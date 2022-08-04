Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 4, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

Allen Robert Reed

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Allen “Al” Reed, 63, passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC on Wednesday July 27th, 2022, following a brief illness. As he began his next journey, he was surrounded by his loving family.

Allen had a passion for helping others and serving his community. He was dedicated to his careers serving the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department, as well as his part-time work with Samaritan’s Purse.

From a young age, Allen knew that his future would be in Law Enforcement, and like many kids of his generation he grew up watching Adam-12 on television, and wanting to be just like Officers Reed and Malloy. Getting an early start on his career, when he was only 9 years old he saved a woman from a domestic abuse situation using only a water hose and a trash can lid. Allen started his law enforcement career in 1980, at the Pinellas County (FL) Police Academy, and upon graduation working for the St. Petersburg (FL) Police Department for a short period of time. By the end of 1980 he moved on to the Gulfport (FL) Police Department, where during his 10 year career he worked as a patrol officer and later as a detective. Prior to leaving the Gulfport Police, Allen was instrumental in setting up the agencies first Narcotics Unit, and in 1985 he was named the Gulfport Police Officer of the Year. In 1990 he left the Gulfport Police, and with his wife and the first two of his four children, moved to Watauga County to start a new life in the High Country, and what would turn out to be a 27+ year career with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. Allen’s first assignment was working as an undercover Narcotics Deputy, not only in Watauga County, but also with a multi-county Drug Task Force. After 5 years of undercover work he moved to Patrol as a Deputy, where he continued to distinguish himself, subsequently earning promotions to both Sergeant and Lieutenant. In 2007 Allen was promoted to the rank of Captain, and he served in this capacity until his retirement from full-time service in January 2017. True to form, Allen continued to remain with the Sheriff’s Office as a reserve Deputy. Throughout the past 20 years Allen also worked off-duty security for Samaritan’s Purse, and once he retired from the Sheriff’s Office he continued this obligation as a part-time security officer for the widely-known humanitarian aid organization.

In addition to his Law Enforcement careers, for over 20 years Allen readily volunteered with the Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department as a Firefighter, First Responder and most recently as a member of the Board of Directors.

Earlier this year Allen was blessed to receive a kidney donation from a live donor. Although he suffered with kidney disease for many years prior to the transplant, Allen was fortunate to have avoided the need for dialysis. Allen has been referred to as a hero several times throughout his career, but he and his family know that his donor, Sundai Sloan, is the definition of a true hero. In the six months after his transplant he felt better than he had in years, and he owed it all to this amazing guardian angel. With Allen in mind, please consider organ donation!

Allen was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bob and Janet Reed and his in-laws Jack and Shunie Felix, all of St. Petersburg, FL.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, his soulmate and best friend for more than 40 years. He is also survived by his four children, daughter Heather Reed of Charlotte, son A.J. Reed of the home, son Andrew Reed of Asheville and son Matthew Reed and his wife Alexis Minton Reed of Vilas, and his furry humans Murphy, Chloe, Theodore, Henry, and Riley. Also surviving are special “bonus” family members, who have adopted and blended them with their own families, since Allen and Kathy didn’t have blood relatives of their own, in Florida and NC: Pat and Jim Schroeder, Sue and Charley Street and children, Wendy and Tom Vernon and children, Deb and Chris Cucore, Mike Schroeder, Bev and Dan Obiso and family, Brenda and Len Farthing and family, Anita Presnell and family, Sundai Sloan and family, Linda Foster and Bill McGuire.

Family will receive friends at the viewing on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Alliance Bible Fellowship, 1035 Highway 105 Bypass in Boone.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Alliance Bible Fellowship, graveside service will follow at the Reed Family Cemetery. The family will greet friends immediately following the graveside service at Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department, 1928 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, NC.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reed family.

.

.

