Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 26th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

James Selby Rue

September 18, 1946 ~ August 15, 2025

James Selby Rue, age 78, of Boone, North Carolina passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 15, 2025. He was born on September 18, 1946 in Barrington, Illinois, a beloved son of Richard and Mary Jane Rue.



James attended Wheaton High School in Wheaton, Illinois. After graduation, he studied

at the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee and earned a Master’s degree in Art and Business at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was a natural born teacher, approachable and generous with his time and knowledge.



James’s commercial art career in the Product Design industry spanned forty years during which time he owned marketing agencies in Boston, Ma, and South Florida. Fine art had always been his first love, however, and later in life he would co-own an art gallery with his wife Carolyn in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.



James had a great love for dogs and horses including two Labrador Retrievers named Kyle and Sundance. He had several horses during his life and passed that love down to his youngest daughter, Lindsey.



Other pastimes and pursuits included private aviation and restoring Model A Fords. He had an eye for aesthetic beauty and an appreciation for art in all its forms. James was predeceased by his parents and sister Jacquelyn Zehr, brother-in-law Ron Zehr, and grandson, River Zeccolo.



He is survived by his two daughters, Rain and Lindsey Rue, three grandchildren, Rhythm, Ember and Tristan, their mother and grandmother, Peggy Rue. Remembered fondly by his sisters Barbara Ingersol and Debra Laushine and brother-in-law’s Vern “Butch” Ingersol and Victor Laushine, along with a nephew and three nieces, He will be deeply missed by his wife, Carolyn and stepsons, Reed and David Smith.



We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Medi Home Health and Hospice. We would have been lost if not for their efforts and guidance. They were an answer to our prayers and truly a light in the darkness.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Rue family.

Franklyn Minor Mock

April 5, 1936 ~ August 19, 2025

Franklyn Minor Mock, age 89, passed away on the morning of August 19, 2025. He was born on April 5, 1936 to Emma Johnson and Robert Charles Mock, Sr., and lived most of his life in Baltimore, Maryland with his wife, Judith Ann Mock. There, he was a graduate of Parkville High School, a longtime employee of IBM, and a lifetime member of Baltimore County Game and Fish Protective Association. Frank was a real-life MacGyver-he was always willing to “rig a little something up” to fix whatever had broken. From creating wooden wheels for his daughter’s Barbie van to condensate pump installations, he did it all. He loved his people, his time in the woods, and Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies.

Frank is survived by his sister, Karen Amelia Brown, his daughter, Devery Mock Ward (Jonathan), his grandchildren, Kaleigh Ann Hennis and Hannah Elizabeth Mock, and his four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and his beloved son, Joel Bentley Mock.

Frank’s family is profoundly grateful for everyone who cared for him. He cherished the time he resided at Appalachian Brian Estates. He loved the hours he spent sitting on that “big beautiful porch” beside Grace. In the last year of his life, he and his family received excellent care from Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation and Amorem Hospice. The family is so very grateful to and for all of these angels disguised as humans.

In accordance with Frank’s wishes, there will not be a funeral. He will be cremated and his ashes will be interred in Baltimore at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the Mock family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mock family.

Tommy Lane Trivette

April 24, 1966 ~ August 20, 2025

Tommy Lane Trivette, age 59, passed away peacefully at his home on August 20, 2025.

Born in Watauga County to parents Travis and Lundy Trivette, Tommy grew up with a deep love for the outdoors. He built a career in logging and embraced a life full of hard work and passion. An avid outdoorsman, Tommy enjoyed drag racing, restoring cars, working on outdoor equipment, fishing, hunting, antiquing, and horseback riding. He was also an incredible cook and gardener who never failed to bring flowers to his beloved wife, Renee.

Above all, Tommy cherished time spent with his family. His warm spirit, generous heart, and quick wit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Lundy Trivette; his brother, Jimmy Trivette; and his sister, Lena Trivette.

Left to honor his memory are his wife, Renee Trivette of Fleetwood, NC; daughter Myranda Trivette (Dennis Roten) of West Jefferson, NC; stepsons Zach Presnell (Anna Trivette), Collin Arnette, and William Arnette, all of Fleetwood, NC; stepdaughters Sage Arnette, Ayla Renee Arnette, and Nichole Arnette, also of Fleetwood, NC.

