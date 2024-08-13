Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 13, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Jimmy Franklin Miller

March 17, 1956 ~ August 5, 2024

Jimmy Franklin Miller, 68, of Boone, North Carolina, went home to be with his loving Lord and Savior on the 5th of August 2024. Jimmy was born March 17, 1956, in Boone, North Carolina, the son of Hugh Miller and Geraldine Ellison.

Jimmy married his beloved wife, Cynthia Short on May 17, 1986, at First Baptist Church in Blowing Rock. Jimmy and Cynthia were married for 38 years this year, 2024.

For 34 years, he was an exceptional mason providing only quality within his skill. Jimmy loved spending time with his wife, being an active member of the church, fishing and being a craftsman. Jimmy also had a passion for bluegrass and gospel music.

Most importantly, he was the epitome of what a husband, a father, and a Christian should be. Mr. Miller was a member of First Independent Baptist Church of Blowing Rock and was recently elected to be an ordained deacon.

Remaining to cherish Jimmy F. Miller’s memory are spouse, Cynthia Short Miller; son, Nicholas L Miller; mother, Geraldine Jones Ellison; brother, David Miller, and wife Cathy Miller of Deep Gap; and sister, Deborah Miller of Boone; along with many more family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2024, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm with funeral service following at 2:00 at First Independent Baptist Church of Blowing Rock at 1230 Possum Hollow Road, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605. Burial services will be held directly following at Meat Camp Baptist Church at 256 Meat Camp Baptist Church Rd, Boone, NC 28607. Officiating services will be Pastor Gary Shew and Preacher Jack Lewis.

Memorial donations for Jimmy F. Miller’s memory may be directed to First Independent Baptist Church of Blowing Rock PO BOX 2394, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Online condolences may be shared with the family @www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Lewis “Dayton” Gragg

March 11, 1938 ~ August 5, 2024

Lewis “Dayton” Gragg, passed away peacefully on Monday evening August 5, 2024, in Ayden, NC surrounded by family. He was born March 11, 1938, in Watauga County.

Survived by his loving & devoted wife Sue Gragg for 65 years; Son Ricky (Gena) of Greenville, NC; Daughter Judy (Scotty) Hemenway of Mebane, NC; Daughter Pam (Mark) Martin of Ayden, NC. Grandson Kyle (Celeste) Shear of Winterville, NC; Step-grandson James Braley of Greenville, NC; Step-granddaughter Megan (Daniel) Bogaski of Hamilton, NC and Great Granddaughters Avery Shear, Mia Simon and Lilly Bogaski and his brother Richard Gragg of Blowing Rock, NC. As well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death is his Mom Lydia Eva Coffey Gragg; Brothers Jack Gragg, Harold Gragg, Dean Gragg. Sisters Nola Jean Couts and Penny Gragg Caterton and granddaughter Katie Ryce

Dayton was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that enjoyed life and telling stories of his adventures of his youth. He worked as a land surveyor back in the late 60’s early 70’s. He retired from the Blue Ridge Parkway where he enjoyed his work in nature and kept the Blue Ridge Parkway beautiful for all to enjoy for so many years. He loved to hunt and fish and had the best local Honey around with his Bee stands that kept him busy, but mainly he was the one that would fill your ears with wonderful funny stories. His sharp wit and sense of humor complimented his warm personality which he used to strike up a conversation with EVERYONE as if they were a lifelong friend. He never met a stranger and referred to everyone as a neighbor.

“We are all stories in the end, remembered by the adventures we had, the achievements we made and the people we loved.” Author Unknown

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 12:30 – 2:00 pm at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Blowing Rock, NC.

The family would also like to thank all the staff at Gentiva Hospice and CenterWell Home Health that helped take care of Dad while he was in Ayden, NC.

In lieu of flowers the family would like for you to give to one of these charities in Dayton’s memory as he had always had a big heart for children battling against health issues.

Shriners Children’s at donate.lovetotherescue.org and or to St. Jude at stjude.org

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Gragg family.

Jarvis Dale “Jay” Auton

October 28, 1949 ~ August 9, 2024

Jarvis Dale ‘Jay’ Auton, age 74, of Purlear, passed away Friday, August 9, 2024 at his home. Born October 28, 1949 in Watauga County, he was a son of William Dale and Virginia Auton. He served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. Jay was a man of few words but he spoke from his heart. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

He was employed at Shuford Mills in Dudley Shoals for a number of years before retiring after 20 years’ service with the North Carolina Department of Transportation as a heavy equipment operator.

