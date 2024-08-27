Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 27, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Thomas “Tom” Henry Gamble, Sr.

January 9, 1942 ~ August 23, 2024

Thomas “Stick” Henry Gamble Sr., 82, passed away peacefully, and surrounded by his family, on August 23, 2024 at Watauga County Medical Center. Born on January 9, 1942, in Greeleyville, SC, he was the son of Sumter and Macauley Gamble.

Tom took a leave of absence while at the College of Charleston to honorably serve in the Air Force Reserves during the Vietnam War. He returned to the college after the war and in May 1969 he earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from the College of Charleston in Charleston, SC. He first saw his bride, Carole, on the steps of the library at the college in 1962 and their love story grew from there. Tom and Carole married on December 22, 1965 and have been married for 59 years. While at the College of Charleston, Tom was a basketball star. He was inducted into the College of Charleston Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 as the first and third record holder for most rebounds in a game. Tom and Carole moved to Boone, NC in 1972. Tom graduated from Appalachian State University after earning his Masters of Arts degree in 1974. After spending time in Boone, they knew the mountains were where they wanted to call home. Tom worked at Prudential for many years until he decided to start his own Thomas H. Gamble Insurance Company. He served his clients tirelessly and honestly for over forty years. Tom was very active in the church and community volunteering and helping wherever needed. He loved to coach Little League baseball in Watauga County at the Parks and Recreation department for many years. He was an avid swimmer and was often found swimming laps at the Watauga County pool on his lunch break. He was a valued member of the community and he made such a huge impact on so many lives in a countless number of ways.

Tom had an encouraging word for everyone. He never met a stranger and had the warmest smile. He loved a good joke and he had a special way of making everyone feel comfortable and included. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need and always saw the glass half full. He radiated positivity. His patience knew no limits, from teaching all three of his children how to drive a stick shift, to taking the time to teach his nephew, who was a naturally left-handed player, how to swing a right handed club for the game of golf, his patience was endless. Tom never missed one of his children’s athletic games or swim meets, theater productions, or school and church events. He was an always present father and this never waivered. Tom was always entertaining the kids at family gatherings and he was the best backyard football coach. He was the one who would take all the kids on his team and beat the grownups team at every annual Thanksgiving and Christmas game while visiting family in Charleston. He was the UNO connoisseur and loved to play games with the family when everyone was together. The universe gives us gifts and Tom is, was, and always will be a treasured gift to everyone he met. He was the most dedicated father who was the family beacon of advice, love, and integrity. His family is incredibly proud of the legacy Tom leaves behind. They will carry the love of their father, grandfather, uncle, and husband with them and will forever remain steadfast in continuing to be the example he was to so many of how to live a life of character and kindness. They know he entered the Gates of Heaven with open arms and they find great comfort in the fact they will all be reunited again one day. He will remain their beacon of light as they continue their days.

In lieu of a church service, a celebration gathering will be held at the Gamble home, 124 Fred Hatley Road, Boone on Friday, August 30 at 1:00 PM. All are welcome

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Gamble family.

Jerry Allen Sutherland

May 10, 1947 – August 20, 2024

Mr. Jerry Allen Sutherland, age 77, of Laurel Springs, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in The Woltz Hospice Center in Dobson, NC. Born May 10, 1947, in Galax, Virginia, he was a son of the late Helen Rupard Herne.

Jerry loved the outdoors. His favorite days were spent baiting hooks and seeing kids catch a fish or have successful hunts. When he retired from construction, he took up gardening.

Other than his mother, he is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Jeannie Perry and Pamela Cox and his brother, James Scott “Scotty” Herne.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Sutherland and wife Lori of Vilas; a sister, Becky Perry and husband Vance of Laurel Springs, his brother-in-law, Lindon Perry of Crumpler, NC and two Grandsons, Nolan Sutherland and Bryce Sutherland, both of Vilas.

A Graveside Service for Jerry’s family and friends will be held Tuesday, August 27. 2024, at 1:00 PM in the Tucker Cemetery in Lansing. Reverend Dan Hess will officiate.

The family respectfully request memorials be made to The Tucker Cemetery Fund, c/o Vance Perry, 964 Absher Road, Laurel Springs, NC 28644.

Online condolences may be sent to the Sutherland Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Jay Howard Parker

July 31, 1964 – August 23, 2024

ay Howard Parker age 60, of Mountain City passed away Friday, August 23, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born July 31, 1964, In Madison, Wisconsin. A son of the late David and Joyce Swanson Parker.

