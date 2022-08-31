Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 31, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

J. Ned Jones

1944 – 2022

Joseph ‘Ned’ Jones, age 78, of Ray Brown Road, Boone, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 12, 2022. Born March 12, 1944 in Avery County, he was a son of Chester and Ruby Richards Jones. Ned served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a faithful member of Meat Camp Baptist Church and served as both a Deacon and Trustee. Ned retired after 33 years as a service technician for Suburban Propane. A kind and gentle spirit, family was foremost and the love of his life. His kindness drew people toward him and he was always willing to step up and lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was very meticulous in anything he did, and it always had to be ‘done right’. Ned was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judy Foster Jones; daughters, Kimberly Jones of Blowing Rock and Kristina Norris and husband, Scott, of Boone; one granddaughter, Hannah Grace Norris of Boone; brother, Robert Jones and wife, Linda, of Fleetwood and sister, Nell Fletcher of Blowing Rock; special brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Nancy Foster of Boone; special nephews, Mark Jones and wife, Angel, of Wilmington and Tim Jones and wife, Carol, of West Jefferson.

Ned was preceded in death by his mother and father, Chester and Ruby Jones.

Funeral services for Ned Jones will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2022 at 2 o’clock at Meat Camp Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Mike Townsend, Rev. David Clippard and Rev. Tim Jones. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Military graveside honors provided by the American Legion Post #130 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Meat Camp Baptist Church, in care of Barry Greene, 527 Jack Hayes Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jones family.

.

.

Reba Zora Herman

1932 – 2022

Reba Watson Herman, age 90, a native of Vilas, NC, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, after a brief illness at Watauga Medical Center.

She was the daughter of Thomas and Belle Greene Watson of Boone. Reba was preceded in death by her husband, George Kenneth Herman,

her youngest son, Van William Herman, and eight siblings.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her four children, Junior Herman and wife Linda Herman, Vivian Woodard and husband J. C. Sweet, Thomas Herman and wife Debbie Herman and son Michael Herman. In addition, she is survived by a sister Betty Joe Hollars, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who fondly called her “Nanny.” As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Reba loved her family dearly and was a great friend to many.

Reba retired from Appalachian State University, where she worked for twenty-seven years in the food service division. She was an active member of the Red Hat Club and always looked forward to attending their get-togethers. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and being outdoors. Reba loved

to travel, especially taking cruises with her family and friends.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Watauga Medical Center and High Country Community Health for their outstanding care. In addition, the family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this

time.

Visitation will be held from 2 pm- 3 pm at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home on Sunday August 21, 2022. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm.

Graveside service to follow at Holy Cross Episcopal Church Cemetery,

122 Skiles Way, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Herman family.

.

.

Mary Fay Farmer

1934 – 2022

Fay Farmer, age 88 of Boone, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Crump Puett.

Fay was a member of Willowdale Baptist Church and loved camping and her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Donald Ray Farmer, a son Donald (Donnie) Ray Farmer, Jr., and by three brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her daughters Donna Tester and husband John of Boone, and Debbie Yates and husband Jerry of Vilas. One daughter-in-law Barbara Coggins Farmer.

Five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and six step great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Willowdale Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow in the Adams Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the services from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Farmer family.

.

.

Patricia June “Wagner” Mainard

1941 – 2022

Mrs. Patricia June Wagner Mainard, age 81, of Ormond Beach passed away Friday afternoon, on August 19, 2022 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. Born June 25th, 1941 in Queensland, Australia, she was the daughter of Harold James and Beatrice (Betty) Wagner.

Trish leaves an indelible mark on the lives of every person she met, particularly her children, grandchildren and many more friends and family.

Trish was born and raised on a 62 square mile cattle station called Marylands, a tropical paradise with mountains overlooking the sea. She, her four sisters and one brother learned to ride ponies by the time they were 2 and were actively involved in the day to day operations of the cattle station. Since Trish’s family lived 110 miles away from the nearest town, Mackay, she and her siblings were schooled at home by correspondence until attending St. Margaret’s Church of England School for Girls in Brisbane.

While at school, Trish excelled as a student and as an athlete, participating competitively in swimming, diving, life-saving, basketball, and tennis. After graduation, she became a registered nurse and worked at the Brisbane General Hospital. Later, she joined the Australian army as a first lieutenant and worked at a camp hospital during the Vietnam War.

