Miami, Florida and attended Miami High. She enjoyed the many businesses she was involved in, including The Sandpiper, Interiors by Joey, and Ace Hardware. Her gardens were her pride and joy. Family and friends will always remember her parties, hurricane evacuations and graduation celebrations at her Beaver Horn Ranch.



She was predeceased by her husband’s Richard Wood and Pete Perdue.



She is survived by her three children, Janet Wood, Allen Wood and Jay Wood, all of Islamorada, Florida.

Her grand and great grandchildren, Paris, Jay, Joseph, Brittany, Sami Jo, Lorelei, Paxton, Harvey, Maverick and Harbour.



Dr. Gary Wayne Pitts

1948 – 2022

Dr. Gary Wayne Pitts, age 74, of Boone, NC stepped into eternity on December 8, 2022. He was born March 14, 1948, in Norton, Virginia to Woodrow W. Pitts and Virginia Eloise Harrison. Gary grew up in Bristol, Tennessee where he played football and ran track. He went on to graduate from ETSU where he also ran track. After college he attended the University of Tennessee School of Medicine in Memphis graduating in 1973. Gary and his family moved to Boone in 1979, where he began his medical practice as a Urologist. For 38 years he ministered to the sick and hurting not only through his medical skills but, also, through his genuine care for his patients as a friend. He never failed to extend the love of Jesus Christ to all who knew him, as he was also a faithful Sunday school teacher for over 30 years. His infectious smile put every patient and acquaintance at ease. His journey here was a blessing and will be long appreciated and remembered by all.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Susan Pitts; son Bryan Pitts and wife Hannah; daughter Tera Darner and husband Tige and their children Madison, Alex, and Kaitlyn; son Scott and wife Rebecca and their children Abi, Hannah and Noah; daughter Sarah Fisher and husband Jason and their children Elijah, Julianne, Ike and Bonnie.

Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday December 14th at 2:00 p.m. in Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow in Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations or memorials to be given to Watauga Humane Society, P.O. Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607, and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in honor of Dr. Gary Pitts, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Steven Frank

Friday, December 9, 2022

Steven Lewis Frank, 70, of Boone, North Carolina, died unexpectedly on December 9, 2022.

Steven was born on October 20, 1952 in Charlotte, North Carolina to parents Ann Lorraine Holden Frank and Lewis Coffey Frank, who both preceded him in death. He graduated from Boyden High School in Salisbury, NC in 1971. He received his B.A. in Radio, Television and Motion Pictures in 1975 from UNC Chapel Hill, and an M.A. in Education Media from Appalachian State University in 1983. He was employed in radio and television broadcasting in various locations across North Carolina. Steven was a board member and member of the North Carolina Broadcasters Association and was instrumental in building two FM radio stations in Western North Carolina.

While in Boone, Steven was active in the Boone Kiwanis Club. He was the president and associate director of the Watauga Community Band for several years, as well as directing and playing with various other musical ensembles. Steven played an active role in church music as a choir director, choir member and instrumental accompanist. After his retirement from broadcasting, he was employed at Grace Lutheran Church as the Audio/Visual Ministry Coordinator.

Steven is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Adams Frank; two sisters, Susan Frank Meade and her husband Roger Meade of Asheville, NC; Rindi Frank Haynes and Steve Haynes of Tallahassee,

Florida; his children, Brenton Adams Frank and his wife, Teri Frank, of Asheville, NC and Lauren Frank

Woolbright and her husband Evan Woolbright, of Alma, Michigan; as well as four grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Boone, North Carolina on Tuesday,

December 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Grace Lutheran Church via gracelutheranboone.org or the Watauga Community Band by mail at 454 Grand Blvd Boone,NC 28607.

Grady Gresham Dickerson

1958 – 2022

Grady Gresham Dickerson II, age 64, of Bentley Road, Sugar Grove, peacefully passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022. Born January 6, 1958 in Oxford, NC, he was a son of Grady Gresham and Ann Buchanan Dickerson.