Evanell Thomas

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Jessie Evanell “Nell” Trivette Thomas celebrated many accomplishments during her 83 years. Most of all she cherished her role as wife, mother, grandmother, and active member of her home community in Zionville. She was a woman of faith and member of Union Baptist Church. She delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and enjoyed actively taking care of her neighbors in the Zionville community.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by her husband Frank, to whom she was married 59 years. They raised two children, Brent Thomas of Asheville, and Brenda Thomas Warren of Zionville. Their most treasured role was as grandparents to Emily Lynn Warren of Durham, NC and PO2 Nathaniel Thomas Warren of Augusta, GA.

Nell was a talented homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking, and nurturing her family. She was a renowned artist whose handmade rugs are on display in The Museum of Art in Raleigh and The Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC. Nell worked for 14 years as a cashier at the Dan’l Boone Inn Restaurant. Nell encountered many people who enriched her life, as she did theirs.

Evanell was the eldest of six children born to Elsie and Judd Trivette of Beach Mountain in Avery County, North Carolina.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of the giver’s choice.

The family will have a private graveside service at the Union Baptist Cemetery in Zionville. Friends and family are welcome to visit the home of Frank and Evanell in Zionville.

.

.

David Willard Freeman

1946 – 2022

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, David Willard Freeman, a loving husband and father passed away at age 75.

David was born in Marion, NC, to Gladys and Willard Freeman. He studied Political Science at North Carolina State University, then joined the United States Marine Corps. David was stationed in Japan during the Vietnam War, living for two years before returning to Marion. He then graduated from the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

On July 1, 1978, David married the love of his life, Cynthia L. Taylor, in a ceremony on top of Roan Mountain. In 1984 David and Cynthia gave birth to their daughter Talia Lee. David received a master’s degree in Mass Communications from Arkansas State University. After working as a reporter and editor for many years, David was hired as the Director of Student Publications at Appalachian State University in 1991. His career spanned over two decades. David’s pride was in his school and students; he shared his passion for journalism with thousands of students over the years.

David was an honest, quiet man and spoke with intention. His sense of humor, encouraging nature, and forgiving soul made him an impactful teacher and friend. He loved football, history, and political science, was a brilliant writer and had an uncanny ability to find the good in all situations and people. He was a spiritual man and looked forward to his weekly Sunday school class at Boone United Methodist Church. His love for his wife Cynthia, daughter Talia, the United States Marine Corps, and his community was unwavering. He enjoyed sharing his opinion on Facebook or with anyone that would listen. Still, he knew that no matter a difference of view, we are always the same in God’s eyes.

David is survived by his wife, Dr. Cynthia Taylor, daughter Talia, son-in-law Robbie, sister Jean, brother Wayne, niece Robin, and his nurse and friend Jessica. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 2:00 pm, at Boone United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Scout Troop 109 in the care of Boone United Methodist Church.

Donate Here: https://pushpay.com/g/booneumc

.

.

Amy Lynn Greer

1967 – 2022

Amy Lynn Cooper Greer, age 55, of Seven Oaks Road, Boone, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Duke Medical Center in Durham. Born April 13,1967 in Ashe County, she was a daughter of Buddy and Mattie Jones Cooper. Amy attended Boone Baptist Church. She was employed for the past 29 years at the Appalachian State University English Department as Office Manager and Budget Coordinator. She enjoyed her annual vegetable gardens, but growing flowers was her favorite pastime. She also enjoyed crafting, and visiting auctions and yard sales, but most important to her was the love of her family.

Amy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bobby Greer; son Trey Greer of Boone; brothers, Larry Cooper and wife, Pat, of Glendale Springs and Randy Cooper; sister-in-law, Vanessa Greer Moss and husband, Randy, of Tobaccoville; nieces, April Laney of West Jefferson and Lindsey Bentley of Pilot Mountain; and nephew, Dustin Bentley of Tobaccoville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Cooper.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Boone Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Services will be officiated by Rev. Kenny Newberry. The family would appreciate visitors to wear masks if at all possible. Graveside services will follow at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

Online condolences may be shared at the website: www.austinandbarnesfunrealhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greer family.

.

.

