Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 5th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Rachel (Cannon) Harmon

March 4, 1943 ~ July 25, 2025

Rachel Cannon Harmon, 82, of Banner Elk, NC, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 4, 1943, in Watauga County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Troy Cannon and Ruby Harmon Cannon.

Rachel loved God and her family. She really enjoyed cleaning and mowing her yard, feeding and watching the animals play in her yard. She especially loved the red birds. She was a devoted mother and Memaw who will be deeply missed.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Ruby Cannon Harmon; son, Steve Harmon; three brothers, Herman Cannon, Wayne Cannon, and Lester Cannon.

She is survived by her son, James Harmon (Nancy ); daughter, Beverly (Jonathan) Perry; four grandchildren, Malorie Harmon, Britney (Jamie) Harmon, Heather (Chad) Miller,Amber Stone (Colt); nine great-grandchildren, Addison, Aiden, Amelia, Harper, Aryon, Cadence, Carson, August, Salem and ; brother, Hencil Cannon.

The family requests no flowers, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Harmon Cemetery.

Graveside services were private at the Harmon Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory

Lynda Joy (Krauthamer) Geisler

June 7, 1950 ~ July 28, 2025

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lynda Joy Geisler, 75. She passed away peacefully July 28th at her home in Fleetwood.

Lynda was a celebrated school teacher from Broward County, FL who fell in love with the beauty of the Blue Ridge mountains and decided to make her home there in 1996.

Lynda was proceeded in death by her mother, Minna Krauthamer and brother, Richard Krauthamer.

She is survived by her husband, Richard A. Geisler III; her children, Jennifer Carroll, Jamie Carroll, and Erich Geisler; her grandchildren, Zoie Treadway, Brodie Geisler, Nova Smith, and Goldie Geisler; sister, Ellyn Keane; niece and nephew Jordan Keane and Brittany Fontaine.

The family requests no flowers, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Geisler family.

Gordon Dale Jackson

March 12, 1954 – July 23, 2025

Gordon Dale Jackson age 71 of Boone passed away Wednesday July 23, 2025, at his residence.

He was born March 12, 1954, in Kingsport, Tennessee. The son of the late John Wilson Jackson and Virgle Thacker Jackson. He was a skilled carpenter and a member of Bible Way Baptist Church.

He leaves behind his friend, Keith Laws, his church family at Bible Way Baptist Church, and his neighbors.

A memorial service will be conducted 5:00 PM Sunday August 10, 2025, at Bible Way Baptist Church. Pastor Michael Greene and Mr. Keith Laws will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials made be made to Bible Way Baptist Church, 964 George Wilson Rd, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Peter G. Olach

September 20, 1950 – August 2, 2025



Peter G. Olach age 74 of Blowing Rock passed away Saturday August 2, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronda Stell

July 30, 2025

DURHAM: Ronda Truett Stell, 65, passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at her home in Durham surrounded by her family after a long and courageous fight against cancer. She was born in Cumberland Co., NC to Christel Truett and the late Karl Neil Truett.

Growing up, Ronda lived in multiple states across the US and in Germany as her family moved with her career military father. They eventually settled in McDowell County, NC. Ronda graduated from McDowell High School. She attended Western Piedmont Community College earning a degree as a Medical Laboratory Technologist. Ronda worked in the laboratory at Watauga Hospital in Boone, NC for many years. She met her husband, Tracy Stell, in Boone where they were married on November 23, 1991, at Three Forks Baptist Church. Their marriage was a thirty-four-year union of love and devotion to each other. Ronda loved the mountains and always wanted to return to them and make them her forever home.

Ronda and Tracy relocated to Durham, NC where she worked for thirty more years in the Transfusion Services Department of Duke Regional Hospital. While at Duke, Ronda graduated from Winston Salem State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Clinical Labatory Science. Ronda was passionate about her work in the laboratory, patient care, as well as teaching and mentoring her peers, physicians, and nurses. Ronda made many forever friends during her lab career.