When Trish left the service, she ended up as a neurological nurse where she spent her free time playing squash and waterskiing (she could waterski barefoot as well as go off jumps). While adventuring to Green Island on the Great Barrier Reef with a friend, she met a handsome American stranger on a day cruise named Charles Mainard. Trish and Chuck fell in love and were married in 1970 in Australia and spent the next five months living on top of a brick kiln in Melbourne.

A few years later they moved to Vancouver, British Columbia and then settled into life in Seattle, WA. Trish had two children, Warren Wagner and Lara Christie, and she was a very devoted mother and wife. Trish became an avid tennis player and snow skier while also helping Chuck start their chemical supply business, All World Scientific and Chemical. Together they made a great team, as Trish served as the Office Manager and Chuck was the Director of Sales. The Mainards were very involved at Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Thrashers Corner near Mill Creek, WA.

In 1992, the Mainards moved to East Lake Woodlands in Palm Harbor, Fl where they began a new branch of All World Scientific. The Mainards became active members at East Lake Rd Baptist Church, where Trish, her son Warren and daughter Lara, were all baptized by immersion as believers. In 2000, Trish was named “Optimist of the Year” by the Noon Optimist Club of Oldsmar, FL. In 2003, Trish officially became a citizen of the United States of America.

After retiring and selling their business, Chuck and Trish retired and moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina before ultimately relocating to Boone, NC. Chuck and Trish had countless wonderful adventures, including becoming grandparents to Krista Faith and Micah Caleb. Trish also had a very successful post retirement career as a regional sales director for Mixed Bag Designs. In his final years, Trish cared for Chuck before he passed away on November 7th, 2020.

With a new chapter to be written in her life, Trish purchased a Sprinter Van and lived on the road with her dog Barty for more than half a year. She was always up for an adventure, whether competing in 50+ mile bike rides, riding her bike across Europe, kayaking or tubing, hiking, playing pickleball, and of course, playing tennis. Wherever she went, she quickly made friends with people of all ages and backgrounds because of her energetic, friendly, effervescent, and inspirational personality.

Most importantly, Trish had an abundant life found through her faith in Jesus Christ. She was an active in her faith, involved in her local church as well as a ladies Bible Study Fellowship. Trish’s favorite hymn was Amazing Grace and her favorite scripture was Psalm 23. Trish Mainard is survived by her son and daughter, Warren Mainard and Lara Tate, and her Grandchildren, Krista and Micah Mainard.

Trish’s family held a Memorial and Celebration of Life on Monday, August 22, in Yonahlassee, and will be spreading her ashes at a few places they know were meaningful to her.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mainard family.

.

.

Janice Marie Long

1953 – 2022

Janice Marie Sawyer Long, age 69 of Boone, passed through Heaven’s gates on August 20, 2022, after a bravely fighting COPD and Renal Failure for a long twelve years.

Janice was born on February 5, 1953, in Petersburg, Va., to the late SSG John R. Sawyer, Sr. and Joyce Ann Sawyer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing and worked as a registered nurse at W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC until her health declined and she moved back to the mountains to be closer to family.

Janice loved to crochet and share her faith and love of Jesus. She made and gifted many beautiful prayer shawls and blankets to her dialysis family, friends, and caretakers. Janice could be very stubborn and demanding at times but had strength, endurance and will power that far exceeded the average person. Through her illness she was able to inspire and touch many lives in a positive way. She will be missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Janice is predeceased by her husband, Robert Long and her sister Linda Sawyer Trivette.

Janice leaves behind her son, Michael Long; two sisters, Myra Wilkerson and husband Ron, and Georgia McLean and husband Joey, two brothers; John R. Sawyer, Jr. and wife Donna, and Robert Sawyer and wife Heather, her brother-in-law Gary Trivette, special niece Myranda Trivette as well as several other nieces, nephews, and friends.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later time for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to your local Human Society in honor of her love of animals.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Long family.

.

.

Milton Douglas Crisp

1947 – 2022

Milton Douglas Crisp was born on April 22, 1947, in Welch, West Virginia to Milton Boyd Crisp and Mary Phyllis Scott Crisp. He lived happily in Welch until he was 15 years old, when he and his family moved to Roanoke, Virginia. He graduated from Cave Spring High School, where he was not only an excellent student, but also President of his Junior and Senior classes as well as President of the Monogram Club. He loved playing football for Coach Bill Edmunds, and found himself somewhat frequently in difficulty for his antics in the classroom.

