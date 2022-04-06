Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 5, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Marbeth Fidler

1927 – 2022

Marbeth Winkler Fidler of Boone, North Carolina, died at age 94 on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Fidler, age 95, on October 7, 2019. She is survived by her older sister Carolyn Congleton in Barbourville, KY, and by four children: Donald in Morgantown, WV; Perry in Boone, NC; Mark in Granite Bay, CA; and Beth in Matthews, NC. She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was born Marbeth Louise Winkler on May 25, 1927 to William Ralph Winkler and Effie Vance Winkler in Boone, NC. The first few years, she grew up in a home on Howard Street in Boone and then in the home her parents built in 1933 on Blowing Rock Road, spending many winters in Coral Gables, FL. She attended Appalachian Elementary School and Appalachian High School in Boone, and attended college classes at Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, KY and at Appalachian State Teachers College (ASTC) in Boone.

On December 20, 1947, Marbeth married Carl Fidler of Cornelius, NC, after he returned from being a medic in World War Two. Carl completed his interrupted education at Appalachian State Teachers College in Boone, NC, majoring in education and playing first-string basketball for ASTC. The couple settled in Boone and built a home on Blowing Rock Road across from Marbeth’s parents.

Mr. Fidler became principal at Cove Creek Elementary School, later principal at Cove Creek High School, and finally vice-principal at Watauga High School. Carl also managed the summer outdoor drama “Horn in the West” in Boone, and in 1962 he and Marbeth built and managed the Plaza Motel on Blowing Rock Road. In 1970 they built a new home on Hemlock Drive off

Stadium Drive above Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Marbeth grew up worshipping with her family at the First Baptist Church of Boone on King Street, and after marrying Carl, joined him in worshipping at the neighboring Boone Methodist Church. Carl and Marbeth were very active in supporting the Methodist Church, later to become the Boone United Methodist Church. Marbeth was in charge of managing the nursery and both Marbeth and Carl served on various church boards. When the church burned in July 1981, Carl and Marbeth were active in rebuilding the church at the King Street location and in 1992 building a new church in the Perkinsville area of Boone on New Market Boulevard.

In March 2019, Carl and Marbeth moved into Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living. Carl died in October 2019. Carl and Marbeth had been happily married for 72 years, nurturing and providing amazing lives for their children while endlessly enriching their community.

Funeral services for Marbeth Fidler will be conducted Sunday afternoon, April 10, 2022 at 2 o’clock at Boone United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Jeff McClain and Rev. Vern Collins.

The family suggests memorials may be directed to Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607.

Eleanor Rita Dundon

1938 – 2022

Eleanor Rita (“Dee”) Dundon, 83, of Boone, NC, died peacefully at her home on March 23, 2022, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and loved ones. She was just 5 days shy of her 84th birthday.

Dee was known for her love of people and animals, her commitment to justice, her fierce protectiveness of any creature in need, and her irrepressible sense of humor.

Raised in tiny Orwell VT, Dee and her young family moved to Boone in 1966, after short stays in Indiana and Florida while her then-husband furthered his education. Dee was an activist at heart and quickly became involved in her community no matter where she lived. While in Florida in the early 1960s, her work in the civil rights movement led to an arrest, death threats, and more. Once in Boone, she became involved with the League of Women Voters, the Red Cross “Candy Stripers,” anti-pollution efforts, Cub Scouts, and other groups.

Although Dee was an energetic and devoted volunteer in many arenas, her special passion was for the care of neglected and abandoned animals. After rescuing a steady stream of abandoned and neglected pets, Dee helped found the Watauga Humane Society, where she was a dedicated volunteer for more than four decades. She served as its President for 18 years and as a board member for even longer. To honor her dedication, WHS created the Dee Dundon Service Award in 2015. One of her proudest moments was cutting the ribbon on the new shelter on Paws Way.

Dee earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education (K-3) from Appalachian State University in 1974 while also working and being a single mom to three children. She joined the staff of Appstate’s Belk Library in 1975 and retired in 2003. Dee’s contributions included helping launch the first campus paper recycling program; being part of the conversion to an electronic checkout system launch (imagine inserting an electronic sensor into the spine of every one of the tens of thousands of books in the University library!); and gifting the Acquisitions department with a 28-year accumulation of stray popcorn and granola pieces under her desk. Perhaps her greatest contribution, though, came from mentoring her student employees. She often went beyond mentoring to become their “surrogate mom,” and several of them have remained in touch with her for decades.

In keeping with her love for nature, Dee was buried on Saturday, March 26 in a private graveside ceremony at Carolina Memorial Sanctuary near Asheville, NC (https://carolinamemorialsanctuary.org). Their carefully-planned natural (“green”) burials nourish rather than damage the earth and are helping to reclaim 11 acres of clear-cut land into natural woodlands, meadows, and wetlands.

Dee was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Martin Dundon; mother, Margaret Cecelia (Fitzpatrick) Dundon; and beloved brother Gael Martin Dundon, all of Orwell, VT; and by numerous four-legged companions, including the most loyal of all, Diesel, just 6 months prior.Dee’s last remaining sibling, her sister Mary Margaret Yungfleisch of California, passed away on April 3, just 9 days after Dee.

