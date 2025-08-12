Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 12th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Loretta Mae (Spencer) Montgomery

October 29, 1933 ~ August 4, 2025

Loretta Mae (Spencer) Montgomery, 91, of Millers Creek, NC passed away peacefully on Monday, August 4, 2025 at the Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living Center in Boone, NC.

Loretta was born in Hammond, Indiana and enjoyed many years of ministry for Jesus Christ, along with Wayne, her husband of 60 years. Loretta graduated from Moody Bible Institute in 1954 (Chicago, IL). Together, Wayne and Loretta served in the Child Evangelism Fellowship (Vigo County, IN). As a pastor’s wife, Loretta conducted the Children’s Church ministry, as well as teaching in Vacation Bible School and day camp during Wayne’s long-time pastorate at Lenox Federated Church (Lenox, OH).

After retiring from ministry, they moved to Morocco, IN, then relocated to Tullahoma, TN, and later to Port Orange, FL. After the passing of her husband, Loretta lived near, then with family who cared for her in Florida. In recent years, she moved to live with her family in North Carolina, who cared for her in their home, then in partnership with assisted living and hospice staff, until being called home to God. Loretta was a woman of deep faith. She loved reading and teaching the Bible. At the age of twelve years old, she committed her life to Christ.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne. She is survived by her daughters: Lynne Moore, Beth (Eugene) Jesel, Karen (Warren) Klemm; eight grandchildren who “G’ma” dearly loved and prayed for: Christy, Rebecca, Karen, Eugene, Aaron, Preston, Tyler, and Nathan; and great grandsons Aidan, Asher, and Henry Wayne. Loretta was the younger sister to James L. Spencer – who is already in heaven.

Loretta will be missed, yet we are fully confident that each of us who have received God’s gracious and free gift of eternal life through His Son, Jesus Christ, will one day be reunited with her and spend eternity rejoicing and worshiping the awesome God that she served so faithfully in this life.

No service is planned, but our family is grateful for your love and prayers as we celebrate her life.

Annie Strickland

October 11, 1949 ~ August 4, 2025

Annie Guy Strickland, age 75, of Tater Hill Road, Zionville, passed away Monday evening, August 4, 2025 at her home. Born October 11, 1949 in Avery County, she was a daughter of Charlie and Celia Icenhour Guy. Annie was a member of the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ Church in Vilas. Annie loved and cherished her family and enjoyed attending her church. Her favorite pastime was planting and tending to her annual flower and vegetable gardens.



Annie is survived by her son, Paul Strickland of Zionville; sister, Willa Guy of Zionville; and grandchildren, Sarah and Ava Strickland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Teague and a son, Thomas Strickland; sisters, Lucy Cassidy, Ruby Flores, Lexie Hilton, Georgia Littlejohn, Margie Isaacs and Mary Sue Teague; and brothers, Estle, David and Russell Guy.



Memorial services for Annie will be celebrated privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.



Dustin Isaacs

August 8, 2025

Our precious husband, father and friend, Dustin Isaacs, age 39, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on his birthday, August 8, 2025. To describe Dustin would simply be, what you saw was exactly what you got. He never changed and that is what made him so special. He was a hard-working man who truly loved to work. There was nothing he couldn’t do, and if he found it was difficult, he would work til it was done, and done right. Through the years, Dustin worked for a couple different construction companies, where he learned and mastered operating heavy equipment. Needing a change of routine from running machines after a length of time, he worked as a truck driver for JRH Trucking, where he formed a life-long friendship with the owner, John Hodges. After a few years, Dustin found himself back in a track hoe, after owning and operating his own businesses, Isaacs Grading and Hauling, and Isaacs Trucking. This time though, he had found a place where he was happily settled at Wheels Construction. His coworkers there, John Church, Steven Hicks, and Christian Mendez quickly became much more than just coworkers, they were brothers by choice. Dustin was the quick witted, life of the party that kept the others shaking their heads, needless to say there was never a dull moment on job sites.



Dustin enjoyed farming and learning the butchery trade, tagging along with Preacher JC Greene for many years, who taught him not only about cattle, hogs, and meat processing but valuable life lessons as well. His late grandpa, Bob Denney, taught Dustin the art of building which led to his love of woodworking. He was a talented woodworker who crafted beautiful pieces of furniture, flags, and cutting boards.