Mr. Dickerson is survived by his wife, Teresa Culbreth Dickerson whom he loved devotedly over their 41-year marriage. He is also survived by son Jonathan Grady Dickerson and wife, Whitney, of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Grady Gresham Dickerson III and Ethel Bradford Dickerson; sisters, Lori Dickerson Moore of Wilmington and Pam Hastings of Huddleston, VA; and close cousins, Dale and Nanette Newton, both of Raleigh; and a large extended family of loved ones.

Grady was a larger than life figure — the glue for his family, friends, work associates and neighbors. He often checked in with those he loved with a kind word, helpful advice, or a funny text. He had a true servant’s heart.

One of Grady’s favorite activities was being outside in nature and working on his land. He enjoyed good conversation around the burning barrel and pond. Neighbors often referred to him as the mayor of the mountain. His favorite time of the day was sunrise, a time of reflection and peaceful thoughts for the new day.

Grady was baptized in the Oxford Baptist Church and attended for many years. He and Teresa were married there as well. Always a dedicated worker, even from a young age, when he began working in his father’s plumbing business to help provide for his family. He earned his Master’s Degree from East Carolina University. Later, he taught graphics arts at Lenoir Community College before transitioning into the printing industry, where he worked for 30 plus years, primarily with Fuji Film. He was well respected and loved by printers throughout the southeast.

However, the most important joy he ever had was that of papa. His family was his world and he was grateful every day for every second spent with his grandkids. He will be missed by many and those who knew him know they were lucky to call him family or friend.

Celebration of Life services will be Sunday afternoon, December 18, 2022 at 1 o’clock at the Apple Barn at Valle Crucis Conference Center, 4888 NC 194 S, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565 or to the Valle Crucis Community Park, 2892 Broadstone Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Woodrow Wilson “Wilson” Blevins

1945 – 2022

Woodrow Wilson Blevins, Jr., age 77, of Blevins Lane, Elk Park, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. Born April 20, 1945 in Alleghany County, he was a son of Martha Presnell Blevins and the late Woodrow Wilson Blevins, Sr. Wilson was a veteran of the US Marine Corp and a member of Beech Valley Baptist Church. He retired from Lowe’s Foods as produce manager.

Wilson had a joyful heart and a great love for his family. He enjoyed golfing, watching sports and gardening. He was quite the jokester, loved to sing and was known for his ‘original’ hits.

Wilson is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pansy Harmon Blevins; daughters, Sherry Miller and husband Eric, of Boone, Tonia Brady and husband, Danny of Lake Wylie, SC and Amy Hodges and husband Chris, of Elk Park; his mother, Martha Presnell Blevins of Sparta; sister, Susan Blevins and brother, John Blevins, both of Sparta; nine grandchildren, Andrew and Sara Guy, Dylan Danner, Lauren Miller, Garrett Brady, Kendall Brady, Alexis Hodges, and Kendra and Taylor Hodges; six great-grandchildren, Ryder Danner, Haiden Jones, Colton Matheson, T. J. Ward, Dakota Ward and Jasmine Harmeyer.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lucy Greene.

A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends for Wilson will be Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2022 from 1 until 3 o’clock, at Mary’s Kitchen Restaurant, 486 George Wilson Road, Boone, NC 28607.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses.

Robert Dean “Buster” Hughes

1937 – 2022

Robert Dean “Buster” Hughes, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 11, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.

Robert was born on January 27, 1937, at Banner Elk Hospital. Robert and his wife Wanda married in 1968, where they built a family and life in Boone, NC. Robert is known for his love of classic fast cars and has never known a stranger. He started off working at the Watauga Democrat and built his career delivering mail and packages to the wonderful people of Watauga County, as a well-known and loved mail carrier.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother and father, William Lee Hughes Sr. and Margaret Phillips Hughes, his siblings Virginia Kelley, Margaret Fagan, Betsy Ray, Joan Greene, William Lee Hughes Jr, Phil Hughes, and Bud Hughes. He is survived by his wife Wanda Smith Hughes, his daughter Robin Hodges and her husband Jeff, his grandchildren Travis and Jennifer Hodges, Desiree Wayt, Valeree and Adam Lentz, and Adreea and Roger Walters. He is survived by his great-grandchildren Trenton Hodges, Victoria Lentz, Rylee Ward, Kaylee Lewis, Weston Walters, and Whitlee Walters. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Receiving of friends will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 1:00 pm at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home. Service to follow at Austin and Barnes at 2:00 pm with graveside service to follow at Mount Lawn Cemetery.

