Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 6, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Dennis Grady

October 6, 1950 ~ July 26, 2024

Dennis Grady was born on October 6, 1950 in Mecklenburg County, family home in Belmont, NC, to Thomas Francis Grady and Rosemary Loughran Grady. Dennis died on July 26, 2024, at home in Boone, NC, after battling cancer for a year.

Dennis graduated from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Georgia Tech University, Atlanta; Emory University, Atlanta, GA. He was an urban planner with the Community Design Center in Atlanta and with NC State Government Department of Administration in Raleigh. After teaching his first college class at Meredith College in Raleigh, he began his lifelong career as a University Professor and administrator at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, spent most of his career spent at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC and retired from Radford University in Radford, Va.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his sister-in-law, Mary Beth O’Brien Grady.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Stephenson of Boone, NC; son, Ryan Grady of Boone, NC; son, Conor Grady, and daughter-in-law, Catherine Chiabaut, of Vacaville, CA; brother, Tom Grady, and sister-in-law, Lou Grady, of Chapel Hill, NC; nephew, Tom Grady, of Chapel Hill; niece, Virginia Purcell and her husband, Michael, and their children, Grady and Mason; brother, Kevin Grady, of Atlanta, GA; nephew, Martin Grady and his wife Maggie Grady and their children, Kevin and Elisabeth, of Atlanta, GA; nephew, Donald Grady of Washington, DC.

Dennis was a gentleman and a scholar who dedicated his life to making any community he was in, better. This commitment was manifest through his work with Watauga Youth Network (now Western Youth Network) and North Carolina’s pivot toward sustainable energy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made directly to Western Youth Network, 134 Doctors Dr, Boone, NC 28607 or to Amorem Hospice online at https://www.amoremslupport.org/donate.

A celebration of Dennis’ Life is being planned for the afternoon of September 14 in ASU’s Plemmons Student Union Solarium.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Baben Jonay (Butch) Patricelli

September 29, 1936 ~ July 28, 2024

Baben Jonay Patricelli, age 87, of Boone, passed away Sunday morning, July 28, 2024 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

Born September 29, 1936 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was a daughter of Joseph William and Marjorie Elizabeth Reitzner Butch. After graduation from high school she went on to study Home Economics at Barry University and Library Science at Florida State University. She earned her Master’s in Fashion and Interior Design as well as a Master’s in Library Science, both from Florida State.

In 1960, Baben met Michael Patricelli while attending Florida State University. They were married for 32 beautiful and exciting years. Life adventures took them from Africa to South America. Baben taught Home Economics on the junior high, senior high, junior college and university levels. She modeled and put on fashion shows around the country including Milwaukee, Chicago, New York, Miami Beach, Palm Beach, Boone and Blowing Rock. She owned a fashion business under the names of Baben Jonay and Purple Onion. Baben also sponsored the Michael Roger Patricelli Craft enrichment Program at ASU. She was involved in many volunteer activities and organizations.

She was predeceased by her husband, Michael, who died in 1992. Baben is survived by cousins, Jerome ‘Jerry’ Schwartz of Knoxville, TN and Kenneth Schwartz of New Berlin, WI; godsons, Clayton E. Norris of Boone and James Wysllis of Milwaukee, WI; goddaughter, Henrietta Logan Brennan of Surfside, FL and best friends, Betty Mae Hodges of Boone and Margaret Little of Leeds, AL.

A Funeral Mass for Baben Jonay Patricelli will be celebrated Friday afternoon, August 2, 2024 at 3 o’clock at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, officiated by Father Brendan Buckler. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o’clock, prior to services, at St. Elizabeth. Entombment will follow at the Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens Mausoleum. Memorials may be made, in memory of Baben, to a charity or organization of choice.