If you were lucky enough to have Dustin in your life, you knew how his smile could light up a room, and how his contagious laugh made even the heaviest days feel lighter. He gave without expecting anything in return. He was dependable, and the kind of man who would drop everything to help without hesitation. If Dustin loved you, you knew it . He loved a good old fashioned prank on Randall Fletcher. He loved going to Sharpies every Saturday morning or Hardees, early on Sunday mornings with his sidekick Goldendoodle, Chloe. But If you knew Dustin, it didn’t take you long to figure out what He loved most in this world, his wife Lori and their daughters, Olivia and Emma. He adored his daughters. He loved watching them grow and treasured the little moments that mattered. He kept them safe from monsters in the closets, and fixed toys when they broke but most importantly, he always showed up. He wiped away bad dream tears, and played tickle monster like no other. His girls knew that Daddy would be there for them no matter what. He showed them every day that they mattered, and they were loved.



The day Dustin and Lori met, they both knew they would spend forever together. They were young, poor as dirt, didn’t have a dime between them, and had no idea what they were doing, but the two of them forged ahead and built a life full of love and happiness that no trial or hard season could destroy. Their love for each other was deep, steadfast, and visible to anyone who knew them. They spent 20 years building a love, and a life that they treasured. No two people were meant for each other more than the two of them.

Dustin’s death was sudden and unexpected, but he died knowing that he was loved. His family and friends will cherish his memory always and keep him alive in their hearts til the Lord calls us home, where we know we will see him again.



Dustin is survived by his wife Lori, and their girls, Olivia and Emma Isaacs; his loyal pups, Chloe, Hank and Gibby; father, Roger Isaacs; mother and father-in-law, Randall and Patricia Fletcher; grandparents-in-law, Preacher JC and Genevieve Greene; his best friends, John Hodges, John Church, Steven Hicks and Christian Mendez.



He is preceded in death by his first loyal pup, Lil' Man; paternal grandparents, James and Ruth Isaacs; maternal grandparents, Bob and Betty Denney, and aunt, Phyllis Denney.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Derek and Erin Bucannan of Wheels Construction for their tremendous generosity, support and love. Dustin was so blessed to have such a wonderful work family.



The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at Dyson Grove Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 A.M. with JC Greene, Leonard Fletcher and Eddie Smith officiating.



At other times friends may visit at the home 2269 Crackers Neck Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Kim Jenkins Rogers

November 26, 1957 – August 7, 2025

Kim Rogers, 67, passed away in the early morning hours of August 7, 2025, after a short but brave battle with cancer.



Kim was born in 1957 in Miami, Fla to Norma and Elmer Jenkins (predeceased). Kim and her family moved to Blowing Rock when she was 11 and she attended Blowing Rock School. Kim graduated from Watauga High School and has been dedicated to the Blowing Rock Community ever since.



A dedicated businesswoman, Kim continued and expanded the family owned and operated Jenkins Realtors. She was an executive board member of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, former president of the Blowing Rock Rotary Club and was named 2011 Woman of the Year by the Blowing Rock Country Club. For more than 25 years, she was event director for the Blowing Rock Trout Derby, begun by her father and other business owners.



Kim had a passion for live theater. She volunteered and served on the board of the Blowing Rock Stage Company and was instrumental in the construction of the Hayes Performing Arts Center.



A devout Christian who read devotionals daily, Kim was committed to Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church and enjoyed an honorary Presbyterian Women Lifetime Membership. She served as an Elder and a Sunday School teacher. She was a passionate member of the Properties Committee, a proud member of Circle 1 and valued the friendship and spiritual fellowship involved.



Kim was an avid seamstress, baker and gardener.



Kim is survived by her husband of 20 years, David Rogers; Sisters Lynn Jenkins (wife Hope Bennett) and Pam Vines (husband Tim Vines) and honorary brother Geoff Long; Her children Brad Parker (wife Holley), Megan Parker, (partner Sara Warren) and Corey Parker (wife Carla); Her niece Alex Vines; Her beloved grandchildren Ayden Parker (wife Alyssa), Maddie Parker (husband Timothy), Anabel, Evan and Jaxen; and her first great grandchild Colton.