The immediate family is very thankful for the love and support from their family, church family, and friends. A special thank you to Cyrus and Judy Parsons, and Amorem Hospice Team.

Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to Amorem Hospice or Rutherwood Baptist Church.

Tommie Eugene Cook

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Tommie “Tom” Eugene Cook passed on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the age of 89 at his home in Banner Elk. He was born February 2, 1933, to Alvin Cook and Maxine Shumate Kincade in Pineville, West Virginia.

Tom was first, and foremost, a loving husband to his wife Velva, and a loving and caring father to his two daughters, Jackie and Genia. Tom was a proud veteran of the United States Airforce, and afterward enjoyed a career in the hospitality industry where he became the Vice President of Holiday Inns of America. He was also an entrepreneur, owning and operating businesses of his own. Tom’s lifelong love was music. He was a talented guitarist and active in the country music and entertainment industry. Tom was a dedicated member of The Shriners Sudan Temple in New Bern, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Velva M. Cook of Banner Elk, North Carolina; daughters, Jackie and husband, Bill Mock of Advance, North Carolina and Eugenia Cook of Jonas Ridge, North Carolina; grandsons, Michael and wife, Christie Mock of Stoney Point, North Carolina and Bradley and wife, Rachel Mock of Advance; granddaughter Amanda Mock-Rutledge and husband, Neil Rutledge of Advance; great-grandsons, Austin, Payton and Aiden Mock; great-granddaughter, Bryn Mock; brother, David and wife, Sharon Cook of Charlotte, North Carolina; half-sisters, Pat and husband, John Greene of Key Rock, West Virginia and Jean and husband Jamie Oliver also of Key Rock; half-brother, Buddy and wife, Frosty Hawks of Rock Hill, South Carolina; best friend and “the son he never had”, BB and wife, Elaine Secrist and their family of West Virginia.

Robert Alexander Banner-Lyerly

1944 – 2022

Judge Robert Alexander Banner-Lyerly, age 78, of Banner Elk, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Alec was born in Avery County, NC, in 1944, where his heart stayed until his passing. He had a servants heart for his mountains, children, the law, anyone in need, and all animals especially Scotties. His heart has always been strong for his faith in his Lord and his son, Keir, and his wife, Brenda.

He was a gregarious child who grew up in a small town where his grandmother had a tea room. After. school he would have milk and cookies on someone’s front porch or go to the tea room and chat with people or get advice from his beloved Uncle Robert Banner. The small town life suited him.

He graduated from Avery High School, Lees-McRae College, Appalachian State University and South Texas School of Law. Prior to law school, he had positions as Assistant Administrator at the Watauga Medical Center and then as a Teacher at Avery High School. After graduating from law school in May of 1975, he married Brenda Smith and moved back to his beloved Avery County to practice law with Kelly Johnson in Newland. They showed the world that a Republican and a Democrat and a Baptist and a Catholic could be good partners and good friends.

In 1980, Alec was elected as Judge in the North Carolina 24th Judicial District, where he served until his retirement in March, 2014.

Alec was a member of the American Bar Association, Judicature Society, State Bar of Texas, North Carolina State Bar, North Carolina Association of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, International Bar Association, and was certified as a specialist in juvenile law.

Alec is a Deacon in the Diocese of Charlotte Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on the Board of Crossnore School, Inc., North Carolina Judicial Standards Committee, was former President, Chairman and then Chairman Emeritis of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. He was also a Kentucky Colonel and was knighted into the Knights Templar.

His honors include the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine, Agnes McRae Morton award for Outstanding Contributions to the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, the Martha Guy Hall of Legends Award for Avery County Stewardship, and the Crossnore School for Children Distinguished Service Award.

You worked hard for the betterment of all people with your wisdom, compassion and guidance. May you now rest in peace with your eternal reward.

Alex is survived by his wife, Brenda Smith Lyerly; son, Alexander Keir Lyerly and wife, Ruby, of Corpus Christi, TX; grandson, Evan Alexander Lyerly also of Corpus Christi and nephew, Steven Lyerly. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Carlyne Banner Lyerly, his brother, Carl Lyerly and his grandmothers, Eva Lowe Banner and Beulia Cline-Lyerly.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday morning, December 17, at 11 o’clock at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Linville, officiated by Father Christopher Bond. Graveside services will follow in the Historic Banner Elk Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 16, from 3 until 7 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone.

Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St., NW, Lenoir, NC, 28645 or to Hospitality House of Northwest, NC, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, NC 28607

Charles Milton Ritchey

1940 – 2022

Charles Milton Ritchey, age 82 of West Jefferson, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born February 3, 1940 to the late William Milton and Elizabeth Cochran Ritchey.

He was a man who was always willing to help with what he could and he could do most anything. He truly loved to hunt, fish and working in his yard. His first love, however, was his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved spending time teaching them to hunt, fish, and cooking breakfast on the weekends. His family was important to him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Bare Ritchey, and grandsons, Benjamin Ritchey and Derik Hartsoe.

Charles is survived by a son, Larry Ritchey and wife Gail of Gardner, MA.

Two daughters, Pamela Ritchey Lyalls and husband Randy of Lansing, NC, and Alicia Ritchey Roten and husband Timothy of West Jefferson, NC.

Grandchildren; James Ritchey, Grant Ritchey, Katy Ritchey, Angel Jones, Joshua Lyalls, Justin Roten, Jason Roten and Angie Lyalls; brothers, Carl Ritchey and Johnny Ritchey; sisters, Dora Hurst and Cora Mudd Eight; great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Amorem Hospice 1721 Enon Rd, Valdese, NC 28690.

Memorial services will be conducted Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in Mount Paddy Church. The family will receive friends prior to the services on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Daniel S. Glowa

March 17, 1931 – November 10, 2022

Daniel S. Glowa, former Lt. COL. (Retired) USAF age 91, of Vilas, passed away November 10, 2022, at the Foley Center.

He was a former long term resident of Fort Walton Beach Florida , moving to his summer home in Vilas, N.C. in 2017. He was born March 17, 1931, in Bristol, Connecticut to Samuel and Mildred Glowa.

He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut with an Electrical Engineering degree, where he was a member of the ROTC program. He received a MS degree in Public Administration from Troy State University. Upon his college graduation he began a 27-year career with the Air Force.

He was involved with the space program at NASA, taught at the Navigators School in Biloxi, Mississippi, attended the SQ Officer School. the Air War College and was Airborne certified. He was an Electronic Warfare Officer. He had over five thousand flying hours. He served tours throughout the U.S. and in Germany and Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Dodie, his brother Michael, daughters Debi Kromer (Steve), Sandy Flesher (David), stepdaughter Amy Bradley, grandchildren Tim and Jacob Kromer, Landon and Gavin Flesher, Melanie Baris (Phil), Melissa Glowa, and Michelle Glowa, great grandchildren Savannah, Stevie and Jace. In addition to his parents, Daniel was predeceased by his son David, sister Nadia, and great granddaughter Josie.

After his Air Force retirement, he worked a civil service job as an engineer with the 46th Test Wing at Elgin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, FL. He did mediation for the Small Claims Court in Fort Walton Beach, was a member of the retired military officer’s organization in Boone, a member of Boone United Methodist Church, and a member of the Mountain Friends social group.

A full military graveside service will be conducted in the veteran’s area of Mount Lawn cemetery at 3:00, Sunday, November 13, 2022. Reverend Ed Glaize will officiate.

The body will lie in state at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10:00 o’clock to 5:00 o’clock, so friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.

Carol Jones Hauser

February 13, 1932 – November 16, 2022

Carol Jones Hauser, age 90, of Deep Gap passed away Wednesday November 16, 2022, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

She was born February 13, 1932, in Stokes County. A daughter of the late John and Grace Burke Jones.

She is survived by two sons, John Hauser of Deep Gap and Donald Hauser of Washington, two daughters, Doris Hauser and Sandra Hauser both of Wake Forest, one grandson, Nathaniel Hauser of Wake Forest and one brother, Steve Jones of North Carolina.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded by two brothers, James and Tommy Jones.

There are no services scheduled.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pinnacle United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1010 High Bridge Rd, Pinnacle, NC 27043.