We wish to thank Clayton Norris, Godson; Jim Deal, Attorney-at-Law, the staff of Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living and the staff of MediHome Hospice for making Baben’s life a pleasant journey.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Barbara Dean (Winkler) Dunnigan

November 5, 1938 ~ July 28, 2024

Barbara Dean Winkler Dunnigan, age 85, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2024, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living. Barbara, also known affectionately by family as “Baboo” was born in Boone on November 5, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Gordon and Iva Dean Winkler. She attended Appalachian High School and was a graduate of Appalachian State Teacher’s College. There she met the love of her life, Bob Dunnigan, in her health class, and after graduation they married on August 27, 1960. Trained in elementary education, Barbara chose to invest her gifts in what she considered to be her highest calling: embodying God’s love and care to her family and others through her faithful prayers, thoughtfully chosen words and abundant acts of kindness and service. She volunteered in the schools her children attended, her church, Boone United Methodist, as well as in other community outreaches that focused on those most in need.

She is survived by her loving and faithful husband of 63 years, Bob; her sister, Anna Boyce Phillips; two children, Bobby Dunnigan and wife Tammy of Boone, and Linda Humnick and husband Paul of Maple Grove, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Trey Dunnigan of Boone, Courtney Sanford and husband Bailey of Greensboro, Whitney Greene and husband Matt of Boone, Abraham Humnick of Minneapolis, MN, and Katy Humnick of Maple Grove, MN; 3 great-grandchildren, Iva Sanford, Ezra Sanford, and Caden Greene; niece Elizabeth Phillips, nephews David Phillips and wife Tiana and Stephen Phillips and grandnieces and nephews, Meagan Phillips, Daniel Phillips, and Jordan Phillips.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, which is serving the Dunnigan family.

A service to celebrate Barbara’s life will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 1:00 pm, at Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Boulevard, Boone, NC, officiated by Rev. Dr. Ed Glaize, Rev. Patti Connelly, and Dr. George Naff.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Medi Home Hospice and Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living and the additional caregivers who served Barbara so faithfully.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boone United Methodist Church “Because We Care” Initiative or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 101, Boone, North Carolina 28607 Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Jeffrey Scott Grass

April 2, 1965 ~ July 29, 2024

Jeﬀ Grass, age 59, died at his home on July 29th in Vilas, North Carolina. Jeﬀ was born in Aurora, Illinois and then moved to Kankakee Illinois. Jeﬀ attended East Ridge High School and later Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. A few years after graduating he made his way to North Carolina. His love of the outdoors and a simple lifestyle influenced him to make NC his permanent home. A residential contractor, Jeﬀ pursued his love of whitewater canoeing and riding motorcycles while honing his skills and passion for building. Jeﬀ was preceded in death by his father, Roger Grass of Kankakee.

He is survived by his North Carolina family including his partner of 33 years, Lorraine Childers, her children Erin and Josh Childers and wife Rebecca, and Erin’s son Trent Norman.

He is also survived by his mother, Patricia McNeil Grass, his brother Jamey Grass and wife Anja and their sons Josh and Payton, his sister Amy Grass Pepin, husband Matt and sons Adam and Jeremiah all of Kankakee Illinois.

Memorial services will be conducted Sunday, August 11, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel.

Memory gifts may be made to the New River Conservancy 8C South Jeﬀerson Avenue, West Jeﬀerson, NC. 28694. https://newriverconservancy.org/ donate/memory-gift

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Grass family.

Gail M. Elliott

Gail M. Elliott, of Mountain City, slipped the bonds of this Earth and went to be with Jesus her Lord and Savior, safe in the arms of God. I have you in my heart.

Born in Watauga County, NC, she was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Blanche Minton; brother, Claude Minton Jr.; sister, Loyce Edmisten and her first husband, John Thomas Cook.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William (Bill) Elliott; son, Phillip Cook and wife Kyle; daughter, Anna E. Murray and husband Ryan. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caleb Cook, Morgan Murray, Mason Murray and sister, Joyce Proffitt.