Jay is survived by his wife, Polly Richards Auton of the home; son, Chris Miller and wife, Sabrenia, of Lenoir; daughters, Missy May Walker of Lenoir and Tonnie Miller of Dudley Shoals; step-sons, Ricky Munday of Vilas and Derek Munday of West Jefferson; special sister-in-law, Janette Faw of Boone; sister, Mary Lou Calloway of Dudley Shoals; and brothers, Bill Auton and wife, Sandra, of Hudson, Carl Auton and Jimmy Auton, both of Lenoir; 8 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; and his pet dog and constant companion, Lily Bug. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bud Auton and his sister, Beatrice Massingill.

Funeral services with Military Honors for Jay Auton will be conducted Thursday afternoon, August 15th, at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Brian Auton and Rev. Lane Roark. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 130. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow in the Jont Brown Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Auton family.

Louise Eggers Miller

August 1, 1934 ~ August 9, 2024

On August 9, 2024, Jesus came to take Louise Eggers Miller, surrounded by her family, from her earthly home at 367 Miller Lane in Zionville to her heavenly home. Born August 1, 1934 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Oley and Lena Oliver Eggers.

Louise was a charter member of Unity Baptist Church. She was the faithful matriarch of the Miller family. Widowed at age 34, she spent her life raising her children, grandchildren, and many children in the community. Her family knew Louise as Mama and Mamaw. They knew that she was there for them and, regardless of hardships, she was always able to provide.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Pugliese and husband Billy, Gina Miller, and Lisa Thacker and husband Bobby, and her sons, Ricky Miller and wife Brenda, David Miller and wife Amy, and Joey Miller and wife Roxanna, all of Zionville, and daughter-in-law, Becky Miller of Trade, TN; four grandchildren, Garet Garland of Charlotte, Kendra Renee of Zionville, Sally Hicks (Garrett) of Vilas, and Stephen Miller (fiancé Kaytlyn) of Charlotte; seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Kamden Ratcliff, both of Zionville, and Gunnar, Raylan, Archer, Creston, and Baxter Hicks, all of Vilas; sister, Frances Leonard and husband Johnny, of Knoxville, TN, and brother, O. L. Eggers of Zionville, and sister-in-law, Irene Greene and husband, David, of Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and her son, Johnny Mark Miller.

Funeral services for Louise Miller will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, August 14 th , 2024, at 2 o’clock, at Unity Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Derick Wilson. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, August 13 th , from 6 until 8 o’clock, at Austin and Barnes.

Private graveside services will be in the Miller Family Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, PO Box 154, Zionville, NC 28698.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family.

Lucy Ruth McGhee

June 24, 1929 – August 10, 2024

Lucy Ruth McGhee, age 95 of Cary, NC passed away on Saturday, August 10th, 2024. Lucy was born on June 24, 1929, in Glade Springs, VA to Harvey and Nellie Sullins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Wayne Testerman, her second husband Mack McGhee, two children, Dean Testerman and Berniece Osborne, and 8 brothers and sisters.

After the death of her first husband, Wayne Testerman, and raising three children, Lucy attended Cosmetology School in North Wilkesboro, NC and received her degree and was licensed by the Board of Cosmetology. She had a home shop in Ashe County where she worked for a number of years until she met and married Mack McGhee in 1973 and moved to Boone, NC where she had her own shop and worked for nearly 40 years. Lucy loved her friends and clients that came to her shop. While enjoying doing their hair, she loved talking, joking, and making connections with each one.

Lucy and her husband attended Perkinsville Baptist Church in Boone, NC for many years and made many friends there. After the passing of her husband Mack, Lucy moved to Cary, NC to live with her daughter, Linda, and her husband, Bill Brown, for the remainder of her life.

Lucy is survived by one daughter, Linda Brown and husband Bill of Cary, NC: three grandchildren, Jennifer Brown of Cary, NC, Robert Cox of Crumpler, NC, and Jesse Cox and wife, Eugenia, of Brevard, NC. In addition, there are three stepchildren: Glenda Eggers and husband John of Vilas, NC, James McGhee and wife Katharyn of Fredericksburg, VA and Jerry McGhee and wife Cindy of Goldsboro, NC. There are also several step-grandchildren and great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Lucy loved the Lord, her family and friends. She trusted in the Lord to carry her through life and its hardships. Even in the midst of very difficult times, she showed amazing faith, strength, courage and determination. And through good times and bad, Lucy was always known for her quick wit and sense of humor and her love of a good cup of coffee.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to: Resources For Seniors Inc. FOR The Cary Total Life Center @ Bond Park, 110 Maury O’dell Place, Cary, NC 27513.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Lucy Ruth McGhee will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2024, in the Chapel of Ashelawn Funeral Home in Jefferson, NC with Reverend Harold Bennett officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:00 until 1:00 at Ashelawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens with remarks by Reverend Allen Huffman.