Marcella Mae Anderson

January 16, 1930 – November 23, 2022

Marcella Mae Anderson 92, formerly of Boone, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, into the loving arms of Jesus after a well fought battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Marcella was born January 16, 1930, in Zionsville, North Carolina the daughter of the late Ralph and Ola Critcher.

Marcella had many nicknames: Sam, Cella Mom but “Granny A” was the one she was most proud of.

Marcella had four daughters: Patricia Blalock, Billie Jean (John) Czimcharo, Teresa Henson Pelletier and Brenda (Rocky) Cook, 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sisters: Virginia Miller, Dora Burkett, Welda Bishop and a brother: Ralph Critcher, Jr.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers contributions should be directed to Cisco Foundation of Indianapolis or the TLC House for the Great Caregivers they provided in her care.

Herbert H. Harmon

June 5, 1928 – November 24, 2022

Herbert H. Harmon, age 94, of Lenoir passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

He was born June 5, 1928, in Caldwell County. A son of the late Carroll and Ora Bolick Harmon. He was a retired supervisor, was a veteran having served in the United States Army and a member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church.

He is survived by three brothers, Garland, Melvin and Alvin Harmon and four sisters, Lena Thomas, Edith Gryder, Ruby Miller and Janice Tolbert. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his first wife his first wife, Ruth W. Harmon, his second wife, Marjorie J. Harmon and one brother, Wayne Harmon.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Laurel Fork Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Bailey’s Camp Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Dan Featherstone and Reverend Jody Griffin will officiate.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 until 5:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Laurel Fork Baptist Church Mission Fund, P.O. Box 1147, Boone, NC 28605.

Hugh Cook

October 1, 1921 – November 25, 2022

Charlie Hugh Cook – dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather – passed away on November 25, 2022, at home with his family. Hugh was born October 1, 1921, son of the late Charlie and Laura Thompson Cook. A Watauga County native, Hugh served in the U.S. Army during World War II with the 91st artillery division in North Africa, Sicily and Italy. He received his enlistment papers on his 21st birthday and went to basic training in Medford, Oregon. He served as the ham operator in the field and was awarded many medals including 2 bronze stars.

Hugh married his sweetheart Cleo Bolick on April 18, 1956, and they had 4 children. Hugh retired from ASU at 65. He was an avid sportsman playing baseball, softball, bowling, fox hunting, and golf. He particularly enjoyed many years of judging field trials with his brother Hade, and also golfing with Hade, his sons, and his many friends. Hugh “retired” from golfing at the age of 98. He also sang Tenor as part of the Hagaman Family Quartet for more than 30 years. He has been a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church since 1939 and as a 17-year-old worked on building the original rock church by carrying rocks and mixing cement. Hugh was beloved by his family, friends, church family and his Boone Golf Course buddies. Hugh and Cleo enjoyed traveling to Branson, Missouri each year to his Army reunions and re-connecting with his fellow soldiers. They also enjoyed traveling with their friends on several trips to see our great nation. Their greatest joy was spending time with their 4 grandchildren and more recently their great grandson.

In addition to his parents, Charlie Lee and Laura Thompson Cook, he was preceded in death by one son, Doyle Cook, and nine brothers and sisters. Surviving is his wife, Cleo B. Cook; two sons, Dwight Cook and Darryl Cook; one daughter, Linda Johnson and husband Titus Johnson; 4 grandchildren, Seth Cook and wife, Maya; Macy Cole and husband, Troy; Autumn Smith and husband Logan; Bradley Johnson; and one great-grandson, Brewer Hugh Smith along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on November 30, 2022, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at Mount Vernon Baptist Church with Funeral services for Charlie Hugh Cook immediately following at 11:00 am. Pastor Bud Russell will officiate.

Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 130 and the DAV, Post 90.

Flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Boone and Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Wanda Lee Tester

July 28, 1970 – November 26, 2022

Wanda Lee Tester, 52, of Eustis, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022. Born in Boone, North Carolina, she moved to Eustis in 2016 from Wilmington, North Carolina. She worked in the construction industry as an accountant. Wanda enjoyed going to Liberty Baptist Church, Tavares.