Gail’s gift in life was caring for and nurturing children, which she did through Sunday School teaching, school volunteering, employed as a preschool teacher and becoming a licensed in-home daycare provider. Her greatest pleasure was helping children play, mature and learn. She was affectionately known as “Miss Gail” to the neighborhood children and played and cheered them on at their outdoor games. Even after her diagnosis and treatment for cancer, she liked handing out cups of water and bowl to pick blueberries in.

Thank you Emily, Kaylie, Jacob and Jase for the joy you brought to her. Also, a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton, TN and especially Laura, Joanie, Matt, and Alexis for their compassionate care.

It was Gail’s wish for no formal service, food or flowers. Memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Gail M. Elliott has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

Laneece Elizabeth Trivette

August 2, 1985 ~ August 1, 2024

Laneece “Nece” Trivette, age 38 of Banner Elk, Passed away Thursday, August 1, 2024. She was the daughter of the late Michael Glen and Laurie Elizabeth Stevens Pennington.

Nece was a fantastic wife and mom. She was a great warrior, currently getting ready to graduate from college this year. Being a college student was extremely important to her.

She was very proficient in gardening and landscape architecture. She took great pride in her flower gardens.

She is survived by her husband, James Trivette, three daughters, Cheyenne, Alyssa, and Kimberly Trivette; one son, Lennie Trivette, all of the home; and her step-father William Hughes of Newland.

The family will have a Celebration of Life Gathering Tuesday, August 6, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Trivette family.

Betty Ruth (Stokes) Creed

April 26, 1939 ~ August 3, 2024

Mrs. Ruth Creed, age 85, of Boone, passed away Saturday evening, August 3, 2024. Born April 26, 1939 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Ed and Chloe Harmon Stokes.

Ruth loved the Lord and her family. She was a long time member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and for many years played the piano and taught Sunday school classes. As her daughter stated “Mom was a hard worker”. She thoroughly enjoyed growing her flowers and vegetable gardens.

Ruth is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Dennis Creed; son, Eugene Creed and wife Cheryl, of Zionville, and daughter, Phyllis Everett and husband, Mike, of Deep Gap; four grandchildren, Jennifer McIntosh, Jeff Everett, Kelli Sherwood and Katelyn Isaacs; and seven great grandchildren, Savannah McIntosh, J. J. Everett, Alyssa Everett, Lindi Sherwood, Raylin Sherwood, Summer Isaacs and Ellie Isaacs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister and nine brothers.

At Ruth’s request, private graveside services, officiated by Rev. Michael Greene, will be in the Upper Beaver Dam Cemetery.

The family respectfully request no food or flowers, and suggests memorials to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Creed family.

Jean Warren Wilson

July 10, 1932 – July 27, 2024

Jean Warren Wilson, 92, passed away July 27, 2024, at The Rehab Center and Memory Care of Bristol.

Jean was born July 10, 1932, to the late Floyd and Maude Roark Warren in Forest Grove, NC. While growing up in Forest Grove she was the bookkeeper and pianist for Forest Grove Baptist Church. She played the piano by ear and loved playing hymns. She was a charter member of Midway Baptist Church in Bristol, VA. She worked at Raytheon and was a guidance secretary at John S. Battle high School until her retirement.

Including her parents she is preceded in death by, her husband, Bob; son, Daryl; and brothers, Russell, Len and Lee.

Survivors include her son Joe and wife Gwen; grandson, Tyler and wife Dana; granddaughter, Sarah; great grandchildren Fox, Palmer and Jasper; sister-in-law, Debbie; nephews, Barry, Larry, Robert, Nathaniel, Ed, Jeff and Jerry; nieces, Blaire, Debin, Emily, Erika, Jill and Judy. The family would like to say a special thank you to special friends David and Cheri Rose.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, August 12, 2024, in the Bethel Cemetery, Sugar Grove, NC

Hampton Funeral Service in Boone, NC is assisting the family with the service.

Chester Bernard “Chet” Penninger, Jr.

