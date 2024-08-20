Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 20, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland





Frances Eugenia “Jean” Barrett Williamson

September 23, 1928 – August 13, 2024

Frances Eugenia “Jean” Barrett Williamson was received into the loving presence of her Lord early on Tuesday morning, August 13, 2024, at the age of 95. Born at home in Fort Mill, SC on September 23, 1928, Jean was the youngest of nine children of Jasper Marvin Barrett and Mary Katherine Hodge Barrett. She grew up in Union and Mecklenburg counties and was so proud to be a Berryhill School graduate.

In a “soda shop” on Providence Road in 1947, Jean met Bill Williamson. Rumor has it that he dated her friend first, but soon Bill and Jean became a couple. They married on June 20, 1948. After their honeymoon in Blowing Rock, they settled down to married life. Making God the center of their life together, they became charter members of Westminster Presbyterian. They welcomed Betsy, Bill, and Steve. Jean loved being a mother, making sure that all her children found activities they enjoyed – scouts, youth football, piano lessons, time with friends, camping, youth group and other activities. Jean began serving as a Girl Scout leader at Westminster before serving on the Hornet’s Nest Girl Scout Council.

In the mid-1960s, Jean and Bill moved their family to the “country” in Matthews. They embraced small town life while being involved in Charlotte as well. As her children grew older, Jean decided to return to school and pursue a career as a realtor. As empty nesters, Jean and Bill moved to Raleigh for a short time before relocating to Blowing Rock. She loved being a realtor in the mountains, especially helping people achieve their dream of living or having a summer home in the beautiful mountains of North Carolina! Along the way, she immersed herself in the life of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church and as a proud Democrat! She chaired the Democratic Party in Watauga County and served on the Watauga County Board of Elections.

Jean loved helping others. She started a prayer shawl ministry at her church, served in the community library, and volunteered at Grandfather Home for Children. She treasured her time with the Hunger and Health Coalition, first as a volunteer on the pharmacy van taking needed medication to rural areas and for many years as a board member. From raising funds to sharing the story of how the Coalition helps others, she found her calling in service.

Jean and Bill loved to travel. They started out with a small tent and 3 very small children. From there they graduated to a trailer. Finally, they decided that trips abroad and in the US with nice hotels and resorts was a better way to go! From the rivers of Europe to the Caribbean to Alaska, Hawaii and everywhere in between, they fully enjoyed themselves.

Jean was thrilled to become “Grammy” when Bill and Cathy presented them with Jordan and Patrick. As they grew from children to men and establishing their careers, she told anyone who would listen about her grandsons. She enjoyed every minute of Jordan’s wedding to Veronica in 2023. Recently, she was telling everyone that she was going to become a great-grandmother in November!

When Bill passed away in 2007, Jean grieved even while she turned toward her future. She moved back to Matthews and became a full-time resident of Matthews Glen. She felt at home because she was close to where her children were raised. Many of the residents were acquaintances from that time. From independent living to assisted living, she told all who would listen that they took such good care of her at Matthews Glen. The family wishes to thank the staff at Matthews Glen for their care at every level. She rode the bus to and joined Sardis Presbyterian Church and was grateful for the support of her Sardis family right up to her final days.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Jean was predeceased by her brothers, John, Jim, and Bill, and her sisters, Janie, Mary, Hazel, Till, and Ivon. After being the baby of the family for so long, she was amazed to become the matriarch!

Jean is survived by her children, Betsy, Bill, and Steve, her very special daughter-in-law, Cathy, her grandchildren Jordan Williamson and wife Veronica Hudson, Patrick Williamson and girlfriend Cat Humm, many nieces and nephews, and many, many friends! She was indeed blessed by the Lord with a long and fruitful life!

There will be two services to celebrate Jean’s life. At 1:00 PM on Monday, August 19, 2024, there will be a service at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed: https://youtube.com/live/XkRl8WUklX0?feature=share. At 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, the service will be held at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock, NC. https://www.youtube.com/@rumplechurch/streams Each service will be followed by a reception. The burial will be private at Sharon Memorial Park.