She is survived by her father and mother, Reverend H. Gene Tester and Shirley Tester of Eustis, Florida, her loving companion, David Earl Gutherie of Eustis, Florida, one son, Trayton M. Tester and wife Taylor of Eustis, Florida, four stepchildren, and two brothers, Reverend Doug Tester and wife Angela of Paisley, Florida and Danny Yates and wife Sherry of Sugar Grove, North Carolina.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greene Cemetery. Reverend Doug Tester will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to The Greene Cemetery Fund, care of Tommy Tester, 2345 Peoria Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679.

Lisa Marie Shore Tester

June 21, 1967 – November 26, 2022

Lisa Marie Shore Tester, age 55, of Sugar Grove passed away Saturday November 26, 2022.

She was born June 21, 1967, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Burmah and Joan Wheeler Shore.

Lisa showed the deepest level of worship in praising God in spite of her pain, thanking God during her trials, trusting Him when tempted, surrendering while suffering, and loving Him when He seemed distant. We know she spent many hours praying for her family and friends. And while we will certainly miss her, we are rejoicing knowing that she is with her Savior in Heaven.

How blessed we are to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.

And we are all the better for having known her.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie Tester of Sugar Grove, one son, Josh Tester of Sugar Grove, two sisters, Julia Shore of Boone and Martha Shore of Deep gap, one brother-in-law, Wayne Tester and wife Melanie of Sugar Grove, four nephews, Benjamin and Andrew Tester of Sugar Grove, Scott Gragg of Boone and Adam Gragg of Valle Crucis, two nieces, Kristie Beach and husband Jason of Boone and Kelli McGuire and husband Nelson of Vilas, three great nieces, Emma and Sophie Beach and Tessa Gragg, and one great nephew, Samuel Gragg.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Shore and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Everett and Jewel Tester.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Eric Cornett and Pastor Greg Thompson will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

The family respectfully requests no food and memorials may be made to assist the family.

Steven Perry Kennedy

October 25, 1960 – November 27, 2022

Steven Perry Kennedy, age 62, of Zionville passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022.

He is survived by his fiancé, Lynn Brooks-Kennedy of Zionville and one sister, Karen Kennedy of Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Billie and Frances English Kennedy, and one brother, Roger Kennedy.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Linda Rene Nelson

November 14, 1969 – December 5, 2022

Linda Rene Nelson, age 53 of North Wilkesboro passed away Monday, December 5, 2022.

She was born November 14, 1969, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Roger and Linda Faye Wilcox.

She is survived by two daughters, Amber Nelson of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Heather Nelson of Wilkes County; two sons, Jeffery Nelson of Hickory, North Carolina and Nathan Valdez Nelson of Boone; four granddaughters, Kaylee Nelson, Kylie Nelson, Kalisa Deiters and Aurora Deiters and one grandson, Carter Nelson.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by two sisters, Beverly Wilcox and Kimberly Wilcox.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Janice Simmons Carroll

June 18, 1946 – December 6, 2022

Janice Leigh Simmons Carroll age 76, of Boone passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born June 18, 1946, in Surry County. A daughter of the late LeRoy and Thelma Gough Simmons. She was retired from Appalachian State University as an administrative assistant and a member of Bethelview United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a caring and selfless person. Her life’s motto was put the needs of others first whether it was her family or others. She was very involved and active in the community serving on the board of directors for the Meat Camp Fire Department and was a charter member of the Green Valley Park.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Carroll of Boone; one daughter, LeAnne Hilderbran and husband Mark of Boone; one son, Larry Gene Carroll II and wife Laura of Boone; six grandchildren, Christian Richardson, Chase Richardson, Ella Carroll, Lilly Richardson, Bryant Carroll and Lynleigh Hilderbran and one great-grand son, Walker Richardson, three sisters, Carolyn Smitherman and husband Tom of East Bend, NC; Martha Jessup and husband Dennis of Yadkinville and a special sister, Susan Simmons of Boone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Reverend Rickey Mitchell will officiate.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

At other times the family will be at the family residence.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fairview Cemetery c/o Sandra Stanbery, 2010 Ridge Road, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Green Valley Park, P.O. Box 3533, Boone, NC 28607.

Susie Townsend

April 3, 1942 – December 13, 2022

Susie Townsend age 80, of Lenoir passed away Tuesday December 13, 2022, at her residence.