In lieu of flowers, please consider volunteering in your community and donating to the Blowing Rock Community Foundation.



A celebration of life will be held August 15th at 2:00 at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church. Cremation arrangements are being handled through Hampton Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank Rumple and Hampton for all their assistance through this time of grief.

Joshua Dale Moretz

May 22, 1980 – August 5, 2025

Joshua D. Moretz passed away suddenly at home on August 5, 2025.

Josh was born May 22, 1980, in Boone, NC to Tommy and Jan Moretz.

After high school, Josh had various jobs. As time went on, he began his early career in the printing industry when he started working for his Grandfather, Joe Minor, in the family business named Minors Printing. After the business was sold; he continued in the printing industry with Precision Printing.

His dream was to establish his own company. That dream became a reality in early 2025 when he and Sam Garrett opened High Country Printing and Signs. He was so proud and excited about this new venture.

The most important part of his life was his 17-year-old daughter, Maura. As a single Dad, he was so proud of her. She was his whole world as he was hers.

Josh was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Boone, NC and is survived by his parents, Tommy and Jan Moretz of Boone, NC; his daughter, Maura Moretz of Boone, NC, his brother, Jacob Moretz and wife Beth of Lenoir; his girlfriend, Summer Morrison of Boone; Aunts, Pat Weaver of Boone; Sandy Moretz of Boone; Uncles, Ted Moretz and wife Lois of Concord; Joe Minor and wife Juanita of Charlotte, NC; Phil Minor and wife Lynda of Keystone Heights, FL; Nephews, Hayden Moretz and Andrew Moretz and cousins, James Reed-Moretz, Carson Reed-Moretz, Patrick Minor, Adam Minor, Jennifer Teske, Amanda Trivett and Paige Sheppard.

The family respectfully requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Della Holtsclaw

December 19, 1940 – July 31, 2025

Della Holtsclaw age 84 , of Elk Park , NC passed away on Thursday , July 31 , 2025 at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born on December 19 , 1940 in Avery County NC.

Della or Momma/ Granny Momma as everyone knew her , was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking , crafting and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Holtsclaw ; son John Holtsclaw ; father James Buster Lee ; mother , Demple Lee.

Della leaves behind to cherish her memory one son , Steve Holtsclaw (Glenda Watson ) of Collettsville , NC four daughters , Dianne Gwyn ( Randall Thomas ) of Banner Elk , NC ; Tena ( Phillip ) Hicks of Elk Park, NC ; Sherry Holtsclaw of Elk Park NC ; Alice ( Joseph ) Owens of Spruce Pine NC , daughter in law Esther Holtsclaw ; nine grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildern and one great great grandchild.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to : ALS Association.

Lloyd Lane

April 29, 1951 – August 3, 2025

Lloyd Lane, age 74, of Spruce Pine, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, August 3, 2025 at his residence.

He was born on April 29, 1951 in Wayne County, North Carolina, a son of the late Bryant David Lane and the late Bonnie Quinn Lane.

Lloyd was a proud retired Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force. He honorably served his country for over 22 years. He enjoyed playing golf and venturing out to Walmart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bryant David Lane; mother, Bonnie Lane; two sisters, Evelyn Anderson, Carolyn Outlaw.

Lloyd leaves behind to cherish his memory wife Anna Lee Lane; four daughters, Donna Poore of Johnson City, TN, Marilyn Lane of Newland, NC, Rebecca Lane of Tukwila, WA, Elizabeth Dugger of Elk Park, NC; three sons, Johnny Lane of Newland, NC, Robert Pyatte of Spruce Pine, NC, Eric Pyatte of Spruce Pine, NC; three sisters, Deborah “Kay” Chawanne of Warner Robbins, GA, Tammy Lane of Branson, NC, Virginia Braswell of Freemont, NC; brother, Ronnie Lane of Princeton, NC; grandchildren, Jaden, Hunter, April, Hope, Faith; great grandchild, Lathan.

Funeral services for Lloyd Lane will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Trivett officiating.

Interment and Military Honors will be held on Wednesday August 13, 2025 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, TN. The Pat Ray Post of the VFW will be providing honors. Those wishing to attend should be in the family vehicle line up area between 1:40 – 1:50 pm on Wednesday.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the loving and gentle care they provided.

