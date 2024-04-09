Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 9, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Nancy (Lentz) Trexler

February 7, 1932 ~ April 4, 2024

Nancy Lentz Trexler, age 92 of Blowing Rock, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2024. She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Ralph Eugene and Ruth Edmisten Lentz.

She was a very active member of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church for the past 73 years. She was active in all types of church activities over those years.

Nancy, along with her late husband of 72 and a half years, Grady “Earl” Trexler, were owners of the Blowing Rock Hardware Store for 27 years.

She was a tremendous cook and baker. Desserts were always her specialty.

She also was a great and ferocious card player and enjoyed a good game of Rummy and an avid UNC Tarheel and Atlanta Braves fan.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Carter, Lewis, and Guy Lentz; one sister Recie Craig; and a daughter-in-law Sandra Edmisten Trexler.

Nancy is survived by a son, Tom Trexler and wife Talana; two granddaughters, Sarah Gould and husband Troy, Heather Wullenweber and husband Josh; one great granddaughter Cora Kay Gould; one loving and caring sister Mary Lentz. Two special care givers, Connie Shell and Shelby Key. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Blowing Rock.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; The Blowing Rock Fishing Derby, Blowing Rock Town Hall, 1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock, NC 28605; or to Heifer International, heifer.org.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Trexler family.

Frank James Ward

May 4, 1953 – April 4, 2024

Frank James Ward, 70, went home to be with his Lord April 4, 2024.

Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held at 6:00PM Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hampton Funeral Chapel in Boone with Chaplain Billy Norris officiating.

A lifelong resident of Watauga County, Frank was the son of the late Bertie Alice Ward and Jesse James Ward.

Survivors include his loving wife Sandra Woodard Ward of the home; daughters, Michelle Alice Ward of Boone, and Lisa Ann McCormick of Union, South Carolina; son, Timothy James Ward of Union, South Carolina; sisters, Judy Miller and husband J. W. of Boone, and Linda Baldwin of Mountain City, Tennessee; brothers, Steve Ward of Boone, and Dean Ward and wife Betty of Lenoir; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends and family immediately following the service in the Chapel of the Funeral Home

David Grey Miller

November 17, 1956 – April 8, 2024

David Grey Miller of Zionville passed away Monday, April 8, 2024, at his home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Mark Anthony King

August 5, 1963 – April 3, 2024

Mark A. King, age 60 of Crossnore, North Carolina went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, unexpectedly at home. Mark was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina on August 5, 1963; a son to Jane King Milanovich of Crossnore and the late Richard Hal King.



Mark loved being outdoors landscaping, planting shrubbery, flowers and chopping wood. He had a true passion for fishing from the mountain streams all the way to the ocean. Mark also enjoyed traveling, family dinners and gatherings. He loved his church family and attending Crossnore First Baptist Church. The biggest blessing and enjoyment in Mark’s life was spending time with his three grandchildren and fishing for the biggest fish.



Mark worked for many years in Michigan doing stucco. After returning to Avery County, Mark had various jobs, in Christmas trees, building fences and hydroseeding. For years he worked for Mountaineer Landscaping and Sugar Mountain Ski Resort where he viewed everyone of his coworkers and piers as family. Mark was always a hard worker and never met a stranger.



He was preceded in death by his father Richard Hal King; sister, Amy Roman; and brother, Eric King. In addition to his mother, Jane King Milanovich, Mark leaves behind the love of his life Lorene of the home; stepdaughter, Rhiannon (Dustin Cope) of Newland, NC; stepson, Patrick Cuthbertson of Nashville, TN; 3 Grandchildren: Marley Jones, Camden Cope, and Dawson Cope; brother, Larry King of Banner Elk, NC; brother, Michael Milanovich of Southgate, MI; sister Amber Milanovich of Kingston, NY; Special Aunts, Debbie Benfield and Janice Knight; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Services for Mark A. King will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 PM with memorial service to follow at 4:00 PM at Crossnore First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crossnore First Baptist Church.; 220 Crossnore Drive; Newland, NC 28657.



Charles L. Franklin

December 24, 1932 – April 4, 2024

Charles Franklin, age 91, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Appalachian/Brian Estates in Boone, N.C.



He was born on December 24, 1932, in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Everette Franklin and the late Ruth Church Franklin.



Charles was a basketball star at Newland High School in the late 1940s and early 50s and went on to all-state recognition at Lees McCrae College in 1952. After 14 years as a skilled tradesman for a General Motors subsidiary in suburban Detroit, Charles launched a new career, in education, that paralleled a return to his Avery County home in 1968. He began as a history teacher, added responsibilities coaching basketball, then moved up the ladder to assistant principal and ultimately assistant superintendent for Avery County Schools. The foundations for his professional accomplishments were a series of degrees in higher education beginning with his associate’s degree from Lees McCrae in 1952, a bachelor’s from Oakland University in 1968, an Ed.S. from Appalachian State University in 1978, and then a doctorate of education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1983.