Dee is survived by sons Robert “Bob” Richardson Jr. and Patrick Richardson; daughter Mary Margaret (Duncan) Cavanaugh; grandchildren Lily Cavanaugh, Ethan Richardson, Adam Richardson, and El Richardson; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews in and around Vermont; former sister-in-law Joan Dundon Carlyle, former daughter-in-law Carla Alman Richardson, and John Webb and daughter Helen, all of whom she considered as family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Eleanor “Dee” Dundon Spay/Neuter Fund at SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society (online at https://wataugahumane.org/blog/posts/67 or by mail to WHS/SNIPS, P.O. Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607); to Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care at https://www.amoremsupport.org/donate; or to Partners!Canines at https://www.partnerscanines.org/donate.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Watauga Humane Society shelter on Sunday, May 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. Please see https://www.CaringBridge.org/visit/EleanorDeeDundon for details.

Finally, Dee’s children and grandchildren wish to express their deep gratitude to cousin Carolyn Dundon; to “Dee’s Angel’s,” especially John and Helen Webb, Susan Reed, Frankie Kelly, Mark Edwards, Mary Michaud, Nancy Coffey, Melissa and Tom Bahleda, Susan King, Belinda Dining, Sheila Barnhill, Monique Eckerd, Jason Kendrick, and Mary Catherine Lynch; to Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Christine, Evelyn, Sandy, and Alberta; to her loyal friend Ashley Sutton; to her friends at the Wellness Center’s Parkinson’s Boxing Class (she rocked those pink boxing gloves!) and the High Country Parkinson’s Support Group; to the members and supporters of SNIPS, Watauga Humane Society, and Partners!Canines; and to her many devoted friends who enriched and enlivened her life.

Aubrey Rinata Goss

1983 – 2022

Aubrey Rinata Goss, age 38, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home. Aubrey was born October 17, 1983 in Watauga County. She graduated from the New Opportunity School for Women at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk where she also majored in Psychology. Aubrey’s career consisted of various modeling jobs in the High Country, including billboards and magazines for Mast General Store.

She loved her family beyond words, and her four beautiful children were the loves of her life. Aubrey’s passions included fighting against the many injustices she saw around her, helping the less fortunate, most often beyond her means, and celebrating growing children. She enjoyed spending time with animals, was an avid reader, and had a deep connection and love for nature and our beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway. Aubrey was also a courageous survivor of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

She is survived by her children, Trinity, Sebastian, Christian and Malakai, all of the home; mother, Dixie Smith-Sorrow and husband, Stephen, of Boone; father, Rex Goss and wife, Teressa of West Jefferson; sister, Amber Robinson and Christopher Pope; brother, Ryan Goss; a sister-in-law, Georgia Goss-Brannon; and nieces, Lily, Tori and Isla, all of Boone. A number of aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

A Celebration of Life and Service for Aubrey Goss will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1pm – 2pm. A graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Aubrey’s honor to OASIS, Inc., Watauga and Avery County’s Domestic Violence Agency. OASIS offers emergency and supportive housing, including many other resources for survivors. OASIS would like to notify the family as donations are made. Please call 828-264-1532 for information. Donations may be made online at www.oasisinc.org or by mail to PO Box 1591, Boone, NC 28607.

Walter Clayton Lemly

1935 – 2022

Mr. Walter Clayton Lemly, 87, of West Jefferson, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Lemly was born on March 11, 1935, in Ashe County to the late Harris H. and Annie Cook Lemly.

Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Norman, Townly, Ithel, Richard, Tracy Lemly; five sisters, Ruth Greene, Edwina Kincaid, Lorene Edwards, Wilma Williams, Ola Belle Edwards; and his beloved wife, Ruth Howell Lemly.

Clayton is survived by his son, Michael James Lemly (and Earlene Barker) of West Jefferson, NC; two grandchildren, Michelle Lemly Watson (and Brian Watson), of Charlotte, NC and Melanie Lemly Owens (and Andrew Owens), of Hampstead, NC; his favorite sister, Ailene Young of West Jefferson; and special friend Janice Church Kimbro of West Jefferson. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and other extended family members.

Clayton was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1962. He and his wife Ruth were the proud owners of Ashe Ace Hardware where they worked together for almost 30 years. Clayton was an avid lover of Bluegrass music and rarely missed an opportunity to listen to live musicians. He was extremely proud of his collection of albums and cds and was known to hand out copies of his favorite collections.

One of Clayton’s favorite things to do was to make people laugh. Whether he was telling an old, familiar joke or simply teasing someone, nothing made him happier than creating laughter.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Fleetwood, NC. Reverend Herb Parunak will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to your preferred Parkinson’s research charity.

Jasper Dylan Morrison

1973 – 2022

Jasper Dylan Morrison, age 48, of Deep Gap, NC passed away at his home on April 1, 2022. Jasper was born on June 7, 1973 and is survived by both his mother, Lee Gilman and his father, James (Jim) Morrison.