June 10, 1943 – August 1, 2024

Chester Bernard “Chet” Penninger, Jr., born on June 10, 1943, passed away on August 1, 2024. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Chet touched the lives of many with his warmth, humor, and kindness. He was the son of the late Chester Bernard Penninger and Elsie Mae Elmore Penninger.

Chet grew up in Charlotte, NC, attending East Mecklenburg High School. He continued his education at NC State University, where he was an active member and social chair of the SAE fraternity. Following his undergraduate studies, Chet earned an MBA from UNC Chapel Hill. After earning his MBA, he taught accounting and economics at the University of South Carolina, believing that teaching was the best way to truly appreciate a topic.

After his academic career, Chet joined the South Carolina Air National Guard, securing one of only two positions available in the state. He trained in Del Rio, Texas, earned his wings, and broke the sound barrier in a T-38 trainer jet. He went on to fly the F-102 Delta Dagger as part of the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 157th Fighter Squadron’s Swamp Foxes, based out of McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

Transitioning to the business world, Chet became an institutional stockbroker, gaining a reputation for his analytical expertise, particularly in double weave textile technology. After his parents became ill, Chet took over the family business, Penninger’s One Hour Martinizing, on Broad River Road in Columbia, SC. Under his leadership, the dry-cleaning business was rebranded to Tripp’s Fine Cleaners and expanded from one store to twelve, earning international recognition and winning the Best of Columbia award from 1992 to 2024.

Beyond his professional achievements, Chet was a devoted family man. He married Andre in 1981, and they shared a life filled with love, travel, and joy. Together, they raised three children: Tripp (wife Kristin), McCoy (wife Scottie), and Madison (husband Thomas). He was a proud grandfather to Mary Kate (20), Elizabeth (18), Elsa (8), Rowan (6), Hart (2), Thomas (2), and Little Chet (1).

Chet was a coach, confidante, mentor, advisor, and best friend to his family. He loved spending time on the golf course with his friends, sons, and son-in-law. He was happiest at North Litchfield Beach or in Blowing Rock, NC, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Chet will be remembered for his generosity, dedication to his family and community, and love of family traditions and gatherings. His legacy of love and kindness will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Chet was a member of Blowing Rock Country Club, Forest Lake Country Club, The Varsity International Group (consisting of the world’s top twenty dry cleaning operations), and a founding member of LIGGA (Life is Good Golf Association). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Chet’s memory to Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, https://www.heathwood.org/support/give-now, Hammond School, https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/30208/donations/new?a=5752874,or Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA; https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/3595/donations/new?in_honor_of=Chester%20B.%20Penninger%2C%20Jr.& all schools close to his heart.

A celebration of life will be held at Forest Lake Country Club overlooking the 18th green on Thursday, August 8th, from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Ray Willis Jr

Mar 19, 1943 – Jul 27, 2024

Robert Ray Willis, Jr. “Bobby”, aged 81, of Crossnore, NC, passed away on July 27, 2024, at Ballad Health Hospice House, Bristol, TN after a brief stay. Born on March 19, 1943, in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, the only son of Bob and Maude Willis, Bobby was a cherished figure in his community and beloved by many.

Bobby attended Harris High School in Spruce Pine, NC, and spent his early years working at the Avery Journal in Newland, NC. However, he found his true calling at Bowater Southern Paper Corporation in Calhoun, TN, where he dedicated 17 years as a journeyman pipe-fitter. He also had 2 side jobs there that brought so much joy to his life! Every morning, he drove his personal van to the job site while picking up 10-12 fellow workers who fellowshipped and rested while he drove them to work. During breaks at the job site, he staffed his own Little Debbie cakes and fresh hot coffee vending area. He loved this and so did his fellow workers who gleaned the benefits of his labor and creative ideas. This 17 year stint at Bowater created a plethora of colorful stories that Bobby was happy to share with any person who he might come in contact with at any given time or place. Bobby never met a stranger.