Clifford Ray Waters

1939 – 2022

Clifford Ray Waters, age 83 of Boone, passed away Saturday morning, July 30, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center. He was born January 12, 1939 in Watauga County to the late Henry and Mamie Cornett Waters. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Clifford served his country in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Waters Brothers Construction for many years. He was also a bluegrass enthusiast with his talent for playing the guitar and upright bass. His love of music and instruments inspired him to start the Watauga High Country Jam.

Clifford was preceded in death his wife, Joyce and son, Bryon; sister, Helen McGuire; and brothers, Albert and Harold Waters.

He is survived by his son, Rusty Waters and wife, Cathy and daughter, Cindy Penick and husband, Stewart; ten grandchildren, Carrie Church and husband, Eric, Andy Waters and wife, Jessica, Dustin Presnell, Devin Presnell and wife, Chelsea, Amber Newton and husband, Jonathan, Marcus Penick and wife, Stephanie, Caleb Waters, Bryna Sutter and husband, Elliott, Elena Waters, Talia Rominger; and fourteen great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dot Edmisten and Grace Ward.

Services for Clifford will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645; to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3004 North Pine Run Road, Boone, NC 28607; or to Calvary Baptist Church, 2220 Hwy 27 South Avon Park, Fl 33825.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Waters family.

.

.

Doris Elizabeth Church Stevens

May 10, 1935 – July 28, 2022

Doris Elizabeth Church Stevens loved the Lord, loved life, and loved her family. Early Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, Doris went home to Heaven to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ after an extended illness. The Bible tells us, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints” (Psalm 116:15). She was 87 years old and will be greatly missed.

Doris was born on May 10, 1935 to Ira and Zora Church, the tenth of eleven children. She lived all of her life in Todd where she and her husband of 44 years, Paul Edward Stevens (1952-1997), raised their three children. Doris was a member of South Fork Baptist Church. She was an amazing seamstress, working many years at P.H. Hanes Knitting Company in Jefferson and later working more than a decade at Shadowline Lingerie in Boone. In addition to working outside the home, Doris worked incredibly hard on the farm, tending cattle, hauling hay, cultivating crops, and expertly preserving every kind of food imaginable. Her work ethic set an enduring example for her children and all those around her. Flowers, birds, chocolate–and, of course, dark brown biscuits & gravy from Hardee’s – were just a few of her favorite things.

Doris was predeceased by her husband, Paul Stevens; eight of her siblings: Hazel Greer, John Church, Paris Miller, Danford Church, Thea Church, Franklin Church, Faye Roark, and Ann Adams; and her great-grandson, Daniel Petrey.

Doris is survived by her three children: Phillip G. Stevens and his special friend, Starr Kiser, of Jefferson; Barry R. Stevens and wife, Debbie of Todd; and Paula S. Woodring and husband, Ricky of Todd; her five grandchildren: Daphne Petrey and husband, Dustin, of Fleetwood; Jason Stevens and wife, Amanda of Todd; Amanda Berry and husband, Allen of Todd; Meghan Rousseau and husband, Cary of North Wilkesboro and Austin Woodring of Todd; her former daughter-in-law, Scotti Stevens of Wilkesboro; her brothers: Paul Church of Forest Hill, MD, and Clyde Church of Kannapolis, NC, as well as numerous great-grandchildren. In her final years, Doris was supported by an amazing God-sent group of caregivers who are dearly loved and much appreciated. On behalf of Doris, her family would also like to express their gratitude to the dedicated staff of Medi Home Hospice.

The family would like to fellowship with friends on Sunday, July 31st at 3pm at South Fork Baptist Church prior to the Celebration of Life service at 4pm. A private graveside service will follow immediately at Hopewell Community Cemetery.

Flowers are welcome and memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.

Online condolences may be sent to the Stevens family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Amie Catherine Coffey

April 24, 1998 – July 29, 2022

Amie Catherine Coffey, 24, of Boone passed away suddenly at home on July 29, 2022. She was born April 24, 1998 in Boone, NC to Tara Bumgarner and John Coffey.