She was even more passionate about her family, her friends, her faith, and all her pets. Ronda loved playing softball, roller skating, traveling, crafting, sewing, quilting, scrapbooking, tennis, the beach, and of course, the mountains of NC. Ronda loved Cameron and being his mom. She was very involved in the PTA and a frequent chaperone on school field trips.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Stell is survived by her husband, Tracy Stell; son, Cameron Stell; sister, Lorrie Truett; and several cousins. She is also survived by her very best friend Georgia Potter and her three children (Jody, TJ, and Pam) who were like a niece and nephews to her.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 5th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, August 6th at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603. Spcawake.org.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Obituary courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Martha Gail Gwyn

March 9, 1952 – July 22, 2025

Martha Gail Rupard Gwyn, age 73, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born on March 9, 1952 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Edward Sheppard and the late Faye Carver Sheppard.

Gail was a member of the Curtis Creek Baptist Church and had attended Lees-McRae College. She worked for several years at Baxter in Marion and various other jobs. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, fishing, gardening and spending time with her family, especially the grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Steven Rupard; mother, Faye Sheppard; father, Edward Sheppard; brother, Johnny Dell Sheppard.

Gail leaves behind to cherish her memory husband of 20 years, Freddie Gwyn; two daughters, Denise (Martin) Suarez of Summerville, SC, Samantha (Sean) Knight of Banner Elk, NC; son, Paul (Michelle) Rupard of Banner Elk, NC; sister, Freda (Calvin) Greene of Boone, NC; three brothers, Barry (Elvie) Sheppard of Elk Park, NC, Richard (Jane) Sheppard of Elk Park, NC, Farrell (Shelia) Sheppard of Vilas, NC; nine grandchildren, Joseph McKinney, Michelle Roberts, Lora McKinney, Jordan Trivette, Jacqueline Cahan, Jarrett Pritchard, JoDee Ward, Blake Ward, Kaden Knight; twelve great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Martha Gail Rupard Gwyn will be held on Sunday, August 3, 2025 beginning at 3:00 pm in the Curtis Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Barry Sheppard officiating.

The family will receive friends at 2:00 pm one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will follow in the White Rock Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Avery EMS and all emergency services and personnel involved for their professionalism, compassion, and tireless efforts.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Gail and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Dale Edward Young

November 26, 1951 – July 28, 2025

Dale Edward Young, age 73, of Newland, North Carolina, the Roaring Creek Community, passed away on Monday, July 28, 2025in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 26, 1951 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Dallas Wilson Young and the late Barbara Hoilman Young.

Dale was a member of Ivey Heights Baptist Church. He was a talented and self taught musician. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Reading Team. He also helped write several books including “Tales ‘Neath the Roan.” He was active in the Avery County Republican Party.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dallas Wilson Young; mother, Barbara Evelyn Young; wife, Tnellia Bertha Young.

Dale leaves behind to cherish his memory, four sisters: Anita McKinney of Newland, NC, Leanna Young of Swannanoa, NC, Susan (Joe) Johnson of Elk Park, NC, Patti (Douglas) Young-Lloyd of Swannanoa, NC; three brothers, Terry (Mary) Young of Newland, NC, Gary (Wanda) Young of Newland, NC, GC (Sherry) Young of Newland, NC; daughter, Amy (Allen) Kleaving of NJ; niece and God child, Lacey Johnson (Cody) Lowe of Elizabethton, TN, along with many other nieces and nephews that were very dear to Dale.

Services for Dale Young will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025 beginning at 5:00 pm from the Newland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Barry Sheppard officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 pm on Thursday at the church.

Interment will be in the Hughes Cemetery on Roaring Creek on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 11:00 am..

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone in the community, all the family members, and to Hospice of the Blue Ridge for the loving care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to Samaritans Purse.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Young family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dale and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.