He is survived by one daughter, Ashley Parker (Blake Walton, one granddaughter, Rachael Jones (Steven McBain), two brothers, Jeff Parker (Pam Parker) and Jim Parker (Karen Parker), one sister, Joy Parker, four nieces, Kjesten Steider (Jay Steider), Suzy Ausborn (Jeff Ausborn, Allie Smith (Erik Smith) and Janelle Cashmore, five nephews, Justin Parker, Jeremy Parker (Elise Parker), Mike Freidel, Mike Beauchaine (Kris Beauchaine and Nick Beauchaine (Lydia Beauchaine) and one sister-in-law, Cindy Beauchaine.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Phillips Moretz

November 7, 1928 – August 25, 2024

Mary Phillips Moretz age 95 of Boone, widow of Cecil W. Moretz, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Madeline “Carol” Isaacs

Apr 27, 1943 – Aug 22, 2024

Madeline “Carol” Isaacs, age 81, of Newland, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.



She was born on April 27, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Fred Buchanan and Dorothy Grindstaff Buchanan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joey Hodge; first husband, Joel Ray Hodge; brothers, Johnny Buchanan and Jerry Buchanan.



Carol worked for many years as a Dental Assistant and then worked at Henredon Furniture for 24 years. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, enjoyed cooking and shopping. Spending time in her garden brought her so much joy, especially when the hummingbirds appeared.



Carol leaves behind to cherish her memory; husband, Charles Isaacs of the home; daughter, Holly Isaacs of Newland; sister in law, Barbara Staton of Newland.



A private graveside service will be held.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Charles and Lois Taylor for their love and support during Carol’s illness and to the staff of Medi Home Hospice for wonderful care they provided.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Isaacs family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Carol and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Irma Hohmann Clark

Feb 9, 1952 – Aug 23, 2024

Irma Hohmann Clark, age 72, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024 at Glen Bridge Health and Rehab Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on February 9, 1952 in Germany, a daughter of the late Gerhard Hohmann and the late Irma Bandau Hohmann.

Irma retired from Cannon Memorial Hospital where she has worked in Environmental Services. She enjoyed thrift shopping with her friend Shirley and she loved Christmas morning with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Deiter Hohmann; father, Gerhard Hohmann; mother, Irma Hohmann; husband, James Robert Clark.

Irma leaves behind to cherish her memory son, Ken (Amanda) Burkleo of Newland, NC; four grandchildren, Joshua (Tonia) Burkleo of Newland, NC, Isaiah Burkleo of Newland, NC, Ryan Burkleo of Newland, NC, Patrick (Danielle) Campbell of Elizabethton, TN; two sisters, Hella (Ken) Budde, Gerda Wiech.

Services for Irma Clark will be held on Monday, August 26, 2024 at 1:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. John McCoury officiating. Interment will follow in the Calloway Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon until the service hour Monday at the funeral home.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Irma and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Dr. Richard M. “Dick” Larson

May 30, 1945 – Aug 24, 2024

Dr. Richard Martin “Dick” Larson, MD, age 79, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at his home in Banner Elk.



Dick was born in Oswego, New York to Walfred and Clare Larson on May 30, 1945. He attended Oswego public schools and graduated from Cornell University in 1966. He joined the Marine Corp and trained as a fighter pilot. He served one tour of duty in Vietnam and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. When his Marine Corp service ended Dick attended Duke University School of Medicine where he also did his internship and residency in surgery.



When he finished his training, he moved to Greenville, NC and joined Pitt Surgical Associates where he practiced for 19 years. After retiring from the practice of surgery, he moved to Banner Elk and became a woodworker, selling his furniture in craft shows around the area and in a local gallery. He became very active in Banner Elk Presbyterian Church serving as an elder, teacher, and choir member. He also served in the local Presbytery in several capacities.



About eight years ago he was approached to become the executive director of our local food pantry. Of all his careers, this may have been the most rewarding. Under his leadership the number of clients served has grown and a new building now houses space to serve them.



He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and loyal friend to all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Carol, his son Christopher,(Julia), grandson Reid, Brothers Alan (Carol) Larson, Philip (MaryLou) Larson and sisters-in-laws, Pamela Schaefer, Megan (Frank) Curran and Jennifer (Chuck) Cohen.



Services for Dr. Richard Martin “Dick” Larson, MD will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church with Rev. Feild Russell and Rev. Lance Perry officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.



Private interment will be in the Dwelling Place Columbarium of the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to their friends at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church to the Nurses and staff of Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Feeding Avery Families or Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Larson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Dick and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