She is survived in death by her children, Rayne and Reece Townsend of Banner Elk, NC and Rowan and Elowen Cockman of Blowing Rock, NC; her parents Tara Bumgarner and John Coffey both of Boone, NC; one brother Logan Harrel of Boone. Her grandparents Johnny and Kitty Bumgarner both of Hinton, Oklahoma. Grandmother Tammy Garland of Fleetwood, NC. Amie is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

Preceding her in death, a brother Michael Teague; her grandfather Harley Coffey and her aunt Nicole Coffey.

They say that the stars that burn the brightest burn the fastest. Amie’s soul was simply a star that was too bright for this world. Her generous and giving nature, along with her desire to help touched the lives of those she came in contact with. It was well known that she would help anyone in need, be it a meal or a shower or just someone to talk to during a rough patch, she was only a phone call or message away. A close friend of hers recently said “When I was lost, Amie gave me a happy place.” A happy place was all she ever wanted.

Those closest to Amie will forever remember her many sayings and catchphrases. We will never hear those sayings again without it bringing a smile to our faces. Over the years, regardless of the nature of the problem at hand, Amie would hold her necklace and say “The faith of a mustard seed can move mountains.” Her belief in the power of a mustard seed can and did make the mountains move. Things that seemed impossible would become possible if one had enough faith.

Her mother would like to say a special thank you to Amie’s small group of close friends for all their love, support and help during this time.

A service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Claudine Coffey Silver

October 15, 1931 – July 30, 2022

Claudine Coffey Silver, age 90, of Crumpler, NC passed away on July 30, 2022, at Solace-Hospice Center in Asheville, NC. She was the widow of Leon S. Silver.

Claudine was born on October 15, 1931, to the Rev. Harley C. Coffey and Myrtle Andrews Coffey in the Grandfather Community of Watauga County. She spent her early years in Blowing Rock where she started school. Her family later moved to Lenoir where she attended Whitnel Elementary School and graduated from Lenoir High School in 1950.

Claudine always wanted to be a Teacher, so when their youngest child was three years old, Claudine started college at Lenoir Rhyne. After graduation from Lenoir Rhyne College, she taught English and Latin at Lenoir High School from 1965-1970 and started work on a master’s degree. In 1970, Claudine and Leon moved their family to Blowing Rock. From 1970-1971, she was a Graduate Teaching Assistant at Appalachian State University where she earned her Master’s in English. Claudine also taught English at Morganton High School in Morganton, and English and Latin at Johnson County High School in Mountain City, TN. In 1978, Claudine founded Anderly Academy, a private K-12 school in Boone, NC. She taught at and operated Anderly Academy for twenty-five years.

In 2000 Claudine and Leon moved to Crumpler. There they were able to have the large vegetable and flower gardens they enjoyed. They joined the Ashe County Farmers Market and made a new circle of gardening friends. Even though Claudine officially retired in 2003, she never quit teaching. She continued to tutor students and assisted the Ashe County Farmers Market with starting a gardening program in the Ashe County Elementary Schools.

Claudine is survived by her five children, daughter Mary Dean Silver and her husband Mike Wise of Boone; son Steve. Silver and wife Mary Stuart of Boone; son Randall Silver and wife Wanda of Blowing Rock; son Joe Silver of Crumpler and daughter Rebecca Silver of Crumpler. She is survived by ten grandchildren, James Taylor and wife Kathy of Watauga, TN; Nick Taylor and wife Stephanie of Vilas; Zack Taylor and wife Emily of Charlotte; Amanda Taylor of Banner Elk; Athen Silver and wife Hilary of Deep Gap; Steven Silver and wife Angela of Boone; Cameron Cooke of Boone; Anita Silver Barnwell and husband G.W. of Asheville; Aaron Silver and wife Lela of Blowing Rock; and Allison Silver Ward and husband Chris of Sugar Gove. She is also survived by 22 great- grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. Claudine is survived by a sister, Maxine Parsons of Granite Falls; a sister-in-law, Ruth Silver Haigler of Georgia, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 3:00 PM, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Reverend Max West will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to one’s local library, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolence may be sent to the Silver family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

William Carlton “Bill” Smith, Jr.