He graduated from Davidson College in 1969. His fondest memories of Davidson were those of the Kappa Sig house, where he met lifelong friends he enjoyed until his death.

After a year of “career planning” at Cimmaron Apartments in Charlotte in 1969-1970, he joined First Union National Bank in 1970, where he had a diverse career that included the credit card division, Marketing, Director of Advertising, commercial lending, City Executive, Head of Consumer Real Estate Lending, and Consumer Credit Division Head.

After 26 years there, he left to form a mortgage banking company, Decision One Mortgage, with some associates from First Union in April of 1996. He retired from Decision One in February, 2000, after what was the most fun job he ever had.

He met his wife of 52 years, Barbara Earl, at First Union. At the time of their wedding, the bank had a nepotism policy, and since Barbara was much more marketable, she left the bank and Doug stayed.

He spent his retirement years mostly in Blowing Rock, where Barbara and he had their honeymoon in 1971. At one time, he was actually a pretty fair golfer, but eventually lost interest in the game later in life.

During his career, he was active in civic affairs, having served on the Boards of the Gaston County Chamber of Commerce, the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Gaston and Mecklenburg United Ways, and also served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons and as a Ruling Elder in the Presbyterian Church.

Doug was a past speaker at both the North Carolina and Mississippi Bankers Association, a former instructor at the School of Banking of the South, and a former lecturer at the Consumer Bankers School at The University of Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his sister, Susan Crisp, his daughter, Jennifer Mathis and her husband James, his son Andy Crisp and his wife Katie, and his four delightful grandchildren, Grace, Owen, Anna Kate, and Mary Charlotte. He always felt his children were his greatest legacy. He dearly loved his daughter in law and his son in law, as well as his seven Scotties.

Paraphrasing the Rolling Stones,” Dougie liked women, wine, and song, and all the special pleasures of doing something wrong”. He lived life to the fullest and dearly loved his family and friends. “The road goes on forever, and the party never ends”.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Crisp Family.

.

.

Barbara Ann Williams

1942 – 2022

Mrs. Barbara Ann Shore Williams, age 79, formerly of Warner Robins, GA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock, NC. Born October 25, 1942 in Boone, NC, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruby Shore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Roy Williams.

Barbara was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts. She spent many years serving as a troop leader and service unit leader in GA. She retired from Belk after more than 30 years where she was a buyer and sales associate.

She is survived by her daughters, Heather Coulombe and husband Kevin of Perry, GA; Heidi Ragan and husband Greg of Vilas, NC; and beloved granddaughter, Libby Ann Ragan. She is also survived by sister-in-law’s, Nancy Totten, Elizabeth Necessary and Paula Smith, along with 8 nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11am at the Hodges Family Cemetery on Castle Ford Rd. Officiating will be Rev. Gordon Noble.

Our family would like to thank the staff of Amorem Hospice and the Foley Center for their care of our mother.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers. Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645, or to the Humane Society of Houston County, PO Box 9588, Warner Robins, GA 31095.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Williams Family.

.

.

Carolyn Greene Austin

1936 – 2022

Mrs. Carolyn Greene Austin, age 86, of Boone, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home with her loved ones by her side. Born February 22, 1936, in Watauga County, she was the daughter of the late Judson Moore Greene and Nancy Ann Greene. Carolyn was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Boone where she previously taught Sunday School and served on various committees. She worked at Appalachian Elementary School and Hardin Park Elementary School for over 30 years. In 1975 Johnnie and Carolyn purchased Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Directors of Boone. There she continued to minister to families in the High Country.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Clayton and husband William of Winston-Salem, Doug Austin & wife Paula of Topsail Beach, and Mike Austin and wife Kristal of Boone, four grandchildren, Rachel Ayer and husband Anthony of Durham, Matthew Austin and fiancé Lindsey Norris of Knightdale, Katy Hopkins and Shafer Brown of Asheville, and Karen Hopkins and Henry Grimm of Ft. Collins, CO, one sister, Bonita Stewart of Wilkesboro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Johnnie Austin and 11 siblings.

Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Greene Austin will be conducted Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Roy Dobyns, Rev. Mike Townsend and Rev. Gerald Hodges. The family will receive friends following the service until 3 PM at the church, and encourage the wearing of masks.

Graveside services and burial will be private.

Carolyn will lie in repose Thursday from noon until 5 pm at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home for those who wish to pay their respects and sign the register book.