Upon his return to Avery County in 1968, he became an active member of Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma. Favorites among his many pastimes were golf, square dancing, and support for a number of sports teams, including Appalachian State.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ford Franklin.

Charles leaves behind to cherish his memory son, Alton Franklin (Carolyn Sakowski) of Winston-Salem, NC; two daughters, Gail Franklin of Winston Salem, NC, Janet Wolfe (Mark) of Newland, NC; grandchildren, Maggie Wolfe of Charlotte, NC, Justin Wolfe of Salt Lake City, UT.



Services for Charles Franklin will be held on Friday, April 12, 2024, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Price officiating.



The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Montezuma Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aaron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 266, Montezuma, N.C. 28653. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Franklin family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net <http://www.rsfh.net>

The care of Charles and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Vernon Guy

July 11, 1939 – April 4, 2024

Vernon Guy, age 84, of Old Beech Mountain, passed away at his home April 4, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 11,1939, he was the son of Stewart Guy and Susie Ward Guy.

He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 65 years, Karen; son Tony and wife Susie; daughter Elaine and husband Shane; daughter Rebekah and husband Jerry; sisters, Deloris Lentz and Linda Clawson; sister-in-law, Nancy Guy; grandsons Andrew, Jimmy and wife Kayla; Dakota and wife Reenee; granddaughter Sara, ten great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stewart Guy, his mother, Susie Ward Guy Trivett, his stepfather, Haskell Trivett, brothers Kurt and Roger Guy, mother-in-law Bina Hagie, and brothers-in-law Guy Lentz and Carroll Clawson.

There will be a private memorial service for the family.

In lieu of flowers or food, please donate to a local hospice organization.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Guy family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Vernon and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

William “Bill” Erhart

December 14, 1934 – February 21, 2024

WILLIAM STACY ERHART, LTC USAF Ret.

The good Lord chose a beautiful day for Bill’s final flight. On the morning of February 21, 2024, he was accompanied by angels to his Heavenly home, where he will spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, loved ones and many friends.



Bill was born December 14, 1934 in Louisville, KY, the son of Frances Trexler Erhart and Raymond Eugene Erhart. He grew up in Charlotte, NC in the Wilmore neighborhood in the home of his maternal grandmother, Minerva Stacy Trexler, where he and his mother were surrounded by his aunts, uncles and cousins. In his youth, he was a boy scout; active in the Wilmore Presbyterian Church youth group; a member of the Charlotte Aquatic Swim Team; and the Charlotte Boys’ Choir. He was industrious and had numerous jobs, including working at the Dilworth Theatre; mowing yards and delivering the “Charlotte News”. While in high school, he worked at Harris Hart clothing store. A 1953 graduate of Central High School, he also attended Charlotte College (now UNC Charlotte). Before graduating high school, he joined the Air National Guard. In July 1956, he graduated from Jet Fighter Pilot School at Laughlin Air Force Base. Bill flew many different planes in the Air Guard, Air Force, and later as an airline pilot, but he always said his favorite was the F-86 Sabre Jet. He flew cargo planes with troops and equipment in and out of Vietnam, protected from enemy fire by the good Lord.



On June 21, 1967, Bill joined Piedmont Aviation as a pilot. He was a Captain with the airline in 1983 when he suffered a heart attack which ended his flying career.



Even though he was not able to return to the job he loved, he was able to enjoy spending time with family and friends; golf; tennis; water skiing; snow skiing; sailing; playing pool; music and photography. He always looked forward to reunions with folks he grew up with in Charlotte; high school classmates; Jet Fighter Pilot classmates; Air Guard buddies; family reunions; and Piedmont Silver Eagles of which he was President in 1997. He was a member of the F-86 Sabre Pilots Association; past member of the Board of Directors, tennis and membership chairman of the Elk River Club in Banner Elk. He served for several years on the Avery County Airport Authority.



Bill is survived by his wife and companion of 47 years, Betty Jo Wright Erhart; daughters Kim Erhart Triantis (Nick); Sheri Erhart Dunaway; and Leslie Lambert Thompson (Richard); grandson Alex Triantis (Ivy); granddaughter Stacy Dunaway; cousins B.R. Trexler, Jr.; Minerva Ann Trexler Purnell; Harry Trexler; Nancy Gail Trexler Outen; and Tom Trexler. Bill’s earthly body has been donated for medical research to Restore Life USA, Elizabethton, TN, phone 423 631-0067.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spirit Ride, 7156 NC Hwy. 194 S, Banner Elk, NC 28604; Avery County Habitat, P. O. Box 1016, Newland, NC 28657, or a favorite charity.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 12 noon, at Linville Evangelical Methodist Church, 384 W. Third Street, Linville, NC. Visitation with the family will follow in the church fellowship hall.