Online condolences may be sent to the McGhee Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Donald Lee “Donnie” Tester

January 19, 1962 – August 11, 2024

Donald Lee “Donnie” Tester age 62 of Sugar Grove passed away Sunday, August 11, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born January 19, 1962, in Watauga County. A son of the late Everett Lee Tester and Jewel Owenby Tester.

He is survived by one son, Josh Tester of Sugar Grove; one brother, Wayne Tester and wife Melanie of Sugar Grove; nephews, Andrew and Ben Tester of Sugar Grove; David Tester and family of Mountain City; Allan Tester and family of Carter County, Tennessee; one niece, Lacy Lipford and family of Mountain City; 2-sisters-in-law, Martha Shore of Blowing Rock and Julia Shore of Boone. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and great-nieces.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his wife Lisa Marie Shore Tester, one brother, Jimmy Tester.

A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, August 16, 2024, at Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Eric Cornett and Pastor Greg Thompson will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hampton Funeral Service to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Deka Tate

Apr 3, 1942 – Aug 4, 2024

Virginia Lee “Deka” Tate, age 82 of Banner Elk, NC passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Deka was born on April 3, 1942 in Pulaski, Virginia to Hurst and Hazel Lambert.

She graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke, VA and attended Greensboro College. Deka moved to the North Carolina Mountains in 1967, living on Beech Mountain for many years before moving to Banner Elk. It is in Banner Elk where her spirit of community and giving back kicked into high gear. She was first elected to Banner Elk Town Council in 1993. She served in that capacity until she was elected Mayor in 1999-2010. She was currently a member of the Banner Elk Board of Adjustments. She had a true love for Banner Elk and community service to her beautiful town. She was a leading force in bringing the brick sidewalks to Banner Elk. An accomplished artist, the original painting of “The Banner Elk” was done by Deka to raise funds for the sidewalks. This painting is still found in houses and businesses across the High Country. She was a force of nature, tracking down everyone she knew to get an easement through properties, because she knew what a difference it would make for the town. Beautifying Banner Elk was near and dear to Deka’s heart. She was a founding member of the Beautification Committee and could be found many days building planters and planting flowers all over town. It was these same flowers she would “borrow” for church flowers-which she said was ok because she was “stealing for Jesus”, her words!

She was a founding member and past president of the Banner Elk Heritage Foundation – where she was responsible for getting the Banner House Museum open and fully paid for. She was also the past vice-president of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce for many years. A devout Christian, Deka was a member of Banner Elk Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She served in many roles in the Church, including Elder, worship committee, choir member, was instrumental in bringing the organ to the church and of course her beloved church flowers. Deka was a true southern lady, always welcoming everyone to her lovely mountain home. She was beautiful, eccentric, selfless, artistic, supportive and caring. She loved God, her family and the mountains. Deka was one of a kind, a true original to the end.



Deka’s greatest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren. She was the proudest mother to Brad Owen of Augusta, GA, Rick (Nancy) Owen of Banner Elk and Joel (Rebecca) Owen of Banner Elk. Her most beloved grandchildren Will (Sarah) Owen of Augusta, GA, Kendall Owen of Augusta, GA and Hampton Owen of Banner Elk. She is also survived by her brothers Millard Lambert of Roanoke, VA and Kenny (Carol) Lambert of Charlottesville, VA., along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was proceeded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Gail Lambert.



Memorials may be made to the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church PO Box 158 Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Dennis Jones

Mar 1, 1968 – Aug 9, 2024

Dennis Jones, age 56, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, August 9, 2024 at the Solace Center in Asheville, NC after an extended illness.



He was born on March 1, 1968 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Creed Jones and the late Betty Combs Jones.



Dennis worked for many years as a carpenter and woodworker, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed fishing and hunting.



He was preceded in death by his father, Creed Jones; mother, Betty Ann Jones.

Dennis leaves behind to cherish his memory two sons, Chris (Allison) Jones of Burnsville, NC, Anthony Jones of Greenmountain, NC; daughter, Bethany (Trey) Wolfe of Linville, NC; brother, Bobby (Nancy) Jones of Spruce Pine, NC; three sisters, Joann Wheeler of Newland, NC, Brenda Riddle of Spruce Pine, NC, Kathy (Danny) Guinn of Newland, NC; four grandchildren, Cameron Jones, Savaya Jones, Zoey Jones, Mylah Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Services for Dennis Jones will be held on Friday, August 16, 2024 beginning at 2:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.



The family will receive friends 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Friday at the funeral home..

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Mission Hospital and Care Partners Hospice Solace.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Care Partners Solace 21 Belvedere Rd Asheville, NC 28803. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jones family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Dennis and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