June 6, 1957 – August 1, 2022

William Carlton “Bill” Smith, Jr., age 65, of Blowing Rock passed away peacefully Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 6, 1957, in Nassau County New York. A son of the late William Carlton Smith Sr., and Janet Rooker Smith. He was the owner of Blowing Rock Furniture Gallery and a member of First Baptist Church, New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Adams Smith of Blowing Rock; four daughters, Stephanie Smith and husband, Eric Maloney of Wilmington, NC; Michelle Fennell and husband Nic of Wilmington, NC; Rebecca Smith and husband Mike Rossi of Wilmington, NC and Shannon Scherer and husband Talon of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC; two sons, Jacob Smith and wife Darby of Blowing Rock and Jared Smith and wife Jessica of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC; grandchildren, Dalton, Waylon, Ivy, Samson, Grayson, Mary-Jane, Xavier and Hudson, two brothers, Bryan Smith and wife Kim of Hampstead, NC and Heath Smith and wife Nancy of Winnabow, NC; brother-in-law, Tracey Adams and wife, Jaime of Idaho Falls, ID; three nieces, Lauren Smith, Alexis Adams, Meghan Adams; Nephew, Tyler Smith; and mother-in-law, Faye Adams of Brookneal, VA.

Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Alliance Bible Fellowship. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Reverend Michael Talley will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11, prior to the service.

The body will lie in state at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel from 12:00 until 5:00 Tuesday, so family and friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.

Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

James Edward Phipps

March 28, 1945 – July 18, 2022

James Edward Phipps, 77, of Vilas, NC, died July 18, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC after a brief illness.

He was born March 28, 1945 in Clintwood, VA to Lloyd and Stella Mullins Phipps, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by one son Brian Dale Phipps of Vilas, NC, one daughter Brandi Rae Phipps of Arlington, VA, and two grandsons, Hunter James Lloyd Phipps of Newland, NC and Beau Jagger Ward-Phipps of Arlington, VA; brothers, Kyle, Lester, Ronald, Paul, and Avery Phipps all of Clintwood, and Chester Phipps of GA; sisters, Lorena Crawford of KY, Helen Musick of VA, and Mary Deel of GA.

Three brothers, Silvester, Clifford, and Vernon Lee Phipps, and three sisters, Bertha Mullins, Elmira Smith, and Irene Haynes preceded him in death.

James joined the U.S. Army after high school and served during the Vietnam Conflict. After his discharge, he joined the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia, where he worked until moving his family back to Dickenson County, Virginia. While raising his children, he owned and operated a successful business and, after earning his BA and MA, served his community as a licensed counselor working for both the Virginia Department of Corrections and the Virginia Juvenile Justice system until his retirement.

Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in the future, as will a memorial reunion in Clintwood, VA. Plans will be announced when dates are determined.

For those wishing to offer a gift in his memory, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, https://www.habitat.org/.

Online condolences may be sent to the Phipps at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Douglas Carl Newton

December 7, 1943 – August 2, 2022

Mr. Douglas Carl Newton, 78, of Boone, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his home. Born December 7, 1943 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he was the son of the late Douglas Euel and Marguerite Naomi Davis Newton.

Carl is survived by his wife, Kathy Newton; 2 sons, Pastor Joshua Carl Newton and wife Diana of Chicago, IL; Benjamin Evan Newton of Hawaii; and 2 sisters, Jenese Handler of Silver Spring, MD and Elaine Svec of Edmond, OK.

A celebration of Carl’s life will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Alliance Bible Fellowship with Pastor Scott Andrews and Pastor Michael Talley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church atrium.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Alliance Bible Fellowship, 1035 NC Hwy 105 Bypass, Boone, NC 28607.