If you wish to honor Jean’s life, the family requests that memorials be sent to Westminster Presbyterian or Sardis Presbyterian church in Charlotte, to Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock, the Hunger and Health Coalition in Boone, NC, or VIA Health Partners Hospice, viagiving.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences may be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

Brantley Hayes

December 13, 1954 ~ August 11, 2024

Brantley Hayes, age 69, of Corryton, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at his home. He was born to Farthing and Mary Hayes in Boone, NC, on December 13, 1954.

Brantley was preceded in death by his father, George Farthing Hayes; and his former wife and mother of his children, Stacy Hayes Curry.

He is survived by his wife and step-son, Janay Hayes and Dallas Shuler; daughter, Jodi Hayes of New York, NY; son, Tyler Hayes and his wife, Amy, of Chula Vista, CA; grandchildren, Oliver and Vienna Hayes of Chula Vista, CA; mother, Mary G. Hayes of Boone, NC; siblings, Jerry Hayes and wife, Betty of Lincoln, IL; Danny Hayes and wife Marsha of Chula Vista, CA; Carol Dishman and husband, Bill of Sugar Grove, NC; mother-in-law, Lanelle Holley and sister-in-law, Shannon Legg and husband, Danny of New Braunfels, TX.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Rose Funeral and Cremation – Broadway.

A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM, with Ivan Dishman officiating.

Family and Friends will gather at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2024, at Rose Funeral and Cremation – Broadway and proceed in procession to Clapps Chapel Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment service with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Corryton Church Building Fund, 615 Foster Rd., Corryton, TN 37721

Online obituary may be viewed, and condolences may be extended at www.rosefuneraltn.com

Roland Allen Rivera

February 20, 1963 ~ August 12, 2024

Roland Rivera, age 61, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2024, at his home with the greatest of loving care given by his wife, son, step-son and longtime friend Janice Lee, RN. Roland was born in Washington, District of Columbia, on February 20, 1963 to Ismael Rivera from Caguas, Puerto Rico, and Hazel Welch Rivera, Ironsides, Maryland. Roland was always excited to share his adventures and experiences of living in various countries as the son of a US Diplomat. His parents always made sure their children were given every opportunity to have great experiences as they traveled and relocated throughout the world.

Roland was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His dedication and commitment to his family, his church, and his career was inspiring. Roland attended high school in Fort Washington, Maryland, before attending UNC Charlotte. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Studies, but his love for all things technical prompted him to later complete a degree in computer engineering. His career eventually took his family to Connecticut as it evolved through many facets. He finished his career as a dedicated QA Specialist in the pharmaceutical industry. At the end of his ability to drive, he would work from home, giving everything he possibly could to be there for his colleagues.

Most recently, while living in Connecticut, he loved going to Yankees games, spending time with friends, and snow skiing. Roland loved to sing and always participate in the music ministries at his church. He loved spending time working on cars with his sons, a love he developed in his high school years, while spending time in his Uncle John’s garage.

Roland was preceded in death by his father, Ismael Rivera, mother, Hazel Welch Rivera, and mother-in- law, Martha Phillips. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Rivera, one son, Josh Rivera of Providence, RI, and one stepson, Shaun Harmon of Zionville, NC. Roland is also survived by his sister, Patricia Rivera of Gibsonville, NC, brother, Ken Rivera (Kim) of Gastonia, NC, father-in-law, Bill Phillips, and brother –in- law, Alan Phillips (Pam) of Zionville, NC, 4 Nieces, 1 Nephew, 6 great nieces and 7 great nephews as well as a great number of faithful, praying friends.

Services for Roland will be on Saturday, August 17, at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC. Reception will begin at 11 A.M. and the funeral service will begin at 12 P.M. Burial will follow in the Mtn. Dale Church Cemetery, Mtn. Dale Rd. Vilas, NC. Officiating the service will be Duane Cutlip of Raleigh, NC, and graveside contribution by Eric Cornett of Vilas, NC.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Rivera family.

James “Jim” Hugh Norwood

October 14, 1944 ~ August 13, 2024

James “Jim” Hugh Norwood, age 79 of Boone, the Foscoe Community, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2024. He was the son of the late Chester “Bear” Norwood and Sudie Ruppard Norwood.