Also surviving Jasper are his wife Chasity Mast Morrison, daughter Ashley Morrison, son Dylan Morrison (Bridgett), brother Seth Morrison (Andrea), sisters Alana Baird (Gary) Shae Morrison and three granddaughters Aubrey, Maria, and Sadie Ascencio. Jasper never met a stranger, and his big, welcoming smile and friendly laughter made him a friend of many. He was a master carpenter, and when not on a job Jasper would often be found strumming his much loved guitar, fishing at the river or tackling a new hill on his dirt bike.

A celebration of Jasper’s life will be held at a later time. Donations may be made to:

Amorem Hospice

902 Kirkwood Ave.

Lenoir, NC 28645

In memory of Jasper’s life which was taken much too soon by cancer.

Molly Katherine Silfies

1947 – 2022

Molly K. Silfies-Hulbert, age 74, of Boone, NC, died peacefully on April 3rd, 2022, of natural causes. She was born July 13th, 1947, in Laurel, MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis L. Silfies and Doris Silfies, and her son William David Lee III.

Molly is survived by her four children, Unity Hulbert, Kenneth Hulbert, Kati Cheek, and Angela Interiano-Cooper. She is survived by her sister Cindy Silfies, 15 grandchildren, and numerous friends.

Besides spending time with her children and friends, Molly had a passion for the outdoors, gardening, travel, Reiki, reading, cooking, and baking.

“It was when we saw only her footprints in the sand; we knew she carried us” ~ Kenny, Unity, Angela, Kati

Frances Marie Phillips Ragan

September 5, 1940 – March 30, 2022

Frances Marie Phillips Ragan, age 81, of New River Hills, Boone, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

Frances was born September 5, 1940, to the late Hoy and Pansy Phillips. She will be remembered as a loving mother and devoted granny, a gentle soul always thinking of others. She is now at peace.

She is survived by one son, Ricky Ragan and wife Alice of Boone; four daughters, Pat Surbaugh and husband Kevin of Baldwin, Kansas; Susan Carlton of Boone, Janet Ragan of the home and Cynthia Ragan of Boone; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, three brothers, Walter Phillips of Hudson; Jimmy Phillips of Lenoir and Lee Phillips and wife Joanne of Hickory. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Frances Marie Phillips Ragan will be conducted Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Mask are optional.

The family would like to thank the staff of 2 West at Watauga Medical Center for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Brian Barker, 411 Daniel Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Billie Jo Greene

October 5, 1945 – March 1, 2022

Billie Jo Greene passed away peacefully at her Acworth, Ga., home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Born October 5, 1945, in Boone, NC, Billie Jo was the daughter of the late Clara and Clinard Wilson of Boone.

Her spirit is carried on by her son Daren Greene and wife Stacy of Acworth, Ga.; granddaughter Megan Greene of Washington, D.C.; grandson Ty Greene of Acworth, Ga.; brother Mike Wilson and wife Kathy of Boone; sister Pat Wilson of Silverstone; numerous nieces and nephews; her beloved pug named Otis; and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life.

Billie Jo grew up in Silverstone, graduating from Cove Creek High School before marrying her husband James “Bud” Greene in 1963. She lived most of her childhood life in the Boone area and then moved to “Rocky-Top” Morristown, TN, where she and Bud settled down to raise their family. It was at that time she realized she had one life to live for her family and was involved with numerous school PTA functions, bowling, scouting, and camping trips. Billie Jo was creative with her crafts ranging from ceramics, knitting, candy-making and various household decorative items. She was instrumental in supporting her son with his dreams of being a business owner in Knoxville, TN, where she was the master cake decorator for Bruster’s Real Ice Cream before relocating and retiring to Cartersville, GA to be near his family.

She will be buried alongside her husband, who passed away in June 1986, at Mount Lawn Cemetery.

A celebration of Billie Jo’s life will be held on Saturday April 23, 2022, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00, and the service will begin at 11:00.

Robert Warren Longenecker

October 29, 1929 – April 4, 2022

Robert Warren Longenecker, age 92, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, NC.

Robert was born on October 29, 1929 in Saint Louis City County, Missouri, a son of the late Warren B. Longenecker and the late Mary Stoner Longenecker.

He was a graduate of the University of Miami where Robert received his masters in biology and minored in biochemistry. He worked for Coulter Diagnostics in research and development and then later in Baxter Healthcare in research and development. After retirement, Robert taught organic chemistry at the Miami Dade Community College.

He was preceded in death by his Wife, Janet Joline Longenecker; Father, Warren B. Longenecker; Mother, Mary Isable Longenecker.

Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory Two Sons, Richard (Jennifer) Longenecker of Newland, NC, John Longenecker of Kannapolis, NC; Two Grandsons, Richard (Colleen) Longenecker Jr. of Charlotte, NC, David Longenecker of Newland, NC; Great-Granddaughter, Winry Quinn; Four Step Grandchildren, Cassie Vance of Newland, NC, Caitlyn (John) Klinedinst of Oklahoma City, OK, Ella (Josh) Singleton of Newland, NC, Curtis (Brandi) Vance Jr. of Bristol, TN; .

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Chris Chiong for the years of friendship.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medihome Hospice Care.