The family would like to thank their incredible caregivers who have enriched Carolyn’s life over the last several months with their constant love and affection. We would also like to express our appreciation for Amorem, for their care for our mother.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607, or to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Austin family.

.

.

Garvey Olin Hayes

1944 – 2022

Garvey O. Hayes, age 77 of Ivanhoe, Va. passed away early Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022 in the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.

He was a native of Wilkes County and the son of the late Gwyn O. and Cleo Kilby Hayes.

Garvey was once a member of the Watauga Gun Club and enjoyed bench rest and trap shooting. He was proficient in re-loading his ammunition and also enjoyed metal fabrication both in his earlier years. Aside from shooting, he enjoyed his annual Veteran’s Day fishing trips with his core group of veteran friends from Boone, NC. Garvey also enjoyed his saltwater fishing trips with his classmate Capt. Danny Bumgarner of St. Petersburg, Florida, fishing with him in Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Garvey had many activities that he enjoyed doing in life. He loved to travel, spending several winters in Florida. He enjoyed well prepared meals; Ohio Amish country pork chops, a perfectly cooked rib eye steak and most of all his favorite biscuit from a locally owned Wytheville, Virginia restaurant with a large glass of orange juice. He loved his farm in Wythe County, Virginia, where he once raised Holstein Cattle with his father Gwyn. The time he spent there sharing his home and land with friends was very special to him. However, he most of all loved his country, serving in the United States Army during Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Willa Gray Rhoades.

He is survived by a son, Geoff Hayes and girlfriend Vicky of Fleetwood; a daughter Jennifer Daughtry and husband Eric of Willow Springs, NC.

Two granddaughters, Katie and Allie Daughtry, and many close friends including, Molly Bartosh of Ft. Chiswell, Va.

The family extends a very special thank you to Charlotte Archer, his caretaker, who was truly a blessing.

Also a special thank you to Jennifer and Kayla from Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the donor’s favorite military charity organization.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va., with Rev. Don Crockett officiating. The family will recieve friends one hour mprior to service time from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. There will be Military Rites held at the Reese Funeral Home following the memorial services.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

.

.

Ann Pace

November 1, 1936 – August 9, 2022

Ann Pace, age 85, of Chapel Hill. A former resident of Boone passed away Tuesday August 9, 2022.

She was born November 1, 1936, in Philadelphia, PA. A daughter of the late Moses and Gladys Jaffe.

She is survived by her husband, Doyle Pace of Chapel Hill and two brothers, Howard, and Robert Jaffe.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Friday August 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the Pace family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Dan H. Williams

February 10, 1951 – August 10, 2022

Mr. Daniel “Dan” Hite Williams, age 71, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Boone and was a lifelong resident.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy G. Williams, son, Ben Williams of Boone, son, Dr. J. Tyler Williams and wife Christy of Savannah, GA, daughter, Hannah W. Phillips, and husband of Matt of Boone, and four grandchildren, Isaac Franklin-Williams of Boone, Ada, Elliott and Cash Williams of Savannah, GA. Brothers and sisters, by marriage; Skip and Dee Greene, Ted and Connie Greene and beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Hite and Reba Williams and his In-laws Perry and Theresa Greene.

Dan was educated in Watauga County at Mabel Elementary, the first four-year class of Watauga High and earned a Business Management degree at ASU. Following his ASU graduation, he officially began his fifty-year career as a livestock and automobile Auctioneer. He met with great success in 1982 when was named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. To date, he is the only person to hold that title from the great state of NC.

Growing up around the stockyard and his family involvement in the cattle business, he continued this love by raising cattle in NC and TN. He developed many lifelong friendships with farmers and producers throughout the Southeast and beyond. He was an instructor, a mentor, a trusted advisor to many through the years. He took great pride in doing the very best job he could do not only for the seller but also the buyer.

His greatest JOYS were found in sharing life with his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and extended families and friends. He was very much a “people person” but found peace in the simple pleasures like watching the cattle grazing in the cool of the afternoon or the hummingbirds whizzing around the feeder on the back porch.

He was a man of faith, who worshiped His Creator regularly and was a Quiet Giver to many unknown recipients. He was always willing to give of his time and talents to help in raising funds for needs in this community and beyond. Dan was a beloved man who will be greatly missed, but always greatly admired.

The Williams family will receive friends Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1:00 until 3:00 at First Baptist Church of Boone, 375 West King Street Boone, NC, followed by the service at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Pastor Roy Dobyns will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, at Dan’s request, any memorial gifts can be made to the Mount Lawn Cemetery Association, PO Box 1787, Boone, NC, 28607 to help in the restoration and future development of this special place in our beloved hometown.