He is also survived by his brothers Ronnie Trivette (Angie), Rodney Trivette (Ann), Ralph Trivette, and Garry Trivette, all of Fleetwood, NC; sisters Geneva Isaacs (Ricky) of Vilas, NC, and Gale Trivette (Jimmy Roland) of Fleetwood, NC.

Tommy’s legacy of love, laughter, and loyalty will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Services for Tommy will be held, 5:00 PM-8:00 PM on Saturday August 23, 2025 at New Beginnings Baptist Church on 532 Liberty Grove Church Road, Fleetwood, NC 28626.

Online condolences may be may to www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes is serving the Trivette family

Maxine (Townsend) Horton

May 16, 1964 ~ August 22, 2025

Heaven got a little louder on August 22,2025, Maxine Townsend Horton passed away unexpectedly at home. Maxine was born on May 16, 1964, in Boone to Larkin and Mildred Townsend.

Maxine was preceded in death by her father Larkin Townsend. She is survived by her mother Mildred Townsend, her husband James Horton, her two sons Scotty Hall (Erin) and Harrison Horton. Her sister Patricia Owens (Kelly Corpening), her brothers Gary Townsend (Connie), Bobby Townsend (Robin), and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her lifelong friend Juanita Carlton.

Maxine had an eclectic personality; she lived for yard sales and thrift shopping. She never met a stranger, to know her was to love her. She was the most loving, kind and quirky person you would ever meet, what you saw is what you got with her.

While she will be greatly missed, we find comfort in knowing she made it to her heavenly home.

A Celebration of life and potluck will be held for Maxine on August 30, 2025 between1 and 4, at the Foscoe Community Center. All friends and family are welcome to come celebrate all that was Maxine.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Horton family.

Retta Pauline “Polly” Johnson

August 1, 1930 – August 22, 2025

With sad and heavy hearts, we announce our precious Mama and Mawmaw, Retta Pauline “Polly” Dotson Johnson peacefully left the earth on August 22, 2025, and is now with her Lord and Savior. Although we are sad, we find comfort in knowing she is pain free and she is where her heart longed to be. We smile because we know she’s giving all her family and friends one of her special hugs.

Above all Polly loved God and her family. We knew without a shadow of doubt she was praying for us. She loved each of us unconditionally, and she supported us in everything we did. It was from her that we learned how to be a family and how to love. She was our constant, and the one who taught us about God.

Polly joined First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock in 1952. She made sure we were all grounded in our faith. Polly loved her church family. When Polly walked through the gates of heaven, she was met there by her husband Stephen Hawthorne Johnson, her parents Albert Aaron and Rosa Lee Hollars Dotson, her brothers Earl Dotson, Beryl Dotson, Ted Dotson and Kenneth Ray Dotson, her sisters Mamie Dotson and Eddie Joann Dotson Kimbell.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law (sons as she called them), Carol Pitts and husband Bill, Donna Hampton and husband Larry and Becky Guinn and husband Mark, her grandchildren Linda Foster and husband Jeff, James Hampton, Crystal Cheek, Teri Osley and husband Kenny, Chad Pitts and wife Stephanie, Sara Wickline and husband Zack, Katy Osborne and husband Randall, great-grandchildren Brandon Hampton, Stephen Hampton and Brittany Coffey, Andrea Foster and Trey Riley, Jordan Foster and wife Cassidy, Bryson Pearson, Chelsea Osley, Tyler Osley, Charley Pitts, Rilan Pitts, Liam Wickline, Mason Wickline and Landen Osborne, great-great-grandchildren, Isabella Hampton and Kennedy Foster, one sister Judy Elliott and husband Doug and numerous nieces and nephews.

Polly was asked what she would want everyone to know, and her response was “Love God, Live For God, I Want Everybody To Go To Heaven.” We are going to miss her heart-warming smile, comforting hugs, her kisses, and her “I love you precious”, but we know this isn’t goodbye, it’s we will see you later. We will forever carry her in our hearts, for she was our most precious Mama and Mawmaw.

The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice and First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock. You have made this transition time more comfortable. She loved each and every one of you, and we love you too.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday August 27, 2025, at First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock. Pastor Rusty Guenther will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock, P.O. Box 3, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.