Deeply rooted in his faith, Bobby was raised in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Spruce Pine, NC. Throughout his life, he was actively involved in various churches, including White’s Memorial Baptist Church in Ingalls, NC, First Baptist Church in Crossnore, NC, First Baptist Church in Etowah, TN, and Zion Hill Baptist Church in Athens, TN. His commitment to his faith was evident as he served as a Sunday school teacher, a Deacon, and the Building Superintendent over a significant addition to Zion Hill Baptist Church. Bobby’s hobbies included gardening and building. He took great pride in his flower gardens and other plants, and when his health allowed, he loved working outside building and working in the dirt.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Patricia Carpenter Willis of Newland, NC; daughter Marilynne Phillips and her husband, Tim; son Robert Willis, III “Robbie”; grandsons (who lovingly called him “Grandbob”) Samuel Phillips (Allison), Seth Phillips (Brittany), and Robert Willis, IV “River”; sisters Sandra Kay Wiseman (Charles) and Vanessa Lynne McKinney (Mike); Brothers-in-law, Roger H. Carpenter (Patty) and Randall H. Carpenter (Geraldine). Sister-in-law, Peggy Carpenter Howell; Nieces, Melissa McKinney Crouch (Chris) and Angie McKinney Jones (Richie). Nephews, Jeremy Wiseman (Sue), Nathan Wiseman, Martin Horney (Leslie), Matthew Horney (Amy) and Mitchell Horney (Becca). Four great-grandchildren, Tenley, Tate, Tripp and Teagan Phillips. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert R. Willis, Sr. (Bob) and Maude Pittman Willis.

Services for Bobby will be held Sunday afternoon, August 4, at First Baptist Church, Crossnore with visitation from 1:30-3:00. The funeral will begin at 3:00 with Rev. Joe Ingham and Rev. Lander Heafner officiating. Burial will follow in the Crossnore Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be all of Bobby’s nephews (listed above) and his grand-nephews Harrison Horney, Chandler Horney and Ethan Horney, as well as Karl Bain, special family friend. Honorary pallbearers will be many of the young men who loved “Grandbob” while sharing in his life for various lengths of time over the years: Braydon Johnson, Teddy Bare, Brandon Campbell, Stephen Lacey, Travis Stafford, James Anderson, Anthony Odom, Shane Lewis, Dixon Wright, Marty Jenkins, Clint Manuel and Tim Whaley. The family is being assisted by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC.

Bobby loved flowers; however, if you prefer contributions may be made to Ballad Health Hospice House, 280 Steele’s Road, Bristol, TN 37620, in memory of Bobby. His legacy of kindness, community service, and unwavering faith will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Robert Allen Dillon Nelson

May 30, 1995 – :Aug 1, 2024

Robert Allen Dillon Nelson, age 29, of Lenoir, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at his residence.

Dillon was born on May 30, 1995 in Avery County, a son of Stanley Nelson and the late Kimberly Lynn Winebarger.



Dillon was a member of Newland Christian Church. Before his accident he loved to hunt, fish, ride dirt bikes, and side by sides. He enjoyed the outdoors. He enjoyed playing different sports with his friends and family.

In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Allen and Donna Winebarger, Rita Smith Nelson and Mac Nelson; Uncle, Steve Smith; Great Grandparents, Joe and Cordelia (Granny Bird) Smith.

Dillon leaves behind to cherish his memory, Father, Stanley Nelson (Lesa); Sister, Heaven, Aunts, Kristie Winebarger, Pokey Burleson (Shannon), Margo Arnett (Danny); Great Aunt, Brenda Stanley (Lamar); Uncle, Little Mac; Cousins, Blake, Nick, Khloe, Abby, Christian, Little Danny, Hunter, Cody Smith (Tasha); Great Uncle, Den Smith (Tammy); and Lesa’s daughter, Casey Shepherd (Stephen).

Graveside services for Dillon will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 beginning at 11:00 AM at Clark Cemetery with Phillip Green officiating.

