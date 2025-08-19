Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 19th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Alton Fred Miller

September 1, 1948 ~ August 9, 2025

Alton Fred Miller, 76, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away on August 9, 2025, in his home surrounded by family.



Born on September 1, 1948, in Boone, Alton proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War, demonstrating courage and commitment that would define much of his life.



Alton was a devoted husband to Libby Miller of Boone, NC. Together they built a family rooted in love and resilience. He was a cherished father to David Miller of Boone and Dawn Harmon and her husband James, also of Boone. He embraced his role as a stepfather with equal devotion to Treva Baldwin of Boone and Kim Rominger and her husband Eric—who was not only a son-in-law but also a close friend. Alton has one brother, Mike Miller of Todd NC.

His legacy continues through his grandchildren: Chris Cole, Brittany Cole, Justin Miller, Eva Dale, Katelyn Guzman, Tyler Byrd, Dakota Byrd, Destiny Rominger, and Nate Rominger. Each carries forward memories shaped by Alton’s presence in their lives.



Alton was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Grace Miller; his stepson Timmy Baldwin; and grandson Alex Icenhour.



A man who valued family above all else, Alton will be remembered for the love he gave so freely as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His service to his country and dedication to those he held dear leave an enduring mark on all who knew him.



May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him.

Service for Mr. Miller will be held Saturday, August 16, 2025 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends and family from 1:00 – 2:00. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 in the chapel. Graveside will be at the Proffit’s Grove Cemetery, Boone, NC.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family.

Elizabeth (McGowen) Moye

September 10, 1979 ~ August 13, 2025

Elizabeth McGowan Moye passed peacefully on August 13 surrounded by her family at her home beside the Pamlico River in Washington, NC. She fought a prolonged battle with cancer, defying the odds and bravely fighting the disease, all while maintaining full dedication to her family, her friends, and her life interests.



Elizabeth was born on September 10, 1979 in Boone, NC, where she lived until she graduated from Appalachian State University with a B.A. in Economics, having been awarded the highest grade point

average in her major. She loved the feel of her hometown and its surrounding mountains, and she loved to travel, studying abroad in France and the Ecuadorian Andes. She studied for her master & degree at North Carolina State University, where she taught undergraduate classes. She entered the world of banking after college, starting with the State Employees Credit Union. Later, she would become one of the most sought- after local mortgage officers due to her dedication and care for her homebuyers. She worked at several major banks before her illness cut her career short.



Elizabeth loved the outdoors, especially hiking the trails in the Boone area. She even hiked the ladders

and cables of the Grandfather Mountain Trail with her brother while she was pregnant with her son. She loved her home in Washington and boating around the Inner Banks with her family. Her heart was in Ocracoke, where she would often ride the ferry over to visit with friends. She also loved her four dogs: her husband's bluetick hounds, Bonnie Blue and Tank, and her two rescue dogs, Lola and Pete, the latter often by her bedside as her health faded.



Elizabeth enjoyed live music from local artists to national acts, with Widespread Panic, Yarn, Billy

Strings and the Dune Dogs being among her favorites. You could often find her attending concerts and

music festivals with her husband and friends. During her illness, her friends were there for her, helping

her attend “shows” around the area, which gave her much joy.



Elizabeth was a follower of Jesus Christ, and a member of the First Methodist Church of Washington,

NC, where she actively participated in the Absolute Basics Sunday School class. She was blessed with the support of the ladies of the church during her illness, for which she and her family were grateful.



Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Moses W. Moye, Jr., and her son, Moses W. Moye III, of

Washington, NC; her parents, Kathleen and Thomas McGowan of Boone, NC; and her brother, Michael

McGowan, his wife, Susannah, and children Javier and Aurora. of Alexandria, VA. She has three aunts

and one uncle, Bettie Kell Runnion, Janet Kell, Barbara Kell, and Tom Dorrier. She also had a close

relationship with her husband’s mother, Frances Duke Moye, sister, Suzanne Moye Edwards and aunts

and uncle, Dana Duke Cox, Patsy Duke and Rusty Duke.



A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held at the First Methodist Church of Washington on Saturday,

August 23 with a reception beginning at 10:00 followed by the service at 11:15. Flowers have been

generously donated by her devoted friends. If you would like to make a contribution to her memory,

please consider The Refuge of Eastern North Carolina, 1380 Lower Field Rd., Ayden, NC 28513. (Sonset

Ministries ncrefuge.org)

Davetta “Dee” LaJoyce (Holycross) Norris

February 13, 1942 ~ August 15, 2025

Davetta (Dee) LaJoyce Norris, age 83, of Pine Branch Road, Boone, passed away at her residence on Friday morning, August 15, 2025.

She was born on February 13, 1942, in Urbana, Indiana, the daughter of the late David LeRoy Holycross and Gladys Kathryn Hipskind Holycross.

Davetta was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Bruce Norris.

She is survived by her three daughters: Marianne Maddux (Scott), Jennifer Dove (Justin), and Kristine Austin.

Her legacy continues through her beloved grandchildren: David Austin (Robin), Rebecca Herring, Zachary Dove, Makayla Dove, Kira Beardsley, Noah Bullard, Aiyana Beardsley, and Matthew Duffina, as well as five great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings: Jim Holycross, Ed Holycross, Ernie Holycross, Lucinda Klopfenstein, and Andy Holycross.