Online condolences may be sent to the Williams family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Mary Louise Lewis

May 30, 1961 – August 12, 2022

Miss Mary Louise Lewis formerly of Zionville, NC died Friday evening August 12, 2022. Louise was under Hospice care at the Life Care Center in Elizabethton TN as she dealt with many health issues since late 2021 with multiple and extended hospital stays.

Louise was born May 30, 1961, in Watauga County, and was the daughter of the late Isaac (Ike) and Virginia Lewis. She grew up and lived at her parents’ residence in Zionville on Mabel School Road until after their deaths. Louise attended Zionville Baptist Church. Louise is remembered for enduring many health challenges in her life, her sweetness and smile, and some unique abilities that included an amazing ability to remember and acknowledge birthdays of immediate and extended family members

Louise is survived by her sisters, Kathy Pierce of Mountain City TN, Marie Price of Zionville, and her brother, Charles Lewis and wife Debra of Wake Forest, NC. She is also survived by a number of nephews and nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Miller, two brothers in law, Curley Miller and Gene Pierce, and her nephew Dillon Andrew Price.

Graveside services and Entombment will be conducted at the Zionville Baptist Church Mausoleum Tuesday, August 16,2022, at 11:00 AM. Pastor David Ward will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in honor of Louise and her immediate and other family members that have departed may be made to The Cemetery Fund Zionville Baptist Church, Old Hwy 421 Zionville NC 28698 or made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to Louise’s family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Arlie Roy Watson

January 31, 1931 – August 16, 2022

Arlie Roy Watson, age 91, of Boone passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Baptist Hospital. He was born on January 31, 1931 to the late Thomas Watson and Belle Greene Watson. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his spouse, Geneva Lea Watson; one son, Dale Arlie Watson; two daughters, infant Sandra Watson and Juanita Miller and seven brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory include one daughter, Patricia Watson and husband Jimmy; two sisters, Betty Hollars and Reba Herman; six grandchildren, two special grandchildren, A.J. Miller and wife Samantha and Daniel Miller and wife Jessica; three great grandchildren and one special great grandchild Henry Miller and special canine friend, Fido.

Graveside services will be Friday, August 19, 2022 at Bethelview United Methodist Church Cemetery in Boone at 1:00 P.M. with Mike Townsend officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hopewell Community Church c/o Barbara McKinney, 5585 NC Hwy 194N, Boone, NC 28607 or Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Watson family.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

.

.

Louise Braswell Rominger

April 12, 1924 – August 17, 2022

A beautiful life filled with love, faith, music, strength, and resilience. Hattie Louise Braswell Rominger, age 98, took God’s hand and followed Him home on August 17th, 2022. Louise was born on April 12th 1924 to the late Romulus Linney Braswell and Dolly Bowman Braswell.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Otis Rominger Jr. of 52 years, her sister, Ethel (Billie) Baily, brothers, James Clifton Baily, Henry Braswell, Hugh McDonald Braswell, and her beloved grandson, William Linney (“Little Bill”) Frisbee Jr.

Louise graduated from Newland High School. In her earlier years Louise worked at Grace Hospital in Banner Elk and later at Broughton Hospital in Morganton. She worked at the Smithey’s Department Store in Newland then later she and her husband, Jim became managers of the Smithey’s Department Store in Boone for nearly 25 years where they made many friends. Louise enjoyed working and worked well past retirement with her last job being at the Family Dollar Store in Newland.

Louise loved to share memories of her early life and what it was like growing up on Sugar Mountain #2. She was the “Family Historian” and could tell almost anyone how they were related to her or her family. She delighted in family gatherings and church homecomings. Sunday’s were one of her most cherished times with friends and family, especially at church, singing and playing the piano followed by Sunday Lunch that she prepared every Sunday until she couldn’t. Louise was a faithful member of Sugar Mountain Baptist Church where she served as the pianist for over sixty years. She grew up in a very talented musical home and eventually learned to read shape notes. Louise had a beautiful voice and loved to share her talent, as a gift to God.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by four children, Joseph Henry Frisbee of Morganton, William Linney Frisbee Sr. of Newland, Donna Marie Rominger Baber of Blowing Rock, and Roger Andrew Rominger (wife, Becky Rominger) of Newland; Two Siblings, Martin Braswell of Morganton, Georgie Skidmore of Valdese, NC; five grandchildren, Richard Rominger, Lori Foster, Lisa Frisbee, Tiffany Rominger Moon, and Andrew Rominger; fourteen Great Grandchildren, Kristen Kish, Masey and Monica Frisbee, Cody Rominger, Evan Ponce, Avery Foster, Joseph Frisbee, Ashley Treat, Kaleb and Landon Liner, Harley Moon, Jude, Amos, and Asa Rominger; one Great Great Grandchild, Harley Ponce.