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Chris Stout

August 25, 1968 – July 26, 2022

John Christopher “Chris” Stout, age 53, of Newland, NC, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC surrounded by family.

Chris was born on August 25, 1968 in Banner Elk, NC, a son of Woodie Stout and Kathy Jones Stout. He loved all things golf, cars, and motorcycles. Chris was also a skilled electrician who could fix anything. He was known for his humor and quick wit. Chris was a proud son, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed listening to Bluegrass, particularly Tony Rice. He loved his family and friends, especially his grandparents.

He was preceded in death by his Two Grandmothers, Beulah “Bid” Stout, Goldie Jones; Uncle, Terry Stout; Two Grandfathers, Arlin Stout, Rondia Jones; Chris leaves behind to cherish his memory; Father. Woodie (Deborah) Stout; Mother, Kathy (Stephen Neofotis) Jones Stout; Daughter, Morgan (Zacch) Golden; Son, John Christian Stout; Granddaughter, Madelynn Golden; Sister, Sabrina Stout; Nephew, Nicholas Ward; the mother of John Christian and Morgan, Dorothy Ledford Stout. Many aunts and uncles as well as cousins also survive.

Services for Chris Stout will be held on Saturday, July 30th beginning at 1:00pm from the Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home with Bill Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00pm on July 30th at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Tanglewood Cemetery following the services on Saturday.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Avery EMS, Cannon Memorial Hospital, Life Flight, and Mission Hospital ICU.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Stout family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Chris and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

Jan Brown

January 3, 1971 – July 28, 2022

Janice Ann Brown, age 51, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Jan was born on January 3, 1971 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Charles William “Ed” Turbyfill and the late Sharon Campbell Turbyfill.

Jan loved spending time with her family. She loved to walk and take hikes. Spending time in her garden was always a pleasure.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Charles William Turbyfill; Mother, Sharon Rose Turbyfill.

Jan leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband Mike Brown of the home; Daughter, Virginia Rose Brown of Elk Park, NC; Son, Jason Brown of Elk Park, NC; Sister, Joyce (David) Lyons of Elk Park, NC.

At Jan’s request, no services are planned

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Brown family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jan and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

Melvin Bertrand Wilhite Jr.

August 26, 1942 – July 30, 2022

Melvin Bertrand Wilhite, Jr., age 79, of Banner Elk, North Carolina (The Seven Devils Community) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Atrium Health in Monroe, NC.

Mel was born on August 26, 1942 in Knox County, Tennessee, a son of the late Melvin Bertrand “Buck” Wilhite, Sr. and the late Laura Rogers Wilhite.

He graduated from Emory & Henry College with BA In Music. He served over 45 years as the Music Director for many Methodist churches throughout Florida, Virginia and Tennessee.He enjoyed model railroading and was a huge University of Tennessee fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a Sister, Nancy Jane Wilhite; Brother, James Lee Wilhite.

Mel leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 40 years, Sally Keeter Wilhite; Three Sons, Melvin Bertrand Wilhite, III of Knoxville, TN, Mark Edgar (Robin) Wilhite of Maryville, TN, Jeffrey Bruce (Dawn) Wilhite of Rocky Face, GA; Brother, William Bruce Wilhite of Knoxville, TN; Three Granddaughters, Bay Lee (Brett) Wilhite, Brooke Elizabeth (Tristan) Dominguez, Avery Rose Wilhite; Two Grandsons, Landon Reece (Jordan) Wilhite, Christopher Castillo; Three Great-Granddaughters, Vivian Lee Dominguez, Veronica Mae Dominguez, Brinn Lee Stepanski; Great-Grandson, Tate Barrett Wilhite.

Services for Mel Wilhite will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Crossnore Presbyterian Church with Rev. Kathy Campbell and Rev. Dale Gilbert officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Saturday at Crossnore Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Crossnore Presbyterian Church PO Box 386 Crossnore, NC 28616 or the Welsey Memorial Methodist 6314 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Wilhite family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Mel and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