Davetta enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life, including bowling, gardening, spending time with church family, and traveling. She will be remembered for her devotion to her loved ones, her strong faith, and her warm, caring spirit.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Cool Springs Baptist Church, 1938 Payne Branch Road, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. The family will receive visitors from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Please come dressed colorfully to reflect her radiant personality that shines brighter than the sun.

She will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the hearts of her family and friends.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Norris family.

Adam Thomas Novak

November 25, 1980 – August 11, 2025

Adam Thomas Novak, 44, of Blowing Rock, NC, passed away on Monday, August 11, 2025.

Adam had a lifelong passion for cars and computers. He loved understanding how things worked and solving mechanical puzzles.

His journey in the automotive industry began in 1996 as a detailer at Bowman Chevrolet. Over the years, he gained experience in nearly every facet of the business, from sales and service to IT support for a dealer group. But it was as a technician that Adam truly found his calling, ultimately earning the distinction of Subaru Senior Master Technician. He thrived on diagnosing complex automotive issues, especially the ones that challenged convention.

In 2016, Adam and his wife Sarah moved to the Boone area, where the winding mountain roads and warm-hearted community made them feel truly at home.

Adam will be remembered for his generous spirit, unwavering integrity, and deep love for his family and friends. He was always ready to lend a hand or offer encouragement, and his kindness left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sarah; his parents, Gary and Christine Novak; and his sister, Emilie (Keith) Brey.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to NAMI High Country, PO Box 2343, Boone, NC 28607.

“I know this doesn’t make any sense, but I really needed to talk to somebody right now, and you’re the only person I can open my heart wallet to and spend my hurt coins with.”

—Gary Goodspeed, Final Space

Services are incomplete and will be announced.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles Worthington Mettam

August 14, 2025

Charles Worthington Mettam, 73, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, August 14th.

Born September 6th in Danville, Illinois, to Willard and Rita Raley Mettam, Chuck grew up along the shores of St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Regina “Gina” Mettam; daughter, Melisa Mettam Hennessey; and son-in-law, PJ Hennessey. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Leslie Carpenter and Laurie Johnson with husband Alan Johnson; brothers-in-law Wayne (Kristy) Ward, Buddy Richard (Joyce) Ward, Gary (Charlotte) Ward, and Wilburn (Betty) Ward & Special Friend to the Family, Elizabeth Anderson.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Rita Mettam; brothers Bart Mettam and Willard Mettam; parents-in-law Wilburn and Thelma Ward; and brothers-in-law Sgt. Larry Ward, Basil Ward, Tony Ward, and Ricky Ward.

To know Chuck was to love him. After moving to North Carolina, he met Gina and quickly knew she was the one. They married, lived for several years in Chatham County, and eventually settled in Boone to raise their daughter — his greatest joy and purpose. Chuck faced life’s challenges with humor and grace, never allowing them to dim his spirit. He loved App State football, a good audiobook, his dog Max, and a fresh cup of coffee — almost as much as he loved his family.

A service will be held on August 22nd at Hampton Funeral Home, with visitation from 12:00–1:00 p.m. and the service to follow. Burial will be private for family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to support the family during this difficult time may be made here: https://gofund.me/d5feb4e9

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Ronnie William Grubb

January 13, 1980 – August 16, 2025

Ronnie William Grubb age 45 of Fleetwood passed away Saturday August 16, 2025, at Baptist Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ronnie is survived by one son, Jacob Grubb of West Jefferson; his father, Ronnie Grubb of West Jefferson; his mother, Vickie Mullis and husband Bobby of Laurel Springs; two sister, Crystal Lyalls and husband Roger of Laurel Springs and Cookie Easter and husband Darren of Mount Airy; one niece Victoria Tavares, two nephews, Benjamin Walters and Jonathan Ham all of Lansing.

Ronnie earned the title of Lead Roller man at Shatley Paving where he worked for over 15 years. Ronnie will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Saxton Hall Smith

September 16, 1943 – August 13, 2025

Saxton Hall Smith “Bud”, age 81 of Altamont passed away on August 13, 2025 at his residence.

Bud served in the U.S. Army and attended NC State before a long and distinguished career with the U.S. Dept of Agriculture.

He was a member of Altamont UMC. He enjoyed hunting, farming, and spending time with his family.

Bud leaves behind to cherish his memory, his Son, Chris Smith (Lisa) of Greenville, SC.; Daughter, Scarlett Smith of Newland, NC.; Grandsons, Heath Woody and Kai Smith; Granddaughters, Haley Woody and Luci Smith; Brother, Steve Smith and his children, Brad and Kelly along with their children, Seth and Emily; and his loving companion, Thelma McLean.

Funeral services for Bud will be held on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 3:00 PM at Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland.

The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service starting at 1:00 PM at the Clubhouse.

Internment will be private.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Smith family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Bud and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Cynthia Gayle Knisley

March 25, 1957 – August 14, 2025

Cynthia Gayle Knisley, age 68, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at her residence.

She was born on March 25, 1957 in Baltimore City County, Maryland, a daughter of the late Jerry Edward Wright and the late JoAnn Cook Wright.

Cindy was a painter who loved her dogs and her neighbors.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Jeremy Barlow and Delany Barlow; sister, Beverly (Clay) Cuthbertson of Crossnore, NC; brother, Jerry Edward (Sandy) Wright II of Newland, NC; three grandchildren.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Cindy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.