Jim worked in landscaping for Ronnie Duckworth for many years. He loved deer hunting and riding his four wheeler.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Buster and Junior Norwood; his sisters, Lola Pritchard and Ida Mae Sword.

Jim is survived by his companion of 28 years, Jean McKenzie; a brother, Jerry Norwood of Banner Elk; a special nephew William Norwood and many other nieces and nephews; also his special friends Ottie Williams, Steve Williams, Denise Style, Sonia Winters and several others.

Special thanks to all the help from neighbors and friends.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Norwood family.

Mary Amelia (Kelley) Kusturin

March 26, 1933 ~ August 14, 2024

Amelia Kusturin of Vilas, NC went to Heaven on August 14, 2024. She was born and raised in the Promise Land community of Hamburg, Arkansas. Her parents were the late Robert Bailey Kelley and Sarah Cunningham Kelley. She was 91 years old.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Martin Kusturin, a precious son John Everett Kusturin, her siblings and many more.

She is survived by two sons, Leonard and Gary (Brenda) and a daughter Denise, all of Virginia Beach, VA. Also, five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Amelia was a Registered Nurse that worked with Hospice of Watauga County.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery at 11am.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Kusturin family.

Kenneth Ray Adams

August 1, 1940 ~ August 14, 2024

Kenneth R. Adams, age 84 of Zionville, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

He was a native of Four Oaks, NC and the son of the late Edgar and Lois Rebecca Dodd Adams.

He retired after 27 years with Lowes Home Improvement as a Builder. After retirement he worked for himself as a builder. His construction knowledge was passed down to his two sons. Kenneth took great pride in his trim work. It was impeccable and second to none.

In addition to his passion for quality building, Kenneth enjoyed gardening, golf and fishing. His vegetable garden produced a wonderful bounty that he enjoyed sharing with everyone.

Kenneth was active in Stoney Creek Freewill Baptist Church, and most recently in Zionville Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Adams; a sister, Marian Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian Moore Adams; two sons, Jay E. Adams and wife Yolanda of Boone, Jeffrey T. Adams and wife Ashley of Glade Spring, Va.; a sister Gail Blair of Maryland.

Eleven grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. in Zionville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the services from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the church.

Memorials may be made to the Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Adams family.

Dorothy French

August 18, 2024

Dorothy French, age 97 passed away Sunday August 18, 2024, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

Dorothy was born in Cloverdale, Illinois and lived in Florida for many years and had spent the last eight years in Boone.

Dorothy lived a full and long life and enjoyed the many close friendships she made through her teaching years, years in administration, and retirement in Florida. She loved life with two husbands and friends near and far.

She was a member of St. Sebastian Women’s Guild. Tops and the JA Welcome Wagon.

She was a member of the School Sisters of Francis of Milwaukee, Wisconsin for 33 years. She taught grade children in the Midwest and worked in the aging field as director of a retirement center in Omaha and later as an area agency director in Des Moines, Iowa.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews who were like her own children, Cheri Todd (Jack), Barb Friederich (Randy), Chris Herman (Danny), Bonnie Melahn (Marc), Lori Westwood and Dan Westwood (Andrea) along with many great nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her stepchildren, Carolanne French Truesdale (William), sister, Kaye Holland, Joe Holland (Nancy), Paul Holland, Peg Watts (Lyle), three Holland step grandchildren, Tyler, Emily and Clare.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ray French, her first husband Bob Holland, one brother James Tremel, sister Jeanette Westwood, her brother-in-law William Westwood and their son Steven Westwood and a niece Sandy Briggs.

A celebration of life will be held in Sebastian, Florida at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, 287 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jeffery Neil Clark

Jul 29, 1967 – Aug 10, 2024

Jeffery Neil Clark, age 57, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Jeffery was born on July 29, 1967 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Arthur Coleman Clark and Hazel Smith Clark.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one Brother, Douglas Myron Clark.

Jeff was a simple man who loved his family.