Louise loved bird watching and thoroughly enjoyed the company of her cats and dogs throughout the years, they were family to her.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday , August 20, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Sugar Mountain Baptist Church and conducted by Rev. Don Ford. Burial will follow in the Bluebird Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the music fund/music equipment at Sugar Mountain Baptist Church, PO Box 1146 Newland, NC 28657.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Robert Clark and Staff, Compassionate Hearts, Hospice of the Blue Ridge, Life Care Center of Banner Elk, and Dr. Barker.

Online condolences may be sent to the Rominger family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

David Oliver

May 24, 1960 – August 18, 2022

David Oliver, age 62, of Stanley, North Carolina, the son of Barbara Oliver and the Late Robert Oliver, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Charlotte.

He is survived by two sons, Dylan Oliver and friend Madison of Stanley and Matthew Oliver of Stanley; one daughter, Treasure Nicole Williams of Kings Mountain; one brother, Kenneth Oliver and wife Ruth of Cornelius; one sister, Lisa Oliver Hudson of Mooresville; two grandchildren, Evelyn Lane Oliver of Stanley and Aria Nicole Williams Kings Mountain; a special niece, Ashley Turman of of Belmont and one special nephew, Robbie Oliver. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father he was preceded by one brother, Greg Oliver.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 5:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Chad Corum will officiate. Interment will be 11:00 AM Monday at Mabel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Oliver family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Ernest Lyons

September 6, 1932 – August 19, 2022

Ernest “Ernie” Lyons, born September 6, 1932, age 89, of Hudson passed away August 19, 2022, after a period of declining health at the Berkeley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Watson Lyons, his parents, Clarence and Lela Lyons, sister, Helen Norris, brothers, Eugene, Charles and Donald Lyons.

He is survived by his daughter, Sybil Lyons of Hudson; one son, Michael Lyons (Pam of Hudson; one granddaughter, Kenya Bryant (Lewis) of Connelly Springs; one great-grandson, Malachi Bryant, two brothers, James “Red” Lyons (Peggy) of Boone and Doyle Lyons (Brenda) of Christiansburg, VA; two sisters-in-law, Rachel Lyons of Mooresville and Lu Lyons of Lenoir; six nieces and eight nephews, special friends, Lisa Ryder, Nelson and Debbie Baily of Hudson; Craig and Sue Averbach of Tallahassee and Greg McMahan of Dandridge, Tennessee; plus an extended bowling family.

Ernie was a veteran of the US Army during Korea War. Early in his career, Ernie was a brick and stone mason, working with his family, Taylor Construction and then his own business at which time he built not only houses, but churches, schools, and hotels. After construction, Ernie drove a truck until he retired.

Ernie was an avid bowler and loved competition. He bowled in multiple leagues and tournaments, and was at one time an Ambassador with the Unifour Senior Games. Ernie along with his bowling buddy, Bob Bollinger won a National Double title in 2007. Even though he could no longer bowl being a spectator was on of the things he enjoyed the most.

A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Freddy Lindsey will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donors local hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lyons family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Floyd Ray Townsend

November 7, 1932 – August 20, 2022

Floyd Ray Townsend, age 89, of Banner Elk passed away Saturday August 20, 2022, at his residence.

He was born November 7, 1932, in Avery county. The son of the late Joe and Geneva Tester Townsend. He was a member of Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Jane Eggers of Banner Elk and Tina Johnson and husband Adam of Banner Elk; two granddaughters, Roxanne Franklin and husband John of Banner Elk and Nichole Johnson of Bethel; two grandsons, Mark Eggers and wife Tammi of Banner Elk and Logan Johnson of Bethel, four great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Barbara Ann Ward of Banner Elk and Mary Townsend and husband Junior Piney Creek and one brother, Jimmy Townsend and wife Ruby of Wilson.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Rupard Townsend, one daughter, Peggy Townsend, one son, Dennis Townsend, four sisters, Ethel Norwood, Celia Norwood, Lucy Sword and Mildred Ramsey, four brothers, Buster, Kenneth, Vernon and Dayton Townsend and one son-in-law, Eddie Eggers.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday August 22, 2022, at 7:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Louis Young and Reverend Bill Shoupe will officiate. Interment will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday at Townsend Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00, prior to the service.