She was born April 3, 1942, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Barthlow and Molly Brown Yates. She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband Denver Townsend of Lenoir, two daughters, Cathy Watson and husband Randy of Hudson and Karen South and husband David of Hudson, one son, Mark Townsend of Granville County, three granddaughters, Bailey Overman and husband Robert of Wedington, Amber Barrett and husband Wayne of Granite Falls and Annie Hogan and husband Joey, four great-grandchildren, Reagan and Luke Overman and Jase and Finley Barrett, one sister, Martha Reece and husband of Boone and one brother, Claude Yates of Lenoir. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one grandson, Jacob Watson and six sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Randolph Rothschild will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 1525 Clarks Creek Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Anna Lee Skipper Johnson Pearson

July 8, 1931 – December 20, 2022

Blowing Rock, NC- Mrs. Anna Lee Skipper Johnson Pearson, age 91, of Blowing Rock, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

A celebration of Mrs. Pearson’s life will be held at a later date.

Mary Ford Franklin

January 7, 1931 – October 27, 2022

Mary Ford Franklin, age 91, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk.

Mary was born on January 7, 1931 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Tom Greer Ford and the late Rachel Brewer Ford.

Mary graduated from Newland High School. She worked for Glen Raven Mills for several years. After marrying the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Charles, they moved to Michigan in 1954. When they returned to Avery County in 1968, Charles became a high school teacher and Mary began working at the high school as well. She worked in the guidance department and the library before moving to Avery Middle School, where she retired as the school secretary. When Mary and Charles returned to Avery County in 1968 they joined and were very active members of Aaron Baptist Church, where Mary was with WMU for many years. She and Charles enjoyed square dancing and spending time with their grandchildren. She also loved working in her flower garden.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 71 years, Dr. Charles Franklin of the home; son, Alton (Carolyn Sakowski) Franklin of Winston-Salem, NC; two daughters, Janet (Mark) Wolfe of Newland, NC and Gail Franklin of Durham, NC; four sisters, Alice (William) Dameron of Jamestown, NC, Lila Seabock of Hickory, NC, Opal Lee of Newland, NC and Mae Hughes of Newland, NC; granddaughter, Maggie Wolfe of Charlotte, NC; grandson, Justin Wolfe of Salt Lake City, UT.

Services for Mary Franklin will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Wise officiating. Interment will follow in the Montezuma Cemetery. The family will greet friends in the chapel prior to the service.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Life Care Center and Medi-Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Montezuma Cemetery Fund, PO Box 173, Montezuma, NC 28653 or Medi-Home Hospice, PO Box 1365, Newland, NC 28657.

Marilyn Grindstaff

November 23, 1953 – October 28, 2022

Marilyn Kay Grindstaff, age 68, of Spruce Pine, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine.

Marilyn was born on November 23, 1953 in Mitchell County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Frank Miller and the late Mildred Burleson Miller.

She was a member of the Crabtree Chapel Baptist Church in Spruce Pine. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her girls, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she also enjoyed going shopping.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Wayne Forbes; Father, Frank Miller; Mother, Mildred Miller; Three Sisters, Martha Summerlin, Barbara Miller, Perita Miller; Two Brothers, Sherrill Miller, Bobby Joe Miller; Granddaughter, Crystal Noell Cornett.

Marilyn leaves behind to cherish her memory Three Daughters, Crystal Forbes-Cornett of Banner Elk, NC, Tanya Goins of Elk Park, NC, Heather (Dana) Simmons of Banner Elk, NC; Brother, Frank Miller of Spruce Pine, NC; Five Grandsons, Ethan (Marisa) Cornett of Roan Mountain, TN, Austin Goins of Newland, NC, Elijah Cornett of Newland, NC, T.J. Cornett of Newland, NC, Jameson Simmons of Banner Elk, NC; Granddaughter, Tiffany Goins of Elk Park, NC; Great Grandchildren, Blakely, Taylee, and Aiden.

Services for Marilyn Kay Grindstaff will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 5:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Taylor. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful nurses and staff of Blue Ridge Hospital for the loving care and support. Candi Fox, your loving care to our mom and family will always be remembered.