Attending as pallbearers will be Nick Stanley, Blake Stanley, Lamar Stanley, Tyler Stein, Jordan McClellan, Zach Dobson, and Kyle Wise.

The family would like to send a special thank you to his neighbors, Brad and Dottie Herman and Randy and Susie Church for always looking out for him.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Nelson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dillon and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Robert Norman Griffin

Jul 27, 1948 – Aug 2, 2024

Robert Griffin, age 76, Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, August 2, 2024 at Burke County Hospice surrounded by his family.

Robert was born on July 27. 1948 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Raymond Griffin and late Muriel Dezotel Griffin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: Christina Griffin (daughter) and Michelle Evans (daughter)

Robert leaves behind to cherished his memory; Son, Aaron Griffin of Boone NC.; Granddaughters, Summer Griffin of Vilas, NC, Samantha Stikes of Millers Creek, Kimberly Evans of Boone NC.; Great Granddaughter Oakely Michelle Evans; Grandsons, Timothy Micheal Evans of Boone NC, Hunter Griffin, Avery Griffin, and Jacob Griffin.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Mount Lawn Memorial Park in Boone.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Newland Presbyterian Church, Amanda Winebarger, all his other caregivers, Amorem and their PCU care unit.

In lieu of flowers, we ask people to donate to Amorem, and the Newland Presbyterian Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Griffin family by visiting out website at www.rsfh.net

The care of Robert and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland

Clara Belle Hartley

Mar 1, 1935 – :Aug 2, 2024

Clara Bell Braswell Hartley passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 2, 2024. It was her desire to be at home during her final days and her grandson, Sheldon Brooks (Michelle), made sure that she received this final wish. She was born the second child to Nolia Aldridge and Balsom Braswell of Newland and grew up with her older sister, Mae Braswell Brooks, and younger brother, Mose Braswell. During her first marriage to Junior Hicks, she moved away from her beloved mountains as he served in the military. She returned home to raise her daughter, Rhonda Kaye Hicks, in Newland. Rhonda preceded Clara in death in 2019.



Clara married Robert Hartley in March 1975 and moved from Newland to Linville. Clara spent her life being a caregiver to others, including her parents, sister Mae, brother Moses, and many others. Until she could no longer attend, Clara was very dedicated to the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland and to Linville United Methodist Church. People always wanted to know what Clara brought to any fellowship gathering because she was an exceptional cook. She treated her stepchildren as if they were her own and enjoyed holidays and special occasions with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Whenever any of them visited her, she always tried to make their favorite dish. Clara loved Country and Gospel music and often sang as she cooked. She was dedicated to Jesus and steadfast in her faith. Two of her favorites were Elvis Presley and George Jones.



As a hobby, Clara and Robert loved to garden, can their vegetables, and share with others, along with her freshly baked sourdough bread. Robert passed away in 2011. Clara showed her love and Jesus’ love by serving others. Clara also loved flowers and expressed her desire for people to bring them to her while she was living so she could enjoy them. So, her children and grandchildren often visited with flowers in hand. She never failed to say, “I appreciate you” and “I love you.” She always wanted to know what each child had going on in their lives and offered words of encouragement.



Clara leaves behind her devoted grandson, Sheldon Brooks (Michelle), four step-children, Linda Hartley Burton (Paul Cameron), Patty Hartley Kincaid, Bob Hartley (Shay), and Christy Hartley Gliddon (Fred), along with a host of other grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Dr. Dianna Hartley. May we all learn from Clara’s example of serving others and use our talents to do the same.

Family, friends and pallbearers will gather at the funeral home on Thursday, August 8, 2024 from 9:15 am – 10:15 am. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am in the Tanglewood Cemetery with Pastor Steve Turbyfill officiating.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Staff of Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care and to Melissa Blair and her family for the years she spent helping “Miss Clara.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood St NE Lenoir NC 28605 or Tanglewood Cemetery PO Box 336 Linville, NC 28646.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hartley family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Clara and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