Jeffery leaves behind to cherish his memory: Three Brothers, Eddy Clark (Brooke) of Newton, NC, Eric Joseph Clark (Karen) of Newland, Arthur Wade Clark of Newland; Sister, Vicki Clark Church (Jerry) of Bakersville; Son, James Robert Ollis (Crystal) of Cook Springs, AL.; Two Granddaughter, Lacie Ollis and Maggie Honeycutt; Girlfriend, Michelle Smith; and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Jeff.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Grandfather Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jeffery and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Robert W Galbraith

Aug 27, 1924 – Aug 10, 2024

Robert W. Galbraith, age 99, 11 months and 10 days, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at the Amorem Hospice House in Burke County.

He was born on August 27, 1924 in Washington DC, a son of the late WW and Lucille Galbraith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doreen Galbraith; second wife, Frances; Son, Douglas W. Galbraith; and Brother, John Galbraith.

Bob retired from United Airlines after 35 years. He loved the mountains and liked to be known as “Montezuma Bob.” Very active in the Avery County community, he was a member of the Rotary, served as Treasurer of the Cranberry Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner, loved to golf and was a long time member of Mountain Glen Golf Club. He was member of the Army Air Corp and served in WWII. Bob was also a member of First Baptist Church Newland.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, Daughter in Law; Tish Galbraith of South Carolina; Granddaughter, Shannon Leonard of Virginia; Grandson, Tait Galbraith of Ohio; Great Grandchildren, Bella and Rory; two nieces and two nephews; and members of the Ledford, Pritchard and Sudderth families.

Bob was interred with his wife, Frances in the Montezuma Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Amorem Hospice and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Choy Sherlin Davis

Sep 22, 1951 – Aug 12, 2024

Choy S. Davis, age 72, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Monday, August 12, 2024.

She was born on September 22, 1951 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late John Potter and the late Stella Turbyfill Potter.

Choy graduated from Appalachian State University and served as the Administrator for Yellow Mountain Enterprises for 16 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Potter; mother, Stella Potter; husband, Clifford A. Davis.

Choy leaves behind to cherish her memory son, Steven (Jessica) Leininger of Elk Park, NC; three grandchildren, Dustin, Stevy and Harley Leininger; one great grandchild, Kinsley McClellan.

Graveside services for Choy Davis will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at the Guinn Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Hospices of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey Counties for all their hard and dedicated work. They have been Godsends to our family.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Davis family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Choy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Carolyn Pritchard Hartley

Apr 9, 1937 – :Aug 15, 2024

Carolyn Pritchard Hartley, affectionately known as Kak or Kakie, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2024, at her home in Mt. Holly, NC, under the compassionate care of hospice. Born in Montezuma, NC, Carolyn lived a life marked by love, family and faith.

Carolyn’s love story with her husband Sid began in the North Carolina mountains when she was just 9 years old. She had her eye on him from a young age, and their bond only grew stronger over the decades. Carolyn was a loving mother who would do anything for her children, always putting their needs and well-being first. Her selflessness and dedication were evident in every aspect of her life.

A devoted member of Mulberry Baptist Church and later Durham Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC, Carolyn found great joy in being part of the Senior Choir and taking many memorable trips with her church friends. Together with Sid, she made it a cherished practice to visit shut-in church members, embodying the spirit of compassion and service.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Sidney Page Hartley Sr.; her sister, Marie Pritchard Shirley of Morristown, TN; and her sister-in-law, June Pritchard of Montezuma, NC. She is also survived by her children: Sidney Page Hartley Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; Anita Hayes (Mike) of Denver, NC; Donna Hartley of Lucia , NC; and Patti Ballard (Dara) of Lucia , NC. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren; Michelle Cooley, Stephanie Spake, Jordan Spake (Katie), Brandon Ballard (Monica), Ryan Ballard (Catherine), and Leslie Schevitz (Louis), as well as 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Ray Hartley, and her parents, Elmer and Lillian Pritchard; her brother, Sherman Pritchard; and her sister, Eleanor Pritchard Hefner (Wilfred “Bunch”).

A funeral service celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 1:00 PM two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Tanglewood Cemetery in Linville, NC. The family invites friends and loved ones to join them in honoring her legacy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County or Baptist Children’s Home 204 Idol Street, Thomasville, NC 27360

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the hospice team for their exceptional care and support during her final days.

Carolyn will be deeply missed but forever remembered for her unwavering love, kindness, and the joy she brought to those around her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