At other times the family will be at the home of Jane Eggers, 118 Paupers Ridge Lane, Banner Elk.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Townsend family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Sue Miller Scott

February 9, 1946 – August 20, 2022

Sue Miller Scott, age 76, of Zionville passed away Saturday August 20, 2022 at her residence.

She was born February 9, 1946, in Tennessee. A daughter of the late John and Birdie Lawrence Miller. She was a member of Trade United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Parsons and friend Ray of Zionville; two grandsons, Kyle Parsons and wife Harley of Morristown, Tennessee and John Ross Parsons and Fiancé Autumn Ward of Zionville; one niece, Sandra Wilson of Stoney Creek and one nephew, Wayne Wilson of Mountain City.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Scott, one brother, Helton Wilson and one nephew, Shane Wright Wilson.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Trade United Methodist Church Cemetery. Reverend David Lunceford will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Scott family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Carol Virginia Blackledge

February 9, 1939 – August 23, 2022

Carol Virginia Blackledge, age 83, of Todd, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home.

She was born February 9, 1939, in Stark County, Ohio. A daughter of the late Jess Allen and Vesta Cole Wade.

A loving mother survived by two daughters, Holly Talluto and husband Dominic of Todd and Tonya Long and husband Jon Paul of St. Petersburg, Florida; one son, Marion E. Blackledge and wife Jennifer of Boone and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved very much and they too love her very much.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice at www.amoremsupport.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Blackledge family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Syble Little

February 3, 1929 – August 24, 2022

Syble Little, age 93, of Homosassa, Florida passed away Wednesday August 24, 2022 in Banner Elk.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Little family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Phyllis Vance

October 26, 1936 – August 17, 2022

Phyllis Marcell Vance , age 86, of Morganton, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at her residence in Morganton.

Phyllis was born on October 26, 1935 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Roy Delbert Maltba and the late Ruby Stewart Maltba.



She was a member of the Pisgah Methodist Church. She retired from Norris Industries and enjoyed reading, she would read all the time, crocheting and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Roy Delbert Maltba; Mother, Ruby Estelle Maltba; Two Daughters, Crystal Woodie, Brenda Gibson; Husband, Buster Vance.

Phyllis leaves behind to cherish her memory Three Daughters, Sharon Hollifield (Ronnie Woodie) of Newland, NC, Vanessa (David) Stout of Morganton, NC, Claudia (Larry) Cook of Morganton, NC; Two Sons, Ronnie (Diane) Vance of Jonas Ridge, NC, Roger (Christy) Vance of Crossnore, NC; Brother, Newt Maltba of Newland, NC; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; extended family, Dale Laws, Jerry Stout.

Services for Phyllis Marcell Vance will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 beginning at 11:00 am from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with her grandson, Pastor Mikey Laws officiating. Music will be under the direction of Paisley Henson. Interment will follow in the Daniels Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Friday, August 19, 2022 at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Burke County EMS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Heart Association.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Vance family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Phyllis and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

Jack Wiseman

March 14, 1939 – August 18, 2022

Jack Wiseman, age 83, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.

Jack was born on March 14, 1939 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Don Wilson Wiseman and the late Louise Keller Wiseman.



Jack was a longtime Christmas Tree Grower and Landscaper. He was one of the Charter Members and served as President of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Growers Association. He was a member and Sunday School Teacher at Altamont United Methodist Church. He served in the Crossnore Fire Department from 1978 – 2015, where he served as Chief from 1995-2013. He was a founding member of the Avery Optimist Club and was a proud member of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce. Jack loved the outdoors and was a life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a member of Trout Unlimited and the Elk River Fishing Club, the Ruffed Grouse Society, Ducks Unlimited, Wild Turkey Federation, American Chestnut Foundation and the High Country Sportsman Coalition.

He was preceded in death by his Wife, Dorothy Louise Wiseman in 2019.

