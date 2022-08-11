Watauga, Avery Obituaries – August 11, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Shelby Jean Eggers

1941 – 2022

Never was there a kinder or sweeter woman than the one we lost on Monday, August 1st; Shelby Jean Eggers slipped away from this earth at the ripe age of 81. She was born May 26, 1941, in Watauga County to the late Laurel and Calvin Watson.

Shelby Jean Watson Eggers was married to her late husband, Shelby Dean Eggers, for 62 wonderful years in which they built a beautiful life full of love and family. She is survived by five children whom she beloved wholly, Steve, Charles, Lilly, Kenneth, and Gary, their wonderful spouses Sharon, Lori, Chuck, Leslie, and Marla, and an abundance of grandchildren and even, great-grandchildren. However, Shelby gave so much love to everyone that there is a list too long to detail of those that are grieving her loss.

Shelby lived for her family, not to say that she didn’t have her work, which she retired after decades of dedicated service, or her hobbies of murder mysteries, scary movies, or a good episode of Judge Judy. But for her, life was about those she loved, and she loved everyone and them her. Shelby would spoil her family and dote on them constantly but that was not all that we loved about her. We loved her big heart, kindness, generosity, and genuine caring for others.

After the passing of her husband, Shelb, she moved to Elkin with her son, Gary, and his wife Marla where she was surrounded by love and family daily. When packing she asked for just one thing, her most precious item; a box full of cards, drawings, and the likes collected over years and years. In that box was a note written by her granddaughter that helps to sum her up:

Dear Grandma, your smile makes my day shine. Your personality sparkles in the light. You’re so full of fun and love. You’re also so much more.

We all can agree to that, and so much more…

We may not have been ready for her to leave but she was. Shelby said she wanted to go home to be with her husband whom she missed every day since his passing. And she believed, just knew he was waiting for her, ready to dance, just like from their wedding song, “I will dance with you forever, I will take your pain away.” Now they are reunited, her pain is gone, and for that alone, we can rejoice.

Mrs. Shelby Jean Eggers will always be loved, forever missed, and never, ever forgotten.

To say your goodbyes to Shelby join her family Monday, August 8th. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Dale Baptist Church with the service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Millsaps Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the Eggers family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Eggers family.

Kim Irving Miller

1936 – 2022

Kim Irving Miller, 86, of Boone, NC, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2022.

Kim was born July 26, 1936, in Boone, NC to Lorenzo Austin Miller and Leta Essie Reed Miller.

He grew up in Boone, graduating from Appalachian High School in 1954. Kim continued his education at Appalachian State Teachers’ College graduating with a BS degree in Science in 1958. He then attended Purdue University where he received a MS in 1961 and a PhD in 1964.

Kim taught botany and other biological sciences at several universities, ending his career at Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida. He taught for over 30 years at JU, serving as Department Head of Science and Mathematics for 12 of those years.

In retirement, Kim found enjoyment and relaxation in wood working and other media and developed his passion for working with gourds, He exhibited his work at numerous craft fairs in several states and spent several years at the Watauga County Farmers Market where he met many people, some of whom became very close friends.

Kim is survived by his wife Judy of 49 years, daughter Laura Goodman, son in law Eric Goodman and

grandsons Philip, Henry, and Andrew Regalado. There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Miller family.

Larry Paul Greer

1948 – 2022

Larry Paul Greer, age 74, of Clyde Townsend Road, Boone, passed away Friday evening, August 5, 2022 at the Watauga Medical Center. Born February 24, 1948 in Watauga County, he was a son of Arvil Frank and Vera Alice Hayes Greer. Larry was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church. After honorably serving a tour in the US Army during Vietnam, he returned to Watauga County. Larry graduated from McDowell Tech in Marion, before starting his business in l976 named Larry Greer Electric, Inc. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling, but the love of his life was family and spending time with ‘his girls’.

Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Evelyn Lockner Greer; daughter, Tonya Greer and partner, Johnny Lawrence, of Millers Creek; his granddaughter, McKinlee Ann Watson of Millers Creek; sisters, Geraldine Bradley and Alice Stevens and husband, Gary, all of Vilas; brothers, Burl Greer and wife, Linda, of Boone and Jimmy Greer and wife, Barbara, of Newton; a very special Uncle, Ronald Greer and wife Carol, of Conover; and his best friend, Gary Isaacs of Vilas. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Greer.

Funeral services for Larry Greer will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022, at 2 o’clock at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Derick Hodges and Rev. Jason Cornett. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Military Graveside Honors provided by the American Legion Post #130 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, Post Office Box 2914, Boone, NC 28607 or to the American Legion Post #130, 135 Bear Trail, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greer family.

Margaret Eggers

1926 – 2022

Margaret Moody Eggers, age 96, of Vilas peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of August 8, 2022.

She was a homemaker who devoted her life to Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, and her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and many other family and friends. She was a faithful member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church until failing health prevented her from attending services. However, she never quit her service for the Lord as she devoted herself to helping others whether by praying for a need, sharing one of her many skills or simply listening to anyone who needed a friend.

Preceding her in death was her mother and father, Stacy and Sarah Norris Moody; husband of 53 years, Jake; three brothers, Ralph Moody, Balph ‘Pete’ Moody and wife, Annie, and Clay Moody and wife, Louise; two sisters, Bess Wilson and husband, Hugh, and Helen Maye and husband, Dean; her mother-in-law, Lela Ann Eggers; special sisters-in-law, Opal Greene, Ruth Reese, and Ina Wilson and husband, Luther; and brother-in-law, Woodrow Eggers and wife Grace. A number of nieces and nephews also proceed her in death.