Jack leaves behind to cherish his memory Son, Jack (Kim) Wiseman Jr. of Newland, NC; Daughter, Vanessa (Roy French) Wiseman of Newland, NC; Sister, Sue (Dan) Biggerstaff of Knoxville, TN; Two Brothers, Robert (Carolyn) Wiseman of Charlotte, NC, Paul (Emma) Wiseman of Altamont, NC; Four Granddaughters, Sara (Michael) Boyce of West Jefferson, NC, Raina Wiseman of Johnson City, TN, Lillie Wiseman of Altamont, NC, Rachel Pickett of Altamont, NC; Two Grandsons, Scott (Hannah) Wiseman of Washington, NC, Jackson Pickett of Altamont, NC.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Avery County Agriculture Center.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Staff of Mission Hospital System, High Country Home Care, Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department and to Avery County EMS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Altamont Methodist Church, 85 Altamont Church Rd, Newland, NC 28657 or Crossnore Fire Department, PO Box 507 Crossnore, NC 28616 or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek Road Missoula, MT 59808. These organizations were chosen because of Jack’s love of God and church, service to his community and his love of wildlife and wild places.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Wiseman family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jack and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

Sherman Lee Caraway

November 28, 1983 – August 18, 2022

Sherman Caraway, age 38, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away August 18, 2022 at his home after a long illness

Sherman was born on November 28, 1983 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the Douglas and the late Wanda Fields Caraway



Along with his mother Sherman was preceded in death by his grandparents Alfred and Nella Caraway; Uncles; Jeff Caraway and Ronald Caraway

Sherman leaves behind to cherish his memory his son Austin Shane of Roan Mountain, TN; Father, Douglas Caraway; Two Sisters, Margaret (Kelly) Caraway of Elk Park, NC. Rachel Clawson (Daniel) of Elk Park, NC; Girl Friend, Candi Kennon of Elk Park, NC; Special Niece’s Alyssa Clawson and Abigail Falin; Aunt Kathy Caraway

Special cousins; Melissa Arnett and Maria Roberts; A special person Buffy McKinney

Graveside services for Sherman Caraway will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 beginning at 11AM at Caraway Cemetery in Elk Park, NC.

Pallbearers; James McKinney, Derek Roberts, Aamon Webb, Phillip Arnett, Alvin Hicks, Jesse Clawson and Jason Clawson

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Caraway family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Sherman and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

Dr. William Klarman

September 21, 1935 – August 22, 2022

Dr. William Louis Klarman, age 86, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at his residence in Banner Elk, NC.

Bill was born on September 21, 1935 in Shelby County, Illinois, a son of the late Frederick William Klarman and the late Mildred Gordon Klarman.

Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 20 years, Martha Beasley; Daughter, Caren Klarman of Austin, TX; Two Sons, Steve (Jennifer) Klarman of Deale, MD, Doug Klarman of Fairfax, VA; Five Grandchildren; Four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Klarman family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Bill and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

“Dale” Harlen Tate Norwood Jr.

April 28, 1951 – August 24, 2022

Harlen “Dale” Tate Norwood Jr., age 71, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Cannon Memorial Hospital.

Dale was born on April 28, 1951 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Harlen Tate and Alma Shook Norwood.

Dale loved spending time with his family, especially his great-grand children, Diamond Sanchez and Dane Johnson



He also loved going to music events, model cars, his own wood crafting, and his John Deere Mower.

Along with his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his second wife, Margaret Sue Jones Norwood; brother Bobby Norwood, Grandsons; Mark Lynn Johnson Jr. and Melvin Scott Johnson.

Dale leaves behind to cherish his memory his Fiancé; Paulette Begley of Banner Elk, NC, Brother, Willie (Rachel) Norwood of Banner Elk, NC Sister, Caroline (Cecil) Porch of Foscoe, NC, Sister-in-law Barbra Norwood of Banner Elk, NC, Daughter, Audrey (Buster) Johnson of Banner Elk, NC, Two grandchildren, Missy (Nicholas) Sanchez of Newland, NC, Mary Ann Johnson of Banner Elk, NC, and his “somethin-in- law” Jacob Puckett of Banner Elk, NC. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and special nephews, Jimmy Norwood of Bushnell, FL and Ricky Norwood of Banner Elk, NC.

Services for Dale Norwood Jr. will be held on, Monday, August 29, 2022 beginning at 8 PM from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Heaton officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 PM until the service hour.

Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11AM in the White Rock Cemetery

The family would also like to extend their sincere thanks to Avery County EMS, Linville Fire Department, and Banner Elk Fire Department for their help, and the staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital who tried their hardest.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Norwood family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dale and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