Margaret is survived by two sons, Joel Eggers and Kyle Eggers and wife, Shannon; one granddaughter, Leslie Eggers; one grandson, Justin Eggers; one great-granddaughter, Meagan Thomas and friend, Cody; three special nieces, Wanda Stafford and husband, David, Kim Wooten and husband, David, and Virginia Harmon and husband, Clyde; special great niece, Sabina Norris; special nephew, Randy Maye; and best friends, Ruth Rominger, Debbie Norris and Kathy Phillips who was also her caregiver. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special ‘Thank You’ to the staff of Medi Home Hospice for their personal and professional care of Margaret during the past year.

Funeral services for Margaret Eggers will be conducted Sunday afternoon, August l4, at 3 o’clock at the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Michael Greene, Rev. Derick Wilson and Rev. Jeremy Hull. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2 until 3 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Upper Beaver Dam Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to Medi Home Health & Hospice, Post Office Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Eggers family.

Virginia Miller Yates

1927 – 2022

Virginia Miller Yates, age 95, of Boone, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022.

She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Monroe C. and Estella Mae White Miller.

Virginia spent a lot of her time at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center. She enjoyed serving food and all of the fellowship. But most importantly she enjoyed playing the piano and singing at the center.

She was an artist and had numerous notebooks full of her drawings, which she loved to share with everyone.

Virginia loved gardening, vegetables and flowers. And would can her vegetables for all to enjoy.

She was a member of Boone Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband Conley Leo Yates; her children, Everett Lee Yates and Angela Robin Thompson; her sisters, Georgia Hayes and Wilma Greene; and her brothers, Howard Miller, Jack Miller, Bill Miller and Lewis Miller.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathie Senft of Boone; her brother, Kermit Miller and wife Willie of Hudson; her sister, Rena Goodman and husband Jack of Vilas. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Nikki Reynolds, Chris Yates, Amber Senft, Courtney Senft, Zachary Thompson and Matthew Thompson; one great-grandson Brandon Yates. Her sister-in-laws Nell Miller and Ester Miller. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the services from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family requests no food please.

Memorial donations may be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home, to offset funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Yates family.

Gerald “Jerry” Delano Smith

July 7, 1932 – August 2, 2022

Gerald Delano “Jerry” Smith passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the age of 90, his loving wife, Mary, by his side.

Jerry was born on July 7, 1932, in Miami, FL to Harold and Lillian (Lloyd) Smith. The youngest of 4 children, Jerry was an accomplished athlete, and played football at Florida State University for two years before being drafted into the Army. A veteran of the Korean War, he returned from service to the University of Miami where, in a Civics class, his eyes were drawn to the pop quiz answers of a one Mary Kathleen Sullivan. He passed the class, and Mary became the love of his life.

Jerry began his career in the corporate world with IBM and Pure (Union) Oil, but later found his true passion as an entrepreneur, from real estate to hospitality, car dealerships, sports teams and dude ranches, he always saw the value of innovation. His presence was mythic, and so were the experiences he helped create for others.

Jerry had a saying he made famous amongst family, “Good times here, better times on down the road,” and it became a mantra that he lived by. His love of travel was inherent to his personality, and one he shared with his children, seeking out adventures the world over.

Chicago, Little Rock, Miami, Lexington, SC and the mountains of North Carolina were all places he called home. A devoted father and mentor, he spent many years coaching football and baseball teams at Avery County High School. The Caribbean and Florida Keys were his favorite escape, his greatest adventures in the Gulf Stream. He loved key lime pie, sunsets and scotch with a lotta ice… not necessarily in that order.

But in the last years of his life, it was a peaceful farm in Ocala, Florida, with Mary, that became his sanctuary. Most of all, he’ll be remembered for his stories. To those who loved him, his reality proved stranger than fiction, making it impossible to tell the difference.

“A man tells his stories so many times that he becomes the stories. They live on after him, and in that way, he becomes immortal.” – Big Fish, by Daniel Wallace

Jerry is survived by his loving family, in whom he took great pride: Mary, his wife of 66 years; daughter Debbie Betsinger (Greg); two sons Terry (Sara) and Mark (Darlene); 12 grandchildren: Lauren, Brandon, Derek and Lily Smith; Ashley, Shannon, Wade, Brett and Ty Smith; Brian and Kevin Unger; and Michelle Betsinger; and 3 great-grandchildren: Teagan Unger, Jack Smith and Teddy Porter.

Jerry will be laid to rest at Newland Cemetery in Newland, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Crossnore School.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Smith family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Gerald and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Sherrill Johnson

March 6, 1953 – August 7, 2022

Sherrill Johnson, age 69, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

Sherrill was born on March 6, 1953 in Mitchell County, North Carolina, a son of the late Cecil Harland Johnson and the late Sara Radford Johnson Vance.

Sherrill worked for many years a Truck Driver and Photographer. He enjoyed fishing, camping and gold panning.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Brother, Larry Dale Johnson; Son, Steven Johnson.

Sherrill leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife Alma Townsend Johnson of the home; Brother, Gary (Jackie) Johnson of Crossnore, NC; Daughter, Wendy Fleenor of Banner Elk, NC; Grandchild, Jacob (Gabriella) Whetsel of Hudson, NC; Great-Grandson, Cedric Whetsel; Two Granddaughters, Sarah Whetsel of Newland, NC, Danielle Johnson of Banner Elk, NC; Daughter in Law, Nona Johnson of Mississippi; Two step granddaughters and seven step great grandchildren.

At Sherrill’s request, services will be private.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Johnson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Sherrill and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

